Throw it Together Cake
A moist apple cake with spices and nuts. This will warm you up on a cold day.
I omitted the flour, sugar and baking soda and used a box of white cake mix in it's place. I also adding 1/4 tsp nutmeg to give it a "spice cake" taste. I frosted with my own allspice cream cheese frosting (which is your basic cream cheese frosting using vanilla and 3/4 tsp all spice). This is a super easy recipe even if you aren't as lazy as me and use cake mix. The spices are not overpowering.
I would be very careful with the timing. I saw the reviews, so I cut the cooking time down to 45 minutes, and I think it was still too long.
Easy to make, I skipped the nuts, and topped with a glaze. Got rave reviews at work! Thanks for recipe.
I was very skeptical that this would turn out well because it seemed so easy. It came out perfect. Great for a breakfast bread. next time I will probably omit the nuts and maybe add a glaze for a topping.
YUM!!! This is better than any other apple cake I've made. I sliced through some of the apples to make smaller pieces (You can do this while they're still in the can) and added a generous 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips. Thanks for such a delicious recipe!
Eliminated nuts due to allergy issues. Followed recipe exactly after that. Came out great! WATCH THE TIMER! Removed from the oven at 47 minutes and toothpick was clean and cake was perfect. 55 minutes would have killed this. I was worried that there wasn't enough batter for a 13 X 9. It is a great brunch recipe and alternative to my constant Banana Bread. 4 1/2 stars. Was good! Submitted three pix because I couldn't decide which pix was best. Thanks for the recipe!
Super easy and really tasty! Watch the time - I pulled it out after 50 minutes and it was already a tad overdone. Might be my oven but haven't noticed this before with other recipe times...
my husband loved it. so did i. thanks for this splendid recipe :)
This was so easy and it's so good!!!
Just what I was looking for to use my quart of home canned apple pie filling! I cooked it 45 minutes and it was perfect using the entire quart. Husband liked it too!
