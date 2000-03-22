The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
133 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 14g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 17.5mg; sodium 224.5mg. Full Nutrition
These were great! I let the batter sit for a half hour on the counter. Fritters came out perfect. I followed the 1/4 cup sugar and honey topping recommendations. Deep fried in small batches. A throwback to my youth. YUM! Many thanks!!!
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2003
This recipe is really good with crab meat and parmesan instead of corn. Just like fritters at a cajun joint I like to hang at.
I had something called "corn dippers" once at Burger King and really, really loved it. Unfortunately it was a special promotional offer and was soon discontinued. For years I dreamt of these corn dipper things and even contemplated writing to Burger King to ask for the recipe. Well finally I found this recipe for corn fritters and tried it. I was a bit nervous as I had never deep-fried before (but I just filled a small frying pan with about 1 cm of oil and did it that way). Both my boyfriend and I agree that these corn fritters are better than the ones we had at Burger King. I'm so, so happy that I found this recipe. Thanks, Joan!
Did everything except the can of corn... instead I added 4 oz cooked chopped broccoli, 1/4 cup diced onion, 1/4 cup crumbled cooked bacon, 1/4 cup shredded cheddar and 1 tsp garlic powder, voila broccoli fritter. Yummmy.
Delicious and very easy. I always serve with fried fish, great side for that. I sometimes don't have any eggs, and a few times I used an easy replacement (2 Tbsp. water + 1 Tbsp. oil + 2 tsp. baking powder) and the fritters came out exactly the same as they do when I use an egg.
I tried these twice. First time as is, they were good. Four stars. Second time round, I added some bells and whistles. I added a quarter cup of corn meal, half a cup of crabmeat, 2 tbsp. sugar and seasoning salt. Other alterations include using two-thirds cup buttermilk and fresh corn kernels. OMG..those were the bee's knees. With the changes, they're a 5.
These were great! I came across this recipe looking for a way to use up my fresh corn for a light supper. I think the 1/4 tespoon sugar may be a typo. I used 1/4 cup sugar and subbed fresh corn cut from two ears. Pan fried in a little oil and topped with a little butter and honey. Paired this with sliced tomatoes with fresh mozz and basil. Perfect!
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2003
VERY VERY good, quick and easy! Will make again!
Rating: 4 stars
11/22/2002
Very good and easy to make. Next time, I'll add more salt or seasoning
This recipe is exactly the same as an old recipe my great grandmother had. We have been eating these since I was a just little. We always use left over corn cut off the cob, it gives the fritters a great taste and we dip them in warm syrup...mm delish. Our recipe calls for 1/4 c sugar, 2 eggs and no milk. We sprinkle with a little powdered sugar also. Makes a great dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
I love this recipe. I usually double it though and instead of adding the shortening I use melted butter and 1 14 oz can of creamed corn instead of the regular corn. Instead of doubling the amount of milk i used what the recipe called for and added about 1/4 cup more so total i used 3/4 cup of milk. I also add 1 tsp of vanilla extract.
This recipe is great. The first time we followed it exact and they were good although you have to eat them as soon as they are done or they are soggy later on... This time we didn't use an egg and we used cream corn and they were REALLY good. Sweet the inside was so moist a creamy just like in the restaurant!
This past weekend was maple weekend here in NY! Made me in the mood for fritters....these were even better than the samples we had at the maple farms! The only thing I did differently was to use a 12 oz. bag of corn you steam in the microwave. I also added a splash of vanilla and a 1/4 cup of sugar to the batter. Great served with warm syrup!
Good basic recipe! I added my own seasonings to make them a little more flavorful. It was very easy to experiment since I made them in small batches. They were awesome by the end! I added some more sugar, garlic and onion powder and jalepenos. The jalepenos really made the difference!
I really loved this recipe. I made two batches for my birthday barbecue yesterday. One batch I just doubled the sugar as others suggested, and used chopped apples that I canned two years ago. The apple fritters went over a hit! My second batch I wanted to best of both worlds - hush puppies and corn fritters - so I used a 50/50 blend of cornmeal and flour. I used slightly less than half a cup of cornmeal to half cup of flour, because my research says that 3/4cup of cornmeal substitutes for one cup of flour in recipes, so I eyeballed it. I just used frozen corn, thawed and drained, and the results were a huge success. Can't wait to try a variation with cornmeal, parm, and crab meat!
My mom passed away in March. My dad has been bugging me to make corn fritters, but I told him that mom kept the recipe in her head. We loved them & missed them. I decided to try Allrecipes & found the greatest fritters ever. Sorry, Mom, but they are just a little bit better than yours. Thanks, Joan
Reminds me of a recipe my mom makes except better. For the Vegetarians, I made as it but added finely chopped jalapenos. For the meat people, I added the finely chopped jalapenos and chopped cooked applewood smoked bacon. I served them hot with a chipotle BBQ cream sauce. I quadrupled the recipe for a dinner party appetizer for 15 people. We did not have many leftovers.
Very good recipe - be careful to watch both the size of your spoonfuls and the temp of your oil or you will get raw dough in the middle. Could've used a little more salt in the dough though. Tried it sprinkled with powdered sugar and also with a little garlic salt and both were very good.
made just as recipe stated. and brought them to a chili cook off as a side dish.Can I say they were gone in just minutes.... they were loved by all, and many said it brought back memories of when their moms used to make them when they were a child.I doubled the batch and that still was not enough.
As I'm from the UK I've never tasted these little beauties before. I'd watched a cookery programme,where an American lady spoke highly of these, so I thought I'd give them a go. Anyway, the recipe was very easy to follow & the only thing I did was to add less salt & sugar (in the UK we try & use salt as little as possible in recipes) I fried them in Crisp & Dry & they turned out wonderful. My husband & daughter were a little apprehensive to try them but my daughter dived in with a BBQ dip & said they'd grow on her, my husband said he'd like some peppers mixed in with the corn. So, these get a thumbs up from the UK & we'll probably have them again maybe with some chicken? Could you please tell me what I should serve these with?
GREAT stuff! So fast to prepare and cook. Froze fresh corn this past summer, had a craving for it, pulled a zip lock bag of it and whipped up these fritters! Going to make them tonight, but with apple (apple fritters). Cooked in canola oil in a 10-inch pan, did not need to deep fry it for them to be golden and fluffy and DELICIOUS! Yummo! Update: The apple fritters made with substituting the corn with apple are our my husbands favorite, making them large allows one to eat a nice sized snack all at once rather than having to keep running back into the kitchen. They are a favorite once in awhile treat when you want something different and yummy as can be :-)
My husband grew up eating corn fritters with syrup for breakfast. So I made these and he really liked them. I did half, just as the recipe said, and half with cheese. I really liked the cheese, but I think it is better without if you want to eat them with syrup. The recipe was very easy. These aren't great as left overs, so only make what you need. Also, make sure to leave them in the oil long enough. I had a few that were not quite cooked in the middle. I will definitely be using this recipe again! Thanks Joan!
I expected this recipe to be fantastic but I was a little dissapointed. It definantly needs more flavor, it was to bland for me. It tasted better when I dipped them into sour cream, and I did add cheddar to the batter. Next time I will add more cheese and spices.
Quick, easy and the family loved it! I made it gluten free with 1 tsp xantham gum, 1/2 cup GF baking mix and 1/2 cup corn flour. I omitted the melted shortening and increased the sugar to two tablespoons. Delicious!
3.5 STARS. I've been looking for a decent recipe for this for a lil bit; all the rest looked sketchy and seemed like a waste, then I came across this one. Mine didn't come all looking like the picture though; as little nuggets, mine came out more like patties which I figured they would anyway. I have been using allrecipes.com for a couple yrs now for recipes and they seem to be a trustworthy site so I decided to give these a go. I went with the recipe and at first only added 1/4 of a tsp of sugar which IS WAYY TOO LITTLE, at least for me anyway. I'm glad I took my own advice tried the first batch and realized how bitter they were with only the 1/4 tsp of the sugar and used my judgment and added about 3 tbsps which honestly did these justice! Not too sweet but made them taste more edible & like how they would if you bought them from a restaurant! I also used creamed corn for that added umfph ! Overall not bad.
My husband LOVED these! He said they tasted just like fritters from Brown's Chicken in Naperville, IL. I dusted them with powered sugar after pulling them out of the fryer. Very Good :)
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2002
This was the first time I ever made corn fritters so I wasn't sure what to expect .I was really happy they came out perfect !! and tasted sooooo good !! I was so happy with it I tried using apple's instead of corn and they came out wonderful too!! sprinkle with powder sugar and it taste great !!
So good and so easy. Just make sure you cook them all the way through, without over-cooking the outside. I have made then with soups, salads and chowder (adding some parmesan cheese for great flavor) or for breakfast with syrup for dipping.
These were great and easy. I think that frozen corn made it easier to hold together to fry. Adding 2-4 TBSP of sugar helped make them sweeter. I also took butter and mixed it with honey and served it with them as a dipping sauce.
Great recipe, I make this often for my hubby and son but i made a few small changes. I use 1/4 cup corn meal and 3/4 cup flour. If I'm in a sweet mood i use 2 tablespoons sugar. or savory, i stick with the regular amount of sugar and add cooked chopped bacon.
Rating: 4 stars
02/20/2003
This was a great recipe! I am from the south and this was a fun recipe to serve to guest that had never tried them before, it was great the guest loved them and so do I! Thank you!!!
Oh My Gosh. These are fantastic. I used self rising flour and skipped the salt and baking powder. I used a package of corn I had frozen last fall. The package contained precooked corn, hot and sweet peppers and onions chopped fine. I thawed the corn in the microwave and drained in a sieve. I made them smallish and got 28. Calculated to be 57 calories each.
Quick, Easy, Great! I made the recipe and realized I had no corn. I used a can of diced tomatoes that were already flavored with oregano, cilantro, and garlic. They were AWESOME. I will be making them next time with spaghetti instead of garlic bread. Great accidental discovery. FYI: I don't have a deep-fryer and had no idea what temp the oil was. I use gas and it was at about 80% flame, if that helps.
I thought these were pretty good. Used leftover sauteed frozen corn so it had a bit more seasoning than the recipe called for. Added quite a bit more sugar, as I was looking for a sweeter fritter and the corn I have is not so sweet. Ended up adding 1 T of sugar to the batter. My husband didn't care for these, but he doesn't like most things with corn. Better served while they're hot, as they feel greasy at room temp.
I was able to make these from scratch to finish in only 20 minutes...they cooked really fast...maybe my oil was too hot? I cut corn off the cob that was leftover from grilling out tonight...about 3 cobs...and the fritters were delicious. Great way to use up corn! I did add 2 Tblsp butter due to no shortening and 2T of honey due to no sugar.
I made two batches one sweet and one savory. My FIL ate more of the sweet, but I prefered the savory. For the sweet i followed others advice and used 1/4 cup sugar and served with honey. For savory i added garlic and onion powder and some dried jalopeno from our garden. VERY IMPORTANT is the temp of the oil. What is listed in the recipe did not work for me. I ended up needing a lower temp or mine overcooked in seconds. I would do one at a time until you get the temp right otherwise you could easily ruin a whole batch.
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2000
My mom use to make these for us when we were little. I haven't been able to find this recipe. Thank you!
The 1/4 teaspoon of sugar called for by this recipe must be a typo! Surely it's supposed to be 1/4 cup sugar, since corn fritters are usually kind of sweet. I will probably try this recipe but will definitely use 1/4 cup sugar, as another reviewer suggested.
Really great basic recipe. I molded it to fit my needs - had a bunch of leftover homemade creamed corn with roasted red peppers and used this instead of the can of corn and just reduced the milk. They came out great! Nice and fluffy, not too dense and with plenty of corn!
These are excellent! I've been using this recipe for quite some time now as a base, replacing the corn with apples, asparagus, YOU NAME IT! The best variation I used peanut butter reese's puff cereal in the batter instead of corn. After frying, I rolled them in powdered sugar. Then glazed them in melted chocolate chips/butter icing, and then squeezed a dollop of peanut butter on top of that. YUM.
I made these with And without the corn. I added a little extra sugar to the without corn ones. You can also sprinkle them with a little sugar for a sweeter treat. These are light and tasty and just hit the spot. I will be making them often.
I've never made or even seen a corn fritter so I had no idea what to expect. These don't have much flavor by themselves(& I had upped the sugar to 1 tsp), however, dip them in maple syrup & HOLY COW!! Soooo delicious! My youngest ate 4 of them!!
made just a couple changes based on what I had. Increased the sugar to a teaspoon as suggested. used creamed corn plus a couple left over cooked ears of corn (cut off the corn) omitted the milk and oil due to cream in corn.
These are delicious! I used sweet frozen corn instead of canned and they turned out great. I also added about a teaspoon of cinnamon and extra corn for more sweetness. I followed one of the reviews and also added 2 tablespoons of sugar. Overall, these are great and worth a try! I gave some batter to a friend of mine who loved them. Thanks for the recipe!
I had a craving for these and decided to give this recipe a try. They were fantastic! The only changes I made were that I used a full teaspoon of sugar and I didn't use so much oil that they deep fried, (I had to flip them.) Thanks so much!
So yummy!!! The words of my children. I would have given them 5 stars however, I read through the comments and took some of the advice to use 1/4 cup of stugar and a little more salt than it stated. This made them perfect! If I had stuck to the original amounts I know we wouldn't have like them as well. I did use frozen corn because that's all I had. I didn't warm it and drain it any just stuck in frozen, mixed, added a touch more flour and then started frying. They were perfect. Fluffy and tender on the inside while being golden and crunchy on the outside. Next time I think I will lower the temp on the oil they did get a little too brown. This basic recipe I think could be so versatile from spices and veggies you add to make it savory, to adding fruit and more sugar for a delicious fried sweet.
Great!!! I just made them for the kids for an after school snack and we all loved them. Even one of my sons that does not like corn enjoyed them,they said it taste like funnel cakes. My husband loved them also. Thank you so much I will definately be making these again and again. Only thing I did different was use 1/4 cup of sugar.
Delicious! I made some tonight with corn I canned a few months ago and had with chili, they were great! I chose to pan fry instead of deep frying just because I didn't want to use all my oil. Also added some garlic powder to give it some extra flavor. We ended up putting some homemade green salsa and sour cream on top and couldn't get enough of them! Also very delicious by themselves, great basic recipe that you can use to put your own touches, next time I may try adding some cumin and cayenne since I enjoy things more savory than sweet. Also used 1 tbsp of honey in place of sugar, my personal taste.
I doubled the amount of sugar since everyone was saying these weren't sweet enough. The taste of these turned out SO good...but alot of them were cooked on the outside but still doughy in the middle and we had to throw them away. We ended up making 3 batches of these, trying to get them to turn out right all of the time. I also tried frying these like you would a pancake...I tried frying some in oil and some in margarine...we didn't like the taste when they were pan fried...they weren't as sweet for some reason. I feel like I overall I didn't have much luck with this recipe, sorry.
I was craving corn fritters that were served in a restaurant in Alaska. So I decided to make some myself, along with a side of honey butter to dip them into. They were excellent. I think next time I'll add more sugar to the fritter dough just because I would like the fritters themselves sweeter, but they were excellent just as the recipe calls for.
Delicious. Everyone loved these. We ate some plain and put powdered sugar on the rest. I only did one thing different. After I cooked FROZEN corn I processed it in the blender for a few minutes to make it almost a puree with a few kernels. Perfect.
These were very good and easy! I used my own frozen corn instead of canned so I had to guess how much to add to the flour mixture. It must have been close because I ended up with 13 fritters. I also used my cookie scoop to measure the dough and add it to the oil. My own personal preference would be for them to be sweeter but that is just me. I'm glad I tried this!
The only reason I didn't give this one 5 is because like other reviewers, I added extra sugar. I made a test fritter as the recipe was written and it was just a little bland for me. But the addition of a couple extra tablespoons of sugar remedied that. I like how it is a really good starter batter, I could sub almost anything for the corn: Squash, zucchini, even add some cinnamon and apples for a good dessert! It's different from the ones I've had at restaurants in that it's flour based rather than corn bread based and I like that.
