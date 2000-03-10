Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff II

This was a very easy recipe to make. I love using my crock pot and had never tried beef stroganoff before so I decided to give it a go. First off, I don't think you should rate something 5 stars if you modified the recipe to a great extent. The recipe from the looks of it is pretty bland. I think it is a good base to go off of. Modifications: Used about 3 lbs of meat and did not brown it beforehand, just put it in the crock pot. I used beef stock instead of water and added a package of dry onion soup mix, some fresh garlic, seasoning salt and pepper. Also only added one can of golden mushroom soup. I sautéed fresh mushrooms and added them about 30 min before it was done, along with about 1 1/2 C sour cream. Tossed the egg noodles in with the sauce and it turned out looking pretty good! The way I made it was very tasty, next time I may add more garlic but I thought it was a very good base.