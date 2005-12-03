Winter Squash Rolls

This recipe is always a real hit! Every time I make these I get asked for the recipe. People can't believe it when I tell them that they're made from winter squash. These delicious rolls taste best fresh out of the oven.

By TRACEY_MITCHELL

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). In a small saucepan, cover squash cubes with water. Bring to a boil and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain, cool and mash.

  • In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. In a large bowl, combine 5 cups flour, sugar and salt. Stir in the yeast mixture, shortening, squash and milk. Mix well. Stir in the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, beating well after each addition. When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and supple, about 8 minutes. Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

  • Divide the dough into twelve equal pieces and form into rounds. Place the rounds in a lightly greased 13x9 inch baking pan. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise until doubled in volume, about 30 minutes.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 10 to 15 minutes or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 61.2g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 1.6mg; sodium 399.1mg. Full Nutrition
