Pepperoni Bread

Everyone loves this! It's so easy and always comes out wonderful. Who could resist the delicious taste of pizza?

Recipe by Martha Katz

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 - 1 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • Roll frozen bread dough out into a rectangle. Brush dough with beaten egg. Arrange pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese over the dough. Sprinkle on the Italian seasoning. Roll up dough like a jelly roll and pinch seam to seal; place, seam side down, on prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 40 minutes, or until golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 37.9mg; sodium 540mg. Full Nutrition
