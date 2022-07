Grandma's Fresh Apple Cake

I am only giving this bread 1 star so that I can write this early review. I just put the bread in the oven, and will finish this review when it comes out. I did not peel my Granny Smith apples as I usually don't peel anything I don't have to. The batter was very heavy. I have heard that your hands are your best tools so I abandoned my wooden spoon and started mixing with my hands and the process went much better. More when the bread is done. Took the bread out of the oven 3 minutes ago. I don't know how long to let it cool before removing it from the pans - I doubled the recipe. I'll try removing it at 10 minutes. Not the best looking bread I've ever made. Hopefully the taste is great. Until I taste it I'll give it 3 stars. What a wonderful flavor and texture. If you like the rustic appearance you'll like this bread. I took the bread to my "stitcher's" group and it was gone within minutes. I am now giving this bread 5 stars and will definitely make it again. Thanks for this delicious recipe.