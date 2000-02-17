French Toast Waffles
Tired of plain old waffles? Do you love French toast, but don't like the hassle? Then try this recipe that combines the ease of waffles with the taste of French toast!
I'm not a big fan of waffles but my husband is. I found this recipe and decided to try it. LOVED IT! We both thought it was great. These are the only waffles that I will make anymore!Read More
I'm not a big fan of waffles but my husband is. I found this recipe and decided to try it. LOVED IT! We both thought it was great. These are the only waffles that I will make anymore!
It tastes like it sounds, just like French Toast! It is a nice departure from the plain old waffle batter that I have grown so used to. I will keep it on the rotation!
I made a big batch of waffles last night and put them in the refrigerator in a ziplock bag so my kids just have to microwave them for a few seconds. I just followed the recipe on the Bisquick package and added cinnamon (I always add vanilla and sugar anyway). The big difference between the two recipes is the eggs. Only use one.
Good receipe...when you want a change from the tradtional waffle. It's a winner!
MY FAMILY THOUGHT THIS RECIPE WAS GOOD. NOT GREAT, BUT GOOD. I LOVED HOW EASY IT WAS TO MAKE AND IT SMELLED GREAT COOKING TOO! THANKS FRED....
Hey guys! I just went to the store and bought milk so that I could make this recipe. I really didn't care for it. I don't think it was worth the calories! Too much cinnamon as well. I think I will stick with either waffles or French toast and try not to mix them! Thanks.
I made these a couple of months ago. My family thought they were pretty good. I don't know if I will make them again or not
Would not exactly say they taste like French Toast but anything with cinnamon added can not be bad!! I had started making a triple batch of these before I realized I only had two eggs so I subbed 4T ground flax mixed with 12T water for the other four eggs with no ill effects. I also used the Easy Biscuit Mixture from this site which I made with whole wheat pastry flour. Made 16 waffles.
these turned out really good,but i did add a little more sugar.
Husband thought that they were good but prefers the taste of "traditional" waffles. Thanks Fred.
VERY GOOD EATIN!
This recipe sounded better than it really was. I was not very impressed with the finished product. I like french toast better.
They were delicious! My whole family loved them! And they were so simple to make!
I made these waffles using the original recipe w/o any changes. They were flat not fluffy. Will try again using less egg and more vanilla. Kids loved them !!
This recipe was great! A nice change from plain waffles.
I thought these were a great change to plain waffles. I will be making these again. We are having company for the weekend soon and I will add these to our brunch menu. Even my husband enjoyed them and my nine month old ate them too!
This was great! The taste and easy of making it was nice. The recipe is the right amount for two people. My husband said its a keeper!
These waffles turned out just right, nothing fantabulous, but very good. It makes a small batch so I doubled the recipe and changed it just a bit. I made it with Bisquick, adding 2 Tblsp. of oil and I only used 3 eggs. I also added 1/2 tsp. nutmeg to give just a bit more flavor. I would definitely make them again.
Totally rocked but I would suggest that you double the recipe if you want even try to feed a family of four...
I dicoverd that using only half the eggs needed the waffels become fluffier.Try it!
I was a virgin waffle maker...I had never made homemade waffles before, but due to the new waffle iron I received for my b-day I had to give it a try. I chose this recipe for my first run and I must say that these waffles were ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL. They were easy to make (my 3 year old helped) and they were delicious. I followed the advice of another reviewer and doubled the batch, I also added additional vanilla and cinnamon (just a dash). I froze the leftovers successfully. Both my husband and I agreed that they were some of the best waffles we have every had (and both kids gobbled them up, which is rare). Take it from me...someone who never made waffles before, these waffles turned out perfectly. Will definately make again, it is a new favorite. Five stars for preparation and 5 stars for taste.
Absolutely YUMMY. I love vanilla flavoring in pancakes or waffles....and this was great. I would have never thought to add cinnamon, but it truly made this unique. Can't wait to make this again. Thanks for the post.
I only have a Belgin Waffle maker, I doubled the reciepe so I could make six waffles and everyone loved them. They are a great alternative, thank you!
This recipe was very dry. I would probably add more milk next time if I do make them again. My kids did not eat them.
These are good, nice flavor and easy to make. I nice change from regular waffles.
This was ok. Not as good as french toast though.
It's more like cinnamon waffles. I love the smell. I agree with some reviwers that it's a bit soft than crispy. I made a batch, put them into a fridge inside a ziplock bag. And pop them in th toaster in the morning. I do think it's more exciting than plain waffles, but not like french toast at all.
These were okay for me I really didnt notice a difference between these and regular waffles!
These waffles were average. I love both French toast and waffles, but I guess not together. They weren't bad, but I probably wouldn't make them again. The batter made two full size waffles with barely any left.
OK waffle recipe but it tasted nothing like french toast. It would just call them cinnamon waffles. My wife said she would prefer just plain waffles.
These are sooooooo good!! Definitely need milk or juice to drink when eating them. Also be careful not to put too much batter in your waffle iron because these tend to overflow on me.
They tasted fine but I didn't think they tasted like french toast at all. They were really fluffy which I liked but other than that not a favorite.
Wow! I just got a 'new' waffle maker and decided to try something other than mom's old family recipe. I tried two different recipes.. this one.. and a more traditional one. After eating this one, my family told me not to even bother with making any other recipes from now on! This was SO good.. and smelled WONDERFUL! The batter is much thinner than I expected for a waffle... but it cooked up great. I will definately be putting this with other favorite recipes! My only complaint would be that it doesn't make that many! I will be doubling my recipe from now on. Awesome!
I found these to be very dry and did not enjoy them.
This was wonderful!!
My husband has asked me to make them several times since I made them the first time.
Didn't taste like french toast, but YUMMY!! Love these waffles! Easy to make & taste great.
This tasted good, but the best part was the simplicity of the recipe!! Something new for breakfast without a dozen ingredients.
I had to laugh at the description of this recipe "do you love French toast, but don't like the hassle?". I think waffles are WAY more hassle than French toast, LOL. However, I do like waffles so I gave this a try. It just didn't hit home with me though. The ingredient list is unclear as to whether you should use all purpose baking mix like Bisquick or a complete "just add water" pancake mix. I assumed that since eggs and milk are added, that Bisquick was the appropriate choice. It is still way to eggy for me. And now I know also that I don't care for my waffles to be sweet and cinnamony, I like them just plain with a crispy outside and a fluffy interior, neither of which this recipe achieved.
I just made these waffles for dinner. They were ok. I think this is a great base recipe. Next time I am going to double the cinnamon, add 1/4t. of nutmeg, and some diced apple. I think it will be really good with a few changes! :)
These were really good. I will admit that they wouldn't have been super-great without the syrup, but this recipe made a good waffle. Thank you.
This wasn't a bad waffle recipe by any means but it tasted nothing like french toast. It would just call them cinnamon waffles. My son really liked them.
Great! Easy to make and my family loves them. A definite change from just plain ole waffles.
Very good tastes just like French Toast! My only complaint is I like Waffles 1 recipe more so I make that and add cinnamon and sugar and it tastes delicious! Only because I am not a big fan of Bis-quick.
I'm a waffles-lover and I have often tried cinnamon waffles. But this recipe is the absolute best and easiest! If you like, you can add a lil more cinnamon or subsitute the milk with buttermilk to make it more fluffy.
Very quick and easy, but they are kind of dry and lack flavour. I guess my expectations were too high... I'll go back to my "from scratch" waffle recipe and try adding cinnamon to that.
I am pregnant and couldn't decided between french toast or waffles. I found this recipe and I LOVED it! It was a great mix of both.
This is perfect! It was almost exactly what I was looking for. My husband wanted a thicker waffle like the ones we had in Germany, and this is almost exactly like them. Delicious taste. The vanilla and cinnamon really give it a great flavor! Thanks!
I just mix according to waffle mix and added sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla! In addition I added some chopped pecans...it was DELISH!
I did it really well on my first try. I love this recipe, and I give it a thumbs up; plus a five star rating.
Ok.
My husband and I didn't care for these waffles too much. I thought they were too heavy and sort of tough. The taste was somewhat like french toast. The recipe only made 2 1/2 waffles but, as it turned out, that was plenty for us.
This is my go-to waffle recipe. We like to put whip cream and strawberries on them and the texture holds up better than a traditional waffle in my opinion. Definitely worth a try.
Yummy, they do taste like french toast! I made them in my Mickey Mouse waffler and they turned out awesome, A keeper!
This recipe was excellent! It had a nice french toast taste without being overwhelming.
i think i will stick to my normal recipe for waffles that i have found on this site- these turned out a little too thick and tough. the idea was good-and even the taste was great- it might have been that i made my own waffle mix instead of using bisquick or something to the like------i will try these one more time using actual bisquick and trying to make the mixture a little more runny so they don't come out quite so thick. I did add a touch of orange juice to the mixture and that added a special little touch to the taste. I will try again--
Yum! We like waffles and French toast. This is both in one! What could be better?
These deserve five stars just on simplicity alone. These took about five minutes to prepare and cook! They also tasted great. I will definitely make these again!
Nice change with a cinnamon flavor.
Very good!! Tasted somewhat like french toast but not really. Definitely a great alternative to the regular waffle. The batter looked a little too liquidy when I made it, but when I put the amount I regularly put in my iron it overflowed. When I got it right it was very good. Thank you!
I thought these were very good, and they were a nice change from the norm.
Very easy and very good.
I was originally impressed by the reviews and was excited to make this 'unique' recipe for my family - part of a brunch birthday celebration. The first batch was awful. Thinking I must have made a mistake, I remade them with a different waffle mix. The second batch was just as bad - flavorless and hard. I'll stick to my 'from scratch' recipe as well. It's a little more time consuming (but so is having to remake a recipe), but the results are consistent.
These were so good! I added a little butter into the waffle batter before cooking them. These will definitely become a favorite!
I LOVE this recipe, it is truly delicious. Its great for special occasions, but its so easy its great any time. My whole family loves these. These will definitely become a regular for us.
i didnt have any self rising flour or baking powder, or bread for that matter, in the house and was looking for some type of breakfast other than eggs and bacon, or breakfast burritos, or plain old pancakes made from a mix, i searched and searched and found this!!!!!it was delicious!!!!its definatly a keeper!!!it tastes like french toast but the consistancy of waffles!!!
One child wanted waffles and the other wanted french toast. Search allrecipes.com and Voila! Two for one and both kids love 'em!
Well, I don't know that they tasted like French toast, but they were good, nevertheless. I doubled the recipe for my Belgian waffle maker and got 4 waffles with a bit of batter left over. I followed the recipe exactly, other than doubling it. If I made it again, I might add some maple syrup into the batter to see how that turned out.
This recipe blew my mind out my nose. The combination of cinnamon and pancake mix is like long lost friends meeting for the first time in 46 years. Also, it is easy to make. which leaves times for my other activities. like horseback riding, and underwater basket weaving.
We love french toast, and we love waffles, so we love this recipe. A family favorite made just as is.
Pros: Cinnamon flavor was great and these smelled delicious when in the waffle maker. Cons: More of a soft waffle, not crispy. Also the recipe says it makes 6, I would say each batch made about 3 waffles in a Belgian style waffle maker.
This recipe is really good! It is so simple to make too! It was so easy and I can't wait to make more. I cut this recipe in half and got 3 very thick and nicely sized waffles out of it, so my adjustments would need to be doubled in order to satisfy the recipe posted...The things I did differently were: used 1/2 teaspoon (instead of 1) of Splenda sugar added 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice I needed to add a tiny bit of cold water to the mixture so that I could stir it and thin out the batter just a little. Other than that, stick to the recipe. This recipe probably can withstand many modifications too. I think I am going to put in more vanilla extract next time and maybe even some apples another time. This recipe is definitely a keeper! One note, my waffle iron is for Belgian waffles and so mine came out very soft (the way I like it), be sure to cook yours a little longer if you like your waffles crunchy. ENJOY!!! I hope you like these as much as I did. PS I used Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake Mix (the “Just add Water” kind) for my waffles.
Awesome!!
Very good spin on waffles if you want something a little different.
i'm a health freak and i was originally drawn to this recipe because it doesn't use oil like other waffle recipes. i used splenda, egg subsitute and skim milk and the waffles still tasted amazing! my search for the perfect waffle recipe is over! thanks for this keeper!!
Tastes Great!
We are a waffle family and these were really a hit. I did make a couple changes after the first batch though, I added a little extra vanilla to enhance the flavor. I've also made these using 2 packets of Sweet and Low instead of sugar without any problems. They are very 'tender' just the way a good waffle should be.
Just as I began to make these, I realized I only had complete pancake batter (just add water). So if you're worried about using that kind, don't be. They came out great! I made the recipe as posted and they tasted like cinnamon rolls and reminded us of Christmas. We'll make these often - at least a double batch at a time. Hint: Keep the waffles warm and crispy in a 300 degree oven as you make them, so everyone can eat together.
I thought the smell was awesome, the taste wasn't as rich as I expected. I think in the future I would add butter to the recipe to soften it up or perhaps cook the waffle and then dip it in the french-toast ingredients and cook it traditionally.
My 14-year-old daughter found this recipe and loves to make it. She always calls the nieces and nephews to come up for breakfast when she makes it and they love it!!
I was very excited to try this recipe, and I'll have to admit it smelled terrific in the waffle iron, but the waffles came out really dry and soft. I think possibly that this had something to do with using "complete" waffle mix (where you just add water), because I followed the directions of the recipe to a "t", even though other reviewers added more waffle mix to make the batter less runny (mine was consistent like waffle mix usually is). I may try this again sometime, since it got so many rave reviews, but for now I'll stick to my french toast and waffles seperately.
These were very well received by the fam!! I did read the reviews & so added a lil' less oil than the box recipe called for, & half the eggs in this one. But they were delicious, crispy and everything anybody could want from a waffle!!
My kids loved these! I made these exactly as written and my kids gobbled them up. Next time I’m going to use brown sugar instead of white for a more French toast flavor.
Delicious recipe! Definately should not let them cook until they stop steaming, check it after about 2 minutes or so. These waffles get too hard when you let them go till the waffle maker says they're done.
This is a great recipe. While it is cooking, it smells like your making waffle cones. The only thing was that the serving size is a little off... a serving size of 3 on the recipe only yeilded two moderate sized servings. Other than that, it is good.. It has a good aftertaste..
It's French Toast in a new form! Plus, you don't have to flip the bread!
no taste
Awesome! These were so flavorful and moist! I liked using the ready-made pancake mix for this. It saved a lot of time.
I was disappointed in this recipe. I doubled the recipe because when I make waffles all the mixes I use calls for to cups. The batter was so thin that it came out of my waffle maker all over my counter. I added more mix to thicken it up. I was not happy with how the waffles turned out. I might try this again and tweak the ingredients some.
These are great! Will definitely be a staple recipe in our house!
I made this while we had guests over and everyone loved it! I love french toast and my fiance loves waffles so this was perfect. We will be making it again!
I can't say the flavor was anything spectacular but they were good. Not sure I would make them again.
I made this with Kodiak cakes pancake mix and would not make again. The eggs made it too tough and the waffles POPPED out of the iron. I added more milk for the second waffle and it was dry to me. Not impressed
Pretty good but needed 1 tbs. BUTTER! I also added a dash cloves which bumped up the flavor. Soft waffles.
Not my favorite. I liked the idea, but next time I will either make French Toast or Waffles.
Needs more cinnamon. Otherwise it was pretty good
Very good! We love waffles and these are the best.
