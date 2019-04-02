Orcchiette Pasta with Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

This is a great recipe. Very close to one I got when stationed in Italy. The main differences are the sausage wasn't used and after blanching the broccoli was sauted with the spices. The Italian lady who taught me to make it used the same pot and water for boiling the pasta and blanching the broccoli. Just blanch the broccoli first, scoop it out and cook the pasta. She said it didn't add anything to the pasta but saved water and using two pots. It has been the most requested recipe by my children when they leave home.
Used Curelom's recommendation to cook the broccoli rabe in the same pot as the pasta...less dishes is always good! Next time, I will cook the broccoli rabe for half the time shown because it all fell apart when mixed together. Regardless - it was delicious and easy! (skipped the olives because we don't like them)
This is delicious! I made it vegetarian by using veggie sausage, and used collards because that was all we had. Everyone at the table had multiple helpings, my five year-old included! I will definitely make this again.
My family including three teen daughters love this! Also good with mild ital sausage and topped with Parmesan cheese. For a complete meal I make homemade bread sticks (a snap to make with our bread machine) and a spring mix salad with red onion raspberries and pine nuts.
This is an easy weeknight meal but a little on the ho-hum side. I don t care for broccoli rabe so I substituted escarole. Added some white wine and chicken broth as well as the fresh tomatoes suggested as an option by the submitter. Omitted the olives and since good fresh garlic was already included I skipped the onion salt and garlic powder as well.
Great recipe. Added some extra garlic for my taste. Next time I would love to make this with a cream sauce or stewed tomatoes. Thanks!
The recipe was delicious. I changed it a little because I was unable to find broccoli rabe. I used broccolini and in retrospect it was easier for the toddler palate that I also cook for! Broccolini is obviously much sweeter in flavor so it might have changes the essence of the dish but it was a hit at my house. I also didn't have onion salt or garlic powder so decided to use fresh (2tbsp 2 tsp of fresh onion and 4 1/8 tsp of garlic- in addition to the 2 garlic cloves it calls for.). In order to add a little sharpness I used a little pecorino at the end and chose black olives brined in salt from
Good dish. I added 8oz of sliced mushrooms half a chopped onion and about 1/2c of the salted pasta water omitting the black olives and onion salt. Makes tons! Flavor is good the first night but the dish gets dry for leftovers.
The recipe in the Februrary/March 2017 issue of Allrecipes magazine calls for toasted bread crumbs. I made it with the bread crumbs and love it so much more.