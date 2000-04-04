Tantalizingly Tangy Meatloaf

I think I came across this recipe about 2 or 3 years ago and since then it's pretty much the only way I make meatloaf now. I have tweeked it just a little for my own taste, but overall I don't change much. First, I use two eggs instead of one. I just feel it binds the meat together better and keeps it from getting too dry. I usually end up omitting the Worcestershire sauce simply because I keep forgetting to buy it. If I happen to have it though I include it. I do use more seasonings than just garlic powder. Basically, you just need to season it the way you like. I usually add something like season salt or all-purpose seasoning or maybe even some minced onions. Just whatever I feel like at the time. I also don't really measure the bread crumbs. I just sprinkle in however much I think looks right. Then I separate the meat into three small loaves in a baking dish, rather than one large loaf. I saw this in a different meatloaf recipe and I've found it works great for me. Then I bake the loaves for 30 minutes. Then I put the topping on and bake for another 15-20 minutes. The first time I made this I wasn't sure if I would like sweetness with meat, but I absolutely love it. Also, once I accidentally purchased apricot preserves instead of pineapple and it turned out to taste just as delicious. If you are one who has always preferred the classic meatloaf with more of a tomato and onion flavor, this might not be your thing. But if you're tired of the same ol', then give this a try!