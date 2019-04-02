Turkey and Citrus Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 166.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 13.6g 27 %
carbohydrates: 15.5g 5 %
dietary fiber: 2.6g 10 %
sugars: 10.7g
fat: 6g 9 %
saturated fat: 1g 5 %
cholesterol: 26.6mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 2671.3IU 53 %
niacin equivalents: 5.5mg 42 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 18 %
vitamin c: 30.1mg 50 %
folate: 74.9mcg 19 %
calcium: 64.8mg 7 %
iron: 2mg 11 %
magnesium: 44.8mg 16 %
potassium: 431.9mg 12 %
sodium: 264.8mg 11 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 54.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.