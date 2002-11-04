Stabilized Whipped Cream Icing

This cream holds up longer on pies because it doesn't separate. Gelatin stiffens whipped cream and makes the texture seem fuller and slightly spongy. May be used to top a pie or frost a cake.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 mins
additional:
17 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Chill mixing bowl and beaters for at least 15 minutes before using. Place water in a small microwave-safe bowl. Sprinkle gelatin over water and allow to soften 5 minutes.

  • Dissolve gelatin by microwaving for 3 minutes, stirring after every minute. Remove from microwave and let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes; gelatin must be liquid but not warm when added to cream.

  • Remove bowl and beaters from refrigerator and pour in cream, sugar, and vanilla extract. Beat together just until beater marks begin to show distinctly.

  • Add gelatin mixture to cream, pouring in a steady stream while beating constantly. Beat until stiff peaks form. Use immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
55 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 20.4mg; sodium 6.1mg. Full Nutrition
