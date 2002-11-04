Stabilized Whipped Cream Icing
This cream holds up longer on pies because it doesn't separate. Gelatin stiffens whipped cream and makes the texture seem fuller and slightly spongy. May be used to top a pie or frost a cake.
I've made this icing several times now and it's excellent. Holds up very well. Can even be piped through a bag for decorating.Read More
I had to tweak this A LOT to get it to work. There isn't enough sugar or gelatin. Here's what I did instead: 2 teaspoons gelatin, 4 teaspoons cold water, 1 cup heavy whipping cream, 1/4 cup confectioners' sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.... Combine gelatin and cold water. Whip the cream, and add confectioner's sugar. Add gelatin mixture and vanilla extract. Continue whipping until the gelatin is incorporated. Heating gelatin in the microwave never works for me, so I heat mine on the stovetop. Less mess, more consistent result.Read More
I've made this icing several times now and it's excellent. Holds up very well. Can even be piped through a bag for decorating.
This recipe was a bit tricky for a complete novice using an electric beater... It tastes good (like whipped cream), but cooking the gelatin for 3 mins. and leaving it out for 10 was too long and it solidified a bit leaving some scattered gel-balls throughout. Next time, I'll know to heat the gelatin for slightly shorter and leave it out for a little less time as well. I'm going to keep playing with this as it seems like it has potential for good decorating (I made stars, leafs, and writing with it).
I tried this 3 times. But i didnt put the gelatin in the microwave for 3 min. because it bubbled up after 30 seconds and made a mess. So what i did was just watch it until it started to bubble and then i let it cool for about 10 min. and that worked fine the first and third time but the second time i tried it i didnt wait long enough for it to cool and the cream got all lumpy and seperated so i think the key is just to make sure the gelatin is cool enough. If anyone can explain why its important to leave the gelatin in the microwave for the full 3 min I'd thank you very much bc if it makes a big difference i will have to try it again in a bowl big enough so that it doesnt spill over when it boils. OH! and anybody who is gonna make this should know that it is only enough for a small one layer cake. I iced a 2 layer cake and one cup of cream was only enough to ice the sides, that is why i had to make the extra batches. Good luck everyone!
I made a double batch of this cream and it was plenty to 'ice' a triple layer 8" and a sqaure 8x8. You must definitely keep this cream very cold, otherwise it will just fall apart on your cake. It definitely needs more sugar. I doubled the amount called for and it still tasted more like a cream I would put on berries or pie rather than what I would decorate a cake with. Probably more flovring wouldn't hurt either. It's still not stiff enough to decorate with. I'm a cake decorator and the whipped icing I use is at least double the consistency of this cream, at its softest. This is a great cream for berries and pies, good fresh taste, but just not what I was expecting based on the description....UPDATE 9/1/10...This is way off the base of the recipe here, but I discovered a great way to stabilize the whipped 'just enough' so that it could be piped at least into rosettes for decorating a pie or the side of a bundt. I took 1 cup of the whipping cream and added 1 cup of a non-dairy liquid icing called Rich's Bettercream (if you've ever had an ice cream cake from Dairy Queen, this is the whipped icing that is used) and simply poured them together into my Kitchen Aid and blended until I could see the stiff peaks from the whipping cream. This turned out great! The flavor was perfect since there is lots of sugar and vanilla in the Rich's already. And by using half whipping cream, plain, the flavors balanced out nicely.
The 3 stars for this recipe is for the method written. For 5 stars I made the following changes on the second batch I made: Skip the water and use about 1/4 cup of cream to soften the gelatin. Placed in the micro for 15 seconds is plenty to warm and dissolve the gelatin. Do this while the remaining cream is whipping in the mixer -SLOWLY. Once the cream has thickened and begins to form "waves" add your sugar slowly (I used 1/2 cup powdered sugar - makes for a much smoother, non gritty, texture than the granulated sugar gives) and beat until it forms firm peaks. Then stream in the cooled gelatin but on low speed. Once blended stop mixing. Chill for 30 minutes then frost away! This can now be piped, spread or used between layers. I used on top of an ice cream cake and it froze perfectly. I also piped a decorative border on pumpkin pie. Wonderful fresh taste. Great presentation.
Very easy, held up extemely well! I used confectioner's sugar, and added about 4 times what the recipe called for.
Really good if you prefer whipped cream over frostings that are too sweet. Can be flavored with instant coffee, chocolate or peanut butter, or use your own stir-ins.
I must admit, I had to take a couple of tries at this to get it right wasting ingredients which I hate to do but I was determined to accomplight this. I tried the original recipe instructions and found that the microwave method just didn't work for me. So, I took the advice of the first reviewer "HeatherLovesBudgies" and it worked for me. And, while I'm not sure if I'd make this again I'm happy for the learning experience...
Really great when you don't want your whipped cream to weep all over the place. I used it to frost a jelly roll and it came out perfectly and held beautifully.
This is a wonderful recipe!! The whipped cream forms gorgeous peaks and stays that way for days on a pie without even beginning to weep or break down. I followed the advice of another user and let the 1 tsp of gelatin bloom in cool water for 5 minutes, then microwaved for 10 seconds on 50% power. I then placed the gelatin mixture in the freezer just while I beat the cream and when I was ready to add the gelatin, it was the perfect temperature and beat in exactly right. I used 1/4 confectionery sugar, and then added a bit more at the end as I like it a bit sweeter than this recipe had. GREAT recipe! Will use this over and over again.
This recipe isn't so great; it waters down the cream with water and gelatin! You don't need 1/4 c. water, only a Tablespoon or two, and you should only need 1/2 tsp. gelatin per cup of heavy cream. In this context, you don't ever want to boil the gelatin, and you shouldn't stir it (it causes it to lump) until mixing it with the cream. In order to prevent stringing or balling in the cream, you should temper it by mixing a small amount of cream into the gelatin first, then adding it to the rest. This can be a tricky process, but these little hints make it work.
This worked out beautifully for me. I really love that you can use this icing to frost/decorate with. Used it on my key lime pie and it looked great! I did as one reviewer suggested and first slowly poured the gelatin into cool water, gave it a stir and let it soften for about 5 minutes, then I popped it in the microwave for 10 seconds on 50% power and by the time I had my cream all whipped, the gelatin was cool enough to add to whipped cream mixture. I would not recommend using more than 1 tsp for this as it sets up really nicely with 1 and any more would make it too stiff, IMO. Thanks for sharing...this will be my go to recipe from now on. :)
I am a caterer and this method is invaluable, especially in the summer months. it is the ONLY recipe for stabilized whipped cream that I have tried,that doesn't have little flecks of hardened gelatin through the cream. I don't use it only for "icing"; also for topping pies and shortcakes, etc. it keeps in the refrigerator for a couple of days without breaking down at all.
Obviously I did something wrong.. not sure what. I think I overwhipped it because it just ended up lumpy and no stiff peaks ever formed. Better luck next time!
I know the gelatin wasn't right when it coagulated. Don't use the suggestion for 2 tsp of gelatin! Nice recipe! Follow as directed. 3 minutes is not necessary. Keep stirriing gelatin at 30 second intervals until melted. It should be liquid when adding to the cream.
This works! I initially tried to follow some of the suggestions in the comments, but I think the real directions were better. The gelatin needs that 1/4 cup of water and it absolutely needs to be heated to dissolve. In fact, I almost gave up because I mixed up the gelatin in a small amount of cold water and it was just a glue ball. I almost threw it out, then decided to microwave it as directed. I did that and it worked beautifully. No more glops! It took waaay longer than 10 minutes to cool, tho. At least an hour. In fact, do that first so you're not waiting for the gelatin to cool. Also, I made the mistake of frosting the cake right after whipping this up. I needed to have refrigerated the whipped cream to make it sturdy enough to use for cake layers.
I only make about 10 cakes a year for other people, so I'm far from a pro! This time the order was for whipped frosting, which I've never made. I tried a few, and this one turned out best! I used 50% power in the microwave for 30 sec, stuck it in the freezer while I beat the other ingredients (on low as suggested on several other recipes to make tiny uniform bubbles that won't pop). When I was done mixing, the gelatin was cool and I added that in. I kept tasting it and adding more sugar (I used all confectioner) and ended up using about a cup to make it frosting sweet. The consistency turned out perfect. I was able to make basic decorations with big tips, and once I put the cake in the refrigerator it kept it's shape for 24 hours, then for another 2 hours during a birthday party at room temp. before it got eaten. I made a 10' and 8' round tiered cake and needed 3x this recipe to finish the cake.
I read through a ton of these reviews and felt I was making an informed decision when I opted to use the 2 tsps of gelatin rather than the 1 tsp called for. I certainly got a nice firm whipped topping that piped onto my 4th of July Strawberry Trifle. Too firm actually, it was reminiscent of caulking and not the soft, gental peaks of cream I was hoping for. Next time I'll know better.
There needs to be a warning regarding texture of icing, when I initially finished I had decided the texture was too loose and couldnt use it for the cake I was decorating, about 5 minutes of it sitting on the counter my husband went to run his fingers through it and it had set up, if I'd have known that initially this would have gotten 5 stars :)
This IS NOT frosting, it is stabilized, whipped cream. You can put the gelatin and water in a very small dish and place that in some hot water to dissolve it, if you can't get the hang of the microwave. I have been using this for a long time, and it's works out well if you follow the directions, and do not overbeat the cream. I always add 1/4 C powdered sugar, as this does not seem like enough. I have used it on cakes, key lime pie, strawberry pie, along side of a molten lava cake, and to decorate the top of cheesecakes. Of course, anything made with this must be refrigerated.
This worked beautifully! Two small things: Did a double batch so used 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 confectioners. Don't know that it really made any difference. Also, dissolved the gelatin on the stove, I felt like I had more control over it than in the micro. It spread and handled perfectly though even in my chilly PA kitchen I did feel like i had to work fast. After frosting, I set it in the fridge and it set up and STAYED set up! I have an angel food/raspberry cake I make whipping cream for frosting and will be using this in the future. One note....flavoring (vanilla) can be switched up to suit the need of the cake or omitted all together. Great recipe! Thanks!
Use this recipe whenever I make a whipped topping ahead of time and need it to stay thickened.
I had great success with this recipe. I made this true so there were no variations. I doubled the recipe so it would work on a 9X13 cake. My cake was extra sweet with caramel and candy so this topping was a great compliment as it was not too sweet. You can add extra sugar if it is warranted. I was very happy it held up for my gift the next day!
What a GREAT recipe to use for decorators! It held up really well to my decorating needs. It never tried to ooze over or anything! It was very fluffy and just perfect. I did however use a tub of cool whip in place of the whipping cream which made it SUPER easy! I will only be doing that from now on as a matter of fact because it made the whole process so simple. I also used a mixture of almond extract and vanilla because my family loves my almond icing. The other big plus about this recipe is that I could not ask for a better cleanup! NO grease or lard to pick out of my decorating tips, just ran under hot water until it melted and washed with soap and water! Didn't even have to pull out my brush cleaner. I am so happy about this recipe that I may never make buttercream again (unless asked to)!
SO happy that I found a whipped cream recipe that allows my whipped cream to sit! I piped this onto cupcakes, refrigerated the cupcakes overnight and they have been sitting at room temperature for about 5 hours now and the whipped cream frosting is still set! Few changes: use 1/2 tsp gelatin powder with 1 tbsp cold water for every cup of cream, use powdered sugar (you won't get the granules and it also has corn starch which also allows the whipped cream to set), microwave the gelatin mixture for about 15 seconds -- 3 minutes is crazy.
Ethel, I love ya honey! This is the bomb for layering fancy cakes. For simpler tastes, try layering it between yellow cake with strawberry and blueberries. It's fantastic and the stablized creme holds up beautifully. Eat yer heart out Cake Boss!
I have to give this recipe 4 stars as is, with a few changes it’s a Five. After reading other reviews I mixed the gelatin in a small glass bowl of cool water if you add it slowly it will almost mix itself. Then heat in microwave on half power (about 500 watts) for 10 sec. this worked wonderful for me. Do chill the beaters and bowl. Allow gelatin to cool a bit then follow the recipe as written. I used spenda run through a grinder to make it carb. and sugar free. It was just what I needed to make mother in laws reduced sugar birthday cake look like it was "cheating". Thank you ETHELMERTZ this is as close as I am going to get to the commercial whipped topping used on the low sugar cakes at the mall.
My long search is over! I love this frosting. It's absolutely perfect, and if you've ever had birthday cakes from Chinese bakeries, THIS is identical to the frosting on those cakes. It's light, and not too sweet. I will never use butter frosting for my white cakes ever again.
I took advice from others and altered this a bit. I used 2t gelatin to 1/4 c water. I did not use the microwave as it tends to heat too quickly and boils over. Instead I disolved it on the stove top over very low heat. Once it had disolved and while the gelatin was cooling I started whipping the cream 1 cup with 1/4 cup powdered sugar and 1 t vanilla. Came out nicely. Not very sweet. If you like you could add more sugar. Word of advice, use this quickly. As it sits it becomes harder to spread it smoothly. Overall I liked it and think I will use again.
Superb recipe although I followed HeatherLovesBudgies's way of doing it. I've made this with unflavoured gelatin as well as flavoured jello powder instead of the gelatin - works like a charm! For those who can't find her review easily here's an extract from it: " ~2 teaspoons gelatin, 4 teaspoons cold water, 1 cup heavy whipping cream, 1/4 cup confectioners' sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.... Combine gelatin and cold water. Whip the cream, and add confectioner's sugar. Add gelatin mixture and vanilla extract. Continue whipping until the gelatin is incorporated. Lovely firm texture and beautifully spreadable. I stuck it in the freezer for a short time to firm the icing a little more. It came out splendidly!"
This is the best recipe. I love it, and I used it for my wedding cake. It isn't very sweet, so its perfect for fruit (our cake was filled with raspberries), and for light cakes. My method is to forget about the microwave. I boil water and mix it together. I stir it and just carry it around with me like a teacup stirring until its cooled down. its very little water and cools quickly. As a wedding present we received a butter warmer - makes it even easier to make this recipe! If the gelatin starts to set before the whipped cream is ready, I can heat it up again and swoosh it around until its at the right temp. I got bored while waiting and added the sugar and vanilla into the gelatin mixture. Came out perfectly.
I just made it with some sugar-free lemon jello. Came out beautiful - light yellow in color. I did forego the water and used 1/4 c heavy cream instead. Just makes more sense that way!
I needed 16 oz of whipping cream so I doubled the gelatin but left the water at 1/4 cup, 30 seconds was fine in my microwave. The trick to this recipe is to make sure the bowl, beaters and cream are ice cold, they set the gelatin as it cools it. I added the gelatin when I had soft peaks, then kept whipping for about 1 more minute.
Perfect! Used it on Jenny's Black forest cake
This was pretty good. I did not heat the gelatin but rather just put it in the cold water and then added it to the mix. I used 2 t gelatin 1/4 cup confecitonars sugar and 2 t vanilla extract. I will probally add more vanilla next time. it was just like frosting though and still tasted good. I might also next time go with one of the half cream cheese half whipped cream frostings.
What I do with softened and disolved gelatin is pass it through a fine sieve to eliminate any grit........It seems to be a problem for many people so please try this idea...........
This was perfect for the recipe I made. It was easy and I was delighted that I did not have to used the icky stuff from the store. Since I do not have a microwave I made this using the stove top and it came out perfect.
This holds whipped cream up very well! I was making a cake and looking for something to stablilize the whipped cream on it. I was looking for something similar for cream pies also in the future. Whipped cream just beated tends to melt in the fridge and I wanted to use it for piping. I followed the recipe exactly. I did find that the gelatin has to be used as soon as it gets to the slightly cool state because it will harden quickly. When I poured it in a stream on the cream it seemed fine. But, after I tasted the final product I did notice some small semi soft beads of gelatin in it. I doubt though that others would notice that though, but I did I think because I knew it was in there. I thought the taste was good also.
This turned out great. Creamy and delicious just like the store bought cakes. Def a keeper!
Used this on the Hungarian Flourless Hazelnut Cake. Perfect! I've been looking for this for years. Really stands up (last slice of cake was eaten 3 days later, and cream was still good). I flavored with 1 tbs. Amaretto, and a good time was had by all.
I like this recipe because I can now always use real whipped cream for all recipes and not cool whip (which I don't really like). I waited too long with the gelatin so I got some lumps, but it still tasted good. I will have to make it a few more times to work out the kinks. I just need to find the perfect time when the gelatin is still runny but not too warm to melt the cream.
This is soooo good!! I made a white layered cake in between the layers I made a strawberry filling and wanted a light frosting I did use strawberry jello mix instead of unflavored. Delicious!!! I will use this recipe again most defiently!!!
I've used this twice now and it's worked out great both times....definitely dissolve the gelatin slowly in a pan on the stove, takes moments and works better. I don't add extra sugar b/c I use it on an extra rich chocolate cake which makes a nice counterpoint to the not too sweet icing.
just perfect whipped cream.
Although I should have doubled the recipe for my cake, when I followed this recipe exactly it was perfect. Not the Kroger icing I was looking for but still very good. I wanted some red icing so I made a second patch and tried using flavored gelatin...that did not turn out well at all. I will use this recipe again and again. Thanks for sharing
Since I have never made whipped cream before, it took me a couple tries to figure it all out but in the end it worked out perfectly. I did, however, double this recipe and add about 1/4 to 1/2 cup of powdered sugar instead of the one tablespoon of "white sugar".
I tried making this using cold water and also go the lumps of gelatin in my frosting and had to throw it away. I didn't have any problems microwaving it but didn't do it for the full 3 minutes and stopped every 30 seconds to stir. I used 1/4 cup of powdered sugar instead of the 1 tablespoon white sugar and it was a perfect amount of sweetness.
Excellent Whipped Icing! I used 6 little packages of splenda in place of the sugar and disolved the geletin with 1/4 c. of the cream (30 seconds in 50% heat in the microwave) I cooled the geletin mixture and just drizzled it in just as the cream was coming together. I spread this on a Tres Leches cake Smooth as silk!
Good recipe. I heated my gelatin in a double broiler instead of the microwave. I also wanted mine a bit sweeter, so I added 3 - 4 tablespoons of 10x powdered sugar.
Fantastic, quick and easy! Whoever said it was runny, was wrong. I let mine like 5 minutes in the fridge and it was almost too stiff. I needed 2 batches to frost an 8" 2-layer vanilla cake and pipe a few rosettes on the top and make a little border. I will be using this again and again! Bravo!!
i used this for a tiramasu cake. easy and good.
I made this Icing for my Grandmother's 90th Bday party cake. I followed the recipe exactly except that a increased the sugar a bit to suit my taste.The icing was the perfect consistancy. Decorating I did with the icing held up great. Very professional looking and tasting. Some guests at the party thought the cake was purchased from a bakery! Plan to use this recipe again and again!
Quick and easy. Piped well.
DOUBLE YOUR RECIPE :) This recipe as is will make maybe?? 2 cups and I prefer more due to many "testers" in the kitchen. I used 3 Tbsp confectioners sugar and its just right. If you want the outcome of a very sweet icing, then you should add more. Why not? I stirred the gelatin at 30 second intervals for 2 minutes and I think it worked great.
It must be the gelatin in it but this tasted just like Coolwhip to me. I love the way heavy cream tastes when it's whipped fresh but this had that weird after taste to it. For all the steps involved, and the cost of the ingredients, I will probably buy CoolWhip next time I need this. I was kind of disappointed! Also- you should note that this has a very lose consistancy until you put it in the fridge to firm up. I actually made it twice because I thought I did it wrong the first time since it was so runny. An hour later, both batches were like Jello.
Simply awesome - my family loved it! Thanks so much for sharing this recipe.
This recipe is a bit difficult. I found that adding the gelatin when the beater marks began to show was way too early. I could not get any more air into my shipped cream Next time... and there will be a next time... I'll wait longer. I used the lesser amount of water and more vanilla. Tasted yummy even though the consistency was not what I was after.
I did not care for this recipe. It never caused my whipped cream to set up. The only reason I tried it was that I couldn't find my clear piping gel. That works like a dream. I did finally find the gel and remade the recipe that I usually do,the one by Wilton.
Just finished making this to top off some cupcakes for Easter. Only thing I did different was dissolve the gelatin using the stove top instead of microwave. The icing came out beautiful and piped very nicely on the cupcakes. It's definitely not on the sweet side, so I can see why some may want to add additional sugar, but I love it as is and will definitely use this recipe the next time I need any sort of whipped cream! Thanks for the recipe!
This is a great recipe. Cooks illustrated recommends using gelatin for their whipped cream frosting. This frosting held up great and I was able to pour a ganache like frosting and it stayed on the top of the cake making it look beautiful. I wish it was just a little more sweet. Maybe next time I could try more sugar. I doubled the recipe andI ended up using 3 out of the 4 cups. Doubling the recipe uses the whole packet of gelatin.
This recipe was perfect for the French Silk Pie I recipe from this site. It tastes like whipped cream but is just firm enough to use to decorate like frosting.
I must of done something wrong it was horrible. I followed the steps to a "T" it piped well but the texture and taste were bad.
1/4 cup of water seems too much for the gelatin. I use 1 Tbs Gelatin with 4 tsp. water. I put mine in the microwave for 30 seconds stirring every 15 seconds. Set aside to cool to room temp. Or you can set the bowl or cup of gelatin in a pan of simmering water stirring until gelatin is dissolved and cool to room temp.
Great recipe thanks! I used it to substitute frozen whipped topping in a pie filling. It worked perfect.
This worked great! I love whipped cream as a frosting for cakes but it would always melt so quickly! The gelatin really does the trick! The whipped cream holds up really nicely using this recipe! Unfortunately my decoratings skills don't do this recipe justice! lol!
Tasted great and looked beautiful.
Using this recipe as a guideline, the end product was a success. I did not use the microwave - instead I combined the water and gelatin and gently warmed over the stovetop. I also substituted confectioner's sugar (1/4 cup) for regular sugar. Otherwise, I followed the recipe. The "frosting" was indeed more stable than normal whipping cream and was delicious on a strawberry cake - very light. With modifications to the recipe, I'd give it a 5 star rating.
I probably did something wrong but there were tiny clumps of gelatin in it. I couldnt get it smooth
This recipe was very easy to make. I used it to frost a buttermilk cake and the frosting held up in 90 degree weather. The only thing I did different was to put the gelatin in the fridge to cool and test it every couple of minutes to make sure it didn't set. Once it was cool I added it to the cream mixture. I also added some powered sugar to make it sweeter.
I so wanted to be the one who gives this recipe a five, but unfortunately, it didnt work out so well for me either. Unlike other reviewers, I do not expect this to taste differently from whipped cream. It IS whipped cream!! I just wanted it to stand stiffer for a whipped cream. Mine came out a little grainy, without over beating it. I always make whipped cream, and I know you shouldn't over beat it. It got grainy after I added the gelatin. Maybe I did something wrong, so I am willing to try it again, and change my rating if it works out better.
so I made this twice in 2 different ways. The first was with dairy cream and this recipe had to be tweaked to 2 tsp gelatin and 4 tsp water to 1 cup heavy whipping cream. Not sure how much extra sugar we added because we added it to taste. The second way I used coconut cream from canned coconut. Separate the cream from the liquid by chilling cans in your fridge. Get 1 cup coconut cream (can be different for each can/manufacturer). 1 c coconut cream, 3 Tbsp gelatin 1/4 c water. This was done through trial and error but essentially turned out almost exactly the same as the heavy cream.
This is a really great recipe for decorating with a piping bag. I added about 1 Tbsp of instant coffee granules to the gelatin/water mixture right after I pulled it out of the microwave. I found that the coffee really cut the sweetness of the icing, so I ended up adding extra sifted powdered sugar (maybe about 1/4 cup) until the icing was sweet enough for me. I used this icing on the chocolate mocha cake I and they were very good together.
worked out well. followed directions completly and had no problems. needed to be a little sweeter though.
Worked perfectly for the french silk pie that I made. Thanks!
My second batch worked out perfectly following these steps. Whip 1 cup of heavy whipping cream, when peaks form, turn off the mixer, uniformly and quickly add the 2 teaspoons of gelatin over the top of the mixture, slowly start whipping again, gradually increasing the speed as the gelatin disappears into the mixture. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla extract until mixed, then one teaspoon of cold water at at time (4 total). Once mixed in, stop the mixer and uniformly add the confectioners sugar to the top of the mixture. Begin beating, gradually increasing the speed until mixed in.
I followed the recipe exactly as indicated and it turned out wonderfully. It's a great recipe if you want a frosting that is not overpoweringly sweet, and it holds up well. I substituted coconut extract for the vanilla and it was delicious.
Decent recipe, great idea. Be extremely careful with gelatin because it will stick to anything and everything and form bumps in your icing if you don't pay attention.
For me it worked great without the gelatin. Couldn't figure that stuff out!
The measurements are off... it was runny. So I beated about 1 cup more of heavy cream and folded in, then I was able to pipe it on my cake. Plus it would not be enough to cover 10" cake (not tall). With extra cup heavy cream, it was just right. Also you dont have to microwave it for 3 min, just make sure its melted. I used half cold water to soak, then half hot water and microwaved the mixture for 10 more seconds. So this worth only 3 stars as written
Perfect whipped cream icing. I followed the recipe, with the exception of melting the gelatin on the stove. It is not too sweet and the consistency was perfect after refrigerating the cake.
This is way too much work. In the bakery where I work we make it with instant pudding. One box of vanilla instant pudding and 1/2 cup powdered sugar per quart. Whip it all together until soft peaks this is a lot. This recipe will fill and ice a half sheet cake. You can cut it down to your needs and also use different flavor pudding. Always add vanilla!!
Desparate for a creamy cake and didn't have any cream. I made mine with coffee whitener, geletine and water. Left this to set in the fridge. I then added buttercream icing (1/2 pack icing sugar, 2oz butter). Whipped the whole lot together with some vanilla and piped on the top of cup cakes and sprinkled with chocolate. Lovely!
This worked quite well for me. I used one sheet of gelatine instead of the powder and left out the vanilla. I then folded this into mascarpone for a cream pie and it held up perfectly. I think some people may have issues with the gelatine because not all are the same, nor are microwaves. I just used lukewarm water and allowed the sheets to rest, no microwaving necessary. Thank you ethelmertz for this idea!
I tried this recipie to frost my cupcakes and it turned out just perfect. The next time i added a little caramel fr flavour and it was delicious.
This was exactly what I was looking for to put on a chocolate cream pie. I mistakenly thought it called for the whole packet of gelatin, which turned out okay because the 3 minutes was way too long for my microwave, when I went to stir it after a minute it had bubbled over and spilled everywhere, so I'm not sure how much I actually used, but it came out perfect!
This makes a really nice topping. Was a bit messy for cupcakes but would do great on a cake or pie.
I love how some people alter the recipes and get a unique and delicious result, I however did not, I made the stabilized whipped cream frosting just as the recipe calls and I was very happy with the results. A delicious light and fluffy frosting. Loved it.
Perfect for the topping of my banana cream pie!
I sort of used this + the Whipped Cream Mousse Frosting on this site, got a rich firm frosting - the gelatin is a tricky detail to get right. After a while - learned to do the gelatin first - so it's cooled when the rest of process is ready.
I used this just for garnish on a cheesecake. It was exactly what I was looking for and held up great! Thanks!
I wanted whipped cream that wouldn't separate to decorate my chocolate cheesecake before a dinner party (without having to do it at the last minute). I thought this would be great. Well...the idea was, but what a mess! First of all, don't mess with the microwave. After about 20 seconds, the gelatin mixture starts to boil up and out of the bowl. (I should have read the reviews first!) I tried again and used 2 tsps. of gelatin to 8 tsps. of water (a 1:4 ratio). After letting it sit for five minutes, I heated it in a small pan over low heat, stirring constantly, until the gelatin dissolved. I moved it to the side to let it cool, but not set. It took about 5 minutes. I whipped 2 cups of cream with 1/2 cup of powdered sugar. When it was thickened and looking like "whipped cream," I added the gelatin in a thin stream, while continuing to beat. That worked great and my whipped cream held up just fine and looked beautiful hours later when we had it for dessert.
didn't work for me
I didn't think this was difficult at all, although, I admit, I probably didn't "nuke" it the full time OR let it cool the full time. I agree it could use a little more sugar. The second time I made it, I used 1/4 cup 10x sugar -- my kids RAVED about it!!!! :)
Gelatin should never be boiled, just melted. 3 Minutes in the microwave will destroy it. 20 seconds is probably enough depending on your microwave. I do mine in a small saucepan on the stove.
Did not work for me at all.
This is excellent. I added your recommended amount of gelatine to my regular sweetened whipped cream recipe and it worked like a dream! The whipped cream stays put, is easier to manipulate and holds its shape. Also no effect at all on the taste. Wonderful!
This recipe was good- it turned out well for me, I just made sure to follow the times exactly and made sure everything was cold. I was a little disappointed though, that it only tasted like regular whipped cream- I was hoping for something a little sweeter like icing. It still was good though.
I had to tweak it to my likes. I used 2 tsp gelatin,4 tsp water and at least 1/4 c confectioners sugar maybe closer to 1/2 cup actually and it was fantastic, now I am going to try to add chocolate to it!! My dilemma melted or dry?
