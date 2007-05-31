Eve's Chicken Quarters
Chicken leg quarters baked with rice in a creamy broccoli mixture. I dislike most convenience food recipes, but I feel that this one's a winner, as it's not only fast but healthy too!
This turned out much better than it sounded...with a few changes....I used Rice A Roni broccoli au gratin rice since that was all I had...I sprinkled the leg quarters with garlic powder & pepper & I used only 1 cup water....omitted broccoli since I did not have any on hand....I did let it bake for an hour & 15 minutes after I added the rice because it still seemed liquidy...once I pulled it out of oven the rice absorbed most of the rest of the liquid... Chicken was crispy outside, juicy inside & rice mixture tasted soooo good!!!
This is really easy & tasty, but, recipe calls for too much liquid. I recommend using 1/2 - 1 cup water instead.
If you make this dish, reduce the water to 1/2-1 cup of water or it will take 3 hours to cook down like mine did. Other then that, my clan loved it...or it could be because they were starving because of the time it took to cook. Either way, I'll try this one more time. I did enjoy the rice. With or without the chicken, I'll cook up the rice with all the other ingredients. Excellent flavor!
This recipe was very good and my boyfriend liked it. I will make it again. Like everyone said, it needs only 3/4 cup water, a little more rice, and I also added more broccoli and 1/2 cup shredded cheddar. Turned out really good!!
I made this recipe because I wanted to use up ingredients I had on hand - I used 6oz package of Uncle Ben's instant long grain and wild rice. I also had leftover chicken that I cut up and mixed in with all the other ingredients. I did not follow other reviewers suggestions and use less water - 2 cups was perfect, but it does need to cook longer. I cooked for 30 minutes at 350 covered with foil, turned the temp up to 400 and uncovered for 20-30 minutes, and it turned out perfect. The seasoning packet (from the rice) makes this very tasty, although a little strong. Would definitely make this again.
I liked it!! Cooking time was a little long for me.Should have used less water like the previous review suggested. I like my rice dry.
I used 4 large leg/thigh quarters so I doubled the rice (my hubby loves rice), used 2 c water, LARGE (24oz I think) can of chicken broth, 16 oz sour cream, and cut way down on the garlic. I am Italian and love garlic but it is way too over powering in this dish. After making this twice I have cut down to 1 clove of garlic and that is it. Very easy and good. Thank you
I made this once before, But I dont think I followed the directions right, I made it again tonight and it was OUT OF THIS WORLD! The chicken skin was cripsy, the rice was JUST right it was a great recipe and I will make it again and again. The whole family liked it! I used uncle bens mushroom flavor wild rice, and I used lowfat cream of chicken and lowfat sour cream, hoping to lower fat content, this is a healthy, easy, and CHEEP meal to make! Very good! Thank you!
I made this last night for dinner and my husband ate 3 helpings! I should have followed others advice and used less liquid. I did make a few changes using what I had on hand (package of whole grain rice a roni chicken abd herb flavor, chicken legs with skin removed and more broccoli). Thanks for the recipe.
I followed the recipe all the way through. Except I used 1 1/4 cup of water and I only cooked the rice in the over for 30 minutes turned the oven off and allowed the rice to become tender without over cooking the rice. Next time I will be using low fat cream cheese and cream of chicken. I would also suggest adding a can of corn.
This is a fantastic base recipe that you can do so much with. I was looking for a recipe for chicken legs besides my usual barbeque sauce. I didn't want to go to the store to by anything so this recipe was perfect. I had cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and 1 cup of long grain white rice. I added a teaspoon of Cajun seasoning along with the garlic and green beans because I didn't have broccoli. The chicken was moist and tender and the sauce with the rice was amazing! We will have this again!
Yummy recipe! Used one cup of water with Uncle Ben's rice and a can of cream of chicken soup. Cooked about an hour. Chicken just fell off the bone and the rice was so tasty from the juices! Nice easy way to cook leg quarters, thanks!
What a delicious dish. Loved the reviews too. Reading the reviews helped me make my version. So if allowed the basics of the recipe but added about 2 cups of broccoli. Also used about 1 and 1/2-3/4 of water which worked great. I know the amount of water was mentioned a lot. But 1/2-1 cups just didn't look right. I also used a package of velveeta cheese. Mixed in perfectly. Also threw some spices in the skin on the chicken cause I love crispy skin. Lastly after the last 40 mins I turned the heat up to about 370 for an extra 15. Seemed to completely solve the "water" issue and gave it a nice gold slightly crispy top on the rice but kept under nice and moist. Hope this helps more!
One word, OUTSTANDING!!!! This is a repeat we loved rice and creamy broccoli, the chicken was moist and tender. This is a must try for everyone.
really good. i agree with everyone, too much liquid...but i made some mashed potatoes to pour the rice mixture over them...sorta like gravy. i also used an instant mushroom rice package instead of wild rice....and used cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of chicken because i didn't have any. i broiled it the last few minutes to have a nice crispy chicken skin. delicious. will be making again. oh, i also used a can of chicken broth instead of the water. :)
delicious! I also made some changes 1 &1/4 cup water and I added garlic powder instead of fresh garlic. Seems alot of recipes have too much garlic for my families taste.
Very good. With some changes. I read other reviews. Decided to go with a cup of chicken broth instead of two cups of water. Added Montreal chicken seasoning and pepper to the chicken. It was very good. Definitely a keeper.
This was delicious. I used 2 boxes of Rice A Roni Chicken flavored rice and still used 2 cups of water. I think next time I will cut it back to 1 1/2 cups of water. I made sure I drained the grease before adding the rice and putting the chicken on top, but the rice still seemed a little too greasy.
I only gave it 4 stars because I changed it to fit our tastes and my time frame. I used chicken breast cut into pieces, instead of quarters. I pan fried them in a little butter, and topped them with pepper, sea salt and garlic & herb seasoning. I precooked the broccoli, and the cooked the rice as directed on the box. Then once everything was cooked, I combined the rice, chicken, broccoli, soup, sour cream and crushed garlic and baked it for 20 minutes. Then I topped it with cheese and bread crumbs and cooked it for another 5. I couldn't stop eating it!!! The only thing I might do next time, is add a little milk once I mixed everything together.
Very good recipe and I cooked as is, although because my chicken leg quarters were so large, they took longer to cook so just make sure that when you cook them solo in the beginning that if there is no grease in the pan after 45 minutes that you cook them longer, otherwise, your rice will end up full of grease and soupy in the end. My picky two year old who won't touch rice OR broccoli with a ten foot pole LOVED it!
Overall this was very yummy, and I will be making it again. I did have to substitute white rice and make my own "seasoning packet" since I didn't have that. The chicken was very moist and the rice was cooked perfectly. The only reason I gave it four stars instead of five is because the chicken was a little bland. The next time I make this, I will marinate the chicken first to give it some punch. :)
I just made this; easy to follow recipe, very tasty. I took others' advice and used only 1 cup of water. I also used Lipton's Instant Rice; Chicken Flavored since that's what I had on hand. I also did light sour cream to cut down on the calories a bit. Next time, I think I'll season the chicken while baking at 1st, since it could use a bit more flavor, but overall good recipe. Thanks for sharing... will be making this again.
Delicious! I added more rice, kept the same amount of water. I use "rice sides" 7 minute rice and seasoned the chicken more. Very good will use again!
I have to cook for kids! left broccoli mixture out and did apples and maple syrup on low heat until carmelized
This was very easy and very tasty!
So I took everyone's notes into consideration with the liquid and I cut that in half. I prepared everything and put it in the oven and headed to the gym with the notion my husband would be home in time to let the chicken out of the oven after 45 minutes - well he stayed late and I came home to this dish still in the oven. It baked for an additional 45 minutes! I thought it would be totally ruined and the rice would be dried and stuck to the bottom of the pan - well actually it wasn't and the chicken was only slightly dried out. The dish was actually really good! I'll definitely make it again - maybe keep it in 20-25 minutes longer.
This is my wife's favorite dish! This is a perfect dish to make when you've been having too much red meat lately and not enough poultry! The wild rice it sits atop of is absolutely fantastic. I modified this recipe by nicely coating each chicken with olive oil and sprinkling Laury's Seasoning Salt all over each chiken. Olive oil works great on pretty much EVERYTHING and makes this recipe even better. This is a great fast dish to make when you've had a long day at the office and need to quickly get dinner made. TRY IT! You won't be sorry.
Wow! This recipe is great! The flavor is wonderful and even though it does take awhile to make, it was well worth the wait. The chicken was tender and the rice was delicious. The water amount given was fine. Before you bake the chicken use Emeril's seasoning for extra flavor.
This was just ok.I tryed as someone else and mentioned putting garlic and pepper on chicken befor baking.I cut back on the water and it was still to much. Took alot longer then the recipe states as others had said. My kids liked the chicken and I didnt care for it but I did like the taste of the rice..
This is the first time on this website and the first recipe that I have used off of this website. I ma glad that I tried this recipe my whole family and I loved this meal. I highly recommend this recipe.
This was fast and easy! I will add a little more rice next time. My family loved it!! Even my Dad, who at 84 is a little picky!
Made this last night for my family of 5. Three grown kids liked the rice, but everyone found the chicken bland. I ate the chicken with the rice on every bite and it was fine. Overall, we rate as OK, but won't make again.,
This recipe was great. I added 2 cups of brocolli and only used 3/4 of water. I also used cream of chicken with herbs. It was quick and simple and I had almost everything at my house already.
I have made this recipes several times with great results. It is easy and delicious. My kids like the rice, so I have doubled the rice a couple of times. It's easy to improvise with and I've not been disappointed yet.
This recipe was absolutely wonderful. My girlfriend and I made this and it turned out awesome. We followed the other reviews and went with half the water (1 cup), I reduced the amount of garlic a bit (personal preference, and coated the chicken with olive oil to get a nice crispy skin. Other than that, we followed the recipe to a "t"... Thanks
This recipe was just okay. I seasoned my chicken before I baked it. Chicken came out awesome, but the rice was just okay. I used only 3/4 cup of water and the 6.5 oz box of rice and it was fine. My husband who LOVES rice did not like this . I can usually tell if I'll make a recipe again by his reviews and I don't think that I'll be making this one again. Sorry!
Had to make some changes to the recipe due to my celiac disease. It is hard to find the wild rice boxed mixes and condensed soups that are gluten free so I made the following modifications: I used Uncle Ben's long grain and wild rice that was already made and is in the same section of the grocery store that the mixes are and is in a plastic pouch, for the soup I used a gluten-free mix for cream soups (a combination of pwd. milk, rice flour, minced onion, and dry chicken base) and then followed the instructions to reconstitute it. Due to others stating there was too much liquid in, I added a can of drained mushrooms to make more bulk. Excellent.
Great Recipe, I did season the chicken and coat with oil.. the skin on the chicken was soo crispy just the way we like it... This was the 1st time I ever had baked chicken quarters. Will try again.
Fantastic was very good.Thank you for sharing..
A blast from the past... My mom used to make this once a month for my four siblings and I. I changed it up to better match her flavors... Everything the same only 2 cans cream of mushroom condensed soup (helps with the water problem and makes a creamier base) and I use extra fancy long grain white rice. Tried and true.
Made some extra changes for my celiac disease. This is one of those “go to” chicken recipes that is forgiving and flexible. I had 5 chicken quarters in the freezer that needed using up. My pantry didn’t have everything for this recipe, so I went with 1 1/2 cups plain long grain rice, a Seven Seas salad dressing packet for seasoning, 3 cups chicken broth (omit soup and sour cream and garlic cloves), 1 cup natural yogurt, 1 Tb minced garlic, and left-over veggies from the frig/freezer. (Yes, very forgiving.) I put this together in my baking dish – and then read the directions! I ended up taking it all apart and putting it back together. After pouring off a cup of chicken fat after the first bake, I took the chicken out and added the sauce/rice mixture then rebaked. The amounts of fluid above were just right – although it looked like the rice finished cooking and absorbing fluid after it came out of the oven. Make sure all the rice is down in the sauce so it will cook evenly. Any protruding rice will be a little al-denté. The bake times were just right. If I were to do this again, I might take Easy’s suggestion above – and cook the rice for 30 minutes, turn the oven off, and let it finish cooking that way. Thanks for sharing this great recipe. It’s perfect for using up those pantry items!
This was very flavorful. I did marinate with oil and McCormick's Montreal Chicken spices and then grilled the chicken pieces before laying it on top of the rice. That helped keep the kitchen cooler. I used 1 cup of water and the whole box of Uncle Ben's Wild rice which was about 6.5 oz. Like everyone said, the water amount for this recipe was tricky. That would be my only hesitation in making this recipe again.
I was not impressed with this recipe. The chicken had no flavor even with seasoning it before baking. The chicken was also quite oily even after draining grease. The rice turned out the best. I might make it again, but I will drastically change the recipe to actually have more flavor.
My family didn't like this at all...it was just too generic. Chicken was also very plain, even though I seasoned the chicken prior to putting it into the oven. I guess anything you make with a "can of soup" won't go over well in our family...has to be completely homemade, or they won't eat it, they just aren't into the casserole thing.
The rice mixture was good, I used fresh brocolli. I salted and peppered the chicken before baking, but it still had no flavor, very boring!
Definitely a must try recipe. I used Rice a roni chicken flavor for the rice and chicken stock in lieu of water- which i did reduce by 1/2 c and it turned out pretty good. Also used a full pound of frozen broccoli - i think its a great shortcut for this recipe in lieu (Fresh Broccoli was ridiculous priced today). Definitely season your chicken before cooking or it could be a bit bland - I used cajun seasoning. Did increase heat to 400 for last 15 mins, but i also cooked an additional 15 mins on top of recipe guideline. - overall this is a great base recipe- Im sure it can be tweaked with cheese, mushrooms, bread crumbs and other items - but I think everyone should try it as a base recipe 1st..
I loved this recipe. Have made it two times already. I did make a slight change because I had to use what I had. I used regular long grain white rice.I also added about two tablespoons of old bay seasoning to the to the rice mixture. I did not reduce the water when I used cooked it in my electric stove, but I should have when i used my mom's gas stove. I also used chicken thighs.
It wasn’t to thrilled with the recipe and I listened to everyone else by minimizing the liquid. It will not be something I make again.
I've made this twice now and enjoying it both times. A keeper.
kids loved it! Used half the water and only crushed garlic, not minced also. A great way to use a cheaper cut of chicken!
Loved it ! Made this lastnight and I used just 1 cup of water and just a few shakes of garlic, It turned out great.
This is worth making. it does take some cooking time but its very easy to make. i used less water of course and the next time i will use less sour cream and maybe add a can of cream of brocoli instaid of using fresh. :)
This was awsome. I gave it 4 stars because of a few modifications. I used 7.5 ounces of wild rice instead 4. I didnt decrease the water. I omitted the broccoli and added sliced mushrooms. I seasoned the chicken a bit with cajum seasoning. Served this with collared greens. Turned out wonderful!! so good!
We thought this was good. we used chicken and brocolli rice and we did not have brocolli. All in all it was good and a little messy. Next time I will use boneless chicken breast and use the brocolli.
This was awesome. I took the advice of several reviews by using 1 1/4 cups of chicken broth instead of 2 cups of water. Also, because my leg quarters were large, I cooked them for an hour solo. When I added the rice mixture then chicken, I turned up the oven temp to 400 for five minutes then back to 350 for about 30 to 40 mins. I looked in the oven after 20 minutes to get an idea how long it needed to cook. Great recipe!
This is a keeper. Tastes as good as it smells when cooking.
This was an excellent way to use some of the leg quarters in the freezer, and the sauce mixture that was left made a delicious soup afterward.
Oh my goodness this was soooo yummy. I baked the rice mixture completely separate from the chicken, thinking it would take less time to cook, but I was wrong. But the rice tasted so delicious and had an almost cheesy flavor, even though there is no cheese in the recipe. I used white rice b/c that's what I had on hand. I used chicken broth to bake it in. I also added 1/2 tsp onion powder, which was not included in the recipe. I hate to review things based on my changes, but I will this time!
Very tasty even with different rice. I used half a bag of family size yellow rice and one cup of water. It turned out delicious! Definitely making this again.
1 cup of water is about right. With that, this is a great dish.
I made this! Used Uncle Ben's instant long grain wild rice with seasoning, steamer bag. Just broke it up added that to the bowl mix. Used asparagus cause we had that, instead of broccoli. Used only like a half cup of water. It was very good!! Thank you for the inspiration!
Easy to make and delicious..only changes I made was I used Cream of Mushroom soup instead of chicken and I ended up adding an extra packet of Lipton Cheddar Broccoli Rice near the end when it looked like the liquid was not going to soak up soon enough and we were STARVING!! Next time I will reduce the water as others have stated.
I cooked my rice in chicken broth in my rice cooker. Shem the rice was done I mixed everything together, I used cream of mushroom soup and added mushrooms. I didn’t have broccoli and omitted it.
Delicious! I used about 3/4 cups of water & it turned out great.
I also used a little less water and it came out great, awesome recipe. Gonna try with a creamy loaded potato soup next time in place of cream of chicken!
I wasn't really very impressed w/ this recipe myself. I can't complain though, everyone else loved it. I modified the recipe but didn't change anything too important. I used 5 leg quarters instead of 4 & I doubled the rest. I used less water as suggested & I added some white pepper. Even w/ less water I still had to cook this an extra 30 min. Everyone was happy. i guess that's all that matters.
First time in 20 years, I heard my husband say he liked the rice. I did cut back on the liquid, using 1 cup chicken broth instead of water.
I made this recipe on a whim, my family loves it! i'll be making this recipe again soon. i used 1 1/2 cups water instead of 2. i seasoned my chicken pieces wiith salt, pepper, cumin, & a chicken rub. i only used 1 clove of garlic as well.
It was a satisfying meal, but something was missing in the dish. The two changes I made were using cheddar broccoli soup and I only had drumsticks on hand. A good meal when you want to figure out how to use up some food in the larder.
Turned out great and kids liked the chicken (always a plus). Used 2 bags of rice and 5 chicken quarters, should of used 8.
good for me and i'm the picky eater in the house!
I used chicken drumsticks seasoned with seasoning salt instead of chicken quarters. We used 3/4 cup of water and 1/2 cup of chopped broccoli, but we followed the rest of recipe. It was really good.
Simple yet delicious. Used fajita veggies instead of broccoli since I didn't have any. The rice was soft and delicious. It was a successful Mother's day dinner for my girlfriend.
This recipe turned out wonderful. The only change I made was I added mushrooms because my family loves them. The chicken was crunchy on the outside juicy on the inside. I will definatley be making this again!
Yummy! It’s my husband’s new favorite and will be added to our normal rotation. I cooked 2 chicken leg/thigh quarters seasoned liberally with S&P and garlic powder. I mixed the broccoli, soup, sour cream and garlic with one box of rice-a-Roni long grain and wild rice. I used 1.5C of water and added about 0.5C of finely shredded cheddar cheese. The garlic really makes it special.
loved the rice, chicken good too.
Yes this did turn out better than I thought as well. I cooked it for three hours and i used Jasmine rice. Instead of cream of chicken i diced up some celery and boiled two chicken bullions and added two packs of sazon and made a bechemel to thicken it up. I also added more broccoli. I sprinkled fresh rosemary on top of the chicken.
Good recipe - I had to make some changes based on the other comments and what I had on hand. But it was very good and made good leftovers.
Oh boy. Where to begin. I made this for dinner last night according to the recipe and will never make it again. It was extremely bland and I salted and peppered the chicken before cooking. The recipe calls for far too much liquid. By the time it was done the chicken was sitting in what looked like soup. This recipe doesn't call for nearly enough rice. I tried seasoning it after it was done, but to no avail. This is definitely a flop.
Not too bad. I wish I had decreased the water like some of the other reviewers suggested. I just increased the cooking time and temperature. Total cooking time after the first 45 mins was 1 hour; 45 mins at 350 and another 15 at 400. Thickened up the rice quite nicely and did not overcook the chicken ( I had pretty large chicken quarters, only used two). With all that being said, the chicken definitely needs to be seasoned before putting in the oven the first time. Some S&P, garlic powder, herbs under the skin and then a little sprinkling over the skin.
This is very good and the whole family loved it.....the only thing I did differently was that only addes 1 cup of water.....oh and by complete accident forgot to add the broccoli....oh well next time.....easy to make and yummy
