Layered Pea Salad

Rating: 4.62 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This delightful layered salad is filling and fresh at the same time. It is so versatile that it works for any time of the year--July 4th or Christmas. It's one of the better ways I get my kids to 'eat their peas'!

By Kimberly Turnage Slater

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together salad dressing and sugar in a large salad bowl or 9x13 glass baking dish until sugar is dissolved. Add peas and chopped green pepper, if desired, and mix lightly to combine. Spread the pea mixture evenly across the bottom of the dish.

    Advertisement

  • Spread the lettuce in an even layer over the pea mixture, and top the lettuce with a layer of the Cheddar cheese. Sprinkle bacon bits over the cheese.

  • Chill for at least 8 hours or overnight to blend flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 13.8g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 16.9mg; sodium 414.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (13)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

stacy
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2010
This was a very easy and quick salad to make I changed it up a little added diced onions and minced garlic to give it a little kick swaped out the miracle whip for ceasar dressing and opted for fresh spinache and romaine lettuce instead of iceberg I used freshly cooked bacon it was wonderfu; Read More
Helpful
(57)

Most helpful critical review

Joydee Mccorkle
Rating: 3 stars
01/08/2012
I tried this recipe with the "canned peas." Not nearly as good as when made with frozen peas. The lettuce layers are not pretty either. Eye appeal is very important to me. I'll not make this again. Read More
Helpful
(8)
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
stacy
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2010
This was a very easy and quick salad to make I changed it up a little added diced onions and minced garlic to give it a little kick swaped out the miracle whip for ceasar dressing and opted for fresh spinache and romaine lettuce instead of iceberg I used freshly cooked bacon it was wonderfu; Read More
Helpful
(57)
Virginia Wichman
Rating: 4 stars
01/09/2012
This is similar to my mother-in-law's Seven Layer Salad. The lettuce would be on the bottom, followed by a layer of celery, green onions (or bell pepper) followed by a layer of frozen peas (much tastier than canned peas), layer of your favorite dressing (mayo, miracle whip or you could do ranch or caesar), shredded cheddar and bacon bits..seven layers. When you use the frozen peas, it helps keep everything below the peas stay fresher longer and it can be made ahead by even a day with no problem. It was/is always one of my favorite salads. Read More
Helpful
(34)
Yvonne Shaw
Rating: 4 stars
12/22/2008
My mom made this salad for years and its a holiday favorite. So easy because you make it the day before. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Advertisement
Kimberly Turnage Slater
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2011
I love the original version (I am the author); but Stacy your ceasar version sounds YUMMY! I will try it! Save it as a custom version so others will see it as well! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Tina Davenport
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2010
This is a great summer salad. Something cool when it's hot outside and you just don't want anything hot to eat. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Joydee Mccorkle
Rating: 3 stars
01/07/2012
I tried this recipe with the "canned peas." Not nearly as good as when made with frozen peas. The lettuce layers are not pretty either. Eye appeal is very important to me. I'll not make this again. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Advertisement
Mitchell Newsome
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2012
Awesome idea got me to thinking of other directions I can go with salads serve in a larger mason jar instead of bowls would be fun mixing and eating the salad that you like. Great idea! Read More
Helpful
(7)
clarice4698
Rating: 5 stars
05/11/2012
Love the ease of making this the night before. I'm with some of the other reviewers frozen peas work better. Also I added tomatoes and green onions this recipe is awesome because of all the veggies you can add to it. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Ginger Domer
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2014
This was delicious and a hit at our family Christmas gathering. I used the canned peas and found it worked well. I think the canned allows for better blending of flavors. Recipes you can make ahead are great for me! Loved it!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022