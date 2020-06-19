Jalapeno Strawberry Jam

This is a favorite in our family at Christmas. This jam is not spicy, but can be made to be spicy by adding more peppers or a few habanero peppers. The flavor of the sweet strawberries combined with the flavor of the peppers gives this jam a wonderful flavor dimension. The strawberries may be frozen (thawed and crushed) and the peppers may be canned (drained and chopped).

Recipe by Lynette Sullivan

prep:

40 mins
cook:
20 mins
20 mins
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs
9 hrs
64
64
Yield:
8 - half pint jars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

64
Original recipe yields 64 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the crushed strawberries, minced jalapeno pepper, lemon juice, and pectin into a large saucepan, and bring to a boil over high heat. Once simmering, stir in the sugar until dissolved, return to a boil, and cook for 1 minute.

  • Sterilize the jars and lids in boiling water for at least 5 minutes. Pack the jam into the hot, sterilized jars, filling the jars to within 1/4 inch of the top. Run a knife or a thin spatula around the insides of the jars after they have been filled to remove any air bubbles. Wipe the rims of the jars with a moist paper towel to remove any food residue. Top with lids, and screw on rings.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then carefully lower the jars into the pot using a holder. Leave a 2 inch space between the jars. Pour in more boiling water if necessary until the water level is at least 1 inch above the tops of the jars. Bring the water to a full boil, cover the pot, and process for 10 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and place onto a cloth-covered or wood surface, several inches apart. Allow to cool overnight Once cool, press the top of each lid with a finger, ensuring that the seal is tight (lid does not move up or down at all). Store in a cool, dark area.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.2mg. Full Nutrition
