Winter Squash Rolls

I had a squash I needed to use so jumped on Allrecipes to look for an interesting recipe. I tripped over this one and thought it sounded good (and love making bread) so decided to make these rolls. I did not have time to read through many of the reviews however, all that I saw were positive with no recommendations for change. I made the dough, and stuck it in the oven for the first proof. Pulled it out, made 12 rolls (in a 9x13 pan) put them back in the oven for the second proof and baked them. That is where the problem comes in. I baked them for 12 minutes, pulled one out to check it and it was raw in the middle. I turned the oven down (as they were already nicely browned) snd put them back in to continue cooking. I took them out after 15 minutes and they still weren't fully cooked. At this point the top of the rolls were getting dark (but not burnt). I covered the rolls with foil, turned off the oven and put the rolls back in the oven with the door cracked and went to bed. I will try these again. I don't like failures in the kitchen and I have 1/2 of a squash left in the fridge I need to use. I will read all of the reviews and adjust accordingly. I know I will reduce the roll size by half right off the bat!