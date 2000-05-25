Homemade Liquors

This is an excellent base for homemade liquors. Substitute chocolate, coconut, or any flavoring desired for vanilla extract and you will have made a different flavor alcohol. Food coloring can also be added to the cooled mixture to add a bit of pizzazz to your alcohol drinks! Perfect for warming up parties during the winter holidays.

Recipe by Jill

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine sugar and water. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and let simmer 5 minutes. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

  • Pour vodka and vanilla extract into the room temperature mixture. Pour the liquor into a sealable decanter; seal and store for at least two weeks before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 0.6mg. Full Nutrition
