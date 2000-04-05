Potato Pancakes II

Crispy, golden and cheesy! Good use of leftover mashed potatoes. This recipe is very versatile: you can add minced garlic, chives, or 1/4 cup of any shredded raw vegetable, or substitute the cheese with a tablespoon of sugar and serve with maple syrup.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
10 pancakes
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together potatoes, beaten egg, salt, and cheese. Melt butter on a large griddle at medium heat. Drop potato mixture onto griddle 1/4 cup at a time. Flatten with a spatula to 1/2 inch thick. Fry approximately 5 minutes on each side, until golden brown. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 83.5mg; sodium 1350.4mg. Full Nutrition
