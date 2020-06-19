Pumpkin Spice Martini
A fun, delicious cocktail for your next holiday gathering. A good friend shared this great idea!
A fun, delicious cocktail for your next holiday gathering. A good friend shared this great idea!
I found the pumpkin spice liquor at my local liquor store a couple months back. I've tried a couple things, but none quite as good as this. I like my drinks stronger, so I upped the vodka just a bit. This is SO creamy and good. I love it.Read More
I liked the idea, but I ended up adding a bit of vanilla soy milk, to make it more creamy and not so strong...Read More
I found the pumpkin spice liquor at my local liquor store a couple months back. I've tried a couple things, but none quite as good as this. I like my drinks stronger, so I upped the vodka just a bit. This is SO creamy and good. I love it.
I really enjoy this martini in the fall and around the holidays. I usually add a little more vodka. I can't wait to try caramel Irish creme with this!
A friend brought this recipe, to a holiday gathering this past December! Outrageously delicious! We doubled the vodka, and used pumkin spice (which I'm guessing is sold mostly around Thanksgiving). Creamy goodness...yyuummmm
This was amazing... I followed recipe with a few slight edits 1) 1 jigger each of the following: Bailey's Caramel Irish Cream, Stoli's Vanilla Vodka, Hiram Walker Pumpkin Spice Liquor, 2) shake with 1 cup of ice, strain into martini glass 3) then shake some cream in carton till frothy, spooned over top 4) add a little milk (so it's not too strong) 5) sprinkle top with a little cinnamon and nutmeg. And Enjoy! Just be careful, they taste so good, you may drink too many without knowing it. I think this will be a new Thanksgiving tradition!
Very yummy! I tried it as written, but then also tried it with whipped cream-flavored vodka instead of the vanilla flavor. Both were yummy. I couldn't decide which one to use, so when I mixed up the batch I used half of both vodkas. Because it's such a simple recipe, it can be made ahead of time. Use a mason jar with measurement lines, and just fill to each line for however many servings you need. Make it the night before and store in the fridge. When you're ready to serve it, it's nice and cold. Just shake and stir. This is really convenient if you are bringing some drinks to a get-together.
I liked the idea, but I ended up adding a bit of vanilla soy milk, to make it more creamy and not so strong...
This was a hit at a party I had with one slight change. At first it was thought to be too sweet so I reduced the amount of Bailey's by 1/2 and it was a huge hit! The nutmeg and cinnamon were a great addition!
Made these for a Halloween party-they turned out great but I ended up eliminating the spices. My guests decided they did not want the cinnamon or nutmeg. I also found a pumpkin cream liquor at the liquor store.
My boyfriend called this a "Pumpkin Pie-sicle." He used pumpkin vodka, whipped cream vodka, and Bailey's Irish cream (because that's what we had in our liquor cabinet). The he added a little 1/2 and 1/2, shook it up with ice and topped it off with a pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg. I prefer my drinks on the rocks so he poured everything into my glass. Delish!!!
Oh wow! This is a perfect combination of flavors...so tempting to over-indulge ;)
Very yummy!
Followed recipe, but it was bland and disappointing. Made another batch of six servings with half cup Kahlua to half cup Baileys, two cup pumpkin liqueur, 6 pinches cinnamon, 1 cup vodka plus one extra shot vodka....much better this way. Enjoy!
This is a great drink. Not too heavy at all. We used inexpensive brand liquors and the drink was very nice. My friend and I are wine enthusiast and seldom drink anything else. We will make this again and no changes needed. Happy belated Thanksgiving!
Mmmmm good! My son & I enjoyed these on Thanksgiving Eve. Just the right amount of sweetness without being cloying. Made exactly as stated. We have a new tradition!
I made my own pumpkin liquor with rum, pumpkin, vanilla bean, spices (recipe from the net). It makes for a strong pumpkin martini! Very good!
This is a huge hit, every time I make it! My wife talks about it throughout the year and as soon as October rolls around, she starts hounding me to make these. Don't ask me why she waits until October, and drinks them until January, I stopped trying to follow her logic-train years ago. Its easy to make and just sweet enough to be a pleaser for any crowd. Chill the martini glass ahead if time. It's worth it.
Wayyyyyyy too strong, talk about your chest burning & I like my creamy martinis! That's the problem, it wasn't creamy. Definitely needs some cream/half & half & I would probably cut down the vanilla vodka. I only had Pinnacle Whipped on hand, not Stoli Vanilla.
I did not care for this.
Yummy, but the true pumpkin spirits were shockingly expensive. I used a cream pumpkin version that less, but seemed more authentic than the Hiram Walker flavored liqueur.
for an added delight...dip the glass rim in caramel and then into graham cracker crumbs, very nice
This is delicious and was a big hit at our party! I decreased the amount of vodka a little, which let the creamy pumpkin flavor come through more. Yum!!
This is just delicious. I wet the rims of a martini glass with lemon and dip the glass in sugar with pumpkin spice mixed in. I am making this for my husbands birthday party in a punch bowl.
Definitely need pumpkin liquor. I didn't have any so just added pumpkin spice along with other spices. Just tasted like a chocolate martini with cinnamon.
So much better than the other pumpkin drink I tried. This one was yummy.
This was so good! I added a shot of skim milk to thin it out a bit (and to save on calories/alcohol)...it was still delicious!
Keep the pinch of nutmeg, but as an alternative to the pinch of cinnamon, I like to drop in a whole cinnamon stick, which allows for a stirred, not shaken, martini.
Yum! Couldn't find pumpkin liquer, but I found gingerbread liquer from Hiram Walker at my local store. WOW - it is an awesome substitute! Love these and WILL still try to find the pumpkin. Looks great garnished with a cinnamon stick.
Loved this recipe, like having dessert in a glass
Very nice fall cocktail
This is a drink for those that love sweet creamy drinks. Pumpkin? Well, not that I could detect. The pumpkin liqueur that I used lost any and all pumpkin flavor once the Irish cream was added. Still a good drink, but if you want a pumpkin flavor, I would omit the Irish cream.
Simple and delicious
Great fall cocktail. Rich and delicious.
Sooo good. I serve this at my Halloween parties. I have made it without the spices and it is still yummy! Always a hit.
A nice fall and holiday drink. I never had pumpkin spice liquor before, and it was very good here. It only came in a large bottle, so I'm sure I'll make this again!
Delicious as-is, and always a huge hit at gatherings! Our friends and family beg us to throw Autumn/Halloween parties because these are a staple. As some other reviewers mentioned, preference dictates strength: if you like it stronger, stick with the recipe or even add a bit more vodka; if it's too much, add some half-and-half or milk before shaking. Fantastic either way!
Awesome
Great combination of flavors, although the proportions were a little off for me. With equal parts of all three, it's far too pumpkin-spicy. I changed the ratio to two parts vanilla vodka and irish cream to one part pumpkin liqueur. Perfection!
Was a bit strong for me, and I like strong drinks. Still amazing. It is a holiday tradition for us! I might try another reviewer's suggestion to cut it with some kind of milk.
These are delicious! Thanks for a great recipe!
I loved this martini! I found Bailey’s Pumpkin Spice which just made it even better. I did add (2) 1.5 oz. jiggers of the Pumpkin Spice Bailey’s which helped keep it from being overly strong. Aldi’s has a Pumpkin Spice version of Bailey’s - o’Donnell’s. I haven’t tried it yet, but the lady that works at our local ABC store said it was really good..
Delicious!!
I could only find Bailey's Pumpkin Pie Spice liquor, so I mixed equal parts of the vodka with it and added some 1/2 and 1/2 to mellow it out. Was told it was delicious. Did try this Bailey's on the rocks - not a fan. Gave it a 4 star because it wasn't the original recipe.
i switched the Bailey's out and used RumChata. Delicious!
Made it exactly according to the recipe. Delicious. Could add more pumpkins if you want more of a stronger pumpkin taste.
Delicious as is, but for the 2nd batch we added all ingredients to the blender with ice. Even better!
I use the Pumpkin flavored Vodka instead of the vanilla. And instead of the creme de cacao, I use Rumchata.
Oh Yea!!!! I made these having the girls over for brunch while we watched the veterans parade! It was a hit!! Everyone raved over it! I rimmed the glasses with cinnamon sugar!!! Mmmm