Bob's Slow Cooker Braciole

I feel I make way too many changes to fairly review this recipe. I decided on 4 stars as the ingredients and method of cooking sound good, but this is far from being a traditional way to fix Braciole. An Italian friend and great cook gave me loose instructions on how to prepare this dish, they are as follows. Finely dice the next 3 ingredients: 1 peeled carrot, 1 celery stock, 1/2 yellow or white onion, set aside. Pound a 1lb to 1 1/2lb flank or round steak to 1/3” to 1/4” thick. Mince 2 large cloves of garlic and sprinkle over meat and work into the meat. Season with salt and pepper, sprinkle with 2TBLS chopped parsley. Top with 4 slices of prosciutto (enough to cover meat), grate 2 TBSP Parmesan or Romano cheese over meat and sprinkle evenly with 2TBSP pine nuts. Some Italian cooks sprinkle 2 TBSP of raisins on, I personally prefer not to, your choice. Roll flank steak from long side into a log and secure with toothpicks. Heat 1/4 cup of olive oil in fry pan and fry until brown on all sides. Remove to dish. Heat additional olive oil in pan, add carrots, celery and onion. Sautee ‘til veggies are tender, but not brown. Add 1 cup red wine, scrapping up browned bits from skillet. Cook until wine is reduced by half. Add 1-15oz can diced Italian style tomatoes and 15oz crushed tomatoes. Place all ingredients back into pan or Pyrex dish and bake or simmer stove top several hours 'til tender. I plan to try Bob's method.

Read More