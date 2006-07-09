Sweet Potato Casserole Dessert

Fluffy sweet potatoes mixed with butter, sugar, and vanilla, and baked with a crunchy pecan streusel topping. This recipe was given to me by my brother-in-law.

By Mary48

Recipe Summary

cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a large bowl, mix together mashed sweet potatoes, 1/2 cup butter, milk, sugar, vanilla extract, and eggs. Spread sweet potato mixture into the prepared baking dish. In a small bowl, mix together brown sugar and flour. Cut in 1/3 cup butter until mixture is crumbly, then stir in pecans. Sprinkle pecan mixture over the sweet potatoes.

  • Bake for 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 41.9g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 49.1mg; sodium 103.1mg. Full Nutrition
