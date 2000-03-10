Slow Cooker Barbecue Beef
This is a very delicious barbecued beef from a slow cooker. Beef, onion, tomato sauce, and spices. Simply delightful!
The beef is very tender. I used a 4pound rump roast and cooked it for about 12 hours. Added 2T. steak sauce to the gravy mixture as well as chopped garlic. The last 2 hours,I added red potatoes and carrots to make a complete meal! Also thickened the gravy with cornstarch. The whole family enjoyed it. Thank you for sharing the recipe!Read More
I didn't find it to be very flavorful. In fact, we added bbq sauce to the sandwiches while eating in order to have some pep.Read More
Based on previous reviews, I ad-libbed a bit. I put in 2/3 cup of onions, twice the minced garlic, added several dashes of worchestershire sauce and two tablespoons of honey. The sauce was wonderful & I served it over white rice. Great recipe!
I was planning to make a different roast but didn't have all the ingredients. Fortunately, I stumbled across this delight. I made this exactly as written, with the exception of the cooking time. I cooked it on high for six hours. I will definitely make this recipe again, except next time I will add a few drops of Tabasco or perhaps a jalapeno-based sauce to wake the sauce up a bit. Don't get me wrong, there is nothing wrong with the sauce as is, and my husband liked it as is, but a smidgeon of some spice would make it pop just a little.
This is really good! I read the other reviews and did some addlibing. I added a few dashes of Worchestershire sauce, about 3 table spoons of Texas Pete, a couple shakes of Cajun seansoning, a dash of A1 and since I didn't have any honey, I used Caro syrup. Oh, and I did add extra onion and doubled the garlic like the others did. It was great! It had a more BBQ flavor, and had a little kick to it, but not too much! Served it over rice. I will certainly be making this again!
We had tried other barbecue's and there was always something missing. This one had the right flavors we were looking for.
This turned out yummy. It wasn't as flavorful as I had hoped, so I added some extra zing...garlic, a little Lawry's seasoning salt, which livened it up. Just the right amount of moisture, though, the texture of the roast was perfect. Will definitely make again
This was amazing! I used Barbeque sauce instead tomato sauce and it fit in perfect. The meat was tender and perfect for sandwiches. Whenever I have a craving for shredded beef this will be my go-to. Thanks!
This was good but didn't have a very BBQ flavour. The sauce was more a spicy tomato flavour than BBQ. I still prefer BARBECUED BEEF from this site.
I added some bbq sauce instead of tomotoe sauce added a few drops of hotsauce it turned out well
Very Easy and tasty, I'm new to the cooking world and this recipe was easy to follow.. My husband and Dad loved it even my 11 yr old son had no complaints.
This was delicious. I followed the recipe with only one exception...I used about 2 cups of beef broth instead of bouillon. It was great over mashed potatoes...
This was my first crock pot recipe and it came out great. The extra ingredients suggested by vogue9 helped. Thanks for an easy, tasty recipe.
This was amazing!! I followed the directions completely, except for using less onion and chili powder and I used a teaspoon of regular mustard in place of mustard powder. I also added about 1/4 cup of Karo syrup. It was amazing! The first go round we served it over white rice with corn & green beans. Then the leftovers we ate on hamburger buns with a little mustard and pickles & potato chips on the side. Excellent use of a roast! My husband was very pleased! THANK YOU!
Very Good! I didn't have any tomato sauce so I used garlic and onion pasta sauce. I also added bullseye bbq sauce and honey. I checked mine at 5.5 hrs and it was perfect??!
I cooked it for 8 hours at low and it was perfect...Excellent!
Easy and delicious.
Easy to make and my family and coworkers loved it
made this for dinner tonight and LOVED it. My boyfriend said it was one of the best dinners Ive made. I had a 2.5lb roast, and used a small can of tomato sauce then filled half the can with bbq sauce and added that. Didnt have any mustard powder, so didnt use it. I served this with coleslaw on top...I ate mine as an open faced sandwich with a fork. I put it on at noon and at 5 I pulled the whole roast out and shredded it, and threw out the fat, but it back in the crock continued cooking on high and ate it at 7. I will make this again and again!
My slow cooker was out of order so made it in the oven in 3-4 hrs and it was excellent!
made it with a can of rotel tomatoes and it was very good over rice.
This was really good even with my changes. I didn't have tomato sauce, I had a jar of store brand pasta sauce 28 oz (used the whole jar) I also didn't have mustard powder on hand so I used 2 tbs of spicy mustard. I also added extra chili powder... While I was making it I thought Man this is going to be a waste, but to my surprise... WoW it turned out well. :o)
I would give this 4 stars on taste, but not as barbecue....more as a roast with a tomato base sauce. I just didn't get the barbecue/sweet flavor at all. Part may be user error as I eyeballed the measurements, but this was WAY off. Wonderful recipe for a roast though.
Really enjoyed this! Didn't change a thing to the original recipe and it was flavorful and extremely tender. The roast fell apart when I touched it with a fork to shred it! Great on sandwich buns and in wraps. Thanks for the submission!
good shredded well after cooking....must say not very bbqeee (LOL) so after cooking it in the crockpot, took it out shredded it and then added some of my favorite bbq sauce to meat and mixed it in.....
Very tasty. Meat was tender. I might try BBQ sauce next time for a different flavor.
i didnt like the tomato flavor, i wanted bbq. it didnt get all the way through the meat either, despite the fact that i cut it in slices before serving it. not what i was expecting.
Was tasty. Did add some more BBq sauce. Came out very good!!!
This is beyond awesome! I've made it several times now. It has the best flavor of all I've tried. I followed the recipe and didn't change anything. Thanks so much!
This was amazing - after 8 hours in the crockpot, the beef just broke apart into shreds. I will make this again and again!!
Great technique! The sauce was good, but not better than my favorite bbq from the jar.
I made this barbecue, but I didn't add any flour (not necessary). I also added some apple cider vinegar, liquid smoke, cayenne pepper, extra garlic and onion. It was very good
Good tasting, and very easy to do. It has a homemade bbq taste not store bought bbq taste and is a good one to have in your recipe arsenal. A definate keeper.
Other than adding Sazon to the meat initially, I followed the ingredients in the recipe to a tee. One thing I would change is cooking it for 8 hrs on low, not high. It doesn't need to cook for that long.
This recipe is a keeper! Instead of using tomato sauce, however, I opted to use barbecue sauce as per other reviews. I didn't have any beef bouillon so instead used chicken bouillon and the recipe turned out to be just wonderful!
I thought this was a great,quick and easy meal,and it is so good.I do ribs in the slowcooker too and they come out so tender.
Really excellent recipe and very easy too. Followed the recipe exactly except I skipped the bouillon cubes and added a 1/4 cup beef broth, but that probably was not necessary as the roast made its own broth as it cooked all day. After about 7 hours in the slow cooker, my 3 pound roast was fork tender. Refrigerated overnight, skimmed off the fat the next day and then warmed everything up and loaded up some good rolls - fabulous. I did add some BBQ sauce too for added flavor. This makes plenty!!
Very easy & yummy! Even better the 2nd day!
This was a very tender beef and it did taste very good, but it did not taste like BBQ at all. It was more like a roast. I would make it again, but not when we are in the mood for BBQ.
This was great. My son and his friends loved it. Will cook again.
Everyone ate,but not spectacular
I thought this was pretty good, my boyfriend liked it more than I did. It is not exactly like barbecue beef, but it's close. It does have a nice presentation. Nicely done, but not quite worth 5 stars. Something seems to be missing.
I ran across this recipe yesterday, and it sounded wonderful. I just happened to have a beef chuck roast in the freezer, but I did not have all the ingredients on hand, so I had to improvise a little. I threw the frozen roast in the crock pot with 1 cup of water, the beef bouillion cubes, and two bottles of BBQ sauce. I did not have all the seasonings either, so I just added my favorite seasoning (Montreal Steak Seasoning). I let it cook on low for about 12 hours, and it was absolutely fabulous!!! It was so tender it fell apart on it's own - no shredding required! I would have never thought to cook this that way, but after how great it turned out, I won't cook it any other way again! Thanks for your recipe!
As written requires some modification to liven it up. Added BBQ sauce towards the end just to give it a "BBQ" taste. Good base though.
Very good base for a recipe. Modified like other suggested, and thickend the sauce with some corn starch. Thank you for this wonderfull recipe
First time for me making for roast beef sandwiches and Everyone loved it. I added a tbsp of teriyaki sauce, and per some of the other reviews I also added more onion and garlic. Save some of the sauce to put over the beef in the sandwiches. I used the long sandwich rolls.
This was a delicious meal. I changed a few things - eliminated mustard, brown sugsr, tomato sauce, and added 1/2 255 ml bottle Woolworths BBQ sauce, and one 1 1.2 cup box od campbell's beef stock, plus ptoatoes and carrots. I cooked it on high for 7 hrs. The meat was a dream, and my guests really enjoyed it.Elizabeth, Australia.
very good following the yips provided.
This is a wonderful recipe. Start it the night before and there is nothing left to do until next day. Very tender and it pulls apart with fork. Even fussiest eaters enjoy it. Made it with worchestire sauce as well. Both ways fantastic
This has become a new household favorite! I did tweak a few things and it turned out so good. I used 1 whole onion, 1/2 chopped and half thrown in the processor. I added half a bell pepper in the processor as well. I upped the brown sugar to about a 1/2 cup. I dissolved the bouillon in two cups of water and added the water as well. I wound up using 5 cloves of garlic as opposed to one and used 2 teaspoons of mustard powder. I also used about 2-3 teaspoons of Chollula to finish it off. After cooking I also skimmed off the fat from the liquid and used cornstarch to make a thicker sauce from the remaining liquid. It tasted even better as leftovers the next day.
We love this recipe. This is quick, easy and very filling.
I WAS NOT THRILLED WITH THIS RECIPE AT ALL..I THINK IT IS TASTIER AND EASIER TO GET A GOOD NAME BRAND BBQ SAUCE AND USE THAT INSTEAD...ALTHOUGH IT WAS EDIBLE I WILL NOT MAKE THIS AGAIN.
Didn't like the sauce so much, however, we used the high temperature method...might be better to cook longer at the low temperature.
Awsome! Quick to make. Leftovers were great the next day.
Great sauce. We loved this.
After reading other reviews, I added more garlic, few dashes of worchestershire sauce, beef broth instead of beef bouilllon and two tablespoon of honey to the recipe. Used a Dutch oven and cooked for five hours on low heat. The beef was very tender. My kids loved it on a bun or on white rice. Will definitely make it again! -lilmaggee
Delicious! I shredded the beef, thickened the sauce with cornstarch, and served it over buttered egg noodles. Thanks for a great meal!
Thanks for the recipe.
This was a really easy recipe, however like the rest of these reviews I feel you do have to add some more ingredients. I added Sweet Baby Ray's original BBQ sauce, didnt measure it, just tasted it to see if it tasted good :). I cooked it on high for about 7 hours and then took it out and shredded it. I put it back in and added a little more SBR and added some Open Pit as well. Really good so far. Waiting for my husband to come in from hunting and then we will put it on some Kaiser rolls :)
This recipe was very easy and my kids raved over it. I took it on a camping weekend and it was so easy to set up and leave in the crockpot all day. nice to come back and have supper all ready with no extra work.
OMG this was so good. My husband and friends want it again
Used slightly less tomato sauce and added some spicy BBQ sauce to cut down on the tomato flavor. Cooked on low for about 9 hours. Delicious.
