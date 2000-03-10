Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff II
A delicious beef stroganoff recipe for the slow cooker. This one uses round steak and golden mushroom soup mixed with egg noodles and sour cream. Very simple to assemble and the slow cooker does the work for you.
A delicious beef stroganoff recipe for the slow cooker. This one uses round steak and golden mushroom soup mixed with egg noodles and sour cream. Very simple to assemble and the slow cooker does the work for you.
loved it---with some modification. As others suggested, I added a packet of french onion soup, and used beef broth instead of water. Since we are a family of eight, this recipe is great because i can by the cheapest cuts of beef and they still come out tender!Read More
There was WAY too much water for this recipe. If you try this recipe, I would say cut it in half at least. It turned out quite badly.Read More
loved it---with some modification. As others suggested, I added a packet of french onion soup, and used beef broth instead of water. Since we are a family of eight, this recipe is great because i can by the cheapest cuts of beef and they still come out tender!
After reading the reviews, I changed it a lot. No water or mushroom soup, instead I used 1 onion, fresh mushrooms, 1 can French Onion soup, 1/2 cup sherry, 1 cup beef stock, lots of pepper and Tony's and 2 cups sour cream. I also used butter instead of oil. It was pretty fabulous.
At the suggestion of other users, I modified this recipe slightly. I added 1 envelope of mushroom/onion soup mix, some fresh mushrooms and only stirred in 2 cups of water instead of the recommended 3 1/2. My family loved this and I will definitely serve it again. Thanks!
This recipe was very easy to put together in the slow cooker. The taste was delicious,however, I added one envelope of onion-mushroom soup.
I followed a few suggestions from the other wonderful cooks. I used a large can of cream of mushroom soup. 1 can beef broth, 1 pkg. dry onion/mushroom soup mix, 1/4 cup worstershire, 1/2 cup sherry. No water necessary. I mixed 2 tbls. Santa Maria seasoning in with the flour mixture and I browned the beef in butter. I added 2 boxes a fresh mushrooms but easily could have used 3. I added the mushrooms 4 hours into cooking time. Lastly, I added parsly, chives and sour cream 20 minutes before serving. Absolutely perfect!!! I used 3 pounds of large cubed beef and about 1 1/2 cups sour cream. Great flavor and not too salty.
There was WAY too much water for this recipe. If you try this recipe, I would say cut it in half at least. It turned out quite badly.
We loved it. I added a large sliced onion and it turned out great. It was very easy to put together. I chopped the ingredients the night before and had it cooking at 8:00 am the next morning.
This did not turn out right at all. The mixture was WAY too soupy after all day in the crockpot, and my beef disentegrated. VERY disappointing!!
Subbing low salt beef broth for the water and bouillon helped to make this a most delicious and easy meal as I used leftover london broil. The steak was previously cooked rare, so it browned up beautifully. I don't eat red meat, but the sauce was heavenly and the family devoured this great dish. Thanks Kathy!
It is bland and has no taste. I suggest you add onions and black pepper to recipe.
This was a very easy recipe to make. I love using my crock pot and had never tried beef stroganoff before so I decided to give it a go. First off, I don't think you should rate something 5 stars if you modified the recipe to a great extent. The recipe from the looks of it is pretty bland. I think it is a good base to go off of. Modifications: Used about 3 lbs of meat and did not brown it beforehand, just put it in the crock pot. I used beef stock instead of water and added a package of dry onion soup mix, some fresh garlic, seasoning salt and pepper. Also only added one can of golden mushroom soup. I sautéed fresh mushrooms and added them about 30 min before it was done, along with about 1 1/2 C sour cream. Tossed the egg noodles in with the sauce and it turned out looking pretty good! The way I made it was very tasty, next time I may add more garlic but I thought it was a very good base.
My family loves this meal! The only problem is that there are never any leftovers!
Love it. What a simple tasty dish! True comfort food. This does not taste like it has prepared soup in it. My only substitutions were to use beef broth instead of water and beef bouillon and to add a package of dry onion soup mix.
I LOVED the flavor of this recipe, but there is too much liquid, and it was very thin. I added some flour to it, and that helped a little, but the BF joked that it was more of a soup. We loved the flavor though, and I will probably make again with less liquid.
I added french onion soup mix and used the swanson mashed potato recipe
I forgot to do this before I left for work so I did it on the stove when I got home. Combined soup, boullion, flour and water. Added a small can of mushrooms for texture and frozen italian meatballs because it was the only meat I had for quick use. I let it simmer over med high about 30 minutes till reduced by almost half then added the sour cram and served. It was sooooo creamy and flavorful!
Made this with some suggested changes ... used 1 cup sherry and 1/3 cup worchestershire broth in place of some of the water. Used beef broth for rest of the water to equal 2.5 cups total. I love the blended flavors and oh so tender meat after cooking all day in the crockpot much better than a stovetop version. Had to add some cornstarch/water treatment to thicken it up in the end.
My family loved this, but I only used it for a rough guide. I placed 1lb cubed stew beef in the crock pot. Added 2 cups water with 1.5 T veggie better than bullion, 1 small can of mushrooms, and 1 pack of dry onion soup mix. Cooked on low high for about 5 hours. Added 1 c FF sour cream and a T cornstarch premixed in a little water in the last 20 minutes.
Very good stroganoff! I used 2 (14 oz)cans of beef broth in place of the water and bouillon. I also added 2 small cans (4 oz each) of mushroom pieces, drained. Next time I will increase the sourcream from 1 to 2 cups as my family likes extra sour cream taste and add some paprika.
Turned out soooo good!!! Definitely a keeper
This was good, but modified like everyone else. First, cooking on HIGH for 8 hours made the meat fall apart too much, I'll try on LOW for 8 hours next time. Also subbed beef stock instead of water. Very good.
I loved it. I did cut the water as recommended and added a pack of french onion soup mix. I also sauted mushrooms while browning the meat in the pan and then let it all cook together in the crock pot
I followed the recipe except I added onion soup mix that makes it salty with the boullion cubes. very very salty. For the future i would just follow recipe
Delish and easy! The only change I made was to reduce water to 2 cups. Next time will use 2-1/2 cups as the beef began to stick to sides of pot after 8 hours on high. Other than that, it was wonderful.
I use beer instead of the water, add the lipton onion soup and always double the recipe!!Keeper!!
We had leftover Stroganoff from Thanksgiving (yes, Thanksgiving! :)) and I "jazzed" them up a bit using the golden mushroom soup, a packet of onion soup mix, and some Worstershire sauce....very yummy! Thanks for the tips! :) (also, Greek yogurt makes a nice alternate for sour cream)
Very easy to throw together and SO yummy! Even my hubby who doesn't like stroganoff had 2 helpings! I did add onion powder and pepper to it:-)
I have made this many times. The secret to the best stroganoff is to use a tri tip roast. Brown the tri tip and put in the crock pot with some sliced onions and water and some red wine. After 8 hours it shreds and makes your house smell wonderful. Sautee some mushrooms and add to the pot. This cut meat does not need the soup. you can add an envelope of stroganoff seasoning.
Delicious with a few modifications...add fresh mushrooms, onion soup packet, beef broth and at least double the sour cream.
The recipe itself looked bland so I added some "Essence" seasoning to the flour mixture to give the meat some "kick" and it was delicious. I also deglazed the pan with dry red wine and added the wine reduction to the slow cooker and it was the best beef stroganoff I have ever had. The "Essence" and wine reduction added somne great flavor a usually deliciously bland dish.
Very easy, my kids loved it. Will make this one again!
I used 1 can of milk instead of water. I floured the meat before cooking which help thicken sauce. I used 2.5 lbs. of stewing meat and cooked for 5 hours. I used 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup. I used garlic and onion salt and worchester sauce.I used two cans of sliced mushrooms. Added 1 pkg of cream cheese and one small container of sour cream right before serving over egg noodles.
This was awesome! Really delicious and so easy! My family loved it too!
Yummy! Added onion soup packet
Loved it because it was so easy! I did add a pkg. of onion soup mix, fresh mushrooms and a can of beef broth instead of water.
I've made this several times, but always use leftover meatloaf in it. I use dry onion soup in the meatloaf, and that gives the stroganoff a better taste. I do NOT add that much water, though. Only one soup can of water and about 1/2 can of milk.
Awesome, the whole family loved it.
Children loved it! Perfectly perfect.
The beef turned out very very tender. I would reduce the water to 2 cups though, because the sauce was very watery. I even added extra sour cream to try to thicken it, but that didn't help much. The flavor is very good, especially if you add fresh mushrooms to the crockpot, as well.
This was really good (and easy!) I used 2 packs of "stir fry beef" already cut by the butcher--approx. 1 and a half pounds, only 1 can of soup, a little less than 1 can of water, some worcestershire sauce, half a packet of onion soup mix and some fresh mushrooms added for the last 2 hours. Would definitely make again
made small changes, added fresh mushrooms and seasoning to the flour, was amazing!! My fam raved over it! thanks
We used mushroom soup as suggested, and the dish was incredibly salty. Seems like it would turn out better with using fresh mushrooms, as some of the other reviewers suggested. Also, we added 2 cups of water instead of the 3 1/2 cups recommended.
Very easy and good.
I'm sorry, but this turned out bad. 8 hours on high is too long. The meat was dry and it definitely lacked flavor. Nobody liked it. Sorry :(
Very simple!
Really easy for a busy weekday. It seemed quite liquid-y but I tossed the cooked egg noodles into the slow cooker after turning it off and they soaked up the sauce perfectly. I did use Better Than Bouillon instead of bouillon cubes, that stuff takes everything to the next level. I had it on high for a couple hours, then low for another 4-5 hours. Kids & hubby had seconds, even the meat hater and the mushroom hater. Thanks Kathy!
Fantastic recipe. As I am a Garlic Queen (smiles, waves, garlic ice cream and the whole thing) , I will always try to add spices and onions to it. INCREDIBLE!
My boyfriend absolutely loved this recipe! I did make some alterations to the original recipe by reducing the amount of water I used to 2 cups and only cooked it on low for 6 hours. The meat fell apart and it turned out great!
wouldn't cook again. A bit bland and too thin a sauce.
The taste of this stroganoff was very good but I did have to thicken it up a bit because it was so watery. I would also use much more meat next time. There was hardly enough to go around. Overall good recipe but needs a few alterations to be perfect.
My family loves this and it was easy! I made one small change, I use beef broth instead of water.
I'm new to slow cooking and wanted to try this. It came out very watery and very bland...Nothing a little seasoning and flour couldn't fix.
WAY too much water in this. I used beef broth instead of the water and added garlic and the condensed soup and it was very watered down. I won't make this again.
I should have read the reviews before trying this recipe. Made exactly as written, it was bland and too watery. I even tried to thicken it up after with cornstarch and still didn't thicken it up.
Was a good easy way to make stroganoff.. but addes some cream cheese to thicken it up a little. My husband loved it.. told me to make it again.
Best beef stroganoff I have ever had!
Hubby says "Add it to the keeper list". This recipe is great over noodles, rice or mashed potatoes. We have even used it as hot roast beef sandwiches!
this is so easy and so good, my family loved it! I didn't have bouillon so I used a packet of onion beef soup mix with a can of beef broth, this may help with te saltiness that other reviews spoke of. I also added about 2 cups of chopped fresh button mushrooms. oh and I used a package of stew beef instead of the round steak. A great leftover idea is to serve it over toast.
Very good!
I tried this recipe tonight and was disappointed. There was entirely to much liquid and the flavor I was hoping for wasn't there. It has potential, so the next time I make it will try less liquid and maybe beef broth instead of plain water. I did add a 4oz can of sliced mushrooms to it...
8 hours on high heat, beef was overcooked. should be on low heat.
Great recipe, I used tenderized top round. whoa!!
This was very very good. Like other folks have suggested, dont use water. Use Beef Broth instead. It will turn out much better. When it was done, I had a lots of left over sauce, which meant for me, there was not enough meat. For those that like more meat, Id use 2 pounds and perhaps up to 2 1/2 pounds. I also did not use Cubed steak. I used regular Round Steak, which I tenderized myself and marianated overnight in my nomal brine of water, with lots of onion and garlic powder.
I liked the flavor of the recipe, but as most people have mentioned, it very soupy. I will use less water next time.
This recipe was good..but just as the others said, way too much water. Too runny. Half that amount would have been fine. I will make it again though because it was easy, but I will use half the water and add more meat, and maybe some fresh mushrooms.
Surprisingly, I did not like this recipe, and I've never disliked a recipe on this website before. Aside from the fact that it was far too watery, it really didn't have any flavour other than sour cream, and that was after substituting red wine for some of the water. I tried a tofu stroganoff recipe from this site that was excellent, and I wish I had simply substituted the tofu for beef and followed the same directions. The result wasn't horrible or inedible, but it was not...good. I would not make this recipe again.
Perfect without any alterations.
Was pretty bland even with my modifications. I added mushrooms, some onions andonion soup and used beef broth instead of water. 3 stars with changes. Very easy to make though and not messy to clean up. Thank you
very bland and watery! I followed the recipe as stated.
Very easy and delicious. I added salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder to the flower before browning the meat. I also used 1 can of beef broth instead of the water and boullion.
This was pretty good, was a little soupy so added some cornstarch to thicken it up. The Family loved it, thanks!
I used I regular can of cream of mushroom and one golden mushroom soup.I did add real mushrooms at the last 30min of cooking.. i added onions, sea salt & Pepper.Next time I might add a packet of onion soup mix.. however I try and avoid packets of anything .I may try a can of French Onion soup.
I've made this recipe a few times now and it is quick, easy and tastes great. Although I don't put in the sour cream because my boyfriend doesn't like it.
I was disappointed in the outcome of this recipe. I thought it was bland and on the runny side.
I always have these ingredients on hand, so this recipe always gets made for a quick dinner in our house. I don't use the slow cooker, so I can make this in about 20 minutes. The best part is, there is nothing to scrape in the garbage when we're done becaue it ALL gets ate!
We made it using some petite sirloin steak that is usually too tough to just cook without marinading. Tossed in the crockpot and came back to wonderful, tender meat! Next time I might add a can or two of mushrooms too, but I was very impressed.
its was horrible.. tooo much water and too soupy...
This was pretty good, but not fantastic. We decreased the water and only used one can of soup and it was still not quite thick enough for my taste. I added a nice addition of a dallop of sour cream to the top when served.
a big soupy mess
It is very easy to make and it is delicious.
Taste good. Many steps for a slow cooker receipe. Not just a dump and eat recipe.
Used elk instead of beef. Recipe doesn't take 8 hours on high if meat has been tenderized.
Quick and easy weeknight,
Was really good, but sauce/brooth never really reduced. Might use a bit less water next time.
I made this once already and plan on making it again. Although it was good the way it was it was a bit bland and it can be so much more. I am going to add a few things to it and maybe try some of the suggestions of using more mushrooms, a pack of dry soup mix.
I did not find this recipe extremely tasty. It was very easy to make but did not give the true flavor of beef stroganoff. If I were to ever make again I would try adding more spices.
Love it, simple, easy and soooo tasty
I reduced the water by 1/2 and it was still to runny. Flavor was OK, but I prefer my old stovetop stroganoff recipe from The Joy of Cooking. I added fresh mushrooms, onions and basil, but it still was not what I expected.
Loved it with the changes. This recipe is a great start. We've made this many times, each time a little different. After trial and error we made the following changes: Used ground beef vs round steak, only used 1 cup of water and 3 bullion cubes. We usually double it so it ends up being 2 lbs ground beef with a medium onion cooked with it,2 family sized cans cream of mushroom soup, 2 cups water, 6 bullion cubes and added 2 Tbsp Dijon mustard and occasionally 2 Tbsp tomato paste just for something different. The last 30 min add 1 cup sour cream (can add more to taste). I prefer my sauce to be a little thicker so I added 2 Tbsp corn starch just before serving and turned the crock pot up to high for 5 min.
I made this recipe exactly as written but added fresh mushrooms. We love it! Might cut back the pepper next time...but then again maybe not! highly recommend this recipe!
yum
Really great! Absolutely delicious! Easty to prepare. I used light cream cheese to cut back on fat a bit.
Great recipe, easy to make, tastes great. I do make a few substitutes. I use beef broth rather than water and bouillon. I also cut the amount of broth way back. I usually use about a cup.
I Loved this recipe, do use the Golden Mushroom Soup! I cooked mine on high for 5hours in the crock pot and it didn't get all the meat tender even the onions were a crunchy yet but the flavor of it was Very Good! My DH didn't care for it though but I will make it again and cook it longer and then I think he'll like it! =)
This recipe was pretty good. I did follow the other's suggestions and added onion soup mix and reduced the amount of water. My husband really enjoyed it.
Reduce water to 1-2 cups. Add fresh mushrooms and onion.
I also thought the recipe turned out bland. I even got the recipe out after we ate to make sure I didn't mess it up. If I try it again I will reduce the water add more sour cream and fresh mushrooms and perhaps add the onion soup mix as other suggested. But without that, I wouldn't make it again.
I used to love my mom's stroganoff. Now I don't use her recipe because this one is ten times better (sorry, mom). Not your old time white stroganoff. I did add a packet of onion soup. I decreased the water to one cup and actually used one more can of golden mushroom soup. I had ground beef in the freezer one day and tried it instead of the cubed beef. It tasted even better. Make sure you drain the grease if you do that. My brother insisted I make more next time so he can take it in his lunch, and my husband and I fight over the leftovers!
Way too salty, I think the bullion cubes added enough salt. Had to add sugar and lemon juice to off set the salt. You do not need the 2 teaspoons of salt.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections