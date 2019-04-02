Orcchiette Pasta with Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

Rating: 4.4 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

One day my boyfriend and I went out to eat in Little Italy and he order a dish that he said was exactly like what I make at home for him! Why spend $25 when you can do it at home? It's a really warm and filling dish that you won't be able to get enough of! You can add tomatoes to it if you wish and adjust the garlic, hotness and oil to your liking. Enjoy! I serve this with Romano cheese and crushed red pepper.

By bokenbaker

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, stir in the orcchiette and return to a boil. Cook the pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta has cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain well in a colander set in the sink.

  • At the same time, bring another large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Stir in the broccoli rabe, and cook uncovered until tender, about 6 minutes. Drain, and return to the pot along with the orcchiette pasta.

  • Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the sausage, and cook until firm turning frequently, about 5 minutes. Cut the sausage into 1/2 inch pieces, and sprinkle with the minced garlic, salt, onion salt, garlic powder, and black pepper. Cook until the sausage is no longer pink in the center, and beginning to brown on the cut sides, about 5 minutes more. Once done, stir the sausage mixture into the pasta along with the sliced black olives to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
649 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 61.2g; fat 32.7g; cholesterol 60.7mg; sodium 1441.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (26)

Most helpful positive review

CURELOM
Rating: 4 stars
12/01/2009
This is a great recipe. Very close to one I got when stationed in Italy. The main differences are the sausage wasn't used and after blanching the broccoli was sauted with the spices. The Italian lady who taught me to make it used the same pot and water for boiling the pasta and blanching the broccoli. Just blanch the broccoli first, scoop it out and cook the pasta. She said it didn't add anything to the pasta but saved water and using two pots. It has been the most requested recipe by my children when they leave home. Read More
Helpful
(48)

Most helpful critical review

naples34102
Rating: 3 stars
03/13/2012
This is an easy weeknight meal but a little on the ho-hum side. I don t care for broccoli rabe so I substituted escarole. Added some white wine and chicken broth as well as the fresh tomatoes suggested as an option by the submitter. Omitted the olives and since good fresh garlic was already included I skipped the onion salt and garlic powder as well. Read More
Helpful
(5)
KMF
Rating: 4 stars
03/23/2011
Used Curelom's recommendation to cook the broccoli rabe in the same pot as the pasta...less dishes is always good! Next time, I will cook the broccoli rabe for half the time shown because it all fell apart when mixed together. Regardless - it was delicious and easy! (skipped the olives because we don't like them) Read More
Helpful
(20)
Rachel
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2011
This is delicious! I made it vegetarian by using veggie sausage, and used collards because that was all we had. Everyone at the table had multiple helpings, my five year-old included! I will definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(11)
ShelleyC
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2011
My family including three teen daughters love this! Also good with mild ital sausage and topped with Parmesan cheese. For a complete meal I make homemade bread sticks (a snap to make with our bread machine) and a spring mix salad with red onion raspberries and pine nuts. Read More
Helpful
(6)
naples34102
Rating: 3 stars
03/12/2012
This is an easy weeknight meal but a little on the ho-hum side. I don t care for broccoli rabe so I substituted escarole. Added some white wine and chicken broth as well as the fresh tomatoes suggested as an option by the submitter. Omitted the olives and since good fresh garlic was already included I skipped the onion salt and garlic powder as well. Read More
Helpful
(5)
JALOKIVI
Rating: 4 stars
09/16/2011
Great recipe. Added some extra garlic for my taste. Next time I would love to make this with a cream sauce or stewed tomatoes. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Michelle
Rating: 4 stars
05/30/2017
The recipe was delicious. I changed it a little because I was unable to find broccoli rabe. I used broccolini and in retrospect it was easier for the toddler palate that I also cook for! Broccolini is obviously much sweeter in flavor so it might have changes the essence of the dish but it was a hit at my house. I also didn't have onion salt or garlic powder so decided to use fresh (2tbsp 2 tsp of fresh onion and 4 1/8 tsp of garlic- in addition to the 2 garlic cloves it calls for.). In order to add a little sharpness I used a little pecorino at the end and chose black olives brined in salt from Read More
Helpful
(3)
LIZCANCOOK
Rating: 4 stars
03/17/2013
Good dish. I added 8oz of sliced mushrooms half a chopped onion and about 1/2c of the salted pasta water omitting the black olives and onion salt. Makes tons! Flavor is good the first night but the dish gets dry for leftovers. Read More
Helpful
(2)
DawnsCookin
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2017
The recipe in the Februrary/March 2017 issue of Allrecipes magazine calls for toasted bread crumbs. I made it with the bread crumbs and love it so much more. Read More
Helpful
(1)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022