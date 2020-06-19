Jalapeno Strawberry Jam

This is a favorite in our family at Christmas. This jam is not spicy, but can be made to be spicy by adding more peppers or a few habanero peppers. The flavor of the sweet strawberries combined with the flavor of the peppers gives this jam a wonderful flavor dimension. The strawberries may be frozen (thawed and crushed) and the peppers may be canned (drained and chopped).
First time jelly maker,here. The results were fantastic. This is a great recipe. I used fresh strawberries and fresh jalapeno peppers. Word of advice **Use disposable latex gloves when handling peppers** I learned the hard way. I removed the veins and half of the seeds from the peppers. The jam was mild. I plan on making a "spicier" batch and will use a habanero pepper along with the jalapenos. Thank you for the recipe! Amanda Mobile, AL
i tried this recipe and it came out watery and it seperated, o cal my aunt who has been mamking strawberry preserves since her mother was doing it to find out what went wrong, although the recepi is good, here was went wrong: the only thing that needs to be boiled is the pectin and water, stir sugar,crushed berries,jalpenos, and lemon juice and let sit for 10 min..bring pectin and water to boil and keep stirring for 1 min. AND USE 2 PACKAGES OF PECTIN. pour into strawberry mixture and keep stiring for at least 3 min. pour into containers and let sit ar room temp for 24 hrs.
This is a fun jan to make. Very simple and looks really pretty! It is sweet and sassy! It does not have near the heat that jalapeno jelly has so if you are looking for a tamed down version of a hot pepper spread,this would be it. It is wonderful on bagels and cream cheese. I made a quick fruit dip stirring this in with cream cheese and a couple of tablespoons of cream. Thanks for sharing this recipe
This jam is very sweet and very hot! Just the way we like it, and it sets up beautifully! I think we may have to eat it with cream cheese to tone down the heat! I made it hot as written by using one seeded anaheim pepper and 3 seeded jalapenos and 3 with the seeds. (They all still totalled one cup when finely chopped). If you like it mild, remove all the seeds and just use jalapenos. Great recipe if all you have is frozen berries, use the unsweetened ones and make sure you measure the four cups AFTER you mash them. Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe!
Disappointed that this didn't gel like it should have, but I don't think it's the recipe's fault. Recipe calls for a 2-oz pkg of powdered fruit pectin, but I now see that Sure-Jell reduced the size to 1.75 oz, just like so many other companies are doing. They try not to increase price much, but they just reduce the size which can totally screw up recipes. The flavor on this jam is great. So your options are to use the 1.75 oz pkg and try to adjust the quantity of the other ingredients or open another pkg (at cost of $1.70) for the additional 1/4 oz and probably just pitch the rest of the opened pkg. 3.31.11 update: this firmed up overnight, so I'm upgrading the review to 5 stars...it's now perfect!
This is AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!! I have a favorite jam that I make every year for gifts, but I'm going to have to make a huge batch of this instead this year! My husband and I have a really hard time not completely tearing through an entire jar (I put it in 1/4 pint jars) in one sitting. :D YUM!
Excellent flavor! Reminiscent of chutney, but much more simple. I did wind up using at least a cup less sugar, but I'm sure it depends on your strawberries so I would just make sure to add sugar to taste instead of dumping it all in.
This strawberry jalapeño jam is absolutely fabulous ! I made one batch following recipe as written. And it was delicious every jar was gone within a week ( had guests all week ) . I made another batch but this time I used the seeds and membranes of two of the jalapeños to give it a but of heat ... It was just enough to give it a little zip of heat , but not so hot that it over piers the taste of the berries , I did add the pepper seeds and membranes a little at a time as the jam was cooking, and spooned tiny bits of jam on a n iced cold plate to taste test and added more seeds until it tasted just right . This is one of the easiest and virtually full proof recipes . Be carefull with the amounts of pectin in the boxes. They've reduced the amounts in the boxes so if your used to the standard two oz box, good luck finding it. Most boxes now are 1.1 or 1.5 oz, depending on the brand . I bought the ball pectin in a jar since it's more economical, and for this jam I started with three tablespoons then gradually added a fourth to get the consistency I wanted, per the freezer plate test. A good tip to know is that the amount of juice / liquid your fruit yields after you crush them, effects more or less how much tweaking you need to do with pectin . Just my experience . Anyway, this jam recipe is excellent and make a few batches. It will go !
We live in Colorado where people have a pretty high tolerance for hot peppers, so to make it have a little more bite, I put 2 serrano peppers, 1 anahiem pepper, & 2 jalapeno peppers in my Magic Bullet blender--all with seeds. I added that pepper mash to crushed strawberries to make an extra cup (5 total) of fruit. Then I deseeded 1 more jalapeno,diced it up--for color--and added it to the fruit. I did up half of my jars just like that. I liked it, but my husband thought it could stand to be even hotter, so I added a 4oz can of Ortega fire roasted diced green chilies HOT to the rest of the jam in the pot and stirred them in. I did up the rest of my jars with the HOT jam (being sure to take note which jars were the HOT so I could label them correctly the next day). I had a little jam that didn't fit in the jars, so we had it hot over vanilla icecream--YUMMY! Sweet and spicy! I'm looking forward to giving this great jam as gifts for the holidays! Thanks for sharing!
I just finished making the final batch of Jalapeno Strawberry Jam (we grew our own strawberries!) and I had great success with this recipe! My hubby was so anxious to try some and when he did he loved it! I would recommend this recipe, I know for sure it is going in my recipe box. It is a keeper!
This was my first experience with making jam and it turned out beautifully. Unfortunately my jalapenos molded before I got around to making this so I omitted them. My husband and I freaked at the amount of sugar it called for so we stopped at 4 cups. I was afraid it wouldn't gel but not so - It's perfect. Next time I can't wait to make it spicy :)
mmm good. I like heat, so instead of cleaning the peppers, I processed them seeds and all. there is a nice afterburn, but I think next time I might throw in a habanero pepper. I served this over a wheel of warm brie, and it was gone in seconds...
Talk about a party in your mouth! Its so tasty with the wonderful strawberry and a touch of heat. Its a big hit with everyone that taste it. Only problem is the more people that taste it the more people that want it. As a result we have been making it quite often this fall. And I must say were getting good at it. Thanks for sharing.
Just finishing making a batch and lids are sealed. This is so good. You keep eating it even though it at times taste a little warm the sweetest of the strawberries balances the flavors. Can not wait until next year when the berries come in and the peppers are fresh. Thanks again for a great recipe.
I changed this only by not using pectin, I just kept it boiling for ten minutes until I was ready...I used the freezer plate method! Splendid recipe and results...can't wait to share it with family and friends!
This was perfect... I've had Jalapeno Jam before but never with strawberrys... It was awesome... My family serves it by pouring over a square block of cream cheese and spreading on crackers. I never made jam before and didn't relize how easy it was... Recipe is perfect as is. Not to spicy that the kid can't eat... But enough spice to know you are eating jalapeno... I made enough to hand out to everyone for Christmas.. Thanks
I made this great strawberry jam recipe yesterday. It came out fantastic for a sweet, strawberry jam...however, I am a novice jam maker and wasn't sure on the peppers so apparently I went too light. I would prefer to kick it up a notch and will make it again using something much hotter...serve it with cream cheese and crackers.
very very good used strawberries and raspberries and a little bit more pectin and jalapenos,turned out great served it with ritz crackers cream cheese the jelly and smoked salmon,oh my god what a great combo,because I just got my smoker out and smoked fresh salmon...A must try for anyone..Thank you.....
I made this jam when the strawberries were in season. It's awesome! So good, I made 4 batches to give as gifts this Christmas. I did make a few changes. I didn't used fresh jalapenos. For some reason, I thought using the jalapenos I pickled last year was the same thing. When I realized my mistake, I added some dried jalapenos that I ran through my food processor. I figured the pickled peppers might not have enough heat, and adding the dried peppers would add it back. When everything was coming up to boil on the stove, I used my immersion blender to get rid of most of the lumps. I don't care for large chunks of fruit in my jam. I don't know how the "original" tastes, but my changes turned out OMG good!. The jam is sweet, with a slight hint of the peppers. The heat is a very subtle, slow heat. The color is beautiful, with very small pieces of pepper throughout. This is one recipe that I will make again!!!
I gave 4 stars because the original recipe wasn't hot enough for me or my family. I used this as the basis for my jam though. The second time around I chose jalapeño peppers that looked like they would be hotter(and they were) and chopped the tops off and pureed the rest, seeds and all. To get hotter peppers find ones that have what looks like stretch marks on them.(milder peppers are smooth and lighter colored) I cut the sugar in this recipe in half to allow some of the heat from the peppers to stick around. (The sugar tones them down a lot) The last change I made was that I used the Ball pectin that comes in a jar to measure out by tbsp. I like to use low to no sugar added pectin in my jams because I always add a lot less sugar than recipes generally call for. I use almost a tbsp for each cup of strawberries. This time around it came out just like I was hoping for. I think my sister and my aunt will love it! Oh, also I puree my strawberries instead of just mashing them. Which is also why I add more pectin to help it set better.
This was so easy and very yummy. I followed the recipe exactly and I didn't have any problems with it setting up. My sure jell box was 1.75 ounces, so I hesitated, but still used it, and didn't change a thing, and it worked perfectly still. It isn't too spicy, nor is it mild. I made it to serve at a baby shower over cream cheese and with wheat thins and it was a huge hit!
I've tried out several recipes for jalapeno jellies but THIS recipe is what I've been searching for! I wasn't sure if I was supposed to take the seeds and membranes out of the peppers but decided to scoop out most of it with my little Pampered Chef Cook's Corer which works awesome for cleaning out peppers. Oh, and no I don't sell PP! :) Back to this jam...it's looks, smells and tastes wonderful with just a little bite. I used mucho nacho jalapenos from my garden. Thanks for the recipe.
This stuff is great. My grandma has always made it, but I wanted some without having to bother her. It was SO easy. For a first time canner, this is a great recipe to try. I didn't have any trouble with the process and now I feel like I can can anything. :) The only changes I made was to use more strawberries (approx 6 cups) and fewer jalapeños (approx 1/2 cup). It was so easy and delicious. It's wonderful as a dip for animal crackers. Try it. You'll love it!
Very, very good! My batch gave me 9 jars from the recipe so you may want to plan to have an extra jar, lid & ring ready just in case. The strawberries I used were sweet, so I only ended up using 6 cups sugar and I was hoping this wouldn't result in a set failure; it did not (whew!). Even with less sugar, it resulted in a "mild" pepper jam. I can't wait to give a jar to my brother; he will love this!
I wanted to make a small batch of this recipe to test it first...after reading the other reviews, I modified mine a bit to compensate for oversweetness. I used 2C. crushed strawberries, 3 jalapenos (1 1/2 seeded) and 2 1/2C. sugar. I also used 1 oz. liquid pectin instead of powder, and added a pinch of salt. So far, from my tasting the pot, it is very yummy! It's got a little kick to it, but with a nice balance. Somehow, I managed to get 6 widemouth half pints out of this "small" batch. LOL I'm also wondering if I might have used a bit much pectin. The residue in the pot (which has been sitting 20 mins) has hardened. Hmmm....anyhow, this recipe is wonderful and makes a great base to start with. Next I plan on making some with agave nectar instead of sugar for a lower calorie version! :))
Wow! This jam is fantastic!!!!! I made one batch and took it to a dinner party as a hostess gift, and we wound up eating it over cream cheese as an appetizer. It got such rave reviews, I had to make a double batch this morning (18 jars) so I'll have it for gifts. It also wowed my new choir director when I gave it as a welcome gift. He knows my name, but he thinks of me as "the jam lady". THANK YOU!
Hey there! This was the first jam I have ever made.. and now I have made it twice. I made it for christmas, and then was asked about a week later to make another batch because my friends loved it so much! The longest thing really, is sterilizing the jars. The jam itself takes little time. It was not as thick as I imagined it would be, but it is very pleasing on crackers with goat or cream cheese. Sweet and spicy with a bit of after burn! Things I did: I doubled my batch. I used pectin powder (as opposed to liquid). I used about 5 jalapenos. I used frozen strawberries. Things I wish I DIDN'T DO: Oh god. I cut the jalapenos without gloves. My hands were burning like I stuck them on the hot stove for HOURS after. Please wear gloves when you cut your jalapenos, even if this has not happened to you before (because its not happened to me but it depends on the jalapenos). If you do get jalapeno burn, you are going to have to put your hands under the hottest water you can stand, and then wash well with dish soap. Just wear the gloves!
I followed the recipe exactly.. using fresh berries, and canned minced jalapenos as an option in the recipe. I used powdered pectin.. a 2 ounce box, and half of another 2 ounce box that had expired. I looked up using out of date pectin, and found that outdated pectin will not hurt you. I used my outdated pectin because when I went to buy pectin at the store.. the amount in a box is now 1.75 ounces.. and the cost has almost doubled. One box of 1.75 ounce pectin costs almost $6.00 here! The recipe worked out perfectly!
Wonderful jelly! So easy and good. I only put 6 cups of sugar in this, added some jalapeno seeds and it's mildly spicy/sweet. You can always make this hotter if you prefer. So proud of my jelly! Thanks for this recipe!
Love, love, love this jam. I have made several batches of it for the past two years, and always run out. I've made no changes to the recipe, and used fresh strawberries and fresh jalapenos. Cannot recommend this enough!
A very easy to make, berry delicious jelly! I cleaned out the seeds/membranes, and there is just a hint of heat to this jelly. Definitely leave in some seeds or, if you want some real heat, I'd suggest adding a habanero or maybe two! The strawberry mixed with the jalapeno gives a sweet tangy flavor, you know it isn't plain old strawberry, and someone who doesn't know what's in it might just sit and wonder what the secret ingredient is that produces such a delightful taste. Tried it with cream cheese and it was perfect. Easy for the first time jelly maker - delicious enough to think it was made by a pro! Made 8 - 8oz. jars for me! Thanks a bunch for this great recipe!
followed the recipe to a "T". It set up BEAUTIFULLY after 24 hours!! When I saw SEVEN cups of sugar I bulked but I didn't mess with the formulation since the sugar no only helps it to set up but it also acts as a preservative and I didn't want to risk doing something that could make someone sick later on. Canning has to be fairly precise and I am NO master so i stick to the recipes :D Even with all that sugar it was not TOO sweet at all, it was very balanced. I seeded and de-membraned all the peppers so there was jalapeno flavor but NO heat. next time I will keep them in because I was looking forward to some heat. I only left them out so the kids could eat it.. all in all, good jam and will make again but didn't knock my socks off like some of the other reviewers
Made this today and it is delicious. I only used 5 cups of sugar and that was plently. It certainly has a kick to it. Can't wait to serve it over some cream cheese on 4th of July. It has not set up as much as I would like, so next time (and there will certainly be a next time) I will use 2 boxes of pectin. I highly recommend this recipe.
This was so easy to make and I got ton of compliments on the taste. Only change I made was instead of using all jalapeño I used a variety of jalapeño and some roasted green chilies that I had just bought at the local farmers market.
Excellent! My picky daughter came home from college and LOVED this jelly on a bagel with cream cheese. I may try 1 1/2 cup of jalapenos next time for a little more kick, but it was delicious just as it was!
Fabulous flavor! I used two habaneros and the balance in jalapenos to make about 1 1/4 cups of diced peppers. The heat is just right for us. Mine hasn't set up completely after almost 24 hours (and it may not), but I think this is more operator error since it is only my second batch of jam ever :) Thanks for a delicious recipe!!!
I usually just make the Jalapeno jam w/cider vinegar... this was a great twist!!! I too used the seeds for an extra kick, and only 6 cups of sugar. Thanks for sharing! These will be great Christmas gifts! So pretty too.
EXCEPTIONALLY good! Fresh jalapenos from my garden (about 1 cup) and about 2 cups crushed fresh strawberries, the rest halved as per recipe, but used 1 pack liquid pectin. 4-5 pint jam jars. WONDERFUL zing with no hiding of the strawberry. BOO YAH!
I made the first batch as written except I added half a green bell pepper, turned out great. The second batch I wanted a bit spicier, so I did half strawberries, and half raspberries. I added half a green bell pepper and one habanero pepper. Turned out delicious!
Like others posting here, this was my first time making jam/jelly. What a great result! This is a very pretty jam, great for giving, and tastes great as well. My husband and daughter don't like anything spicy, so they were reluctant to try it, but as reported, there's just a great strawberry-jalapeno flavor without the bite. We ate it with cream cheese and crackers, but I think it would be fantastic over vanilla ice cream as well.
I put the strawberries and jalapeno peppers into the blender and chopped them that way, it did away with the use of gloves, and it made the jam more the consistancy of jam, without the chunks. I also left the seeds and ribs in the peppers quite a tasty treat.
This jam is awesome! I used 2 cans of Chi-Chi's sliced jalapenos and cut them up really small. The jam is spicey but not overpowering. I also used a little extra pectin and 2 bags of frozen whole strawberries. Perfect!!!
Tasty! But it didn't set for me properly and is more like a sauce than a jam. However, I don't have a lot of experience in canning and reduced the sugar...I'll chalk it up to experience and try again next summer.
Loved this! Wonderful sweet heat combination. It's great over cream cheese with crusty bread and crackers for an appetizer with a nice glass of white wine or for breakfast with toast or bagels. I seeded a few of the peppers but other than that kept everything else the same.
I made this jam for my church's annual strawberry festival and it was a sell-out. Before deciding to add this flavor to our line-up, I did a taste testing with church members one morning after worship. It was a HIT! In fact, church members bought my whole supply even before the festival so I had to make more just days before the festival! Will definitely make it again and again!
