Premium Pizza Crust
This is a double-rise dough typical of Neapolitan pizza. Two different rise methods are provided, one overnight in refrigerator and the other with a sponge.
This is a double-rise dough typical of Neapolitan pizza. Two different rise methods are provided, one overnight in refrigerator and the other with a sponge.
Had to add about a cup more flour but this is the bomb! I haven't had pizza like this since I left my hometown pizza place owned by an Italian family. I used the sponge version that took a little over an hour. I did use 110degree water and did add just a pinch of sugar. I let it 'grow' in its sponge form for about 2 hours. This dough was a beautiful consistency when it came together; incredibly easy to work with. I let it rise in a warmed oven so it didn't take 2 hours to double in bulk, only 1 hour. The crust was crispy on the edges with a chewy consistency. It made 2 large pizzas. The taste was great; it had a slight sourdough tang I think because I let the sponge ferment longer. The edges don't get browned but didn't matter==superb crust consistency.Read More
I very nearly tossed this out and started again with another recipe. I'm using the cold rise method, and no matter how the pizza turns out tomorrow, the dough I'll end up with has little in common with the recipe as written. I double checked the measurements, because it was so highly rated I thought I must be doing something wrong. I lost track of how much more flour I had to add to get it to a kneadable state, but it was at least a cup, probably more. As written, sticky, unworkable.Read More
Had to add about a cup more flour but this is the bomb! I haven't had pizza like this since I left my hometown pizza place owned by an Italian family. I used the sponge version that took a little over an hour. I did use 110degree water and did add just a pinch of sugar. I let it 'grow' in its sponge form for about 2 hours. This dough was a beautiful consistency when it came together; incredibly easy to work with. I let it rise in a warmed oven so it didn't take 2 hours to double in bulk, only 1 hour. The crust was crispy on the edges with a chewy consistency. It made 2 large pizzas. The taste was great; it had a slight sourdough tang I think because I let the sponge ferment longer. The edges don't get browned but didn't matter==superb crust consistency.
I made this recipe according to directions and must admit that I liked it much better than any other pizza crust that I have tried. I did bake it on my baking stone @ 450F, and got excellent results: the interior crumb was tender, and, due to the absence of oil, had excellent gluten strands[better than I have ever found in pizza!] with also those awesome tiny air bubbles all over the outside of the crust. A must for any artisan baker!!! SUPER!!! Note: it did require more flour than it called for whenever I kneaded it... about half cup more, perhaps.
Crust was simple, it rised properly. I added some garlic powder prior to baking, it seemed to add some needed flavor. I also brushed olive oil and sprinkled sea salt to the edges of the crust. It really added a nice color and flavor to the pizza crust.
Any recipe that can withstand the torture I dealt this one and still turn out good deserves more than five stars. It was all going well until I covered the dough that I'd half shaped with waxed paper to rest. (Don't do that) The waxed paper stuck, taking half the dough with it, and all attempts to reshape it failed. Good thing it makes two pizzas, right? Wrong. I shaped the second one, then got cocky and tried to move it to the pizza stone without letting it rest. Yeah, don't do that either. Big holes once again. I managed to get one pizza shaped and on the pizza stone somehow, in spite of my obvious incompetence. Long story less long, this makes a great, chewy crust that is as close to pizzeria pizza crust as I've been able to create at home - definitely doesn't have that 'homemade' pizza taste to it. I hope to make it again once I've gotten over this experience. Thanks for the recipe!
This is wonderful. I have made both the sponge method and the overnight method, and they both worked great. I usually only need one crust at a time, so I flatten the extra dough a little and freeze it. I thaw it in the fridge and then use it when needed. My husband now swoons over my homemade pizza. Made it tonight for friends and they requested the recipe.
This recipe was excellent. I prefer this one to 'Jays Signature Crust' which seems to me the more popular one on this site. For everyone who loves more authentic thin crust pizza...this is definitely the way to go.
Finally a crust that doesn't taste like bread! I did the overnight method, and also needed another cup of flour. Used my Kitchen-Aid with the dough hook and added a little bit of italian seasoning.
Very nice chewy-crispy crust.
I very nearly tossed this out and started again with another recipe. I'm using the cold rise method, and no matter how the pizza turns out tomorrow, the dough I'll end up with has little in common with the recipe as written. I double checked the measurements, because it was so highly rated I thought I must be doing something wrong. I lost track of how much more flour I had to add to get it to a kneadable state, but it was at least a cup, probably more. As written, sticky, unworkable.
I've made homemade pizza crust for years, but the recipes I have used were more "bready" and less crispy. This however tastes like an authentic pizzaria pizza crust. Chewy along the edges, crispy on the bottom. And don't let the refrigeration/tossing parts put you off. You just have to plan ahead to get it in the refrigerator long enough. And I didn't "toss" it... I just held it on both fists and let it stretch out from its own weight, while I moved my hands around the edges to keep it round. It was really just as simple as any other crust I've ever made, but I really liked the texture and taste better.
A simple crust, I tried the sponge method this time. It kind of reminds me of a pan crust, not too thick or thin, not too greasy. Next time I might try the overnight method.
I was no good at 'tossing' the dough (read: it fell on the floor, twice) but it tasted great anyway and brushed the crust with a little melted garlic butter, it was to die for! I do not have a pizza stone so I baked JUST the dough for about 10 minutes on a well greased cookie sheet (round and square) then added sauce and toppings and baked for 15-20 minutes more. SO GOOD COLD THE NEXT DAY!!!
I think the measurements were off. I make a lot of pizza dough. I just went off the cuff, and it turned out well. More liquid and less dry ingredients.
I tend not put write reviews..but wow this one is definitely wort writng about. It taste just like our favorite pizza joint. I found out that after I froze it and reuse it the next week, it actually tasted better with a nice crunchy crust and chewy inside. Defintely need to add more flour and oh, dont forget the oven has to be super hot and well preheated.
Great crust! I did have to add quite a bit of extra flour to make the dough 'kneadable.' However, it worked great! I did the 'sponge' method; I used warm water and fed the yeast a little sugar, let sit for 40 minutes with the 1/2 c flour, then added everything else. When all the kneading was done I put it in a warm oven and let it rise for an hour. It was so easy to toss and shape! I had to cook it a bit longer than stated, but the flavor was great; I didn't add anything to it. Wonderful, chewy, pizza-crusty flavor! Thanks for a wonderful recipe! UPDATE: Made this again using the cold rise method. I actually left it in the fridge for 2 days, which worked just fine. The flavor was awesome and I had big pizza dough bubbles in the crust; still took a lot longer to bake, but I think part of my problem is that I don't own a pizza stone.
Doubled for 4 pizzas. Put all ingredients into the bread maker except I lessened the water to 2 1/4 cups because I wouldn't be working this on a floured surface (and therefore be picking up extra flour so I reduced the liquid). Thanks!
I have been using Jays pizza crust for a few years and wanted to try something new. This crust, although it doesn't get brown, is crunchy and so good. I was very surprised that with little ingredients a crust could be so good. This made two pizzas because I like a thinner crust. I used a large round pizza pan and a jellyroll pan. I greased each with a small amount of shortening, as I found this really gives some crunch to the crust. Baked on 435 until cheese was brown. My new favorite dough recipe.
This is the first pizza crust recipe I've ever used that doesn't call for oil. It worked out great! I used the sponge method. Zero problems getting it to rise, in fact, it rose faster than I thought it would in my drafty kitchen. Made a good thin crust (my husband insists on rolling it out very thin). We saved half in the fridge; I'd love to try a thicker crust, tomorrow, and see if it puffs up nicely (that's how I like it). A great flavor, though, reminiscent of a good NY pizzeria where I grew up.
Wow! So crisp! Only thing, is I had to cook mine for about 20 minutes, but I don't have a pizza stone, so...
This was great crust. Just the right mix of criy and chewy. I used method #2 and used a tbsp of olive oil instead of flour in the bowl when rising. Made enough for two cookie sheets woth of pizza. Thanks for sharing.
This is the best pizza dough I have ever made even my boyfriend liked it,he hates homemade pizza until now:)
Absolutely wonderful!!! I did the sponge method for rising and it was perfect. I also used about 1/3 wheat flour instead of all purpose and used an extra 3/4 cup flour overall. (I really like the taste wheat flour gives baked goods.) I added about 1/2 tsp of garlic powder to the dough for a little extra flavor. I also brushed the outer crust with olive oil and sprinkled garlic salt on before baking, which gave it a great flavor. I baked it on a stone for 9:30. Perfect....not crunchy....soft and chewy.
I really shouldn't be giving this recipe 5 stars as written.... I had to add close to 1 1/2 cups more flour then called for... That being said this was THE BEST pizza crust I have ever made. I used the overnight cold rise method and used the bread hook on my KA for about 20 minutes instead of hand kneading. Everything else I followed to exactly as written. This will be the only recipe I will use for pizza crust from now on.
lovely, chewy crust
Good overall pizza dough. It took a lot more flour than anticipated (it might have been the weather), and it definitely needed more salt, but it was crisp and chewy. I split the dough in half and made focaccia bread with the other half...so good! I will definitely use this recipe again.
easy and YUMMY
I will use this recipe over and over and over and over, I just love it!!!
Finally a pizza crust recipe that tastes like it's from a pizzeria! I have made this now several times (always using the faster sponge method) and it has turned out great each time. My kids don't want to order delivery anymore! It is so easy to work with I am able to get paper-thin crispy crust for me but it also makes really good hand-tossed style for the kids. I transfer it to parchment paper and bake directly on the oven rack for a crispier crust. I also pre-cook the crust for about 5 minutes before adding my toppings. I just can't thank you enough! I've been looking a very long time for a great pizza dough recipe.
I have to agree with some other reviewers that the dough is very sticky as written. I even subbed 1 cup of whole wheat flour, since that usually helps "soak up" moisture, but it was still exceedingly wet. So one star off because the flour measurements seem off. Next time I will probably add 1 more cup of flour. HOWEVER, 4 full stars for flavor and the slight chewy texture, it was great! I will make it again, just remember to add more flour.
Very surprised by how good this was! For the sponge-rise method, I used about a cup xtra flour and used my KitchenAid for kneading. It only took an hour for dough to rise (in a warm place). My problem w/ tossing the dough was that I just picked up the dough and it stretched bigger than my pizza stones--didn't even get to try spinning it!
I think this is about as good as it gets. The crust seems to be in the middle,as far as pleasing the people who like varying types of crust. Not too bready and not too chewy. In our family,we all have a different opinion on how we like our crusts, so I am glad to find a crust that pleases each person. Thanks .
Takes a little work -- but it was worth it. Delicious and the boyfriend is sold!
I had to add an extra cup of flour to get into a kneadable dough but other than that this is the perfect pizza dough recipe. YUM
I didn't think this crust was as good as Pizza Hut's, but it was really good for homemade crust. I think I need to perfect my technique a bit. I always need way more flour than the recipe calls for and my dough is still sticky. Can someone give some advice on that front? I'll definitely use this recipe when I make pizza.
I just made this and it was a little difficult to work with at first but after adding a little more flour it was much easier. I made a pizza and had a little dough left over and used it to make a calzone. I brushed it with olive oil and sprinkled it with parmesan. It came out better than the pizza! Great crust. Thanks
I made this for my parents with half white whole wheat flour and using the sponge method, and it was a real hit. The dough had a really good texture and browned really well. Definitely worth the wait.
This pizza dough is the best that I have tried thus far. I have made it twice now, once with the overnight method and once with the sponge rise method. It turned out much better for me using the overnight method. Until I get a bread machine, this will be my go-to recipe for sure!
This really is a wonderful rustic pizza base, my family were just so delighted with this. In fact my husband even said it was like a pizza from a good Italian restaurant (What a compliment). I used the sponge rise method, let my kitchenaid do all the mixing and kneading. I covered the dough and let rise in my small side oven with the light on for just over an hour (always works a treat, for any yeast based dough that I make). Made a large square pizza (well squarish anyway!!!) and did the four seasons toppings. A great throw together dinner this evening. Will certainly be using this dough again. Thank you for sharing.
My husband is the pickiest person I have ever come across. HE LOVES THIS!! He's requested this, which almost never happens! Crust is tender, even when well browned like he prefers, this is so easy and basic. Thank you for contributing this!
I haven't rated anything on this site for many years but I had to come back on and say this is the BEST pizza crust I've ever made for my family and I just wanted to thank you for such an incredible recipe
Awesome!!! I used the sponge method on Saturday morning and used the dough for pizza dinner that evening. The crust was pretty good. I had enough left over for another pizza, so I put the dough in the fridge. I made another pizza with the leftover dough on Sunday and the pizza was wonderful. It seems that combining the sponge method with the cold rise method made a crust that was better than I ever imagined.
Excellent! Love making homemade pizza dough for our normal Friday night pizza...so much better than store bought! I used the sponge method and found (like others) that I needed to add at least 1/2 to 1 cup more flour to get the right consistency. Very nice pizza crust...give it a try, yummy!
Okay I made this recipe today, it came together easy and I like others had to use more flour than the recipe called for. After the rise, a professional pizza maker, made these comments. "It didn't stretch easy and tore. Thought it tasted a bit too salty (I used the 1 tsp sea salt)." On a personal note, the dough did rise well and tasted good too. A good dusting of corn meal on the pizza stone is highly recommended. Over all, it is a fairly good recipe, definately needs some tinkering with. I might give it a try some other time...
I was skeptical when I saw the recipe (no sugar or olive oil)...so I decided to make two batches; the recipe I usually use from this site and this one. Well, we didn't even have to complete the challenge, this dough won hands down. I put my other dough in the freezer...don't know when I'll use it. This recipe took a bit longer (I did the sponge rise method) but it was great!!!
When I first started, I found that the recipe needed more flour. I added a half-cup more but had to add a total of about a cup if not more. I found the overnight cold rise method did not work at all. When I got the dough out of the refrigerator, it was sticky and almost unworkable.
Pretty good recipe if you like a more doughy crust. My husband and I prefer crispy and are still in search of one using whole what flour but overall, this definitely hit the pizza craving!
Wonderful pizza crust. This was like pizza parlor crust for sure and it came right out of my oven from a metal perforated pizza pan. Crisp outside, soft and tender inside. Nice flavor too. This gave me 2 large pizzas. The only drawback on this one is the time it takes, you have to allow half a day to make this if you do the quick sponge method. But so worth it...many Thanks!!!
This is a time-consuming recipe, but well, well worth it. Thin, chewy crust. I added garlic granules to the dough for more flavor, and brushed the entire crust with garlic butter and sprinkled it with sea salt before a quick ten minute prebake (until it starts to brown). I used the sponge method, but let the dough ferment for two hours as another reviewer stated. I also raised the dough in a warm oven, as previously stated, and it did cut the rise time down to around an hour. I spread my dough on two cookie sheets, and after letting it rest mid-stretch it formed perfectly. Best pizza dough recipe ever! Thanks for sharing!
i'll never go back to my old pizza crust. this one had the right texture, was malleable, simple, and tasted GREAT. I did add another 1/2-3/4c. flour, like others, though, and it took a lot longer than 8 minutes to cook.
WOW!!!!!!!! I have been searching for pizza recipes for 5 years - have made very disappointing crusts that would either resemble a cracker or at the most a mediocre frozen pizza. Folks, this is THE recipe to follow! If you follow it, the pizza gods will bless you with beautiful crusty bubbles, the perfect crispy on the outside CHEWY (not bready/cakey) on the inside bite, and a dough that will keep in the fridge for several days. Don't worry about proofing the yeast for the overnight cold ferment method. I proofed it for the sponge method, but I don't believe it was necessary. I know others have said that you need more flour, but the key is to dust the dough, dust your surface, scrape out of the bowl gently, dust more as needed, and gently fold the dough from the outside edges to the middle with a dough cutter/scraper (I do this instead of kneading). Aside from the "extra" flour you use to dust, try to resist adding a whole lot more flour.
I love this recipe. I tripled the recipe, as I have a large family. I baked 3 of the pizzas and froze the remaining 3 for a quick meal on another day. I had to add about an extra 1/2 cup of flour per batch. The only complaint I have is that it didn't brown well on the bottom of the crust. I used a baking stone sprayed with a little olive oil. I really liked the thin, crispy texture though. This recipe is definitely worth keeping.
Wow!!! Made this a few days ago. Was tempted to use warm water to dissolve the yeast but didn,t, followed the recipe exactly as written. Couldn't spin it and you know what, no big deal, that crust came out so darn good, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. I use a large pizza pan and laid parchment paper on the top and trimmed paper to the edge. Pizza slid right off, lightly browned and crispy on the bottom. This is a keeper. Froze the other piece of pizza dough. Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe. D.B.
Good crust. I accidently made the starter with all of the water instead of just 1/2 c. and it turned out fine.
Awesome!
The only thing I'd recommend is using either a lot more corn meal on the baking sheet/stone or using parchment paper for easy removal. Other than that this recipe is awesome!
Love this recipe. It yields a delicious crust, perfect chewy crust. I made two up using the sponge method. I added rosemary and garlic to one and for the other I replaced 1 cup of water with dark beer. Delicious! Like most of the other reviewers, I added about 1/2 c more flour on kneading. Note: Either make thicker crust pizzas or big pizzas since there's a fair bit of dough.
great tasting crust but you will need more flour than listed in the recipe but it is a good recipe
This is the best I've had yet in the many I’ve tried. I used this recipe the same night I had company, and I usually try it first before I cook for company, I used the sponge rise method. and it was perfect.
Fantastic, easy recipe! First time making homemade pizza crust and it couldn't have been easier!
Excellent texture, bakes up crispy and holds up very well to being reheated in the microwave. I do agree with some other reviewers that it could use a bit more flavor, so next time I will add a pinch more salt and a little garlic powder. All things considered, an excellent recipe. Thanks for sharing!
great recipe, add 1 tsp sugar to water and yeast, it does need a bit more flour to "unsticky" the dough to be able to work with it
I used the sponge meathod. The recipe also doubles easily. Great texture. I agree with some of the comments to add seasoning. The second time I made it I added a little sugar, garlic powder and oregano. That made it a 5.
This is an excellent crust! The texture is perfect. I have tried many other highly rated crust recipes on here, and this by far exceeds any other. I used the sponge rise method, and although it does take some time, it is well worth it. I followed the prep directions exactly as directed, but I did add some Rosemary, garlic and basil to the mix during the second step. Thank you for sharing this recipe - it will now be my staple pizza crust!
I have tried this dough using both methods. They both taste great but thought the overnight dough was easier to work with/shape and tasted a bit better as well. Very good pizza dough!
Very good, and easy. I used the sponge rise method but forgot to put flour in the first time, so I added it in then put the timer on again. I needed more than 3 cups of flour and I ran out of all purpose so I used ww, which worked fine. I used my KA dough hook and it worked great. It turned out to be a chewy yet soft crust, perfect for a traditional pizza for the bf and a butternut squash pizza for me. Thanks for the recipe!
Perfect! First time pizza crust maker here. I used the overnight method, and made the dough while the kids were in bed, and took it out the next afternoon to make the pizza for a party - couldn't have been more happy with how it turned out. I just kept extra flour near as I was kneaded it the first time because it was sticky.
This recipe rocked! I didn't toss, but rolled it out and it was still super. My kids had a blast with it, too! My new standard recipe for pizza!
Made this crust the other night using the sponge method! Thought recipe was very easy, did have to add more flour but was expecting that, added a pinch of brown sugar... Made Stromboli with the dough and it turned out fantastic! Brushed the dough with a butter/ herbs mix and was a great touch but not needed! My bf wants me to make it this week again!!
I just got done eating my pizza and it was great! Everyone loved it! It is just like my local pizza shop. I used the sponge method and it was really easy and the dough is easy to work with. Just what I was looking for, a nice thin crust. I don't know why this is not more popular on this site. I tried Jay's signature pizza the other day and we didn't like it at all. This one is the best. Instead of ordering out on pizza night, I will be making this! Thanks! If you don't have a pizza stone (I don't)make the pizza on your pan and when it is almost done slide directly onto the bottom oven rack to finish. It works great!
Excellent crust. I used the sponge rise method and it worked well. I also had to add an additional cup of flour. I found the dough stuck to the bowl when I was letting it rise, but in other recipes, I've greased the bowl rather then flouring is. I'll try that next time. I also rolled the dough out into cornmeal as I love the texture it gives. This flat, crispy dough was reminiscent of the Italian forno oven baked pizzas and I loved it! Now if only I could somehow install a forno oven...
I did the Overnight method Cooked it on a Pizza stone Added 1/4 Bread Flour to the mix. The recipe needed more flour than was Printed. Tasted Wonderful.
eh... was ok. I thought the directions were vague. I added warm water though they didn't say so. I also found the dough very wet and was reluctant to add more flour because other reviewers advised against doing so. Added extra salt as recommended by some reviewers (thanks, it needed it!) Overall, I have others I like better. Certainly miss olive oil in the dough and I thought it was too bready. Sorry :( wish I liked it more.
I am an avid home cook and have tried at least 30 different pizza dough recipes, ranging from simple to complicated. Pizza is always a favorite, so no complaints, but never really found a keeper, until this one! I can believe how few ingredients this pizza dough requires, and how easy it is! It's so forgiving too. I was making the sponge rise method once and accidentally started reading the instructions for the overnight, meaning I added in ALL of the flour and so I skipped the initial rise. It tasted exactly the same! I don't notice much of a difference between the two methods taste and texture wise, so I make whichever seems most convenient at the time. I don't really know how to describe the finished product... It's the perfect blend of crunchy and chewy. Soooo good!!! For Halloween, I actually rolled out some dough, used ghost and pumpkin cut outs, and made individual pizzas. It made a TON and yet every single one disappeared, and no one could believe it only took 4 ingredients to whip up! This is a keeper for sure!
Absolutely the best crust recipe on this site. Not for people who think Pizza Hut pizza is good. I get rave reviews everytime I serve this. It seems strange that you use cold water, but it works! Thank you for a fabulous recipe!!!
This crust was awesome! The dough seemed like a mix of 2 of my favorite Chicago pie joints- Pizza Metro & John's Pizza. I used the first crust for an all pepperoni, half black olive, half giardinarra and the second crust was reserved for a bacon and egg pizza for brunch the next day. Love the crust, saved it in my recipe box, and will make it again in the future.
I love the crisp crust. I added a little more flour and incorporated some italian herbs for a fantastic taste. I brushed the edge of the crust with evoo and sprinkled some garlic salt for some added flavor. I used the overnight method and it was wonderful. Great pizza crust!
Delicious. Baked for a few minutes, then put on the toppings and put back in the oven.
This pizza crust is an awesome thin crust. I baked it on a pizza pan lightly oiled with olive oil. Adding your favorite Italian spice to the crust mixture would make it even better. I also kept one piece of dough in the fridge overnite and it was even a better crust.
This is my favorite dough recipe. I really need to remember to make 4 times the recipe though, it's gone the minute it comes out of the oven. Just love it!
I have not made this particular recipe, but I have made my make my own pizza crust as well as bread for my family. My reason for commenting is to address something I see frequently in this and other flour based recipes - over flooring. I often see comments saying that more flour was required so that the dough wasn't sticky. Let me just say this... Sticky dough is good. You want your dough to be sticky while kneading. And as you knead (a step that is often not done long enough) and you gradually add additional flour dusting, your dough's stickiness whole diminish but should never disappear entirely. The rule of thumb I use is that when I roll my dough across the counter, it should stick momentarily but as it stretches, will slowly release. I really believe that over flouring is the greatest detriment to bakers. When I first came upon that realization years ago, my end products were dramatically improved and combined with sponge rising.... My breads went from loaves that would go stale before they were eaten.. To the whole family devouring them.. Often before they have even properly cooled and rested ??but I'm glad because it's one way in which I can show my love by doing something I love to do.
I double the recipe and use the overnight cold method but store 2 of the 4 doughs in the freezer (misted with olive oil) for future use. After baking, the edges of the pizza were lightly brown and crispy while the rest of the pizza was perfectly done - not doughy and not hard. Very nice pizza dough recipe.
Had to add about a cup and a half of extra flour, but WOW!!! Best homemade pizza crust I've made!
I doubled the recipe and froze three separate bags full of dough. I made one pizza with pizza sauce and it turned out pretty good. I made one a white pizza and that is where the five stars comes in. The dough is chewy and tasy with a bit of crunch on the outside. A definate keeper.
Fantastic....super thinned crispy.Had to bake all 3crusts since d kids and my husband loves it.he even fight for the last slice with them.Requested to make them again tomorrow.I thought i will just stick on Jay's signature,i love that too ...but i like this one much.This will be surely the signature pizza of d house evry weekend.Super!!!Great pizza...thanks Nandita.
WOW!!! I have tried several crust recipes and was never really happy with the result until this one. It's amazing! It was crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside. It tasted just like pizzeria crust pizza. I did have to add another cup of flour and I will add one more tsp of salt next time. Thanks, this is my new go to!
Excellent. The final product had a chewy, crispy crust that was thin in the middle and a little thicker around the edge. I made a double recipe using the sponge method. I had to put the dough in the fridge during rising to slow it down a little so that it wasn't ready before I was. Friends were over for pizza and they all commented on the crust. I will definitely use this recipe again. Thanks! UPDATE: I have made this numerous times now and it never fails me and never fails to get rave reviews along the lines of "Wow - this is the best pizza I've ever had." THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SHARING!
yes add a lot more flour! and don't try to roll out onto wax paper...it makes a horrible mess! Otherwise I LOVE this recipe! The taste is amazing and even with my wax paper issue it still all went smooth. This was my 1st time using yeast and 1st time making dough and I am a fan now! Will never buy another pizza dough ever again! I made it from start to 2 finished pizzas in about 4 hours! I used the sponge rise method. My husband will be pleased when he gets home! After the last rise I realized I forgot to add the salt! but it didn't matter, it still worked and it tastes great! Just plan on using about a cup or so extra flour and have about 4 hours to make pizzas and it will go great! I added a touch of oil to the crust and seasoned it with Italian and garlic powder...it smells wonderful! I just used a store bought sauce, chopped ham and mozzarella cheese. My 2nd pizza has BBQ sauce as base, chopped chicken, pineapple cubes, mozzarella cheese and crust seasoned with an apple wood spice blend, both smell wonderful!
This is the very BEST pizza dough! I did add an additional 3/4 cup of flour. I used the sponge rise method. Will try overnight cold rise soon. Used for grilled pizza...
My talent is'nt real great, but the pizza crust was
I've been using this recipe for about one year now. I keep meaning to try others, and try some of the ooo flour, but this one is so good, I just haven't bothered. I'm a pizza snob, and have been dying for my childhood pizza place in Illinois for decades. This isn't quite what they did, but it makes better thin crust Neapolitan pizza than ANY place I've had in Los Angeles and it's pretty close. I don't have a stone yet. I just use a 12" cast iron skillet preheated to 450 in the oven. It makes 5 perfect 12" thin crust pizza's. Don't forget to sprinkle some cornmeal in the pan before adding dough. I use the sponge method and usually also keep dough in refrigerator over night for a slow rise. We have low humidity here so I've never had to add more flour. Today is so dry, I actually had to add a splash of water. Sometimes I add some Italian seasoning, sometimes a little olive oil. I cut out 5 balls and roll them inside themselves till like baby's bottom texture, then let rise second time in individual bowls with olive oil for no stick. Dump out after doubled onto flour counter & roll out to 12" thin crusts. I also cheat. I use a mixer. 4-5 minutes on medium speed setting.
I have made this 2 times now. I didn't have any of the issues as other people have had with needing more flour. I use the dough setting on my breadmaker and it mixes it all up for me. Sticky for just a minute when I am ready to work with it, i just roll around in the palms of my hand and then stretch it out, i find i needed to up the recipe to 12 in order to get 2 good sized pizzas -- i froze the 2nd half and plan on making stromboli with it
Simply the best. I didn't change anything, except to quadruple the quantity. We used it on our New Year's build-your-own pizza party. I gave myself enough time for it to simmer slightly, which ended up being about two hours. It was delicious (and generous) and there was enough left over to use on pasta the next day. Even better flavor, straight into the bowl of pasta. This has been copied and saved in two places, as my master recipe. I shall never google recipe-search, let alone buy, pizza sauce again!
I used the sponge method outlined in the recipe. Had to let the sponge sit for an extra hour due to other chores. Had to add 1c extra flour to the dough. I let the dough rise in a warm oven and it doubled in size in only an hour. I cooked this on our gas grill to get that "as close to brick-oven-at-home" quality as I could, with toppings of only red sauce and a 4-cheese mix of mozzarella, fontina, asiago, & parmesan. Crust is great...nice and chewy! I don't have the knack of spin/tossing the dough, so had to settle for just rolling it out a bit--doesn't take much or it will get too thin and rip! This was very good; I think my fave pizza crust that I've tried. Thanks, Nandia!
I love this crust!! I made it a few weeks ago and it was totally soggy, but that was because all I had was a sheet pan to cook it on:( I bought a pizza screen and put a piece of parchment on it. The crust turned out fantastic, and very thin! Thank you!
Not bad, but not great either.
Best pizza dough recipe!
This crust was the best I have ever had. Unfortunately I changed one small thing. Instead of regular sea salt I added garlic sea salt which enhanced the flavors even more.
I felt it was important to rate this recipe because I’m not a bread maker and am not always successful with bread. That being said, this was a very easy recipe to make and the crust turned out outstanding. Really loved it and won’t hesitate to make it again (and often, no more delivery of soggy cold pizza). I followed the recipe almost to the letter. I did add an extra 1/2 cup of flour to the recipe after reading all the reviews, and I basted the top crust after the pizza came out of the oven with butter and garlic salt, like someone suggested (great suggestion). I also found it didn’t take as long to rise but I used rapid rise yeast and put it in a warm oven with a pan of hot water in it. I won’t try any other recipes, this one is too delicious. I highly recommend it.
I love this recipe! I make it as often as possible. The flavor and texture are so perfect that I now only make simple Napolitan Margharita pizzas so as not to over complicaate the dish (Hunt's canned spaghetti sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil leaves with olive oil and garlic powder basted on the crust before baking). I agree with many of the other reviewers. I do end up having to add a little extra flour while kneading to firm up the dough and make it easier to handle.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections