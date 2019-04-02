Rachel's Crockpot Seafood Cheese Dip

Rating: 4.13 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 3

One of my family and friends favorite savory cheese dips with delicate crabmeat, shrimp and lobster, crockpot style. Perfect for potlucks and holiday gatherings. I created this recipe several years ago from what ever I had on hand at the time and it has since been requested year after year for Christmas parties.

By Rachel Dobbs

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine processed cheese food, cream cheese, sour cream, shrimp, crab, and lobster in a crockpot. Cover and cook on Low heat until cheese is melted, about 1 hour, stirring occasionally to break up lumps. Once the cheese is melted, stir in seafood seasoning and Worcestershire sauce. Serve with French bread.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 60.6mg; sodium 777.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (33)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

katethegr3at
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2009
I made this with just the crab (because i didn't have the lobster or shrimp in the house) and it was sooooo good! I can't imagine how good it will be next time when i use the lobster and shrimp. Read More
Helpful
(106)

Most helpful critical review

chiqui torraca
Rating: 1 stars
12/21/2009
I love seafood dip - but this was not to my liking. I think it is best to omit the old bay seasoning. Read More
Helpful
(33)
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 3
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
katethegr3at
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2009
I made this with just the crab (because i didn't have the lobster or shrimp in the house) and it was sooooo good! I can't imagine how good it will be next time when i use the lobster and shrimp. Read More
Helpful
(106)
carol
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2009
DO NOT CHANGE ANYTHING in this recipe. Great as is. Read More
Helpful
(76)
10acgirl
Rating: 4 stars
12/10/2011
Great! I have made this for years using only the lump crab meat. We have always used Cheddar Cheese and regular Cream Cheese. The Velveeta does make is taste phoney if you have had the Cheddar. Try this option and see if you like it better. Read More
Helpful
(48)
Advertisement
vanillakist
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2009
Creamy and smooth! I have personally tried this recipe and love it! It's great for parties for holidays or any time you feel like a warm cheesey dip! Read More
Helpful
(48)
chiqui torraca
Rating: 1 stars
12/21/2009
I love seafood dip - but this was not to my liking. I think it is best to omit the old bay seasoning. Read More
Helpful
(33)
LaShonna Stokes
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2010
I took this dip to a superbowl party and it was a great hit!! I am going to try it again but a friend gave me a great idea of adding rotel tomatoes and spinach. Read More
Helpful
(32)
Advertisement
Elizabeth
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2010
The recipe is simple and very good. We like spicy food so I added spinach, rotel with the habaneros (drained well, didn't use the juice) and finely chopped water chestnuts to give it a little color and crunch. Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(24)
Brandon Coleman
Rating: 4 stars
05/11/2010
great! but a bit too much old bay. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Wendy Dixon
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2010
I served this as an appetizer at Thanksgiving and everyone raved. I will use again next time I have a party! So easy and everyone thinks it is so fancy! Read More
Helpful
(14)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022