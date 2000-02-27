Throw it Together Cake

A moist apple cake with spices and nuts. This will warm you up on a cold day.

By Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the sugar, flour, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Add the eggs and oil, mix until well blended, then stir in the pecans and apple filling. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 55 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 121.9mg. Full Nutrition
