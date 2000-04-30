Real Texas Chili

This is a gold standard Texas chili recipe, that I’ve used for well over a decade, albeit with some tweaks. There are some reviews that state this was bland- I cannot emphasize this enough- for chili, it is absolutely imperative that you use a quality, FRESH chili powder, and cumin. Preferably homemade, but at least buy good chili powder and cumin from a reliable source. It makes a HUGE difference. Remember, chili is short for chili con carne, which literally means CHILES with meat. So the chili powder is EVERYTHING. So to my suggested tweaks- leave the salt out, and taste the final dish. It always has plenty of salt from the beef broth alone, IMO. Also, don’t just dump the rest of the broth in. Add only as much as needed to keep it from getting too thick. If it gets very thin, that will kill the flavor (too much liquid dilutes the flavors). Also, I like to add some chopped up chipotle with adobo sauce, just for extra flavor, and maybe sauté in some fresh chiles during the meat searing phase. If I’m feeling really narcissistic, I’ll add pepper extract, and send myself to the devils playground. Whether mild, or narcissist hot, enjoy with some good skillet cornbread.