Eve's Chicken Quarters

Made some extra changes for my celiac disease. This is one of those “go to” chicken recipes that is forgiving and flexible. I had 5 chicken quarters in the freezer that needed using up. My pantry didn’t have everything for this recipe, so I went with 1 1/2 cups plain long grain rice, a Seven Seas salad dressing packet for seasoning, 3 cups chicken broth (omit soup and sour cream and garlic cloves), 1 cup natural yogurt, 1 Tb minced garlic, and left-over veggies from the frig/freezer. (Yes, very forgiving.) I put this together in my baking dish – and then read the directions! I ended up taking it all apart and putting it back together. After pouring off a cup of chicken fat after the first bake, I took the chicken out and added the sauce/rice mixture then rebaked. The amounts of fluid above were just right – although it looked like the rice finished cooking and absorbing fluid after it came out of the oven. Make sure all the rice is down in the sauce so it will cook evenly. Any protruding rice will be a little al-denté. The bake times were just right. If I were to do this again, I might take Easy’s suggestion above – and cook the rice for 30 minutes, turn the oven off, and let it finish cooking that way. Thanks for sharing this great recipe. It’s perfect for using up those pantry items!