I have been looking for a good squash casserole and was very impressed with this one. I completely omitted the step of steaming the veggies first as I really didn't think it was necessary and the veggies came out perfect - they were nice and tender without being mushy and still had great texture and flavor. I also added garlic powder to mine as I am a garlic girl. Since I was making this along side a roasted chicken and the chicken was set to 350 degrees, I baked this at the same temperature, but for about 15 to 30 minutes longer than the recipe called for and it came out just fine. Some of the casserole had a stronger egg flavor to it than I would prefer and I'm not sure if that was because I didn't beat the egg mixture good enough or if that is how it is supposed to be, so next time I make it I'm going to be sure to beat the egg mixture more thoroughly or maybe even reduce it to just one egg. But I still plan on keeping this recipe and will be adding it to my Thanksgiving menu this year for something different than my usual squash dish.