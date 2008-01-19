Pepperoni Bread
Everyone loves this! It's so easy and always comes out wonderful. Who could resist the delicious taste of pizza?
My 6-year old loves pepperoni pizza, so I made this as a pre-birthday treat. I make my own pizza dough and had some leftover, so I used it instead of the frozen bread dough. Here's a tip to help avoid excess grease (especially if you are a pepperoni purist like me and won't use turkey pepperoni) - lay pepperoni out on a double layer of paper towels and microwave for 15 - 20 seconds, then cover with 2 more paper towels and blot. I do this when I make pizza and had very little grease when I baked my bread. Brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with a little garlic powder and kosher salt before baking. Great appetizer - I'll be making this for Super Bowl.Read More
This has potential but something made it too sweet. I think it may have been the bread - we used a Pillsbury French Loaf. It had a hint of sweetness and I didn't like that aspect of it at all.Read More
I started with fresh pizza dough from my grocery store which makes this a quick & easy weeknight meal. I omitted the egg step(not needed), then added a thin layer of fresh baby spinach to sneak in some veggies & substituted some prosciutto for half of the pepperoni. I also drizzled with olive oil & sprinkled with more Italian seasoning & a little grated parmesan cheese. I served with marinara sauce to dip. Very good results!
This always goes over well at my parties - there's never any left over. I usually use Pillsbury French Loaf instead of the frozen bread dough (it takes less time to cook), and I have substituted turkey pepperoni for the regular. I actually like the turkey pepperoni better, because it make the pepperoni bread less greasy. My most finicky eaters never knew the difference.
This receipe turned out quite well. I added some pizza sauce to it and used Pillsbury's French loaf which cut the baking time in half.
I've made this 3 times now. I've used frozen italian bread loaves and also pizza crust frozen bread loaves. Both worked fine. I add garlic powder to the egg mixture and coat heavy on the inside and lightly on the outside. Whatever you like on your pizza, throw it in there! I like to use deli sliced pepperoni, mushrooms, green olives, mild peppers and mozarella sliced or shredded. We dip it in pizza sauce or ranch dressing. Great "game day" meal. Passed the picky husband test and you can't beat that! Thank you for sharing your recipe!
Don't forget to brush with the egg! You'll get a puffy dome and everything else will sink to the bottom. Still tastes wonderful, but didn't help the presentation. =) Will definitely make again.
Highly recommended recipe. First I used a recipe for pizza dough that I found on this site to make the dough in the bread machine. As the bread becomes close to being done, I brushed the outside with a melted butter / garlic powder mixture for a great taste!
So yummy! Made homemade bread using a calzone recipe and added italian spices to the dough instead of to the filling. Had several partial block of cheese so I ended up finishing off some cheddar, mozzarella & romano into the filling. Turned out great. Thought it might be too dry without any sauce, but it is actually very moist! Great quick & easy recipes!
This was good sliced, spread with pizza sauce, and heated. It would be nice to know how large of a rectangle to roll the dough before adding ingredients. Next time I'll use more cheese.
Delicious!! My family and I love it! We will have this bread Christmas Eve with Oyster Stew! The turkey Pepperoni made the bread delicious, but not greasy. So easy to make and perfect to make with children, as they can help place all the goodies on the bread! Only one tip, if you hope to get 10 servings out of the recipe, double it! My husband and I finished 1/2 the loaf ourselves!
this bread is excellent and so easy to make. I used the Pillsbury French loaf, doubled the amount of pepperoni and mozzarella, added garlic powder to the beaten egg, and also added some browned Italian sausage. I also brushed the egg/garlic mixture on the surface of the dough, and it browns up nicely and makes the bread extra crunchy. I didn't think the pepperoni made the bread too greasy. The next day, we reheated the leftovers in the toaster. I have also tried making this bread with the Pillsbury refrigerated pizza dough. It gives it a chewier texture, which we like. Since the pizza dough is smaller than the french loaf, it took less than 30 minutes to bake. This is a good option when cooking for 2 people or less. My favorite variation of this recipe is to spread pesto all over the inside of the dough (instead of the egg mixture) and topping it with pepperoni and cheeses. It takes the flavor to a whole nother level. However, because of all the olive oil in the pesto, you need to make sure the bread is completely sealed. Otherwise, the oil will leak out (but that's also really good since it makes the bottom of the bread very crunchy!)
This is very simple and easy. I didn't use the egg but did use tomato sauce. I did not roll the bread, infact I used fresh french bread. I didn't have to bake as long either.
This is an awesome pepperoni bread recipe. All 5 of my kids and my husband LOVE it. It goes so fast I have to make 2 loaves, it does not even have time to cool down at all. Thank you
Hint: It's VERY important that you roll the dough out thin, but not too thin. I rolled one of mine too thick and it was really dry tasting. I rolled the other one too thin and the sauce was coming through. Be careful!
Very easy to make. Used Pillsbury French Loaf, and it came out perfectly. However, it definitely needs 2x the amount of mozzarella! And a marinara dipping sauce is a must!
This reminds me of the same bread my mom use to buy at a local bakery!! Definately delicious and great for finger foods. I give this recipe 5 stars!!
This came out excellent. My wife said it was the best she'd ever had! The only thing I did different was that I melted butter over the top at 40 minutes and baked it for 3 more. - perfecto!
This recipe is awesome. I have never made pepperoni bread(or any other bread for that matter). It was easy and the results were great. Everyone at our Thanksgiving gathering were 'guinea pigs'. I made it, did not taste beforehand, everyone commented on how good it was. They loved it. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
This is A-W-E-S-O-M-E (did I mention this is AWESOME??!!!??!)!!!!! Made this for my bf and I Sun. night. I wasn't in the mood to make anything elaborate and this fit the bill perfectly! Other than subbing Pillsbury refrigerated Italian bread for frozen bread dough, using deli-sliced pepperoni (as opposed to using the small "pizza" rounds) and adding ~ 1.5 t garlic powder to my beaten egg (which I only used about half of...) I followed Martha's directions to a T. I was thinking of spreading some pizza sauce over my bread dough (before layering the pepperoni/cheeses), but decided not to - and I'm glad I did. If you decide to do this, BE SURE to use a VERY small amount, otherwise, your bread will end up soggy. Oh, I also brushed the outside of my "pre-baked" loaf with some of my egg wash and sprinkled with a bit of mozza/parm cheese, but the end product would have been just as delicious without these additions (IMHO). I baked my bread at 350 degrees for 27 minutes (according to the directions on the loaf of refrigerated dough). My bread was golden brown and slightly crispy (which is just the way we like it!). Served with Italian pasta salad and some pizza sauce for dunking! Thanks for sharing this EASY and DEEELICIOUS recipe!!! My bf said that this was the best thing I've made in a while :) I will definitely be making this often!
HOT DOG, this was GOOD! My husband, who usually says everything is "fine" actually called this "outstanding"! I thought this was very, very good. Next time I will put sauce in it, just to see how it turns out. Yummy, yummy, yummy!
yum. quick easy and a crowd pleaser! I used the pillsbury refrigerated french loaf..cook time was 25 minutes. Also, added a little cheddar cheese and served with salad! Easy "pizza-esque" dinner. thanks!
This stuff is fantastic. You can put anything that you like on pizza in it. It's especially good with Italian sausage. Instead of putting tomato sauce inside, as some commenters suggested, use it as a dip on the side. Kids LOVE it!
I was a little hesitant to fix this at first....but I'll definitely be making it again. This is good bread!
Wonderful!! I used my breadmaker to make pizza dough. Then used the dough for the pepporoni bread. I didn't use the egg wash. Also mine did not take 40 minutes, mine was done in 20 minutes. I made this for a Friday nite supper and my kids loved it. I used 1 can tomato sauce, 1 clove garlic, 1 tsp of Italian Seasoning covered in microwave for 1-2 minutes. Fish out the garlic and you'll have an excellent mariara or pizza sauce.(Racheal Ray's recipe)!! I'm making this again tomarrow for Super Bowl, at my hubby's request!! Great recipe!!
This was delicious. I used Pillsbury pizza crust (classic, not thin) and cooked for 25 minutes at 375 degrees and it came out perfect. 40 minutes would have been way too long. Other reviews mention increasing the cheese and/or pepperoni but I think it's great the way it is. You can actually pick it up and eat it with your fingers. If there were any more filling it would be messier and would require a fork.
I've used the basic recipe for years..Thanks to my mom. I always add a thin layer of sauce..usually leftover from spaghetti dinner early in the week. I also sprinkle a little bit of garlic salt on top of the bread..gives it a good flavor. yum!
I love this fun and easy recipe. Tastes great and I like not having to measure anything. I just add as much cheese and pepperoni as I like and we're good to go. I also like adding a bit of mozzarella on top of the bread w/ a dash of italian seasoning. I served this with buffalo wings and used maranira sauce for dipping the bread. This recipe is definetly a keeper. Thanks!!!
Sooooo good, both family and friends loved it. I added garlic to the beaten egg and also brushed the outside of the roll with the egg mixture. I made 2 rolls--one using only turkey pepperoni and cheese and one with turkey pepperoni, ricotta cheese, olives, mushrooms and double the amount of mozzerella cheese. Everyone liked the second roll better.
Great idea - super easy. I used a little more of the pepperoni and cheeses than called for because that's what I'm like. I egg-washed the top of the bread and sprinkled a little parmesan on it. My 15yo said, "Huh. We should have this more often." So we will. Thanks! :)
My husband and daughter loved this bread. I barely got a piece. Two things I changed. 1. I did not use the egg basically because I forgot. 2. I cut the pepperoni slices into small pieces and sprinkled on with the cheese. I served this with homemade marinara. This is a keeper. Thanks Martha
This pepperoni bread is a HUGE hit at my fiance's work Christmas party every year. They tell me I can't come unless I bring the bread! However, I will give a few suggestions (that I got from others on here) on how I make it and it is delicious. First, I use the Pillsbury French Loaf. Now, it can be a little stressful rolling it out because sometimes it gets really sticky, but I find if you keep it in the fridge until the second you are going to unroll it, it's fine (also flouring your hands helps too). I also use turkey pepperoni instead of the regular pepperoni. It doesn't make the bread greasy and it tastes just as good. Also, once it's all rolled up, I brush the egg wash on top of the dough and sprinkle it with some parmesan cheese and the bread comes out nice and golden when baked for about 20 minutes. This is the perfect way to make this pepperoni bread and it will be a hit! People will be begging you to make it for all occasions!
I have already made this twice in the last two days and have ingredients for a third! I used a pillsbury french loaf and brushed on the egg, then sprinkled on the italian seasoning. I then put on the mozzarella then parmesan so they could melt on the bread, then topped with the sliced pepperoni. The second time i made this i put on the italian seasoning and rolled it into a ball and then rolled it out with a rolling pin so the seasoning could be in the bread. Delicious!
I used the Italian Bread For The Bread Machine resipe from this site, instead of frozen bread dough and added more pepperoni. This was the final recipe in our untraditional thanksgiving dinner for this year and it was GONE IN 10 MIN'S! When I removed it from the oven, the seam had not held well and it looked a bit odd, but that simply didn't matter. It smelled so good, our family and friends were eating it before the lasagna was done! GREAT recipe!
I altered this recipe by using refrigerated pizza dough stretched/rolled out almost to jelly roll pan size, placed 5 slices mozzarella cheese and pepperoni down the long middle, then folded the two outside thirds over the center third and tucked the outside seam under the roll. Then brushed on 1 tbsp melted butter and sprinkled with italian seasoning, parmesan and garlic powder. Baked at 375 for 20 - 25 mins. Made two the first time with no leftovers, made three last night with enough left for one lunch. Makes a wonderful take along "fast food" dinner for our busy family of five (two teens, one pre-teen).
Awesome, I didn't use the frozen loaf of bread but used Pillsbury pizza dough because that's what I had in the house. I followed the rest of the recipe and served it with a small bowl of marinara sauce.
Wonderful bread but I was a little disappointed that she used frozen bread. It's much better if you use one of the Italian herb bread recipes on allrecipes. Gives it a whole lot of flavor. Kind of tastes like a calazone.
This was great and easy. I took the advice of other reviewers and used the Pillsbury French bread loaf and it cut down on a lot of time. I also made this bread with just grilled veggies makes a good meatless alternative and you can really put whatever you want in there. Thanks for the recipe!
This was an easy and fun recipe. I used a refrigerated thin crust pillsbury dough, which worked really well. It was baked through after about 15 minutes and tasted great!
I used the Pillbury French Bread in my first attempt. I thought I could roll this out to be a rectangle but couldn't seem to. It was too narrow and long. So I cut it in half widthwise and made it wider that way. It didn't "look" that good as the seam where I joined the two came apart. :( However, my husband LOVED it! My next attempt was using the Pillsbury Pizza dough. This rolled out nicely to a rectangle. My husband still liked it but it didn't have quite the same taste as the French bread. If I make it again (which I most likely will), I'll either use the French bread or try making bread from scratch.
Said it was the best they ever had! I put garlic salt mixed with parm cheese ontop..people were licking it off it was so good! I also left out the Italian seasoning
I channged the recipe a little. I added pizza sauce and skipped the seasoning as a result. Everyone was fighting over these. It was the first thing to disapear at my party and was mentioned as the favorite thing!
Easy to make, tastes o'k. 40 minutes is way too long though; mine was a bit dark and crunchy.
I made this using TI2GR's herbed Italian bread recipe instead of the frozen white bread dough called for, which gave the recipe a definite flavor boost. I followed the measurements for the filling exactly - there was enough pepperoni but not enough cheese - will double that next time. Instead of using the beaten egg, I spread the bread dough with olive oil and sprinkled that with Italian herb seasoning. This is the perfect nosh to take to a concert in the park. Will make again.
This was so easy to make and everyone loved it! I didn’t measure any of the ingredients, I just added the amount of cheese, pepperoni and seasoning that I wanted. I think it would be good with a few black olives and fresh mushrooms added to it. I forgot to brush the inside with egg the first time I made it but tried the egg on the inside the second time. Really didn't see any difference in the outcome so the next time I will forego the egg wash on the inside. I brushed the outside with an egg wash and baked it for 20 minutes, removed it from the oven and brushed it with a mixture of melted butter, garlic salt, Italian seasoning and Parmesan cheese. Returned it to the oven and continued baking for the remaining 20 minutes. Dipped in a jarred pizza sauce and served with a nice salad this makes a nice “simple” meal. Kids loved it as well as the adults. One recipe is plenty for mom and the kids but if dad’s home you might want to make 2.
Once your bread is thawed, this takes only minutes to make. I am glad that I checked on it before the 40 minutes because mine was golden brown and perfectly cooked in only 25. Four of us had 1 loaf gone in less than 10 minutes. Awesome!
Really good and turned out about twice the size I was expecting! My husband requested I make it again the next day so we can keep it in the fridge for him to nibble on. I served mine with pizza sauce for dipping and I did use the frozen bread dough. I sprinkled a little parmesan on top before baking and will definitely make again!
This is a very tasty recipe and was enjoyed by my large family.I did make my own bread dough which added to the time it took to prepare but it was well worth the wait.I also had to cut the baking time down to about 2o-25 min.in my electric oven.I also rubbed margarine and sprinkled garlic powder over the tops of the hot rolls when they came out of the oven. I will most definitely make this recipe again and again! Thanks
Yummy!!! I used Rhodes bread dough which you can find at the super center. I've made it twice once exactly like the recipe - and once with marinara sauce instead of the egg. Both were delicious! Mine baked in 20-25 minutes. Everyone thought it was amazing!!! Mmm...
Great football food! 5 stars for the idea alone. I used the Pillsbury Italian loaf refrigerated bread dough and starting at the seam was able to unroll it into a rectangle, brushed with the egg and made layers using Genoa salami, provolone cheese and swiss cheese (thats what I had in the fridge) rolled it up and put on sheet, brushed top with egg. Baked about 20 minutes at 350. Yum! Can't wait to try it with the pepperoni.
reminds me of the pepperoni bread we got from the Italia Market when I was little. Yummy good
This was just ok for us. It was fun to make and came out just beautifully, but I think there's too much dough vs filling. Also, the Italian seasoning was a bit overpowering. A spectacular marinara dipping sauce wasn't enough to sell this for me and may have upped the star value for Hubs.
this is such a great and easy recipe. You can easily substit. any kind of cheese on hand and play around with the spices... i always get compliments when i make this!! thanks Martha!!!
This was gobbled up fast at my party last night and it was very easy to make. I could not find any frozen bread dough at any grocery stores so I ended up getting pre-made pizza crust from Trader Joe's (Not sure if they have that outside of California) and it turned out wonderfully! I'll be making this again for sure.
Delicious & easy except the rolling out the dough part ! Be patient, it's worth the effort & the recipe lends itself to a whole lotta possibilities. YUM
So, so good. Microwave the pepperoni was a great idea. I did it for 15seconds. I also use pizza dough, all ready thawed. It only took 20 minutes to cook. I brushed the outside with egg, because it has protein and will brown. I was afraid the oil would have burned. I sprinkeled a lot of garlic powder, and little bit of basil and oregano. I sprinkled the basil and oregano a little more heavily in the inside. This is a keeper and will make again. So simple.
This is good. I made it once with spaghetti sauce and once without. Both were good!
This came out very well. My kids (teenagers) loved it. Used Pillsbury thin pizza crust, microwaved pepperoni on paper towels first to get rid of grease and did the rest as they recommended. First time making it I didnt put any pizza sauce in it. 2nd time I did put a little bit and I prefer it without. I also prebaked the crust for a few minutes like the package recommended to try and keep the center from being mushy and it worked pretty well. Dont overcook though---it will cook. Browns golden with the egg whites brushed on!!
This was good. I would add a little more cheese next time. I served with warm pizza sauce for dipping and we made a meal out of it!!
Fun, quick and easy! I sometimes will add bacon bits on top of pepperoni and I use the reduced fat pillsbury croissant. My husband loves it!
Fabulous. It's a great recipe because you can mix it up how you want. The first one I made I added some colby jack cheese but kept to the rest. The second one I made, I added green peppers to. I'd like to try it with some spinach and pesto sometime. Yum!
Easy peasy- used prepared pizza dough from local grocery store, layered everything up, rolled it up, and baked (mine was done in like 20 min). Took it out of oven and to a friend's house covered in a kitchen towel to keep warm. This ended up being a very good thing because it actually kept some of the moisture in as it cooled and softened up the crust which had been quite hard when I took it out of oven. Great recipe- it was gone in like 15 min!! Plan to make a few at a time, then can keep one in the freezer to reheat when needed!
So good and easy, I added olives, mushrooms and garlic powder. I also brushed the egg on the outside and sprinkled the bread w/ italian seasoning.
My family LOVES this recipe! I let my kids get involved! I have a little chef in the making! she loved to experiment with what goes into the bread! always eager to find out how it turns out! My husband is a fireman and makes a LARGe one at the station! It is always a gauranteed HIT!
I have made this recipe for years now for every Thanksgiving and Christmas. It's truly a hit with adults as well as kids. this year I made one with sausage as well and the pepperoni one was still the hit. I am requested to bring it for New Year's Day! I always use pizza dough instead of bread dough and it comes out perfect! I usually let the dough rise for an hour or so before rolling it. I will definitely try turkey pepperoni next time....
I love this bread and have made it several times. I use Pillsbury thin crust pizza dough and it makes this a very quick and easy meal! I spread olive oil on the dough, then sprinkle the italian seasonings, cover with the cheese an pepperoni and roll it up. After brushing the top of the roll with egg white, I top with onion flakes and more italian seasonings! It smells delicious as it bakes and is sooo good!
My kids enjoyed this more than my husband did. I didn't have time to thaw out bread dough, so I took someone's advice and used the refrigerated, Pillsbury bread loaf that comes in a can. It didn't roll out very well and was difficult to roll up. I think the dough was a bit too gooey and thin. We ended up with a crazy looking loaf of pepperoni bread, but it still tasted okay. I made it again, but this time I used crescent rolls, pinching the ends closed, and those turned out pretty good. If I make this again any time soon, I think I will try it with the frozen bread dough.
We really liked this. It is very easy and you can make it so many different ways. You definitely have to have some marinara sauce for dipping. I used the Pillsbury loaf recommended by other reviewers. I also used more italian seasoning to suit our taste. My husband asked why I didn't make more than one : ) Thanks for the recipe.
MY KIDS AND HUSBAND LOVED IT! I SERVED IT WITH A TOSSED SALAD....QUICK AND EASY WEEK NIGHT DINNER. I HAVE A MY SONS B-DAY PARTY COMING UP AND THIS IS ON THE MENU. I GOING TO MAKE A VARIETY....ONE W/ HAM AND CHEESE, VEGGIE AND PROVOLINE AND LAST SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS W/ MOZZERELLA. THANKS MARTHA!
We really like this recipe. ITs easy quick and the kids like it.
This was great. I used my own homemade bread dough. It went together very easy. I was very filling. Thank You!!
This was fabulous. Instead of frozen bread dough, I made my own (Italian Bread Baked on a Pizza Stone from this site). I made a couple of small changes -- after rolling it, I put it on a pizza stone and placed it in a warm oven for 30 minutes to rise just a bit. Also sprinkled with a little garlic powder before baking for 35 minutes. Amazing!!
Easy.Of course I changed a few things to make it even easier. I made two batches but I used the pillsbury pizza dough for both. When I just followed the recipe, the bread was a bit dry. For my second batch I brushed some sauce on the inside of the dough and after it was rolled, more on the outside. I thought it was much more moist but not really saucy. Thanks for the idea!
The bread (used pillsbury french loaf) was WAY too sweet for the recipe. The bread in the middle never really got finished cooking- I left it in the oven about ten more minutes trying to get the bread in the middle done but that made the top of it too dark. There was too much bread in the recipe anyway. The italian seasoning was overwhelming.. way too much of that as well. This was not at all what I expected. We did not enjoy this at all and I do not plan to make it again.
First of all I had to use a ball of frozen pizza dough because that is all I could find at the supermarket. For never having worked with it before once I got it rolled out to almost jelly roll pan size it was a super easy dish. I forgot to add the parmesan in the filling but it was still delicious. Made this for a super bowl party and it was scarfed up. Before baking, I brushed the top w/ olive oil and sprinkled italian seasoning, garlic salt and parmesan on. Will definately be making again.
Great recipe! I used bread dough I made in my bread machine instead of the frozen variety. I also diced the pepperoni. My friends and family loved it.
My kids really loved this. I may have rolled these the wrong way though. I rolled them from the wide end and I think they should have been rolled up from the shorter end so it would hve more rolling up. I was getting frustrated at the rolling part. They were really good anyway.And I will definately make it again. Thanks!!!
Great and easy! We added some extra veggies to our mix, as well as a side of tomato sauce for dipping! Great for families and get together
This is awesome!!! I used a Pillsbury pizza crust and turkey peperoni. Not only did I brush the inside dough with egg I also brushed the outside with egg and that gave a nice glaze. I will be making this again and again! FYI, if your pizza crust/bread dough develops a rip as mine did just cut some of the excess dough off the end and patch it up.
This is a great recipe. I am not a very good cook so if I can make this any one can make this! After I took it out of the oven I brushed melted butter on it for an extra touch.
this was delicious. i made it for a football party and it was gone in seconds.
Its even better with a little bit more pepperoni!
This was very good. I could eat the whole loaf by myself if I wanted to. It was tricky actaully rolling the dough because the cheese would spill out to the sides but I will definitely make this again.
Awesome & easy! Using frozen dough tasted fine to me. I used less parm. cheese, and had to reduce the baking time to 25 minutes because my oven cooks fast, but otherwise I left it exactly the same and my husband raved about it! A definate keeper!
i brushed garlic butter on top after it was finished, this makes a hugh loaf
Made this for Christmas eve brunch. Used turkey pepperoni. Everyone enjoyed it.
used pillbury french bread loaf -- makes it easy because you can unroll the loaf. the kids and adults loved this; i also made one with soy cheese and meatless pepperoni and it was just as successful. i don't think you need the egg. but i think using pizza or marinara sauce as a dip is a great idea because it was dry. a fast, easy, and fun treat.
YUM YUM YUM! I made this for a work potluck and it was the first thing to disappear...and it was the very first time I made it. It's so easy and delicious. One coworker called it incredible. I'm making it again right now for my husband because I didn't bring him home any leftovers. Thanks for the recipe!
Great recipe! I ended up making three in one day. Family said they liked it better than delivered pizza. I used french bread dough from a tube. Rolled it out and sprinkled dried italian herbs and garlic powder. Then sprinkled on parmesan cheese followed by turkey pepperoni and grated mozzarella cheese. Rolled it up and lightly brushed it with olive oil, dried italian herbs and very small sprinkling of kosher salt. After it was cooked, dipped slices in marinara sauce. I will make this over and over again!
Wonderfully different recipe. Hubby chowed down!!
Love this recipe! I make it occassionally for friends and they always ask for the recipe! I love using the frozen bread dough (SO easy!) Always turned out perfectly delicious. Wouldn't change a thing!
I used 2 of the Pillsbury French Loaves. I couldn't quite figure out how to unroll the dough so I just doubled it up and used a rolling pin on it to flatten it out. I spread a bit of pizza sauce on each rectangle, sprinkled some minced garlic on, turkey pepperoni, mozzarella and parmesan. I forgot the Italian seasoning! It still turned out great. Be sure to watch the oven if you use the Pillsbury French Loaf. It cuts the cooking time down to about 20 minutes. Yummy!
I used Crescent rolls as I didn't have frozen bread dough on hand. I made 1 with pepperoni and mushrooms and another with Canadian bacon and cream cheese. They were delicious!
Very good. I usually use both ham and pepperoni and both swiss/mozzarella and cheddar cheese. For my hobby I add jalapenos. Also I brush the top of dough with beaten egg and sprinkle the top with sesame seeds. Everybody always loves it. This is very versatile rec, u can add whatever you have on hand and it will taste great.
Awesome! Perfect for an Italian dinner!
YUM : )
DELISH!!! I made so many mistakes while making this & it STILL turned out GREAT!!! Couldn't get enough of it. My daughter had a sleepover and instead of ordering pizza we made 'pizza bread' of course we added extra meats, it was FAB!! Thanks for this, I'll be making this over & over again! :-)
These were pretty tasty but I have some advice. We used the garlic cresent rolls, and I don't at ALL advise this. The garlic flavor really overpowered the rolls. Also we used reduced fat pepperoni and it was fairly dry. Next time we'll probably use the regular pepperoni or more cheese. Also, we used 1/2 slice of provolone for the rolls and this came out really great. The flavor and texture of the provolone was wonderful. We didn't really like the texture of the cresent rolls but had difficulty finding a loaf of dough or pizza dough. Had we the option, I would have used a tougher, thicker dough.
