Emily's Famous Apple Pie

This pie recipe was not the best but it was okay. I haven't eaten it yet, but i just made it and i can tell you now I have a few changes i'd like to make. First, there were way too many apples. You only need about six, as the other reviews have said. Second, It would be way better to mix the dry ingredients with the apples THEN put them in. Third, I don't really understand the whole only putting dry ingredients in it. It need some wet ingredients. So a good idea would be to chop up small pieces of butter, say a stick, and mix that in as well. Finally, there too much dry ingredient ( by the way, by dry ingredient, I mean the flour, sugar, cloves, and cinnamon), though it may just have been because of the fact that I hadn't mixed it in with the apples beforehand. You can do want you want with that information, but I just saved the rest for cinnamon bread in the morning. Besides all that, it smelled really good when it came out of the oven. Oh, and I did have to cook it a little longer than told. Well, thanks for listening! I hope you find my information useful.