Jordan Marsh Style Blueberry Muffins
These are delicious especially made with Maine wild blueberries. A very nice, moist muffin. You may substitute butter for some or all of the shortening if you desire.
Before you even bite into one of these what impresses you is just how pretty they are--picture perfect! I filled my muffin cups to the top and got 12, perfectly plump and rounded muffins. I used butter rather than shortening, tho' I'm sure shortening would be just as good. I sprinkled cinnamon sugar over the batter before baking, and baked them at a constant 375 degrees. As for the taste, it was refreshing, for a change, to eat a muffin rather than a dense, sweet little cake masquerading as a muffin. Delicious and "homey" tasting. I really enjoyed them!Read More
I was so excited when I saw this recipe as I had had the Jordan Marsh Blueberry Muffin recipe and lost it several years ago. I've also had the actual Jordan Marsh muffins. To say I was disappointed is an understatement. These were awful. If I were to try them again (and it's a bit "if") I would definately substitute butter or margarine for the shortening. It was all you could taste, particularly when you use it to grease the muffin tins too. I actually threw them out. No one liked them. The other Jordan Marsh recipe I had was sooo much better.Read More
These Muffins were pretty good, I just hate it when people write terible reviews, and in my opinion, most of the reviews were "right on" as far as this recipe goes, so I tend to follow what those people say, and they were right, definately a good recipe to keep on hand, Thanks!!
I've tried a bunch of blueberry recipes off this site, and this one won the day! Others were good, but this one is the best - my husband and i couldn't stop eating them :o). I highly recommend this recipe - it is the only kind of blueberry muffin i will make from now on.
I just got this recipe last week and I have already made them twice. These are good, bakery style muffins. We love them!!
The only substitution I made was switching out shortening for butter. I beat together the butter and sugar until fluffy, then added the vanilla and eggs. I also wisked together the dry ingredients and saved a little bit aside to toss the blueberries in, to keep them from sinking. Oh, and I also added a little lemon juice to the milk to give it a little tang. I did cut down the heat to 400* as I felt that 450* would cause it to burn on the outside and leave the inside raw. The batter was incredibly fluffy, which makes for a tender muffin. These turned out incredible and the whole family loved them. In my opinion, this muffin recipe is better than To Die For Blueberry Muffins. This will be my go-to blueberry muffin recipe from now on.
These muffins are tender, moist and full of blueberries. I'd compare them very favorably to a bakery muffin, quite sweet and with a cake-like texture. Some homemade muffins have a coarse crumb that doesn't keep very well and is best when still warm. These actually seem better when completely cool and keep ok for a day or so. I used butter instead of shortening as the recipe author suggests and didn't measure the berries, just added until it looked about right. The batter was quite stiff, I had to spoon mounds into my cupcake tin filled with foil liners and it came up above the rim of the cups quite a bit. I was worried that the batter would run over, but I think the stiff batter and the 5 minutes at 450 and then turning the temperature down to 375 for the rest of the cooking sets up the tops so they stay put. They didn't dome up really high, but they weren't flat or sunken. Definitely my new blueberry muffin recipe. And if you were wondering about the name, Jordan Marsh was a department store in New England that sold blueberry muffins with a sugar topping.
I made these but used half shortening half butter. They tatsted great and the recipe made exactly what they promised. I mashed the blueberries for my 4 year old and he thought they were great.
Just like Jordan Marsh's. Be sure to use ripe berries. Otherwise may be too tart.
have been baking these muffins for years. My grandchildren think they are the best.
Pretty close to that ole taste I remember so well!
Excellent recipe!! Made for my hubbo then he had me make them for his place of work!! Didn't come home with even one!! Thank you for posting it!!
I haven't tried this recipe yet but I had one that I cut out of the paper 7/8/87 and it too was JORDAN MARSH'S BLUEBERRY MUFFINS it was a little different 1/2 c butter, 1 1/4 c sugar plus 3 tsp., 2 eggs, 2 cups flour, 1/2 tsp. salt (optional), 2 tsp. baking powder, 1/2 cup milk, 2 cups blueberries washed drained and picked over cream butter, sugar until light add eggs 1 at a time beating well after each addition sift together flour, salt and baking powder and add to the creamed mixture alternately with the milk. Crush 1/2 cup of blueberries with a fork and mix into the batter. fold in the remaining berries. Grease 12 large muffin cups and the top of the muffin tin (they tend to spread out over the edges) and fill with batter. Sprinkle the 3 tsp. sugar over the tops of the muffins and bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes Cool 30 minutes before removing. Store uncovered or the muffins will be to moist the second day if they last that long.
Four stars as written but worthy of five stars with some minor revisions: use real butter instead of shortening; increase sugar to 1 1/4 cups; smash half of the blueberries with the back of a fork before adding to batter (leave the remaining half uncrushed); bake at 425 for 5 minutes and then reduce temp to 350 and finish baking for approx. 25-30 minutes. Yummy! I've finally ended my quest for the perfect blueberry muffin. Hubby and all three kids raved about them. They fought over the last one, so I had to whip up another batch to make them all happy. Didn't mind since I got another one (or two) for myself. :)
Fabulous recipe! I used butter instead of shortening and doubled the vanilla. I also opted to use 1/4 cup of sour cream and 1/4 cup of half n half vs. milk. I baked these in a Texas size muffin tin and topped them with turbinado sugar vs. regular sugar. I baked them at 400 for about 25 minutes. These smelled great and tasted even better! They were moist, flavorful and bursting with blueberries! Great with a piping hot cup of tea!
This is the first time I have actually enjoyed homemade BB muffins! They are better than any others I have had in a long time. For those who are a little more health aware, I used soy milk and margrine rather than regular milk and shortening. I hope that you enjoy them as much as my family and I did.
Perfect! Added walnuts.
I grew up with Jordan Marsh blueberry muffins. What a treat they were. Unfortunately, this recipe does not even come close to the originals.
WOW.. I have tried so many muffin recipes from here and even the 'best of the best' etc ones aren't as good as this one I think! I'm ok without fancy crumb toppings. Less work! So I realize now I made a mistake. I had read to use 1/2 butter and 1/2 margarine instead of shortening. When I was making these I misread and used 1/2 CUP of each and it should have been 1/4 of each. Even so, these were AWESOME and everyone who had one went back for 2nds! I am making them again for family tomorrow and will correct my mistake! I didn't change anything else and highly recommend this recipe. Your searching is over! THIS is the one, ok? You can use this batter for other muffin possibilities as well.
WOW! These are really yummy and very easy. I used butter instead of shortening and frozen blueberries, and they came out delicious. At first, it seemed like I could have stretched the batter to 15 muffins. But I loaded up 12 muffin cups and they came out with beautiful, fluffy muffin tops. Definitely fill each cup until it's almost overflowing. A keeper!
It has been years since I have had a JM blueberry muffin, so I can't honestly say if these taste authentic or not, but they sure were yummy! I needed to cook them for about 10 minutes less than the recipe calls for because my oven temperature is off and I used 1 cup of dried blueberries since I can't get fresh or frozen blueberries where I live. Other than that I follwed the recipe exactly and I am very happy with the results.
7.7.10 ... I blended this with Aunt Blanche's recipe using half cup margarine, one cup sugar, two cups berries & a tsp of vanilla. Nothing special. Still looking. Notes for me: This recipe on KA has 1/4c sugar on top, 2c whole w 1/2c crushed berries, & room temp butter instead of shortening; baking is 375 for 30.
I've never had the real Jordan Marsh blueberry muffins since the store closed well before my time. However, when I was younger my mom had a clipping where John Pupek, the baker at Jordan Marsh, disclosed the recipe and this is identical to the one I have used my entire life. Its really important to use fresh blueberries and not to crush any of them, that ends up giving it a blue tint. I have also found that is important to grease the top of the muffin tin, and let them cool completely, otherwise the tops stick. This is my absolute favorite recipe for blueberry muffins and nothing else ever compares.
I've come across many Jordan Marsh Blueberry Muffin recipes - I even had this same recipe except it called for butter - but none came out like the real thing. I was hoping the shortening would be the difference. These muffins were pretty good, but they didn't taste or look like the ones I remember. I'll make these again, but I'm still searching for the authentic recipe! P.S. If anyone else is as obsessed about this as I am, let me know if you've ever found a JM Blueberry Muffin recipe that called for sweetened condensed milk??? I'm afraid to even try ... :-)
I've been making these for years and they taste just like the original at the store. Although my recipe calls for 375 degrees the entire time and butter instead of shortening. I also might try updating it to make them a bit healthier: decreasing sugar, using apple sauce instead of butter, half whole weat flour.
these muffins looks very nice. texture was very good. the only thing i didnt like about it is that this is too sweet. the aftertaste was just plain white sugar. didnt feel like eating more after the first bite. next time i would replace half of the sugar with brown sugar. i hope this would improve the recipe.
For blueberry muffin purists out there, look no further. Not too sweet, these "rise" to the occassion. I baked them for 25 minutes at a steady 375 and they came out perfect. No flat tops here. As others have mentioned, they look and taste as if they came out of that little corner bakery on Main Street, USA. No alterations needed unless you want a doctored up muffin. Plain and simple. Perfect.
These were dry and had no flavor. They were nothing like the muffins from the Jordan Marsh bakery. Very dissapointing.
I thought this was one of the best ever blueberry muffin recipes that I have made, even with my modifications. I did not have white gran. sugar so I used 1-1/2 cups confectioners sugar instead. Since I had to use more of that I also increased the amount of milk by 1/4 cup. I have never had an original Jordan Marsh muffin but these were great! They are also great as banana blueberry muffins too. Just use half the blueberries and add 2 mashed bananas. Delicious
This recipe was easy to make and delicious. I substituted Spelt Flour, Rice Milk, Non-Hydrogenated margarine (for shortening) and Sugar in the Raw in the same measure and it worked out perfectly. What a boon for my family's special dietary needs!
I was so happy to find this recipe. I had received it from a co-worker over 20 years ago and could not find it. Did a search on this site and there it was. Excellent recipe!!!!
Great muffins! Thank you for the recipe. Made this muffin today, substitute the shortening with butter and it made a HUGE difference. Moist and soft, perfect for evening tea or coffee. Will make this again.
An excellent recipe! I did use butter instead of shortening and used half whole wheat and half white flour. The muffins turned out very light and tasty and I loved the sugar sprinkled on top. I don't know why some one would give this a bad review. Sometimes I think it might have been a cooking error on their part.
I've read other "Jordan Marsh Blueberry Muffin" recipes that are mostly identical with the exception being butter vs. shortening. As is (using butter) this recipe is fabulous. Variations that have made this recipe exceptional include the addition of 1-2 tsp of lemon zest (add it to the flour mixture), 1/2 cup of mashed blueberries in addition to the 2 cups of blueberries, and the streusel topping (2 Tbsp brown sugar , 2 Tbsp unsalted butter melted, 1/3 C flour). I'm also going to experiment using buttermilk vs. milk and brown sugar vs. white sugar. I'm positive the buttermilk will be a winning change as well, since that ingredient is a staple in my baking.
Wonderful- forgot the sugar on top but it ends up that my husband prefers it with out. He loved them. I loved that I didn't really have to worry about overmixing the batter as you do in other recipes. Will make again!
My mom has had this same recipe for at least 35 years. I made these today and they are fantastic! I used butter instead of shortening, and 2 cups of frozen, but freshly picked, blueberries. Jordan Marsh, for those who are wondering, was a popular department store in New England. They had a bakery, and a restaurant, and were famous for their muffins!
Very tasty. I was filling in for a morning baker at a bakery, and couldn't find their recipe for muffins. Thank goodness for the Internet! I logged on here, and thought this recipe sounded good for a bakery-style muffin. It is! I used what we call a "butter blend", it's a 50/50 mix of butter and margarine. It gave me fine results. However, as margarine has salt, and the original recipe called for shortening, you might need to adjust the salt a bit. I used individually quick-frozen blueberries, which is what I had on hand. The sugar on top is nice for sparkle, tho' the muffins are sweet enough on their own.
Yummy!!
I have been using this recipe for a while and it never disappoints. A change that I made that puts it over the top is to use butter instead of shortening and Buttermilk instead of milk. BUTTERMILK BUTTERMILK BUTTERMILK - once you use it you will never go back. I also use this batter to pour into a coffee cake and top with a brown sugar crumb. My kids beg for it
Very tasty, flavorful, and bursting with blueberry goodness! I was skeptical, however, about baking them at 30 minutes at 450 degrees. Seemed like a long time at a high temperature. It was a hurried morning, and I didn't notice the end of the recipe where it said to reduce the heat to 375 degrees. OOOPS! Thankfully I checked on them after 20 minutes, and took them out of the oven, as they were definitely done and the top edges were starting to burn. Very, very tasty nonetheless! Will definitely make again (using the correct directions)! Thank you for a great recipe.
This recipe is close but not the original, so I have adjusted my rating to 4 stars. If you switch to using butter and add a half cup of crushed blueberries, then it will become a 5-star recipe. Most of the online recipes I've seen leave out an important step to make them the authentic Jordan Marsh blueberry muffins as sold at the store. I’m over 60 years old and grew up in Boston enjoying these wonderful muffins. I have posted the recipe at my website Fran's Faves with the technique of crushing some of the blueberries to give the muffins their famous purplish hue. Enjoy!
So great....moist and the perfect amount of blueberries. My 15 month old son LOVED them!!!
I have made two batches of these muffins in two days. My family loved this recipe. It is super easy, and the ingredients are things I always have on hand. I used cupcake liners, used 1 stick of margarine and also had enough batter for 15 muffins instead of the dozen stated with the directions. I did not need to leave them in the oven as long as the original time stated. Mine were done in 15 minutes. Will definitely make again.
I haven't reviewed anything on AR forever, but these were so good that they deserve a review. Probably the best blueberry muffins I have ever had. Used butter instead of shortening, and used King Arthur White White Whole Wheat flour for all of the flour. Oh my, they are amazing.
i have tried many bb muffin recipes but these are absolutely the best!!! thanks so much for the recipe easy simple to make. great for any occassion...for those who down you on this shame on them....they have no taste buds....THIS RECIPE IS KEEPER IN MY RECIPE BOX!!! THANKS A MILLION....
My "gut" said not to bake at 450 for 5 minutes, and I should of listened to it. These *started* to burn on me at 17 minutes so I took them out. Maybe my oven was hotter... IDK. They were done in the middle thankfully. Also, I made these because someone gave me a homemade blueberry muffin they made, and I wanted to make some to take into work and because blueberries are in season, and wonderful right now. These were definitely inferior to the one given to me. I will keep looking for a better recipe.
Just baked some today while watching the World Cup and they were SOOOO GOOD!! I used butter instead of shortening [cuz I like that little extra salty kick] and completely enjoyed the BLUEBERRY LOVE flowing from that amazing Muffin! Thanks so much!
These muffins are like the ones from the bakery--a little heavier and richer. The BEST! I would use this batter with other fruits, too.
Eating my second muffin as I write this! I am a muffin newbie and this recipe was right up my alley - easy and delish! I used butter instead of shortening and made my own buttermilk using 1/2 tsp. of white vinegar. Watch your cooking time...mine were done after 20 minutes or so - made 18 average sized muffins total. Thanks for the submission!
Very good w/ a little tweaking. I used 1/4 C veg. shortening and 1/4 C margerine; I used 3/4 C white sugar and 1/4 C brown sugar; I used an egg replacer b/c my daughter is allergic to eggs; I also sprinkled them w/ cinamon sugar on top before baking. I baked them at 375 and they took less than 20 min.'s. I was very impressed that they made such wonderful sized muffins, those boxed kinds are always so small. Thanks :)
Great Recipe!! I did a couple of things like other viewers. I did half Brown Sugar and half White Sugar. I did the Half Butter and Half Shortening. I also did 1 1/2 tsp of Lemon Juice. I will make this one again! Thanks!
Just opened a bakery and this is the recipe I'm using. Can't bake them fast enough! I use butter milk, instead of milk. Today I added coconut and almond extract instead of blueberries. Yummy!
These are a good, easy-to-make, light muffin. I used butter instead of shortening and a full pint of blueberries. My batter was nice and fluffy. I baked at 450 for 5 minutes, and then an additional 25 minutes at 375.
These muffins turned out very good. I feel though they need a little something to wake up the flavor. Next time I will try the butter flavored shortening and maybe a little lemon zest. I did preheat the oven to 450 then turned it down to 375 when I put the muffins in the oven. I checked them at 23min. and they were perfect. I will definitely be making these again.
Very tasty muffins! My oven is a little touchy, but the cook time was WAY off for me. They were almost burnt after 15 minutes. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly as written and got a great result!
We loved these! A good equal to Costco ones. I, too, used butter. My muffin tin was a little on the small side so actually had more than 12. Will probably purchase an oversized one and that should be perfect. Will definitely make again. I also do not know what a "Jordan Marsh" muffin is, but assume it is a local thing.
I used butter instead of shortening and these muffins came out very very good. They are light and fluffy and really tasty.
Anyone who grew up in Boston remembers Jordan Marsh and the bakery down stairs!! I have this recipe, I also have a son with milk allergies, so I make these with almond milk and I sprinkle Wilton's large granule sugar on top before baking!! They are the best ever, especially when using a jumbo muffin pan!!
Very nice flavor, but not sure if close enough to the real Jordan Marsh muffins I remember. My second time making these, I used half shortening, half butter, which seemed to improve the taste and texture of the muffins.
Its perfect.my kids n my husband liked them alot.i also followed this same recipe for making chocolate chip muffins.I added 1/3 cup chocolate chips for that.they also turned out good.
Not the best muffins I have had, but I had to make substitutions based on what I had available. I used 1/2-1/2 white sugar & brown sugar, 1/2-1/2 butter & shortening and egg whites equivalent to two eggs. I also topped them with cinnamon/sugar instead of just sugar. It made exactly 12 muffins, but they didn't rise as much as I was expecting from all the previous reviews. They were a little bland, though the cinnamon on top helped with that. I can't imagine this recipe being OMG Amazing, but it served it's purpose for a late night sweet craving. Also, I typically use muffin cups just to cut down on cleanup. The recipe called for greasing the tins and I didn't see an reviews where others used cups. So, I thought it would make a different. It didn't - just FYI.
I made these while on vacation. I liked the very simple directions. I wrote down the directions on a freezers bag and listed all of the wet ingredients needed and placed the dry ingredients in the bag. In the morning I simply added the wet ingredients needed and mixed everything at once- one batch blueberry and another chocolate chip. I used butter in place of the shortening and also used almond milk. Family really enjoyed waking up to these baking. The muffins were a great texture and just the right sweetness. These will absolutely become a vacation tradition as they are simple and quite a treat.
Great basic recipe. I didn't have to leave them in for the amount of time stated in the recipe - it was a lot shorter in my oven. To make this 5 stars, add a tablespoon of lemon zest.
My Family loved these muffins! Very moist and just enough sweetness. My husband said they were the best he's ever had. I followed the recipe exactly, but will try some of the variations next time to see the difference. Thanks for the recipe!
This is my new favorite muffin recipe. They came out great! Crispy tops with a nice, smooth cake-like texture inside. Toss the blueberries with a little of the flour mixture before you add them to the batter to keep them from sinking to the bottom of the muffins.
The batter was almost like a dough, and I ended up adding probably almost double the milk to get it even close to a muffin batter consistency. They turned out OK, the texture is a little heavy but still very moist, You get a pop of juicy blueberries in just about every bite. If I were to change anything, I might cut back the amount of blueberries just a bit. Watch your cooking time on these because mine were done at 20 minutes instead of 30. I did use Truvia® instead of sugar, and I liked the fact that these were not super-sweet muffins.
This will be my favorite muffin recipe. Made a few days ago, creamed the sugar & butter then used the 2 whisk beaters on my little hand mixer and mixed everything gently except the blueberries. Added the still frozen wild blueberries, a tad over 1 cup and folded in. Made 12 huge muffins. I still had batter left so I made 3 smaller ones. Next time I'm going to make them a little smaller and get 18. Topped each lightly with a mix of brown sugar & cinnamon. I did do the 425 for 10 min. then turned heat down. Kind of scared me but it turned out fine. They really puffed up and spread out over the top of the muffin tin but popped out quite easily. I was very pleased how light they turned out.
excellent muffin...i've been searching for a great recipe and this really does measure up...the only change i made was adding 2Tbsp plain yogurt and and 1/4 cup each shortening and butter....thanks for this
We had tried the blueberry muffin at Jordan's Furniture from the Enchanted Village and wanted to copy. This was very easy and close as you'd want. My wife recommends
I used half butter and half shortening. Cut the sugar down to about 2/3 cup. Of the 2/3 cup sugar - used a bit less than half brown sugar. These came out perfectly! (Better than any other I've tried - even the Strusel Top) Delicious - crunchy on top and moist in the middle. Just enough sweetness. This has just become my regular blueberry muffin recipe.
Moist and delicious, burst of berries through out. they lasted all of 48 hours on my house! My husband said they were the best he had ever had!
These are great. I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of using butter instead of shortening and added some grated lemon rind. They are light and not heavy at all as some muffins are. I got 12 regular size muffins and 9 mini muffins. I will be making these again when blueberries are in season. Thanks Ann!
Very moist, excellent flavor!
This is my families favorite muffin recipe! I have been making it for years the only difference being 1/2 cup unsalted butter instead of shortening. I have also made these substituting diced apples for the blueberries and sprinkling the top with cinnamon sugar or cranberries and adding zest from one orange. FYI...Jordan Marsh was a department store in New England and Florida. They had a bakery that was regionally famous for its blueberry muffins.
Absolutely delicious. I bought too many blueberries when I made Blueberry French Toast over the weekend and it rained today so my preschooler and I decided to cook together. This recipe was super easy and we both had a ball making them. I had no butter as I had seen others recommend the butter so I used a half stick of butter flavored Crisco in it's place and it worked out beautifully. I also used cupcake papers and they worked fine too. Thanks for a great recipe!!
I made these muffins "TWICE" and both times they didnt come out the way I'd hope they would. They have an OK taste (somewhat). It may have just been me that messed them up but I followed the recipe as instructed and still they didnt seem good enough. I may try it again just because when I make something and I'm not happy with it I contiue until I get it right. Thanks anyways!
Oh ... I like this recipe... It worked well for me... The pilots that I work with will love it!!!
I was very pleased with these muffins! My son has a dairy allergy, so I was happy to see the use of shortening instead of butter. I used soy milk in place of regular milk and they turned out great! And they look so pretty!
These were the first blueberry muffins I have made from scratch, and they were so worth it. I made these exactly as directed, but I did use butter flavored shortening. These muffins were so pretty when I pulled them out the oven. The batter was thick, making this a dense muffin, but it is still good. I will be making these again.
These are fantastic! Everybody loves them. They're definitely not the healthy muffins that you might go for, but these are treat muffins!
These are awesome muffins. I used margarine instead of shortening and shortened the baking time to 25 min and they were WELL done at that point. It was so basic and simple but amazingly delicious with tender muffin inside, crunchy outside. Will definitely use this recipe for muffins from now on.
These are the best blueberry muffins I've ever tasted. I was especially pleased because it made EXACTLY 12 muffins. I HATE having leftover muffin batter. I made a crumb topping instead of the one in the recipe. 2 tbspns brown sugar, 2 tbspns butter, and 1/3 cup of flour mixed together till crumbly. Put on top of the muffins before you put them in the oven. My husband and I couldn't get enough of them but the kids didn't care for them. Oh well...more for us!! :)
Wow! I made these tonight to have for breakfast this week. They're wonderful! I have no experience with a Jordan Marsh muffin, so I'm just judging them on their own merit. I used butter like several other people, and I also sprinkled cinnamon & sugar on top. Other than adjusting the oven temperature to compensate for my oven cooking to hot, I followed the recipe as written. The muffins turned out great! They are very dense, but also very tender. I will definately make this my go-to muffin recipe. Thanks for posting it!
My son pick out this recipe and made it when we had company over the weekend. Muffin are one of the very few things that I perfer out of a box rather than homeade. However, this recipe was a pleasent surprise. It had a great texture and flavor. It's a keeper! He even baked them a little too long and they were still moist!
These were yummy. I used butter instead of shortening. Will make again!!!
My husband told me he didn't like blueberry muffins... so I cut the recipe in half. Mistake by me....They were gone that night with my husband eating 4 of them! Very good recipe.
Wonderful muffin! I followed the recipe exactly, no changes. The tops domed beautifully but they did not spread out over the top of the muffin pan so it was easy to get them out to cool. It's also a very easy recipe and both my small boys were able to help, always a plus :) We'll definitely make these again!
Iim sorry. but they really werent good to me. they were dry and bland and like... i dont know what went wrong!!! they look BEAUTIFUL- like gorgeous muffins really, but they really dont TASTE good. they might taste better if you didnt use the shortening- but i will not be making these again.
These muffins are great! My kids gave them a thumbs up and even my picky hubby liked them. The only thing I change was I used butter instead of shortening. Thanks for the recipe!
My family and I did not care for these -- and I even replaced the shortening with butter. They were just very, very bland. My daughters, who normally beg for blueberry muffins, wouldn't even eat them. Try the Blueberry Cream Muffin recipe from this site. Soooo much better!
Wow, these were great! The batter was a bit on the thick side, but it was fine....I used 2 packages of blueberries instead of 2 cups, (which was about 2 1/2 cups of berries) this was my first time making blueberry muffins and they turned out so good!! Easy to make, easier to eat! I am going to make them again and again...IT'S A KEEPER!
This was a good recipe. I have never had a "Jordan Marsh" muffin, so I cant compare it to the real thing. I baked these as a coffee cake instead of muffins. I followed the recipe as written except I used an Organic Non-Hydrogenated Shortening (Spectrum) and doubled the vanilla. I baked it in a square glass cake pan at 350 for about 40 minutes. It would have been even better with a crumb topping. The cake part is really sweet and fluffy, and my blueberries were very tart so it was a fantastic contrast. We really enjoyed it, and I will make more while blueberries are in season.
Awesome
Made a Gluten-Free version of this recipe and it was muffin perfection. I'm very picky about GF foods as I grew up eating bread before developing allergy. Bar none these are the best muffins I've ever eaten, GF or with gluten/wheat. I add a pinch of yogurt as well to add a little fluffiness. I have subbed the blueberries for cranberries and orange and tastes great! So you can have a lot of versatility with this recipe. If you are allergic to soy (I am) I recommend Spectrum shortening.
These are really, really good and easy to make!! I only gave 4 stars, because they were a little too sweet for me, but that is just my taste..my husband loved them!! I will make these again, but might cut back a little of the sugar on the top. I will never make boxed muffins again!
Followed recipe exactly, and they were fantastic! I only had "butter flavored" shortening, not sure it made any difference in flavor. batter filled the 12 cups right to the tops and the final muffins were gorgeous. These are not the sticky, overly sweet muffins that so many recipes go for. They are subtle and hardy. I think a full pint of blueberries is perfect, and you'll want to really grease the cups and use a light colored pan. I had trouble getting them out for my first batch and I used a darker pan for the second batch which overcooked them a bit.
This recipe made EXCELLENT, moist muffins. It is in my recipe box to be used again!
I don't know about Jordan Marsh but these are pretty good. Used real butter. I got 18 standard muffins (mybe my tins are smaller).
This is the BEST blueberry muffin recipe!!! I also make it into a cake and it's fabulous.
