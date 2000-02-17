French Toast Waffles

144 Ratings
  • 5 63
  • 4 44
  • 3 28
  • 2 6
  • 1 3

Tired of plain old waffles? Do you love French toast, but don't like the hassle? Then try this recipe that combines the ease of waffles with the taste of French toast!

By Fred Fields

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 waffles
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat waffle iron. In a large mixing bowl, combine waffle mix, sugar and cinnamon. Stir in milk, eggs and vanilla extract.

    Advertisement

  • Spray preheated waffle iron with non-stick cooking spray. Pour mix onto hot waffle iron. Cook until golden brown. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 19.9g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 63.6mg; sodium 354.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022