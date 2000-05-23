This was a good basic recipe. To create a more authentic taste, I used one onion, chopped small, and 6 cloves of garlic, shredded, and sweated those down with a little butter first. I reserved that while the meat browned. I added those two mixtures together and just enough canned red enchilada sauce to moisten the meat up real well...along with a little onion powder, granulated garlic, chili powder, mexican oregano, red pepper flakes, minced chilies (canned), and some spanish paprika. After that simmered for a few minutes I assembled the enchiladas using corn tortillas. Instead of using the red enchilada sauce solo on top, I used one can of that mixed with about a half a can of Wolf Brand chili (best if you heat that up to thin it out for easy spreading). Then cheese was added to the top and baked. I will tell you, this gave it such a great authentic flavor, like the chili-gravy you find in some good mexican restaurants. Thanks for the head-start, now I just keep thinking of ways to rev it up and make it a little different each time. I have a strickly meat-and-potatoes husband and 3 kids that are picky eaters...they ask for this at least once a week! Ole!!

