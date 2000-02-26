Squash Casserole
Tender squash, gooey cheese, and crunchy crackers make this a memorable side dish or a hearty main course.
The first time I made this recipe, I found it to be a little to bland for my taste. To compensate, the next time I made it, I sprinkled the squash liberally with dried oregano while it was steaming, and added a couple of pinches of nutmeg to the squash when adding the cheese and cracker mix. A definite improvement.Read More
The eggs absolutely ruined this. This isn't a casserole; it's a glorified soufflé.Read More
This is a very good casserole. I gave it 4 stars because after reading reviews I modified it a little. I added 1/2 t. garlic powder, 1/2 t. garlic pepper, only 1 egg, and 2 additional T. butter. If you buy the Ritz 4 pack, 35 crackers is one pack. I think garlic is a must for this recipe unless there is someone out there that doesn't like garlic. Over all a very good recipe. My son said it was not his favorite, hubby said, "I like it fine". As for me, I really liked it.
Recipe is great. Cooking squash in advance will avoid having a mushy end product, as squash is up to 90% water. Most of the water will evaporate when cooked in the skillet. The small amount of water added in the skillet at the start of cooking it is to prevent scorching/sticking until the squash breaks down and releases its own water. Do not put a lid on the skillet to allow for evaporation. Do not omit the other ingredients unless you substitute. The egg, milk, and cracker crumbs act as binders and thickeners (the flour from the crackers). I do not add the extra salt. Dotting the top with butter is an error- the butter will not melt all over. Dotting of butter such as inside an apple pie will work fine as the top crust will seal the pie and allow the butter to spread but not in this case. The butter will only melt downward from where it is placed. Mix the melted butter with the cracker crumbs then spread on the top. This is a standard type recipe and any type of cooked vegetable or type of cracker can be used if you prefer. If you want it to be outstanding (and extra calories but delicious), use only real butter and heavy cream.
Really good!!! I love summer squash and this is a good way to use all the crooknecks from my garden. The texture beneath the crust was mushy (but still yummy) so I tried baking the casserole for 10-15 min and then putting the crust on to brown. It wasn't quite as mushy this way, and I also didnt simmer the veggies first- they still get plenty tender for my taste but you avoid a mushy product. Will try adding some meat next time for a main dish! Thanx for a good recipe!!
Brovo to the creator of this recipe. My husband couldn't get enough of it and was hinted he wanted it for breakfast. My three and four year old like it too. This is truly one of my favorite kinds of recipes quick and easy. I will be making this again soon and can't wait to share this recipe with my friends. Changes made per suggested by other reviews: I added 10-15 extra crakers, added extra squash, added 1/2 small can of diced green chilies, cooked my squash until tender but not falling apart, omitted the butter on top. Sound like a lot but it really isn't.
very tasty...I'm all about simplicity so I cut out a lot of steps. Simply put uncooked squash,onions and cheese/cracker mixture in greased 9x13, poured egg/milk spices on top. MIxed a bit. Poured melted butter on top and added the leftover crumb cheese concoction. Covered w/foil and placed in 325 oven for an hour while I cooked the rest of my dinner. Could've stayed longer or come out sooner! Delicious! and minimal fuss!
This is one of my favorites. Instead of crackers I used corn flakes. Also I found if you substitue squash for zucchini it tastes great as well.
LOVED THIS. I had to health-ify it a little bit though. First, I doubled the amount of yellow squash because I had two very large ones from my garden I needed to use up. No need to double the other ingredients. I used Reduced-Fat Ritz Crackers, Fat Free Cheddar Cheese, Skim Milk and 1/2 cup Egg Beaters instead of the eggs. I also reduced the melted butter to 3 Tablespoons (Don't get rid of it altogether, it is a key flavor). I didn't have light butter or I would have used that and saved even more calories! I also skipped the last 2 Tablespoons of butter on top & just misted the top with a couple sprays of 0 calorie spray-butter. You literally can cut the calories of this recipe in HALF with low-fat/ fat-free ingredients & it is still AMAZING!
This was absolutely great. I cut this in half for the three in our family. One small/med squash is approx one cup sliced. This is a keeper!
Love this dish. As with most cooking, I always add more spices than the recipe calls for, and with some garlic and steak salt makes this wonderful!
Absolutely delicious! The only thing I did different was cooked it in an oval casserole. It would have been to thin in a 9x13.
This was absolutely delicious. I used all the ingrediennts with no substitutions but I did use a different method. I layered the raw sliced squash overlaping in the bottom of the baking dish. Sprinkled with salt and pepper, carmelized onions, crushed crackers and cheese. I did this twice and then I topped with a last layer of squash, S&P, egg and milk mixture, and finally the crackerrs and cheese. Covered and baked at 350 for an hour. (actually I cooked it for 40 minutes at 350 and then 20 minutes at 375 b/c it seemed like it wasn't cooking fast enough). The squash was crisp tender and just fantastic! My dh doesn't like squash so it's all for me YAY :)
i'm giving it 5 stars even though i didn't follow recipe exactly. I used two bags of frozen sliced squash (10 oz. each) and cooked them as directed with the addition of the chopped onions. I also used a boxed dried stuffing mix as the topping since I didn't have crackers, and drizzled it with butter before cooking. This was absolutely delicious. Next time I will try to use the ingredients in the recipe so I can get a true taste of what this dish is supposed to taste like, but done the way I did worked just fine!!!
Awesome dish! I just sauteed the squash and onions in little olive oil first with some minced garlic. For those reviews who thought the dish was bland...seasoning is key...as it is with all dishes. The whole family loved it...will definitely make it again.
I used 1/2 bag of Monterey Jack Cheese-Its in place of the ritz crackers and exchanged about 1 cup of the yellow squash for zucchini. Rather than cooking in water (which has a tendency to make squash mushy if not watched carefully), I sauteed the squash in a olive oil/butter combination with the onions and flat leaf parsley, seasoning the whole mixture during the saute process. It turned out great and was a great hit!
This was absolutely the hit of my Easter dinner! I added some cooked bacon but I won't do that next time. I think it took away from the purity of the taste of the yellow squash. I also used 2% cheese, skim milk, and light butter. I used 1 sleeve of Ritz crackers and it was perfect. I'll make this again and again. Thank you for this great recipe!!!
YUMMMYYY!!! I have so much squash from my garden - I researched many casserole recipes and this one caught my attention the best. So glad I found it because this dish is DELICIOUS!! I did use extra squash like others and even threw in some green zucchini for color. I took others' advice - cut veges in chunks, instead of boiling I prefer saute in skillet w/ garlic + onions. Used the whole sleeve of crackers and gotta have meat (I used the canadian bacon but I bet it would be great w any other meat of preference). I could eat the whole casserole - dangerous! Thanks for a great recipe :)
This ROCKED! My husband told me were getting divorced if I ever lose this recipe.
Every time I make this casserole it gets rave reviews. Guests always ask for the recipe. I made it more "South Beach" friendly by substituting whole wheat bread crumbs for the cracker crumbs. I used the canned onion rings on top and in the middle. My family is already asking me to include it in our Christmas buffet menu in a few weeks. Happy Holidays!
This dish was delicious although I do agree with other users it was a bit bland the first time around. Second time I used the new Kraft Philadelphia Cream Cheese Cooking Cremes in Roasted Garlic flavor, just two tablespoons, it also helped thicken the consistency. Also try adding chopped up chicken breast for a heartier meal!!
I have been looking for a good squash casserole and was very impressed with this one. I completely omitted the step of steaming the veggies first as I really didn't think it was necessary and the veggies came out perfect - they were nice and tender without being mushy and still had great texture and flavor. I also added garlic powder to mine as I am a garlic girl. Since I was making this along side a roasted chicken and the chicken was set to 350 degrees, I baked this at the same temperature, but for about 15 to 30 minutes longer than the recipe called for and it came out just fine. Some of the casserole had a stronger egg flavor to it than I would prefer and I'm not sure if that was because I didn't beat the egg mixture good enough or if that is how it is supposed to be, so next time I make it I'm going to be sure to beat the egg mixture more thoroughly or maybe even reduce it to just one egg. But I still plan on keeping this recipe and will be adding it to my Thanksgiving menu this year for something different than my usual squash dish.
I steamed the squash and let it air dry, and cool.Then removed it to a large mixing bowl. I also added bacon to this recipe, a good addition. I sautéed the onion in the bacon drippings after removing the crisp bacon. I crumbled the bacon into the squash and added the onions to the bowl. The only other change I made, was to eliminate the milk. It was not needed and made the dish watery. I experimented with freezing a portion, and I found it to work fairly well, if the milk was not used! Good flavor and a good side dish or the main meal. (Needless to say I doubled the onions and cheese, to suit my taste buds!)
I thin slice the squash and use yellow squash that are not overly mature (more mature - the larger the seeds will be). I did make one tweak in this recipe and that is, I lightly grated nutmeg over the squash and onions and then topped with the buttery crackers and cheese. The seasonings I use are salt, pepper and nutmeg - that's it! Everyone always cleans out the dish! Delicious! Thanks for sharing!
This tastes sooo good! I made changes based on what I had in my kitchen and it still works. I used 1/4c. mayo instead of eggs. We do not eat those buttery crackers, so I made my own bread crumbs from day-old bread and mixed those in. I sauteed the onions in an oven proof skillet, did all the mixing of ingredients in the skillet, and then just put the skillet in the oven instead of using a casserole dish. This recipe lends itself to all sorts of varieties and still is terrific.
The first time I made recipe it was a little water on the bottom and the top wasn't as butter as I thought it would be. The second time aroun it was beautiful, I melted the butter instead and poured it over the top it turned out gorgous and tasted great.
After reading other reviews stating this recipe was bland, I steamed my squash and zucchini with McCormick's Veggie Steamer using the Garlic and Basil flavoring for five minutes, then used one sleeve of Saltines and one cup of Sharp Cheddar cheese in vegetables and added 2 eggs, 1/2 cup of milk and 1/4 cup sour cream, covered and baked until almost set then added additional sharp cheese on top to cover (we like leftovers and did not want soggy top)It was abolutely wonderful!
I have made this for company twice and it was all gone in minutes both times and the recipe was requested both times. This, to me, makes a sucess! We all enjoyed it very much. Could add more squash and perhaps make in smaller pan, it was a little thin in a 9x13 pan.
Well folks I am back. Dinner is over and the yellow squash casserole was gobbled up by all. OMG it is soooo gooood!! The 8 full cups of squash was perfect. The only change I made was time and tempature because I was baking a meatloaf along side the casserole. I cooked it at 375 for 45 min. Perfect! The bottom was firm and nicely browned and there was nothing mushy or gooey about it. When cooled I cut and removed it from the dish with a spatula.
This recipe was ABSOLUTELY TERRIFIC!!!! We grow and can our own summer squash, and of course we have more than we know what to do with. My husband and sons loved this recipe so much they finished it in one sitting!!! I have to make two batches just so there will be left overs. When I mix my squash and onions up, I also add a little minced garlic, and that gives it a little "zing!" This casserole has been taken to many get togethers, family holidays, and everyone asks me how to make this recipe. Down here in the deep south, squash casserole is SERIOUS BUSINESS, and this one passed with flying colors!!
Loved this recipe. My only change was I didn't cook the squash first. The baking time made the squash tender crisp the way I like it. I think cooking first would tend to make it mushy.
Very delicious! Yellow squash can be such a bland vegetable and this is such a great way to make it tasty. I made it as-is, however, I think next time I'm going to try it the way the reviewer Lynn suggested and skip the skillet step. I thought the squash was a little on the soggy side and I'm hoping by just cooking it in the oven (and skipping the skillet step) that it will help with that. I didn't think it tasted bland at all like some other reviewers suggested. I will definitely be making this again! Thanks for a great recipe!
I added one zucchini which was good, i also used corn flakes instead of crackers as i usually do when a recipe calls for crackers or bread crumbs; my husband can't have wheat. I sprinkled a little garlic powder over this, we really enjoyed it. Between me and my husband we almost ate the whole dish!
I think it would have been really good had there been a white sauce made with the cheese and milk, then add the squash. What I had was squash with mushy cheese cracker bits and scrambled egg bits. Did not care for this.
This is absolutely the BEST squash casserole our family has ever eaten! We all love it. Company always asks for the recipe. I cut up the squash into bite-sized chunks instead of slices.
This recipe is exactly what I've been looking for! Like another reviewer did, I added bacon because I love bacon with squash. I sauteed the onion in the drippings, then lightly sauteed the squash before adding water. Instead of using more butter for the top, I sprayed it with butter-flavor Pam. My picky teenage daughter ate a huge serving. THAT is worth five stars in itself! I'd give it ten stars if I could. Great recipe!!
This is the first time I've ever had yellow squash casserole, and we enjoyed it very much. Definitely will make again.
Delicious. I cooked the squash using a microwave steam bag and sauteed the onions in some olive oil. For the cheese, I used a mixture of grated cheddar and mozzarella. It was a hit with my husband.
This recipe was so yummy, and a great way to use up the five squash from my produce box. The only changes I made were frying up four strips of bacon, then adding the onion and squash to saute for about five minutes. (I did not add water and cover as the recipe stated, and the squash were perfectly cooked out of the oven). I seasoned with salt, pepper, Italian seasoning and garlic powder, then followed the rest of the recipe exactly (I reduced the melted butter to two tablespoons to account for the bacon fat). I was a little nervous because the mixture seemed quite soupy after adding the milk/egg, but it baked up well after 30 minutes. I wouldn't call this recipe healthy, but it is absolutely delicious!!! PS: My squash-hating hubby had two helpings! :)
This was awesome!!! I forgot the milk, and it was so good .. and instead of the crackers, I used 2 TBL of bread crumbs... I will definately make this again..
I followed other reviewers and didn't pre-cook the veggies. There was no need. Also, I used a squash and zucchini mix...great idea! Used low fat butter (and a lot less of it) and 2% milk. Added whole wheat crackers because that's what I had on hand. Added fresh italian parsley, garlic powder and crazy jane's. Used a mixture of sharp cheddar and gruyere. This is delicious! A really easy (seriously, don't pre-cook the squash, onion and zucchinis) and basic recipe. Better than any other squash casserole I've had.
I've never made a squash casserole before, so I thought I'd give this one a try. I see now why it's so highly rated. Followed the recipe to a tee and it was good, but precooking the squash made it mushy, to me. Made it again without precooking the squash, added a tbs. of minced garlic and it was to die for. Five stars and highly recommended!
Fantastic! I made this on a whim for my picky in-laws and they loved it (as did my 15 year old picky daughter)! My neighbor gives me half of his "yellow squash crop" and this is the perfect way to use it up. This would be awesome at a brunch! Thanks Rosalie!
Excellent!! I did add some extra squash (about 2 Cups more, and about an extra 1/4 of cheese, and I used a whole roll of crackers instead of just 32), but it was a BIG hit and this is a definite keeper!! Thanks for sharing!!
halved the recipe and cooked in a ceramic loaf pan. I steamed the large squash slices for 3 minutes with minced garlic and the onion. I layered the steamed squash slices with the *uncooked* slices. Tossed on the topping, then the egg mixture and then drizzled the butter and baked for 20 minutes. I was afraid the steamed slices would make the squash overcooked and mushy and it did. Next time I make this I will not steam the slices first, but slice thinly before baking. VERY GOOD!
Incredible! I did make a couple changes. I sauted the squash and onion in butter instead of steaming in water; I added 1/4 cup sour cream and 1/2 cup milk instead of just using the 3/4 cup milk; and I had to add some seasoned breadcrumbs since I didn't have as many crackers at home as I thought. DELICIOUS!!!
I made this for a "must impress" family get together, it was a hit!! Everyone raved on and on how this was their favorite dish and when they went back for more.... it was gone.I did change only one thing, instead of the buttery round crackers i used the vegetable flavored ritz,it added an suttle extra kick of flavor. I will be making it again this weekend!
Squash casserole is on every good Southern funeral menu and potluck table especially in the summertime. Delicious recipe!
delicious! I used zucchini instead of yellow squash, and it was fabulous. Lots of flavor!
This recipe was amazing! I made it with zucchini just as written and I thought is was great. The Ritz crackers make it nice and crunchy. I will make this again soon.
I could eat this every night. I was never a huge squash fan, so made this for my husband, but I think I ate as much of it as he did! Will make it again and again.....think I will go make it right now!
Very tasty! I put the squash and onions into a casserole dish (did not sautee) and baked 15 minutes. Then I added the bread crumbs/butter for another 15 min. Turned out perfectly! Very simple. Will try zuccini next time as the squash was out of season and expensive :)
Very good flavor but too dry. I will cook again and add more something.
Wow! This was such a great recipe! My kids and husband loved it, and I can't get any of them to eat vegetables! I used Toasted wheat crackers and extra cheese and it came out great. I also added 2 cloves of garlic to the squash and onion mixture. Instead of 3/4 cup milk, I used 1/2 milk and 1/4 cup sour cream. Try this recipe, you won't be dissapointed!!
This was the first time I had ever made squash casserole and it was absolutely amazing!!! One tip use a smaller dish than what it calls for...
I made this for the first time 2 years ago. It has now become "my" classic dish for every holiday. My mother-in-law asks for this dish every time we get together and even gets giddy about it. Fantastic recipe!
This is great! I add zucchini and saute red peppers and garlic to this also. I take it to work for lunch, heat it up and put in in a pocket bread! Ive also used many different kinds of crackers..anything works!
This was insanely good. My hubby who hates yellow squash and zucchini loved this. Here are the modifications I made. 1. Took the skin off of the squash and zucchini 2. Used 12 oz of velveeta cut into cubes instead of cheddar 3. Added 1/4t of garlic powder 4. Added 8 slices of crispy bacon chopped I followed another reviewed who did not saute the squash first but put it into the oven for 10-15 minutes and then added the cracker/cheese/butter and baked for 10 more minutes. The squash came out tender and not mushy Wonderful dish, thanks for sharing!!!
Doubled the recipe because the squash turned out to be 8 cups. This was not too much for the 9x13 pan. Sliced squash thinly (2mm blade) with Cuisinart. Don't need to use the buttery crackers. Can use wheat ones instead and it still tastes great. Used only 2 pinches of salt which was plenty.
Don't cook the squash before hand! I cut the pieces into 1/2" chunks instead of slices, added more onion AND added a can of Rotel tomatoes (drained). Baked for 45 minutes so everything was cooked through. Mixed more of the cheese/cracker mixture into the squash mixture. leaving a thin coating on top which was perfect. We loved it!!
The first time I made this dish and everyone loved it and went back for seconds and thirds. I used both squash and zucchini. Instead of crackers I used Italian flavored bread crumbs. I also did not par boil the veggies. I sweat the onions and layered everything and then added the milk and egg mixture over top. Topped off with cheese, bread crumbs and butter. It was so delicious!!!!!
Delicious! I cut the recipe in half and used a square pyrex casserole dish. I also used three yellow zucchini (since yellow squash is out of season) and it filled the dish perfectly. I steamed the onions and squash for about 5 minutes and baked the casserole for about 15-20. It turned out perfectly. Great texture, great balance of cheese, crackers, squash and onions. A classic recipe that I will be making again.
When searching for some hearty casseroles to make with my garden veggies, I stumbled upon this one and I am so glad I did. Its absolutely delicious! My husband and I gobbled it up! The only change I made the second time around was using less butter (hubby has high cholesterol!).
AWESOME!! I did make some changes tho....I steamed the squash. I used 1 egg & 1/2 the milk. I also carmelized the onion(Hubby gets heartburn). Very tasty easy recipe willdo it again! Thanks
My daughter made this one day and our whole family loved it.
This recipe was VERY GOOD. I added a few things: Thyme and 2 diced jalepeno's which gave it a kick that was amazing!! Will make this again but add a can of cream of mushroom soup to give it a creamier texture. All in all, a great addition to any meal!!!
I did not care for this recipe. There was way too much fat. There's no need for 2T of butter in a recipe that already has buttery Ritz crackers within it. The egg is an attempt at creating a binder to hold all of it together, but it didn't work.
This was a huge hit with all of my dinner guests. I served it next to the ham and roasted green beans- delicious!
This is a GREAT use of yellow squash. I've tried many different squash casseroles in the past couple of years and they always are lacking in flavor. This one doesn't. I used reduced-fat Ritz crackers and cheddar cheese to help with the calories. This is a keeper!!
Who needs dessert when you have this! I made it for the 1st time when I had company over. I tried this, along with Garlic Chicken (also on this website). It was wonderful!!! I made dessert, too, but was so full that we didn't even eat the dessert. I have made it several times since & it has turned out great every time. My children who don't eat anything that even resembles vegetables, liked this. Thanks for such a great way to fix squash. I'll be making it a lot this summer as my garden is covered up with squash :-)
this was my 1st squash casserole to make and i will def be making again. I only used a few T of onion, as i don't like a strong taste, and it was still very flavorful. My husband has never eaten squash before this, and he finished his serving (he's picky picky). I think i will undercook the squash just a lil less next time so it's a little more firm in the casserole, but that was my only suggestion!
I made this recipe exactly as written with the only exception being that for the topping, I melted the butter and mixed it in with the crackers so it coated all the crackers instead of just dotting the butter over the top. Got many compliments on it when I made it for our Christmas family dinner, and was asked to make it again for our Easter dinner this year. Very good recipe, thanks for sharing.
Very good! It takes some prep work, but it was worth it. I added one piece of bacon for every squash and sauteed that with the onions and then added the squash to cook together. I took this to an Easter dinner and there was nothing left! Even my 5 year old nephew who doesn't like squash thought it was tasty!
I had purchased some frozen squash and needed a good QUICK recipe to make with the time saving frozen squash.. AND that my SQUASH HATING sons would eat too ;) They actually ate some of this... it was REALLY good. I added 1 teaspoon of honey to the egg mixture so it would be a little sweet, like they make this casserole at "The Black-Eyed Pea" and "Cracker Barrel" restaurants. I used the garlic/butter variety of ritz crackers.. not sure if that helped in making this taste even yummier.. it's all I had ;) I didn't use the last amount of butter (for fat/caloric reasons) either and it was still perfect and still very rich & creamy.
Yummy! My husband vowed that he would not eat squash (he's a meat and potatoes kind of guy), but this casserole was so delicious that he had several helpings!
Good casserole. I didn't have any butter round crackers so I used Club crackers. I'm SURE it would be better with the Ritz (aka buttery round crackers), but we still enjoyed it.
I just have to tell you what I did! I didnt have any crackers so I used a back of stuffing mix! DELICIOUS! It was sooo good and my kids and hubby just loved it! I just cooked the squash with butter and onion too I didnt cook it in water....soooooo good!
This recipe was one of the worst I have made in a long time. It was way too eggy (if thats a word), I love squash but this does it no justice. I will not make this again.
ok but a little watery.
I made this last night and we both loved it. I know my husband really likes something when he says, "If we ever open a restaurant, you have to serve this," and he did.
I halved this recipe for us "empty nesters". I used one good size yellow neck squash and one medium zucchini, following directions and put it a glass dish about 6"x9" and baked it in the toaster oven. I added a couple spoonfuls of sour cream with the milk, added about 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese to 1 cup of co-jack cheese. I seasoned the squash while it cooked in the skillet with pepper, Seasoned Salt and garlic powder & onion salts instead of plain salt (for added flavor). I did use more cheese than stated in recipe, but I feel that 1 cup of cheese for a 9x13" pan is too skimpy. My husband loved it. This recipe is a keeper, the topping is crunchy and the squash was tasty.
Yummy goodness. The only thing I did different was to melt the 2 T butter and stir it into the topping, rather than dot it on the top. I must have put more than half of the topping in the mixture because there wasn't enough so cover the whole top of the casserole so I just added a little more crackers and cheese (and butter) for the top. This is better than my usual recipe, the one I got from my mother-in-law. Shhhh! Don't tell her I said that.
Very good!
Tasted pretty good. Could use a bit more seasoning. I used half yellow squash and half zucchini squash to add some color.
This was excellent. I took the advise of prior reviews and only used one egg. I also had to double the cracker mixture because it was a little too thin in my casserole dish. It went over really well and I'll be making this again!
An excellent recipe. This is a very tasty recipe and is easy to fix. Thanks
I didn't have fresh squash or onion but did have canned squash with vidalia onion, so I completely drained and used three of those; I also was out of crackers so I used 2 cups of boxed chicken flavored stuffing mix (and left out the salt). This was the best squash casserole I've ever made and I didn't even have all the right ingredients!
LOVED it! Make sure you use Buttery crackers (like Ritz); saltines just wouldn't make it taste so GOOD!
Excellent. I made at Christmas & it was quickly eaten. Very easy recipe to make.
Absolutely the best squash recipe I've ever tried. I did take a suggestion from another review and use only one egg. I also sauted the squash and onion in butter for a few minutes. Thanks!
Mmmm I loved this! (Everyone else did too..) I added 2 crushed cloves of garlic and a sprinkle of nutmeg to the squash/onion saute...gave it some nice flavor. I'm not a casserole person but it's so hard to resist squash recipes this time of year. Glad I caved~ thanks for the recipe =)
Can't figure out how to rate this. We loved the flavors, but if you make it as stated, you would have a squash custard rather than a vegetable dish. Four cups of squash, uncooked, is about 1 pound and would be less than two cups after cooking. Based on other recipes I've looked at, I'm pretty sure the ingredient list is supposed to say 4 pounds, not 4 cups. (Dinner was not a disaster. I could see that something was wrong and reduce the other ingredients by half, and we really liked the dish.)
I made this for an office party and everyone loved it. I thought it was a little bland, but I would make it again.
I added 1 can of cream of chicken soup to this recipe. It was wonderful!
This is the best squash recipe I have found. Only change I made was I used half n half. Thanks for the recipe Rosecart
Make sure you slice your squash thin. I was a dummy and sliced some of it a bit too thick, so it didn't cook all the way. The leftovers tasted better than the original dish in my opinion. I give it 5 stars even though my dish only came out as a 3-star recipe...this was my fault. It's a great recipe and I plan on trying it again very soon.
This was an easy, tasty way to serve squash. My mother, who doesn't even like squash, was reaching for seconds!
Best I have ever eaten. Didn't have buttery crackers and was afraid that the whole grain low fat wouldn't work but they were very crunchy and will use again. Thank you for this recipe. I have tried about 15 other recipes in past but this one was the perfect taste I have been searching for in a squash casserole.
We are big squash lovers, but I was disappointed in this recipe. I agree with another reviewer that it was quite bland. It's a good base for a recipe, but I would add more spices for sure and maybe 1 cup more of squash.
