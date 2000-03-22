Egg-Free Dairy-Free Nut-Free Cake

This chocolate cake is so good, you'll never miss the dairy products! Check at your health food store for tofu or nondairy chocolate chips.

Recipe by Bridget Brooke

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 8x8 cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8x8 inch baking pan.

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, salt, sugar, cocoa powder, and baking soda. Mix well with a fork, then stir in oil, vinegar, and vanilla extract. When dry ingredients are thoroughly moistened, pour in cold water and stir until batter is smooth. Stir in chocolate chips and pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool on a rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 51.2g; fat 12.2g; sodium 303.7mg. Full Nutrition
