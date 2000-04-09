Premium Pizza Crust

I've been using this recipe for about one year now. I keep meaning to try others, and try some of the ooo flour, but this one is so good, I just haven't bothered. I'm a pizza snob, and have been dying for my childhood pizza place in Illinois for decades. This isn't quite what they did, but it makes better thin crust Neapolitan pizza than ANY place I've had in Los Angeles and it's pretty close. I don't have a stone yet. I just use a 12" cast iron skillet preheated to 450 in the oven. It makes 5 perfect 12" thin crust pizza's. Don't forget to sprinkle some cornmeal in the pan before adding dough. I use the sponge method and usually also keep dough in refrigerator over night for a slow rise. We have low humidity here so I've never had to add more flour. Today is so dry, I actually had to add a splash of water. Sometimes I add some Italian seasoning, sometimes a little olive oil. I cut out 5 balls and roll them inside themselves till like baby's bottom texture, then let rise second time in individual bowls with olive oil for no stick. Dump out after doubled onto flour counter & roll out to 12" thin crusts. I also cheat. I use a mixer. 4-5 minutes on medium speed setting.