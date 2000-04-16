Simple Cauliflower Soup
A nice and simple healthy soup. First the cauliflower is sauteed in butter with potatoes and onions, and then simmered in vegetable stock.
A nice and simple healthy soup. First the cauliflower is sauteed in butter with potatoes and onions, and then simmered in vegetable stock.
I made this recipe into a "cream of" cauliflower soup by blending it all after the cauliflower was cooked. Soooooo good! Loved it! Very tasty and so easy to make! Thanks for sharing!Read More
I didn't particularly like this one. It was pretty runny (not creamy enough). It was easy to make, though.Read More
I made this recipe into a "cream of" cauliflower soup by blending it all after the cauliflower was cooked. Soooooo good! Loved it! Very tasty and so easy to make! Thanks for sharing!
Very easy to make and excellant results. I put the chunks of cauliflower and potatoes in a blender to make a thicker soup--well worth the effort. Top with crisp bacon and shredded cheese-wonderful!!
Using a reviewer's suggestion I made this a cream of cauliflower soup- pureed cooked vegetables and used chicken broth instead of vegetable broth. I reserved some of the cooked cauliflower florets and add them as a garnish at the end
I love this recipe. I decided to use my hand blender to puree about 3/4 of the soup so that it was a lovely light creamy soup with chunks of vegetable. I served it with croutons and everyone loved it.
This recipe was great but I made a few changes. I used chicken broth instead of vegetable. I added a pinch of nutmeg and pureed the soup so it was smooth. Then I threw in some leftover cooked kielbasa which added some flavor. It was very easy!
Excellent soup. My picky non-vegetable eating 6 year old loved it. I pureed the whole soup to make it a creamy soup. This is a keeper.
This was my first experience with vegetable broth, and I really liked it! I made this soup with breadsticks for dipping and used plenty of salt and pepper (we like everything well-seasoned) and my husband and I both really enjoyed it. I did thicken with about 2 Tbsp cornstarch mixed in 1/4 cup or so of water, adding this mixture with the milk and simmering a few more minutes. Other than that I made no changes, and we thought it was a really great soup - creamy and satisfying.
This is the first time that I have made cauliflower soup. It was delicious! For serving, I sprinkled the top with toasted sourdough, "homestyle" cheese croutons. Everyone raved about this soup. Thanks for a great recipe!
Very good. I used an immersion blender to make the soup creamier, added only enough milk to give it a creamy texture. Only improvement I would make is to use half&half or cream...will try a little cheese in it next time.
This was a great addition to my family's meals. The kids took it for lunch the next day. I did puree some of the soup to make it "creamier". Thanks for the recipie, I will make it again.
I didn't particularly like this one. It was pretty runny (not creamy enough). It was easy to make, though.
I thought it was a bit bland even with the salt and pepper, so I added some garlic powder (not sure how much - I just kept going until it was perfect!). I also did a half-cream half-milk mixture instead of the full 2 cups of milk.
Very tasty. I used Idaho baking potatoes and doubled the quantity (2 instead of 1). This required that I add another cup of broth. I also pureed it and I think that was how the recipe was meant to be served. Very good and easy.
I'm not much of a soup maker but this was easier than I thought! I had to add a little more seasoning, but overall this is a great recipe. My husband really liked it! The next time I make I will add a few other vegetables!
Recipe is good as written and I rated it as such. I have started making this recipe by blending most of the cooked veggies and stock until smooth, then I add nutmeg and about a cup of cooked cauliflower florets, carrots and celery.
Decent soup. Maybe 3 star, but I have to just add one for simplicity. Always welcomed. And it's nice to have a semi-sohpisticated soup you can also puree for the kids.
I was out of butter so used olive oil. Also added one carrot. Did use the immersion blender as I prefer most cream soups this way. I found it a tiny bit bland so in addition to a fair amount of black pepper chopped up about a third of a chipotle (from my freezer stash). YUM with toasted rye bread.
I put the soup in the blender after if was done cooking. I added quite a bit of nutmeg, salt, and cracked pepper. I topped soup bowls off with grated Parmesan cheese. Next time, I may try adding a couple of leeks.
Very good, very simple recipe! I also used chicken stock because I didn't have veg. (I think chicken adds more flavour anyway). Had a large head of cauliflower and a big pot to fill, so I doubled the stock and milk. Also used 3 potatoes, and threw in half a small bunch of broccoli I wanted to use up. Blended it smooth with an immersion blender after I added the milk (when it was a bit cooler). My stock just covered all the veggies as they simmered, and when I added the milk and blended, it came out perfectly thick and creamy. Didn't need to thicken with anything. I think the blending is very important, and from the photo on this recipe, it would appear that it was? Wouldn't do it any other way. The liquid/veggie ratio is the trick with getting the right consistency to this soup, since heads of cauliflower come in such varied sizes. Adding more potatoes will always help with thickening as well. Oh, and served it with garlic-parmesan croutons on top. Yummm...my 6yr old had 2 HUGE bowls!
Mmm mmmm good! I pureed everything and added cheddar cheese at the end. Looked long and hard before settling on this recipe, and am glad I did because it turned out great!
Good base recipe. I, too, pureed the cauliflower. I then added steamed carrot and broccoli and cheddar cheese for a heartier meal. Yum!
I used chicken broth instead of vegetable stock. Turned out great.
Very easy recipie to make. For those who love cauliflower (like my husband) this is a great standby. For those who can take it or leave it, the cauliflower taste might be a bit too strong (as was my case) but a little bit of pepper helped.
I used the recipe as a guide and it worked out well. I just added a very large head and 1/2 of cut up cauliflower to the sauted onion, butter and potatoes, then filled up with water to just below all the cauliflower, threw in 1/2 chicken stock cube and boiled until cooked. I then pureed down added some pepper, some grated tasty cheese and 1/2 cup of milk. It was very tasty. I think i will try a bit of cream instead of milk and maybe a dash of parmesan cheese for that bite. Some may prefer to put in a full stock cube - ned to do it according to taste.
Great recipe! I decided to mix it up by adding leek, instead of onion. I also replaced half a cup of milk with a half cup of cream (in the end I wasn't sure if this was necessary). I took the other reviewers' advice and blended it. The soup was a bit bland so I added a tsp of roasted garlic powder. Finally, I served the soup with crumbled gorgonzola cheese. The cheese made the soup! I will make this again.
The only difference I made to this recipe was I added some cornstarch to thicken it. I made it for my kids after school and they just loved it which definitely says something as my kids are picky teens. :)
I've made cauliflower soup in the past but decided to try this easy recipe instead. It was so VERY bland. I added country seasonings, and a package of Hollendaise sause thinking it would make it creamer and more cheesier (rather than adding about 8-10 American slices of cheese)... still didn't work. So I went with 1/2 package of onion soup mix and that made it have more flavor but I still didn't have the experience I was searching for. I'd suggest skipping this receipe and trying something bolder. Cauliflower and potatoes, even with the chicken broth and other ingredients didn't cut it for me. Sorry.
very good. I treated it as a base since we like things a bit spicier, and added in some red pepper and such. Will probably either double the amount of cauliflower or add several more potatoes to make this actually feed everyone next time.
This was a wonderful use for my leftover "Halloween Brain Dip" cauliflower head, and a great base recipe! I also threw in some leftover carrots & potatoes from a roast, as well as a cup of herbed cheese dip spread...turned out amazing!
Perfect! Creamy, delicious, healthy and quick to make. What more could you ask for? I added nutmeg (as I usually do for my cauliflower sauce) and blended it to make it creamy. To keep it even healthier I hust added less milk and it still came out tasting great and very creamy. Had leftovers today and I am already planning to make it again. A nice touch of flavor is to add an egg yolk (maybe two since it makes a lot) at the very end. Make sure the soup isn't boiling anymore. It gives a nice color and makes it taste evn better.
I used olive oil instead of butter and, using my hand held stick blender, made a “cream” soup as many other reviewers did. I garnished the soup with Tillamook cheddar and green onions. Had I not been feeling so virtuous a sprinkling of bacon on top would have been my next step. I will make this again for sure!
Very simple and good soup! I did add some fresh chopped celery, a pinch of nutmeg and I did blend 3/4 of the soup for a creamier texture.
Great! It's not necessary to peel the potato first. 2 cups vegetable broth = 1 - 14 oz. can plus a little water. Thanks for the recipe!!
Great base, but I added more bouillon to taste and then threw in a few slices of American cheese just for some extra body. Also put in about 1/4 cup flour (mixed in with some milk first) to make it a little thicker. It was really good. Thanks for sharing!
I didn't really like this recipe it wasn't creamy at all it was very runny. There was hardly any flavour to it. I think it needed more spices.
Today was the first snow of the season--a perferct time to prepare a delicious soup. "Simple Cauliflower Soup" was a great choice. I made a double batch and though it is much thinner than I like a cream soup to be, it still tasted great. I added 4 tablespoons of corn starch (to my double batch) and that on thickened it up slightly. Four tablespoons might be just about right for a single batch, if you prefer thick soup. The soup didn't need much salt (enough from the butter apparently) but I added crushed ground pepper liberally and it was just the right touch. This recipe would make a fine potato soup--just leave out the cauliflower and add plenty of extra potatoes.
Great soup. I added roasted garlic. Delicious.
It's ok. Simple yes, needs a little tweaking. Not very thick for a cream soup and not terribly flavorful. But a good basic recipe none the less.
Quick, low-fat and yummy!
Great stuff! I use two medium potatoes and add just enough half-and-half or milk to make it creamy.
Wonderful,delightful in both ease and taste. I forgot 'grandma's lesson #1' get out ALL ingredients before you start. Didn't have vegetable stock so used Knorr Chicken stock. Also discovered I didn't have enough milk,(sigh...) so just added more stock. I also, like others, rough blended it to make it creamier but still left lots of bits. Scrumptious - I ate two bowls (with a bit of cheese grated on top). Yummy comfort food. THANKS!
A wonderful base recipe! Used olive oil instead of butter, added a garlic clove when I sauteed the onion. I used chicken stock since it's what I had in the pantry--also per other users advice. Blended with hand blender since I desired the creamy version. 1 cup heavy cream and 1 cup milk in place of just milk. I ended up adding garlic salt, pepper, and cheddar cheese...however, we are a garlicy-cheesey family :) I thought this was really great, and very filling! Next time I will add chives and crispy bacon on top.
I used chicken stock instead of vegetable. I added Worcestershire sauce and parsley. Pureed with my hand blender making sure to leave a few larger pieces for texture.
loved this recipe. yes, it's basic. yes, I made some changes based on others' reviews. Used chicken broth because I had it on hand, added shredded (taco flavored) cheese because, again, it's what I had on hand and we like cheese in our soup. Loved using a potato to thicken it, but I chopped mine instead of dicing, and yes, i used a potato masher to break down the vegetables. But I like a recipe that's basic enough that I can do something different every time I make it. Thanks for the recipe!
I thought that this was a simple and healthy quick soup. I followed the directions exactly. I thought it was a little bland so I added some italian seasoning and hot sauce. I also added a little cheddar cheese at the end. I will definitely make it again.
Loved this Recipe was easy to make and the whole family enjoyed it. The only thing i did different was to blend it, which gave it the appearance of a cream soup. Ron
I love soup and I love cauliflower. I'm also a fan of simple. The only thing I did differently was to whizz it up a little with an immersion stick blender. I know it's not terribly healthy but if I were to make this again, I would mix in a little heavy cream for richness. Some fennel root wouldn't hurt either. Thanks!
Yes, a nice simple and nourishing soup. Instead of getting out my hand blender, I merely used a potato masher to smooth out the cooked vegetables. The broth I had was made from a rotisserie chicken, so that added quite a bit of seasoning. And I added garlic to the soup, cheese and croutons as a garnish.
This soup was easy to prepare and cook, but tastewise, I felt it was too "simple" for me.
First time I ever made soup which was not from a can or packet, and wow it was terribly easy and tasted just perfect. Defintely will use this recipe and recommend to friends. Thanks a lot!
This soup was SO yummy!! It was my first time at making cauliflower soup. I took everyone's advice and pureed it before serving to make it creamier. Adding nutmeg was also a nice touch. Thanks for the ideas; I'll definitely make it again!
Everyone really liked this soup at our halloween party, I let it all boil together a little longer than it says b/c I like my cauliflour a little softer. Overall good recipe you can adjust to your liking.
This soup is fantastic! First of all it only took me at most 15 minutes to make it (not including simmer time). Secondly, I was able to make it (almost) dairy free. I blended the soup when the veggies were done with my imersion blender and it has a lovely creamy consistency. I added a small zucchini and a few handfulls of baby carrots to this soup as well. It will be an amazing dinner tonight with a big salad and some toasted whole wheat bread.
I used the advice of the others... But because my son can't do dairy I had to use soy milk and non-dairy butter... and it worked. He's one and he likes it...
I basically followed the directions but with some short cuts and modifications. I microwaved the onion, cauliflower, and potato, then simmered in broth for 20 min. I added 2 cups of 1% milk, and pureed the whole batch. Then I added 2tsp of adobo seasoning. Simply delicious! The soup on its own tasted kind of bland, even with salt and pepper. The adobo gave it just enough kick to enhance and deepen the flavor. This was easy and I will make it again!
I made the soup exactly as written and it was terrific! I added cooked bacon at the end for a little protein and fat. Great recipe, I'll definitely make it again.
Great recipe, love this soup. I usually make with water instead of vegetable stock, season with garlic, pepper, and a dash of cayenne - lower sodium and great flavor.
very good and easy. I made a rue to thicken up the soup, and used red potato.
added a bunch of american cheese, and it was very tasty
Good recipe. Not awesome, but it hit the spot.
I used chicken stock and a mixture of half and half and light cream to make two cups. Tasted good but looks bland maybe next time I will make the bacon gremolata. Pam
A good easy soup. I threw in garlic slivers when I put the cauliflower in and pureed the whole batch for a creamy consistancy. Reminds me of potato soup without all the calories! Thanks for the submission.
Simple is right and delicious! However, I made a few modifications. Using chicken broth instead of vegetable, I pureed the potato and cauliflower yet leaving a few chunks. I stirred in about a 1/2 cup of grated parmesan cheese. Added a tsp or so of oregano and sprinkled some basil, garlic salt and parsely. Like most soups, it is even better the next day!
Very good flavour. I cooked the cauliflower in chicken broth, and sautéed onion and celery in butter. Forgot to add potato, but it was fine without it. Used half and half instead of milk to make it creamier. Blended altogether and topped with old cheddar cheese.Yummy!
Added a bit of garlic, blended it with an immersion blender into oblivion with my immersion blender and took it to my Mother in the nursing home. She licked the bowl clean. I prefer my soups a little more chunky and spicy but Mother certainly enjoyed it. As well, used chicken broth instead of vegetable broth as that is what I had on hand.
Yummy soup! I followed the recommendations of others regarding using broth and making it cream of cauliflower soup. Because of personal preference, I also roasted the cauliflower florets, potato, and onion before making the soup. I coated them with cooking spray and garlic powder and then roasted them for about 18 minutes at 400. (Note: This shortened the cooking time.)
This is a very tasty soup and quite easy to make. I too, altered the recipe, using chicken broth, added some sauteed chopped celery and also grated carrots for color. I mashed some of the cauliflower, but that was just personal preference. You could add other ingredients to this recipe and it would be delicious too! Great recipe!
i used chicken stock instead of veg. added a little moz cheese as a garnish. its basic but good.
I took this soup as a base (for amounts of milk / chicken stock etc). I roasted cauliflower and roasted red pepper (no potatoes). I also pureed it to make it super smooth (the soup was somewhat runny without the puree). I also added 1 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp pepper, 1/2 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp nutmeg. It is so delicious....
This was an easy and simple soup to make. Tasted great - though I think personally it was missing a seasoning or two.. it was a bit too simple. A great base if you want to get creative in the kitchen with it. ;)
I did add a bit of garlic and a splash of garam masaa. Kids didn't care for it even when spinkled with cheese. Adults liked it and would definately make again. Like the other reviewers, I blended the veggies. and made a thick velvety soup. it looked much prettier that way. The next time i might make it with a larger portion of herbs that matched what I was serving for dinner. IN this case lemon herb salmon, a simple salad and breadsticks. The bread sticks were a fun way for the kids to explore the soup.
I used my want blender as others suggested to make it 'cream of' soup. It was a very light soup. I think it could have used some cheese just for some extra 'oomph'. Is there a reason we add one potato? Not sure if that was necessary or not.
Okay -- not great. It was too mild for my taste. I didn't want to add cheese because I wanted a low-fat soup -- but this definitely needed more flavorings. It was easy, though!
Simple is right and delicious! However, I made a few modifications. Using chicken broth instead of vegetable, I pureed the potato and cauliflower yet leaving a few chunks. I stirred in about a 1/2 cup of grated parmesan cheese. Added a tsp or so of oregano and sprinkled some basil, garlic salt and parsely. Like most soups, it is even better the next day!
I've made this recipe several times though with a couple tweaks. First, in addition to the butter, I add a few splashes of extra virgin olive oil. I also saute a minced garlic clove along with the onion. And, for added richness and flavor, I substitute a cup of heavy cream along with one cup or less of milk. Then I mix in a quarter cup or so of grated Parmesan cheese. Finally, I use an immersion blender to make it a creamy soup. OK, so it's several tweaks.. but try it, it comes out yummy. Thank you, of course, to the original author for helping me off to a great start.
Loved this soup! Recieved rave reviews from a picky husband and children. I used chicken stock instead of vegetable and added nutmeg. Was excellent, next time I will try with the vegetable broth. Served with an Italian sub. Thanks for the recipe.
Perfect! I did a search using cauliflower, potatoes and milk as we were cleaning out our fridge in anticipation of a holiday and I had this big head of cauliflower to use up. Made this soup, pureed with a wand blender in the pot, and we had it with a bit of garlic cheese toast. Only added more pepper and tabasco. Great & easy keeper! Thanks for not having to throw out a whole head of cauliflower!
I will not make it again.
This was very tasty and very simple to make. I added 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper. I tasted the soup before doing that and it is delicious as is. My other half prefers the "snap", I don't hence 1/8 instead of the usual 1/4 tsp. LOL
So tasty and simple! I made a few changes. I added a carrot and 2 medium potatoes. I also used about 3 cups of chicken broth and 1 cup of cream (didn't have any milk). I blended it to make more of a smooth texture. Everyone really enjoyed it!
Very simple to make and delicious. I've made it twice -- once as written and once creamed as other reviewers suggested. We preferred it creamed, topped with cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon. The soup was thinner than I like, so next time I'll strain out some of the broth before blending.
Just made it! YUM! YUM! Added 1 small chopped carrot with the potatoes and cauliflower came out PERFECT!!
From other users' suggestions, I figured I needed to add something extra to add flavor to the soup. When simmering the soup, I added a rosemary twig but removed it once the simmering was over. Since I freeze a great deal of my soups(for later use), I didn't add the milk. Instead of adding the milk will use heavy cream when it comes to eating it later. Tasted it without any cream/milk, myyyyyy goodness! Definitely good and I'd recommend you use the rosemary! I puree all of my veggie soups, when blending the hot soup make sure to start on low speed and keep the lid slightly open as the hot steam can blow the blender lid right off. Once the blender has started pureeing at a low speed, you can shut the lid and increase speed. I must say it did burn the first time my lid blew off the blender.
Quick, easy and yummy. A nice non-boring way to utilize cauliflower.
I made this soup, and I was not satisfied with the results. I found it very salty, and felt that the instruction were very minimal, like I was missing a step in the process.
loved it!!! made with my daughter on Thanksgiving Monday (Canadian eh). read reviews and did puree cauliflower, added nutmeg, bacon bits and shreeded cheese (small amount of each of course). an instant winner in the food rotation
I used a whole onion, head of cauliflower, some carrots and a sweet potato with most of the skin left on. Used chicken broth with reduce sodium, too. Then followed the cooking directions as indicated. Used a immersion mixer at the end of cooking, but didn't mix it completely. Did not use any salt or pepper and it tasted great.
Really good soup, and since I don't do really great scullery, one pot to clean works for me. No changes, but next time I may turn it into a potato soup, dropping the cauliflower, and adding a little corn starch for a thicker soup; what my grand father called "Billy Goat Stew."
Loved this soup. I added some tasty and parmesan cheese to the basic recipe and will definitely make again!
I used my want blender as others suggested to make it 'cream of' soup. It was a very light soup. I think it could have used some cheese just for some extra 'oomph'. Is there a reason we add one potato? Not sure if that was necessary or not.
A nice change from usual soups
It was really gross looking and tasting until I added a whole bunch of stuff to it.
Me and my family loved this recipes it was so easy and good. Even my 3 year old daughter liked it. I handed it out to some girls at worked and it got a thumbs up from all of them also.
Very easy and tasty. I followed the recipe and a carrot and chicken broth, I didn't have vegatable stock. I will make it again.
This is a great recipe. I used chicken stock, added chopped celery, and 2 Tblsp. flour. It is very nice. Thank you!
very easy and great taste. I used half and half instead of milk and used the emulsion blender. I will make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections