Slow Cooker Lemon Garlic Chicken II

Seasoned, browned chicken breasts slow cooked with lemon juice, garlic, and chicken bouillon. A wonderful 'fix and forget' recipe that is easy and pleases just about everyone. Great served with rice or pasta, or even alone.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 hrs 15 mins
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, mix the oregano, salt, and pepper. Rub the mixture into chicken. Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Brown chicken in butter for 3 to 5 minutes on each side. Place chicken in a slow cooker.

  • In the same skillet, mix the water, lemon juice, garlic, and bouillon. Bring the mixture to boil. Pour over the chicken in the slow cooker.

  • Cover, and cook on High for 3 hours, or Low for 6 hours. Add the parsley to the slow cooker 15 to 30 minutes before the end of the cook time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 29.6g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 7g; cholesterol 88.2mg; sodium 347.6mg. Full Nutrition
