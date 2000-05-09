Jordan Marsh Style Blueberry Muffins

These are delicious especially made with Maine wild blueberries. A very nice, moist muffin. You may substitute butter for some or all of the shortening if you desire.

By Isaiah

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Lightly grease 12 muffin cups.

  • In a large bowl, cream together shortening and 1 cup sugar. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Combine flour, baking powder and salt, and stir into egg mixture alternately with the milk. Fold in blueberries. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups and sprinkle with sugar.

  • Bake in preheat oven for 5 minutes. Reduce heat to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) and bake for 30 minutes more, until golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 39.4g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 31.8mg; sodium 173.4mg. Full Nutrition
