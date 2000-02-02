Grandma's Fresh Apple Cake

4.4
169 Ratings
  • 5 116
  • 4 28
  • 3 11
  • 2 7
  • 1 7

A wonderful loaf cake that is chock full of apples. It also contains raisins and nuts.

Recipe by Steve Dale

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a fluted tube pan (such as Bundt®).

    Advertisement

  • Sift flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt together in a bowl. Set aside.

  • Mix sugar, egg, and oil together in another bowl. Stir in the flour mixture just until combined; fold in apple, walnuts, and raisins.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean, about 1 hour.

Cook's Note:

You can use dates instead of raisins, and any kind of chopped nut that you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 208.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022