Sweet Potato Bread II
A hearty bread with the warm taste of sweet potatoes and the tangy taste of orange juice. This is a great way to use your leftover baked sweet potatoes but canned are fine too.
A good bread, moist and flavorful.Read More
The bread was good, but not as good as my pumkin bread. I needed 5 sweet potatoes to get the 2 cups of mashed sweet potato. My potatoes were what I would have considered average. Be prepared to bake more than the 3 the recipe calls for.Read More
A good bread, moist and flavorful.
I cut back on the sugar by a cup and substituted applesauce for the oil. I made into muffins, hoping to sneak some nutrition in my toddler. It worked! She loves them and I feel better knowing she's getting something somewhat nutritious.
I only used 2 cups of sugar - next time - and there will be a next time - will use even less - and it still came out delicious and moist! Also, only took an hour to bake.
I followed other reviews and limited the sugar to one and a half cups plus a little extra to sprinkle on the top before baking. I've found that dusting the top of quick breads with a little bit of sugar is an excellent substitute for copious amounts of sugar in the batter plus it give the bread a great, crusty top. Like another reviewer, I substituted applesauce for all of the oil and it turned out great. I would recommend both greasing and flouring the pans, though. Also, I would add about one teaspoon extra cinnamon. My loaves cooked in one hour.
yummy
From my kids: "We really liked it. We have a friend who is allergic to dairy products, and this recipe is okay for her! Last time mom made banana bread, but this is even better! It was delicate, but sweet and taste like pumpkins, too! .... Mmmmmmmm! this was SO good! My mom made this and it was practically pumkin. She didn't use allspice because she did not have any. It was awfully good anyway!" Thanks!
Used two cups sugar as previousy suggested. It's spicy and my little kids didn't care for it much but my husband thought I should quit my job and go into business making this. It is very moist and it gets better and better as the days pass if there's still any left.
I made this last Thanksgiving and it was AWESOME!! I made mini-muffins instead of a loaf for our buffet table, and they were all gone by the end of the day. The kids couldn't keep their hands off them. I used Sunny Delight for the juice. They have a great little "kick."
All of my guests loved it! Someone even stole the leftovers behind my back!Its been requested many times agian!
This made enough batter for two 9x5 loaf pans. It baked nicely in 65 mins. I used the whole amount of sugar and we found it perfectly sweet, and it's well spiced for us too. Very moist, dense and all around really good. Thx.
I just made this and it is tasty. I love sweet potatoes and was excited to try something new with them. I took the advice of a couple of other people who reviewed this recipe and used apple sauce instead of oil, and cut the sugar from 3C to 2C. I sprinkled 1/2 C of this sugar on top as someone had suggested. It was plenty sweet. Next time I may cut the amount of nutmeg as I found it a bit strong. I made this recipe gluten free by substituting my own flour mix and it turned out great (some recipes don't turn out when you make them gluten free). Gluten Free Flour: 1C brown rice flour 1-1/4 C white rice flour 1/4C potato starch 2/3C tapioca starch 3/4C sweet rice flour 1/3C corn starch 2 tsp guar gum You can find these ingredients at bulk food or health food stores.
I made this for t-day breakfast and WOW! was it great! I did a few alterations (suggestions from some of the others). Used only 2 cups sugar, divided the flour into 1/2 ALL-PURPOSE and 1/2 WHOLE WHEAT, and microwaved the sweet potatoes. Made mini muffins, baked them for 12 minutes. The recipe made about 42 mini muffins. NO LEFTOVERS! Soooooooo good.
I had some dribs and drags left over in my fridge and went searching for a recipe to use them and discovered this TREASURE. So moist and flavorful. I shared a loaf with family members, and this gorgeous bread was loved and appreciated by all. Like other reviewers, I reduced the sugar to 2 cups (3 definitely would have been way too much!), and used 1/2 cup vegetable oil and 1/2 cup applesauce. This recipe is a KEEPER! Thank you for sharing.
Wonderful taste and texture. My 9th grade son gobbled 2 of these in a matter of minutes after school. I halved the recipe and got 12 good-sized muffins, used less sugar as others suggested and substituted 3/4 C whole wheat flour for white. About 2 lbs of sweet potatoes (microwaved, not baked!) yeilded the 1+ cup mashed I needed for the halved recipe. Give these a try...I may add dried cranberries next time.
I MADE THE BREAD FOR THANKSGIVING DINNER. IT WAS A HIT.
This recipe was an excellent foundation for a sugar free version. Instead of the 3 cups of sugar I used 1 cup unsweetened applesauce, 1 Tablespoon pure maple syrup, and a little less than 1/2 teaspoon pure Stevie extract powder (we prefer Kal brand with no filler). I also prefer them as muffins. This recipe also works great with wheatfree flour such as Pamela's gluten-free bread mix and flour blend.
I usually try to make recipes exactly as written the first time, but I used only 1 1/2 C sugar for this one. Since I was modifying, I used applesauce in lieu of oil as well. It was perfect and I'm glad I didn't use the full amount of sugar, I could even see cutting back to 1C. I think it would be great with whole wheat flour as well and will try that next time. The blend of spices is just perfect an not too strong even for my young kids.
Absolutely moist and delicious, and a great way to get my toddler to eat orange veggies!
First, I halved the recipe. Substitutions made include: 1 cup whole wheat and 3/4 cup all-purpose, 1/2 cup applesauce for the oil, 1 egg-beater cup instead of two eggs, and used 1/2 cup splenda/sugar baking mix instead of all the sugar. Also added dried cranberries and did not peel the sweet potatoes. It turned out wonderfully, at just one hour exactly. A little oatmeal and sugar sprinkled on top, beautiful!
Absolutely love the recipe. I did make a few changes to fit my taste but the recipe itself was amazing. I didn’t use orange juice i used apple sauce and instead of oil i used butter. I also used half raw sugar and the other half brown sugar.
My potatoes were large so the baking time took longer and I ended up with three cups. It also took forever to get the lumps out of the batter. However, the bread was very moist and delicious.
good but needs more spice
my family LOVED these! I made mini-muffins (approx 70) about and a loaf. I used 2 cups of leftover sweet potatoes from Thanksgiving plus one cup canned pumpkin (also extra from the making of a pumpkin pie). Instead of all the spices, I used 2 tablespoons of Pampered Chef's Cinnamon Plus blend and they came out perfect!!!! We ate about a dozen muffins right out of the oven.
I am finding that I make this bread all the time. I always cut the sugar in half to make it not so terribly unhealthy, and I also substitute in half whole wheat flour to make it a little more hearty. In a pinch I once substituted freshly squeezed grapefruit juice for the orange juice. Always comes out perfect and super yummy! A huge hit with my family and friends! Thanks! :)
I reduced sugar to 2 c., used just 1/2 c. of oil, and added 1/2 c. ground flaxseed instead. I was out of allspice, so I used 1/2 tsp. ginger and 1/2 tsp. black pepper. Yummy--my whole family loved it!
I love this I made muffins.
I did as suggested and used the juice from the canned sweet potatoe, good idea! I also added 1/4 t ground clove. :) The bread burned a little before it was done. Next time I will bake @ 375.
The taste was good, but this was much too dry. Would recommend decreasing the baking time by about 5-10 minutes. UPDATE: I tried this recipe again and it would also benefit from slightly more OJ to add moistness.
I reduced sugar to 2c, and substituted 1/2c. unsweetened applesauce and 1/2c. coconut oil for the 1c. oil. I didn't have orange jiuce, but I did have tangerine/pineapple blend. I also added dried cherries and slivered almonds to batter. I also added a small amount of flaxmeal. I sprinkled brown sugar on top and made 24 muffins. I baked for 25 minutes. Out of the oven, they were moist and not too sweet. Perfect! This recipe is a keeper.
While this was good I was hoping for something a little less dense (too much like zucchini bread for me) any suggestions to make it more fluffy?
I loved it! I turned it into muffins, decreased the sugar, used applesauce instead of oil and used less nutmeg. My family really enjoyed these. Thanks!
This is so good. I did make some adjustments just because of what I had in my cabinet and also based on some of the reviews. I used 1 cup of cornmeal and 2 cups of flour. I used one cup of brown sugar and one cup of white sugar. I used turmeric and ginger instead of cloves and allspice. I made muffins and they cooked in 30 minutes. I had enough left over to make a small loaf which I packaged and sent to my college son. The best muffin I’ve ever had honestly.
Everyone loved it. Next time will line bottom of pan with parchment. Bottom of loaf stuck to treated pan.
DELICIOUS!!!! Believe it or not, I made this at home for my family but was not planning to eat any because I don't particularly like bread. When I saw that no one at home was touching the sweet potato bread at home, I gave some to my dad, my mom's health aide, and today I finally tasted the bread and it is Delicious! I plan to do this more often at home so that I can have breakfast for work. Hooray to the recipe maker!!! 5Stars*****
We don't like sweet potatoes, but had some and they must be used. This was fabulous. Everyone loved....very similar to pumpkin bread.
Amazing! I cut this recipe in half and used a 15oz can of sweet potatos drained and mashed but keep everything else the same. A new family favorite
