Baked Ziti II

This is what I did because I didn't have exact amounts of some ingredients: I used Barilla pasta (my favorite pasta so far,) 15oz ricotta, about 25oz Rao's marinara sauce (it's the best jar sauce in the world, worth the extra money,) 8oz mozzarella with 6oz Trader Joe's shredded 3 cheese blend (mozzarella, monterey jack, and cheddar), and Trader Joe's Parmesan Romano grated cheese. I cooked the ziti for 6-ish minutes (half the time), mixed it into the ricotta/egg/sauce/half of the shredded cheese, placed it in the greased pan, and added the remaining sauce and shredded cheese. Topped it with the parm/romano and cooked for 30 min at 375 degrees. So, I used less cheese all around, and it was still super cheesy. And the amount of sauce was perfect (you could always add more heated sauce if it's not enough. The pasta was perfectly cooked - just on the other side of al dente - but that could also be because Barilla is great. I made it without meat, but my husband requested some spicy italian sausage to add to leftovers when we eat it again. It's perfect because I could leave it meatless for my daughter and add the meat to my husband's dish. Perfect ziti - better than the $20 ziti from my husband's favorite take out place.