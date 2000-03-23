Edie's Patatosalata
Red potato salad with a light oil, vinegar, and herb dressing. No mayonnaise. My kids love it! If you like, you can leave the skins on the potatoes for a more colorful dish.
This is a good jumping off recipe, but the necessary change is boiling the potatoes already cubed so that the dressing can be added while the potatoes are still hot. Adding an oil-based dressing to cold potatoes just doesn't work. My tweaked recipe is 1/3 cup olive oil & 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar to about 2 lbs of potatoes. My husband likes me to add a tsp of sugar, but I prefer it without sugar. I also add chopped celery, scallions, and a clove of minced garlic.Read More
This was OK. After reading the reviews I cut the oil in half, added some garlic salt and garlic pepper.Read More
A little oily. I'll cut the olive oil back to 1/3 cup next time. Great with lightly steamed green beans added to it as well.
This salad had great flavour but I found it a little too oily. Would cut down on the oil a bit next time.
This salad was good, but I had to use 6 large red potatoes, only half an onion, because it had too much onion for us, and I used an extra tablespoon vinegar.
Very good - a little oily - I added extra potatoes. Wonder if the recipe should be 5 lbs potatoes and not just 5 potatoes since red potatoes are usually small.
I used 1 pound of small red potatoes and I could have used 1 1/2 pounds for the amount of oil. Also, the olive oil was too strong a taste and I used olive oil meant for salads. I won't make it again.
Oh yes, just what I was looking for. Very simple and ingredients that combine well for a satisfying meal or side-dish. I've served this to many at home and for parties. Leaving the skins on is a good idea too. This dish reminds me of the Greek version of potato salad I had as a kid. It can be eaten warmed up or straigth from the fridge. It keeps well and also a good way to cook up potatoes you haven't used up that may go bad if you don't DO SOMETHING soon with 'em. Thanks. "Edie" is a household name around our place.
This tasted like cold potatoes soaked in olive oil....not something we really enjoyed here. We each took one bite and trashed the rest. Sorry.
What a nice change from a creamy potato salad. I used regular potatoes and left the skin on. It was nice and tangy with a little zip and antyhing with red onion is good in my books. I will definitely make again.
Yum.
This recipe was okay. I was looking forward to something with a little more "umph". It could have just been because I let it sit a day and a half in the fridge, not sure. Some people liked it but it wasn't like they were all crazy over it.
This one is easy to prepare and delicious!
I LOVE this salad. The oregano is absolutely wonderful in it. The only slight changes I made, were I used a tsp of dried minced onion for the onion flavor, because no one in my family likes pieces of raw onion in anything. Also, I cut down on the oil a little. And lastly, I sliced the potatoes (skin on) before cooking and added the dressing when they were still slightly warm. After an hour in the fridge (we couldn't wait any longer!!) it was absolutely perfect. It might be even better the next day but ours didn't last that long! Thank you for this great recipe.
Not as much oil; cut out the onions. Could add green beans
I used Mrs. BB's suggestions and cubed the potatoes before cooking. I also used the oil/vinegar combo she suggested and added the celery, scallions, and garlic. I used fresh oregano and parsley and my entire family enjoyed this potato salad that was light and fresh and not like typical mayonnaise based potato salads. If I didn't make the changes based on suggestions, it would have definitely been a 5 star recipe. Thanks!
This was a good start. I roasted my potatoes rather than boiling them. I also roasted the onions at that time. When I mmixed the salad I used fresh oregano rather than dried and added some roasted ret pepper strips. Today I had the left overs that I heated up and felt it was much better warm than cold.
Very good! We served this with dinner last night and everyone loved it. I used cilantro instead of parsley since I had it on hand. Also lowered the oil based on other reviews.
This was excellent and easy as well. I chose to leave the skin on the potatoes for color and added nutrition but other than that I made as written. This is one you definitely need to let sit overnight for the flavors to mingle. This is a 5 star recipe and one I will make often.
It was tasty, quick and easy...loved it!
