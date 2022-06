Premium Pizza Crust

I have not made this particular recipe, but I have made my make my own pizza crust as well as bread for my family. My reason for commenting is to address something I see frequently in this and other flour based recipes - over flooring. I often see comments saying that more flour was required so that the dough wasn't sticky. Let me just say this... Sticky dough is good. You want your dough to be sticky while kneading. And as you knead (a step that is often not done long enough) and you gradually add additional flour dusting, your dough's stickiness whole diminish but should never disappear entirely. The rule of thumb I use is that when I roll my dough across the counter, it should stick momentarily but as it stretches, will slowly release. I really believe that over flouring is the greatest detriment to bakers. When I first came upon that realization years ago, my end products were dramatically improved and combined with sponge rising.... My breads went from loaves that would go stale before they were eaten.. To the whole family devouring them.. Often before they have even properly cooled and rested ??but I'm glad because it's one way in which I can show my love by doing something I love to do.