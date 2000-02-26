Squash Casserole

2326 Ratings
  • 5 1701
  • 4 438
  • 3 111
  • 2 49
  • 1 27

Tender squash, gooey cheese, and crunchy crackers make this a memorable side dish or a hearty main course.

By ROSECART

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
232 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place squash and onion in a large skillet over medium heat. Pour in water. Cover, and cook until squash is tender, about 5 minutes. Drain well, and place in a large bowl.

  • Mix cracker crumbs and cheese together in a medium bowl. Stir half of the cracker mixture into the cooked squash and onions.

  • Mix eggs and milk together in a small bowl, then add to squash mixture.

  • Stir in 1/4 cup melted butter, and season with salt and pepper. Spread into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cracker mixture, and dot with 2 tablespoons butter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 68.8mg; sodium 463.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022