Tantalizingly Tangy Meatloaf

Meatloaf with a sauce that will keep them coming back for more. The sauce contains pineapple preserves, brown sugar and ketchup. It glazes up real nice over the meatloaf. I've NEVER had leftovers even when I've tripled the recipe!
This was absolutely delicious. I prepared the recipe exactly as noted. I feel that it is best to try it precisely as written before making judgments, substitutions, or adjusting to personal preferences. The ingredients are few, simple, and inexpensive. The flavors blend in beautifully together and complement each other quite nicely. I will make this again exactly the same way.
My family found the topping to be far too sweet for their taste. My mother said, "It's not that it is a bad taste, just not a meatloaf taste. It's too sweet and gives it a weird flavor." My sister said it was good but extremely sweet. Nobody went for seconds and my father was at a meeting so I had a lot left over. Since the texture of the meat was very good, I tried to correct the problem. The next night, I rinsed the topping off the chilled leftovers. Made a standard topping (ketchup, brown sugar, Dale's marinade). I placed the loaves (I made individual meatloaves) in a dish with 1/8 cup of water (to prevent drying during reheating) and used the new topping. My family was very happy said that this time it was great.
Wow! This is kind of a chinese take on meatloaf. Very, very good. But, I added a packet of Onion soup mix to the meatloaf, which I always do. Also, couldn't find the pineapple perserves-do they exist? I used Apricot jam and it was D-E-L-I-C-I-O-U-S!!! I highly recommend this easy and yummy recipe. The meatloaf has a sweet flavor, which some might not like, but I couldn't stop eating it!!! I would have rated it 6 stars!!
This was very good. My boyfriend and I actually just got done eating, and I liked it so much I wanted to come on here and review it before I forgot! I made it a little differently on accident, just because I wasn't reading close enough, I ended up adding the ketchup to the meat and it was still really really good. I think i'll add it to the meat from now on actually. The topping was great too, I used crushed canned pineapple in it's own juice and that turned out fine. I'll make this again for sure. It was really quick to make also, no more than 10min prep really. This is also very flexable, so if you want to add or change ingrediants, it will still be very good.
Mmmmmm, everyone loved this meatloaf! I also added some garlic powder and chopped onions to my meat mixture. I made double the sauce mixture and poured half of it on the last 20 minutes of cooking. I put the other half on the stove to get warm and then served it with the meatloaf.
This was fantastic!!! I was a little hesitant when I read the ingredients, but I tried it anyway and I'm so glad I did. Next time, I will season the meatloaf a bit more w/some onion and more garlic powder, but the sauce was wonderful and this is a definite keeper!!!
I think I came across this recipe about 2 or 3 years ago and since then it's pretty much the only way I make meatloaf now. I have tweeked it just a little for my own taste, but overall I don't change much. First, I use two eggs instead of one. I just feel it binds the meat together better and keeps it from getting too dry. I usually end up omitting the Worcestershire sauce simply because I keep forgetting to buy it. If I happen to have it though I include it. I do use more seasonings than just garlic powder. Basically, you just need to season it the way you like. I usually add something like season salt or all-purpose seasoning or maybe even some minced onions. Just whatever I feel like at the time. I also don't really measure the bread crumbs. I just sprinkle in however much I think looks right. Then I separate the meat into three small loaves in a baking dish, rather than one large loaf. I saw this in a different meatloaf recipe and I've found it works great for me. Then I bake the loaves for 30 minutes. Then I put the topping on and bake for another 15-20 minutes. The first time I made this I wasn't sure if I would like sweetness with meat, but I absolutely love it. Also, once I accidentally purchased apricot preserves instead of pineapple and it turned out to taste just as delicious. If you are one who has always preferred the classic meatloaf with more of a tomato and onion flavor, this might not be your thing. But if you're tired of the same ol', then give this a try!
Sometimes its best not to mess with success. I have a terrific meatloaf recipe, but have been making it so often, I figured it was time for something new. I made this recipe as is and I found it very very bland. My husband said it was like eating a big hamburger patty. The sauce on top was really delicious, but improvements must be made to the meat to give it more flavor. Some suggestions from my other recipe would be to add some spice to the meat mixture (1/2 tsp cayenne pepper and 1 tsp chili powder), use store bought croutons (6 oz) and puree them to a fine powder instead of the dry bread crumbs. Additionally I would add one finely chopped carrot, 1/2 an onion and 1/2 bell pepper to the meat mixture to give it some variation of flavor and texture. I think I may try a marriage of this topping with my meatloaf "meat" recipe and see if it is better. Or I might just go back to my standby!
This meatloaf was delicious! I followed the other reviews and added crushed pineapple instead of pineapple preserves. Also, I added green peppers and onions just because I thought they'd give extra flavor. I would say that you should double this recipe to feed a family of four or more. There is no way this recipe written as is would serve 8. We have five members in our family and all of us loved the dish, but were left still hungry.
My mother makes a delicious traditional meatloaf with cheddar cheese. My brother freaked out when he heard I wanted to make this "weird pineapple recipe." Tonight we had a throw down, this one vs hers. Everyone went for this one, the cheddar one is in the freezer! I doubled the recipe and added half an onion. Also made extra sauce for dipping using crushed pineapple. Brother liked both and said for next time to make which ever is easier-guess that means it measures up to the cheddar one.
Used ground white turkey meat instead of ground beef, but otherwise made recipe exactly as it appears. It got rave reviews at the dinner table. Using the ground turkey changes the nutrition as follows: Calories: 183 Carbs: 22 fat: 3 Protein: 18 Cholesterol: 70 and sodium 264 per serving.
I have made this recipe SEVERAL times now...I will never make meatloaf any other way!!! Everyone that I cook this for RAVES about it! The only difference in my recipe is I use apricot-pineapple preserves because I have NEVER been able to find pineapple but it is AMAZING!!! Even my mom agreed this is better than her meatloaf!
I followed the advice from another reviewer and used crushed pineapple instead of preserves, only because I didn't have pineapple preserves in the pantry. I also poked holes in it to allow the sauce to soak through, and wow! This is one great meatloaf! My 15 year-old son thought he hated meatloaf until he had this, and now I've had to double the recipe when I make it or else there's not enough for me :) Thank you for sharing a different and delicious variation on meatloaf!!
Okay, this is a nice recipe, but it definitely needs some help. First, add salt and pepper to the ground meat. There's none indicated in the orig. recipe. Also, season the beef appropriately, it needs a little ( 1/4 cup) fresh minced onion, plus a dash paprika, some minced fresh parsley, and if you're game, add your own spice blend to the beef. I added 1/2 ground chicken, 1/2 ground beef for the protein. Then I seasoned it as I desired. The saving grace for this recipe is the glaze. DO puree a 14oz can of pineapple tidbits, add the ketchup, add the sugar, add the wortcheshire and blend it up til it's still a bit chunky. season to taste with SnP. Coat as prescibed at about 20 min before you remove from the oven. with these corrections, this recipe is a hit for your hungry husband. enjoy. ~EMB
Good basic meatloaf. I added a few more spices. And I made this into individual servings and wrapped them in bacon. Then I froze them on a cookie sheet and then put them in a baggie to pull out and bake...add topping at the last. Made these for a women's conference 150 women, and it was a hit.
This is by far my FAVORITE meatloaf! It is SO good and I love the sauce (I always make extra). I usually serve this with egg noodles and a veggie. My grocery stores don't have pineapple preserves so I use Smuckers pineapple/apricot jam.
Disappointing. I like creative cuisine and thought this might be yummy based on some of the reviews. However, the sauce was weird tasting and just didn't work with the meat. Neither my daughter nor I cared for it. The meat mix itself was fine with the addition of some sea salt. In the future, I will use the meat mix as a base and top the loaf with the traditional Heinz ketchup and nothing else.
This is definitely my go-to meatloaf recipe. Sometimes I make it with ground turkey or ground beef (depends on how guilty I'm feeling about my eating habits at that moment) and sub apricot preserves for the pineapple (which I swear is how it was originally written many years ago). I also like to add a bit of Sriracha to the sauce for a slightly sweet and spicy kick but still a keeper in my home.
I love this meatloaf!! I use garlic cloves instead of garlic powder, and end up using crackers because we never have bread crumbs on hand. This is easy and the best meatloaf. The sauce on top works very well. I like sweetness, and do not like ketchup on my meatloaf...this sauce satisfies! I use crushed pineapple..mmmm good.
FABULOUS! My husband is not a fan of meatloaf, and I finally found a meatloaf he likes! To add more nutrition, I add a shredded zucchini to the meat. A great way to sneak in some veggies without anyone knowing...my two boys never knew! Pineapple preserves are impossible to find. I use crushed pineapple instead. I just divide the can of pineapple into portion sizes, put them into baggies and then freeze them until I make this recipe again.
Awesome meatloaf! For those of you who cannot find pineapple preserves try the pineapple topping in the "ice cream sundae" section- which is basically the same thing and readily available.
Followed the recipe almost exactly but used canned crushed pineapple instead of the preserves. It was okay, not great. Sauce was pretty good though. Maybe I'll try it one more time, possibly adding onion soup mix like others have suggested.
Grocery store didn't have extra lean ground beef so I needed to blot the fat off of this. However, this was really good and easy! I used Italian seasoned bread crumbs and added a packet of onion soup mix to the ground beef. We agreed this was a keeper!
First I used Gimme Lean Beef Sub instead of ground beef. Because of this I omitted the egg. Gimme Lean doesn't need a binder. I also used Garlic Bread crumbs and chopped fresh garlic instead of using powder. The ketchup was Rocky Mountain Organic which has a much nicer taste than regular off the shelf ketchup. It has a heavy note of nutmeg in it. I also couldn't find my worchestershire sauce so I used Braggs [extremely low sodium soy sauce] to taste and added some Hickory liquid smoke. The result was still excellent. It works just fine with Gimme Lean and tastes exactly like a meatloaf. And I avoided the cholesterol and fat of the egg and the meat. It's a keeper for us.
Outstanding recipe and super easy. I followed others by using crushed pineapple instead of preserve for the topping. I also added some extra ketchup to the meat mixture to keep it super moist. The perfect twist on the basic meatloaf.
I tweaked it per some of the other reviews .. crushed pineapple instead of preserves, panko instead of bread crumbs, added a packet of Lipton's onion soup mix -- plus I also added about a half pound of ground pork to the pound of ground beef. The meatloaf was great and the topping was delicious -- will definitely make again.
All the reviews were right about the sauce! It seems to soak into the meat very well, and gives a nice flavor to it. You could even make the sauce separately and use it to top your own favorite meatloaf recipe. I could not find pineapple preserves, so I used pineapple topping for ice cream! It is practically the same thing. I cooked the meatloaf for 40 minutes and put the topping on it 20 minutes through the cooking process. It was great! Thanx for a great recipe!
Excellent! I could've eaten the whole thing. Per others comments that the meat itself was a little boring, I added some red onion, red pepper, extra garlic powder, and a spoonful of the apricot preserves. Also used panko breadcrumbs. Poked holes in the meatloaf before pouring sauce over.
Wow this recipe was awesome. I used apricot pineapple preserves (bought at Wal-Mart)which turned out great. I used extra lean ground beef because I really did not want all the fat. My mother in law (tiny person) had two huge pieces, which really surprised us. She loved it. My husband wants me to make this more often. Next time I will double the sauce as it was so good eating it with the meat. I have passed this recipe on to many friends and family. Thanks again. This is a 5 star rating for us.
I must say I really enjoyed this. The sauce is what makes it. I needed to double the recipe and tried a little barbecue sauce with the ketchup because I had just enough on hand and I think I read it somewhere in these reviews. The barbecue sauce did have a tendency to overpower the other flavors so I'm glad I didn't use too much. I'll definately try this again. Maybe I'll try apricot preserves instead of pineapple. These were all items I had on hand, that's another plus and my husband loved it. That's says enough for me.
Based on taste alone, I give this recipe five-stars. Very yummy! I followed the recipe exactly (even down to the apparently hard to find pineapple preserves- my Wal-Mart sells Smuckers brand) and I was SURE the topping would be sicky sweet and crunchy with sugar. It was not! However, based on my personal standards for meals, this is rather lacking in the healthful department, so I'd give it a 3-4 star rating. I will definitely be making it again, but adding onion, carrot, zucchini or whatever other vegetable I have that I can shred and add in. But again, that's just my opinion and has nothing to do with taste. This recipe as is has amazing flavor! My husband and I ate more than half in one meal. :)
Used my own meatloaf recipe (same but with 1 1/2 lb beef, a bit of onion, celery, grated carrot, bbq sauce, and Frank's red hot), then topped with ketchup, brown sugar, mustard and drained crushed pineapple, then 2 strips of bacon on the very top. Baked for an hour and the last 5 minutes under the broiler to crisp the bacon. Seven of us licked our plates and the meatloaf pan clean. A+++ Everyone said that it was BEST they'd ever eaten. Thank you Stacy, the pineapple was a great idea! I bet the sauce would be yummy on stuffed bell peppers, too.
This review is really for the sauce. If you like a sweet sauce this one is excellent! I make a pretty good meat loaf with red/ green pepper, onion and garlic and other things so I did that and used this sauce. In fact I doubled it for dipping and was glad I did. A nice change to the routine fare and OMG, delicious! I'm going use this again and again. I can see it on ham loaf, pork, chicken... well you get the idea. Our Wal Mart carries pineapple preserves.
This recipe is AWESOME!!! I used apricot-pineapply preserves b/c I couldn't find pineapple. Also, this makes a very small meatloaf. I highly recommend doubling the recipe, because you're gonna want leftovers!
Delicious! I used 1/4 cup of canned crushed pineapple drained instead of pinapple preserves.
I would definitely use this recipe again. The only changes I made were to add onion into the meat mixture (I add onion to everything!) and because I could not find pineapple preserves I just used canned crushed pineapple (the kind preserved in it's own juice, not syrup). Yummy!
Great recipe. I use ground turkey instead of ground beef. My daughter who is a very picky eater requests this meatloaf. Delicious!
A very nice change to the typical meatloaf! Loved the sauce, it is not too sweet, just right. I added half a pack of Lipton Onion Soup Mix to the hamburger mix and used Ritz crackers instead of bread crumbs and used crushed pineapples. Yummy!
This was absolutely fantastic. Like a couple others, I did not have preserves so I used juice from canned pineapple and I doubled the amount of sauce. It was SOOO good...just really, really good. Thanks so much, Stacy!
This is the best meatloaf recipe ever! My husband has never liked meatloaf, but has said this is the only one he'll eat. The leftovers, if there are any, are awesome as a sandwich. I absolutely love the pineapple and brown sugar glaze. It makes this meatloaf a 5-star recipe.
Loved the glaze! So good. I used ground turkey instead of beef. I will definitely add more seasoning to the meat next time as it was a little bland. Even some salt and pepper would have helped. I made extra glaze and used some on ham. It was delicious!
i actually made this recipe with ground chicken & it was delicious! i used apricot pineapple preserves in the topping and used a little more bread crumbs and one more egg. Everything else was exact. This is a tasty meatloaf recipe & can't wait to make it with different ground meats. oh and my 4 1/2 yr old devoured it!!!
Excellent Meatloaf!!!! I followed the recipe as written except that I had no dry bread crumbs so ground up some specialty french bread I had on hand and my preserves were a combo. of fruits that included pineapple. I've been making meatloaf for Years.. and THIS is one of the VERY best I've ever made. We'll be making it again and again. BTW.. I doubled it and made two so we'd have one left for sandwiches. It doubled beautifully and I am so GLAD there's some leftover for tomorrow!!! Thanks for posting your recipe.
DELICIOUS! What a way to deliver on taste! Absolutely wonderful! I made exactly as stated, and used Smuckers Pineapple Topping (found with the ice-cream toppings at any grocery store) in place of the preserves because I couldn't find any! I was skeptical I admit, that such few ingredients could be worthy of such rave reviews, but I'm here to tell you, this is great! My husband would like me to "kick it up a notch" next time by using hot and spicy BBQ sauce for the ketchup portion. Will do! Thanks for the post! BTW - I'm not sure how this would serve 8 - that would be 1/8 pound of hamburger per person! Hardly enough for a bite! There was just 2 of us and we had 1/2 left over, so it really makes 4 modest servings.
This recipe was the BOMB! My mom requested meatloaf for her 45th birthday and I found this recipe and made two big loafs. I thought I had made way to much, until my brother in law asked for more and I turned around and both loafs were already eaten. It was a huge hit. Everyone LOVED it.
If you like a sweet glaze over savory ground beef..it doesn't get any better than this!!! Never any leftovers...I am glad I didn't let the pineapple turn me off! This is almost like having sweet and sour meatballs in a loaf...just be sure to DRAIN the meatloaf before glazing.
DEE-LISH! Trick I read somewhere: put meat on top of a couple of pieces of bread, to sop up fat as it cooks. The pineapple preserves really added a wonderful flavor. Not too sweet! Great sandwiches later!
it seems too little to be 8 servings. next time will make 2 pounds, and just double everything. Sauce is sooooo good!!! Definitely making again. Substituted 1/2 cup of crushed pineapple for pineapple preserves which were nowhere to be found. DELICIOUS! Ate with a side of mashed potatoes and stuffing.
Well, we have been making this recipe for over a year now - and it's a smash hit. I'm making it tonight, in fact, and I can't wait. This is an awesome meatloaf recipe - and I have served it to my husband and to friends - I highly recommend it! I have never found pineapple preserves - so I use whatever is at the store - apricot, etc. Turns out terrific!
This was awesome! I used kumquat ginger jam instead of the pineapple preserves and added ground mustard to the topping sauce. Also, I used 1 cup rice milk in place of the regular dairy milk. It was so good! Thanks for a great recipe!
Great recipe, I have made this many times and I always get compliments and requests for the recipe. I have made it with fresh pineapple and it is excellent. Another time I was out of pineapple preserves and used blueberry preserves instead, just as good. Versatile recipe and very easy to make.
This is very similar to the Brown Sugar Meatloaf on this site. I like this one just as much as the other one. I still have to convince my family that a sweetened meatloaf is tasty. I liked it very much. I added some green onions to the mixture to give it less of an onion taste.
AWESOME!!! We added some onions and celery to give the meatloaf a crunchy taste, but the sauce is what makes it. The sauce is unbelievable. I bet if you subsitiuted BBQ sauce instead of ketchup in the sauce recipes and put it on Ribs it would be great as well, I'm going to try that. I would have never in a million years thought of pineapple preserves?!
My Husband LOVED this meatloaf... and so did I! Instead of the pineapple preserves, I actually just added the pineapple juice from a tin of pineapples (and saved the pieces for dessert). The sauce infiltrated the meatloaf. It was a saucy, delicious loaf of goodness. Will definitely become a weekly dinner!
When I told my family we were having meatloaf for supper, they all groaned in dismay. They changed their minds after eating this. There was none left and they all raved about how good it was. I made it just as it was written; so simple and so good!
I fixed it my other half who doesn't like meatloaf and he was telling me wanted seconds before he finished the first piece. The only thing I did different was use oatmeal instead of breadcrumbs and omit the egg.
I used canned chopped pineapple in a pinch and it was an absolute home run!!!!! Great meatloaf. I used oats to substitute for the crackers and egg substitute for the eggs and it came out perfect. It is healthier that way, and we have food allergies to contend with. Thanks for the great recipe.
This is our favorite meatloaf recipe and I serve it about twice a month. Even my mother, who made her own meatloaf recipe for years, makes this version now. I've used both pineapple preserves and apricot preserves. We like them both.
Great recipe, however I leave out the brown sugar. It can be a little on the sweet side, otherwise great dish!
I really like this recipe. I also added chopped onion and fresh garlic and substituted ground pork sausage for half of the ground beef. I prepared it the night before and added the sauce before baking. It was moist and delicious.
very good!! a nice from a regular meatloaf i substituted pineapple sundae topping for the preserves. everyone liked it including my 4 year old who insisted she wasn't going to touch it because it looked like brains before it was cooked. it is a little on the sweet side so if ya aren't into sweet tasting food dont bother trying it. i will be making this again!!
I love this meatloaf, but the directions- bake for 30-50 minutes! Huge window. Bake it for 30 mins, pull it out **and soak up the grease with a few paper towels because it will pool on top of your loaf**. Then add the topping mixture afetr you've poked in a few holes and bake for another 20 minutes.
A delicious, unusual sauce for meatloaf. A really nice change! We are only a family of 3 so I used a large muffin tin to create 6 individual portions that could be frozen - but there were no leftovers! I spooned some ketchup on the bottom of the muffin cups so they wouldn't stick. For added flavour I mixed in a packet of dry onion soup to the beef. I also used 2 eggs instead of one so the meat wouldn't be too dry. For the dry bread crumbs I used garlic/butter croutons, that I finely crumbled in a chopper, to add extra flavour. As with other reviewers, I couldn't find pineapple preserves. So I used 1/4 cup of crushed pineapple and pureed it with the other sauce ingredients. I served it with mashed potatoes and green peas. Simple, delicious, and kid friendly. If you like the taste of sweet and sour meatballs you're likely to enjoy this recipe.
I did not like meatloaf growing up so I only made it for my husband once or twice a year, trying all new recipes. This is a terrific recipe. I too used Ritz crackers instead of boring bread crumbs.I mixed apricot and pineapple preserves together, reduced the brown sugar and added some spicy mustard to the beef mix. Outstanding flavors. I am going to copy this recipe for a daughter-in-law who is crazy about meatloaf.
Delicious! I could not find Pineapple preserves, but found Apricot & Pineapple preseves and it was still great! UPDATE: I now add 1 packet of dry onion soup mix and about 2-3 tbs of Worcestershire sauce to the meat mixture. I also poke some holes in the meat to let the sauce drip through.
Added ketchup to meatloaf with other ingredients. I love to pour hunts meatloaf sauce over the top.
Recipe was very tasty and easy to make! I used Italian style breadcrumbs. I didn't find that the sauce was too sweet. You won't want to eat tomato sauce meatloaf any longer after tasting this recipe. Contrary to what it says, this recipe makes about 4 servings so I would double the ingredients if you want to make 8 servings.
My boyfriend commented this was the best meatloaf he has ever had and I have to agree! It was very simple to make. I had to make a few substitutions due to what I had on hand. Ground Turkey, crushed pineapple and Italian flavored Shake and Bake for the bread crumbs. I added chopped onions and minced garlic. This recipe is now on my list of favorites. Thank you Stacy.
I was searching for a recipe for dinner one night about a month ago and although meatloaf has never been a favorite for me or my family, this one sounded tempting..well it is more than tempting, it is simply wonderful! I have made it 3 times since, doubling each time, and plan to make it regularly. I did use seasoned bread crumbs and used drained crushed pineapple in place of the pineapple preserves and it is just perfect. Thanks for sharing such a great recipe!
