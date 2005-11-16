Cheeseball II
A plain and simple, yet delicious appetizing cheese ball. If you choose, you may roll ball into chopped nuts of your choice. Serve with your favorite crackers.
A plain and simple, yet delicious appetizing cheese ball. If you choose, you may roll ball into chopped nuts of your choice. Serve with your favorite crackers.
Please use caution when using MSG- has potential for severe reactions especially in kids and those who are prone to digestion problems. Side effects of MSG are not fun.Read More
Please use caution when using MSG- has potential for severe reactions especially in kids and those who are prone to digestion problems. Side effects of MSG are not fun.
easy to prepare, however I didn't think it had enough cream cheese. I added another package and more cheese. tasted much better. I also let it sit out an hout before serving and it was easier to spread. I did also add crushed almonds on the outside and it gave it a nice crunch.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections