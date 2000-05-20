Cornell Chicken Marinade
A lovely chicken marinade with oil, vinegar, poultry seasoning, egg and salt and pepper. Your chicken will love you for this baste, and so will the family.
anyone from upstate NY knows that this is the best barbeque sauce! I have used it for years, and every fire department in the region uses it as a base for their marinade. The man that invented this sauce was a Cornell University professor at the agriculture school. He humbly gave up the rights to his own claim of fame and let it have the Cornell name associated with it instead. I usually do cut down on the salt though, as I do find it to be a bit too salty. I think the original recipe on the Cornell co-op extention site calls for the use of Kosher salt specifically. If one ever makes it to the NY state fair, this professor and his family have a stand called, "Baker's Acres" where you can try this chicken from the originator of the recipe.Read More
I will make this again, but the recipe needs some changes. Three tablespoons of salt is way, way too much! Especially because poultry seasoning (no matter what kind you use) has salt in it anyway. My family liked this, though. I used it on chicken breasts but I think it would taste better on dark meat, maybe thighs will work better next time.Read More
Y'all are using this wrong. It is not a marinade, it is a basting sauce. Look up the original recipe on Cornell's website. You do not expose the chicken to the sauce until you start cooking it; then you baste the chicken with the sauce repeatedly while you grill it. I grew up in Upstate New York, and this was frequently made at summer church socials and fire department picnics. For a large crowd you make large charcoal pits out of cement blocks and lay out split broilers on large wire grills; you make an extra grill to lay over the top of the chickens and two people can flip over maybe a dozen chickens at a time. The sauce is mixed up in pails and applied with big paint brushes. Again, you don't marinate the chicken, that would make it too salty, and it would be impractical to do so when serving hundreds of people, which was how the recipe was originally written.
This recipe is originated from Cornell University which is 10 minutes from my home. If you cut the recipe in half you can eliminate the egg. I strongly recommending that you marinate the chicken overnight and it does make an abundant amount of marinade. Enjoy - You'll love it. Perfect chicken everytime :)
Like Judy (review below) I have enjoyed this ever since I could remember. My parents grew up about 20 minutes form Cornell and I spent almost every summer up there visiting my grandparents. We had this every 4th of July at my grandparents boat club bbq and lots of other bbq's since. Three things that I can add to the reviews. 1) we use white pepper in ours and 2) if you don't like "vinegary" recipes, you should marinade it for less time (about 3 hours). 3) I actually put marinade in a bag, put the chicken in it and freeze until I am ready to cook it. Now - if I could just find a spiedie marinade!
When this recipe was invented in the 1950s by Professor Baker at Cornell University, only larger broiler chickens and stewing hens were sold. This bbq sauce was invented to be used for bbqing smaller fryer size birds (2-3 lbs) like we mostly use now. As a result this recipe is best used on chicken quarters, which is the leg and thigh portion, or a wing/breast combo. If you use it on boneless skinless breasts only you must be aware that there isn't quite enough mass to handle the heady aromatic marinade if you let it marinate for hours. Just a brief marinate time will do for boneless skinless chicken breasts. The effect will be luscious, moist and succulent, not over seasoned. It's almost an Italian flavor, but subtle when used as a marinade for half chickens. Hopefully this will clear up some misconceptions that are causing some cooks' concerns. And remember don't cook the chicken over too high of a heat - medium coals is better. Traditionally served with a baked ora buttered boiled salt potato (just boiled in extra salty water like the salt miners did), coleslaw, and a roll. That's UPstate NY's traditional bbq.
I got this recipe years ago from my ex-mother in law. what a fabulous recipe!!!! she would always make it for us when we would visit her in Catskill, NY. I remember my ex-father in law, cooking it slowly almost all day. just remember it needs to be cooked over low heat. it will flare up and burn quickly. LOVE this recipe!!!!!
The smell of this chicken on the grill is the most impressive thing you may ever encounter. people i don't even know will come over to ask what i'm cooking. as for the vinegary taste the other reviewer mentioned -- IT IS SUPPOSED TO BE VINEGARY! i have loved this recipe my whole life, i hope many of you love it too. i grew up in texas, and this isn't a traditional bbq recipe for the south. however, i've never served this to anyone that hasn't liked it.
I've used this recipe for about 6 years now and love it. I never buy marinade again, its the best! I also add garlic powder to this recipe.
I thought this recipe was awsome! My family thought that it was a little to salty, so next time I will cut the salt down to 1Tbs. I let bone in chicken pieces marinate overnight and then basted with reserved sauce. The chicken was very moist and tender. I have been waiting all week for the rain to stop so I can make this again. For the reviewer who thought this was to vinegary - it is supposed to be.
I made this recipe several times and it is very good. I agree with Julie, it does flare up when cooking it. I've yet to make this recipe without my grill going up in huge flames. I even tried blotting off most of the marinade but I still have this problem. I use a gas grill, perhaps it's safer to make on a charcoal grill. I can understand why it's popular amoung firemen. :)
Absolutely awesome! Our whole family really loves vinegary foods so this is perfect. I used boneless skinless chicken thighs, and based on others thoughts I halved the amount of salt. I put the chicken in the marinade the day before the party. Then I baked the chicken for 10 minutes or so at 350 degrees the morning of the party and then grilled as people wanted chicken. It worked out perfectly so folks could have chicken as quickly as they could a burger or hot dog. Everyone loved it. Thanks Kathy.
I let this marinate for 24 hours, per the recipe's directions and it was WAY TOO SALTY. UGH!! And even if I had only marinated for a few hours the flavor was very unimpressive. Save your time and chicken for something else, anything else. This is a big thumbs down.
Coming from upstate New York, there are many establishments (Brook's House of Barbecue for example) which have perfected the use of this marinade. I personally, marinade for as long as possible, then rub the chicken with a chicken rub, sear the chicken well over direct high heat on all sides, then slow and low over indirect low heat for an hour and a half. You really want to slow-cook this, and use direct heat only during the sear phase to avoid flare-ups. I will also mention, you can, really you can, use less salt than is recommended. 1.5-2 tablespoons is sufficient. Further, this recipe is really meant for quarter or half-chickens with skin-on. You will be very disappointed if you use boneless, skinless breasts for example. This recipe, because of the acid-content, likes chicken that has fatty skin attached to it. I recommend immersion-basting as well (periodically submerging the cooking chicken into a vat of the marinade it sat in for hours while it cooks). If using immersion basting, use fresh-basting sauce during the last 15 minutes of cooking to avoid cross-contamination.
I, too, grew up with this marinade in Northern NY. The local barbecue maven used this recipe at all of the local events all summer long, and there's none that can beat it. My mother did improve upon it, however, by heating it on the stove long enough for the egg to begin to cook. Whisk it occasionally, so it doesn't separate, though. It makes the sauce thicker and allows it to stick to the chicken better.
This is the Bomb!! The Volunteer Fire Departments in Upstate New York do grill this chicken as an annual fund raiser. My Dad's group did not marinate the chicken, just used it as a baste. You could smell this cooking for miles! My family likes it marinated for extra flavor. It brings me a taste of "home", as I now live in the Midwest.
My grandmother worked as a secretary at Cornell in the 1920's, and 'borrowed' this recipe when it came across her desk to be copied. I've been a 'half-bred' Ithacan for all my life, and grew up on this recipe; we actually called it "Daddy chicken." I've always known it as 2/3 cup WHITE vinegar, 1/3 cup oil, 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp poultry seasoning and 1/4 tsp white pepper. This is enough for a family dinner, and we would paint the chicken upon cooking it. (as opposed to marinading it) Cooking remaining sauce off makes for great 'crispies' in the bottom of the pan, as well.
i am a 13 year old boy and i love ketchup i use it on everything and i ae this chicken without any sauce i thought it was delichious we did not grill it we baked it and we also only left it in the marinade for 30 mins not 24 but i think this recipe everyone in the world should try i live in ocala florida i love to try any type of food that is why i love this site
Reviewer KelliCooks has the right info. Make this recipe just as it stands, but use large pieces of chicken. I make this recipe regularly and it is enough marinade for two whole chickens. Here is my method (traditional in upstate NY): split two chickens in half lengthwise (so each piece has a half breast, a wing, thigh and leg). Mix up the marinade (you can use a blender or just whisk in a large bowl starting with the egg then whisking in the oil and then adding the vinegar and spices). Before placing the chicken in the marinade, set aside 1/2 to 3/4 cup of marinade in a small container and refrigerate. Then marinate the four chicken halves at least 12 and up to 24 hours. Drain the chicken halves and then grill until done, brushing regularly with the reserved marinade. If half chickens are too large of a portion size for your group, cut the halves up AFTER grilling. You can often find split chicken halves in the grocery store but splitting them yourself is not hard and you can really make this an inexpensive recipe by doing that as whole chickens are often found as cheap as 99 cents a pound. By the way, KelliCooks may be right that serving this chicken with salt potatoes is traditional, but to me that is salt overkill as the chicken itself has a salty flavor. I serve it with potato salad or macaroni salad.
When I asked Mr. LTH how his chicken was, he responded, "vinegary"...I thought he was just being a big baby cause he'd smelled the vinegar in the marinade while grilling the chicken. I was wrong. I took a bite and realized that's overpowering predominant flavor: vinegar. I like vinegar and it was still a bit much for me. I was hoping this would taste like *chicken BBQ* chicken, but not so much.
Have cooked my chicken with this marinade for years, and it is incredable. For those not into vinegar, you can use 1 3/4 cups of vinegar, and 1/4 cup apple juice. I prefer the submited recipe myself.
THE BEST chicken marinade EVER!!! A staple in Upstate New York, sometimes called NY State Fair chicken. This smells soooo good while grilling and tastes even better. So easy to make, really just the perfect recipe. I do recommend using bone-in chicken with skin although it still produces good boneless skinless chicken. But if you are going to indulge in skin-on chicken, go for this. The skin absorbs the marinade so nicely and crisps up on the grill so well...mmmm the flavor is heavenly!
this is the BEST chicken marinade/BBQ baste you will ever find. I grew up in the Finger Lakes area and this aroma is something to look forward to! Don't bother trying to make this into a red type sauce, you'll ruin it.
Tastes exactly like the chicken my parents would get from the firemen...one change however... use white pepper! This is a winner, made it and my other half inhaled his quarter before I was done savoring my first bite :)
I made this yesterday,it came out perfectly golden brown: if it flaring up and burning, it is because you are incorrectly cooking over a too direct flame, this has to be either further away from the coals or in the middle of the gas grill with the middle burners turned off or placed in the middle of a Weber-style grill over a drip pan with the charcoal heaped over to both sides. Dr. Baker created the recipe to promote the use of broilers, lighter weight chicken that could be brought to market sooner than the full sized 5-7 pound roasters. Every ingredient and amount was scientifically chosen to make a marinade that would ultimately to sell more chicken. Bawk bawk!!!
I will use this again...just not with chicken breast. This should be used with bone-in chicken. Added alittle garlic powder and less salt. This reminds me of shavetta's chicken from around here. Very good and something different to throw on the grill.
This is a wonderful marinade that leaves the grilled chicken moist and so very tasty. I've marinaded it for different lengths of time and I think that marinading your chicken first thing in the morning of the day your grilling taste best. Otherwise, younger children may not care for the vinegar. But doing it first thing in the morning is the perfect marinade for my family. Thanks for sharing this one!!
I am from northeast PA and got this recipe from my brother-in-law. His recipe called for cider vinegar. I mistakenly used apple cider instead and it was great! When I found out it was supposed to be vinegar I tried it but I liked the apple cider better than the vinegar. Less sour-vinegary taste!
As others have said, this is the predominant marinade/basting sauce in NY for fire departments, churches, Elks, and anyone else who wants to make a killing with a chicken BBQ - the aroma sucks the people in and for the rest of their lives check every week to see who's having a BBQ! Dr Baker was dean of the school of agriculture at Cornell and developed this to increase sales of chicken. This marinade was not his only invention... he also created the infamous chicken nugget and (I believe) the chicken patty. The original Baker's sauce can always be found at the NY State Fair at "Baker's Chicken Coop" restaurant run by the Doc's family.
In the last year, it's become a grilling hobby to try various marinades. This chicken marinade is one of the best. The vinegar saturates the meat with an acidic flavor, which is curiously good. My wife grilled the chicken spot-on, so the meat turned out beautifully. She browned the chicken breasts for 1 to 1 1/2 minute per side on high heat, then reduced the heat for just below medium for another 4 minutes per side (chicken internal temperature should be at least 160, some experts say 165 degrees). Great flavor.
I was raised in Cooperstown, NY and Brook's BBQ near Oneonta, NY has used this marinade since their beginning. It is THE BEST charcoal broiled chicken I have evr eaten in my life!
i love this recipe i cut the salt back to 1 T let the chicken marinate for about 4 hours and I have never grilled moree tender juicy chicken I will use this recipe over and over again
This marinade has more of a tart "greek" flavor to it. We prefer sweeter marinades, so this one missed the mark for us.
After reading other reviews, I too decreased the salt to one tblsp. I did add paprika and garlic powder, about 1/2 tsp each, but that's a personal preference. This is an amazing marinade that I will use again and again.
I just love this chicken. I marinated mine for 24 hours and I didn't find the vinegar taste overpowering at all. I baked it in the oven instead of grilling, basting with the reserved marinade. Thanks for the recipe Kathy.
A couple of corrections. This is actually a BBQ sauce, not a marinade. It was never intended to marinate the chicken for 24 hrs. As an alternative, you can marinate the chicken in a cider vinegar based brine for an hour or 2 if you like. But the chicken should be grilled over a slow to moderate charcoal or wood fire and basted frequently with the sauce.
I am from NW Connecticut on the NY state line, so I've had this chicken at fairs and picnics but could never get the recipe, until now. This is it! The famous vinegar based BBQ chicken! I made it for the first time for our mothers day cookout yesterday. It was a hit! I marinaded bone in chicken for about 30 hours, cut the salt to 1.5TBSP due to previous reviewer comments and the chicken was delicious. The chicken was moist, not too vinegary, and grilled to perfection. I did use fresh rosemary as well. Everyone raved about it - so now it's officially on my little Connecticut cookout circuit! In fact, I've been told it's the best chicken ever! So true, it really is.
Great marinade! I wouldn't have thought of adding a raw egg to the mix. Backed off the poulty seasoning and added a chicken rub in it's place. I filet the chicken breasts and sauteed them in a skillet. Came out tasting great and juicy. The calculation option works pefectly for two.
I am so glad I found this recipe! It is by far the best chicken marinade I have ever tried. I love the flavors-not overpowering, just right. This is our new favorite! Must marinate overnight.
Growing up in Western NY, my family has been making this delicious marinade for bbq chicken since before I was born. Now my wife and friends rave over this tangy treat! It's a delicious summertime tradition that I would encourage anyone to try!
Yes, you may think it's a bit vinegary tasting - that's what makes the chicken moist and juicy. Try using sea salt - better for you and not as salty tasting. (by all means cut down on the total amount) I remember when our church made it for a fund raiser they rubbed salt in the cavities of the chicken and cooked it over hot coals which were much lower than you would normally cook meat on - I think that's the ticket to a moist and not charred chicken! YUM YUM - a taste of upstate NY! Try Spedies next..you'll love em!
Absolutely delicious! I'm always a little shy with salt, so I use 2/3 or 1/2 of what the recipe calls for, but the simplicity and great flavor of this marinade make it a perfect recipe, in my book.
Truly the best chicken marinade!! An Upstate NY classic!
Can I ask what the best type of poultry seasoning to use for this recipe. My family is looking forward to trying it this weekend. Thank you.
chicken with this marinade is absolutely delicious!
I am really not sure about this chicken. I want to like it but the flavor is so strong it was hard to eat a whole piece. I used boneless skinless breasts so maybe that was my problem. I did baste instead of marinating so it wasn't salty (althought I did reduce the salt) but the overall flavor was a bit overwhelming. I will try it again with leg quarters or bone in breasts. It smelled amazing while it was cooking on the grill. I really want to like it. As a baste, it was quick to throw together. I grilled it on low until it was 160 degrees and then kept warm on the upper rack in the closed grill with the heat turned off. It did make perfectly moist chicken breasts. I can't even imagine how strong the flavor would be if the chicken marinated for 24 hours. Update - I tried again and I tried to like it but I just don't. Sorry.
The family loves the taste of the chicken grilled slowly. We found it works on all parts of the chicken but try it on a whole chicken with your rotissere basting frequently.
I live in Ithaca so I have to recommend this as the best bbq marinade ever. You can cut the salt in half. I marinate for under 24 hours, it can be very strong.
Sorry, but this was TERRIBLE! Totally inedible....made the recipe correctly, to the letter....marinated 3 large chicken breasts for 24 hrs as directed. Ugh....too salty, too vinegar-y. If you cut a piece and hold it up to your nose, it'll singe your nose hairs! Maybe if you cut the salt and vinegar WAY down it might be OK....but definitely not as-is. I would never reccomend this to anyone. It's like pickled chicken, salt and vinegar potato chip-chicken....YUCK!
Thanks for all the reviews...now I know what to do and not what to do..(salt)...let the Marinade begin. Let you know tomorrow.
Once you try this, you'll never need another. The salt makes it very juicy.
Yum! This was a hit with my entire family. I didn't have poultry seasoning so I left it out and it was still fabulous. It reminds me a lot of the Brooks BBQ Chicken that we have in this area. I will definetely make this again and again.
I had this chicken at my father's house for the first time and it was amazing!! It's the best chicken I think I've ever had!!!
My chicken is usually kind of "Meh".. But my whole family LOVED this. Insanely simple. I ALWAYS have all of the ingredients on hand.
I triple the recipe for our family. Perfect every time!
I halved everything in this recipe except the egg and only marinated for 3 hours. Everyone loved this chicken and I can't wait to make this recipe again just because it was so different. The kids said it tasted exactly like salt and vinegar potato chips and I agree, I'm not sure I would like it marinated over night, it might be just a tad too strong for us and we all like spice.
I love this recipe: clean, crisp, absolutely wonderful for chicken legs. I am familiar with it from the Fanny Farmer cookbook, which essentially halves all ingredients except the egg, so in effect doubles the amount of egg. I don't know if that makes any difference. Our family has always replaced the poultry seasoning with garlic salt and lemon pepper marinade.
Use Kosher salt, much better this way
I was looking for something different for my chicken, and this was it. What drew me to this one was when a reviewer said it tasted like salt and vinegar chips. This is my husband's and my favorite kind of chips. It was really salty, I only did 5 chicken breasts with this, and it said serving size was 24. So that may have been it. Anyway it was yummy will make again with less salt. Husband loved it as is.
wonderful marinade. I did cut back on the salt after reading some reviews, even though I love salt. I added some zatarains creole seasoning after I placed chicken in baking dish. fabulous!!
I have known this as a 'family' recipe for years. It gives the best taste to chicken. I use no other BBQ sauces. It's light and great for summer.
I served this to a group of people who loved it. I asked them to guess what the marinade ingredients were--none of them could guess, and were surprised it was such a simple recipe.
I converted this to 6 servings, but left in the whole egg. I used it on boneless chicken breasts, marinating them for 4 1/2 hours. It didn't make us say "wow", but we enjoyed it enough to use it again. The taste was salted without being salty, with a slight tang & the taste of the seasoning. I wouldn't marinate boneless chicken for longer than 6 hours. Next time I might try different seasonings and/or acids. It will try it as is on bone-in, skin-on chicken.>> I tried this with pork loin chops, too. I used apple cider vinegar. It was very good!
I am so excited to find this recipe. My grandparent's church on Owasco Lake in NY used this recipe for their annual BBQ and I have been hunting it down for ages. All my mom could remember was it had vinegar, eggs and oil. I remember the smell during cooking and I can't wait to try it. Kelly's right salt potatoes go great. We live in NH but stock up every time we go to Auburn. Salt Potatoes and Grandma Brown's baked beans:):)
Didnt have much of a taste in my opinion. I let it maridade for 10 hours. Tasted good, but kind of plain. Very easy though. Thank you!!
Good marinade! I reduced it to 4 servings with the recipe calculator and added the 1-1/2 tsp salt which the amended recipe called for. Too salty for the family, but that was the only thing I will change next time: 1/2 tsp of salt is what I will use. Pan fried 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, deglazed the pan with 1 cup water, added a little flour to thicken and it made a great sauce. So, for me, the marinade did double duty. It flavored the chicken before cooking, and then made a nice sauce to boot!.
I'm giving this only 4 stars because, although it was very good on the chicken, the little flavor from the scant amount of seasonings really didn't wow us. The vinegar shined in the chicken, but that was mostly it. Definately not something I would particularly write home about. Next time, I will play around with more seasonings. This is a great base for chicken, though and I think with a little love this recipe can be great.
this was an amazing marinade! I wasn't expecting much of it - picked it only because I happened to have all the ingredients in the house. But it's the best chicken I've ever had. Nice and tangy! We cooked it over a little portable charcoal grill while camping - VERY nice.
fabulous flavor!! i marinated overnight- but didn't basted while grilling! will be a staple in my house during grilling season!
My mom used to make this chicken for us all the time while I was growing up! LOVED it then, LOVE it now!
This is absolutely fabulous!! Words cannot describe how tasty (almost addictive) the chicken becomes.
I agree with Bob D it is not a marinade. The best way to have this is on chicken halves. For the best flavorcook yourcchicken over charcoal and use this sauce as a mop sauce. Sauce the chicken a minute or two before you flip it each time. Reserve some of your sauce to pour over the chicken when it's done, the best way to cook chicken
I only marinated my chicken for an hour and it still came out great. My husband loved it and he is a hard man to please when it comes to food. I highly recommend this recipe and if you can't marinate for 24 hours it still turns out great. Like I said, I only had time for an hour. I may add a little less salt as it was very salty but still extremly tasty, and the chicken was so moist and tender too. Definetly will be making it again.
We didn't care for this marinade. It was quite strong and was very vinegar-y.
This was delicious. I first tried it with boneless skinless breasts and it was good, then I tried it with drumsticks and it was better. Everyone I had over for dinner loved it. I thought it tasted like the firemans chicken bbqs. Definitly will make again and will always make more for leftovers.
I love this marinade! The chicken is very moist and so well flavored. I usually make half a batch, still using a whole egg but half of the other ingredients.
another Upstate NY fan here. 1 teaspoon salt is the right amount, if even that. The other amounts are perfect! My father made this every summer while I was growing up and wouldn't tell me what he put in it because he knew I hated the smell of vinegar. I never knew until after he passed away that this was the recipe he used and, well, vinegar smell be da**ed, this is the absolute BEST chicken BBQ recipe ever!
If you enjoy grilled chicken, then this recipe should be a part of your collection. I agree with the other reviewers that you can marinate the chicken for just three hours without losing flavor. For an authentic upstate NY meal, try this with Syracuse Salt Potatoes.
It's hard to know how to review this one, I changed it up some before I made it after reading so many reviews about it being too vinegary. Off the bat, I cut the vinegar in half, COMPLETELY cut out the salt, and I only marinated the chicken breasts for three hours. I didn't change the proportions of any other ingredients. They grilled up nicely and I basted with some reserved sauce and added a sprinkle of salt at the end of cooking. I thought they were ok, my husband said they were pretty good. I'll probably try them again sometime, but I think there are other marinades out there that give chicken a greater kick. so I'm giving it four stars
My family and I enjoyed this marinade a lot. It's easy and full of flavor but not overpowering. It definetly gives it a kick...
OMG! Delicious. Way too much salt & vinegar, but I'm just not a salt & vinegar kinda gal. I tried it with half the vinegar and 1 tsp of salt and love it. If there are leftovers, rarely there are, I cut it up and throw the pieces into a salad.
I'm so sorry-we thought this was the worst chicken we ever had. But it got great reviews so it must just be our tastes. Thank you anyway for the post.
i can't help but to agree with most posts. Growing up "up there" it was a staple of summer. It bought fire trucks, sent children to college and helped with medical bills and a variety of other worthy causes. I too have tweaked it slightly. Having been on the crew who set it all up i know this about it: it is for the half chicken, 2 1/2 - 3 lb size, our orders for that were specific. Having cooked it with no less than 5 crews not a one marinaded it. We used the 20" from the fire as original and "mopped" the sauce every time it flipped using what i can only describe as a car washing mitt dipped in the sauce. Having my sauce memorized, i too have taken it with me everywhere. No one has ever said they didn't like it. not even TX or NC. I served it once at a soup kitchen and we served 120 lbs of quarters to 110 people. We were aiming to have some seconds but people just exchanged clothes to get another plate, and another. Try it using quarters, you'll be hooked too. Works on gas, charcoal and in the oven. Even tastes great on squirrel and rabbit. If you are of a mind to try it "wild" or other use the indirect heat method to mimic the distance in the original. I will post mine later; no salt, just good!
NPR recently did a story about a fire company who had fund raising barbecues using this recipe as their "secret sauce"- the marinade gives the chicken an unusual flavor and makes it very tender-just don't forget to put some marinade aside in the refrigerator for basting!
Excellent. You can marinate overnight. The chicken will be moist and delicious.
The very best chicken marinade!My Father-In-Law has made this recipe for years!Cook very slow over chatcoal....The best!
Great recipe. I marinated this for about 8 hours and the next time I will marinate even longer for a stronger flavor. When our guests arrived they could hardly wait to eat because they could smell the chicken as soon as they got out of their car. Everyone enjoyed it.
Yummy!
We had this all the time when I was growing up in upstate New York! There was nothing better for a barbeque and I think that bone-in chicken works the best!! I always wondered where the recipe originated from. I know that it taste alot like the chicken you get at Brooke's BBQ in Oneonta, NY. I just thought someone had come up with their own homemade version of that sauce. I always marinade mine overnight for the best flavor. Also works good with steak too! Thanks for sharing this with others!
This is my favorite grilled chicken. I like to add a tablespoon of garlic powder or fresh minced garlic if I have it on hand. The smell of the chicken cooking brings back childhood memories of cookouts in central New York.
Excellent!! Mouthwatering chicken like the best you've ever had.
I thought this was a good recipe. Distinct flavor. Not your everyday chicken. I did reduce the amount of vinegar to 1 cup. Thanks Kathy for something else to do with chicken!!
Amazing. Taste like Buffalos Chiavetta's Chicken. Best if cooked over a charcoal grill
I didn't intend to marinate it for 3 days...just got busy with other things. I think this contributed to it being very salty. Next time I'd cut back by half. I also only made 2 split breasts. This think this also affected the saltiness. Overall very good. Served with rice and green beans. Will make again.
Been eating this since I was a kid...Dad worked at Cornell. It is great! Nice and moist. Now we can have it all the time and not just at Cornell picnics!
made this weekend trying to replicate the local Lions Club Chicken BBQ, and guess what? This was it! Now I have the secret recipie...so funny this simple concoction is the secret behind all the chicken sold at these charity BBQ's across the country. I followed recipie as written except I cut back the salt by 1/2, and it was perfect - I marinated in a zip lock bag overnight - close to 24 hours. then grilled with fresh batch of marinade to baste with frequently. Results were great - family loved it. Leftovers were great cold for lunch! Will for sure make again, but may follow suggestion of another review and add some lemon juice and hot sauce.
Interesting back story...a Cornell professor created this recipe to encourage people to eat more chicken. This marinade is a taste of home...Western New York State.
WAY too vinegary for my taste buds. It wasn't horrible, but all I could taste was the vinegar. Not my favourite.
