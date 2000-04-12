Slow Cooker Lentil Rice Soup
I know a busy schedule is just the way of life nowadays, so here is a quick slow cooker soup that's super easy and yummy too! Rice, lentils and mixed veggies seasoned with garlic, salt and pepper.
I know a busy schedule is just the way of life nowadays, so here is a quick slow cooker soup that's super easy and yummy too! Rice, lentils and mixed veggies seasoned with garlic, salt and pepper.
I prefer to soak the lentils in water overnight and set the crockpot on high for aobut half of the cook time. (We like them very soft.) Also, try part wild rice in this recipe--it adds lots of flavor!! Very hearty and makes a huge batch!Read More
Okay...call it morbid curiosity, but I came across this recipe and just had to try it because of all the bad reviews. Is it really that bad?!?! Well, no. The ratio of water to lentil/rice is 2:1. After reading all of the reviews, clearly the amount of liquid is one issue, so I upped it to 3:1. It could have used more, but oh well. Also, reviewers complained about blandness. Well, this is a site where everyone tweaks things according to their own preferences (aside from those who substitute raspberries for jalapenos and salmon for beef and peas for potatoes, decide to cook it on a Coleman instead of the oven and then say it was terrible). So I added chopped sweet peppers, cumin, red pepper flakes and italian seasoning and used all chicken broth instead of water. Length of cooking time seems to also be an issue, so I only cooked it 4 hours on low which was enough. It turned out to be a fine lentil and rice dish. It is by no means soup, but it does taste good. Whether or not I will make it again, I do not know. It does make a good side dish or quick meal.Read More
Okay...call it morbid curiosity, but I came across this recipe and just had to try it because of all the bad reviews. Is it really that bad?!?! Well, no. The ratio of water to lentil/rice is 2:1. After reading all of the reviews, clearly the amount of liquid is one issue, so I upped it to 3:1. It could have used more, but oh well. Also, reviewers complained about blandness. Well, this is a site where everyone tweaks things according to their own preferences (aside from those who substitute raspberries for jalapenos and salmon for beef and peas for potatoes, decide to cook it on a Coleman instead of the oven and then say it was terrible). So I added chopped sweet peppers, cumin, red pepper flakes and italian seasoning and used all chicken broth instead of water. Length of cooking time seems to also be an issue, so I only cooked it 4 hours on low which was enough. It turned out to be a fine lentil and rice dish. It is by no means soup, but it does taste good. Whether or not I will make it again, I do not know. It does make a good side dish or quick meal.
I followed suggestions of previous reviewers. I soaked the lentils for 14 hours. I used 1 cup of rice and 1 cup of lentils. I used 2 cups vegetable broth and 7 cups of water. I used about 3/4 tsp garlic powder. I cooked on high for 3.5 hours, added mushrooms and cooked for 30 minutes. The soup thickens a lot as it stands, too. This is a thick soup, but that is what makes it really good. It has great flavor.
I prefer to soak the lentils in water overnight and set the crockpot on high for aobut half of the cook time. (We like them very soft.) Also, try part wild rice in this recipe--it adds lots of flavor!! Very hearty and makes a huge batch!
I made this recipe without looking at the reviews first. I was very surprised to come home and find all the water had been absorbed! I believe this recipe has a misprint; the dry lentils and rice should only be 1 cup each or maybe even 1/2 cup each. I used 2c lentil and only 1c rice, and there was no liquid left after 7 hours of cooking. I salvaged the soup by transferring it to a stock pot, added ~6 cups of chicken stock that I had been thawing anyway, plus more water til it was a soup consistency. I simmered it on the stove for another half hour to soften the lentils that didn't cook through, added a little Polish Sausage and it was pretty good soup, but I've got a gallon of it now! I actually will try this soup again, using a half cup each of lentils and brown rice.
Others complained about it being to dry and more of a lump than a soup---they were right. I added extra water and vegetable broth to try and make it more of a soup and soaked my lentils before cooking. None of this helped I ended up with a large gloppy lumps. At least I didnt waste to much money on the ingredients.
I make something very similar to this but I do find that I have to periodically add water. I use 1 cup lentils, and 1 cup brown rice and 4-6 cups water. It's also good with cumin, chili powder and garlic salt(to flavor) and used as a vegetarian burrito filling.
Well...I also did not read the reviews before I made this "soup". I basically ended up with a gigantic pot full of some sort of pilaf even though I added 2 extra cups of water. Thankfully I was home to keep an eye on the crock pot otherwise I'm sure I would have ended up with lentil sludge as well. Make sure you Don't use instant wild rice for one thing. I agree that the amount of lentils and rice should be cut in half, and some spices need to be added. Definitely reduce the salt if you use less rice and lentils though.
Something must be wrong with the ingredient measurements in this recipe. It calls for 7 hours of slow cooker time but by 3 hours it was a sodden dryed out mass of oatmeal like stuff. Maybe too little liquid for the amount of lentil/rice called for?
I can't say anything that hasn't already been said about this recipe. It should be taken off the site.
I had the same problem as another poster - by the time the mix was finished cooking, there was very little "soup" left to it, just a rice and lentil loaf with vegetables here and there. So I added as much broth as I needed to get it up to a soup consistency after it was done cooking and it was perfectly fine. Not the best lentil soup I've ever had, but quick, easy, cheap and filling. Will make again.
As is, this recipe is worth about a star and a half. When I got home from work I had to really do some "tweaking" to get this to be edible. I took the advice of another reviewer and added cumin, red pepper flakes, Italian seasoning, and I increased the amount of salt, pepper and garlic powder. I also found (like every other reviewer)that WAAYYY more liquid is needed. I had used only half the amounts of lentils (which I soaked overnight) and half the rice, but the full amount of water and broth. When I got home I added an additional 3 cups chicken broth to the crock pot. With all my additions it does have a nice flavor. I might make it again, but only using my changes.
This is not a "soup" but I wasn't looking for one and knew by the water ratio it wasn't going to be. I loved the flavor and will definately make this often. I used extra vegetables, and skipped the mushrooms as none were on hand.
I had printed out this recipe nearly 10 years ago - and since then, many reviews have come up saying that it's not soup at all, but more of a ... hash. It was a giant lump, is what it was. It tasted good, but fortunately I was home to add extra vegetable broth and water so it wasn't totally like a glued lump. I ended up scooping it into hollowed out green peppers and baking them in the oven like vegetarian stuffed peppers. That was tasty, but I certainly would cut the lentils and rice in the recipe in half and add more liquid if I were to do that in the future.
Very Good!
I didn't have any rice so skipped it and used 7C water,1C broth. Used red lentils so only slow cooked for 4hrs then put on keep warm setting. Doctored it up with Onion Herb Mrs.Dash, red pepper flakes, and extra garlic. Never had lentils before so can't make a comparison but it was good and I'm picky so it's alright by me
Way to much rice, recipe needs alot of help
I rather liked this, although it is more a stew than a soup. I read other reviews and so decided to keep an eye on it - I know, that defeats the purpose of using a slow cooker :) After 2 hours on "Low" there wasn't much happening. So I turned it to "High" for one hour and checked it again - almost done! One more hour on "Low" and it was good. I also used three vegetarian bouillon cubes and the taste was just right.
This was my first time making soup in a slow cooker. I followed the directions carefully, went off to bed, hoping to find my lunch ready. What a DISASTER! There was no liquid left in the pot and the beans were not cooked sufficiently. Needless to say, I will not be making that again. Also, I will read the reviews on all recipes before I try any new recipe.
I thought the "soup" had very good flavor so I didn't mind much that is wasn't really a soup. I will definately try one of the suggestions by only using half of the lentils and rice.
This was not soup..it was a more a clump of rice and lentils. Due to the lack of liquid the lentils didn't cook completely. I also think it was pretty tasteless.
I did not care for this recipe.
The aroma and flavor were wonderful but the consistency was gummy. It would be better made on the stove than in a crock pot. I would also add more onion and spices.
I did not care for this recipe.
I was very dissappointed. Had to make another dinner. It was extremely dry and I agree the amounts are off. I also threw it out. Last time I make something without checking the reviews first.
Really quick to make, Really easy. You can't beat Easy Vegan that even my Meat-Eaten Family REALLY liked. Did add about 4 or 5 more cups of water and it only needed to be cooked on low for 4-5 hours. Stuck to the recipie except used short grain brown rice. Would have trippled the veggies, though. Next time I will add different veggies such as Bell Pepper, Califlower, leeks, and anything else I can find. Will Totally do this again.
I wish I had checked the reviews before I made the dish. WAY to dense and there was no "soup" left over at all! My boyfriend ate in tortillas for the next week and loved it. Too bland for me and way too dry. Won't make again.
Glop! No soup, just tastless glop. I'll never try it again. Also, I'll learn to read the reviews before I try any new recipes.
No stars! As has been stated before, this was very disappointing! I had to add more water and broth AND more seasonings! Very bland. Next time I will try it with 1 cup of rice and LOTS of seasonings!
This was nasty. It was a glob of goo with uncooked rice in the middle when I got home. I doctored it up by splitting it up into 2 crock pots and filled them with V-8 juice and keilbesa sausage. After another 3 hours the rice was finally done and at about 9pm that night it was finally edible. Of course by then I had quarts of the stuff. Most ended up not being eaten :-(
Super easy and tasty. My kids are not big fans of beans, but they gobbled it up without mentioning the lentils. Will make again.
Used 12 cups of vegetable broth instead of 8 water/1 broth. I cooked it for 4 hours. Turned out thicker, like a stew, I love the combo of the lentils and the chewy rice. Very easy, and very good!
I checked the soup after 8 hrs. and lentils and rice were still hard. Cooked overnight but when I checked the soup in the morning, all the liquid was absorbed with a consistency of oatmeal. In order to not throw the whole batch away, I added salted water to it and it was edible. Had alot of flavor but would definately soak lentils for 12 hours before making.
The first time I made this soup it turned into a big blob. I tried again with 1 c. lentils and 1 c. rice. I still didn't care for it. Too bland.
Was very good for the first night. After refrigerating over night it turned into mush. I would suggest to add more vegetable broth instead of water.
I tried this recipe and it came out as a big blop of tastlessness. There was not soup consistency whatsoever about his dish. It was awfull!!! Are you sure its not the rice you add 1 hour before serving and not the mushrooms. I would not recommend this recipe to any one!!!!
I was so disappointed in this recipe as I'm always looking for slow cooker recipes. I put in a bit more liquid than called for, but it still came out as a cooker full of goopy stuff with no liquid at all.
I cut the lentils and rice down to 1 cup each based on previous reviews. However, it was still too thick for a soup. I was disappointed in the taste of this recipe, too.
There must be a mistake in the ingredients. This was very dry and totally filled up the crock pot when it was finished - way MORE than 11 servings. If I make this again, I will cut the dry lentils and the brown rice down to 1 cup each. It is a good recipe for someone on a vegetarian diet and it was very easy to make. I may try it again...
hearty and interesting
Doubled up on garlic, celery, carrots. Used a combo veggie broth and chicken in lieu of water. Also used diced tomatoes. This was a great recipe and my thought is you can't screw this up starting with the base recipe and doing what pleases you. THANK YOU for a great soup
Wow this was very very very salty I didnt like it at all!!!!!!!
The amounts are off! This recipe will not be a soup unless you add liquid.
As so many others stated, the liquid proportions are way off to call this a soup.(Perhaps a typo??) However, I am still giving it a four star rating, because the flavor is just what I was looking for. Having to add extra broth (which I chose over water) was no big deal. I would have liked more spices, but I was serving this to children and needed to keep it more bland. For those liking a spicier lentil soup, you will want to add a few of your favorite spices. I did not add mushrooms, once again, because I was serving this to children. I will definitely be making this again, just knowing I will add much more broth. Actually I think I will use one cup rice and one cup lentils and then go from there.
Slightly thick but easy to correct . great flavour and good on a cold day .
I agree with another poster, this was my lesson in "don't decide to try a new recipe without reading the reviews first." I followed directions and only after a couple hours this "soup" was an oatmeal dinner. It did give me and my husband a GOOD laugh, though! Needless to say, a frozen pizza made its way into the oven....
My husband is not easy to please- and he loves it! I used a mix of green and black lentils and soaked them overnight. 5 cups of veg broth and 4 water. Added some split peas and chopped red pepper. Cool time was about 5 hours on high. Could have done less but I was afraid the rice wasn't softening.
Taste was great but the recipe didn’t call for enough water so I returned to a big wad of slop in my slow cooker!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections