Slow Cooker Lemon Garlic Chicken II

Seasoned, browned chicken breasts slow cooked with lemon juice, garlic, and chicken bouillon. A wonderful 'fix and forget' recipe that is easy and pleases just about everyone. Great served with rice or pasta, or even alone.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2002
WOW this was good. I followed posters suggestions and used 2C water and dissolved a boulion cube in it. I also added a little white wine, the garlic and a shallot to deglaze the pan b4 adding the water/spice mixture. Even then, I had to add about a cup more water while it was cooking. I also dredged the chik breasts in a lemon pepper seasoning in addition to the oregono. I omitted all the salt from the recipe too, since boulion is so salty. Made the leftover broth into gravy, cooked up the Uncle Bens Chicken rice, and dinner was AbFab!! I will def be making this again!
This chicken is truly delicious. I have made this recipe four or five times already, it's definitely a keeper. It doesn't make much extra sauce so if you want some to scoop over potatoes or pasta you should double the sauce. The only thing I do differently is I use boneless skinless chicken tenders instead of chicken breast halves. The chicken pieces are smaller which allows them to soak up more of the juices and seasonings making them very flavorful and tender. I have also added sliced mushrooms... yum.
Ashley
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2006
My first crock pot experience, and it turned out great! I took a lot of advice from the posts here: I covered the bottom of the pot with potatoes, onions, mushrooms, and lots of garlic (about 6 cloves). I used bone-in breasts (I did brown them first, using butter, salt and lemon-pepper mix, awesome), then deglazed the pan with 1 cup white wine. Added all that to the pot, along with 2 cans of chicken stock, 6 tablespoons lemon juice, and a little more salt. I cooked on high for 2 hours, then low for 1 hour - perfect! I think the bone-in chicken made a big difference, it was wonderful and falling apart. I would be careful with the lemon juice - I love strong flavors and was tempted to add more, but my 6 tablespoons was bordering on too bitter - excellent though! Also turned the extra juice into gravy for veggies and it was yummy, with side of chicken couscous!
What a dish! I doubled the spices except the garlic and used the juice of an entire lemon, and used chicken stock instead of water/boullion, using enough stock to almost cover chicken. And 30 min. before cook time finished, I stirred in 2 T. cornstarch dissolved in 1/4 cup water. Plenty of sauce for serving with chicken over pasta. And here's a trick: it was REALLY lemony and too sour, so I stirred in almost 2 T sugar. Totally fixed that problem. It was DIVINE!!! Thanks for an awesome, interesting recipe.
An awesome lo-carb dish. You don't have to brown the chicken. Just mix the seasonings in a pot on the stove and boil slightly then poor over the chicken in the slow cooker. Use xanthum to thicken the left over juices into a very flavorful gravy!
Sugarspice173
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2008
THis turned out surprisingly good!!! I used two boneless skinless breasts, (1lb) and I did everything by the recipe except used more garlic as we LOVE garlic...I used the already minced garlic...I also took everyone elses advice & used chicken broth instead of water...I made enough to cover chicken so it did not dry out...I also cooked this for about 4 1/2 hours on low.....I took juice out of crockpot, added cornstarch to thicken it up & made a yummy gravy! returned gravy & chicken to crockpot & left on warm..chicken fell apart & soaked in so much flavor it was unreal! I served w/Uncle Ben's whole grain brown rice w/garlic flavors & steamed broccoli & cauliflower & it was sensational! My fiance is NOT a big chicken eater & he ate every bite of his & complimented the flavor! Will definitely make again...I def. agree that making sure the breasts are covered in liquid is key..also, my chicken breast were kind of thick & so I think this helped it not to dry out! Sooo yummy!
After reading a few reviews, this is what I did - 3 pounds of chicken (family packs on sale here!) seasoned with salt, pepper and oregano. Browned in butter. 1 14 oz can chicken broth, 4 tbsp lemon juice (from the bottle) and 3 cloves minced refrigerated garlic. 1 hour on high. 3 hours on low. 30 minutes before serving, mixed 2 tbsp cornstarch with 1/4 cup water and poured over the top. This was absolutely some of the best chicken I have ever tasted. My whole family loved it. And the sauce was so good I could've just eaten a bowl of it like soup! Seriously good stuff.
Very good, would be 5 stars with a few tweeks. The recipe was a little salty for my taste, I will reduce the salt next time. Also, I cooked for 6 hours on low but chicken turned out a little overcooked. Next time, I think 4-5 hours would be plenty. Will definatley make this again, thanks.
YUMMY! This was incredible! I used bottled lemon juice, since I didn't have any lemons on hand, and it was still great. I also used the boillon and it was fine. I did double the amount of sauce, and thicken it with a little cornstarch at the end. But, oh, my -- this is definitely going into regular rotation! :-)
This came out excellent with modifications! The amount of seasonings in the recipe is not nearly enough. ( I DID LEAVE OUT THE SALT!) I sprinkled onion pwder on the chicken as well before browning. I added more oregano, garlic and pepper - didn't measure, just went by eye & to my liking. I added a 1/2 sweet onion, fresh basil, juiced one whole lemon, added one cup white wine & added about 3 tablespoons fresh parsley. I also used a cup of chicken broth AND a 1/2 teaspoon of chicken boullion for extra flavor. It came out PERFECT and was not salty AT ALL!! Great, GREAT flavor!! Served it over a brown rice mix. =) YUM!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2003
This dish was very, very good. I omitted the water and bouillon and used 1/4 cup of chicken broth instead, and it worked wonderfully. The garlic and lemon truly infuse the chicken, which becomes incredibly tender in the slow cooker. My only caveat would be that the chicken was somewhat bland--it's not a very piquant dish. (I'm love strong flavors, but this isn't a characteristic slow cooking usually imparts.) Nonetheless, I'll definitely make this again.
I always read the reviews before I fix one of the Daily Recipes. Based on the reviews, I browned the chicken then used half of a small onion and browned it and the garlic. I used 2 cups of water, 2 generous teaspoons of the chicken bouillon and then followed the recipe the rest of the way it was written. This was practically inhaled by my family. I make this every 6 to 8 weeks and get rave reviews every time. Thanks for sharing, Carla Joy.
This was terrific! The chicken was so moist and just fell apart. I cooked it on high for 3 hours. I did make 2 cups of chicken broth, the juice from one lemon, 4 cloves of garlic and some white wine. I forgot to boil that mixture before putting it in the crock pot, but I can't tell what I was missing. The key is browning the chicken before putting it into the pot. I would suggest using olive oil instead of butter and putting the garlic in for the last 2 minutes to get the full flavor. I also shred the chicken and let it soak up the juices for awhile before serving - yummy! We used the juice to pour over the chicken. This was a great meal to come home to with hardly any effort! It will be in my monthly dishes from now on.
This chicken comes out so tender that you can't even cut it without it falling apart! I seasoned the chicken with lemon pepper seasoning before the oregano mixture, and used garlic salt instead of regular. Then instead of bouillon granules, I used about 1 to 1 1/2 cups of chicken stock. The flavor was incredible and I've never had chicken turn out so tender!
I took a lot of the advice from other reviews. Namely, use at least 2x the seasoning but cut the salt, use a couple tablespoons lemon pepper, add wine, and use a can of broth. Cooked it for 3 hrs on high and it came out moist. One addition if you like them is to add capers when you simmer the broth with cornstarch to make a sauce. Added just enough pizzaz to this recipe to make it keeper.
Did a few things others suggested. Did not brown, just put all the makings (except the chicken) into a pot and brought it to a boil then poured it over the raw chicken in the slow cooker. Also replaced water with 1 cup chicken broth and added 1/4 cup white wine - doubled lemon juice, garlic, and chicken bouillon granules. Cut cooking time to 4 hours on low. Had plenty of liquid, the chicken was very tasty and moist. Will definitely make again!!
This is the hardest review I've written. 3 stars for taste. I thought it was a little too mild (I love flavor!). And 6 hours was definitely too long! In order to make it 5 starts, you would basically need to double the sauce but add more garlic/lemon and possibly some seasoning to the chicken. (And I used lemon pepper seasoning as well!). However, the recipe deserves 5 stars solely becuase it is not a "cream of" recipe, it uses the wonderfully easy crock pot, and I feel healthy eating it. This recipe has fantastic potential.
This was delicious. I doubled the sauce even though I only cooked 2 chicken breasts and made linguini as a side. I used the sauce from the crock pot to mix in with my linguini. This will be a regular at my house for my husband and I.
I put this recipe in my box 3 years ago...I finally cooked it over the weekend and it was phenomenal! Like other reviewers, I doubled (should have tripled) the liquid ingredients. My slow cooker is pretty strong, so I cooked mine on Low for 4 hours, rotating the chicken halfway through the cycle so that the chicken on top would get in the juices. After 2 hours, the chicken was falling apart it was so tender! I removed the chicken from the juices, added a couple of tablespoons of cornstarch and made a fabulous gravy. Served it over egg noodles with steamed broccoli. It was a crowd pleaser! And the little leftovers there were, the chicken was still tender when re-heated!
We gave this five stars, although I took a lot of suggestions along the way! First, didn't bother browning the chicken. Second, omitted the salt and bouillon/water and used a can of chicken broth and a glug or two of white wine. Third, used lemon pepper instead of regular and used a whole teaspoon. Put it all into the crock pot and cooked two hours on high and two and a half on low. It came out pretty well, although next time I might try putting in some of the lemon zest to give it a little bit more lemon flavor. Thanks!
Delicious!!!! I shedded the chicken afterwards and put it with rice and peas. I also made the sauce into a gravy, then mixed it all together. Like others have posted, you need more water and cubes. I made 2 cups of broth and used 1/4 C lemon juice. With my modifications it turned out fab, whole family LOVED it and I will definatly make again! Second time around I put a bit of lemon pepper seasoning and fried the chiken thighs (not breast) and It was fabulous. I only cooked it in the slow cooker for a few hrs, served it with rice and peas agian for a complete meal. Yummy what a great recipie thanks.
Delicious! I have been putting off making this for about a week now because I was nervous that it wouldn't go over well. Soooo, I ended up adding 1 1/2 cups of Swanson chicken broth vs. the bouillon & water (I do however think that it cooked much faster due to all of the liquid). I also used 3 boneless skinless breasts & 2 bone in legs\thigh pieces (hubby likes chicken on the bone). WOW - they all loved it! Don't forget to make a gravy with the left over drippings. This is wonderful, Thank you Carla!!!!!!!!!
This is healthy, easy and fast, inexpensive and delicious... a 5 star rating for sure! I make this alot, the only change that I make is that I just throw everything in the crock pot without browning or boiling and let the crock pot do it's work. I usually shred it a bit and serve over whole-grain thin pasta noodles or egg noodles and it's fantastic! This is comfort food, not spicy or over the top...so if you are looking for a "wow" your guests recipe, this is not the one. It's just great family food. Perfect for a cold day like today!
When I dont have time to throw it in the slow cooker, I ended up just dicing the chicken and adding the garlic, lemon juice and broth into a fry pan and cooked it that way. It's done in 15 minutes or less and you get the same flavor with fairly moist chicken.
If you love lemon and you love chicken, you will LOVE this recipe. I thought this seemed like too much oregano to use, but it works just perfectly with the lemon flavor. Finally, a good lemon chicken recipe that isn't bland. Followed the recipe exactly and it came out awesome. Wouldn't change a thing! Thanks for a terrific recipe!
I know that a lot of people don't really like it when people change a bunch of stuff in the recipe then review it. Well, sorry, cause that's exactly what I did and it was really good. I basically took the advice of others by adding wine (1/2 cup), doubling the sauce (used 1 can chik broth), etc. I always have a batch of my homemade seasoned flour on hand, so I used that and added extra Oregano. I added some sauteed onions and extra garlic in with the chicken. the last 30 minutes I added a can of Artichoke hearts ( the kind in water, but drained) and some Capers. I adjusted the salt in the recipe accordingly, by the way. I thickened the sauce a bit with some cornstarch and I swirled in about a tbsp of butter right before serving. I served it over Linguine and a bed of fresh spinach. The sauce and chicken wilted the spinach a bit, but it was still a bit crunchy. We sprinkled Feta and Parm chz on top. Everyone liked this, even picky kids. Going into the rotaion for sure! Oh -it was done on high in about 2 hours, 45 minutes. turned it on warm till we were ready- The chicken was done prefectly!
This was my first slow cooker recipe and it couldn't have turned out better. The chicken was moist, tender, and full of flavor. Plus it was very easy. Definitely a keeper.
Laurie Gee
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2003
Very simple meal to prepare and yet the flavor was wonderful. We're so sick of the typical slow cooker "add cream of _____ soup" recipes and this was a nice change. I used chicken stock and fresh lemon juice, per other reviews. Will keep this recipe on hand and pass it along to other working couples!
This recipe is delicious. The chicken falls of the bone and is full of flavor. I added extra lemon and lots of extra garlic. I also have cooked it with about 1/4 c of white wine and the sauce was delicious.
I made this for the first time tonight, and my family has asked me to add it to our regular rotation. I did make a few changes: First, I used bone-in breasts with the skin removed. I left out the water & bouillon and used a can of chicken broth instead. The chicken turned out with all kinds of fall-apart goodness, with flavor deep into the meat. Afterward, I thickened the juice with cornstarch and we used it as gravy on both the chicken and the rice I made on the side. Definitely a keeper for us.
Made this for dinner last night, and it was really VERY good. I omitted the oregano (we hate oregano), reamed a large lemon for 4 tbs of juice and pulp instead of juice only, used Better Than Bullion bullion paste, added 3 oz of chopped shallots and an extra clove of garlic when deglazing the pan, and used Smart Balance instead of butter to help cut down on the fat. I also added 1/2 c water to the slow cooker and let it cook on high for about 5 hours. My house smelled amazing all day, and dinner did not disappoint! I served it with steamed broccoli and lemon butter rice, which was especially good with the sauce from the chicken. We wished there was more. I think I will follow others' suggestion of white wine when deglazing to help bolster the amount. The chicken was slightly dry, so next time I will cut the cook time down to four hours. And there *will* be a next time. I've already been asked by my husband to add it to the dinner rotation! Thanks to Carla Joe for sharing this recipe and to all the reviewers who shared their suggestions. Great communal effort with a wonderful outcome. :-)
Wonderful. Too bad I can't give this more stars!!! This is one of my family's favorite dishes. After making this many times exactly as written, I have come up with some changes that work well for my family (the original recipe is still wonderful as is). I use broth instead of bouillon to reduce salt and avoid MSG that is in bouillon. I increase the water and lemon juice a bit. I always make way more of this than we will eat because the leftovers make the world's best chicken salad.
Delicious! I followed the recipe, didnt use chicken boulion and used lemon juice in concentrate, I cooked it for 6 hours on low and it was basically falling apart. Very moist and flavorful, reminded me of those rotissary chickens you can buy at the supermarket except this was even jucier I think!
This was sooooo EASY. I let the chicken marinate in the juices overnight and this was absolutely the most tender and moist chicken I have ever had. And if you like greek (lemon and garlic) this is the recipe for YOU!:)
What a GREAT and EASY dinner!! Just like others said, I added more liquid to the sauce and then made it into a gravy to go over the rice. My crockpot cooked this meal in 2 hours on low! The chicken was absolutely delicious, very tender, and really took on the flavors of lemon, garlic, and oregano. This will most definitely become one of the 'regulars' at our house!
Made this last night. It was a hit with my husband and myself. Took the advice of adding some additional liquid in the crockpot and only cooked it long as directed. Very moist and tender..good taste. Didn't use the lemon juice. Used the remaining liquid for gravy. Will definitely make this again.
We were very disappointed. The chicken smelled so good as it cooked in the crockpot for the 6 hrs. on low. Then, with mouths watering, we suffered the realization that the chicken was completely tasteless. I even included 4 cloves of garlic, one shallot, and 2 c. chicken broth. I don't know if I did something wrong but I will not try this recipe again. Thanks anyway.
Very good! I used 3 lbs. of chicken which was pretty much 3 large breasts. As per other recommendations, I used 1/3 cup of lemon juice and two cups of water. I cooked for 4 hrs. on low and the chicken was excellent - not dry at all but the chicken did fall apart. I used the juices to make a sauce/gravy. I boiled it gently on the stove in a small sauce pan and added cornstarch to thicken the sauce. I arranged pieces of chicken on top of a mountain of angel hair pasta and served it with broccoli on the side.
Absolutely wonderful! Recipe is four stars, as is but the way I did it would get it five. I made it with two chicken breasts. I added 1/4 cup white wine (as others suggested) and used 3/4 cup chicken broth instead of the bullion cube. Otherwise, I kept everything the same. Turned out delicious!
I found this recipe and it seemed simple enough. Many (MANY )of the readers recommended I tweak the recipe, which I did. I added a 2 tsp of olive oil to the butter, bc as one reader said it wouldn't have been enough to brown. I also used a lemon pepper seasoned salt from Goya instead to season the chicken before I browned it. I also let the pan get a little brown(yummy brown, not eww, its burned brown) on the bottom and deglazed it with chicken broth and added it to the crock pot. (I find that gives it the best flavor!) I don't like using bouillon cubes, so I added 2 cups of chicken broth, like many of the readers recommended. I added Italian seasonings (rosemary, thyme, oregano, parsley flakes) on top of the chicken. I love garlic and onions, so I used half a small onion (chopped) and used 6 garlic cloves (minced). Then I squeezed a whole lemon into the crock pot and added the squeezed lemon pieces in. I like doing this because it gives in a real lemon-y flavor. I also added 1/4 cup of balsamic vinegar which a few readers recommended as well. It took about 30 mins prep time. I am cooking the chicken on high for 6 hours. I love things fully cooked, so I would rather have it fall apart than be underdone. I will probably add some potatoes and serve over rice. :)
This is a fabulous recipe. We had it the other night for dinner. As other readers have suggested, I used one can of chicken broth and chicken thighs. At the end, I thickened the sauce with a little flour and served it over Dreamfields penne rigate since my husband is a diabetic. After I rubbed the seasoning mixture into the chicken, I let it set for about 1/2 hour in the refrig. We will have this recipe often!!!
OMG.. This was soooooooo good! I followed the suggestions and doubled the sauce ingredients and also added 1/2 cup of white cooking wine to the sauce before cooking and I'm glad I did, it made a WONDERFUL gravy to go over the chicken. The gravy would of been great over mashed potatoes but I made rice and it was still good. Other than that I followed recipe as written and everyone raved about the meal. Even the picky eaters went back for 3rds. THANKS!!!!!
This is one of my favorite slow cook recipes! I usually rub the chicken breasts with Italian Seasonings and Chilli Powder along with the salt and pepper. I love the fact that this is one of the few slow cook recipes that doesn't have a lot of sauce - although if you want, you can make a great gravy with the liquid. Excellent recipe!
i started this early in the morning, used frozen chicken breasts, made a marinade of about 2 tablespoons lemon pepper, 1/2 cup of chicken broth, 1/4 cup lemon juice and 1/2 cup of water, chopped four garlic cloves and put it on the crock pot about 11:00. by 6:00 that evening, the house smelled wonderful and the chicken was falling apart! i know i didnt follow the recipe exactly, but it was so incredibly easy and delicious. my fiance said "we have to have this again!" served with white rice and green beans, the sauce in the crockpot was delicious. definitely a keeper!
This turned out so good! Made with a side of chicken and broccoli rice. I made sure the chicken was covered in liquid the entire time (left it to marinade in crock pot without turning it on for about an hour). Cooked on high for one hour then turned down to low for 3. Was super moist and tasted great!
Very good. The chicken was very tender and moist. I'm not giving it 5 stars only because the bouillon made it very salty, should probably use chicken broth instead. Also the lemon is a bit overpowering. I think 2 tbsp of lemon juice should be enough.
Great quick and easy chicken dish. I love lemon so I sqeezed 2 lemons in the pot, used low sodium broth & like others omitted the salt. I browned both sides in a pan, diced onions, then added seasonings & all else to the croc pot. Cooked for an hour & a half on high in my new pot. So I advise to watch it so it doesn't get too dry as cook time will vary depending on your pot and how much chicken you add.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2001
Perfect recipe for the summer, light and you don't have to heat up your house with the oven! I served it over rice and it was WONDERFUL! After cooking all day, the chicken is SO tender. I used bottled lemon juice instead of fresh and it still turned out very tasty.
The chicken is fairly pedestrian but I loved the lemony sauce that comes with it. After pouring the remains of the cooker into a saucepan, I whisked in a little corn starch and finished it off with a couple of generous splashes of white wine. Served with roast potatoes and green salad. Next time I'll see what else I can do with chicken.
Awesome, easy and DELICIOUS! A definite "keeper." My only suggestion is for people who have a large slow cooker (mine is a 6-qt.) you may want to make 2-3 times as much of the lemon juice mixture as the amount suggested in the recipe, as that much barely even wet the bottom of my cooker. As a result the chicken was a little drier than I expected. But the flavor was still wonderful! Went great over rice with brocolli on the side. BTW for those of you watching your fat intake, you can add the lemon juice mixture directly to the slow cooker, without mixing in the pan drippings, and it tastes exactly the same. (Discovered this by accident when I forgot that step!)
We love this recipe! I've been making it for several years, now everyone in my family makes it too! Definately add more water, the sause is great when served over brown rice. Also I found that coating the chicken -there isn't enough spice mixture, I sprinkle it into the pan, lay the chicken down and then sprinkle another layer on the top, works much better and is faster!
My family loved this recipe! I did double the liquids but that was just because I wanted some extra for the rice. And I used garlic pepper on the chicken when browning but we love garlic! All in all, great recipe and very easy to make :)
Excellent! I wished I had cooked more...It was juicy and falling apart...I added lemon pepper seasoning to the chicken along with extra garlic to the sauce and thickened it with cornstarch...I will definitely be making this again.
I followed the other reviewer's advice and added mushrooms, onion and garlic to the bottom of the slow cooker. I seasoned the chicken as described, and then dredged the chicken in flour. I cooked the chicken as described, and deglazed the pan with white wine, lemon and garlic. One thing I did do differently: I took a generous amount of fresh rosemary and added it to the slow cooker, as well as some ground sage. It's cooking right now and smells wonderful. Thank you very much :D
This was pretty tasty, and nice for busy weekday lunches to go. I wish I had white wine at hand because it would have given this the zing it needed. I doubled (if not tripled) the sauce, added a little cornstarch. Also added frozen green beans and served atop spaghettini. Would be great topped with parmesan or mozzarella.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2002
I halved the recipe, but used the orginal amount of liquid. Next time I'll halve the lemon juice, too. I forgot the parsley, but it was great anyway. I love slow cooker recipes, and so far this is my favorite. My husband raved about it, and he's a tough judge.
As is, this recipe is all right. My husband said it'd be good to make again but with less salt. I'd also make the following adjustments: Cut the salt. Reduce the amount of lemon juice to 2 TBS, add more chicken stock (2 cups) and and as others suggested 1/2 cup white wine. If you want to thicken the juices into a sauce you'll need more liquids. I cooked this on low for 6 hours and it came out a little dry. I'd cut back the cooking time as well.
This was AMAZING. I have heard that if you brown chicken before you put it the crock pot than the outside layer wont let luice run in, so... I skipped out on the browning step. I added a chopped onion and some baby carrots. Its very important that you dont over cook the chicken, but... if you do, just shred it up and serve it over rice. (Thats what happened to me the first time I made this...) I cook mine for 4.5-5 hours. Perfect.
This chicken was fabulous! It turned out a lot better than I thought, based on the other reviews. It had excellent flavor and the chicken was very moist. I used half the amount of chicken but the full amount of all the other ingredients and substituted Italian seasoning for oregano because that's all I had. I prefer the sauce in this type of dish to be very liquidy, so I didn't add corn starch like some people did. We ate it over brown rice and I think the bright, tangy sauce really complimented the slight chewiness of brown rice. I'm new to cooking with crock pots and I'll make this recipe many times! Thank you very much, Carla!!
i tried this recipe for the first time last week and i noticed alot of people were complaining about the blandness of the chicken, to fix that i cut it up into cubes, i also used broth instead of bullion, and i seasoned to my own liking because this recipe has next to no spices (which could have a lot to do with the blandness) i think i might have quadrupled everything except the chicken and i only doubled the lemon juice. it turned out amazing, my hubby is the pickiest man i have ever met and he is actually asking me to make it again :D
The first time I made this recipe I followed the it as directed and it came out very dry and bland. Since then I have made it several times with these changes: I omit the water, lemon juice, and chicken bouillon and use 1 cup chicken broth with a few tablespoons of a lemon pepper marinade, add the garlic and parsley with a little onion and cook on low for 4 hours so the chicken doesn't come out dry, and serve it over rice.
I cooked this a little longer than it was suppose to be, and it was the driest chicken I've ever tasted. I used only two chicken breasts and barely had enough seasoning to rub into them; there was so little liquid in the crockpot it actually burnt in places. However, my husband thought it was OK, just needs more liquid while cooking to make it more juicy. We'll see.
Thank you for the wonderful recipe. I used it as a base. I used chicken legs, increased the water to one and half cups and used chicken base corresponding to the amount of water. Lemon pepper for the pepper. The results were awesome. I would consider adding capers and green olives next time. Served it with white and wild rice on the side. It's a keeper.
This was an easy enough meal to put together. I took the advice of anothe reviewer and used a can of chicken broth, 1/3 cup of lemon juice, and 1/2 cup of white wine. They provided enough liquid to keep it from getting dry and added some nice flavor. Didn't use the bouillon granules. I agree the sauce needs thickening if you'll serve over noodles or rice.
Didn't have time to brown the chicken, but will definitely try this the next time as I think it will only add to the flavor of the chicken and the gravy. Took the chicken out of the crock pot when done and added a rue to thicken the sauce and wha-la it was great. Will definitely add to my recipe rotation!
This was delicious! I followed a lot of the other reviewers suggestions. I find on this site I tend to use cooking recipes (not baking) as a base recipe. I doulbed all the liquids and added 1 cup of white semi sweet wine. It was amazing! I also used bone in skin on chicken breasts to add flavor and took the skin off when it was done. I tried to fork one to check for doneness and it fell apart in the juices! It was amazing and I will definitely make it again! Thanks for the great post
I have been searching for slow cooker chicken recipes that don't require cream soups or other processed foods, and this one seemed to fit the bill. It was decent, but nothing spectacular. I made a few changes which I think made it much better. I used olive oil instead of butter. I deglazed the pan with 1/2 cup white wine (pinot grigio) then added 1 cup chicken broth. Since I cooked only 4 chicken breasts (about 1 lb.) this was enough liquid to cover them in the slow cooker. I kept the other ingredient amounts the same. I cooked it on high for 3 hours, removed the chicken and added a corn starch slurry (2 Tbsp. corn starch in 2 Tbsp. water) to thicken up the sauce and served it all over angel hair pasta. It came out a little bland and dry. I think I will make this again, but maybe season the chicken with "Chicken Seasoning Blend" from this site to perk it up.
Big hit with everyone! I use a little garlic powder in addition when i rub the chicken. I add some white wine when making the liquid mixture. Just before i serve... I remove the chicken and I thicken the sauce with a cornstarch slurry and put the chicken back in to get coated with the gravy.
Yum! Lots of flavor in this dish. The only changes I made were 1) I used the juice of two lemons (a little more than 3 T.) After browning the chicken (I used 5 fat breasts cut in half), I deglazed the skillet with bouillion dissolved in about a cup of hot water, about a half cup of chicken broth, lemon juice, garlic and I also added about a cup of white wine. These ingredients were boiled together and poured over the chicken in the crock pot. I cooked the chicken in the crock pot for about 7 hours on low. I served this with penne pasta sprinkled with parmeson and green beans. My family loved it.
This chicken is so good! I tweaked the recipe to add more seasoning, garlic and broth. I quadrupled the garlic, added about 1.5-2 cups of broth (enough to cover the chicken in the crock pot) and I juiced a whole lemon. The chicken turned out very tender and flavorful. I serve it as a main entree with rice and steamed veggies. I also like to cut it up and put it on my salads or even put it in a sandwich (between wheat bread with fresh spinach and any other fixins you like)... YUM! Try it!!!! :)
This was fantastic. I made a few modifications based on what I had and other reviewers recommendations. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts (thats what I had on hand) and used 1 cup of chicken broth in place of the bouillon and water. I also upped the lemon juice to just shy half a cup (I wanted something really lemoney, it was 2 juiced lemons) and doubled the spices rubbed into the chicken. I will be making this quite often!
I made this for dinner tonight and we thought the flavor was good, but found the chicken breasts to be quite dry - even though we only cooked for 6 hours in the slow cooker. I didn't bother browning anything, I just threw it all in the slow cooker and let it do the work. I increased the garlic to four big cloves, roughly chopped, added a half cup of white wine and cooked on low. The end result was tasty...but dry.
Very good recipe but be sure not to overcook as it can be dry!If you use bonless chicken only cook on low about 4-5 hours and bone in chicken and hour or 2 more max! I added a bit more lemon/garlic than the recipe called for and fresh pepper and chives and some oregeno and served it over white and wild rice. Yum. Will make again.
This was a very easy and tasty slow cooker chicken recipe, just what I have been looking for. I used a whole cut-up chicken, with the skin removed, and the meat just fell off the bone. I love garlic, so I added 2 teaspoons of minced, and I used fresh lemon juice, but other than that, I didn't change a thing. I did find that after browning the meat, it didn't take 6 hours to cook on low, it was more like 4 1/2, but with all the liquid, the meat didn't dry out. I also used my fat skimming measuring cup to get rid of the small amount of chicken fat, and then used cornstarch to thicken the gravy, making it a relatively low fat dish. Would be very good over egg noodles. Thanks for the recipe!
I tripled this for a company pot luck. I omitted the parsley and substituted broth for the bouillon/water. This could have used more lemon and more garlic. It would have been much easer/faster to just finish cooking the chicken in the browning pan than transferring it to the slow cooker. I probably won't make this again. It wasn't bad, but not worth the effort.
Tried this great recipe yesterday and it was great. I made a few changes to the original recipe after reading most of the reviews. 1. I used adobo seasoning (Goya, garlic powder, oregano along with some freshly squezzed orange juice and let it sit in the fridge for 2+ hours before cooking. No need to brown the chicken prior to cooking. 2. I used homemade broth from a previous recipe that I saved to use it later ( definetly a time saver, and taste saver too!) 3. After cooking the garlic, lemon juice and the broth I strained the garlic from the skillet. That way the liquid had only the flavor of the garlic instead of overpowdering it. 4. Once in the slow cooker, I added baby carrots and peas. they were cooked in the amazing broth and came in super tender, also the chicken was in the broth and came out with amazing flavor, juicy and very very tender. My family loved this recipe with the modifications I did. Hope this helps others and like I always say do not be afraid to modify a recipe, most times it is just a guide. Enjoy!!
Per my husband "nice flavor", but I overcooked my chicken so it was a bit dry. But I doubled the sauces and then thickened with cornstarch, so we had extra gravy. Served with brown rice and green beans. Will make again, thanks for the recipe!
Pretty good! My family enjoyed this meal, and it was certainly easy to prepare. I did substitute chicken stock for the bouillion and water, and added a splash of white wine. I ended up thickening the sauce at the end and served along with steamed brocolli (great with the sauce!) and herb rice. Delicious. I do think that there was just a bit too much lemon for my taste and will likely cut it back next time around. Also will not need to cook quite so long for skinless boneless breasts. We will be making this one again!
This recipe was so good, I cannot wait to eat it again next week! We followed others suggestions and doubled the sauce. With rice and a veggie, this chicken makes an absolutely excellent meal for our whole family!
This was very, very good. A nice change from the creamy chicken recipes. A few tips for first timers like me: -Don't use too much rub on the chicken. I figured most of it would come off while cooking, so I used a lot, but it all stayed on! -Like a lot of the comments on here, I added another 1/2 cup water and 1/2 tsp chicken granules and 2 tblsps lemon juice to make more juice. -Next time, I will cut down on the garlic just a little. I forgot to do the parsley and after all of these changes, it was a great meal with white rice--just perfect!
Like other reviewers, I had to add more liquid. I used chicken broth instead of water and bouillon. I also added cooking white wine for a little zing and some whole garlic cloves to the crock pot. Pretty good for something fast and easy! Served over rice with a side of veggies.
Sorry, but I did not care for this ! Maybe I used to much oregano, but that was all I tasted. This recipe has made me kind of scared to try anything else with oregano in it. I used ground oregano, maybe I did something wrong :(
