Corn Fritters

3.5 STARS. I've been looking for a decent recipe for this for a lil bit; all the rest looked sketchy and seemed like a waste, then I came across this one. Mine didn't come all looking like the picture though; as little nuggets, mine came out more like patties which I figured they would anyway. I have been using allrecipes.com for a couple yrs now for recipes and they seem to be a trustworthy site so I decided to give these a go. I went with the recipe and at first only added 1/4 of a tsp of sugar which IS WAYY TOO LITTLE, at least for me anyway. I'm glad I took my own advice tried the first batch and realized how bitter they were with only the 1/4 tsp of the sugar and used my judgment and added about 3 tbsps which honestly did these justice! Not too sweet but made them taste more edible & like how they would if you bought them from a restaurant! I also used creamed corn for that added umfph ! Overall not bad.