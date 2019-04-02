Bob's Slow Cooker Braciole

A delicious but cheap and easy slow cooker version of the classic Italian dish, braciole, using flank steak and jarred marinara sauce.

By bobthecook1

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Pour marinara sauce into the slow cooker and set on High to warm.

  • Combine eggs and bread crumbs in a small bowl. Sprinkle both sides of the flank steak with salt and pepper. Pat bread crumb mixture over one side of flank steak, leaving a 1-inch border around the edges. Top bread crumbs with bacon slices and sprinkle with shredded cheese. Starting from one long side, tightly roll flank steak into a log. Use string or toothpicks to secure the log in 4 or 5 places.

  • Heat oil in a heavy skillet. Sear prepared flank steak log in hot oil until well browned on all sides, about 10 minutes; transfer to warm sauce in the slow cooker and spoon sauce over steak log to cover.

  • Turn slow cooker to Low; cook steak log until very tender, 6 to 8 hours. Remove string/toothpicks before slicing. Serve with marinara sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
614 calories; protein 28g; carbohydrates 41.1g; fat 36.9g; cholesterol 132.7mg; sodium 1795.8mg. Full Nutrition
