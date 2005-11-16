Cheeseball II

A plain and simple, yet delicious appetizing cheese ball. If you choose, you may roll ball into chopped nuts of your choice. Serve with your favorite crackers.

Recipe by Lisa H

10
10 to 12 servings
10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Combine the cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, Jack cheese, monosodium glutamate, Worcestershire sauce, ham and beef. Mix together well and form into ball. Refrigerate until chilled.

302 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 86.1mg; sodium 791.4mg. Full Nutrition
