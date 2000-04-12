Lentil Tomato Soup

I have been making this soup for years and absolutely LOVE it. I forget the name of the cookbook it comes from, but it's definitely a family favorite. I make just a few changes. I use olive oil instead of butter and only 2 T or so. I don't think it affects the taste at all and is less saturated fat. I also saute carrots and celery along with the onion. I use a little more water/broth - or add to it as needed as it cooks. I usually use canned garden tomatoes if I have them. I dump them in and then use the hand blender to lightly puree them in the pan. Saves a step. Also, I have never added the nutmeg - I don't think the original recipe from my cookbook called for that. I'm such a huge fan of the flavors of the garlic, wine, and cloves, that I think I will forgo trying the nutmeg. This is one of the tastiest lentil soups I've ever had. Play around with the proportions to get it how you like it. Delicious!

