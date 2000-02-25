Sweet Potato Bread II

A hearty bread with the warm taste of sweet potatoes and the tangy taste of orange juice. This is a great way to use your leftover baked sweet potatoes but canned are fine too.

Recipe by Umm Asiyah

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Wash sweet potatoes, slice lengthwise and place on a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until tender, about 30 minutes. Let cool, peel and mash.

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat together sugar, eggs and oil. Stir in orange juice and 2 cups mashed sweet potatoes. In a separate bowl, mix together flour, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and cloves. Stir flour mixture into egg/sweet potato mixture until just combined. Fold in pecans if desired. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour 25 minutes, or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into center of a loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 52.1g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 37.2mg; sodium 325.8mg. Full Nutrition
