Easy Oven Beef Stew

4
16 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 4
  • 3 6
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Too busy to cook? Well, just put these four ingredients in the oven and forget about it. I like to use London broil. Great served over noodles! Try adding your favorite vegetables.

Recipe by Joanne Hepler

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cut the roast into cubes, then place in a 10x15 inch roasting pan with soup mix, ginger ale and mushrooms; mix well.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
423 calories; protein 38.1g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 26.2g; cholesterol 126.4mg; sodium 370.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022