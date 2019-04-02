Turkey and Citrus Salad

A way to use leftover turkey after Thanksgiving.

By kdonofrio

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss snap peas, turkey meat, spinach leaves, mixed salad greens, mushrooms, mandarin orange pieces, walnuts, and raspberry vinaigrette dressing lightly in a salad bowl to combine, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 6g; cholesterol 26.6mg; sodium 264.8mg. Full Nutrition
