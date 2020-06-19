Jalapeno Strawberry Jam

This strawberry jalapeño jam is absolutely fabulous ! I made one batch following recipe as written. And it was delicious every jar was gone within a week ( had guests all week ) . I made another batch but this time I used the seeds and membranes of two of the jalapeños to give it a but of heat ... It was just enough to give it a little zip of heat , but not so hot that it over piers the taste of the berries , I did add the pepper seeds and membranes a little at a time as the jam was cooking, and spooned tiny bits of jam on a n iced cold plate to taste test and added more seeds until it tasted just right . This is one of the easiest and virtually full proof recipes . Be carefull with the amounts of pectin in the boxes. They've reduced the amounts in the boxes so if your used to the standard two oz box, good luck finding it. Most boxes now are 1.1 or 1.5 oz, depending on the brand . I bought the ball pectin in a jar since it's more economical, and for this jam I started with three tablespoons then gradually added a fourth to get the consistency I wanted, per the freezer plate test. A good tip to know is that the amount of juice / liquid your fruit yields after you crush them, effects more or less how much tweaking you need to do with pectin . Just my experience . Anyway, this jam recipe is excellent and make a few batches. It will go !