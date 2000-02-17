French Toast Waffles

This recipe is really good! It is so simple to make too! It was so easy and I can't wait to make more. I cut this recipe in half and got 3 very thick and nicely sized waffles out of it, so my adjustments would need to be doubled in order to satisfy the recipe posted...The things I did differently were: used 1/2 teaspoon (instead of 1) of Splenda sugar added 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice I needed to add a tiny bit of cold water to the mixture so that I could stir it and thin out the batter just a little. Other than that, stick to the recipe. This recipe probably can withstand many modifications too. I think I am going to put in more vanilla extract next time and maybe even some apples another time. This recipe is definitely a keeper! One note, my waffle iron is for Belgian waffles and so mine came out very soft (the way I like it), be sure to cook yours a little longer if you like your waffles crunchy. ENJOY!!! I hope you like these as much as I did. PS I used Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake Mix (the “Just add Water” kind) for my waffles.