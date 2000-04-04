Tantalizingly Tangy Meatloaf

Meatloaf with a sauce that will keep them coming back for more. The sauce contains pineapple preserves, brown sugar and ketchup. It glazes up real nice over the meatloaf. I've NEVER had leftovers even when I've tripled the recipe!

Recipe by Stacy B.

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine the ground beef, bread crumbs, egg, garlic powder and Worcestershire sauce. Mix well, and place into a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 50 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a separate medium bowl, stir together the ketchup, brown sugar and pineapple preserves. Pour over the meatloaf about 20 minutes before removing from oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 21.1g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 71.5mg; sodium 210.4mg. Full Nutrition
