Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff II

178 Ratings
  • 5 74
  • 4 52
  • 3 28
  • 2 10
  • 1 14

A delicious beef stroganoff recipe for the slow cooker. This one uses round steak and golden mushroom soup mixed with egg noodles and sour cream. Very simple to assemble and the slow cooker does the work for you.

By Kathy

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 hrs 40 mins
total:
8 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Roll the beef in flour and saute in the hot oil until well browned, about 5 minutes.

  • Transfer the meat to the slow cooker and top with the soup, water and bouillon.

  • Cook on high setting for 8 hours. Stir in the sour cream during the last 30 minutes.

  • Cook the egg noodles according to package directions. Serve the meat over the noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
719 calories; protein 38.6g; carbohydrates 66.1g; fat 32.8g; cholesterol 148.9mg; sodium 1058.4mg. Full Nutrition
