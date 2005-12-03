Winter Squash Rolls
This recipe is always a real hit! Every time I make these I get asked for the recipe. People can't believe it when I tell them that they're made from winter squash. These delicious rolls taste best fresh out of the oven.
This recipe is always a real hit! Every time I make these I get asked for the recipe. People can't believe it when I tell them that they're made from winter squash. These delicious rolls taste best fresh out of the oven.
My kids love these rolls. I usually prepare the dough in my bread machine rather than by hand. To do this, the recipe must be resized to fit your bread machine. For my medium-sized machine, I resize the recipe to make 7.3 servings (though, I then actually make 12 rolls out of the dough. The original recipe makes rolls that are too big for my liking.) The pureed squash is added along with the other liquids at the bottom of the bread pan. Remember to use bread machine yeast ("instant" yeast) instead of active dry yeast. The recipe also seems to work very well with other vegetables. I have tried butternut squash, carrot, and beetroot (which makes great "Red Nose Day" rolls!)Read More
Very moist and quite good! I only gave them three stars, though, because I'd prefer something with a more interesting flavor and texture. I think these would be better with a little more grit, so if I make them again, I'll use half wheat flour next time. I might also toy with using butter instead of crisco. I followed the recipe exactly this time except that I cut back the sugar to 1/3 of a cup, and they still seemed plenty sweet to me. Sweet, moist, and HUGE. The other reviewers weren't kidding. I should have halved the recipe!Read More
My kids love these rolls. I usually prepare the dough in my bread machine rather than by hand. To do this, the recipe must be resized to fit your bread machine. For my medium-sized machine, I resize the recipe to make 7.3 servings (though, I then actually make 12 rolls out of the dough. The original recipe makes rolls that are too big for my liking.) The pureed squash is added along with the other liquids at the bottom of the bread pan. Remember to use bread machine yeast ("instant" yeast) instead of active dry yeast. The recipe also seems to work very well with other vegetables. I have tried butternut squash, carrot, and beetroot (which makes great "Red Nose Day" rolls!)
After many failed attempts at using whole wheat to make dinner rolls, I was looking for a way to prepare rolls that were light and had fiber, and these are it! They're as light as regular dinner rolls, more tasty, moist and perfect. I've been recommending this recipe to all of my baking friends. However, be forewarned that this makes 12 HUGE dinner rolls. Cut the recipe in half unless you're having a dinner party.
Moist,light,tasty and a wonderful golden color if you use butternut squash.I baked at 375 degrees for 30 min.They tend to over brown at 400 degrees.I got two large pans(32 rolls)with this recipe.
I'm not sure where this recipe originated, by my mother made squash rolls almost exactly the same. Just as they come out of the oven, if you rub a stick of butter over the tops of them, it keeps them soft and makes them just that much better. Also, substituting up to half of whole wheat flour for white gives them an added health kick without ruining the texture. One more note--this is a bread that you can make ahead of time. Stick dough balls in a greased casserole dish, seran wrap, freezer bag, then thaw and bake whenever you want!
I cut this recipe in half. Because I did not have winter squash on hand, I used Trader Joe's organic canned pumpkin. I used my Kitchen Aid mixer to make these rolls. I proofed the yeast with the slightly-cooled scalded milk, warm water and sugar for ten minutes, then added the cooked squash, melted butter, and all the dry ingredients. I did need just a touch more flour than the recipe stated to get it to form into a ball and jump on the bread hook, almost another full cup. I kneaded it in the Kitchen Aid with the dough hook for about five minutes or more, adding more flour when the dough would stick to the bottom of the mixer bowl (which it did because the dough was rather sticky). I set it to rise in a greased bowl on my heating pad for an hour, then formed them into rolls and plopped them into greased muffin tins (about a heaping 1/4 cup for each roll?), covered them and set them to rise on my heating pad until they doubled. Right before baking, I lightly brushed them with a little melted butter. 400* for 12 minutes was absolutely perfect. Good sized dinner rolls that were soft, fluffy and absolutely wonderful. What a fantastic recipe and really, the pumpkin adds a pretty color and adds a little something to the roll that's really fantastic. I think this would make a great sweet roll dough. NOTE: Watch these in the oven, they do have quick minute or two where they could burn. I almost had that happen but I caught it just in time. HALF RECIPE for me was exactly 12 rolls.
DELICIOUS. I made these to go with pot roast. Glad I cut the recipe in half as it was just my husband and I and it made 6 giant rolls. Toasted some the next morning and had them with the All Day Apple Butter I made the day before and they made a great breakfast too.
These are excellent!!! They stand out of the crowd!!! Delicious rolls. I used acorn sqaush and my "squash hating, vegetable hating, don't ever try anything new" husband loved them!! No one believed thats where they got their lovely yellow color. They ate all of these and barely touched the white dinner rolls I made. They thought they tasted gourmet like what you would get at a restaraunt!!! I will definately make these again!!!
Very moist and soft bread. My mother wanted seconds of it instead of dessert at Thanksgiving dinner. Very good recipe.
Very moist and fluffy. I used Japanese pumpkin instead of winter squash because I can't find them in Tokyo. The pumpkin gave the roll a nice color. I baked them at 375F for 15 minutes. Even husband who said "yuck, dinner rolls" ended loving them.
Simple to make and very tasty! Great fresh out of the oven and also great heated up the next morning with jam. Have made two times now - a great way to use up squash. The second time i used a sugar substitute and they were just as good. Highly recommended!
I made this recipe last chirstmas, christmas 2003 and everyone went crazy over it. The best ever! they are big, moist, the best i have ever had. This will be a traditional holiday recipe in my family.
Super rolls! Listened to other raters and planned on having more rolls then the recipe called for. Easy to make, and the best dinner rolls I have tasted in a long time. My husband loves them.
Half of the recipe made 12 big rolls for me! These were much like another recipe for rolls, but I enjoyed these equally and they have added nutrients from the squash. I don't like recipes that call for cubed raw beggies, as the size of your cubes really can affect the amount. I ended up using 1/2 c of mashed squash for half of the recipe. I used margarine instead of shortening to give it some more flavor. I did end up kneading another cup of flour at least to get this to the right consistency. The first rise took 2 hours and the 2nd rise needed an hour to get to the full roll size. I also decreased the temp to 375 for about 18 min and covered them after about 10 min, because they browned quickly. My toddler enhaled these, and will keep on hand for a sneaky way for some squash.
I made these today as a trial run for Thanksgiving, using fresh pumpkin as the squash. They have very good flavor and texture, but I think the number of servings is WAY off. I made 12 rolls as the recipe directed, but they ended up being enormous and, even after 20 minutes of baking, the ones in the middle were still doughy. I'll use this recipe for Thanksgiving, but I'll make the rolls half as large and bake them on my 10 x 15 inch baking sheet instead of in a 9 x 13 inch pan.
This is my favorite roll recipe. I use them for sandwiches and as hamburger buns as well as an accompaniment for soups, stews, roasts, etc. I actually double the recipe each time I make it and then after shaping the dough into rolls (smaller than the recipe calls for, a little smaller than my fist or so, so that when they puff up while cooking they end up about hamburger-bun size) I freeze the majority of them in freezer bags. Then when I want to I can take out as many as I need and let them sit on a baking sheet on the counter (covered with a clean, damp dishtowel) to thaw for an hour or so and then bake as directed. They still taste wonderful!
VERY nice rolls. I used the ingredients listed with the exception of 1/3C olive oil instead of shortening. These rolls were to accompany a italian soup, and I didn't have any shortening, so I decided to go with olive oil instead of butter, and crossed my fingers. I used butternut squash and it was perfect. I also decided to use my bread-maker, and crossed fingers again. I put all the wet stuff in the bottom, followed by the dry stuff, and the yeast on top--bread machine/rapid rise yeast, so I reduced the amount to 3 and 1/4 tsp. I used the dough setting on my machine, then pulled it out and made rolls. I let them rise as directed, although it took a little longer for them to double than 1/2 hour as recommended. I expected to have leftovers, because I was only feeding 9 people, and I made a full recipe of a grilled flat-bread as well, (great Serendipity recipe on this site) but I didn't have one roll leftover.
I was very happy with how these came out. I used butternut squash and also half shortening and half butter instead of all shortening. It may be helpful to note for some people that you will most likely need to adjust the amount of flour used, based on the climate you live in (humid=more flour/dry=less flour). Also the amount of flour can vary widely depending on how much liquid your squash retains. If your dough is really sticky, it needs more flour. I had to add more than the recipe called for but my squash was pretty wet so I expected it. I was able to make 32 decent size rolls with this recipe. I baked them on a greased sheet pan at the time and temp called for. They came out soft and chewy with just a touch of sweetness. I brushed them with melted butter after removing from the oven, too. ;) This one is a keeper! Thanks for sharing Tracey!
By far the best rolls my husband and I have ever made. We were shocked at how moist and delicious they were. The squash flavor is not overpowering. We made two batches. One with a ligher yellow fleshed squash and one with a deeper orange fleshed squash. I think the orange one made prettier rolls with a sweeter flavor. VERY, very good.
So delicious! I've made them twice now with butternut squash. I freeze the extra dough in roll-sized portions and bake them one at a time when I'm on my own for dinner.
Very moist and quite good! I only gave them three stars, though, because I'd prefer something with a more interesting flavor and texture. I think these would be better with a little more grit, so if I make them again, I'll use half wheat flour next time. I might also toy with using butter instead of crisco. I followed the recipe exactly this time except that I cut back the sugar to 1/3 of a cup, and they still seemed plenty sweet to me. Sweet, moist, and HUGE. The other reviewers weren't kidding. I should have halved the recipe!
I was looking for a recipe for dinner rolls that I could pre-make and freeze up to the final rise and then thaw and bake after the final rise since I was having hand surgery the week before Thanksgiving and still wanted to be able to cook for and host dinner. I knew my hand would not be up to kneading dough post op so I froze these after forming the rolls and before the second rise. They were sweet, light and no one could believe I hadn't made them fresh that morning! Inveterate squash haters even loved these rolls as well! Note: I was really worried that the freezing would effect the ability of the yeast to rise a second time but the little critters did just great. I am going to try making this recipe in loaf pans as I think it will make a great bread as well. The rolls were sublime when I made more to go with my turkey soup I made with the leftover turkey carcass. Note: to cut down on kneading time I use my Kitchenaide stand mixer and dough hook to knead the dough and I always end up adding about 3 extra cups of flour to get the dough to come together. I also bake my butternut squash slathered in butter and maple syrup as baking creates a much richer flavor palate than boiling or steaming in the microwave. Extra squash can be frozen in appropriate portioned ziplock baggies for future batches.
These rolls were delicious. My kids that don't like squash thought they tasted kind of like hawaiian rolls. I made this in my bread machine so I had to cut the recipe in half. I used 3/4c. of mashed squash that had been frozen. I put all of the wet ingredients, including squash and shortening in first, mixed the dry ingredients and added next. Made a well in the dry ingredients and put the package of yeast in. Then used the dough settings. While it was mixing it looked a little dry so I added 2 tsp of water, 1 at a time. When it finished I made it into 15 dinner size rolls. They were great and so easy to make!
This was a very good roll recipe. First, I want to say that 1 1/3 c cubed squash would seem to equal about 1 1/4 pureed squash. I thawed frozen pureed squash and had to look at other recipes to figure out which ratio of squash to flour might be right. Also, I want to jump on the serving size bandwagon- I halved the recipe and still ended up with 24 average sized rolls, so if there are truly 12 serving per recipe, that would mean 4 rolls per serving on 1 humongous (read: small loaf) roll. Took this for Thanksgiving dinner and everyone enjoyed, especially the kids. My 5 yo couldn't get enough and ate 3 right out of the oven.
I halved this recipe today after reading the reviews. I also used half whole wheat flour. They came out beautiful and the halved recipe still made 12 good size buns. I thought they were a touch bland so next time I am going to add some herbs, but all in all a wonderful way to use squash up in a non-objectional way.
These are amazing - so fluffy and moist. I make them healthier by adding one teaspoon nutritional yeast, one teaspoon wheat germ, one tablespoon nonfat milk powder, one tablespoon soy flour, one heaping tablespoon wheat flour and one teaspoon ground flax seed per cup of white flour. This only adds nutrition and does not affect the taste at all! I used butternut squash as well - fantastic!!!
I've made these a few times and I find that I need to work in an additional 1.5 - 2 cups of flour during the kneading process, and I make the rolls 3 oz of dough each, which results in rolls that aren't doughy in the middle, and then the recipe yields 23-24 rolls. I also prefer to use butter instead of shortening.
Amazing! This was my first time making rolls from scratch and they were delicious! I substituted regular milk for Almond Milk also halved the recipe as someone else had suggested. Would definitely make again!
Fabulous! Two cheats - I bought a bag of already peeled & cubed butternut squash at Trader Joe's, and I used unsalted butter instead of shortening. I haven't made a yeast dough in years, and I'd really forgotten how satisfying and FUN it is. I used my KA, so the dough worked up like a dream, and didn't require very much additional flour during the kneading (I love to knead by hand). I should have read more reviews, though. The rolls were ginormous (I made 12), and some of the dough went to the compost bin. Served them for Christmas dinner, and got rave reviews. With butter and tayberry jam...delicious! With leftover turkey, cream cheese and cranberry sauce later for supper...delicious! Thank you, Tracey for a real keeper!
These are really fantastic! I made a 1/2 recipe and used an entire cup of butternut squash (roasted, scooped out, and mashed). The came out just a little too moist, so next time I will scale it back in line with how the recipe is written. I also added 1 T fresh minced sage which turned out to be a good move. So very tasty, so moist, and a beautiful, appealing color. Thanks for this recipe!
these were so delicious right out of the oven! my oven cooked them a little fast so next time i will reduce the cooking time, but these were a huge hit!
I followed the instructions of SAVIMAHARAJ and made 18 rolls and they came out just as I would have wanted. Using the bread machine was so convenient, and the rolls were colorful, delicious and perfectly sized. The leftover rolls do need to be kept in the fridge though, because with the squash and high moisture content, they will mold quickly. Great recipe!
These rolls are GREAT! I used frozen squash that I defrosted and warmed to room temp, They were tender, soft and tasted wonderful they looked like store bought or something out of a magazine. everyone loved them and asked me to make them again!!!
lovely bread; I somewhat expected a more orange colour, but it depends on the squash you are using I suppose. Made twists and decorated with butternut squash toasted seeds; my, it was pretty! I'd like to try with fresh or dry sage as suggested by some other reviewer. I think that also onion flakes could deserve a try.
The picture shows them made in a muffin pan but the directions say 13x9 pan. I think they would have been better in a muffin pan. Would have cooked properly if in a muffin pan.
A staple in our house! These rolls are DELICIOUS! I did re arrange the directions a little only because I have more success making bread with this method. This is what I did...I mixed the flour, salt, sugar & yeast. Then I heated the squash, milk, water & butter (that I subbed for the shortening because I don't eat trans fats). And then added the liquid ingredients to the flour mixture. I did have to add more flour, maybe a cup or so. It made a soft dough that rose very nicely. I made double the rolls that the recipe called for because I prefer smaller rolls and baked them at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. These are soft and fluffy and go wonderful with soup.
Awesome. I used some roasted butternut squash I had on hand so I didn't have to cook the squash. I also subbed butter for the shortening. These rolls bake up really soft and flavorful. I did use a half sheet pan instead of the 9x13 as this is a lot of dough for that small a pan.
These rolls turned out very nicely, but I agree with a previous reviewer that they were somewhat bland. I will use a bit more salt next time. However, they still went nicely with soup, especially to soak up the extra broth.
great rolls. My family all loved them. They all love butternut squash and particularly enjoyed these rolls. I used sugar alternative and coconut oil shortening and they turned out perfect! Thanks!
This was an excellent recipe! The dough came out so nice and soft and smooth that my kids even helped make the rolls. I doubled it and made them a little smaller but they were still plenty big for dinner rolls. The double batch made about 3 1/2 dozen. They were so perfect for our harvest party dinner!
These are delicious! Unfortunately, I had to make them a second time since they didn't work out the first time. It was my fault; after letting the dough to rise the first time, I then put the dough in the fridge overnight thinking it would be ok to rise again. Then, I didn't thoroughly allow the dough to warm up to room temperature. What ended up coming out of the oven was half a dozen rocks. Determined to figure out what happened, I made them again and this time allowed the dough to rise at room temperature and they came out perfectly!
Excellent roll. Halved the recipe for 10 hamburger sized rolls. For a half recipe, I used 1 c Buttercup squash steamed in the micro and squeezed of water. I also used 2 t yeast and all milk (instead of water). Used 3 T marjarine instead of shortening. Rose nicely. Great recipe! I plan on using it alot for the overload of winter squash I have. Thank you Tracey.
A bit bland, perhaps, but turns out a beautiful dough. I did it in my bosch mixer.
These were amazing. I baked a butternut squash and used 1 and 1/2 cups. I substituted organic butter for the shortening, decreased the salt by half, made 15 rolls and a medium sized bread braid. Brushed with butter for last 5 minutes. Very hearty bread.
These rolls were a great way to use our abundance of winter squash. The only change I made was to sub butter for shortening. Tey turned out light and flavorful. Great warm with a little butter. Served them with 2 chilis from this site at a party. Although the corn bread was a bigger hit, I REALLy loved these rolls too. My only comment was that tehse rolls do not appear to have winter squash in them (by color or flavor). Similar to a potato bread, the squash impacts the texture more than anything else. nevertheless, a very nice roll.
Amazing! This was my first attempt at "from scratch" rolls and I was pleasantly surprised at the outcome. They make very generous, delicious rolls that go well with honey butter spread or anything. Thanks for the recipe! This recipe's getting laminated. I'll be making these forever.
These are now a regular in my kitchen - everyone loves them!! 1/2 whole wheat and all ww make them delish too :)
I love this recipe! I tried making a 1/2 recipe, but wanted more squash, so I used what the recipe originally called for and just added more flour to it until it wasn't so sticky. I added butter to it before baking, which I probably shouldn't have done because it browns quicker, but it gave it an amazing baked in butter flavor. I'm hooked to fresh baked bread, thank you for the great recipe!
Best rolls I ever made! Thanks so much for the great recipe.
My favorite dinner rolls! As everyone else says they are HUGE. I used a delicata squash 2x now but you can barely taste the squash. However, they are super moist and very delicious. I tricked non-squash eaters at Thanksgiving and they gobbled them up! Easy way to add in a vegetable to an otherwise white roll. I cook them at 350 for like 12 minutes and make them smaller and they come out just great :)
These rolls are wonderful...The recipe makes lots of large rolls and they are soft and tender. I use butternut squash, which gives them a golden hue. I enjoy making and eating these delicious rolls.
I don't say this lightly, but this is a phenomenal recipe. My family has demanded that I make these as often as possible. They are the perfect dinner roll, but they are also suited well for sandwiches. Believe none of the negative reviews if you like a moist, soft, flavorful roll.
I used pumpkin, these were great!
I followed the recipe exactly and the outcome was absolutely delicious rolls! Very soft, yet somewhat dense and a beautiful color! have a 9 yo sister who is a picky eater and she is always asking for "squash bread" now. The one is a keeper!
These were REALLY good rolls. I didn't have any shortning, so I used butter instead, which was great and this recipe made 17 large rolls instead of 12. If I had made 12, they would have been HUGE...although that would have been ok because they are so good!!!
This is the best recipe I've ever used for dinner rolls and will be my recipe of choice from now on. The rolls have a wonderful color. The flavor reminds me of potato bread (which I LOVE). One average butternut squash will yield enough squash for about 4 batches. The rolls are large enough to use as sandwich rolls (with lunch) when the dough is only divided into 12 pieces. For dinner rolls (to accompany a supper meal), I would divide the dough into at least 18 pieces, if not 24.
"Num... Num... NUM!" (That is from my one year old.) And I agree! This was the first time ever that I made yeast rise rolls/bread (hate to admit it), yet this recipe worked wonderfully. I swapped the margarine for all butter and they came out perfect. (I only use 100% natural products.) Next time I'll follow another reviewer's suggestion to half the recipe... or likely split it into two 13 X 9 pans and freeze a finished pan for later. It takes a lot of work but is well worth the effort! Thank you for sharing your recipe!
Tasty, but they didn't seem to want to get done! I found the finished rolls to be a bit gooey, even after an extra 15 minutes of baking. . .but other folks at my Thanksgiving dinner really liked them! I'll have to keep playing with it, and find the right set-up.
This was my first attempt at making rolls.. And it came out GREAT!.. if not exactly "squashy". I've never had a squash roll before so I'm not sure how much of the squash you are supposed to be able to taste, but I could barely recognize it. But they still tasted great! I scaled the recipe in half and made 10 rolls (instead of 6). Otherwise followed the directions exactly. I used acorn squash. Even my bread hating husband ate 3!
I made these for Easter and everyone said "ewwww-squash rolls!" until they tried them. Everyone thought they were great. Very moist and tasty.
I tried this recipe as my first experiment in cooking with squash and I am more than happy with the results. Very tasty, even the kids loved them. I was worried they might be heavy as I needed to use more flour than called for to get the dough to pull together cleanly, so I allowed the second rise to go for an hour as well. The rolls were light and fluffy with a distinct, balanced flavour that compliments the food they were served with. This one's a keeper, thanks.
The first time I tried this in the bread machine it was an abject failure. I managed success though by doing a half recipe and heating the milk and water still so the lard melted before adding to the bread machine. They were nice buns but I was expecting more flavour. Perhaps it was my squash that was bland?
Had leftover roasted pumpkin from thanksgiving so used instead of winter squash. Also substituted soy milk for regular cows milk. Otherwise followed the recipe. Turned out well! Will make this again. Served right out of the oven with Irish unsalted butter, turkey and potato stew and green beans on side. In morning might try reheating with gravy.... Yum! Thanks for the recipe idea.
I've made this recipe at least 20x now. I get rave reviews and requests. I have used white and wheat, both work great. I always eye the flour anyway so it's implied to judge flour by the feel since flour can be more or less moisture dense. I use butter, not shortening. I would like to read more examples of how using pumpkin differed. I split the butternut squash in half, scoop out the seeds/ strings, oil both halves all around and bake on 350 flesh down until a knife goes through easily. This retains more nutrients and is easy to scoop out the right amount. As soon as it's cool enough to scoop, I put scooped squash and all the ingredients except flour, yeast and the water it proofs in, into the blender and purée it. Since the squash is hot I don't need to heat the milk. I'm proofing the yeast while pureeing (I add a bit of sugar to the yeast water to speed it up). I then pour the wet mix in a bowl, whisk in the proofed yeast and then start adding flour. I get 18 gigantic rolls. I've also used this to make sandwich buns for my husband's sandwiches. These remind me of Hawaiian rolls. This recipe is fabulous. Thank you so much for sharing.
These were a huge hit for Christmas dinner. The next time I made a double batch and froze the dough in roll shapes. They were very popular with my adult "kids" for sandwiches, so I could pull them out of the freezer in the am and have fresh rolls by lunch.
Great recipe. I gave one to someone who does not like squash and he loved them! Thank you for sharing:)
These are great! What a great thing to do with winter squash! My family hates squash but loves these rolls. Two thumbs up!
This is my 3d time making this recipe...it rocks! First, don't preheat your oven until the last 10 minutes of your 2d proof, or you're just wasting electricity. 2d, for anyone working with scalded milk for the first time, be sure you let it cool, or you will kill the yeast when you pour it in. The only other thing I'd say is if you divide this into 12, you'll have 12 rolls the size of your hand! I just split mine into 32 and will probably cut the oven back to 375. Awesome recipe!!!
Thia is an awesome recipe! I made it last night for my husband and I. We used it... adding bbq pork... for dinner and it was the best. We loved it! I made 8 large rolls with a halved recipe. It was so good that I went back and made 3 more batches and froze the rolls (made smaller this time) in the freezer for use later. I also love that these used my squash which has been sitting around waiting for a good use. I had already pureed it... assuming I'd use it in sweet bread... but this is sooo much better. Thanx Mitchell!!
These were amazing!! I used butternut squash that was sold already cubed at Costco. After boiling and mashing the squash, and scalding the milk, I just combined all the ingredients in my kitchenaid mixer with rapidrise yeast. My kids went crazy! I will make these again and again.
Made the dough as directed with butternut squash. I roasted the squash first rather than boil it to bring out the flavour. That was a lot of dough! Split it into 18 buns of more manageable size. Baked at 375 for 15 minutes and brushed with melted butter and honey just before taking it out of the oven. Ate one almost right away with honey-butter. Absolutely delicious spin on buns! Moist, dense, with a solid crust. Good flavour, you can definitely taste the squash
I substituted butter for shortening, used steamed and puréed butternut squash, and added all ingredients to my bread machine through the first rise. Took them out and formed them into rolls, into a casserole dish, let them rise again, then into the oven. They were a beautiful golden color, moist, and delish. I'll be making them again.
Great bread but some needed tweaks! First of all, 2 packages of yeast is far too much....this is probably why people are getting gigantic buns :) 3 tsp is more than enough. Also with the addition of the cooked squash, it adds a lot more liquid and consequently 6 cups of flour turns into closer to 8. I cut the sugar to a 1/3 cup but you could get away with only a tablespoon if you wanted and added only 1tsp of salt. The temperature is best at 350 and I found even at that, they were done with excessive browning on the bottom of the bun by 25minutes. All that said, it was a GREAT idea and what a unique way to use up some of that yummy squash. Will for sure be making again!
light and fluffy, they were wonderful!.
I made smaller dinner size rolls and used part butter instead of all shortening. They came out great and they were scarfed up in minutes at the cub scout banquet I took them to.
Ahh! My mistake. 1st off I halved the recipe for my breadmaker. I hate measuring and I believe I put in too much squash puree. So while the dough was kneading in my breadmachine I had to add a lot more flour and seeing as I had to add flour, added add'l other ingredients. Went to bed and in the morning had a HUGE loaf of squash bread that was unfortunately undercooked. I'm rating this recipe 5 because even the parts I could use tasted great! I then just cubed up the rest and dried in my oven for next weeks Turkey dinner dressing which should add a great dimention to my usual stuffing. Will definatley try again...but with measured puree:)
I wish I could give this 5 stars,its almost amazing! Like other reviewers said, this recipe is better halved, even when it is, you still get 12 big buns! So I half everything and use a cup of squash that I have pre mashed. I also season the squash a bit with nutmeg. The buns are so moist and delish, I usually end up cooking them for 30 minutes or longer at 375'. The first time I cooked this recipe, I followed it exactly and ended up with 12 MASSIVE ROLLS, that weren't cooked in the middle or properly and I had them in the oven for nearly an hour. So cook time was very wrong for me. So please read other reviews so you dont end up with a disapointing batch :)
Delicious! Can be made partly with whole wheat flour, and usually yields more than described for me.
I made this exactly as written (except I substitue the shortening for 'Smart Blend' and used homemade baby-food squash puree for the winter squash). The dough was too sticky for kneading, after incorporating the 6 cups of flour. This could be the result of using baby-food squash, which is very smooth and have a high water content. I ended up adding an additional cup of flour so that the dough was workable. I also did not use a mixed as described in the instructions. I used a pastry blender to incorp the 'butter' and squash into the flour, then mixed all liquids together and add to the flour mixture using a wooden spoon. The result was very soft, delicious rolls. There was no squash flavor, which DH expected. This is a great recipe for people who are allergic to eggs. Thank you for sharing!!
My husband has been learning to make bread and this recipe has turned out the best. Very soft and nice. He is convinced that he can taste a little squash in them but I didn't notice, especially since I was dipping them in my soup. Great way to use up squash!
I plan on making these for thanksgiving dinner. I made a test batch first for only 4 servings with the following changes: I used whole wheat flour for half of the flour the recipe calls for. The other half I used all purpose. Stevia was used instead of sugar and I also used soy milk instead of regular milk. I forgot to let the balls of dough sit for an additional 30 minutes to rise again. I just rolled the dough into balls and placed them in the oven. I don't know how it affected the rolls, but the results were awesome. I had delicious, soft, chewy rolls! They were not as yellow as the pictures probably because of the wheat flour. They also looked a bit more dense. Will update on my thanksgiving batch. UPDATE: Thanksgiving batch also came out great. I used the same ingredients as my last batch. This time I made the whole 12 servings and I made 24 rolls out of it. I used 4 cups all purpose flour and 2 cups wheat flour. Letting the balls rise for half an hour before placing them in the oven made them fluffier than my last batch.
Make these all the time now. My kids love them!
I don't think I have ever had dinner rolls at home that didn't come out of a bag, and now that I have tried the real thing I will never go back. I used one whole delicata squash from my produce box and it turned out the be the perfect amount. I used melted butter instead of shortening because butter is better, had to add extra flour to get the dough to form a ball, and divided the dough into 16 rolls instead of 12. I should have frozen half the dough to use later because I ended up with way too many rolls. I also think my pan was too crowded because the rolls in the middle ended up being doughy after baking at 425 for 15 minutes (I was baking potatoes at the same time), but the ones on the edge were baked perfectly. All in all, these were worth the work and are definitely worth trying again.
This recipe is awesome! I have made this numerous times and it always turns out great. Most recently I used rice milk which worked out great, I've also used canned pumpkin to speed up the process with excellent results. One of my family's favorite recipes for sure.
this is delicious! my quest for the perfect dinner rolls stops here. those rolls stay soft even after 3 days!
Great flavor and texture. A good way to work more seasonal veggies into your meals. I made these for Thanksgiving and they were a hit! I think it's worth noting that the recipe makes way more than 12 servings, though. I cut the recipe in half and still filled a 9x13 pan with 12 dinner rolls!
Way too much yeast for my taste. Otherwise its a good texture, but there are a a lot of recipes with better results and much less work on this website.
These are wonderful. Soft rolls with a hint of sweetness from the squash. Beautiful golden color. Would make wonderful cinnamon rolls.
These were delicious and so easy to make, an instant hit with the family. I used canned pumpkin in mine. I will be making a double batch for Thanksgiving and Christmas!
Very good recipe! If you dont have any fresh squash you can substitute canned pumpkin or mashed sweet potatoes or regular mashed potatoes just simply boil them and then mash them but without any milk etc.
These are the most amazing rolls I have ever made! Over the moon and way better than 5 stars! My grown sons call them "Mom's holy rolls". I follow the recipe as written with butter instead of shortening. After scalding the milk, I melted the butter in it, added the pureed squash,which cools it down enough to add all to my kitchen aid. 3oz. pieces makes about 24 rolls. Also have made sandwich rolls and hamburger buns. You can use half to make rolls and roll the other part into a rectangle, add softened butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked with cream cheese frosting on top=soft, delectable cinnamon rolls :) Pumpkin and butternut squash have worked equally well. My garden has extra butternut squash and early sweet pumpkin-planted especially to dedicate to your luscious recipe-THANK YOU FOR POSTING
Best when you can eat it warm with butter. So yummy. I made them as a side dish for "Jacki's Sausage Soup". My husband loved them both.
Followed recipe exactly with superb results. Made 20 buns in 11x15 pan.
These were so good I was even snacking on the dough! Changed the following: 1) I used half an acorn squash from our garden, 2) Omitted the 1/2 C water and 1 C of the flour (so that it would all fit in my bread machine), 3) Used butter instead of shortning. Simple and delicious!
Great way to up the health factor in bread. I used spaghetti squash, and although the rolls came out very moist, they didn't have much flavor. This would GREATLY benefit from the addition of herbs or maybe extra sugar for a slightly sweet roll. I think this would be much better with butternut squash since that's slightly sweeter like sweet potato.
These are the best! Tasty, moist and rich!
Great recipe. Good light flavor, nice texture. Great color. Family loved them.
Lost is found. I made these a couple years ago and forgot about them. I forgot how rich and light these were and how wonderful the taste was. This goes to the top of my bread recipes and I won't lose this one again. Great roll recipe!
I had a squash I needed to use so jumped on Allrecipes to look for an interesting recipe. I tripped over this one and thought it sounded good (and love making bread) so decided to make these rolls. I did not have time to read through many of the reviews however, all that I saw were positive with no recommendations for change. I made the dough, and stuck it in the oven for the first proof. Pulled it out, made 12 rolls (in a 9x13 pan) put them back in the oven for the second proof and baked them. That is where the problem comes in. I baked them for 12 minutes, pulled one out to check it and it was raw in the middle. I turned the oven down (as they were already nicely browned) snd put them back in to continue cooking. I took them out after 15 minutes and they still weren't fully cooked. At this point the top of the rolls were getting dark (but not burnt). I covered the rolls with foil, turned off the oven and put the rolls back in the oven with the door cracked and went to bed. I will try these again. I don't like failures in the kitchen and I have 1/2 of a squash left in the fridge I need to use. I will read all of the reviews and adjust accordingly. I know I will reduce the roll size by half right off the bat!
These were so good! My husband and his brother (who would not eat squash if they were starving) devoured these rolls. They each ate several the night I made them and got up and had them for breakfast too. When they were gone DH asked when I was going to make more. Of course I didn't tell him about the squash and my daughter said I shouldn't tell him ;) I steamed the squash in the steamer and left the dough pretty soft. great! thanks
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections