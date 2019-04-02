Bob's Slow Cooker Braciole
A delicious but cheap and easy slow cooker version of the classic Italian dish, braciole, using flank steak and jarred marinara sauce.
A delicious but cheap and easy slow cooker version of the classic Italian dish, braciole, using flank steak and jarred marinara sauce.
I feel I make way too many changes to fairly review this recipe. I decided on 4 stars as the ingredients and method of cooking sound good, but this is far from being a traditional way to fix Braciole. An Italian friend and great cook gave me loose instructions on how to prepare this dish, they are as follows. Finely dice the next 3 ingredients: 1 peeled carrot, 1 celery stock, 1/2 yellow or white onion, set aside. Pound a 1lb to 1 1/2lb flank or round steak to 1/3” to 1/4” thick. Mince 2 large cloves of garlic and sprinkle over meat and work into the meat. Season with salt and pepper, sprinkle with 2TBLS chopped parsley. Top with 4 slices of prosciutto (enough to cover meat), grate 2 TBSP Parmesan or Romano cheese over meat and sprinkle evenly with 2TBSP pine nuts. Some Italian cooks sprinkle 2 TBSP of raisins on, I personally prefer not to, your choice. Roll flank steak from long side into a log and secure with toothpicks. Heat 1/4 cup of olive oil in fry pan and fry until brown on all sides. Remove to dish. Heat additional olive oil in pan, add carrots, celery and onion. Sautee ‘til veggies are tender, but not brown. Add 1 cup red wine, scrapping up browned bits from skillet. Cook until wine is reduced by half. Add 1-15oz can diced Italian style tomatoes and 15oz crushed tomatoes. Place all ingredients back into pan or Pyrex dish and bake or simmer stove top several hours 'til tender. I plan to try Bob's method.Read More
Definitely needs chopped garlic and fresh parsley and also hard boiled chopped eggs (that's right!) mixed in with the breadcrumbs. I like raisins too but many do not. Try the egg, you will be surprised.Read More
I feel I make way too many changes to fairly review this recipe. I decided on 4 stars as the ingredients and method of cooking sound good, but this is far from being a traditional way to fix Braciole. An Italian friend and great cook gave me loose instructions on how to prepare this dish, they are as follows. Finely dice the next 3 ingredients: 1 peeled carrot, 1 celery stock, 1/2 yellow or white onion, set aside. Pound a 1lb to 1 1/2lb flank or round steak to 1/3” to 1/4” thick. Mince 2 large cloves of garlic and sprinkle over meat and work into the meat. Season with salt and pepper, sprinkle with 2TBLS chopped parsley. Top with 4 slices of prosciutto (enough to cover meat), grate 2 TBSP Parmesan or Romano cheese over meat and sprinkle evenly with 2TBSP pine nuts. Some Italian cooks sprinkle 2 TBSP of raisins on, I personally prefer not to, your choice. Roll flank steak from long side into a log and secure with toothpicks. Heat 1/4 cup of olive oil in fry pan and fry until brown on all sides. Remove to dish. Heat additional olive oil in pan, add carrots, celery and onion. Sautee ‘til veggies are tender, but not brown. Add 1 cup red wine, scrapping up browned bits from skillet. Cook until wine is reduced by half. Add 1-15oz can diced Italian style tomatoes and 15oz crushed tomatoes. Place all ingredients back into pan or Pyrex dish and bake or simmer stove top several hours 'til tender. I plan to try Bob's method.
I'm not much of a cook, but have always wanted to make Braciole. The variations on recipes are endless! I chose this as my first try as it is so easy. I thought it was the best thing I ever tasted that I made lol. I gave it 5 stars because it was so easy, so hearty and just delicioius. I used 2 different types of jar sauce, one with sausage and the other basil. Yummmy!!!! And didn't change a thing!!
OK, I know -- I was bad! I made this recipe, BUT . . . I seriously modified it. (Actually, I more or less made Giada De Laurentis' "Braciole recipe" from the Food Network on TV). I couldn't get flank steak, had to buy skirt steak. Couldn't get it to pound to 1/4" thick (mine was about 1/2" thick!). I stuffed it with 1/2 cup Italian bread crumbs, 2/3 cup grated Romano/Parmesan & 1/4 cup grated (plain) Parmesan, 1 t. minced garlic, 1 T. Italian seasoning & 1 T. parsley flakes, and 2 T. EVOO. I rolled it up, tied it, & browned it. Then, I deglazed my pan with 1/2 cup white wine & added ONE bottle of Marinara sauce, which was PLENTY of sauce! Then I put the braciole in an oven-proof dish & poured the sauce over it. Covered with foil & baked at 375 for 30 minutes, uncovered & baked 30-40 minutes more at 350. The meat was VERY tender, stuffing was good, sauce was fair (I may have used too cheap a brand of marinara -- and the sauce was too thin, with the wine & the grease cooking out of the meat). Next time I'll use a thick & chunky spaghetti sauce. But, all in all, it WAS good and I would try it again sometime.
Definitely needs chopped garlic and fresh parsley and also hard boiled chopped eggs (that's right!) mixed in with the breadcrumbs. I like raisins too but many do not. Try the egg, you will be surprised.
Excellent! I added a little garlic powder & an Italian seasoning mix, slow cooked it for about 8 hours, and the meat was very tender. Next time, I'll use something longer than toothpicks to hold the roll together. Adding a little Italian sausage along with the bacon adds some extra flavor, too.
Love this, and it freezes beautifully also. I skipped the bacon because I can't stand to touch it but mixed cooked bacon pieces into the crumb egg mix to get the flavor. I used round steaks and pounded those out, and they made nice individual servings plus they are always on sale. And I used canned tomato sauce, not a jars of sauce and it made a wonderful gravy over our starch after all the cooking. I browned the rolls first but this is perfect for the crockpot otherwise.
I have enjoyed all the changes to my recipe. the easiest way to start the flank steak is to have the butcher run it through a tenderizer twice, then add kosher salt and cracked pepper to both sides and pound in with a meat mallet. Add what you want, roll, tie,and sear then drop in your slow cooker with your marinara.... Enjoy
The only thing I changed about this was using my own homemade marinara sauce. My dad is originally from Italy...he doesn't eat jarred sauce lol. My husband and parents enjoyed it and I loved the fact that I was able to make it in the slow cooker. Definitely a YUM in my book!
A great way to make Braciole. I did saute some carrots and celeryand onion with at tbl spoon of tomatoe paste then added about a cup of Sangria Wine to deglaze..(only red wine I had in house) Then added the spagetti sauce over the meat in the crockpot...Delish. I only needed 7hr cook time. Loved the recipe though!
This was pretty good. The bacon inside gave a nice different flavor. Thanks for the idea to cook in a slow cooker!
Having made other Bracioles, this recipe won't let you down. I didn't have bacon but it was still wonderful.
Thank you Bob and Allrecipes.com - A definite 5 Star - I have always wanted to make "Braciole" since I began watching "Everybody Loves Raymond", Frank said he married Marie because she made the best Braciole, Then just the other night Deborah made this for Raymond, I didn't even know what "Braciole" was, then I saw your recipe in Allrecipes .com - Today was the day, Again, GREAT, Thank you!
This is really good! Because we eat gluten free, I used gluten free bread crumbs. Because they can be bland, next time I would season them a bit.
This is the 1st time I tried this w/bacon & slow cooker. Great. But I'm lazy-don't like to pound so I use nicely cut chip steak. My bacon is precooked & in the freezer for BLT's, spinach salad, etc. 15 sec in mike makes it soft enough to roll, and no grease. Changed nothing else.
I'm not the meat eater in the family but according to my husband, this was truly wonderful. I did replace the breadcrumbs with a mixture of diced onion and garlic merely because I felt it would add better flavor. I did of course, indulge in the sauce over some pasta and it was absolutely delish. A little time consuming to make but well worth it. Thank you!!
I used my own homemade sauce, & after making it once, reduced the bread crumbs to 1/4c & 1 egg. I also substituted the bacon for 8 slices (thinly sliced) of sweet capicola. It was so tender & delicious.
To those of you who cringe at using jarred sauce you MUST try Patsy's marinara sauce! I'm Italian and one time I just didn't feel like making a marinara sauce even though it's super easy. I tried this and it is killer good and loaded with garlic and wonderful spices. It's all I use now but I don't tell anyone. LOL.
This was great comfort food and reminded me of my Italian grandmother's recipe. She used pancetta or smoked pork hock for the sauce, instead of the bacon. The only changes I would make the next time out is to use provolone instead of the cheese blend, and possibly proscuiotto instead of the bacon. But, the recipe, as it stands, is excellent, and I would definitely make it again. My husband and boys said it was 5 stars and restaurant worthy.
EXCELLENT! I ACCIDENTALLY HAD IT ON 'HIGH' FOR 4 HRS BEFORE I LOWERED IT TO LOW FOR 4 MORE. THE MEAT WAS EXTREMELY TENDER. I'LL DO IT THIS WAY AGAIN. THANKS SO MUCH
Very yummy! I pretty much followed the recipe on this one, but I did make my own marinara sauce based on my father-in-law's wonderful Bolonaise. I only gave it four stars because I wasn't that fond of the egg/breadcrumb filling. I didn't feel it added anything to the meat. I think if I do this again, I might go without that, and do as another poster said by rubbing garlic and spices into the meat. Beyond that, it was wonderful, and we didn't have any leftovers of the meat. If you want to pair this with a nice side, try a simple pasta salad. It works really well.
I followed this recipe exactly today and am disappointed to say it wasn't all that good and I won't be repeating it. Everything was just fine until I tried to "slice" the meat before serving. It completely fell apart! When served over pasta we got mouthfuls of just the stuffing mix which fell out of the middle in clumps(UGH!)and no evidence of any cheese or bacon. I cooked it on low in my slow cooker for 7 hours. It was at least edible as the meat was extremely tender and although the sauce over the spaghetti was okay this was not nearly as good as it should have been for the trouble it took to make it.
This was so good. I thought I had messed it up because I "rolled" it the wrong way, because it was the only way I could roll the meat. I was afraid it would be hard to cut. It cut like butter. I saved the leftover sauce. It had such a wonder beefy flavor, it adds incredible flavor to other dishes you add it to. Note, I used the marinara on sale at the store, and it was perfect.
my family did not like it, the filling was too dry and not flavorful enough, I would use less breadcrumbs next time
I have been making Braciole's for years, my dad being 100% Italian. My mom learning from my Sicilian grandmother used cooking string, the toothpicks gave it a woody taste. Also coming from a family of doctors, my husband had to do surgery on a patient that swallowed a toothpick! Also we used a variety of Italian spices, your garlic, oregano, cheeses, etc. We never did used breadcrumbs with the egg. Putting it in the slow cooker with the "gravy" does sound something I would like to try.
I've made this several times and it's always a HUGE hit with my hubs. Definitely a winner!
Yum Yum yumidy yum, I love this recipe
Just served this last night and it was a HUGE hit! I used lamb and changed out a few (okay almost all) the other ingredients, but the technique worked like a charm and the meat was incredibly flavorful and tender. The medallions looked much fancier than what I normally associate with crockpot dishes. I used some of that extra liquid to make a pan sauce style gravy/sauce. The rest we'll freeze and use as a stock/sauce later!
I cut the recipe in half since it's something I've never tried before. I had some round steak sliced sandwich thin so I ended up making 4 small rolls. I had applewood smoked bacon which gave it a nice sweetness. I used a parm and romano marinara sauce and added a dash of an italian seasoning blend plus some minced dried garlic. Very nice. I ran short on time so I cooked on high for 2 hours and mine were cooked but after eating one let the rest sit for another 2 hours on low. I have a newer slow cooker that typically cooks in half the time the recipes indicate.
serve over spaghetti yummm!
this was verrry good. i liked it a little more than my husband... but made it as stated, with the exception of homemade marinara.... was great over pasta.. next time i might add hot peppers and serve over either rigatoni or rice.
Everybody loved it. Kind of fell apart at 8 hours but very good. A large flank steak feeds 7ish. Next time I'll tie with string for more easy browning (as compared to skewers).
Not my taste, but it gives me ideas after some serious modifications.
Easy done and tasty. I'll do this again!! Big Hit
Only three stars because one should never, ever, ever use jar sauce and call it Italian. My mother and grandmother would be horrified! Otherwise, the braciole, minus the bacon, is the way it should be.
YUM!!!!!!
loved your recipe, only change I did was use bucatini pasta to seal the meat, this way when it cooks you need not remove anything, the pasta cooks with the meat, excellent recipe.
This was so easy to make and soooooo delicious. I chose a spicy marinara sauce and it was just the kind of kick I like to add to meals. I will definitely make this again!
Absolutely delicious!
It was very yummy although i tweaked it a bit. Used some extra spices. There was a lot of sauce though. I'll cut back next time. Think I will add some red wine too. And alot of my cheese came out into the sauce:( I used cooking string.)
Easy to make and was delicious. The only problem I had was when I cooked on low for 6 hours - meat was very tender,but it just fell apart.
This was a very flavorful recipe. For the future I will leave out the bacon.
Yum! I used slices of provolone cheese and made rice on the side.
It's ok, nothing special.
This was a disappointment for us. The meat fell apart and I was unable to cut it in slices. It was like a chopped up but still tough steak. I used Choice Meat Flank Steak so I doubt it was the meat. I will not make this again.
This is quite good and so easy (though the pounding was really hard and the meat got a few holes in place). Couldn't quite taste the filling and didn't like my choice of bacon but will try this again. I used to have a steak roll recipe filled with breadcrumbs, spinach and sundried tomatoes so I will try that again here. I could also see the prosciutto/provolone suggestion others mentioned being great here. So nice to be able to do this in the slow cooker. Very meaty flavor. Served with a size of orzo.
I have never had braciole before, just heard my Italian friends rave about it. I was not crazy about this, I found the filling a little pasty and weird, but it could be that I am just not a fan of braciole. I used top round steak that was already sliced thin and sold as "for braciole" at BJs, but because it is so lean, it was a little dry and chewy. The flank steak may be a better choice.
So easy to make, and absolutely delicious!
I loved this but my husband not so much. I added some tomato paste to the sauce to thicken it once I took the rolls out. The sauce was delicious over pasta. I tied the rolls together with kitchen string. It tasted like roast beef to me and I had a hard time pounding the flank steak thin enough to make nice rolls. Hence, the kitchen string. Made the recipe as is and had a nice flavor with lots of leftovers that were easy to reheat for me.
Served this tonight for dinner and it was amazing. Substituted Capricola for the bacon which added an amazing spiciness.
I made this meal and followed the recipe as is. I would give it a five starts but did not care much for the bacon :( This recipe is easy to follow and the end result is delicious! My daughter loved it so, I will be making it again.
wonderfully tender
Good but not fantastic, needs something added - herbs maybe.
Oh my was this delicious!!!! Thank you BOB!!!
Excellent recipe. Everyone loved it!
Mine cooked for way too long (we're out of the house for long hours each day, so this was on the heat for probably 12 hours instead of 6-8), and while I lost the pretty spiral on the cross section when I cut it, in exchange I had meat that was absolutely falling-apart tender. Superb flavor and with some night-before prep work, a fast morning throw together. I served mine over herbed cheesy polenta and it was pure Italian comfort food. YUM.
for all the work it took...meh.
Made it twice, both times meat tasted dry and did not care for the stuffing.
This was edible but not something I would make again.
Going to try it. Can it be made in an Instant Pot?
it reminded me my husband loved it
tried this w/o bacon and just toothpicks; you need the butcher's string. it opened up sightly. Taste was great and the pasta sauce took on a whole new flavor. I will use more sauce next time and save it for pasta night, delicious.
Followed the recipe to the T and it was so good
I have never made Braciole before. I didn’t have time for a slow cooker; I had two sandwich style steaks and an hour to make dinner. I read Michelle Doucet’s version and made it that way. I cooked the meat rolls with sauce, in the foil covered dish for thirty minutes. I didn’t see to cook it an extra thirty minutes without the foil. My bad. I took the foil off and sprinkled with some extra parmesan cheese. Put it in the oven to melt. I served it with a side of spaghetti and peas. My husband and I were happy campers
This was VERY good. i made a couple of small changes. i didn't have any cheese blends so i used some fresh grated parm and mixed it in with the egg/breadcrumb mixture along with some fresh chopped parsley. i also couldn't find any flank steak so i used veal sirloin steak pounded thin. and i used prosciutto instead of bacon to cut back on the fat. Thanks Bob! This one's a keeper!
I've made braciole many times, one of the standards you have to master if you are going to cook Italian. First time in a slow cooker. It works but I still pounded the meat first. Play around a bit with the filling, this one is a bit plain, add hard boiled egg (chopped), celery, carrot thins. I even put capers in mine. Raisins, as another poster added, is hotly debated, depends on whose great great grandmother passed on her recipe. use bakers twine & avoid the danger of toothpicks altogether.
Loved it!! The only change I made was I used top round sliced for braciole. Fork tender and definitely a meal I will make again.
I made no changes. It was delicious! Only next time I think I'd use a 32 or 40 oz. jar of sauce. Two 24 oz. jars was a bit much.
GREAT reception by dinner guests. Combined 2nd recipe that added bacon to the stuffing. Side dish Gratin Dauphinois de Solange.
My Sicilian ancestry tells me to leave out the bacon. My Grandmother would make this meal without it. She would have added a clove of finely minced garlic to the crumbs and used freshly grated Parmesan cheese in place of the cheese blend in the recipe. I make mine the way that she did; however, your method was right on target. Using a crock pot is a big plus.
This was delicious. I bit tedious to put together, and in the end it didn’t matter. I cooked it a tad longer as we were out for the day. I came home to kind of a hot mess...pretty much everything had disintegrated. No nice rolls, but incredibly rich and delicious sauce. So thick and flavorful! Ended up pivoting and serving it over fettuccine and there wasn’t a spoonful left at the end of the meal. I’d make it again but skip all the fuss and just throw everything in the crockpot!!
I have not yet made this receipt, although in reviewing the ingredients and the method, it sounds very similar to my grandmother's recipe. This has always been a side dish on Christmas Eve with pasta, meatballs and Italian sausage. Flank steak is a tough cut of meat, however as it cooks in the gravy, it gets very tender. Delicious!
great idea! did this on top of the stove. one can of crushed tomato and one can of tomato sauce....each 15 oz. was tender after simmering 60 minutes
Get a crock pot liner
This recipe was very good. The meat came out nice and tender! I did add some thyme, rosemary, and garlic for taste. I thought the breadcrumb mixture was off. I was not able to "pat" it on to the steak, nor smear it. it was completely stuck to my hands; actually it stuck to everything other than the steak! I ended up adding more bread crumbs to dry it out some. Next time I think I will brush the egg on to the meat and then sprinkle the breadcrumbs on top.
Had to try to make this since seeing it on an episode of Everybody Loves Raymond. Really very good, but was lots of work for me. I'm not very experienced in rolling and tying up meat. Was kind of fun to try but tasted a bit rich for my taste. Still, I think it was easier to use the slow cooker than some other recipes that don't. Was worth a try!
Terrific recipe. Made it for a family gathering and everyone loved it.
As always, read the comments. Turned out fabulous, after adding chopped hard boiled egg, raisins, more garlic. Jarred marinara? Are you serious! I used the recipe on this site for double crust stuffed pizza sauce. Easy and no canned taste. Presentation was beautiful pinwheels after slicing. Next time I will add spinach for more color!
As posted, this is a cheap and easy way to prepare braciole and it is a good recipe, we enjoyed it. My husband is Italian and I've prepared the traditional braciole many times but this was a nice change and quick to prepare. I gave it only 4 stars because the egg/breadcrumb mixture wouldn't spread for me and next time I will probably egg wash the beef and then spread the breadcrumbs on top. The only change I made was using Italian flavored breadcrumbs. Thanks for sharing this flavorful recipe
I’ve made this before, but thought it was dry, so this time I spread a thin coating of bacon grease over the flank before covering it with the breadcrumb mixture ( a friend had told me he spread lard over the flank, but I didn’t really like that idea. Bacon fat is better, right!). I had a few slices of prosciutto to use up, so I used those and sprinkled a few bacon crumbles too. I cheated and used jarred sauce with a can of diced tomatoes. I cut the rolled braciole in half for browning and to fit my crock pot. The result.....it was fall apart delicious and not dry in the least. We both thought, Mmmmmm.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections