Pumpkin Spice Martini

64 Ratings
  • 5 43
  • 4 16
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

A fun, delicious cocktail for your next holiday gathering. A good friend shared this great idea!

By Shecan2cook

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 martini
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour the vanilla flavored vodka, Irish cream liqueur, and pumpkin flavored liqueur into a cocktail shaker over ice. Cover, and shake until the outside of the shaker has frosted. Strain into a chilled martini glass, and garnish with a sprinkle of ground cinnamon and ground nutmeg to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 0.6g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 13mg. Full Nutrition
