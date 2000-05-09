Jordan Marsh Style Blueberry Muffins

These muffins are tender, moist and full of blueberries. I'd compare them very favorably to a bakery muffin, quite sweet and with a cake-like texture. Some homemade muffins have a coarse crumb that doesn't keep very well and is best when still warm. These actually seem better when completely cool and keep ok for a day or so. I used butter instead of shortening as the recipe author suggests and didn't measure the berries, just added until it looked about right. The batter was quite stiff, I had to spoon mounds into my cupcake tin filled with foil liners and it came up above the rim of the cups quite a bit. I was worried that the batter would run over, but I think the stiff batter and the 5 minutes at 450 and then turning the temperature down to 375 for the rest of the cooking sets up the tops so they stay put. They didn't dome up really high, but they weren't flat or sunken. Definitely my new blueberry muffin recipe. And if you were wondering about the name, Jordan Marsh was a department store in New England that sold blueberry muffins with a sugar topping.