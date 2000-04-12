Lentil Tomato Soup
This is my kinda 'comfort food' with a slight Mediterranean flair. It freezes well and is one of those dishes that tastes just as good, if not better, the next day! We have this with fresh French bread, and it was heaven!
I have been making this soup for years and absolutely LOVE it. I forget the name of the cookbook it comes from, but it's definitely a family favorite. I make just a few changes. I use olive oil instead of butter and only 2 T or so. I don't think it affects the taste at all and is less saturated fat. I also saute carrots and celery along with the onion. I use a little more water/broth - or add to it as needed as it cooks. I usually use canned garden tomatoes if I have them. I dump them in and then use the hand blender to lightly puree them in the pan. Saves a step. Also, I have never added the nutmeg - I don't think the original recipe from my cookbook called for that. I'm such a huge fan of the flavors of the garlic, wine, and cloves, that I think I will forgo trying the nutmeg. This is one of the tastiest lentil soups I've ever had. Play around with the proportions to get it how you like it. Delicious!Read More
I made this soup tonight-maybe after it mellows overnight I'll "up" the rating. I used a 28oz can of pureed tomatroes, so skipped the blender step. Maybe there would have been more liquid if I used the tomatoes. As it was, it was 'way too thick. I added at least 2 cups of water and probably another 1/2 to 3/4 cup wine. I only had whole cloves, so put some in an empty tea bag and let that cook before fishing it out. Also added more nutmeg and garlic and a few shakes of allspice for good measure. The taste is fine, it is just the fact that it had to be thinned out so much that caused the lower rating.Read More
turned out great. the cloves give it a really nice favor. I added a little extra wine and it freezes very well.
Wow, I was really surprised by this soup. The flavor is mellow and satisfying. I used canned petite diced tomatoes and skipped the food processor step and used only 1 cup of lentils, since I'm not a fan but have been trying to use legumes more. Don't be afraid to try it!!
Excellent recipe! The only thing I changed was to use extra virgin olive oil instead of butter, and to add some balsamic vinegar. At one point I did get nervous that there was too much going on in the pot for it to turn out good...but after simmering for awhile & adding some balsamic vinegar, it was delicious!!! Everyone asked for seconds. GREAT RECIPE!! Thanks.
My search for a low-cal lentil recipe led me to this one. I must say, I was a little disappointed at first...nutmeg, cloves, red wine..? But, after it sat a while, I was scarfing it down. Very mediterranean, not just 'a flair'. Will make it again.
I liked it pretty well but my husband didn't. It was quick, inexpensive, easy, and healthy, but possibly not fantastic enough to make again. (Then again, I rarely make the same thing twice.)
Really great! I used diced tomatoes instead of the whole canned tomatoes... this came out really thick, like a stew. It was hearty, comforting, and tasty. The lentils and tomatoes were really mild, but the addition of cloves and nutmeg added a complex flavor. Best of all, this inexpensive recipe will give me leftovers for weeks to come!
Super good! We served it in our fanciest dishes with sourdough bread. It was so nice. I traded rosemary, thyme, and paprika for the nutmeg/cloves. It made it more savory rather than holiday tasting.
Quick, easy and different. I didn't have ground nutmeg so I substituted with cardamom and a pinch of cinnamon. For the wine I used a syrah. Very good, thanks!
I encourage everyone to try this wondeful lentil recipe. It was satisfying and delicious. Lentils are underappreciated!
I don't care much for red wine so after doing a little research I chose a Pinot Noir. It's delicious!
I am apparently the only reviewer so far that did not enjoy the amount of cloves in this recipe. The recipe called for 1/4 tsp and I didn't even add that much, worrying that it would be too strong. I was right - it was all I could smell or taste. I even added an extra can of diced tomatoes, another 1/4 tsp of nutmeg, about 2 tsp each of garlic and onion powder, and and entire extra carton of chicken broth, but it didn't help the overpowering clove taste/smell one bit. Things were even worse the next day. Gross. I'm bummed I wasted the ingredients on this one.
excellent
Delicious! I replaced clovers for paprika, and had to add like 2 extra cups of boiling water at the last simmering part, but turned yummy anyway
I used yellow lentils instead of brown - could that be why they didn't cook properly in the time alloted? I also wasn't sure if I was supposed to cook this covered or uncovered, so I did some of both. The flavor was good, but the partly-cooked lentils detracted!
Delicious!!! I felt it needed a little more flavor, so I added freshly ground pepper and salt. YUMM
Tasty. It was good combination of flavors. My husband made the comment, that at first it tastes bland, but then you keep eating it because the flavors come out. Based upon the other comments, I'm curious if you added the tomatoes later if it would effect the cooking time of the lentils. I know that in other recipes it has been recommended that they are added later because for some reason they adversely affect the cooking time. Just a thought if someone wants to experiment in the future. This was a good recipe, but I wouldn't say that I would make it again. Worth the effort however.
Nothing special.
This is a very good soup! I used less butter and added spinach and leftover chicken for a complete meal. I will make this again!
Surprised and very pleased with the flavors in this soup. Stuck pretty close to the original recipe. Started with EVOO instead of butter, and that was the only change I made. Used Pinot Noir as the red wine. I make my own stock to keep sodium levels down, so next time I'll probably add some salt. DEFINITELY had to add extra water as it simmered, probably between 3-4 cups. Served with buttery drop biscuits for a quick, yet hearty dinner.
I made the recipe exactly as stated and I found it inedible. The lentil were not quite done but it was the nutmeg and cloves that were awful. I doctored it by adding lots of yogurt and vinegar. It was only okay after that.
