Egg-Free Dairy-Free Nut-Free Cake

A marvellous recipe for allergy sufferers! My 'dairy and egg allergic' 3 year old son has at last tried his first, second, third and fourth slice of chocolate cake today. The only changes I made to the recipe were to use chocolate flavoured soya milk rather than water and I omitted the choc chips. Also I baked it for 40 minutes in a fluted ring. I noted some of the previous recommendations and made sure I whisked the milk into the dry mixture for a good 3 minutes to avoid grittiness. I've baked many chocolate cakes in the past, which have included egg and dairy and the only difference I would say is that this cake is 'very slightly' more like a brownie, but only slightly. Even so, it was DELICIOUS. I really can't understand how some people have failed with this easy recipe. I plan to use this recipe for my son's 4th birthday cake using a character shaped tin. I was tempted to use the 'No Egg' by Orgran but decided to try without first and see how I got on. I don't think it would have made any difference but I may at some point test that theory! I will definitely be using this recipe for many years to come, even if my son grows out of his allergies! Enjoy!