Slow Cooker Barbecue Beef

I ran across this recipe yesterday, and it sounded wonderful. I just happened to have a beef chuck roast in the freezer, but I did not have all the ingredients on hand, so I had to improvise a little. I threw the frozen roast in the crock pot with 1 cup of water, the beef bouillion cubes, and two bottles of BBQ sauce. I did not have all the seasonings either, so I just added my favorite seasoning (Montreal Steak Seasoning). I let it cook on low for about 12 hours, and it was absolutely fabulous!!! It was so tender it fell apart on it's own - no shredding required! I would have never thought to cook this that way, but after how great it turned out, I won't cook it any other way again! Thanks for your recipe!