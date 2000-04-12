Lentil Tomato Soup

This is my kinda 'comfort food' with a slight Mediterranean flair. It freezes well and is one of those dishes that tastes just as good, if not better, the next day! We have this with fresh French bread, and it was heaven!

Recipe by Heloise

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Directions

  • Melt the butter in a large pot over medium high heat. Place the onions in the pot and saute for 10 minutes, or until onions are tender.

  • Place the tomatoes in a food processor or blender and puree until smooth. Pour this into the pot with the onion along with the chicken broth and the lentils

  • Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and let simmer for 20 minutes. Then, stir in the wine, garlic, nutmeg and cloves. Simmer for at least 25 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 17.7g; carbohydrates 40.5g; fat 8g; cholesterol 17.4mg; sodium 535mg. Full Nutrition
