Edie's Patatosalata

Red potato salad with a light oil, vinegar, and herb dressing. No mayonnaise. My kids love it! If you like, you can leave the skins on the potatoes for a more colorful dish.

By Irene

Recipe Summary

15 mins
30 mins
45 mins
5
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl, combine olive oil, wine vinegar, oregano, parsley, and onion. Mix and set aside.

  • Add potatoes to a large pot of boiling, lightly salted water. Boil for about 20 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Drain water and let cool.

  • When cooled, peel and dice. Place in a large bowl, add dressing and season with salt and pepper to taste. Toss to coat, cover bowl and refrigerate for several hours or overnight.

Nutrition Facts

501 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 69.8g; fat 22.8g; sodium 18.9mg. Full Nutrition
