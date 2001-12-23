Easy Oven Beef Stew
Too busy to cook? Well, just put these four ingredients in the oven and forget about it. I like to use London broil. Great served over noodles! Try adding your favorite vegetables.
This is a great recipe! Always a big hit. I substituted red wine for the ginger ale and it makes the meat all that more tender. Definitely try it.Read More
I made this for dinner this cold evening thinking it sounded just right. Maybe for someone else though, not my family. I followed this recipe to the letter, and that's rare. I served it over steamed white rice. We just didn't like the flavor of the beef and the consistancy of the "juice". I give this three stars because I believe with some adjustments such as fresh minced garlic, and water or broth in place of the ginger ale. I would add all sorts of goodies as well.Read More
My husband and I couldn't believe how this recipe turned out!! I would never have thought to use gingerale in a recipe other than a punch. We enjoyed it so much. Definately a keeper!!! I added sweet baby carrots and some potatoes as well as some garlic, bayleaves oregano and basil just to make it a complete meal and to spice it up a little. Thanks so much for submitting this recipe for everyone to try.
GREAT & EASY!! I used "beefy onion" dry soup mix and added some baby carrots the last two hours of cooking and served with mashed potatoes. The ale gave it a subtle sweet taste and ofcourse, the meat was VERY tender. I bet this would work in a slow cooker too. Either way, its a keeper!
Did not care for the "artificial" taste imparted by the soup mix. Broth needed thickening.
This was very good. I thickened up the sauce to make a nice gravy. Prepared some bowtie pasta & placed the stew and gravy over it. Delicious.
i chose this recipe, because it looked quick and easy. a little disappointed. it took longer than 4 hours for the beef to get tender, didn't have much of a flavor and it was really watery.
For me, this dish was just okay. It was definitely quick and easy, but not a great meal for my family.
This recipe as written is EXTREMELY bland...i had to amp up the spices at the end (too bad it was almost fully cooked by the time i found this out!). I added garlic powder and quite a bit of Tony's to compensate for the lack of flavour. The meat (london broil) was a bit tough and stringly, too, but it would have helped if my husband would've stayed out of it so it could cook properly. Not sure i will ever try this recipe again, but if i do it will be with MAJOR changes.
I made it exactly as instructed however when I think stew I think of other vegetables as well. I added in carrots, onion and potatoes and I chose to use fresh mushrooms instead of canned mushrooms. I'm not sure that I like the ginger ale taste so I might do what another user did and I might try red wine next time.
Came out good. Should of covered though
