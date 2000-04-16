Simple Cauliflower Soup

112 Ratings
  • 5 51
  • 4 44
  • 3 8
  • 2 8
  • 1 1

A nice and simple healthy soup. First the cauliflower is sauteed in butter with potatoes and onions, and then simmered in vegetable stock.

By Sarah Gasparre

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Saute the onion in the butter for 5 minutes. Stir in the cauliflower and potato and saute for 5 more minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Pour in the stock, bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes, or until all vegetables are tender. Add the milk, stirring well to blend. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 156.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022