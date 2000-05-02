Slow Cooker Lemon Garlic Chicken II

I know that a lot of people don't really like it when people change a bunch of stuff in the recipe then review it. Well, sorry, cause that's exactly what I did and it was really good. I basically took the advice of others by adding wine (1/2 cup), doubling the sauce (used 1 can chik broth), etc. I always have a batch of my homemade seasoned flour on hand, so I used that and added extra Oregano. I added some sauteed onions and extra garlic in with the chicken. the last 30 minutes I added a can of Artichoke hearts ( the kind in water, but drained) and some Capers. I adjusted the salt in the recipe accordingly, by the way. I thickened the sauce a bit with some cornstarch and I swirled in about a tbsp of butter right before serving. I served it over Linguine and a bed of fresh spinach. The sauce and chicken wilted the spinach a bit, but it was still a bit crunchy. We sprinkled Feta and Parm chz on top. Everyone liked this, even picky kids. Going into the rotaion for sure! Oh -it was done on high in about 2 hours, 45 minutes. turned it on warm till we were ready- The chicken was done prefectly!