Emily's Famous Apple Pie
This is the easiest apple pie in the world to make. I like to use fresh Granny Smith apples. For special occasions I make a lattice top for this all-American treat!
This pie is really easy to make, and is delicous! I used 8 apples, as listed, and ended up having enough for two 9-inch pies. For the first pie, I followed the directions exactly and used a store bought crust. It was good, but when I made the second pie I placed the spices and apples in a large bowl to mix, instead of sprinkling the spices over the top of the apples. It was much better, I thought. I also used the Best Ever Pie Crust recipe and made a lattice top, which turned out quite well.Read More
The idea of pouring dry ingredients on top of apples already in the crust is not a good one. The end taste is too granular. I did not like it at all.Read More
This is a simple and good recipe. I would make one suggestion. Try using half Granny Smith and half Gala apples. I have used this combination for years and all who have tried my apple pies seem to like it better than an all Granny Smith apple pie.
I find using 2 tbsps more sugar and 1/2 tbsp of cinnamon makes it taste like heaven. And also I found that if you wet the apples a bit, and then coat them in the flour mixture before they go in the pie shell, the apples turn out softer.
Wonderful pie. Even my "non apple pie" friends loved it. I did mix my apples with the sugar mixture before I put them in the pie.
I substituted nutmeg in for the cloves. Also I would suggest to do 3 layers of apples and sugar mix, instead of 2 layers. By the second layer I had a lot of mix left to pour on top. Its a great recipe for a basic apple pie!
The pie filling turned out great! I didn't use the cloves and only used about a teaspoon of cinnamon.
I loved this pie! It was one of the best I've ever tasted and the best I've ever made. Definitely a keeper!
I made this pie for Thanksgiving dinner and it was a HUGE hit! The recipe was easy to follow and turned out perfect! I made 1 with a full top crust and 1 with a lattice top. If you make a lattice top, the pie filling tends to dry up a little quicker. I will make this pie over and over again! Thanks for submitting it!
Pie turned out great. The family loves it...I'm gonna grab some whipped cream to eat with it before it's all gone. Made it with crab apples and not the GS.
This was just okay for me. I had to bake it for almost twenty minutes longer, and the filling around the apples was too thick and had too much cinnamon and cloves. This was okay, but I won't be making it again.
Very good easy recipe. This is the first apple pie I've ever made and I was pleasantly surprised at how good it was. I used a mix of granny smith and gala apples. Will definitely make again!
Simple and flavorful. I used Johnagold apples and had a nice heaping pie with great, unadulterated cinnamon taste! (I always add a little bit of nutmeg into whatever I make that has cinnamon in it to enhance the spice flavor.)
Sorry to say this did not work well for me at all--far, far too dry. Regrettably, I made a lattice top and everything. :( Both husband and I agree it's not one I'll make again. I'm suprised because it was so well reviewed.
This is a classic and delicious apple pie. If you are looking for that recipe that is going to make people say "this is just like my mother/grandmother used to make" THIS is the recipe to use. One note though, toss the apples with the flour/sugar/spice mix BEFORE adding to the pie shell and then top with a few pats of butter and add the top crust. Perfect. Also, I used cortland apples because that was what was ready at the orchard. (mom and grandma probably wouldn't have had granny smiths anyway)
This was my first apple pie and it turned out pretty good! I thought the cloves were a bit much, but others said it was nice and spicy. I probably won't try making another apple pie until I get a peeler/corer...that was a lot of work!
Rave, Rave, Rave. I made this for a friend who was visiting. I used some unknown apples off the tree in the yard. I used store pie crust, substituted nutmeg for cloves. I brushed the top with milk and sprinkled it with raw sugar. The first pie over cooked but was good, the second one was a picture and tasted like something from heaven. I have more apples sitting on the porch so this recipe will definitely be used over and over.
This has become my go to dessert to bring to parties and get togethers. I am always asked for the recipe. I like to use 1/3 cup of brown sugar and 1/3 cup of white to give it a brown color and a strong flavor. Try this pie!
I haven't made a lot of pies from scratch before. This was easy and absolutely delicious. A real hit! Gonna make it again for xmas!
very good. I used 3 large gala apples and 3 large granny smith apples for this pie. I was looking for a recipe that had more of a "sauce" to it than most. I will use this again but next time I will pre bake the crust a bit so it doesn't get too soggy as it sits.
8 apples were way too many, I cut up 6 and still had too many to fit into a 9 inch deep dish pie crust. I tossed the apples with the sugar/spice mix rather than layering. I would recommend baking the pie on a cookie sheet to keep your oven clean from bubbling sugary liquid.
This being the first apple pie I have ever made, it turned out perfect (at least I thought so)and the taste was beyond description. It was easy to make and following the recipe wa simple. Highly recommend for the first timer.
This was the first time attempting to make a pie and this is the easiest and it tasted great. I used a pie crust recipe from Betty Croker which was really good too. I am not at all an expert on baking, and I am not a pie eater, but this pie was really light and not too sweet. Loved it.
I don't eat apple pie but my husband and kids love this recipe. I put a little bit of milk, vanilla and cinnamon and sugar on the crust before I bake it. It sure doesn't last long in my house!!!
This recipe is simply amazing. It's easy too. I lay all the apples in the crust and then sprinkled the sugar mixture over it and then tossed to coat.
This was my first apple pie and it turned out great. I decided to mix the sugar mixture with the apples instead of layering them, and then did a lattice top. It took about 15 minutes longer to bake for me, but was very delicious!
Awesome pie! A few changes I made were substituting 1/3 c brown sugar + 1/3 c white sugar for the 2/3 c white sugar for more flavor. Also added a few pats of butter before putting the top crust on. My husband is already on his second piece and raving about this pie! Thanks for a great recipe.
This recipe is so easy. I love that there was no pre-cooking of the apples. Really enjoyed the cinnamony (is that a word?) flavour. 1 tip - buy yourself a good apple corer and peeler, took me about 7 minutes, pancakes take longer than that!
tasteless except for the overpowering clove taste. Cloves go well with apples, but I don't think it belongs in a pie.
This pie recipe was not the best but it was okay. I haven't eaten it yet, but i just made it and i can tell you now I have a few changes i'd like to make. First, there were way too many apples. You only need about six, as the other reviews have said. Second, It would be way better to mix the dry ingredients with the apples THEN put them in. Third, I don't really understand the whole only putting dry ingredients in it. It need some wet ingredients. So a good idea would be to chop up small pieces of butter, say a stick, and mix that in as well. Finally, there too much dry ingredient ( by the way, by dry ingredient, I mean the flour, sugar, cloves, and cinnamon), though it may just have been because of the fact that I hadn't mixed it in with the apples beforehand. You can do want you want with that information, but I just saved the rest for cinnamon bread in the morning. Besides all that, it smelled really good when it came out of the oven. Oh, and I did have to cook it a little longer than told. Well, thanks for listening! I hope you find my information useful.
One of the best apple pies I've ever made...I didn't have any ground cloves so I just used nutmeg instead. And I used Granny smith apples. My family loved it!!!! I will definitely use this again
I have made this many times, it is delicious!
This is the first time I've ever baked and fortunately chanced upon this simple recipe. The site wisely used this for its step-by-step tutorial; even the crust recipe was superb! As a first-timer, it took me 3hrs to assemble the pies. Of the 15 family members who tasted it, only 3 commented that the cloves was a bit overpowering. Everybody else loved the simple yet hearty apple pie. By the way, the recommended 8pcs of apples were enough to fill up two 8" pie pans. The praises I got were very encouraging -- I'll try something harder next weekend!
The best and easiest apple pie ever! Thank you!
I think it is much better to toss the apples in the sugar/spice/flour mix. This pie ended up with layers of plain apples, and two layers of cinnamon goo. Perhaps with a few slices of butter tossed on top under the crust it would have come out better, but this was not my favorite apple pie.
I did use 8 apples, but I bought the bagged ones, not bulk, which are usually smaller. I just put all of the ingredients in a bowl and mixed them together before pouring into the crust. Simple, and it worked. Also added a dash of nutmeg. I used frozen crusts, and for the top, I cut out a quickie flower design while it was still in the pan (6 teardrop shapes, with points toward each other). The cinnamon flavor was a little strong. I may search for ideas to tweak the recipe in the future.
I made a lot of changes to this recipe... I have made many pies in the past and found that i prefer a more moist filling; I substituted 2/3 cup white sugar with 1/3 brown and 1/3 white (love the flavor of brown sugar and apples), didn't have any spices except cinnamon (new apartment), and added two eggs to the filling mixture. I made a lattice top and brushed it with egg, then sprinkled it with coarse sugar. I also found that with my pie dish, I used about 4 apples (my pie dish is a little smaller, though...) I used Mollie Katzen's pie crust recipe; it's really easy, you can find it in the recipe section of her site (substituted the butter for margarine to make the pie parve). It was delicious!!!
I used whole cinnamon sticks and cloves and ground them up at home, it adds a stronger fresher taste. Super delish!
love it!!!! this is the first apple pie that I have ever made and it came out perfect...it really was sooo easy - thanks a bunch
Everyone loved it. I used a mix of apples that we had from the orchard and our backyard. I didnt do the top crust, i made a crumble which was delicious...and nutmeg!
The best!! Mix up ingredients with the apples instead of pouring over as layers. Let sit a while to let it soak up the taste.
This was my first time baking a homemade pie, and it turned out pretty darn good! I followed the directions pretty closely, but also made a few changes that other reviewers recommended: I rinsed the sliced apples with water to make them wet, then tossed them in the dry mixture which turned into a gooey,soft mixture; added 1/4 tsp. of vanilla extract to the filling; did the 1/3 c. of brown and 1/3 c. white sugar mix; 1/4 tsp. of nutmeg instead of the cloves; added a little bit more sugar and cinnamon because I like my pies sweet. I used the Pilsbury crusts because I was scared to make my own since I am pretty new at baking LOL Also brushed the top of the pie with an egg wash....it turned out pretty amazing, my bf loved it! The filling was a little thick, but I think it's because I had a slight accident with the flour. LOL Definately will make again, thanks for the awesome, easy recipe!
This was a very simple recipe, which is great for busy moms like me! The pie turned out very crisp and sweet, just the way I like apple pie! I added a pinch extra of clove and I also added some brown sugar into the filling, as well as sprinkling it over the top of the pie, and it was delicious!
A very dry pie.
I love this recipe. It's simple and gives you the quintessential apple pie. I do add about 1-2 teaspoons of fresh lemon juice to keep the apples from browning and for a fresher taste. I also use nutmeg instead of cloves since I think the latter is a bit overpowering for pie. I used the Basic Flaky Pie Crust from this site. This is my master apple pie recipe.
I add 1/2 tsp ginger, a dash of allspice, and mix the filling instead of layering it. The end result is SOOOOO tasty! This pie is super-easy to make and gets rave reviews every time.
First time pie maker. This receipe is super easy. I addeed extra cinnamon and nutmeg. Also sauteed apples in butter before mixing with sugar mixture
Very simple and easy to make and was delicious. I just switched regular sugar for Splenda.
This was an excellent pie! I took one of the other rater's advice and added 2 tablespoons more of sugar and a bit more cinnamon. Also I didn't have nutmeg, so I left that out as well. Had it a la mode... Delicious!
I made this for my husband and he said it was great. Thanks!
YUM! Great recipe, great apple pie.
I followed this recipe exactly as written,it has too much cinnamon and not enough liquid. Too strong to enjoy, and I am a cinnamon fiend!! Very disappointing!
This is the best apple pie I have ever made. I sliced the apples a little thicker, because my family likes them thicker. I also added a handful of raisins. Of course, the family likes vanilla ice cream with it, but I like chocolate ice cream with the pie.
I entered Emily's Famous Apple Pie in a Contest with buches of other Pie's of various kinds. And my Pie won thrid place.
I made this apple pie today, and 8 apples were far too many, I only needed 5-6 apples. Also a tablespoon of cinnamon was too much, I suggest only using 1 teaspoon. I did mix all the ingredients into a bowl before putting them in the pie as other reviewers recommended. Baking the apple pie at 350 degrees was too low and my pie required cooking for longer than the recommended 45 minutes. There are better recipes than this one. The Williams Sonoma website has some great recipes.
With the 8 granny smith apples, I was able to make two pies. The flavor came out good, but the filling was a little mushy, I had to bake for more than 45 minutes.
Super easy and often requested.
It has really good flavor. I try to make it like this all the time.
This was an excellent pie filling. It didn't run over the pie plate at all (which happens a lot to me).
I made this yesterday and it turned out fab! I didnt have to use as many apples though, but thats ok I have a lot left over to eat :). I couldnt find my pie pan so I used a cupcake pan and I made mini apple pies from this recipe! A little bit of a twist but just the right size
Very, very easy to make! I used Gala apples since they were what I had on hand. The only change I'd make next time is to cut down very slightly on the flour and add some dots of butter to the apples before putting on the top crust (mine wasn't as "juicy" as I like it---was very firm and cut beautifully, but I just like mine a little more juicy). Thanks for a great and EASY recipe. ANYONE can make this pie---I also used frozen deep dish crusts----I allowed one to slightly thaw on the cook top as my oven was preheating, then very very carefully removed it to use as the top crust!
This was my first apple pie! I was so surprised how easy the prep was, and how good it tatsed. My husband said it was even better than his mom's. (shh, don't tell her that). Thanks for such a great recipe.
Oh my gosh! This apple pie is incredible. My family and I devoured it! It is going to be perfect for Thanksgiving Dinner! Thanks Emily!
Great recipe, lots of flavor. I made 3 of these bad boys for Thanksgiving. Instead of sprinkling the dry mix over the apples, I mixed all apples and dry ingredients together, then spread between 3 pies. Turned out great and I received a lot of compliments!
This is the first homemade pie I ever attempted to make, and the recipe was WONDERFUL. The pie turned out great. I rolled the apple slices in the sugar mixture (instead of sprinkling the mixture onto the apples) in order to make sure I coated all the apples evenly. This was our Thanksgiving dessert, and it received rave reviews! Thanks for this recipe!
This apple pie is a *keeper*. Filling turned out really good, I only used six granny smith apples and mixed them into the mix before pouring into the pastry. Only thing I changed in this recipe was just a sprinkle of cloves and nutmeg but used the full measure of cinnamon. Thanks for a tasty applie pie recipe!
Mmmm...this was really, really good! This was my very first pie and it couldn't have been any better, or easier to prepare! I took another reviewer's advice and I mixed the sugar mixture with the apples in a large bowl before pouring them into the pan. My boyfriend actually bragged to his MOM about this pie - I never thought I could compete! Thanks, Emily! :)
Made this for Thanksgiving dinner and we were so full we didn't even cut it until the next day. I used half granny smith apples and half pink lady. It was a great mixture. The cloves go great with the cinnamon in this pie. Thanks for sharing.
Amazing, first ever attempt at an apple pie, and i tried with a latticed cover. worked perfectly and I got payed by my flatmates to make another one
This pie was super tasty, easy to make. When adding sugar keep in mind if your apples are sweet, mine were not and more sugar would have made it better. I also added a couple tablespoons of butter to the the apples and stired the ingredients in rather than pooring them on top.
I would have liked the filling of this pie to be a little more juicy. I added nutmeg and allspice to the spices and used Best Ever Pie Crust from this site, and it came out pretty good.
This was the first time I ever made apple pie- wanted it for Memorial Day. I thought I had ground cinnamon- only had cinnamon sticks- so I grated an entire stick and was AWESOME :)
I have made this apple pie for family gatherings for years. I have found I only need about 5 Granny Smith apples though. Absolutely delicious and always get a lot of complements (even from my grandma who says it's just like she used to make).
This is a fantasic apple pie. I follow the recipe. Except I use 1/4 tsp nutmeg and 1/4 tsp allspice in addition to the cinnamon and cloves. People rave about the apple pie I make . Good luck. The most time consuming part of the process is peeling and slicing the apples.
This pie came out great! I omitted the clove because I have a aversion to the flavor but it was still delicious. I might try the lattice top next time.
No changes and tasted great!! Go for it! I am a newbie at pastries and pies. If I can do it, you can, too! Thanks for the recipe. She’s a keeper,
After reading all the reviews, I was surprised with how this turned out. Like another poster said it was too dry. The filling just wasn't what I expected for an apple pie. Plus it took a lot longer to bake than the 45 minutes. It was closer to 1 1/2 hours and that was with the apples sliced thin.
Nov 4, 2017- This simple pie is the one I watched my mother in law make when my husband took me home for the first time to meet his parents. I've made other types of apple pie, but this is my husband's favorite. I just may as well make it my own and forsake all of those other fancy recipes! It's my husband I make the pies for, after all. I used the Pillsbury refrigerated rolled up pie crust. I used orchard apples of varying sizes, so I just measured 8 cups of cut up apples and mixed all of the other ingredients in before adding to the crust, as suggested by so many other reviewers. I brushed the top crust with milk and sprinkled with sugar, as seen on a video on this site, and I shielded the crust edges with folded foil to prevent burnt edges. Nov 1, 2019- Still using this recipe for the church festival. This time, instead of coring and slicing the apples, I used a little gadget that I push down onto the apple which cores and slices the apple in one movement. The slices are a little too thick to use as is, so I cut them in half across the middle and have a pie full of apple chunks. Just as good, less work. I bake the pies for one hour-ish.
I followed the recipe exactly except I mixed the ingredients before putting them in the crust. I personally thought the spices were a little overpowering. Next time I'm going to try cutting down the cinnamon by 1/2 a tsp and the cloves by 1/4 of tsp.
Awesome pie recipe. I made the crust fresh and followed this recipe to the t, simple and delicious. My family loved it. I used raw sugar and also added some small dark raisins. The best pie ever!
Disappointed. Very dry. When I think of an apple pie I think 'moist'. When I think of this pie I think I just bit into dehydrated apples. Also this called for too many apples, 6 would be fine. 2 stars because the seasonings were perfect :)
Easy and delicious
Great Pie! Very easy to make too. A helpful hint- when peeling the apples and cutting them, put the cut apples into cold water, add a little bit of lemon juice to keep from turning brown as well as keeping them crisp! I also used fuji apples and chopped walnuts.
Excellent! Thank you, It was the best apple pie I ever had! Thank you, Emily!
I CANNOT BAKE, but this recipe makes it seem like I am a PRO - easy, quick, and YUMMY!
All I can say is mmmmmmmmmmmmmm!! i used basic flaky pie crust recipe with this and my dad loved the pie!! I am only a teen, and this was my first pie, so u can see it was incredibly easy!! I did substitute cinnamon for the cloves, because i do not like cloves, and i did not use all of the cinnamon sugar, but instead sprinkled some on the top pie shell before putting the pie in the oven, which made the crust sweet and cinnamony as well as the amazing filling. If you like mushy apples in ur pie, use macintosh, if you like firmer tart apples, use granny smith (my preference)! Enjoy...........
This was my first pie ever. It turned out great. One tip that I picked up was that smaller apples taste better than bigger ones.
Yummy! So very yummy!
Good flavor but pretty dry. I'll probably look for a filling that's a little more saucy next time.
Delicious! I used a store bought pie crust to save time and made a crumble topping. I will definitely make this again.
Used apples from my apple tree in this recipe. Was a hit with everyone in the family!
Very easy and very tasty
Thanks Emily for the great recipe! My family loves this apple pie! It's the first one I've ever made and it turned out great.
I used Gala apples (because that is what I had). Lemon juice on the sliced apples made them tart and stopped them from turning brown. The cloves were a terrific addition to the pie. The clove flavor really brings out the cinnamon taste. I will never make an apple pie again without adding a dash of ground cloves. Everyone loved the pie!
I make this every fall and it's our family's favorite. I 1/2 the ingredients and make 2 pies in 2 deep dish crusts. I lattice the top crust. It's the BEST! We LOVE it!
I have never baked an apple pie before but this was the best that i have ever eaten. Hubby loved it too. Now we are fighting over the last piece
This was my first time making any sort of pie, and this recipe was great! I used the 'Best Ever Pie Crust' recipe and created a lattice top. It was a huge hit and a successful first pie!
MMM...Thanks for sharing
