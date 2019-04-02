Rachel's Crockpot Seafood Cheese Dip

1 of 33

Rating: 5 stars I made this with just the crab (because i didn't have the lobster or shrimp in the house) and it was sooooo good! I can't imagine how good it will be next time when i use the lobster and shrimp. Helpful (106)

Rating: 5 stars DO NOT CHANGE ANYTHING in this recipe. Great as is. Helpful (76)

Rating: 4 stars Great! I have made this for years using only the lump crab meat. We have always used Cheddar Cheese and regular Cream Cheese. The Velveeta does make is taste phoney if you have had the Cheddar. Try this option and see if you like it better. Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars Creamy and smooth! I have personally tried this recipe and love it! It's great for parties for holidays or any time you feel like a warm cheesey dip! Helpful (48)

Rating: 1 stars I love seafood dip - but this was not to my liking. I think it is best to omit the old bay seasoning. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars I took this dip to a superbowl party and it was a great hit!! I am going to try it again but a friend gave me a great idea of adding rotel tomatoes and spinach. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars The recipe is simple and very good. We like spicy food so I added spinach, rotel with the habaneros (drained well, didn't use the juice) and finely chopped water chestnuts to give it a little color and crunch. Yummy! Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars great! but a bit too much old bay. Helpful (18)