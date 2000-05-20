Cornell Chicken Marinade

195 Ratings
  • 5 141
  • 4 34
  • 3 12
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

A lovely chicken marinade with oil, vinegar, poultry seasoning, egg and salt and pepper. Your chicken will love you for this baste, and so will the family.

By Kathy

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Crack the egg into a medium bowl and whisk until beaten. Slowly whisk in the oil until fully blended. Then whisk in the vinegar, salt, poultry seasoning, and ground black pepper. Set some of the sauce aside to use for basting while grilling. Place chicken in shallow baking dish, and coat with sauce. Cover, and marinate in the refrigerator for 24 hours.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
86 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 0.3g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 730.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022