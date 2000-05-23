Emily's Famous Apple Pie

This is the easiest apple pie in the world to make. I like to use fresh Granny Smith apples. For special occasions I make a lattice top for this all-American treat!

Recipe by Emily B

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl stir together the sugar, flour, cinnamon and cloves.

  • Place one of the pie shells into a 10 inch pie pan. Put 1/2 of the sliced apples into the shell and sprinkle half of the sugar mixture over them. Top with the remaining apples and the remaining sugar mixture.

  • Cover apples with the top crust. Press edges with the tines of a fork to seal and poke holes in the top with a knife. Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 12g; sodium 188.4mg. Full Nutrition
