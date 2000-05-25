This is an excellent base for homemade liquors. Substitute chocolate, coconut, or any flavoring desired for vanilla extract and you will have made a different flavor alcohol. Food coloring can also be added to the cooled mixture to add a bit of pizzazz to your alcohol drinks! Perfect for warming up parties during the winter holidays.
Very nice and adjustable to your favorite flavor BUT I must give you a warning if I may be so bold! NEVER use city water from the tap. Well water is ok or purchase bottled water. City water contains fluoride and chlorine and neither one work well either in food recipes or drinks.
I am a WLS post-op (Weight Loss Surgery) and can't have refined sugar. I have missed my liquors, which are loaded with sugar! When I found this I decided to give it a try using Splenda. Since there is no sugar in vodka, I could still make all the liquor flavors I want and not have to worry about the "dumping" syndrome from refined sugar. YUM-O!!!
04/27/2002
This homemade liquor recipe could not be easier. I made it with lemon flavoring. When it was ready, I put a shot in the blender with ice and vanilla ice cream. It is EXQUISITE! A perfect dessert or summer drink! Thank you!
I made this using lemon and tastes great with Coke or lemonade. Also made with Chocolate so its like a creme de cacao and mix with orange juice for a tootsie roll flavor. Made with equal parts of coconut, pineapple & banana extract and tastes great with pineapple juice or orange juice. Great recipe and will come in handy for gifts and taking to the lake
Very easy and simple to do. I used golden sugar so mine turned a slight yellow colour which was great for Vanilla. I also did strawberry and lemon flavours. Very sweet but I am sure if you cut back on the sugar it would suit all palettes. As for me I like it sweet and I am giving it out as Christmas gifts this year!
