Simple Cauliflower Soup

Very good, very simple recipe! I also used chicken stock because I didn't have veg. (I think chicken adds more flavour anyway). Had a large head of cauliflower and a big pot to fill, so I doubled the stock and milk. Also used 3 potatoes, and threw in half a small bunch of broccoli I wanted to use up. Blended it smooth with an immersion blender after I added the milk (when it was a bit cooler). My stock just covered all the veggies as they simmered, and when I added the milk and blended, it came out perfectly thick and creamy. Didn't need to thicken with anything. I think the blending is very important, and from the photo on this recipe, it would appear that it was? Wouldn't do it any other way. The liquid/veggie ratio is the trick with getting the right consistency to this soup, since heads of cauliflower come in such varied sizes. Adding more potatoes will always help with thickening as well. Oh, and served it with garlic-parmesan croutons on top. Yummm...my 6yr old had 2 HUGE bowls!