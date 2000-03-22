Corn Fritters

Nothing warms up a cool night like a plateful of old-time corn fritters! Dig in, these are delicious!

By Joan Zaffary

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a heavy pot or deep fryer to 365 degrees F (185 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Beat together egg, milk, and melted shortening; stir into flour mixture. Mix in the corn kernels.

  • Drop fritter batter by spoonfuls into the hot oil, and fry until golden. Drain on paper towels.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 14g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 17.5mg; sodium 224.5mg. Full Nutrition
