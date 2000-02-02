Grandma's Fresh Apple Cake

It was so hot here today that I wanted a reminder of autumn! I doubled this so I could use my bundt pan and made the following adjustments to the recipe: added 2/3 cup dark brown sugar for a total of 1-2/3 c sugar instead of 2 cups; added 1 T vanilla; I shredded 2 large Braeburn apples and added 1/4 cup applesauce (for those that are tempted to add moisture to the thick batter, shred the apples and they will impart plenty of moisture--it will be like a normal cake batter once you get the apples mixed in) ; I didn't double the nuts--used 1/2 cup pecans; used 1 cup dates, no raisins; added a dash of nutmeg. Instead of doubling the oil, I was going to add 1/4 cup melted butter, but I forgot to add it--I didn't miss it at all. I would like to try it next time with 1/2 wheat flour. Now for the review: I love apple cake & my husband loves date cake--this is a perfect compromise. The cake is moist and flavorful and we both loved it. I added a glaze but it doesn't need anything to enhance it. It absolutely deserves 5 stars--thanks Steven!
WOOOOOO-HOOOOOOOO and YUMMMMMMMO!!! What a delicious cake! I doubled the recipe for a bundt pan- used 1c whole wheat flour (I LOVE the texture this adds to baked goods) and 1 cup white flour, 1/4 c oil and 1/4 c applesauce- otherwise followed the recipe exactly. WOW! This is what an apple cake SHOULD taste like! Thank you so much for the recipe, I'll never need any other! (FYI- the bundt cake took about 1 1/2 hours to cook)
This cake is very moist and over-loaded of apples (that's the way an apple cake should be, according to me). It's very cinnamon-y as well (are you surprised: 1 tsp for an 8x4 loaf!). Will make it all winter long, when I need a quick, healthy and satisfying snack. I followed the recipe exactly, except I omitted nuts (I'm not very fond of it), and the cake stores quite well.
I LOVE this bread~! I did follow several hints from other reviewers....I used 1/2 cup sauce and 1 diced apple; I added 1 tsp. apple pie spice; and I only sprinkled some of the second pack of oatmeal on top. But I also used Smart Balance Light spread instead of butter....I used Splenda instead of sugar....I added a tablespoon of ground flax seed, and I used Apple Raisin Supreme packs of oatmeal. I was worried that it would be dry as the batter was very stiff, and also using the Smart Balance spread...but it turned out WONDERFUL...moist and flavorful with chuncks of apple. The only thing I'll do differently next time is to add some raisins and nuts to the mix. Thanks for this recipe.
it was my first time at all to bake a cake from a scrach ,and it was yummmmmmmmmy . I made it all with just apple and I added 1/2 tsb of vanilla, I found the sugar is too much for me so I used just 1/2 cup and may be I`ll reduce it the second time as long as the apple is full of sugar.
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
12/30/2012
Not the prettiest loaf cake I've ever made but it sure did taste good. It's a rather shallow, flat "loaf." I used dates and fresh apples from our tree (don't have a clue what kind they are but they're good and sweet!). I strayed from the recipe a little - the batter was sooo thick that I added a couple splashes of apple cider to loosen it a bit to make it easier to stir in the add-is. I also added a teaspoon of apple pie spice along with the cinnamon. I did use the nuts as well as dates so this cake was just chock full of chunks of fruit and nuts. I had intended to drizzle it with a glaze of powdered sugar and maple syrup but it wasn't even necessary. This is moist, intensely fragrant, with an unmistakable apple taste and presence in spite of the additional spice I added.
Great basic recipe. I did find it to be more bread-like than cake-like but I was expecting that and was very pleased with the texture. I added a couple splashes of vanilla and a few dashes of nutmeg to the mixture. I didn't have raisins so I omitted them (but will definitely include them next time), and used pecans in place of the walnuts, which were great. I baked this in a 9x5 loaf pan and it was done at about 38-40 minutes.
This was really good and easy. I was looking for a quick and easy recipe to make at my boyfriend's bachelor pad... with few ingredients and using no fancy equipment. This was perfect. He does not even own any baking pans, so I actually baked this in a coffee can - and it was great - like a giant muffin. I added an extra egg, and a little milk to get the batter to the consistancy I wanted, perhaps b/c I used 3 apples, which was prob a little more than 2 cups, and baked it longer b/c of the coffee can (about 1 hr and 10-15 mins). This dissappeared in less than 24 hours, and I will definitly make again.
Fantastic, yummy, moist, perfect! I doubled the recipe, except the sugar, and used a 9x13" pan, baked for about 35 minutes. I left out the nuts and raisins this time. The sugar can easily be halved--the whole amount would be way too sweet.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2003
Very popular at a cake sale. The dessert apples kept their shape and didn't go slushy whihc gave it an interesting texture. I have also made it with wholemeal flou which was also successful. Everyone wanted the recipe!
Excellent!! very moist and delicious. The reason I didn't give it five stars is that it's too sweet, next time I'll reduce the sugar to 3/4c. With the apples and raisins in it it doesn't need a lot of sugar.
There would be nothing I would change about this recipe. It is moist and very tasty and it freezes well.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2004
First off, I have to say... I suck at cooking, especially baking! Several years ago a friend of mine made an apple cake and I absolutely loved it. Since then, I have been looking for a recipe that compares and I must say... my search is over! Grandmas Fresh Apple Cake is now gonna be Pearl's apple cake also! As for something helpful to add... I must say that the batter seemed very thick right before I added the chopped apples.. but I just put some elbow grease into it and I ended up with a really moist and chewy cake!
this is my first ever review of a recipe....iv tried many recipes here and so far nothing has motivated me to write a review except this one...its sooo good!!!! i doubled the recipe and added a teaspoon of vanilla extract and used brown sugar instead of white. it came out unbelieveably good. moist and rich and not overly sweet....everybody should try this recipe.
The batter was so tight I thought I must have done something wrong. I reread the ingredients about 10 times after mixing the batter trying to find my mistake. I am not an experienced baker. Luckily some reviews mentioned the same thing and I followed Naples' lead and added a splash of apple cider. That fixed it. Not usually a fan of dried fruit, so I omitted it and used more walnuts. Make sure you do a good job of greasing/flouring the pan, I had some sticking in spots I missed even though I used a nonstick pan. Smelled wonderful while baking. But man! This is so sweet I can barely eat it, even though I reduced the sugar to 3/4. I did love the moist, dense texture and how it is so chock full of apples and nuts. I want to salvage the recipe and try again using half the sugar. Used Baldwin apples from a local orchard. Baked in a pan for 8 mini loaves and baked for 30 min which worked well. Too bad about the exorbitant sweetness.
Thank you for posting an apple cake recipe that does not list cake mix as one of the ingredients. I was really worried when I mixed in the flour with the egg/sugar/oil as it started to resemble cookie dough, not cake batter. The apples however solved that problem once I added them. Overall this was easy to make and came out beautifully. Thanks for sharing!
Something is wrong with the recipe. It isn't moist enough to even incorporate the dry ingredients as written. I had to add several things and it still makes a very small loaf. It should be listed as such and not as a cake.
WOW!!! I did not think I could find a cake I liked better than the applesauce cake I got from this site and have been making for years but this is amazing. I have made it as is, I've doubled it for a 9X13 pan and I've made it with all whole wheat flour. My sister says this is her new favorite apple dessert, pushing apple crisp to the side after 40+ years. That is saying something. I made it three times in one week. The raisins on top burn a little so I tried soaking them but found it made the cake too moist so I will stick with not soaking the raisins and dealing with the burned. It made a nice crunchy top when I didn't soak. Also, the "batter" is more like fruitcake or a pressed cookie dough. It is very thick but it bakes up beautifully.
Five stars! I've made this recipe twice now & both times I have been soo pleased. I tried making these healthier by using a blend of 1/3 whole wheat flour & 2/3 white flour & I used 1/4 cup of applesauce & only 2 tbsp of oil. The result was a very rich very moist cake! I will definitely make this recipe again and again :)
In an effort to make a snack as low calorie as possible I eliminated the nuts and raisins and substituted all natural applesauce for the oil. I doubled it, put it in a 9x13 pan for about 40 min on 350. I cut it into 24 pieces and each is only 122 calories! It smelled wonderful cooking and came out very moist, sweet enough to my palate and my kids asked for seconds - thanks. I look forward to making it with the nuts and raisins as well - I'm sure it tastes even better!
First bread I've made and it was delicious! Grated about 4 locally grown apples, used a dash of nutmeg, a bit of brown sugar and a bit of vanilla. We didn't have walnuts so I used pecans instead-- delicious. And had no raisins so I used some dates which was amazing though I'm sure it'd be fantaaastic with raisins. Boyfriend loved it and so did everyone else. Moist and apple-y.. perfect! Lots of compliments.
Excellent!!! This cake is so very moist and easy to make. Better than a box and just as fast. I omitted the raisins for personal taste. At first, the batter looked really crumbly and I added a little milk (like 1/8 cup) next time, and there will be a next time I will not add the milk, as I think the apples moisten the batter. I also put the thinnest layer of cream cheese frosting on. Though it is great solo. Boyfriend LOVES it. Thank you so much for sharing!!!
Wow this cake/bread is wonderfully delicious! I can't believe how easy it was to make & it didn't last more than two days in my house! Didn't change a thing except for leaving out the raisins. Thanks so much, I will be making this for years to come!
Steven, I made this cake loaf exactly as it is written here, using McIntosh apples. This is such an easy recipe to make, and oh my gosh the fantastic flavor! Just exactly the right combination of ingredients and ratios. Probably the only special note I can make for this review is that I chopped the apples quite finally due to the quite small amount of batter. I'm going to finish using up my apples using only this recipe and fresh some delicious Grandma's Fresh Apple Cake for the upcoming cold winter days. Thanks very much for a real keeper!
Oh yum! I am notorious for not being able to bake a decent cake, so I thought I would try this loaf cake. It turned out perfectly. I didn't have eggs and used egg substitute. The batter is dense, the cake itself is moist. A delicious way to herald in the autumn season!
Wow this is so yummy I didn't have raisins so I chopped up some prunes I had and they are super sweet. Also I drizzled some Carmel sauce on top, wow it was like candy good! I was a little unsure because it was not such a wet batter but it's awesome.
This cake was delicious. I got nervous because before I folded in the apples (I didn't dice the apples, I grated them) the batter was so thick like a stiff cookie dough, so I thought I messed up, but once I added the apples it was perfect. I made a few slight changes. Like another poster, I added 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar. I also subsituted 2 egg whites for the one egg. Lastly, I made a crumb topping and added a glaze over top of that. It was SO good! This is a keeper. The cake was dense, yet nice and moist. Wonderful!
So, I followed the recipe exactly, using the 8x4 loaf pan and this thing would NOT cook! It was in the oven at 350 for over 80 minutes and the middle/bottom was still raw. Perhaps it would work better in a square pan, but I'm not sure why no one else has had this problem.
I came here all ready to give this recipe a poor review, because it absolutely fell apart for me. I threw the remnants in a pie dish and still served it, slightly angry about the mistake. Of course, when it was time to eat, I realized just how incredible this recipe is. The cake was utterly delicious, topped with the Caramel IV sauce, the gourmands in my house were in heaven. I do not even like apples, and I could not find a single fault with the cake. I added vanilla, and I took out the nuts. But that was it for alterations.
This is delicious. I used half whole wheat flour and half all purpose flour and added a little more apples. I shredded the apples, which I think made it more moist. My toddler gobbles this up. I have made this twice, once with regular raisins and once with golden raisins without the nuts. I prefer the regular raisins, and the nuts add another great dimension to the cake/bread.
I don't know what's wrong with mine but my cake looked ugly. It looked like apple crisp rather than a cake. Far away from the photo. The top was dry out, crispy. I checked the recipe twice and found nothing wrong. I use recipe from this site so many times but never happened like this. Taste good, no doubt. And freeze well. Maybe bcos my apples not chopped enough.
great tasting recipe!i omitted the raisins and nuts as i didn't have any at hand. and i used melted butter instead of margarine which gave the cake a pudding like texture and served it with creme anglaise - it was a hit with the kids! one just needs to remember that there is moisture in apples too!
This cake does have more of a bread type texture. It is similar to banana bread, but with the apple taste. With that being said, it is still absolutely delicious. I made this for my 9 year old daughter's birthday by her request. I doubled the recipe and it fit a 10 inch round cake pan perfectly. My daughter wanted Spongebob Squarepants on top of her cake so I made some cream cheese frosting for decorating. The frosting complimented the spicey apple taste of this cake wonderfully. Everyone ranted and raved about how good the cake was! I even had to make another batch of it the next day because my husband wanted more. This time I baked it in a loaf pan and skipped the frosting. It was still a HUGE hit! I'm definitely keeping this in my recipe box and I am sure it will be used very often. Thanks for the great recipe!
Thanks for a tasty treat! I went apple picking yesterday and have lots of apple to use. This looked like the easiest apple cake recipe on the site, but after making it, I am sure it is one of the best as well. I also added a little vanilla like another reviewer, but that was the only change I made. It was so moist and delicious--wonderful with a nice cup of coffee. Thanks so much for sharing with me!!
I added 1/4 cup of apple sauce because the batter seemed dry. My cake turned out very moist and it made me feel healthy to be eating this because of the apples, nuts and raisins. Husband said it tasted more like a bread than a cake but he liked it too.
I agree with the reviewer who said there's too much baking soda in this recipe -- the cake has an unpleasant-tasting metallic edge as a result. If you look at NY Times recipe for Teddie's Apple Cake, a no-fail recipe since 1973, it uses 1 tsp baking soda in a batter that uses 3 cups flour. 1 tsp for just 1 cup flour is just too much.
This cake was a GREAT low-fat recipe that satisfies the sweet-tooth (especially for my Mother who has been trying to watch her weight lately). The cake came out more the consistency and texture of a heavy loaf bread rather than a light & fluffy cake, but it was still very moist and very tasty (I doubled the recipe & used a bundt pan). My Mother raved about it and asked for the recipe to hand out at work!
I have used a very similar recipe for years. It was given to me at Williams-Sonoma. It calls for 1 stick of butter not oil. Chopped dates or raisins, 1 cup sliced apples not 2 cups and 1 tsp of salt which gives it a sweet/salty taste. I usually double this recipe and put in bundt pan as the batter is very dense. It remains one of my absolutely favorite recipes of all times.
This is delicious - very moist and flavorful. CHANGES: I shredded the apples, used half brown sugar and half white sugar, used half whole wheat flour and half white flour, used dates (no raisins and no nuts). ADDITIONS: added a pinch of nutmeg, some artificial butter flavor, 1 tsp. of vanilla. I also added a crumbly topping made of flour and sugar with some butter cut in. Next time I might decrease the amount of sugar by a little.
This is a beautiful recipe - really full of apples. Best to use Bramley or a sharp, firm cooking apple. I would reduce the sugar just a little as it's extremely sweet! The recipe is NOT the one in the pic though..
On the positive, it is quite tasty. On the negative, it needs more dough! If I was EVER to make it again I would double the dough. I've had the recipe printed for 3 years but had never made it....probably won't again. Sorry but there is no way mine looked anywhere near what the photo at the top looks like!
Worst recipe ever!!! I did double the recipe and baked it in a bundt pan but I think there was just way too much sugar in it as it just crystallized hard on the outside and remain chewy toffee like inside and no I didn't have the oven on to high. Whats the point in posting a recipe on here if u need to alter the recipe and doesnt work the first time. Dont have time to read all reviews
Oh Goodness- This is fabulous! My husband asked for it 3x in one week. I added a few tablespoons of liquid and cut back on the cinnamon. I dislike walnuts, so I used pecans. Otherwise exactly as written. The consistency is odd, but just believe in the recipe and you will be happy. Yummalicious!!!!!
This turned out exactly what I was hoping for! Moist with lots of fruits and nuts, and just enough batter to hold it all together. While making the batter I was concerned that it wasn't enough to incorporate all of the fruit and nuts, and it did take a strong arm to mix it all together! The results, however, were marvelous! I made some minor adjustments; reducing sugar to 3/4 cup and I did use dates and not raisins. I did not have the correct size loaf pan (mine is 9x5) and it did take a little longer to bake than the suggested time. It tastes terrific, however, even if I did cut into it too soon! Some ice cream on top of the warm slice would have been just about perfect! This recipe is a keeper!
I reduced sugar to about 3/4 cup, added allspice, ginger and nutmeg, and a handful of rolled oats to give it structure. This resulted in a dough that was too dry to I added another egg and a brief splash of olive oil. Delicious! It came out beautiful and delicious.
After following directions I was concerned because the dough was SO thick. Like a cookie dough. Once I added the apples it loosened up a bit. Took a full hour to bake but I got rave reviews at the potluck I took it to. Not a big loaf and very dense but yummy. Maybe next time I won't add as much sugar.
This was delicious!! The apples made the cake super moist. I love the size. I originally made it to bring to a friends house. Unfortunately, I ended up eating all of it. I left out the raisins. I also had to cook it longer than expected. Thanks for the excellent recipe!
Took this to a luncheon and it received rave reviews. Our son, who doesn't care for dessert, liked this cake. My only change was to slice the apples thin instead of cubing them. Baked for 1 hour in an 8x11 glass pan at 350 degrees. The cake was almost caramelized and quite delicious. Will definitely makes this again.
I made it exactly as printed - may have added a few extra apple pieces but everything else was the same. We loved it. A very moist loaf cake. I wish I had some whipped cream to put on it or vanilla ice cream as it lends itself to that. I gave it 4 stars as I thought it was a little sweet but my huband gave it 5 stars and said he had no trouble with the sweetness. I may cut out 1/4 cup of sugar next time and see what happens.
I followed the recipe very closely. The only changes were adding about 1/8 a cup brown sugar in place of that amount of white sugar. Also I refrigerated it overnight before baking it so added a couple minutes to the cooking since it was going in cold. The texture was good so I don't think the sugar or coolness of the batter effected anything. I felt it was a little bland and not quite sweet enough. Maybe a drizzling of a cinnamon glaze would kick up the flavor and add sweetness.
Recipe initially made to exact instructions, but as other reviewers have said, batter was incredibly dry, almost like a roll-out sugar cookie dough. I double-checked myself and all ingredients were added. I ended up adding more liquid to loosen batter enough to stir in fruit and nuts, maybe 1/4 cup or less whole milk. Baked for recommended time and cake turned out better than I thought it would, though flat as other reviewers have said. Unsure if that amount of milk changed texture or flavor. Most importantly, the cake tastes good and is easy to make with the pantry staples we tend to have at home.
I am only giving this bread 1 star so that I can write this early review. I just put the bread in the oven, and will finish this review when it comes out. I did not peel my Granny Smith apples as I usually don't peel anything I don't have to. The batter was very heavy. I have heard that your hands are your best tools so I abandoned my wooden spoon and started mixing with my hands and the process went much better. More when the bread is done. Took the bread out of the oven 3 minutes ago. I don't know how long to let it cool before removing it from the pans - I doubled the recipe. I'll try removing it at 10 minutes. Not the best looking bread I've ever made. Hopefully the taste is great. Until I taste it I'll give it 3 stars. What a wonderful flavor and texture. If you like the rustic appearance you'll like this bread. I took the bread to my "stitcher's" group and it was gone within minutes. I am now giving this bread 5 stars and will definitely make it again. Thanks for this delicious recipe.
The only thing I would do different is double this recipe! It was about an inch and half thick. My husband and I had it last night, yum, and again for breakfast. It is all gone and it took some time to make and bake for such a small amount. A loaf will usually last us a long time and sometimes I freeze the leftovers. But the taste is great on a cool fall evening in Maine!!!
I used 3 large apples with chopped dates and walnuts, and used 'pretend' brown sugar. I also took note of another reviewer's hints and added an extra egg and a dribble of milk for consistency. An absolute dream!!! What a gorgeous recipe. Will be making this again and again!
The cake was pretty dense- it wasn't really a cake consistency, more like a quick bread. Also, a tsp. of Baking Soda seemed a bit much. My cake had a distinct metallic flavor when I served it. However, I did enjoy that it was chock full of raisins and apples.
It's sooo yummy and moist. I've made this many times. One time I didn't have enough white sugar so I substituted it for brown sugar. That was the greatest decision ever! It kept the cake moist and really helped keep it together. The cake is really crumbly but the brown sugar really helped it to stay. I love this cake because it's not overly sweet but still has lots of flavor and is very, very moist.
This was a good jumping off point for me. I cut the sugar in half, used 4 oz applesauce in place of the oil, used less cinnamon and added 1/4 tsp allspice, used 3 apples, 2 eggs and then I put the batter in a pre heated cast iron pan greased with 2 Tbs coconut oil and then baked it as directed. One major problem with this - cannot stop eating it :) I think it will have to be renamed - Disappearing Apple Cake. Thank you very much for your recipe.
Delicious! Recipe as stated is for loaf cake size (not bundt, which needs a double recipe). I did reduce sugar to 2/3 C, using half light brown and half white, and it was plenty sweet. For 9x5 pan, bake time was about 40 min.
I just made this and it was the best apple cake I ever tasted! I didn't put in the raisins ( grandkids will not eat them) but followed the recipe as is. Will be making this for the holidays. Thank you for sharing.
This cake did not turn out at all like the picture shows. There was very little batter - which was more like cookie dough than cake/bread batter. The finished product was very dry and fell apart coming out of the pan. I was so hopeful for a delicious cake but was very disappointed.
I really wanted to like this recipe but it just didn’t work for me. The batter was so dry I couldn’t begin to fold in the apples, raisins, and nuts. I added about 1/4 cup of milk to thin it so there weren’t chunks of dry ingredients. I used a Bundt pan and doubled the recipe. It took 1 hour 15 minutes to bake and was fairly crusty. Even though I had generously greased and floured the pan, it stuck badly and fell apart. I had to pry half of it out with a rubber scraper. I added a caramel glaze I got from another recipe to help hold it together. It did have a good flavor but I won’t try it again.
One of my most favorite recipes for a quick and delicious dessert. I chop my apples in a food processor and add lots of spices! This cake/bread is moist, flavorful and laden with apples. Delicious! Enjoy!
