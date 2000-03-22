Egg-Free Dairy-Free Nut-Free Cake
This chocolate cake is so good, you'll never miss the dairy products! Check at your health food store for tofu or nondairy chocolate chips.
This chocolate cake is so good, you'll never miss the dairy products! Check at your health food store for tofu or nondairy chocolate chips.
My first go at this cake was not good at all - it broke up to bits....Then I decided to add what is called No Egg replacement by Norgran...which helps bind the cake a bit more....The cake was a huge success. Thank you for this recipe! I have a son that is Allergic to eggs & dairy and it was nice to be able to make a cake that tastes so wonderful. I have passed this recipe on to other mothers in the same boat as me who also wish to say thank you. Best Regards from Sydney Australia.Read More
A MAJOR FLOP! Don't waste your time or your ingredients (even though they're inexpensive ingredients). Save time and bake an apple pie or something like that, which can also be egg-free, dairy-free, and nut-free. This cake was rediculous. The preparation was easy, the batter didn't look bad but the cooking took forever and after over 40-45 minutes of just plain baking!!, I ASSUMED it was done (which it should have been) and it was all gooey and gummy on the inside and bottom. I followed the directions perfectly and it turned out horrible! A WASTE OF TIME! The only person who would like this cake is a person who is utterly starving or out of their senses. Sorry, but I must be honest...this cake just SUCKED! On a happier note, Happy Holidays!Read More
My first go at this cake was not good at all - it broke up to bits....Then I decided to add what is called No Egg replacement by Norgran...which helps bind the cake a bit more....The cake was a huge success. Thank you for this recipe! I have a son that is Allergic to eggs & dairy and it was nice to be able to make a cake that tastes so wonderful. I have passed this recipe on to other mothers in the same boat as me who also wish to say thank you. Best Regards from Sydney Australia.
This is some tasty stuff! Vinegar is an interesting surprise ingredient in this, but you can't taste it at all in this recipe. I have tried this cake recipe without the chocolate chips, but instead of 1 cup of water, I used 1 cup of Chocolate Soy Milk. This makes an incredibly moist cake!
This is a ridiculously good chocolate cake recipe. I didn't tell my family this had no eggs or dairy, and they all said it was amazing. For my personal taste it needs a bit of frosting, the sweetness will accentuate the chocolate perfectly. To everyone who had trouble with gritty cake, I would tell you that you didn't mix it enough. I whisked mine for at least 3 minutes. If it doesn't look just like normal cake batter you need to mix more, if it looks oily on top with bits of crumbs inside keep mixing. This is a new keeper recipe for me!
Awesome recipe. I made this for my daughter's 1st birthday party as she has a cow's milk allergy. It was a hit! I did think there was too much oil so instead of 5 TBSP of oil, I substituted 3 TBSP of oil and 3 TBSP of applesauce. When I make this again, I will leave out the (non-dairy) chocolate chips as they really didn't add to the cake.
I was, like everyone else, skeptical. But this recipe is perfect! My daughter's class has a student allergic to eggs and nuts and I have no experience with this at all. Her teacher recommended this recipe to me and it worked great! I didn't use the choco chips, but the cake was beautiful. It works great for cupcakes too. The only problem I found was that no one really said how much it made. This will make the 8X8 pan listed, but that is only about 12-14 good sized cupcakes. I ended up having to go back and make a whole new batch for the 24 I needed. Well worth the effort. Perfect!
Tried this for my boyfriends 22nd birthday. He's allergic to everything including dairy, egg, nut, and soy. Did not expect it to turn out half as good as it did. Surprised me when it tasted just as good, if not better then a normal chocolate cake! Was a big hit, and would definately make it again.
This cake was soooo yummy! I used Pillsbury Milk Chocolate Flavor icing (contains no dairy) and my family loved it! My daugher is highly allergic to milk, eggs & nuts. Now I have a cake to make her when she goes to birthday parties. She can have her chocolate cake and soy ice cream and be "one of the regular kids" without feeling left out. It was very easy to make and economical too. Thanks so much to Bridget for sending this in!
I made this as a snack for my friend whose daughters have egg allergies. I couldn't believe how quick, easy and tasty this was!! Both girls seemed to like it, and we adults really liked it. It was very light and nice and chocolatey (I did use Ghiradelli choc chips). The center did puff up, and it was well done at the minimum cook time in my oven, so I would suggest checking the cake maybe after 25 minutes so you don't over do it.
All my boyfriends friends are vegan and any cakes they have tried to bake have been complete failures and tasted awful. With it being my boyfriend's 18th birthday I thought I'd give it a go myself. I tried this cake, expecting it not to work, then when we tasted it, it was amazing...too good to be true. He couldn't believe it was vegan and didn't have any dairy products. Highly recommended to everyone! It was totally easy to make!
I found this recipe the day after I found out my beautiful daughter was egg and dairy allergic. I was overwhelmed with the situation, and needed to put something together quickly for a birthday party that night (as I am now one of "those" moms). This recipe was actually very good. I did it as written. I did not find it to be too chewy, or brownie like. I made 10 cupcakes and cooked them for 25 mins on 350. Probably could have been less, but I like a nice size cupcake. In a strange way, this recipe was so good- it gave me the confidence to know I can still feed my daughter great-tasting foods, while not worrying about her allergies.
This cake was absolutely fantastic. We made it for my son's first birthday. He has no allergies, but two of the little ones who were attending did, and I was at my wit's end trying to find something good online. I made this into 30 mini cupcakes (325 degrees F at 18 mins was perfect) and nobody could believe they were eggless. I also left out the chocolate chips, but added another tablespoon of sifted cocoa. The secret is very much in the mixing - it's almost impossible to overmix this batter, which is great for mini-cupcakes when the batter gets handled and scooped a lot. For reference, I made another set of cupcakes today using an egg-and-dairy recipe, and they were totally inferior to this recipe here. I'll be using this one from now on... and it's so cheap to make! Very much a WWII-ration-friendly cake, and one that is going to be a permanent staple of our household. We look forward to concocting other flavours! Thanks again!
A MAJOR FLOP! Don't waste your time or your ingredients (even though they're inexpensive ingredients). Save time and bake an apple pie or something like that, which can also be egg-free, dairy-free, and nut-free. This cake was rediculous. The preparation was easy, the batter didn't look bad but the cooking took forever and after over 40-45 minutes of just plain baking!!, I ASSUMED it was done (which it should have been) and it was all gooey and gummy on the inside and bottom. I followed the directions perfectly and it turned out horrible! A WASTE OF TIME! The only person who would like this cake is a person who is utterly starving or out of their senses. Sorry, but I must be honest...this cake just SUCKED! On a happier note, Happy Holidays!
Can be gluten free too! I used Bob's All Purpose Gluten Free flour, added 3/4 tsp xanthan gum... and it's the BEST dairy free gluten free cake I've ever tried. And we've tried a lot in the last 5 years - including many from bakeries. This is far better! Also - I experimented with a "cut out" cake for my son's birthday and found that if you refridgerate or freeze this cake, you can cut it into shapes rather well.
Use soy milk instead of water - add vinegar to soy milk and set aside to curdle while mixing dry ingredients. The reaction of the acid in the sour milk and the alkali of the baking soda makes for perfect leavening, no eggs required. This should help those who thought it was too dense.
I was amazed at how good this cake was. I read some of the other reviews and followed the advice of using almond milk instead of water and beating the mix for at least 3 minutes and it turned out perfectly. The best part was our 4 year old friend who attended our birthday party could partake in eating the cake as she is allergic to eggs and dairy. Thanks!
I made this and everyone loved it! Who knew a chocolate cake could be so simple! It is very moist which was great. I doubled the recipe and put into a 9x13 pan and it was perfect. Thanks for sharing!
This was awful. It came out like a rubbery Frisbee, and was completely inedible. The vinegar was overpowering.
I am blown away by this cake! I used Bob's Red Mill gluten-free flour blend so that all of the daycare kids would be able to eat this. My daughter is turning one tomorrow and she is allergic to dairy. I am so pleased with the way this cake turned out! (I omitted the chocolate chips and I substituted coconut milk for the water.)
This cake is soooo delicious. I made it and no one missed the eggs! It's the only eggless cake I've seen that doesn't call for some egg substitute. It was a huge hit!
Oh my goodness! Such a moist cake yet very chocolatey too! You wouldnt notice dairy and eggs missing from this cake. I didnt even add the chocolate chips! The cake does not rise so whatever depth your mixtures fills the pan - that the depth of the cake your cake will be. I made two to sandwich together!
This cake is very moist and very chocolatey! No one ever believes that it is dairy free and egg free!!! - I make it for every one of my sons birthday parties as many children are allergic to dairy and eggs. Some of the parents with children allergic have also asked for this recipe they love it so much! My 'TIP' is that since I can never find the diary free chocolate chips, I blend up a dairy free chocolate bar (most dark chocolate bars are dairy free!)-(Green&Blacks for lushness!) until its almost a powder and measure it out that way! I think it probably makes it even more chocolatey!!! YUM!
This is the best egg free cake I have ever made. I added Via instant coffee to the water and omitted the chips, but other then that stuck strictly to the recipe. Made 12 perfect cupcakes, with better crowns then any cake I have ever made. I absolutely adore the Victory Chocolate Cake on this site, but my daughter's allergies make it a no go for our house desserts. With the addition of the coffee to this there is no flavor difference, just a slightly more moist/dense crumb This is a great base recipe that can be tweaked for individual tastes, a sign of a great baking recipe! ***Update*** Needed a change of pace, so I adapted to make a yellow cake with these changes: Used 5 Tbls. melted butter in place of oil, increased vanilla to 1 Tbls., and of course omitted the chocolate powder and chips. This came out so light and airy, and the flavor is out of this world!(If butter is off your menu you could probably keep the oil or try another butter flavor substitute).
EXCELLENT! I am a nursing mom who's son has a milk, egg and soy intolerance, which means some major diet changes for me. I love my sweets, so this has been tough, esp. over the holidays. This was a GREAT find and really helped meet my chocolate craving. Moist and delicious. Even my 3 year old and husband love it! THANK YOU for sharing and making my day!
I made this cake for my boyfriend who is allergic to nuts and eggs, but okay with dairy. I used Ghiradelli chocolate chips, and the cake was FANTASTIC!! I frosted it with store-bought dark chocolate frosting and topped it with sprinkles. The cake was a hit with my whole family. Great recipe - perfect for people with allergies. Thanks!
I've baked different kinds of vegan cakes for our son. He's allergic to eggs, dairy, and nuts. I have to agree w/ some of the other users on how it falls apart. The key is to let it sit for an hour before trying them. It will stay firm and hold together. As for the chocolate chips, I did w/out considering the sugar intake as well as my son having allergies to the chocolate chips. I baked both kinds just to taste the difference and there wasn't any. I crumbled up some oreo cookies and placed them on top of Pilsbury vanilla frosting which is made w/ soy, (useful info for those w/ dairy allergies) and it was delish.
I love it! My son, who is allergic to eggs, has not had a decent cookie/cake/cupcake in his life. Other (chocolate) cakes always had a strange aftertaste or were gummy. This is the best egg-free bakery item he (and I) have ever tasted. I made the recipe into 12 cupcakes, instead of a cake. Baked them at 350ºF for 23 minutes and they came out perfect. I used chopped up semi-sweet bakers chocolate instead of the chips. It gives the recipe a rich, decadent taste. This is one to remember. Thank you!
Wow, I was skeptical, but with my son's egg allergy I thought I would give it a try. The batter was super runny and I ALMOST threw it out. I decided to just see how it would turn out and I am glad I did. It was the best chocolate cake I have ever had. Way better than a box mix. The chocolate chips all sank to the bottom of the pan and somehow managed to not melt into the batter, that is the only reason I didn't give it a 5.
These turned out fine when I only used 1/4 teaspoon salt and increased the chocolate by one heaping teaspoon as someone had mentioned. I tried varying the recipe for vanilla flavor, but it always turned out too dense. My husband doesn´t like it as much as when I make it with milk for him. But for me who can´t have the milk, it´s fine. I found making it into cupcakes was best.
a lil over chocolatety at times but it's good to be egg and dairyfree... vinegar, who knew?
I have a friend whose two year old has 30+ food allergies, including nuts, eggs and dairy foods. I first made this cake for my daughter's birthday party so that he could eat the same as the other kids - what an easy recipe, and tastes like just about any other chocolate cake. I do add a splash of Wilton's fake butter flavor to make it a little richer (when I remember). Using oil instead of butter even makes it easier to stir (no 'creaming'!) so my preschoolers can more easily participate in making the cake also. I now make either cupcakes or cake with this recipe every time we are at an event at their house or vice versa. The mom thinks it's such a big deal that I make a 'special' cake just so her son can eat with the other kids, she just won't believe me when I tell her it's REALLY no big deal with this recipe!! lol. There's a 'meet the baby' party at their house for a new arrival in a couple of weeks, and we've already RSVP'd "plus cake" :)
JUST LOVE this .... for a mother of a child with a peanut allergy this is PERFECT. Tastes great. Since I'm more aware of children with allergies and some that don't know they have allergies this is a GREAT safe guard.
The preparation and mixing of the batter was easy, I baked for the recommended amount of time and when i opened the oven door. The cake had exploded all over my oven. The outer cake was cooked but the center was a gooey mess. I have never had this happen to me. I am going to use traditional recipes in the future.
Delicious, easy recipe. The only thing I omitted was the chocolate chips, but they taste moist and chocolatey without them. I make these as cupcakes (350 degrees for 20 minutes), frost them with Pillsbury frosting (dairy and egg-free), and freeze them. That way I can easily bring a few to birthday parties so my son doesn't feel left out by not having all the treats at the party.
This is the first food-allergy-friendly treat I've ever tried to make. My son will be celebrating his first birthday next month so I tried this recipe out so I can bake him a cake he can actually eat, or make a mess out of. =D I followed the recipe to the T for this first try and I am extremely happy with the result. I reduced the cooking time to 25 minutes since I made cupcakes out of them instead of a sheet cake. I also sifted all my dry ingredients just to help with the density. The result is a light and fluffy cupcake that tastes chocolaty, not too sweet and you won't miss the egg. I am extremely happy with the result. Happy cooking! Happy eating!
I made this cake today and it is a flat gewy piece of something.. but not cake. When Is tarted mixing it it was so clumpy that I used a handmixer to get it smooth. I am not sure if that messed it up? I am sad, after all these rave reviews I was excited to finally make a cake for my allergic son that he can enjoy. If anyone knows why it turned out this way, let me know
This cake is amazing - I did make a few changes: I used whole wheat pastry flour (it's the only flour I keep in the house), doubled the amount of cocoa (I also used Dutch processed, don't know if it made a difference), chocolate soy milk instead of water, 3 tablespoons canola oil and 3 tablespoons apple/prune baby food, and I added an egg white (so it's not vegan, but still dairy free). I made this for my sister's birthday - she LOVES chocolate, but is allergic to dairy. She actually had to "take a break" because it was so rich and chocolatey, but she LOVED it! The whole family did - in fact, they said I could sell it at our local coffee shop, it was so good. It really was amazingly rich, chocolatey, and moist with the changes I made. Try it - you'll love it!
I have made this cake several times and it always goes over amazingly! It turns out moist, fluffy and SO DELICIOUS! I found, though, that mixing the chocolate chips in the batter made the cake flat and heavy, so I just put them between the two layers of cake instead.
I made this cake last week. It was amazingly delicious. I had/used Special Dark Cocoa and Special Dark Chips. I find sifting the cocoa makes it easier to incorporate. Also used 3/4 c. chips. Kids ate it all in one night.
I'm lactose intolerant, so I thought I'd give this a go since I had some semi-sweet chocolate chips in the house (which are dairy-free, at least the variety I bought.) Overall, I thought this was pretty tasty, but would benefit from frosting, which I didn't have the ingredients for. It's a little crumbly, but other than that, it's great. I cooked it in a 7x11 dish and 35 minutes was perfect timing.
This recipe was awesome! I used chocolate soy milk instead of water and added the vingear to the milk and set it aside while mixing dry ingredients. I also took out the chocolate chips and you can't even tell its egg and dairy free!! Very moist and chocolatey!!
I came across this recipe while doing some research for a wedding cake I was making for a friend who is allergic to dairy and eggs. I've made a test recipe and let him and his fiance try it. They loved it. In fact they called a few days later and begged for the recipe to satisfy a "safe chocolate" craving. Not only that, but my family enjoyed it too. Nice to add this one to the cake repetoire!!
I just recently found this recipe and I am glad I did. My 2yr old daughter also suffers from severe allergies including but not limited to wheat, egg, dairy, peanut, etc. I made this cake for her 2nd birthday and it was fabulous. No one at her party even knew! I just frosted it with a reg. can of pilsbury confetti frosting and it was perfect!! The only problem I had was that the chocolate chips stuck to the bottom of the pan so I am not really sure what I did wrong. Other than that it was really fantastic. I will eventually try it with a gluten free flour but she tolerated the amount of flour in this pretty good. This is definately a recipe staple in my household. Thank you so much. This enables my tiny tot to have something sweet when she is limited by so much.
Amazing!! This cake is moist and delicious. I chose it not because of allergies but because I had no dairy ingredients and wanted cake! lol Instead of 1 cup cold water I brewed a few cups strong coffee and chilled one cup. I also added crushed walnuts (since I usually LOVE them in brownies). This is a keeper!
These were great! To keep it completely dairy free I used chocolate soy morsels and they were really yummy (and I added 1 cup instead of 1/2). For baking cupcakes, you only need to bake them for about 18 minutes. I also made a different version that was still egg free but not completely dairy free because I used white chocolate chips. Several of the little kids didn't like the chocolate version, so instead of the cocoa and chocolate chips, I added 1.5 tsp of lemon extract (along with the vanilla extract) and white chocolate chips. The kids loved them=)
I made this cake for our family Christmas so that my nephew with egg allergy could have cake. It was delicious and moist. More like a brownie but oh so much better than trying to doctor a box mix to go egg-less. I will definitely make this cake again. First time I made it everything went great, 2nd time I made it I forgot the chocolate chips; they do help with making it a richer flavor but it was still good without them.
Thanks for this great recipe! I looked up recipes for eggless cakes for my toddler's birthday party since he's allergic to eggs and nuts. I wasn't sure how it would turn out, but hoped for the best. It was a hit! I highly recommend this recipe. I'm glad my son can enjoy cake from time to time and have realized that eggs are not necessary to have a delicious dessert. : )
SO good. My little one noted that it does have a bit of a reddish hue to it - sort of like red velvet, but no where near as red (guessing that's from the vinegar and baking soda) ;) Just gave up cows' dairy - but am about 7 months pregnant - and not about to give up snacks! This recipe totally saves the day. Thanks!!
I am surprised at the rating for this recipe. It tasted like bad fudge. I wouldn't recommend this to anyone. Eggs and dairy definitely make a huge difference in my book. I just wanted to try this because I lacked the main two delicious ingredients.
OMG this cake ROCKS! Fixed it for my non-dairy guests and they couldn't believe it. I used the soy milk instead of the water and YUM. I am going to try to use cold coffee and see how that works. Not only is this the best ever dairy-free cake but it's the best ever chocolate cake! THANKS!
It's a decent cake. I wouldn't rave about it. The consistency is more like a brownie.
Just amazing! Our daughter may have an egg allergy, so while we wait to find out for sure, we have to avoid eggs. I came across this recipe and we made 10 cup cakes out of it! I also used an eggless frosting that I hope to post soon. This cake was very moist and it didn't last long! We made this for our daughter's First Birthday Party and kids and parents just raved. Thank you Bridget!
Used lemon juice instead of vinegar, eye-balled the salt, cocoa, baking soda and vanilla, used a little extra oil and a little less water, used whole wheat flour, skipped the choco chips...AND IT WORKED VERY WELL!
GREAT!!!! Have received many compliments. People are very surprised when I tell them it is an allergen free cake.
I am so glad I found this recipe! My daughter has multiple food allergies. She is allergic to cow's milk, nuts & eggs. This cake turned just as good as the regualr cakes I've made or eaten. I can't believe how good it is! It is so moist! I am just glad to finally find something that she can enjoy other the usual stuff that she's allowed to have. I look forward to continuing looking for more recipes of this type. Thanks!
BEST chocolate cake recipe ever! I am a vegan and was really happy to make a cake which my non-vegan family could enjoy without thinking of it as a vegan cake (which, in the past, haven't gotten such high remarks by my family!). I made a few adjustments, however. I am kind of a health freak, so I used evaporated cane juice as sugar, whole wheat flour, unsweetened cocoa powder, and changed the oil to 3tbsp natural applesauce & 2tbsp veg oil. I also used mini semi-sweet chocolate chips because I read reviews saying the chips didn't melt enough. The minis melted just perfectly, and gave the sense that there was icing intricately placed inside my cake! As for icing, the cake would have done fine without it, but I dusted the top with powdered sugar and it was perfect! I will DEFINITELY make this cake again and again and again! Thank you!! :)
YUM! This recipe made 12 beautiful cupcakes for a cupcake walk at school. I wanted my daughter to have a choice if she won, since she's allergic to dairy.I frosted with Tianne's Chocolate Frosting 1 (substituting soy milk and using d-f margarine). I didn't tell anyone they were dairy free, and they were the first ones gone. Super good,super easy and allergy friendly. We'll use this one again and again. Thanks for a great recipe, Bridget!
Made this recipe for a coworker who couldn't normally enjoy corporate birthday cakes. It was a hit! Everyone else who tried it couldn't believe was made without eggs.
This recipe is FANTASTIC and by far the BEST egg/nut/dairy free cake recipe I have tried (and I've tries MANY). The only change I made was I substituted Chocolate Soy Milk for the water. The chocolate chips made a nice addition and made the cupcakes seem more "authentic", like a real cupcake! My son (who is allergic to dairy, eggs & nuts) and all 50 of our birthday guests, LOVED them. A definite keeper!
As I am a Christian it is nice to have this when I am fasting from dairy. I tried it with finely chopped dried dates instead of the chocolate chips and it was delicious.
I made this for my daughter-in-laws birthday. It was very moist and delicious and very easy to make. It was a hit with everyone.
A marvellous recipe for allergy sufferers! My 'dairy and egg allergic' 3 year old son has at last tried his first, second, third and fourth slice of chocolate cake today. The only changes I made to the recipe were to use chocolate flavoured soya milk rather than water and I omitted the choc chips. Also I baked it for 40 minutes in a fluted ring. I noted some of the previous recommendations and made sure I whisked the milk into the dry mixture for a good 3 minutes to avoid grittiness. I've baked many chocolate cakes in the past, which have included egg and dairy and the only difference I would say is that this cake is 'very slightly' more like a brownie, but only slightly. Even so, it was DELICIOUS. I really can't understand how some people have failed with this easy recipe. I plan to use this recipe for my son's 4th birthday cake using a character shaped tin. I was tempted to use the 'No Egg' by Orgran but decided to try without first and see how I got on. I don't think it would have made any difference but I may at some point test that theory! I will definitely be using this recipe for many years to come, even if my son grows out of his allergies! Enjoy!
My son was diagnosed with allergy to milk and egg (among other things) 6 years ago. We've tried all the recipes and settled on this one several years ago -- we never use the other recipes. This one is hard to beat for ease and taste -- non-allergic tasters usually can't tell the difference. We use whole wheat pastry flour instead of all-purpose (Daughter is allergic to barley in the all-purpose) but it's a good way to increase whole grain intake. We also use apple cider vinegar instead of white vinegar. Watch out for chocolate chip ingredients if you use (we often make without) -- if you're trying to make this dairy-free you'll need to get either soy chocolate chips (from a health food store) or double dark chocolate chips that have no milk added. Watch the ingredients! We sometimes top with skittles or hot cinammon candies.
Wow! This cake is truly amazing and easy to prepare. Absolutely delicious. I took the advice of some of the other reviewers and I used Pillsbury Frosting (dairy-free) to ice the cake. I will definitely be making this cake often! Thanks for such an easy and tasty recipe.
This cake recipe is A-one! Fabulous texture and flavor, light and lucious!! It saved my birthday - I've been dieting and had no butter in the house... didn't need it here at all! My frosting was a simple glaze of melted chocolate chips with some SoySilk hazelnut coffee creamer and it was the perfect touch. My one tip: use an excellent quality veg oil as you are sure to taste it if you don't.
These are delicious. You would never know that they are egg free. My daughter has allergies to eggs and this was the first eggless recipe I tried. It is super easy to prepare. My finicky eater, pie-snob husband even raved. Awesome recipe!
this was really average. perhaps for someone who is used to vegan baked goods, it would taste good. but compared to more rich classic baked good, this really pales. the chocolate flavor is bland and very mild, and the cake was rather gummy. i tried this bc i had run out of eggs (not bc we were allergic or vegan.) very mediocre.
This is the first egg free cake I have made that wasn't flat and didn't crumble and it was great! You wouldn't know it was 'free' of so much!
My neice is allergic to dairy and eggs, and has never had a proper birthday cake or been able to eat anyone elses ( and we have a huge family, so that is a lot of disappointment) till I tried this cake. It is now our standard birthday cake, so my little neice can always have a piece of cake, and the delight on her face is wonderful to see. i have now made it half a dozen times, and everytime, it has come out moist and delicious. Thanks, bridget!
Delicious recipe! I made them into cupcakes for my son's school since one of his classmates is allergic to eggs. Unfortunately I didn't realize until after I baked them that Tollhouse Chocolate Chips are processed in a plant that also processes peanuts (and its a nut-free school), so I need to make a second batch without those. I guess there's more for us to eat at home!
I made this cake for a friend's birthday b/c she is can't have dairy and made it again as cupcakes for work. No one could believe there was no dairy or eggs in it. Omitted the chocolate chips and didn't miss them at all. This was awesome.
Wow. My son has severe food allergies and this recipe fit the birthday bill perfectly. Amazing thing is, no one could tell it was allergen-free because it was so moist and delicious. It kept well stored for days. Thanks.
VERY delicious! I had tons of compliments on this cake!
I hate having a kid with allergies, but recipes like this make it okay! :D Thanks for a moist yummy cake! Everyone can eat it!
I didn't have any chocolate chips so made it without-- it was still a delicious chocolatey moist cake! I just found out I am allergic to eggs, so I made this for my birthday cake, and it was wonderful-- thanks for the recipe!
Finally! A cake the WHOLE family can enjoy. Really really good! (i skipped the chips and didn't miss)
This recipe was awesome. My daughter has multiple food allergies and this cake tasted soooo good! I also made my cake wheat free by using rice flour. Like many others I left out the chocolate chips. THANK YOU THANK YOU for this yummy allergy free (at least for my daughter) cake :-)
I love it, specially my husband and my daughter. I used carob in powder instead of cocoa powder. And it was great. Turn out to be egg-free dairy-free nut-free and chocolate-free. Thanks
made this for my niece who's allergic to eggs, dairy and nuts. this is the BEST chocolate cake for her. she can't get enough. bake this.
Than you for posting this recipe! I'm on a VERY restricted diet, so finding a treat is awesome!! I used 1/2 cup applesauce & 1/4 + 2 tbsp of honey instead of sugar. The cake was quite dense, but really tasty. When I made it the second time, I omitted the cocoa powder and replaced it with the same amount of flour, then replaced the chocolate chips with raisins and added cinnamon. (I used the same honey/applesuace combo, too). It made a nice spicy cake!!!
Very good taste for an uncommon cake. I baked these for my daughter's class, as one child had a dairy allergy. Everyone loved them.
This was a really good cake and a hit with all the kids at our party!You will never miss the egg, dairy or nuts.
This is the only Chocolate Cupcake I use and it turns out moist and delicious every time! You can't even tell that there is no eggs or milk in it! I love the addition of semi-sweet chocolate chips to the batter, it makes the cupcake even more decadent! 5 stars all the way!
Like others, I was skeptical, but this cake worked out surprisingly well and got good reviews by my taste tasters. I also made this cake gluten-free and so I substituted all-purpose GF mix using the same quantities. I doubled this recipe to make a decent size cake and baked it in a bundt pan (bake it a bit more than it says in the recipe if you do this), just to make it look nicer really, as I knew I wasn't going to frost it, then dusted it with icing sugar. I also served it with chocolate-covered strawberries - yum! I left out the chocolate chips. The only thing I think would improve this is if it was served with a chocolate glaze of some sort. And like others have commented on already, I mixed the batter well (3 minutes with my KitchenAid stand mixer). I used to be a huge baker before I discovered I was gluten-intolerant and GF goods have always turned me off, but this recipe restores my faith in baking!
Another adaptation of this great cake is to use 100grams Diary Free White Chocolate (I use the Sweet William brand) instead of the cocoa and the texture is more like a white chocolate mud cake but still quite light, moist and fluffy when eaten. Fantastic cake!!! A huge thank you to the person that posted this recipe. My dairy intolerant baby boy can finally have a cake for his b'day that wont upset his stomach.
This has been my go-to recipe for chocolate cakes, cupcakes - anything, since my oldest's 1 yrs old bday party... in 2009. I chose it because not all her "friends" were 1 yet and I wanted something safe for everyone to eat, but geez, this recipe is SO GOOD, I just kept using it since. And it's a quickie to make too. Can whip it up i. A jiffy, using only one mixing bowl, one fork and a spoon to spoon it at the end, and a few measuring cups. Hardly any dishes. Easy to double too. My family loves it and usually asks me to bake the cake/cupcakes with this recipe, and it's a hit at potlucks too. Try it - you'll never go back either ;)
No More Crumbly Cakes for us!!!! My son is allergic to eggs and we have tried many, many egg replacements and egg-free recipes for cakes. All of the them came out crumbly (you had to freeze the cake to be able to ice it and then when you cut it,the cake feel apart). This recipe, i am happy to say, did not do that. It cut like a "normal" cake and tasted great too. The only change i made was using milk instead of water (since we dont have a milk allergy issue). It was wonderful in its texture and its flavor - we will be using this all the time!!
This was super delish - my sister-in-law made it too after trying mine! All my friends are asking me for more and guess what - I actually prefer it and made it with carob chips and carob powder and never missed the actual chocolate! I love it, it's super moist and has a great presentation...very surprising...I have made this times already!
Hubby and I had much higher expectations from the reviews. We made it exactly as stated except we used extra virgin olive oil instead of vegetable oil. It also took us about 40 minutes until the tookpick came out clean. Hubby's comments: It's missing something, it didn't taste like cake but like a mix between a cookie and a brownie.
Great cupcakes!! They actually rose and didn't crumble apart when eating! Both my kids loved them. I generously scooped the heaping measure of cocoa and added 1 tsp of Pane Riso egg replacer to make sure they didn't come out crumbly which I really don't think I needed. I baked for 20 minutes to make 12 great looking cupcakes that you could easily frost without damaging the cake.
Better than the chocolate cake recipe on the Hershey's cocoa box! I make cakes for family and friends, had a special request for a dairy free chocolate cake so I went with this one. So very good and moist! Stood up to me carving it into a fish shape as well.
This was great! I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 because I made 2 modifications based on comments and my own needs. I substituted coconut oil for the vegetable oil because I need to be soy-free, and used coconut milk instead of water. Like others, I did not add chips to the batter but I did sprinkle them on top of the frosting. I also made cupcakes, but will definitely try this as a cake soon. I made sure to mix really well using a whisk. It was such an easy, quick recipe. No one would ever know it's dairy free!!!
Awesome cake recipe! After dicovering an allergy to eggs, I didn't think I'd get to eat truly great cake again. I've tried dozens of recipes and this is the first that has tasted 'normal'... in the best (and tastiest) sense possible!
On my 3rd try (I was determined to make this work!) I made a few changes - and with those changes I would give this a solid 5 star rating. #1 - DO NOT add chocolate chips - they sink to the bottom and make a hard, stuck on mess of a crust, #2 - Use cold, strong coffee instead water, this makes up for the lack of chocolate chips and adds depth to the chocolate without tasting any hint of coffee flavor, and #3 - grease, dust with cocoa powder AND line with parchment paper, both the bottoms & sides and then grease/dust, those as well. You end up with a deliciously fudgy, dense chocolate cake that will not stick to the freaking pan!
This was better than the cake I bought for the guests! You don't miss the eggs or dairy.
These were really good! My daughter has an egg allergy, so I made these for her 3-year-old soccer team party. The kids ate them up and many of the parents were surprised they were dairy and egg free. I doubled the recipe and it made 22 regular-sized cupcakes. I also followed the advice of a previous reviewer and used 6 TBSP applesauce and 6 TBSP oil (for a double batch) to cut down on the oil. I also used whole wheat flour and it worked out fine. They took about 20 minutes in the oven and were perfectly done. Will definitely make again!
My son was just diagnosed with an egg and peanut allergy a month before his first birthday. I was desperate to find him a cake recipe. Thank you soooo much. He loves this. Actually the whole family does! Definately 5 stars!!!
I made this for someone who is allergic to eggs and we loved it. Good to know there are good recipes that are allergy friendly. Thank you for sharing!
This is a great recipe! I have made it many times now. My only issue is that the cake seems to implode on itself and create a crater in the middle once I take it out of the oven. I think this has something to do with the vinegar inside, as this has happened to my red velvet cakes too. Any suggestions on how to fix this problem? I greatly appreciate it!
I've been making this non-stop for all my egg-free cake needs. Last time replaced the water with milk, I think it tasted better. Really good with cream cheese frosting. Good egg-free cake recipe. Want to find more.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections