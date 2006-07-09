Sweet Potato Casserole Dessert

With all the great reviews, I had to try this. Adjusted the servings to 2 and the measurements automatically adjusts. I made this small serving to test the recipe. I used 1/2 the sugars (white/brown), You can try more - pour the sugar slowly so you can taste to sweeten as you like. I doubled the vanilla extract, added the 1-teaspoon cinnamon, and (didn’t have nutmeg to add If I did I'd include it), 1-Tablespoon dark syrup. I baked one big yam about 1 hr. and the peel off was easy. Followed directions as written, used elec. mixture to combine the yam and other mixtures. IMPORTANT: The white sugar is for potato mixture; the brown sugar is for the topping. It doesn't specify this in the recipe. The topping is the other half of listed ingredients of recipe. For the topping, I doubled the nuts. Used walnuts, finely chopped (would have preferred pecans if I had them). ALSO followed JOAN FOX's advice on the topping – “1) place the pecans on top first then 2) add the flour, brown sugar mixture on top. 3) Melt the butter/margarine and drizzle on top of this mixture. Does not need to completely cover, as it will flow over areas not covered as it cooks.” Due to this small serving for 2, I used a regular round cake-baking pan, which was perfect. RESULTS: Baked all for 30 minutes. Topping came out perfect and crunchy, sweetness was fine. Not too sweet, not too bland. Sweet yam came out light, fluffy. Divinely delicious and this little baked serving is all for me!