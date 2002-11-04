Stabilized Whipped Cream Icing

I made a double batch of this cream and it was plenty to 'ice' a triple layer 8" and a sqaure 8x8. You must definitely keep this cream very cold, otherwise it will just fall apart on your cake. It definitely needs more sugar. I doubled the amount called for and it still tasted more like a cream I would put on berries or pie rather than what I would decorate a cake with. Probably more flovring wouldn't hurt either. It's still not stiff enough to decorate with. I'm a cake decorator and the whipped icing I use is at least double the consistency of this cream, at its softest. This is a great cream for berries and pies, good fresh taste, but just not what I was expecting based on the description....UPDATE 9/1/10...This is way off the base of the recipe here, but I discovered a great way to stabilize the whipped 'just enough' so that it could be piped at least into rosettes for decorating a pie or the side of a bundt. I took 1 cup of the whipping cream and added 1 cup of a non-dairy liquid icing called Rich's Bettercream (if you've ever had an ice cream cake from Dairy Queen, this is the whipped icing that is used) and simply poured them together into my Kitchen Aid and blended until I could see the stiff peaks from the whipping cream. This turned out great! The flavor was perfect since there is lots of sugar and vanilla in the Rich's already. And by using half whipping cream, plain, the flavors balanced out nicely.