Mock Chicken

This is a great substitute for any recipe which calls for cooked, diced, or chopped chicken meat. Freezing tofu gives it a meat-like texture. The process is very easy, but you'll need to plan 72 hours ahead.

By SILVERWOLF

prep:
15 mins
additional:
3 days
total:
3 days 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Leave tofu in original package and place in freezer for 72 hours.

  • Bring a pot of water to a simmer. Place package of tofu in water and allow to thaw, approximately 10 minutes. When thawed, remove from package, place in a piece of cheesecloth, and squeeze out liquid. Shred, dice, or slice tofu and include in your favorite recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 13.4g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 7.4g; sodium 11.9mg. Full Nutrition
