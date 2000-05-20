Cornell Chicken Marinade

i can't help but to agree with most posts. Growing up "up there" it was a staple of summer. It bought fire trucks, sent children to college and helped with medical bills and a variety of other worthy causes. I too have tweaked it slightly. Having been on the crew who set it all up i know this about it: it is for the half chicken, 2 1/2 - 3 lb size, our orders for that were specific. Having cooked it with no less than 5 crews not a one marinaded it. We used the 20" from the fire as original and "mopped" the sauce every time it flipped using what i can only describe as a car washing mitt dipped in the sauce. Having my sauce memorized, i too have taken it with me everywhere. No one has ever said they didn't like it. not even TX or NC. I served it once at a soup kitchen and we served 120 lbs of quarters to 110 people. We were aiming to have some seconds but people just exchanged clothes to get another plate, and another. Try it using quarters, you'll be hooked too. Works on gas, charcoal and in the oven. Even tastes great on squirrel and rabbit. If you are of a mind to try it "wild" or other use the indirect heat method to mimic the distance in the original. I will post mine later; no salt, just good!