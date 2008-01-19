Pepperoni Bread

This is A-W-E-S-O-M-E (did I mention this is AWESOME??!!!??!)!!!!! Made this for my bf and I Sun. night. I wasn't in the mood to make anything elaborate and this fit the bill perfectly! Other than subbing Pillsbury refrigerated Italian bread for frozen bread dough, using deli-sliced pepperoni (as opposed to using the small "pizza" rounds) and adding ~ 1.5 t garlic powder to my beaten egg (which I only used about half of...) I followed Martha's directions to a T. I was thinking of spreading some pizza sauce over my bread dough (before layering the pepperoni/cheeses), but decided not to - and I'm glad I did. If you decide to do this, BE SURE to use a VERY small amount, otherwise, your bread will end up soggy. Oh, I also brushed the outside of my "pre-baked" loaf with some of my egg wash and sprinkled with a bit of mozza/parm cheese, but the end product would have been just as delicious without these additions (IMHO). I baked my bread at 350 degrees for 27 minutes (according to the directions on the loaf of refrigerated dough). My bread was golden brown and slightly crispy (which is just the way we like it!). Served with Italian pasta salad and some pizza sauce for dunking! Thanks for sharing this EASY and DEEELICIOUS recipe!!! My bf said that this was the best thing I've made in a while :) I will definitely be making this often!