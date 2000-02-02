Grandma's Fresh Apple Cake

The batter was so tight I thought I must have done something wrong. I reread the ingredients about 10 times after mixing the batter trying to find my mistake. I am not an experienced baker. Luckily some reviews mentioned the same thing and I followed Naples' lead and added a splash of apple cider. That fixed it. Not usually a fan of dried fruit, so I omitted it and used more walnuts. Make sure you do a good job of greasing/flouring the pan, I had some sticking in spots I missed even though I used a nonstick pan. Smelled wonderful while baking. But man! This is so sweet I can barely eat it, even though I reduced the sugar to 3/4. I did love the moist, dense texture and how it is so chock full of apples and nuts. I want to salvage the recipe and try again using half the sugar. Used Baldwin apples from a local orchard. Baked in a pan for 8 mini loaves and baked for 30 min which worked well. Too bad about the exorbitant sweetness.