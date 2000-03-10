Slow Cooker Barbecue Beef

This is a very delicious barbecued beef from a slow cooker. Beef, onion, tomato sauce, and spices. Simply delightful!

Recipe by Kathy

prep:
20 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Rub the flour into the roast. Place roast in bottom of slow cooker. Pour in the tomato sauce, onion, brown sugar, bouillon, chili powder, garlic and mustard powder. Mix well.

  • Cover slow cooker and cook on high setting for 8 hours OR on low setting for 14 to 16 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
473 calories; protein 39.1g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 26.6g; cholesterol 126.5mg; sodium 648mg. Full Nutrition
