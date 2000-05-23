Enchiladas

A friend of mine gave me this recipe for ground beef enchiladas and it is delicious!

Recipe by Donna

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a heavy saucepan or skillet, brown the ground beef and onions. Season the ground beef mixture with garlic salt and set aside.

  • In a skillet, fry the tortillas in vegetable oil. Spoon some meat mixture and cheese into the center of each tortilla, roll them up and arrange them in a 9x13 inch baking dish or oblong pan. Pour the enchilada sauce over the rolled enchiladas and top with any remaining meat or cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
755 calories; protein 36.3g; carbohydrates 48.5g; fat 46g; cholesterol 149.8mg; sodium 638.9mg. Full Nutrition
