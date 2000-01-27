Baked Ziti II

Three cheeses layered with pasta and marinara sauce. This recipe is so easy and so good!

By BUCHKO

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add ziti and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and rinse.

  • In a medium bowl, mix ziti, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, egg and 1 1/2 cups spaghetti sauce.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish and spoon in ziti mixture. Top with remaining spaghetti sauce, followed by Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes; let stand for 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
703 calories; protein 38.2g; carbohydrates 72.6g; fat 28.1g; cholesterol 113mg; sodium 1110.5mg. Full Nutrition
