Enchiladas
A friend of mine gave me this recipe for ground beef enchiladas and it is delicious!
I think this recipe was good, but I think it needed more directions. You don't fry the shell per say... you place it in the pan with oil for a short time until it's plyable and easy to fold. I only had mine in for 7-10 seconds on each side. Plus I added taco seasoning to the beef just like if you were making tacos... I don't think this would have had near enough flavor if I wouldn't have done that... it would have been bland, especially since the recipe doesn't call for any other spices, onions, or garlic. But in the end, with some minor changes it turned out good and everyone liked it!Read More
This was a good basic recipe. To create a more authentic taste, I used one onion, chopped small, and 6 cloves of garlic, shredded, and sweated those down with a little butter first. I reserved that while the meat browned. I added those two mixtures together and just enough canned red enchilada sauce to moisten the meat up real well...along with a little onion powder, granulated garlic, chili powder, mexican oregano, red pepper flakes, minced chilies (canned), and some spanish paprika. After that simmered for a few minutes I assembled the enchiladas using corn tortillas. Instead of using the red enchilada sauce solo on top, I used one can of that mixed with about a half a can of Wolf Brand chili (best if you heat that up to thin it out for easy spreading). Then cheese was added to the top and baked. I will tell you, this gave it such a great authentic flavor, like the chili-gravy you find in some good mexican restaurants. Thanks for the head-start, now I just keep thinking of ways to rev it up and make it a little different each time. I have a strickly meat-and-potatoes husband and 3 kids that are picky eaters...they ask for this at least once a week! Ole!!Read More
Mmm, Mmmm Good! Smells awesome, too! Just a few changes to make it even better. Definately use corn tortillas (dipped in hot oil so they will roll without cracking) instead of flour. I make the Red Enchilada Sauce recipe on this site. What a difference homemade makes, and it takes just minutes. Finally, add a packet of taco seasoning to the meat. I think this recipe is waayy to bland without. I even add a small pinch of crushed red pepper and a few diced tomatoes. Top with sour cream, black olives and shredded lettuce for an authentic mexican enchilada! Both my parents and my husband give two thumbs up on this recipe, as well. THanks Donna :-)
Have made these three times now, as written, and have made the Ten-Minute Enchilada Sauce, found on this site, ahead of time. You'll need a minimum of 3 cups of sauce for a 9 x 13 casserole dish, for 6 enchiladas. Spread a layer of the sauce on the bottom of the dish before inserting the enchiladas, to prevent them from sticking. Don't leave more than an inch of the ends of the enchiladas uncovered by sauce, because exposed areas will become crispy.
ooooo! These are YUMMY! Forget the canned sauce, use *Red Enchilada Sauce* also from this site--the 2 cups it makes is just right for this recipe. It is made with stuff on hand and beats the canned junk for taste. I also used only 1lb of turkey and had plenty. My 5 year-old devoured this (even though he thought there were too many *yunions*) They only thing I think I will change the next time I make them (soon) will be to add maybe 1/4c of the red sauce to the meat mixture. I also used sharp cheddar, but that is merely a personal preference.
This recipe was very good but took other reviewers advice and added some taco seasoning to meat. Also only used 1/2 onion with beef mixture & used the other half with sauce (used red enchilada sauce from this website instead of canned sauce). Another suggestion that makes the enchiladas extra creamy is to add a sliver of cream cheese to each enchilada before rolling it up. YUM!
I've been making enchiladas similar to these a long time. The hint I would offer is that you place the tortillas in a damp kitchen towel, place in microwave oven and heat for approx. 1 to 1 1/2 min. Much easier than method recommended and much more figure flattering!
Good recipe. I used this recipe in conjuction with "Shredded Beef for Tacos". Turned out great!
I changed this quite a bit...chili powder, salt and cayenne. As previous person suggested in her review, I used the red enchilada sauce from this site also, instead of canned--what a difference that makes. I also added cheese and 1/2 cup sauce to filling. Pretty tasty indeed!
This is a good recipe, I would say follow the advice of people adding seasoning to the meat and onions. However, being a mexican and eating enchiladas my whole life long and living right next to Mexico. I have NEVER EVER had enchiladas made with flour tortillas no one makes them like that in fact the thought is kind of gross. If you make this recipe use corn tortillas I'm sure it will taste so much better, that's how real authentic enchiladas are made with CORN tortillas. ***Zion***
My husband made this recipe and it was very delicious. A little itty bit bland but I would definitely eat it again.
this is a really good recipe. I make it often. If you are a meat lover, you will enjoy it. all though when i prepare it, it takes me longer than 20 mintues, but worth it.
Five stars with improvements; two stars without. When heating the tortillas, I do not use ANY oil, I just "warm" them in a non-stick pan if they are flour, if they are corn tortillas I just wrap them in a clean dish towel and nuke them for a minute till pliable. I used corn tortillas. I used a small can of chopped green chilies and a small can of sliced black olives and a packet of taco seasoning with 1/2 cup water to my ground beef as it was browning. I also added about a cup of the enchilada sauce to the meat before filling the tortillas. They turned out very well.
I only had a pound of ground turkey so I cut the recipe in half. (I still came out with 11 corn tortillas, enough to fill a 9 X 13.) I added 3 cloves of crushed garlic, taco seasoning and a small can of green chiles. I also poured half a can of green chile enchilada sauce into the meat mixture and poured the rest into the bottom of the casserole dish and over the enchiladas. VERY TASTY!!!
As others have written this is a good basic recipe and like them I also have added extra ingredients. To the cooked beef and onions I add low sodium taco seasoning,chopped green peppers,extra cumin, garlic and spicy chili powder. I add mashed, bottled jalapenos to regular enchilada sauce,warm the flour tortilla shells wrapped in film for 30 seconds in the micro. I oil a casserole with 1tbsp canola oil,then some enchilada sauce,add enchiladas.(I have found adding only sauce can still make enchiladas stick) After 10 mins in a 375 oven,liberally top with a 3 cheese medley (jalapeno,cheddar, mozzarella,)return to oven for 10 mins. Let stand for a few mins then serve with sour cream etc.
I was raised in So. California and have had plenty of "authentic" style enchiladas. Of course this is not that authentic. But I love it. My Irish mom made it and called it Gringo style. I prefer the flour tortillas over the corn. I also put minced garlic, 1 small can of chopped mild green chilis cooked with 1 pound of lean ground beef and onion. I mix sharp cheddar cheese and sauce inside with meat mixture, used burrito size flour tortillas. It made 7 large enchiladas. I put sliced olives on top of the cheese before baking. Yum!
My enchilada recipe is similar- but I add rice and sometimes refried beans in each enchilada. I also use only one pound of hamburger, a medium size onion and cheddar and jack cheese. For those having problems with bland meat: I mix a half of a can of red enchilada sauce (i use old el paso) in with the beef. I then cover the enchiladas with 2 cans of green enchilada sauce (same brand) and the rest of the red. I garnish with the usual taco toppings. My friends and family love this dish and will come over just for leftovers if they hear I've made it.
These were good, need some added spice for our taste. Next time I would highly season the meat. I like to combine cheddar and white american cheese. The white american really adds something to tacos and enchiladas
Basic recipe, but use corn with beef enchiladas and flour with chicken enchiladas, much better and adding taco seasoning to your beef works in a pinch ( Tastier to me )
My son DEVOURED these enchiladas, and my husband declared them fantastic. I had to use ground pork instead of beef, and substituted a blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses instead of just cheddar. I also used "Mrs. Espy's Enchilada Sauce" from this site instead of canned. This is the beef enchilada recipe I will use from now on. Thank-you!
Very Tasty! I improvised like the others. Added fajita seasoning to the meat, 4 cloves diced garlic and added some sauce and cheese in each wrap. Garnished the top with green chilis and diced olives and topped each serving with shredded lettuce and sour cream. A side of mexican rice topped it all off. Turned out great!
Soooooooo yummy. I also used corn tortillas and used the recipe for the Red Enchilada Sauce (which was super easy and definitely worth it). My husband's exact words were "WOW". It really felt like we had ordered authentic Mexican food and brought it home. I can't wait to make it again!
I kicked it up a notch by adding peppers and onions and cilantro and taco seasoning to the meat. It had great flavor! The next day even better. I will assemble them a day ahead, when you get in from work just pop in the oven.
This is a fantastic base recipe. I used the suggestions from others and put in a packet of taco seasoning (hot and spicy), minced garlic, salt and pepper and some of the enchilada sauce. We stuck with the flour tortillas as it was our preference and topped it with sharp cheddar and chopped green chilies. It was a successful and very filling dinner. I am looking forward to the leftovers for lunch tomorrow. :)
These are great!I did spice it up a bit as some suggested, which I think it needs. To the ground beef I added 1 package taco seasoning and a lot of garlic. On top I put 1 small can of chiles. And the salsa I used was Med. instead of mild. My family LOVED them, thanks!
This recipe is very good. I also used corn tortillas instead of flour. Soften them in hot oil for about 10 seconds before adding the meat and cheese mixture. Other changes I made were adding taco seasoning to the meat, used a combination of colby and monterey jack cheese and also used the Red Enchilada Sauce recipe that other reviewers suggested. My husband thought this tasted as good or better than his favorite mexican restaurant.
Wow! Let's start by saying this recipe makes alot of enchiladas! A good basic recipe, but the meat filling definitely leaves something to be desired. I doctored with fresh garlic, cumin, chili powder, and cayene pepper. I also added a couple of scoops of the salsa and a 4 oz can of chopped chilis. Next time I plan to use corn tortillas (store was out today), and add some chopped spinach to the meat mixture. Oh, and I used the Red Enchilada Sauce recipe on this site, wonderful! Thanks previous reviewers, and thanks for a nice recipe submission.
I reduced this recipe to four servings and used six ten inch flour tortillas. I also added taco seasoning to the meat, as recommended by others, and added approximately eight ounces of refried beans to the meat mixture (instead of adding additional beef). I topped the meat mixture with salsa before rolling up the tortilla and made homemade red enchilada sauce (from this website). I'd definitely recommend making your own enchilada sauce. It really makes a difference!
I took advice from someone else's review and used the Red Enchilada Sauce recipe in place of the canned enchilada sauce, YUMM!! It took a total of 30 minutes to prepare and was done within the 30 minutes suggested to cook. My family loved it, my 7 year old asked me to make it all the time and even my picky 'meat and potatoes' husband ate seconds. You gotta try it!
Very good and very easy! I would have made enchiladas before if I knew they were this easy!
Delicious! If it weren't so unhealthy (no judgement against the chef submitting the recipe- far from it) I would eat it every week.
Very good recipe! I love this recipe because it is a very quick and easy way to make enchiladas. And it is a plus that it doesn't require an extravagant amount of ingredients. I thought it was very good and I added olives on top and mixed taco seasoning in with the meat when I cooked it. I would recommend this recipe to all of my friends!
Awesome. Loved every last bite!
A great base recipe! I also added corn to the filling and plan on also trying rice.
This is a good recipe however I found the meat to be a tad bland. To liven up the meat mix I added salsa, vegetables & spices from the Red Sauce! Making these additions turned this recipe into a 5-Star Dish!
I asked my daughter to please fetch me an enchilada recipe off of the site and this is what she gave me. As written, this would have been very bland. I browned ground turkey and then added chili powder, cumin, garlic and onion powders and a can of refried beans. With these additions and homemade enchilada sauce, the dish was fabulous! Thanks Donna, for a really good start!
Didn't fry them, softened them in the microwave and just rolled up to save calories. Used Ground turkey and speedy enchilada sauce (on site)GREAT
Yum Yum Yum. These enchiladas combined with Mrs Espy's Enchilada Sauce(allrecipes.com)was delicious. I used corn tortillas instead of flour and replaced canned sauce with homemade. My husband kept commenting how good they were with every bite. Will make again and again.
These were excellent. My boyfriend claims them to be the best enchiladas he's ever had. I used the "ten minute enchilada sauce" from this site for the enchilada sauce. I strongly recommend making this recipe with that sauce. It was so good. Thanks!
Very nice recipe. I used corn tortillas and did not fry them. No need for extra fat and calories. I added a bit more seasoning to give it that little bite. This is a great recipe to play with.
Very good! i added a green bell pepper and garlic cloves since i didnt have garlic salt and they were amazing!
This is a good, basic, enchilada recipe. I added Spanish rice to the enchiladas, subbed White Queso cheese for Colby, drained the fat from the beef then added a can of tomato soup to the meat with the seasonings. No enchilada sauce needed but I did use some salsa afterwards. Customize and experiment -- this recipe is good for that!
My husband really liked these. I ommitted the onion, as my husband doesn't like it. I added taco seasoning as others have suggested. I think next time I might add chili powder & cumin. I used a mixture of Colby & Montery Jack cheese. My husband liked them fine with flour toritllas but others have suggested corn. I also made the Red Enchilada Sauce on this site that everyone recommeded. I think next time I will cut the recipe in half as it was too much for my husband & I.
My whole family loves this. I added sourcream to the meat mixture. This will be made often in my family.
I've always thought of enchiladas as being made with corn tortillas so that's what I did. I'm glad that I took the advice of others and added an envelope of taco seasoning otherwise this would've been low on flavour. Next time I would use a spicier taco seasoning and spicier enchilada sauce as it was still a bit bland for my liking. I had also added WAY more garlic powder than the 1/8 tsp garlic salt suggested here.
This is a great basic recipe that you can dress up according to you and your families taste. I add the spices of our choice (garlic, onion powder, a bit of spanish paprika, green chili powder and whatever else happens to catch my attention in the spice drawer). Yellow corn tortillas are our favorite and popping them in HOT oil for a few seconds makes them rollable and gives a much more authentic taste. When I'm in a hurry, instead of rolling each enchilada I will layer them, alternating each layer with the meat mixture and finishing off with homemade green chili sauce, Mexican blend shredded cheese and some diced onion (big onion fans in our house!). Before serving, a fried egg is placed on top of the "stack" and then a garnish of shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, a dab of sour cream and a side of homemade guacamole. These are always a big hit and if we have leftovers they freeze well. Note: I make these with ground beef or Elk "hamburger", YUM!)
I did as some other reviewers and added a little taco sauce to my meet mixture. I also added some of the enchilada sauce to themeet mixture and a little cheese and mixed it all together and then filled the tortillas.
Made these Saturday......they were great! Took others' suggestions and added 1 packet of taco mix to two lbs. of ground beef as well as enchilada sauce. It tasted awesome!!!!!!
5.5.05 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/18064/enchiladas/ ... I changed things a bit - subbed half a package of tofu for half or more than half of the meat; added a taco seasoning envelope; mixed the cheese in with the meat, but reserved a little to put over the enchilada sauce. I didn't have cumin - for the sauce - so I'll probably make it again someday & like it more. I added a little sauce to the meat mixture, too to help moisten & hold everything together. Also, instead of using oil to soften the tortillas, microwave them - about three at a time for thirty seconds. It's faster & doesn't add extra oil to an already calorie-laden dish.
I liked that this recipe was simple, but after reading reviews knew I had to add to it. I only used 1 lb. ground beef. I used half a small can of green chopped chiles 8 corn tortillas and 2 cans of enchilada sauce--one mixed in with the beef, and the other for dipping tortillas in, with a bit leftover for the top. Topped with plenty of shredded cheese. Whole family loved 'em.
I used one pound shredded beef that I made last month. (I'm working on cleaning out my freezer and save money by using what I have on hand.) I used fresh garlic instead of garlic salt, used a homemade enchilada sauce, 2% Colby cheese, low-carb tortillas and I warmed the tortillas in a non-stick skillet without oil to cut down on calories/fat. To make them a little more filling, I used a little homemade mexican rice that I had from last night. Looks so pretty, I'm sad I won't be having any of it. Half a recipe made six large enchiladas, more than enough for my ravenous husband and two boys. GREAT recipe using on hand ingredients and made even better using homemade ingredients when possible.
These were great. My family all loved them!
Very good basic recipe. I add minced garlic and use taco seasoning when browning the meat. I also put some of the enchilada sauce in a frying pan, bring to a low boil and dip the tortillas in that (using tongs) rather than frying in oil.
I made this as written and it was very bland. I'm giving 4 stars because it's easily spiced up. Second time I made it: to the beef and onions I added 1 minced garlic clove and fajita seasoning (taco seasoning would've worked as well). Before filling shells, I added about 1/4 cup enchilada sauce to meat mixture. I then separated the meat into 2 portions and added a small can of green chiles to one of the portions to spice it up for my husband and myself. I also used corn tortillas for us, but used flour for the kids. Both turned out well. To make the shells easy to roll, I heated a nonstick skillet on med. high heat and warmed each shell a few seconds on each side or until it loosened up. I would quickly stuff the warmed shell while the next shell was heating. Very simple. Spicing this up a little made a huge difference! I served this with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and refried beans. An easy and complete meal!
Excellent and easy, everyone in the family loved it!. My son worked at a Mexican restaurant for years and gave me some tips...Before stuffing the enchiladas, mix the meat and cheese together(we added a lot extra cheese), mix in some salsa and some enchilada sauce too then stuff the enchiladas. Cover with sauce and bake as directed.
I've added taco seasoning to the meat because i think this would have been bland without it. Other than that, a good and quick recipe: I will make again!
Good base easily made into a delicious dish. I added a couple cloves of garlic while browning the meat, seasoned the meat with cumin, chili powder, and crushed red pepper, and added a can of diced green chilies to the meat. Thanks :)
WAY more enchilada sauce than is actually needed, but very good recipe!! Definitely go for the taco seasoned beef, as others have mentioned
As it is, this tastes nothing like enchiladas. I should have known, but was fooled by the 4 stars rating. This recipe needs chilies, cumin, cilantro, red pepper, some paprika, the usual seasoning in mexican food. A packet of Taco Seasoning will do the trick if you don't have any of these on hand. Otherwise it is very bland even with the enchilada sauce. I recommend cooking the meat, draining if necessary, and then adding the spices right before you package the enchiladas
My first enchiladas ever, and they were tasty! Heating the tortillas first is KEY (my first 2, unheated, seemed pliable initially, but then cracked after they were in the dish.) But, you don't have to use oil, just throw the tortilla in a hot pan for ~10 seconds each side. My small recipe mods were: used 10-minute enchilada sauce instead of canned (easy!), and added a little bit of taco seasoning to the meat (not a lot, maybe a tablespoon or 2.) I was able to get 8 enchiladas in my 9x13 dish, but that was it. Maybe I wasn't rolling them tight enough? We therefore had a lot of meat leftover, which made great nachos the next night.
This recipe was simple and fool proof! I will definitely use it again...the enchiladas were absolutely delicious!!
Soaked up too much oil, but were very good anyway with "red enchilada sauce" recipe!
My husband loves this recipe. I added a bit of taco seasoning to the meat mixture. Great with refried beans & jalapenos added inside the enchiladas as well.
I added 1 large can of refried beans to the hamburger. Yummy!!
Very good. Frying the tortillas gave them a nice crispy outside.
I added taco seasoning,chopped green peppers,sliced olives to ground beef mixture. It gives it more flavor. The second time I made them with wheat tortillas. My family loved them.
browned meat with paprika, cumin, dried onion, and garlic
A good basic enchilada recipe, these are nothing fancy, but they are filling. I cut the recipe in half and had more than enough for four people. I added green pepper, garlic, chili powder and cumin to the filling. They were quick to make and easy to assemble. I did not fry my tortillas in the oil, but had no trouble assembling the dish. I served with refried beans and spanish rice.
these are the ones Chancer loves.. He told me I should work at Taco Bell. I added bell peppers and green chilies...
I have been using this recipe for years. I add taco seasoning to the meat. The tortillas warm well without using any oil in the skillet. Before you fill the tortillas coat both sides in the enchilada sauce to keep them from drying out while baking. Add shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese before you bake. You only need to bake the enchiladas 25-30 minutes if you bake them immediately.
I love this recipe because it is simple and I have time to make it after a long day at work. This one will remain one of my favorites.
I also use shredded chicken. I add about 3/4-1 cup of enchilada sauce and some chesse to the mixture, then roll them up and pour remaining sauce and cheese before baking. Serve with shredded lettuce and sour cream.
Loved the quick and easy recipe but I'm only giving four stars because I feel it really needed something in the meat mixture. I added taco seasoning to the meat and coated both side of the tortillas with sauce so they wouldn't become dry. Delicious! My family couldn't get enough!
I think authentic enchiladas are made with corn tortillas and so much better. The rest of the recipe is a good basic recipe for enchiladas
As others mentioned, this needs some spices. By the way, when rating a recipe make sure you are rating the right one. One reviewer subbed cheddar cheese for mushroom soup. No soup is in this recipe.
These were great! I'm from Arizona, & these brought back memories of high school trips to Mexico! Next time I think I will season the ground beef with taco seasoning just to give them more flavor, but they still tasted great without it!
I wasn't impressed at all. My kids ate it, but I would have preferred a frozen Mexican tv enchilada dinner to this.
I used corn tortillas as others suggested, added fresh garlic (love garlic!) and instead of taco seasoning, I added chopped green chilis to the beef. Gave the dish great flavor and the 'red enchilada sauce' is outstanding.
Easy and delicious, rolled into one! What more could a person ask for? I was craving Mexican food, but tired of tacos, burritos, and nachos, and this was perfect! Thanks for sharing this simple meal that I will be making again and again!
Excellent! I made it with ground turkey and the red enchilada sauce recipe from this website.
Very Very good, I made a sauce from Allrecipeis and it was a big hit.
These can be a 5 star recipe, Momma always made these, but she used cumin in the meat added a sliced black olive to the top oh each one, a pretty addition and a great taste!
I did this recipe, and it was just a GROSS result, unedible. Don't even think about trying it: it is a HORRIBLE result of soggy, tasteless . Please: don't even try it. My result: a huge loss of good food and money. PLEASE, disregard the positive reviews, they are soooo wrong. This is just a result of really bad food results. Just awful. So I threw out $10 in ingredients (plus the electricity for the oven) on a garbage bag of . Go away!!!
This recipe is under-flavored, even by my tastes (not a fan of spicy food), but a good recipe to experiment on.
Very good. Easy to half. I add pack of taco seasoning to beef. Use Red Enchilada Sauce from Sara (on this site)
and sometimes i used my leftgover taco meat for the filling and i layer the tortillas so i don't have to hang round messily rolling them. you'll dig em' too.
This is an extremely easy dish to make. When we have tacos for dinner, I always make extra taco meat to use in this recipe. I first spread a heaping tablespoon of refried beans on the tortilla. I use Chi-Chi's flour just as they come. Then add your taco meat, and roll. Place in a baking dish, pour your taco or enchilada sauce over them, and top with mexican or cheddar cheese, and bake as directed.
Great tasting! I only used 1 pound of hamburger, added taco seasoning to the beef, and used corn tortillas as others suggested. I also made the enchilada sauce using the recipe on this website. Turned out great, and plenty for my family of 4! Topped with chopped tomatoes, shredded lettuce, black olives, and sour cream. Served with refried beans and rice.
This recipe gets five stars with modifications, four stars without. I made some of the modifications suggested by other reviewers and a few of my own. I used ground turkey instead of ground beef, and added diced mushrooms (I didn't have quite 2 lb of ground turkey so the mushrooms provided extra substance), a can of green chiles (drained), chili powder, cumin, and red pepper flakes. I also used whole wheat tortillas and reduced fat cheddar/monterey jack blend. They came out REALLY well :). Very flavorful. An easy enchilada recipe that you can modify to your liking!
This was pretty good. I prepared it with chicken instead of beef. I used 1 tbsp less of chili powder, which was perfect. I did not used canned enchilada sauce, I made the enchilada sauce by Anna Marie on this website. My only complaint is this was a very time consuming receipe!
I made this exactly as directed and it was delicious. My kids loved it and i recieved high praise so im rating this recipe above and beyond 5 stars. Thanks for posting this recipe
I have used a similar recipe for a few years now, the only real difference is that I don't do anything to the tortillas before I fill them and place them in the pan to bake. I continue to do it this way, and I love the results! Just made this last night and I got surprised compliments from someone who doesn't really like Mexican food. This is a good recipe for picky eaters, as it is simple, not too spicy, and you can still get your fill on some yummy Mexican style food! Also, i add some of the enchilada sauce with the beef/onion mixture before filling the tortillas, I think it gives it a bit more taste, and it keeps them nice and saucy inside. Serve them with sour cream. yum!
Yum! I modified it a little, though. I halved the recipe for my husband and I. I only had fajita size tortillas, and they (6 tortillas) filled the 9 x 13 pan. I can't imagine making this full recipe and using a 9 x 13 pan. Also, I threw a little sour cream in with the cheese and meat. I used real garlic when I sauteed the onions and beef instead of garlic salt (love garlic so I threw a huge spoonful of canned garlic). I used a whole 8 oz bag of cheese for half a recipe. Just a reminder, the recipe calls for 19 oz cans of enchilada sauce. I only had a small can on hand and my husband pointed out that it needed more sauce. So make sure you get the right size can... I fried the first two tortillas in the grease from the meat (mmmm, super healthy!) instead of using vegetable oil. Once it was dried up, I poured a little oil in the pan. The recipe was a big hit with my husband.
I've only tried making enchiladas twice. The first time was such a dismal failure that it has been quite a while since I tried it. The first recipe I tried was one with cream cheese and chicken soup, it was so rich we could barely eat it and it went to waste. For this recipe I took the suggestion of some other reviews and added taco seasoning to the meat, it worked very well and is a must I think! I didn't bother heating up the tortilla shells in oil because I bought the big gordita ones, they were fresh and didn't crack so it worked well for me. I didn't make my own enchilada sauce, I used La Victoria and it turned out just wonderful. One other thing, I halfed the recipe and it made 6 big enchiladas that filled a 13 X 9, if you make the whole recipe you're cooking for an army! Oh, don't forget the sour cream, YUM! Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
Loved this recipe, super easy and tasty! It makes a lot, so I usually cut in half since I'm only cooking for one or two people at a time. The full recipe would be perfect for a family.
Very good recipe! While making this recipe I accidently mixed it up with the recipe for enchilade sauce, also found here, and added 1 table spoon of Cumin, onion powder and garlic. It was delicious! Since I have never made it as posted I am giving it a 5 because we loved it any way.
As some of the other posters suggested, I kick up a notch the flavors of what is both inside and on the outside of the enchiladas. I serve with sour cream, guacamole, shredded lettuce and tomato slices.
these were great, my family loved them. Tasted authentic from mexican restaraunt.
I made this recipe as is and it is mediocre at best. I will try some of the suggestions but I don't know how much good it will do. Blah.
