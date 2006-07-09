Sweet Potato Casserole Dessert
Fluffy sweet potatoes mixed with butter, sugar, and vanilla, and baked with a crunchy pecan streusel topping. This recipe was given to me by my brother-in-law.
I have made a recipe similar to this one for several years. One of my best recipes. I use real maple syrup instead of white sugar in the mashed sweet potatoes and don't use flour in the topping. You may want to double the topping. Very yummy. Tastes great warmed up but doesn't look as pretty. You can make it ahead of time but keep the topping separate until ready to bake.Read More
This is a great recipe, except for the fact that the directions are not set up to correctly to properly make this item right. Such as the butter, one part you melt it, the other part you don't, but it doesn't state that in the recipe on which.Read More
I noticed this receipe and just had to comment. It has been in our family for years. We always have it during the holidays and even our daughters in-laws ask her to bring it. The only difference I noticed is that I usually use canned sweet potatoes (one large and one small) this way it is always on hand. Also, I place the pecans on top first then add the flour, brown sugar mixture on top. I melt the margarine and drizzle on top of this mixture. Does not need to completely cover as it will flow over areas not covered as it cooks. It is a receipe that I have had for about 30 years from my mother-in-law and now my daughter makes it also for her in-laws. It is great!!!!
Everyone loved this dish at my Christmas dinner. It was not too sweet had just the right texture. I roasted the potatoes in the oven (instead of boiling; it's easier and they are more flavorful) and made 1 1/2 times the topping. Be sure to use a shallow baking dish as it will take much longer to bake if you don't. Great recipe and Thanks!
My family has the traditional Italian Christmas so I thought I throw the family off and bring this casserole. My father is a big major food critic in our family and he loved it. My mom is a sweet potato lover and will basically eat them just plainly baked. My family never really had this before so it was great new addition. Since we have American additions to our family through marriage we had to tweak our Christmas dinner. This recipe is awesome & the kids love it! I am a new lover of sweet potatoes & I wanted to try to make a casserole so I did this receipe. It turned out great however the pecan streusal was way too much so next time I think I will half it and use it sparingly, I also think this would just be great with the marshmallows on top or even by itself. But the marshmallows is always good presentation. I also used a half cup of sugar which was plenty of sugar for it and I used a tad bit more of vanilla. I will definitely use this recipe over and over again. The sweet potato part was creamy, perfectly sweetened with the half cup of sugar and it was fluffy and light. Thanks for sharing this awesome recipe!!!!
Used canned sweet potatoes and reduced the amount of white sugar to compensate for the syrup. Loved the crunchy topping.
This is easy to make and a huge holiday hit! In fact I made it Christmas morning this year and it took about 20 minutes. I use half of the white and half of the brown sugar the recipe calls for and it is sweet enough for us. The only trouble I have is estimating how many potatoes is equal to 4 1/2 cups. I buy 5-7 sweet potatoes depending on size and am usually in the 4 1/2 -5 1/2 cup range in the end. I highly recommend giving this one a try!
I will admit it here...and to no one else! This was so amazing that I ate only the leftovers for my lunch and dinner for two days straight until it was all gone! Whew, now I feel better...
Updated Review - I made these last night for a work potluck. Didnt have the time to bake the sweet potatoes, so I used canned. Everyone is raving about the dish! So if you're crunched for time...Canned works!!! If youre baking your sweet potatoes - 1 1/2 hour at 350 degrees..wrapped in heavy duty foil!! Baking retains the flavor and the skins come off so easily! I modified the recipe a little: 4 cups of mashed sweet potatoes (4 large yams ive found = about 4 cups) (If you're using canned - 2 29oz cans + 1 smaller can (I believe its 16oz?), 1/3 cup of condensed milk, 2 eggs beaten, 3/4 cup of sugar, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1/4 tsp ground cloves, 1 tsp vanilla, and 1 tsp cinnamon. The used the same ingredients and ratios for the topping. Baked in 2 pyrex baking dishes at 400 degrees for 30 mins. SUPER TASTY!! :)
I found this recipe looking to break the traditional marshmallow/sweet potato combo. I pulled this off Thanksgiving.com and WOW, it was a huge hit. My husband's family couldn't get enough! My sister-in-law asked me for the recipe and is making it this year as a side with Christmas dinner. MAKE IT WITH FRESH SWEET POTATOES ONLY! It's great.
I have had this recipe for years and everyone is always impressed with this dish. The one thing that I think makes a big difference in texture is to use a food processor when mixing the sweet potatoes with butter, milk, sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Boil whole unpeeled sweet potatoes for about 45 minutes. Drain, cool, and then peel off the skins. Put these potatoes in a food processor with the other ingredents and blend until very smooth and well combined. You will have to do this in two separate batches (dividing other ingredients equally between the two batches) and stir them together when all is processed. Will make this casserole even better, fluffier, and smoother. A definate winner!
This recipe is nearly identical to the one I have been making for about 15 years. It is the only sweet potato dish I will eat. My recipe varies slightly in that it uses 32 oz canned-drained yams, has 1/2 cup white sugar (so you can successfully reduce that) and many years ago I began eliminating the butter from the sweet potatoes and we actually like it much better, its fluffy and delicious that way (and less calories). You MUST however have the butter in the topping. I also bake for 45 minutes because we like it nice and bubbly. This is the best sweet potatoes you'll ever have, the topping is exceptional and it is not Thanksgiving without this dish it is a family tradition.
With all the great reviews, I had to try this. Adjusted the servings to 2 and the measurements automatically adjusts. I made this small serving to test the recipe. I used 1/2 the sugars (white/brown), You can try more - pour the sugar slowly so you can taste to sweeten as you like. I doubled the vanilla extract, added the 1-teaspoon cinnamon, and (didn’t have nutmeg to add If I did I'd include it), 1-Tablespoon dark syrup. I baked one big yam about 1 hr. and the peel off was easy. Followed directions as written, used elec. mixture to combine the yam and other mixtures. IMPORTANT: The white sugar is for potato mixture; the brown sugar is for the topping. It doesn't specify this in the recipe. The topping is the other half of listed ingredients of recipe. For the topping, I doubled the nuts. Used walnuts, finely chopped (would have preferred pecans if I had them). ALSO followed JOAN FOX's advice on the topping – “1) place the pecans on top first then 2) add the flour, brown sugar mixture on top. 3) Melt the butter/margarine and drizzle on top of this mixture. Does not need to completely cover, as it will flow over areas not covered as it cooks.” Due to this small serving for 2, I used a regular round cake-baking pan, which was perfect. RESULTS: Baked all for 30 minutes. Topping came out perfect and crunchy, sweetness was fine. Not too sweet, not too bland. Sweet yam came out light, fluffy. Divinely delicious and this little baked serving is all for me!
I made this for Thanksgiving dinner and it got rave reviews from everyone. I told my husband, who doesn't like sweet potatoes, that he had to try it because someone else posted about her husband eating three helpings even though he didn't like sweet potatoes either. Sure enough, he loved it! I did make a few changes: I used 1/2 cup brown sugar in place of the 1 cup white sugar, margarine instead of butter and yams because sweet potatoes are hard to come by around here. I have already been requested to bring this dish to my in-laws' for Christmas dinner, and my husband told me I could make it once a week at our house.
I took the advice of other people and added the sugar slowly to the sweet potato mixture, tasting each time. I ended up adding much less than the recipe called for, and adding less sugar balanced out the super-sweet topping. People at the party were asking me for the recipe all night!
My extended family always joins us for Easter dinner, and this is always on my table! I have been using this recipe for years, and have tweaked it just a bit. I use heavy cream instead of milk for a richer consistency. I also cut the white sugar to 1/2 cup and up the vanilla to 1 tsp. I also like to place a few pecan halves on top of the pecan mixture for a pretty presentation. I have also made this dish with a lower fat content by substituting light margarine for the butter, 2% milk for the milk or cream and used 4 egg whites instead of 2 whole eggs. Not as rich and still delicious for those times when I'm feeling more health conscious. I have read a few reviews that added mini marshmallows. May try that this year!
Yummy! This is definitely a keeper. Per others' comments, I used less sugar (3/4 cup) and more vanilla (1 tsp total). Doubling the topping is a must! I also added some nutmeg and cinnamon. This was my first time making a sweet potato casserole and it was a HUGE hit with all my guests.
This was the best sweet potatoes I have ever made. I tripled the recipe for a baby shower and the entire pan was gone. I roasted the potatoes the night before in the oven at 400 degrees for about an hour. In the morning, I peeled them and it was so easy. I will make this casserole every year for the holidays.
I found this recipie on allrecpies 2 years ago, and made it for a Thanksgiving dinner, and it turned out great! Everybody seemed to love it. Never have any leftovers. Now I make it every year for Thanksgiving & Christmas.
Absolutely great! Tweak it if you want, but it's really wonderful as is. Ideas: adding autumn spices to the brown sugar mix, using heavy cream instead of milk, or using all brown sugar and no white sugar. But you really don't need to change a thing. One note: cool your sweet potatoes prior to adding the eggs. It is possible to slightly cook the eggs in super hot sweet potatoes, and that would not be good (think bits of scrambled eggs in your casserole--ick!).
I tried this dish on yesterday for my Thanksgiving feast and it was absolutely wonderful and very tasteful. But I did add 1/2 of teaspoon of cinnamon and nutmeg because sweet potatoes just doesn't seem right without. But anyhow two-thumbs up for this recipe.
This is delicious! I would make a little less topping next time. Also, I followed the advice of some other reviewers and substituted 1/2 cup brown sugar for the 1 cup white sugar, and then added a little white sugar after tasting it. With the topping it is plenty sweet. I also added a tsp of nutmeg and a tsp of cinnamon. Great recipe!
We just celebrated Thanksgiving yesterday and I last minute tried this recipe. Wow! It was a hit. The pecan topping is wonderful. Being a diabetic I had a taste, and I was in heaven. I made this dish 5 hours before dinner and 30 minutes before dinner, I reheated this at 350 for 30 minutes covered with foil, the last 5 minutes I took the foil off to get the crunchiness. Yumm. This will be my annual dish. Many thanks.:-)
The same recipe my aunt uses who always gets asked to bring her casserole to Thanksgiving get to gethers. She uses 4 large cans of sweet potatos instead of fresh and oh, it is perfect!
I made this last year for Christmas dinner and everyone liked it. It's okay to use canned potatoes. Don't waste your time boiling sweet potatoes.
I made this for Thanksgiving last year; I HATE the sweet potato/yam casseroles with marshmallows, so I was excited to try this one...sooooo glad I did! It was delicious, and every one of my 16 guests gobbled it up. I followed the recipe exactly, and baked my sweet potatoes in the oven for about an hour and a half before mashing them. I made the topping and mashed the potatoes a day ahead of time, and then just assembled everything and baked right before dinner. Delicious!!!
Talk about some good stuff!!! This is more like dessert than a side dish. Everyone that tried it REALLY liked it, including the sweet potato haters.
this recipe is excellent!!! it's so good that my mother-in-law has asked me to bring it for every family gathering since Thanksgiving!!! I did reduce the white sugar to 1/3 cup, and everyone (kids included) loves it!!
Everybody loved these and asked for the recipe.
I made this last minute for a weekend dinner and it was amazing. It was a nice change from the traditional sweet potatoes with marshmallows you usually see. Even the kids who stray away from sweet potato's loved it. I will definitely make this again and it was very easy to make.
Excellent recipe! I used fresh sweet potatoes (two large ones will yield 4 1/4 cups when mashed) and reduced the sugar a bit. As suggested in another review, I upped the vanilla to a whole teaspoon, and added 1/2 teaspoon each of nutmeg, cinnamon, and salt. Absolutely delicious!
Just fixed this for Easter dinner. I am a major sweet potato fan and this is by far the absolute best I've ever tasted. Next time I'll cut the sugar to 1/2 cup. It will be sweet enough I'm sure. The crumb topping is fabulous. Pecans definitely set his off nicely.Everyone and I mean everyone came back for seconds on this one. I doubled the recipe. Thank goodness there are some leftovers!
I've been using this recipe for years but I add cinnamon, nutmeg & cloves. It's excellent & I'm the official sweet potato "bringer" to all the family meals.
This was soooo good! My 2 yr old and mom were especially crazy about this casserole. What's funny is that I actually used canned sweet potatoes (2 29oz cans). Also, instead of pecans, I added marshmallows to the top. Yummy!
I have absolutely never tasted sweet potatoes this delicious in my life. I made this recipe for Christmas and my family is now demanding I make it again for Easter. If you even remotely like sweet potatoes you have to try this recipe. I made everything according to the recipe (I did use cookie nuts - the finely chopped nuts, not just standard chopped nuts because they're easier for children and elderly to eat) and it's incredibly easy, and just amazingly delicous!
I like the best of both worlds (fun, yet sophisticated) so I went ahead and made this recipe w/both marshmallow and sugar crumb topping... it was perfect. I also followed the advice of many on here: increased vanilla to 1tsp & added 1/2 tsp of nutmeg & salt, used evap. milk & all brown sugar and (because I am a busy mom of 4) used 2-40oz cans of sweet potatoes... one of these days I will make this w/the real deal. I have made this w/pecans & without... I prefer without (which suprises me, I usually love them). I think in the future I will attempt to add oatmeal to the crumb topping. This recipe is always a hit!
This has been a "must have" dish at my holiday dinners for many years. I usually make 1.5x the topping. This recipe says to bake it for 25 minutes, I usually bake it more like 40. I put it in the oven without the topping for about 20 minutes, then take it out, add the topping and bake for about another 20 minutes.
This is the best sweet casserole I have ever had! A few things I had to change... I ran out of brown sugar... so I just didn't make the topping... and I only used 1/2 cup of pecans and mixed those all together with the casserole before I put it in the oven. My husband tried it and he said they were amazing and he forbids me trying the topping next time! The amount of pecans I used was perfect... and the casserole tasted amazing!
I made this last night for a Christmas Party at my job and they ate it up!!! It was so good! The only changes I made were to use canned yams (2 large cans) and sweetened condensed milk. Everything else remained the same and it was excellent!!!! I will continue to make this dish
This is a miracle worker! I've never liked sweet potatoes (nor has my father). Made these and LOVED them, they are so rich and the topping is heavenly. No more canned potatoes for this group. Can't say enough. I used 5 sweet potatoes, not yams. Thanks for the keeper!
My husband and I are on a special diet, so I didn't add the topping and used Splenda instead of the sugar and it was still delicious. I used about 1 tablespoon of molasses to give it a brown sugar flavor. I guess the butter flavor (which I probably should have left out or at least have decreased but didn't) came through and made this dish just scrumptious even without the topping. Will definitely make again--not too often because of the calories, but maybe for the holidays--with the topping. Oh diet, I must not betray thee (too often).
Even "non-sweet potato" people will eat this wonderful dish. Sweet enough to save for desert.
Amazing. I baked fresh sweet potatoes and used those. I halved the amount of sugar and used panela (whole cane sugar) instead. It gave it a warmer taste. I made this for a party I had this Christmas and there was none left over!
Kid-approved!
This was so sweet and tasty. My husband is begging me to make more!
YUMMY, easy to make! Check out my picture :)
This was so yummy, everyone asked for the recipe. For the topping I used walnuts instead of pecans, and covered it with foil for part of the cooking time so that the topping didn't get burned. Definitely all thumbs up over here!
This is great, but I used 1/3 cup flour, 1/3 cup brown sugar, 1/3 cupchopped pecans, 1/3 cup coconut, & 1/2 cup melted butter for topping.
Delicious. I've made this twice now and will be making again this Thanksgiving. Only variation was that I decreased the white sugar to 1/2C. We found it too sweet for our taste with 1C sugar.
We had this at our Thanksgiving gahtering of 25 people, Everyone went back for 2nds & 3rds and begged for the recipe and any lefftoversrs to take home. yummy. Even some of our finicky children eaters loved it.
HOLY SMOKES THIS WAS DELICIOUS!! I followed the recipe exactly and the result was DELICIOUS! We could not stop eating it. After cleaning our plates my boyfriend and I had several extra heaping fork-fulls right out of the baking-dish. What a GREAT dish, this would be ideal at Thanksgiving! THANK YOU!!!
This was WAY too sweet for a side dish, in my opinion. It made the dessert taste bland and boring. It tasted like a cross between sweet potato pie and pecan pie. Actually, I think the sweet potato mixture was sweeter than the pie I usually make. It was incredibly yummy of course, but if I make this again, I would definitely cut down the white sugar to a 1/2 cup. We happen to love sweets so we couldn't stop eating it but two cups of sugar is a LOT for a side dish.
I cut sugar by half and this still tasted great.
The potato part of this dish was very good, however, I could not get the topping to "crumble." It still was a good standard sweet potato casserole dish.
This is a great recipe! I used sweet potatoes and yams for the 4 1/2 cups. The taste was great and it wasn't too sweet. I did make a double batch for the topping and used the evaporated milk instead. I highly recommend this for thanksgiving or any large meal you plan on making! Delicious!
I've used this recipe for years. I do find a whole stick to be a little bit much butter to put in the casserole, so I cut that back by half. I also used the baked potato function on the microwave to cook my potatoes and then mash as I would a mashed potato. I also find the evaporated milk to be a great change. I also don't think that 25 minutes is long enough in the oven. That's what my original recipe says too and I just find it is usually too short to get the middle set. My oven cooks fast usually, and this takes at least 50 minutes if not an hour. Just be aware of that the cooking time may be different and get it going with plenty of time, especially since it's easy to keep warm once it's done. Also fabulous reheated...as if you'll have leftovers!
I have made this recipe many times now, often during the holiday season. I'm giving it only four stars though because I find it too sweet in its literal incarnation. I usually put in 1/3 cup light brown sugar instead of 1 cup white sugar, and add 1 tsp vanilla instead of 1/2 tsp. I also change the composition of the streusel topping to 2/3 light brown sugar, 1/3 flour (keeping the butter and pecan the same). I find this is the perfect sweetness for myself and for guests I have served it to. Some people who like it less sweet can avoid the streusel topping and eat the milder sweet potato cream. Guests usually comment on the "je ne sais quoi" quality of the casserole (it's the vanilla).
I read the other reviews and my changes were to only use brown sugar, and I cut the butter/sugar combo that mixes in with the potatoes in half
If you are a sweet, sweet potato fan, you'll probably love it. Everyone raved about it, but it was too sweet for me. The topping was like candy.
DELICIOUS! I did cut down on the white sugar and only put in a 1/2 cup and that was sweet enough. I would even say you could get away with 1/3 cup but you can taste it as you mix it in either way. I didn't have the entire amt of pecan so I added walnuts, which worked but I prefer the pecans in this recipe. This will be a Thanksgiving staple!
Very nice side dish that my family loved. I halved the sugar and do to allergies, I used toasted walnuts in lieu of the pecans. Thank you so much Suzanne!
This is so good, it tasts almost exactly like my moms. Definantly a keeper. Like BARBARALB, I used evaporated milk and added cinnamon and nutmeg. I also used baked sweet potatoes.
Moist, fluffy and yummy. HINT: Taste your sweet potatoes after mashing and adjust added sugar accordingly. I used less than 1/2 cup. Baked it in a 2.5 qt. casserole dish and used half the topping. This is now a Christmas tradition in our home.
Way too sweet! I made this, following the recipie exactly, and we found it to be much too sweet. I will make this again because I think I can adjust it, but will cut the topping to 1/4 of the recipie, and cut the sugar mixed into the potatos by at least half.
FANSTASTIC! I will never make them with marshmallows again. MMMMM! Everyone loved them.
These were the BEST sweet potatos I have ever eaten - and I hate sweet potatos. I accidentally used brown sugar in the potato mixture, but only half a cup and it turned out perfect. Will definitely be saving this one!
This is good enough to be a dessert.
Followed the recipie. I thought it was wonderful. My sister said the topping was a bit sweet, but I like things on the sweet side. You will not be disapointed.
Did not use any nuts, but kept everything else the same. This is soooo good.
I made this dish again this Thanksgiving, and once again it was outstanding. Everyone was impressed and thought it was the best dish there. Even my sister, who is the pickiest eater every enjoyed it. I used mashed sweet potatoes that I made myself instead of from the can.
Yum!!! Made the recipe exactly as posted and it was wonderful. The hubby who thinks the only way to eat sweet potatoes is baked with butter absolutely loved these. Will make again very soon!
This recipe is fantastic! I did make a couple of changes though: I baked my potatoes (1 hr @ 375) instead of boiling (I try to avoid boiling veggies because you lose a lot of nutrients that way) and I added cinnamon and nutmeg to the potato mixture. I will probably end up making this for our dessert on thanksgiving.
The finest sweet potato casserole I have ever tried - this is the best!
it's hard to tell how much sweet potatoes 4 cups is when you peel and boil them. i used 4 large ones. i also used heavy cream instead of milk only because i thought that's what the recipe called for (didn't notice until just now it was supposed to be milk). als0, i only dirtied the pot and the final dish. i mashed and mixed everything into the original pot that i boiled the sweet potatoes in. i also tripled the topping as one person suggested, but this was WAY too much; i have tons left over - i think the original recipe toppoing amount would have been fine. everyone loved this! another keeper!
I have used this recipe for 3 years and should have put my review in then. "Because" this is the best sweet potato recipe ever! It has been a request every year. I love the topping. This is a family tradition! thanks!
This recipe was a hit with all my friends. Even the ones who don't normally eat or like sweet potatoes. The only thing I changed about it was the fact that I didn't want to take the time to peel, cook and mash the pots. So I used canned. Two 40 oz. to be exact. It saved so much time and as far as everyone thought they were fresh. I also left the pecans kinda big so those who didn't like nuts could pick them off. Thanks so much for sharing!!
Excellent! I made it for a function at school and had to make a bunch of copies for everyone.
This was creamy and crunchy and delicious! The topping definitely makes this dish!
This recipe has become a tradition at family gatherings. While it is very good as originally written, I add a teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg to the sweet potato mixture to spice it up just a bit.
Absolutely delicious!
This could've almost been dessert! Wonderful dish. I made a few changes. I substituted 3/4 cup of pure maple syrup in place of the 1 cup of white sugar. I baked in an 8x8 casserole dish and baked for about 35 minutes. The topping was perfect and crunchy!
Very fluffy and very sweet. I used half-and-half instead of milk for extra richness. We love it!
I have been making this recipe for five years now (ever since it was first on allrecipes). People don't just request it at Thanksgiving and Christmas, they demand it! One holiday I did not make it and everyone was very upset. I highly recommend this recipe, but once you make it you will never be able to bring anything else to holiday functions :)
Oh my, this was delicious! I cut the sugar to 1/2 cup, but other than that, I kept all the ingredients the same. I made sure to chop the pecans very finely and the topping turned out perfectly!
Very easy , Very good ...and no leftovers ! Thanks !
Made the recipe for the family and there was company too. They all totally loved it!! Considering most of them never really ate sweet potato. The recipe is really delicious... and yes... do put half the sugar required because it will taste awesome regardless!
very good
I really liked this receipe. I did make a few adjustments. In my mix I added: 1/2 tsp lemon extract 1 tsp vanilla extract (instead of 1/2 tsp to even out the flavors) 1/2 nutmeg 1 tsp cinnamon 2 tbs all purpose flour (to add some consistency) 1/3 cup of evaporated milk (not regular) 1 1/2 cup of chopped pecans For me with the slight adjustments, this dish came out delicious.
You will Love this!
I loved this recipe ~ so simple and tasty! I didn't have pecans so I had to leave those out. I did cheat and use canned potatoes and my only suggestion is if you go that route that you be careful that your mixture is thick enough ~ mine was a tiny bit too thin. I'll definetly use this recipe again & again.
Wow I didn't expect his to be so Delicious.
I made this with fresh sweet potatoes at Thanksgiving and now every family gathering I am asked to make it. It is VERY YUMMY!
These were easy and great!
AMAZING! We have tried a few different recipes for this over the years, this is stellar. Didn't change a thing. Enjoy!
A little sweet.
Holy god, is this delicious! I made it for Thanksgiving dinner and everyone raved. Simply perfect. :)
My husband absolutely loved this!! I will definitely be making this again.
Good potluck food, received lots of compliments! My family doesn't care for nuts so I omitted them and it still had a nice, crunchy crust. It was hard to judge doneness as it was still somewhat soupy, it thickened in-transit.
You could make it for dessert :)
