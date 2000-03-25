Mock Chicken
This is a great substitute for any recipe which calls for cooked, diced, or chopped chicken meat. Freezing tofu gives it a meat-like texture. The process is very easy, but you'll need to plan 72 hours ahead.
This is a great substitute for any recipe which calls for cooked, diced, or chopped chicken meat. Freezing tofu gives it a meat-like texture. The process is very easy, but you'll need to plan 72 hours ahead.
Okay, I tried this again twice now with a different brand of tofu- Frieda's - and it was great. Frieda's is packaged in a plastic container though and I didn't feel good about simmering it, so the first time I dumped the frozen tofu in a bowl and microwaved it and it was really good. The second time I used Extra Firm Tofu (same brand) and thawed it in the refrigerator in the original container. The Extra Firm was even better. It drained well and soaked up a lot of the sauce it was cooked in. MUCH better than tofu straight from the package.Read More
While it's a great idea to freeze tofu for at least 24 hours to give it meat-like texture, freezing it in the package, if you get it in those plastic containers, is a BAD idea. The water tends to swell when it freezes, and the package could burst, leading to a big mess. Simmering is also a terrible idea when dealing with plastic. So, if you have a plastic package, which tofu often comes in, remove it from the package, slice it, and freeze it in a freezer bag, then remove and simmer.Read More
While it's a great idea to freeze tofu for at least 24 hours to give it meat-like texture, freezing it in the package, if you get it in those plastic containers, is a BAD idea. The water tends to swell when it freezes, and the package could burst, leading to a big mess. Simmering is also a terrible idea when dealing with plastic. So, if you have a plastic package, which tofu often comes in, remove it from the package, slice it, and freeze it in a freezer bag, then remove and simmer.
Okay, I tried this again twice now with a different brand of tofu- Frieda's - and it was great. Frieda's is packaged in a plastic container though and I didn't feel good about simmering it, so the first time I dumped the frozen tofu in a bowl and microwaved it and it was really good. The second time I used Extra Firm Tofu (same brand) and thawed it in the refrigerator in the original container. The Extra Firm was even better. It drained well and soaked up a lot of the sauce it was cooked in. MUCH better than tofu straight from the package.
What a great idea! I have used this method several times and it definately helps the tofu hold together. Thanks!!
I recently switched to a full vegan diet and this recipe has really helped increase my possibilities with tofu. Instead of simmering the tofu I just bring the tofu down from the freezer a day before I need it and place it in the refrig to thaw out, you know like I used to do with meat. Works great, Thanks!
This definetly gives the tofu a tougher texture. I have a recipe for original style kentucky fried chicken breading recipe I dipped the tofu in. It was incredibly tasty.
I found it takes a little longer than mentioned to get the tofu to thaw all the way through the center but I now love this technique! I used it with The Honey Mustard Tofu recipe also on this site and it was really good. I've also used this technique, sliced the tofu, dipped it in flour, browned it on both sides, then poured BBQ sauce in the skillet and it was really good. I imagine you could use this technique to make "mock chicken" and use any type of sauce you might normally use on chicken breasts. This opens up a lot of recipe ideas.
This recipe certainly does deliver firmness: I forgot mine in the freezer for 6 months and it thawed out with the consistency of a kitchen sponge. I'll try a shorter freeze next time and hopefully it'll turn out more edible.
drain,wrap, freeze and defrost in fridge. Freezing in container is a mistake and defrosting on stove not neccessary. Otherwise, works wonderfully.
this recipe has opened up a lot of new options for me. thanks, Silverwolf!
Oh my gosh!! I have been vegetarian for close to 3 years, and I can't believe I have only now found this recipe! Its great! I like the texture WAY better this way then any other way I have tried. I made sure to cut slices quite thin, and really get all the water out before using. It worked like a charm! THANK YOU~!
I'm not sure what I could have done wrong, seems pretty basic, but when I thawed the tofu and tried to press it, it was actually mush. It was the consistency of ricotta cheese. It would have had a better texture if I had never frozen it. I started with a "firm" tofu and it ended up mush.
i use this recipe all the time & i looove ittt. i usually have a package of tofu in the freezer, so most of the time i take it out of the freezer and stick it in the fridge the day before i want to use it. then when i use it, i just drain it and press the water out & forgo the whole simmering business. awesome & easy both ways!
Wonderful technique for Tofu, to get that meat-like texture. Would have given it a 5 star rating, but never ever simmer, re heat or cook in plastic. So freeze your tofu in its package or freezer bag for at least 24 hours. Remove from the freezer and run the bag/package under hot water to loosen tofu. Place tofu into a double broiler like set up...I used my pasta pot and a glass bowl, covered with aluminum foil. Allow pasta pot to simmer on high. You will have to drain liquid from your glass bowl a couple of times and turn the tofu too (until it is thawed), taking 15-20 minutes. Place tofu on paper towels and press to drain excess water and juices. Cut and use as you like...I made Mock Chicken Salad. WOW! The texture was just like chicken and my husband and children (VERY PICKY EATERS)never knew it wasn't the real thing.
I was not impressed, even after pressing the tofu for hours following the freezing process. Freezing the tofu gave a strange spongy texture that my husband and I both did not think it tasted like meat. I am Asian so I grew up eating tofu and love the taste of tofu - straight out of the package, stir-fried, or dry-fried. But freezing is something I will not bother again. If you want a more solid tofu, try pressing extra-firm tofu, then bake it or dry-fry it. Afterwards, you have a tofu that you can eat alone or dip in breadcrumbs or whatever else your heart desires.
Yes freezing tofu is a good idea. But there is a better method. Freezing in the plastic and dropping the plastic in water isn't the best plan. Here's a method I was taught that I think works better. 1. Take the Tofu out of the package. 2. Cut the Tofu into cubes. 3. Put the cubes into a plastic bag and then freeze. When you are ready to use, just grab the number of cubes needed. Drop them in boiling water until they float to the top. Let them drain and cool. Now you can use them in any recipe you like.
I always bought those little "chicken nuggets" in the veggie section that are made from soy. Unfortunately where I live they are really expensive so this is a great alternative. I followed the instructions, dipped the pieces in egg and then a quick round in the bag with some shake-n-bake and they are fantastic. Next time I'll find a better breading recipe but for the first try, shake-n-bake did the trick.
This really works. I left the tofu in the freezer for a month because I got busy. I sliced it and added a dry seasoning packet to it and put it on the griddle. I can definitely use this in my vegetarian recipes. My husband was skeptical about it. He ate it. I guess I will be stocking up on it and looking for new flavors to introduce. Thanks!
Who would've thought? I tried this technique with an eight oz. package of already diced extra firm tofu in water. It really held together this way! I'd probably need to break out my old chemistry textbook to understand why it needs to be frozen for 72 hours and then thawed, but with such nice results it really doesn't matter. Watch out for the package I mentioned above...I needed the Jaws of Life to get the plastic cover to come off after it froze!
This was my first time trying this technique and I thought it was great. After thawing, the tofu did have a sponge-like texture but tasted great after cooking. I used the tofu in the "Tofu 'fish' fillet sandwiches" recipe also on this site.
Great, been using this technique for a while now. Thanks!
After reading some of the reviews, I decided to thaw the tofu in the fridge instead of putting it in hot water. After thawing, I squeezed out the excess liquid. I used "Amy's Garlic Chicken" recipe, also from this site, and served it with garlic brown rice. Loved it! Next time, I will try it with extra firm tofu and see which one is better.
I gave it five starts for the idea, but not the technique. You really should take it out of the plastic. I prefer to freeze it in individual portions, and thaw them one at a time. To freeze, Andrea Nguyen recommends cutting into chunks (portions), then draining for 10 minutes and placing on a parchment-lined baking sheet with space in between. Freeze until hard, then transfer to a ziptop bag. That works really well.
My boyfriend is now officially converted to tofu thanks to this preparation method. Thanks!
This worked so easily! I loved the texture and the tofu held up very well, did not crumble at all. (I did not simmer the package it in water to defrost it. I just left it on the counter until it was soft again and it worked just fine.)
I found the consistency of this really spongy and wet. I'm not sure if we were supposed to press it for a longer period of time to get most of the water out, but it wasn't what I expected.
This is a wonderful method. It is a good idea to freeze tofu you don't have immediate plans to use, as it can spoil quickly. I love the more meat-like texture of frozen tofu.
Silverwolf, you are the BOMB!! My family is vegetarian and no one really cared for tofu except for me until I came across your advice. I made tofu tacos and my husband loved them! Thank you.
I tried this and it turned out firmer for sure. However, it also changed colour from cream colour to more of a tan colour. I hope I didn't do something wrong...
Thank you for the great suggestion!! It really gives me more options with tofu!
Gave me my first sucessful tofu recipe!!!
What a great idea. Now I can enjoy tofu. Too bad I ruined the dish I made with aweful brown sauce, still looking for a chinese brown sauce recipe. Thanks for the great tofu.
creative, but didn't work for me. :(
I'm a vegetarian, and I use tofu in recipes all the time--thanks for this great idea! I really like the sort of firm chewiness the freezing gives the tofu. I have used this method ever since I stmbled upon this "recipe" about year ago, and now this is the only way I prepare my tofu!!
This really did work. I'm still learning to like tofu, and this made it much less mushy and nicer to eat. Thanks for the tip! (Oh, and I left in the freezer way longer than 72 hours and it still worked fine)
This definitely changes the texture of the tofu. Some of us loved it, some not so much. We used the unfrozen tofu in a casserole recipe and it worked well. Worth making again.
This is my favorite form of tofu now. Thanks for the recipe
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections