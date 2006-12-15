Lighter Banana Muffins

I don't know how fair it is for me to rate this recipe because I did change quite a bit, so I just want to make that disclaimer. I used 1 cup whole wheat flour and 1 cup all purpose, cut back to 1/2 teaspoon of salt and added an additional 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon just because I like cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of vanilla for the same reason. The flavor is wonderful, the calorie count is the best thing about them and I do agree with other reviewers that they stick to the muffin papers, so I used some papers and some of the aluminum liners, they come out perfect with the aluminum liners so use those or just spray your muffin tin with no papers. With the added applesauce I did not think the muffins were dry at all.