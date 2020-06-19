Layered Pea Salad

1 of 13

Rating: 5 stars This was a very easy and quick salad to make I changed it up a little added diced onions and minced garlic to give it a little kick swaped out the miracle whip for ceasar dressing and opted for fresh spinache and romaine lettuce instead of iceberg I used freshly cooked bacon it was wonderfu; Helpful (57)

Rating: 4 stars This is similar to my mother-in-law's Seven Layer Salad. The lettuce would be on the bottom, followed by a layer of celery, green onions (or bell pepper) followed by a layer of frozen peas (much tastier than canned peas), layer of your favorite dressing (mayo, miracle whip or you could do ranch or caesar), shredded cheddar and bacon bits..seven layers. When you use the frozen peas, it helps keep everything below the peas stay fresher longer and it can be made ahead by even a day with no problem. It was/is always one of my favorite salads. Helpful (34)

Rating: 4 stars My mom made this salad for years and its a holiday favorite. So easy because you make it the day before. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars I love the original version (I am the author); but Stacy your ceasar version sounds YUMMY! I will try it! Save it as a custom version so others will see it as well! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great summer salad. Something cool when it's hot outside and you just don't want anything hot to eat. Helpful (8)

Rating: 3 stars I tried this recipe with the "canned peas." Not nearly as good as when made with frozen peas. The lettuce layers are not pretty either. Eye appeal is very important to me. I'll not make this again. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome idea got me to thinking of other directions I can go with salads serve in a larger mason jar instead of bowls would be fun mixing and eating the salad that you like. Great idea! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Love the ease of making this the night before. I'm with some of the other reviewers frozen peas work better. Also I added tomatoes and green onions this recipe is awesome because of all the veggies you can add to it. Thanks! Helpful (5)