Potato Pancakes II

Crispy, golden and cheesy! Good use of leftover mashed potatoes. This recipe is very versatile: you can add minced garlic, chives, or 1/4 cup of any shredded raw vegetable, or substitute the cheese with a tablespoon of sugar and serve with maple syrup.
My Mom has been making these since I can remember, but without the cheddar cheese. The cheese makes them much better. I serve them as a side - as you would hash browns - with bacon & eggs. Frying them in the bacon pan doesn't hurt either. The only reason I didn't give this recipe 5 stars is that it's not quite as good as potato latkes. But, it is good and is a great use of leftover mashed potatoes. If you're making these for the first time, I recommend green onions or chives. Also, be sure to make the pancakes more like the size of sausage patties. If you make them too big, they'll fall apart when you turn them. Thanks for sharing this Deanne.
These were ok, but I thought they were bland. I also had a hard time turning them. The second batch I made I added 3 tbs. of flour, 1 tbs. chopped onion, and 1 tsp. garlic powder. Then I served them with sour cream and they were very good.
These potatoe pancakes were awesome. I did add 1/3 cup flour to pancakes together. I also added a splash of milk to get the right consistency and bacon bits. Served with sour cream. So delicious...Will definately make them again...Thanks...
I made these tonight and they were a big hit! I did some alterations, however, I did use the cheese, but I also added 3 tblsp. flour and some fresh snipped chives. I also added a teaspoon of garlic powder and a teaspoon of hot sauce and salt and pepper. My family loved them. I will be making this one again! A great way to use leftover mashed potatoes!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2006
This is it! I've tried (and failed) many potato pancake recipes and this one is great! I just added a little Bisquick to the mix (approx 1/4 c.), and a sprinkle of garlic salt, and added margarine to pan in between batches, and they came out perfect and delicious!!! Thanks for submitting this recipe! I will never have to throw out leftover mashed potatoes again!
These were good as starters. Next time I will make sure to add extras like more cheese, bacon and onions. This was my first time making potato pancakes. They good several tries for me to become efficient at them. Several ended up in big messes. They are nore difficult to make than pancakes. Be careful not to spread them too thin or you won't be able to flip them.
These were pretty good for potatoe pancakes made with mashed potatoes. I guess I'm just spoiled. I'm used to my grandmothers potatoe pancakes that are made by shredding fresh potatoes, a ton of work but the difference in taste is all the difference
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/21/2001
I made mine a bit flatter and cooked them longer, which made them crispier on the outside but still mashed on the inside, but they were still quite good, easy to make and tasty.
Thank you for the great recipe. My potato pancakes to out crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside. Loved the addition of cheese. The trick to these are to make sure the mixture is cold consistency. After adding all ingredients I place it back into the refrigerator for an hour. Then took and coated them in flour before cooking them in butter.
We call these "Potato Cakes" and those made with raw grated potatoes are "Potato Pancakes" (like latkes). We add flour to the mashed potatoes and also dredge in flour before frying. We don't add cheese or onions or garlic (never tried that). My friend puts bread crumbs on them (I'm not sure if she also puts it IN them?), but they're good that way too.
I've been eating these as well since a kid. You know I've never thought to add cheese. I've always added a lil' white onion. No onion this time, used your recipe. The cheese gave them a lil' firmer texture and they were wonderful. My husband normally doesn't care for these because of the center being soft, but he really liked these. Thank you.
After following other readers' suggestions, I also added bacon pieces and scallions and they were delicious! They did fall apart easily if made too thick, but keep them small, flatten them out and let them crisp good and they're perfect.
YUMMY, YUMMY, YUMMY!!!! This is the only Potato Pancake recipe you need. After reviewing other people's feedback here are some additions that I made. I added chopped up leftover bacon (could do the same with sausage), three tablespoons of flour, a pinch of garlic salt, a pinch of pepper, and onion to taste (recommend you fry up the onion first). Recommend you make them a little bigger then a sausage patty. I made six nice size pancakes with the current measurements. Recommend doubling if you are cooking for more then just three people. Cook on medium heat. Be patient, if you cook them too high you will burn them and the middle will not firm up. This one is husband approved!
I should have read the reviews before I cooked these...I was misled by the high number of stars. I wish I would have known to add flour or bisquick b/c without it these fall apart in the pan. My "pancakes" looked more like scrambled eggs!
Delicious!! I read several of the reviews before making my batch. I needed to use up some leftover mashed potatoes. They were lightly seasoned, so I added in plenty of cheese, green onions, bacon bits, a touch of minced garlic, and a tsp of salt. I also added in 3T of Gluten-free Bisquick, as recommended by many reviewers. I used a large skillet, 2T butter to sautee the pancakes. I formed the pancakes by hand and smooshed them down a bit. It made about 8. I cooked on medium heat for about 5-8 minutes on each side. They were perfect! Crispy outside, warm and creamy inside.
I am giving this a 4-star because the taste was awesome. I would give it a 2 1/2 star if it was based on ease. It was VERY hard to flip the pancakes after they browned. Mine pretty much came out broken in half, or in many pieces. I added fresh garlic & green onions. Went perfect with our barbeque chicken. Probably won't make again in pancake form, maybe casserole form would work better.
These are excellent. very adaptable to items you have on hand too! I added a few bacon bits, and parmesan as well as cheddar and some green onions--a couple shakes of bisquick does help hold these together! YUM! Thanks!
I am a beginning-intermediate cook who is trying to find quick and easy dishes to make while my wife is pregnant. This is my first dish to try from allreceipes.com and it turned out exceptionally well. I added green onions instead of chives, and mince garlic. However, it took me 1.25 hours to make because I had to make mash potatos from scratch. Thanks for the recipe, Deanne.
These were pretty good potato pancakes; at least they were much better than others I have tried. I took the advice of other reviewers and added a couple of tablespoons of flour to help hold the pancakes together, but I'm not sure it was necessary. The main thing to ensure something like this comes out right is to use a lot of oil, which I know Americans are loathe to do. I made four large pancakes out of the recipe and fried them in about 1/4 cup of oil and they turned out perfectly -- no problems flipping them at all. (I did add one clove of minced garlic which gave the pancakes a nice kick. Also sprinkled some pepper on top whilst they fried.)
Yummy! These are a little tricky to get the hang of, sorta like real pancakes, the first few turn out a little funky but still good. I added chives from my garden to these potato cakes. Warning though, be careful how much salt you add to the cake recipe, depending how much salt you put in your original mashed potatoes. I didn't add any because my mashed potatoes were already seasoned enough in my opinion the first time around. Thanks for the recipe, I will come back to make these again when I am questioning how to use leftover mashed potatoes! Tasty!
This is the best tator patty recipe I have ever tasted! I did have to add about 1/4 cup of flour to get them to stick together but they are great! My daughter will not eat mashed potoes but she loves these!
I've been looking for a recipe for potato pancakes made with mashed potataoes and I'm so happy to have found this one! These taste almost as good as the ones my stepmom made when I was younger. Good tasting & simple to make- the best combination. My kids & nephews loved them.
I remember my mother making these and could never find the recipe so grateful for this recipe. Was so easy to make and they were just like I remembered. Thanks so much I am making them today, I made extra potatoes so I could make them. Thanks again
This is a WONDERFUL recipe for leftover mashed potatoes. I did add flour like one of the other reviews said to. My entire family, including 2 yr old triplets couldn't get enough of them. My pickiest eater asked for seconds and thirds.
If you find that your potato mixture is too runny, just add instant potato flakes instead of flour. Also you'll want to chill these prior to cooking to help alleviate the 'falling apart' problem. What I did was scoop them out with an ice cream scooper, rolled them in panko, placed them on a plate and stuck them in the fridge. When you're ready to cook them, just squish them down a bit when they go in the pan so you're not trying to fry a ball! :) Experiment a bit with spices like minced onion, garlic powder, or even ranch mix! For the basic recipe I'm giving this five stars...they're great if you're careful with prep and execution. Thank you!
My husband said right away that this recipe was a "keeper." I made instant mashed potatoes and then immediately made these. The only problem I had was trying to turn them over while at the same time keeping them together. The next time I make these I will make them smaller so they are easier to work with.
I resisted the temptation to tinker with this recipe before tasting it and I was glad I did. The one change: bacon grease for frying. Served with a dollop of sour cream on the side, it was excellent. Lots of potato/cheese flavor. Crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside. Nice contrast.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
11/24/2002
I dunno... were so-so, basically I was disappointed. Sorry... :[
This is a very good starter recipie for potato pancakes. So many personal taste modifications can be made. I did add 1/3 cup flour, 1 tsp each of onion & garlic powder along with 1 tbs parsley. To cut down on the fat content, I used pam instead of butter, & 2% shredded cheese. They are easily turned if cooked slow and allow to brown, pressing after turning. Thanks for the recipe.
This is the first time I ever made potato pancakes for my husband and he LOVED it. I usually make mashed potatoes made with chives and sour cream and have left overs. I did add 3 TB of biscuick as someone else suggested to give it a lift .. YUMMY !! Thanks for sharing.
Maybe I did something wrong. Everything just fell apart and made a big mess of mashed potatoes in my pan. I added flour and kept trying for them to stick together in a pancake form, and had no luck. I would not reccomend trying this recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2002
These were simple to make and were just delicious. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
I was quite pleased with these. Used left over mashed potatoes and added green onions (a must after having tasted them). Mine were a little soupy as well, so I had to quickly grab a pinch of flour. Didn't think they'd turn out, but they did. Will make again as I'm always on the lookout for recipes using leftovers. Served with Spanish Omelet and fruit salad.
I used 2 1/2 cups of potatoes and 1 cup of Bisquick, added onions, a 1/2 tps of cayenne and kosher salt. Cooked on low. Be sure to could at least 10 minutes or more to make turning easier! They were delicious!
I make these when my sister or I have tooth aches or pain in our jaws, or when we're just in the mood for something different! They're really good and even better with ketchup on them! I like to add just a little more cheese, though.
Tasty, a good use for leftover potatoes. I added 1/4 cup bisquick, and sauteed onion and garlic beforehand in about 2-3 T butter before adding to potato mix. I also added sage and thyme, about 1/4 t each. These will break apart unless you coat in flour before placing in pan. I also used a lot of oil, almost coating the entire bottom of pan, on medium heat.
I have been searching for such a long time for a mashed potato pancake recipe and was very excited to use this recipe. It tasted great and the family loved it although I think I didn't have the thickness right but I just adjusted the cooking time for 5 minutes longer. will probably make again. sonya
Everyone loved this recipe....I did add 1 tsp onion powder since other recipes call for some onions and my kids don't like them. I also took the advice of some of you and added 2 TBSP of flour to help them stick together. Served with sour cream and homemade applesauce. Delicious!
These were yummy! I had to add a little flour to my potatoes because they were too loose. After that they fried very well. I will make them next time with garlic mashed potatoes and then I think they will be smashing!!
Tasty use of leftovers. As other reviewers have mentioned, making them "medium size" helps prevent them from falling apart. Also, I did add just a touch of flour to the potatoes and also a light coating of flour to the outside. They held together quite well and were not at all dry. Also, frying in bacon drippings does add a nice extra flavor.
I added 1 more egg, 1/4 cup o flour and 1/4 of fresh chives. I fried them in bacon fat with oil and butter - just a small amount in a cast iron skillet on medium. They have been awesome both times I've made them.
This is the best way to use up leftover mashed potatoes! The recipe as is is a bit bland - at least I like to add green onions and pepper. It is one of those recipes you can alter in a million ways though - the base is great.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
04/21/2001
These were very bland. Had plenty of leftovers for the dogs.
Just made these- they were a great recipe for my leftover mashed potatoes. Next time, I will not add salt. I usually don't mind salt, but between the salt from the cheese & the salt already in the prepared mashed potatoes, these were a bit too salty. This recipe as listed is 4 stars. Very basic & easy. Next time, I will add some garlic or veggies for a yummier potato pancake. Also made these thin & no bigger than a sausage patty. Had no issues with breakage/mess making them this size. Thanks for the recipe!
Oh, yummy. I was shocked that my kids even liked them. As per most of the other reviews, I did add maybe 2 Tbsp. flour, and like another reviewer, I added approximately 1/4 tsp. sage. The sage really made a difference.
These were so good and so easy!! The cheese really made them tasty. I followed the directions but did use bacon grease instead of butter. We had them with grilled steaks for dinner. The next morning we had the leftover steak and potatoes with eggs for breakfast. Delicious!! Will definitely make these again~many times.
this recipe says to use griddle but gives no cooking temp.i tried this with no cheese and cooked five mins on side before trying to flip and did not stay in pancake form while trying to flip to cook other side.
These were very good and a great way to use leftover mashed potatoes. I spiced them up with onion flakes and bacon bits. I replaced the salt in the recipe with seasoned salt (Lawrys) and I think that really made a difference. If you like cheese, I would add more. These need TLC when flipping, so as others said, don't make the patties too thick or large. Don't crowd them on your pan either because it will make it more difficult to flip!!!
These were so good! I did make a couple of changes though. My mashed potatoes were made with red potatoes and had little bits of the peel still in them. I decided to leave the peels and see what happened. I also added 1/3 cup of flour and a little garlic powder. I didn't have cheddar cheese so I used hot habanero cheese instead. I topped them off with a little sour cream and they were delicious! Great use of leftovers!
This is a really delicious treat. I used potatoes left over from "Party Potatoes" also found at this site. I added some grated onions and served with roast beef sandwiches - also left over. Everyone wanted seconds! Highly recommended.
This recipe was exactly what I was looking for using the leftover mashed potatoes I usually end up with. I made the recipe almost exactly except that I added a little more flour to the mixture. They key with these is cook over med heat about 4-5 mins before u turn them... they came out perfect and I love mine with sour cream on the side... However the next time I make them I will add some chopped onion because I forgot it when preparing them but they still came out delicious!!Will definetly make these again! Thanx for the recipe!
yum these are so good , I’m just now making them for the second time but this time I mashed up the remains of yesterdays leftover cheddar scalloped potatoes , sooo good and I didn't even need to season them, just add a little egg (enough to make it sticky) and roll in bread crumbs .
Delicious! I took the advice of another reviewer and added a 1/3 cup of flour, other than that I followed the directions exactly. I found that 5 minutes on each side was a little too long, so on my second batch I only cooked them for 4 minutes on each side and they were golden and perfect. Will definitely make again! What a great way to use left over mashed potatoes!
i made these following some reviewers' suggestions (added about 3 tbsp flour, and made the pancakes the size of a standard sausage patty), and they were FANTASTIC! i used leftover garlic mashed potatoes (in which i cooked a few cloves of garlic in the same water as the potatoes, then mashed everything together), and they were simply perfect. thanks for a great recipe!
