Slow Cooker Lentil Rice Soup

I know a busy schedule is just the way of life nowadays, so here is a quick slow cooker soup that's super easy and yummy too! Rice, lentils and mixed veggies seasoned with garlic, salt and pepper.

Recipe by Renee

prep:
20 mins
cook:
7 hrs
total:
7 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
11
Yield:
10 to 12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the lentils, rice, carrots, celery, onion, water, broth, garlic powder, ground black pepper and salt in a slow cooker.

  • Cover and cook on low setting for 7 to 8 hours. Stir in the mushrooms 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 12.2g; carbohydrates 49.6g; fat 1.5g; sodium 698.7mg. Full Nutrition
