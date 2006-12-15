Lighter Banana Muffins
This banana bread has no oil, or butter of any sort. It doesn't need it! Because this bread isn't greasy it makes great muffins without the greasy bottoms I have experienced through other recipes. The walnuts are optional.
These muffins were very yummy and moist, and surprisingly fat free. Many people said their muffins came out a little dry so I added an extra banana and 1/4 cup of skim milk. Also, I used 1 cup of whole wheat flour and 1 cup of white and added some cinnamon and vanilla. I replaced white sugar with brown sugar and I found that 3/4 cups of sugar was too sweet for my taste so I would reduce it to 1/2 cup next time. Overall, the muffins were delicious and I would definitely make them again.
I've made banana muffins many times, and I must say that these are the ultimate! They were moist and delicious! I added a few more bananas and had to cook them for a little longer, but it was worth the wait! I was impressed by the way they puffed up so well! I also made muffin tops with this recipe, simply by plopping the dough in cirles on a baking sheet! Scrumptious!
I added an extra banana and 1/4 cup skim milk. I also substituted Splenda for the sugar. They came out very tasty and were nice and moist.
I was so impressed that there is no oil or margarine in these! They are really good. I substituted 1/2 C oats and 1/2 C whole wheat flour for one of the cups of flour.
Pretty good muffin, but the batter was very thick and I thought it needed modifying. Which, I did ;) Yielded 12 muffins. My modifications: 4 bananas instead of 3 added 1/4 c ff milk to thin the batter 3 egg whites instead of whole eggs splenda instead of sugar For the flour, I went ahead and used 1 c white, 1 c whole wheat, because I usually do that, but it does give a heavier flavor. I also added some nutmeg, and when the muffins were prepped in the tin I sprinkled a bit of additional splenda with some cinammon or nutmeg over the tops.
I found these muffins to be a little dry, but very tasty. Next time I would add some unsweetened applesauce or maybe an additional banana. I also added some vanilla and cinnamon to mine, but I'd probably go with a dash of nutmeg next time instead.
I am glad that I tried these muffins. While they are a bit chewy due to the lack of oil, the trade off is worth it. Knowing that they are low fat makes you feel better about eating them. I am tired of oil and sugar saturated muffins, so these are great. I added half a teaspoon of cinnamon and used four bananas because that is what I had, also added three eggs by mistake so that shows you they are fool proof.
They tasted quite good, especially because they were fat-free. They were easy to make, but the texture of the muffins turned out to be different from ordinary muffins. I suggest to add 1/2~1 more banana in chunks to make the muffins more moist and improve the texture.
Was it me? I must of done something wrong. My muffins came out dry and chewy even though I followed the recipe to a T . I'll give this another try again, maybe it was just one of them days for me.
I love this recipe! It's a good foundation to make great and light banana muffins. It *DOES* need applesauce for moisture though! And even if you do not enough bananas? you can just add more apple sauce! (3.5 oz. more instead of one banana) Want it with a richer flavor? Add cinnamon and vanilla! The muffins are great and you won't feel too bad giving it to your family because you know they have no fat. Just make sure the bananas are overripe (if they are almost all black it's better) and just mash them with a fork (it's important to not over beat!) just mix it all with a fork to incorporate all the ingredients. I use this recipe all the time!
This recipe is SOOOOO easy! I did make a few adaptions ... I used whole wheat flour and 5 small bananas. As other reviewers, I added 1 tsp. each cinnamon and vanilla and 1/4 C skim milk. They are MOIST and YUMMY! My partner ate 4 muffins before they had even cooled! Will make again and again.
This was a great recipe but I did tweak it based on previous suggestions and added 4 oz of cinammon appleasauce, 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp cinnamon. I noticed that when the muffins were warm, they stuck to the paper wrapper but when they were completely cooled, this wasn't an issue. I also topped each muffin with a little bit of brown sugar. they taste GREAT!
Delicious! We had no butter and a lot of over-ripe bananas, so this recipe fit the bill. I doubled the recipe - two egg whites and two whole eggs, one extra banana, one tsp ea. baking powder and baking soda. Poured most of the dough into an 8x8 pyrex sprayed w/cooking spray. The rest was put in 4 custard cups sprayed w/cooking spray to make oversized muffins. Everyone in the family agreed these are delicious and very filling!
These muffins are excellent! I did add an extra banana and 1/4 cup of skim milk as others had suggested. I also used walnuts and added some on top prior to putting them in the oven, which made for an excellent appearance. They did take close to 30 minutes to cook though. I will make these again!
these were great! one thing I did that really helped moisten them up was to substitute 1/2 cup of yogurt for the two eggs. The substitution made them really moist, fluffy and also really low in fat =)
Not bad, but came out a little dry. Next time I will add apple sauce like other reviews suggest. I found myself warming these up and adding a little butter (MELT IN YOUR MOUTH YUMMY) but it completely ruined the whole point of the butter free recipe!
I followed the recipe exactly, even though I was tempted to add vanilla (oh, I did add the walnuts) and it was great! Easy! It made one dozen large tasty muffins!
reduced sugar to 1/2 cup, reduced salt to 1/2 tsp, added 1/2 cup applesauce, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg. my 3 yr. old son loves it. Glad to have a healthy, yummy breakfast/snack to give him!
Super delish! Love the low fat recipe, my husband too! He scarfed down at least three (that i know of) after dinner! I did use 4oz of apple sauce as previously noted and also added 1 tspn of cinammon and 1 tspn of vanilla, 4 bananas vs 3. Will defintely make these again.
really yummy. I added a few handfuls of frozen blueberries to the mix. They looked and tasted great and its good knowing youre eating something thats somewhat healthy too. quick and EASY
A bit dry, but good for a dairy free muffin
Very good lightened version of banana muffins. I followed the advice of others and added 4 oz applesauce, 2 bananas, 1 tsp vanilla and cinnamon, and used 1/4 c each white and brown sugar. I used 2 whole eggs and white flour. This made six extra large muffins. Next time I will add chocolate chips. Thanks for the recipe!
Recipe is way too dry.....needed to add milk.
Small changes, otherwise, a great recipe...bottom line, these were so yummy! My Mom-in-Law taught me the applesauce vs oil trick, but I also added 1 tsp baking powder, which makes them rise a little more, creating a lighter muffin. My southern roots, however, couldn't resist melted butter & brown sugar with dry oats for the topping. I put just a tsp on top and I get rave reviews from our friends...always a hit!
I don't know how fair it is for me to rate this recipe because I did change quite a bit, so I just want to make that disclaimer. I used 1 cup whole wheat flour and 1 cup all purpose, cut back to 1/2 teaspoon of salt and added an additional 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon just because I like cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of vanilla for the same reason. The flavor is wonderful, the calorie count is the best thing about them and I do agree with other reviewers that they stick to the muffin papers, so I used some papers and some of the aluminum liners, they come out perfect with the aluminum liners so use those or just spray your muffin tin with no papers. With the added applesauce I did not think the muffins were dry at all.
Excellent! Next time I will add a bit of cinnamon and nutmeg for variety!
hey all, this isnt the first time i've made these but tonight i forgot to add what i thought was an esential ingredient : the eggs! and guess what - i still cant understand how these still actually rose and turned out great! lol. i also replaced about 3/4 cup of the flour with unsweetened cocoa powder and threw in some choc chips for good measure. will definately make them this way again, especially the no eggs bit. am curious to see if it was just a one time stoke of baking luck or if the recipe can really do without the eggs.
I really like this recipe!!! Its way heavy on flavor and not so much on fat, I used HEATHERALAPEACH recipe remix and the sticking to papers made me sad cause I hate wasting goodness, I consulted my mother and she advised me that since the muffin was so dense, use a foil wrapper and that will help with the sticking... SO the next round I will be doing just that!!!
This muffin is a bit dry, even after adding skim milk. The flavor is also a bit off - I added an extra banana, vanilla and choc chips as some reviewers suggested, but I can tell it is low-fat. Probably will not make again.
Definitely add more bananas. Otherwise, this recipe is pretty good for something that has no oil.
I made these muffins using a few others suggestions.. the applesauce made them extra moist! Also instead of brown sugar (I was out) I used just a dab of powdered sugar.. They turned out fantastic. The pan I used made 6 large muffins and they were all gone in a matter of a few hours! Thanks for the great recipie I will definitely make these again!!
I was a little unsure about these because the batter seemed really thick, but I was pleasantly surprised! These were very delicious and easy, and I was glad there was no oil! :) Thanks for a great recipe!
very tasty. I used brown sugar (1/2cup) instead of white and prior to baking topped with brown sugar as suggested by other reviewers. Added an extra banana, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Great quick breakfast for the kidlets. with the changes it still made 10 muffins
This was delicious! I made the adjustments others recommended: I added an extra banana, cinnamon, applesauce, and vanilla. These were super banana flavored. I also substituted glueten free all purpose flour for the regular. AWESOME!
AWESOME with some tweaks.... I used whole wheat flour and added 3 generous TBSP of ground flaxseed, substituted 1/2 cup splenda and 1/2 cup brown sugar instead of white, added 2 single serving cups of unsweetened blueberry applesauce, used 5 small bananas, added cinnamon and chopped up some fresh strawberries that I had on hand.....YUM!!! Super moist and full of goodness!
Great recipe..and if you do weight watchers these are only 3 pts each. My husband even loved them and he is a diet food phobic!
FANTASTIC. After reading reviews added 1/2 cup of unsweetened applesauce, 1/2 cup of raisins, 1/2 cup of walnuts, used 4 bananas that were not ripe, wholewheat flour and brown sugar in the measurements in recipe, baked for 20 mins. So moist and delicious, couldn't believe something so simple could taste so good and that I actually made it!!! Thank you for submitting this recipe. I will make it regularly, Thank you also other reviewers.
pretty delicious. followed advice of others and used 4 bananas, added applesauce, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp vanilla, dash of nutmeg and chocolate chips. omitted nuts. these were gone in a day
adequate
I didn't care for these muffins. Mine were very dry and they stuck to the muffin papers. I won't try to make these again. Very plain.
These are excellent considering that they are fat-free. They baked up nicely, rose perfectly in the muffin pan and yielded 12 good sized muffins. Next time I might try a little whole wheat flour instead of all white.
They just came out of the oven! I added a 1/4c of unsweetened apple sauce, used Splenda and Egg Beaters instead of sugar and eggs. Added a splash of vanilla and cinnamon. The calorie savings from the Splenda and Egg Beaters allowed me to throw in a 1/4 of nuts :)
These were alright, following other reviewers' suggestions, I added 1 extra banana, and 1 extra egg (I didn't have any applesauce). They turned out fine, a lighter muffin, although they did stick to the paper a bit, I was still able to remove papers without difficulty/ripping. I was just disappointed in the lack of flavor. Don't get me wrong- it tasted like bananas, I guess after trying this recipe I've learned that in baked goods, I prefer to couple bananas with complimentary spices such as nutmeg, cinnamon, etc. From now on when I want banana muffins, I'll just take my favorite banana bread recipe and divide it into a muffin pan- it turns out great & the flavor is the comforting, delicious taste I anticipate.
I had to scale the amount back as I only had 2 bananas. I also added some 1% milk (maybe 2 T) and light sour cream (also 2 T), which added moisture. Sprinkled some chopped nuts on top during the last half of baking.
These muffins are quite tasty. Kids loved them! I did add about 1/2 cup of yogurt (strawb/banana is what I had on hand), extra banana and some cinnamon. Not as light and airy as I would like but still great!
I thought this was one of the better low-fat muffin recipes I have tried. Next time I make these muffins I will add another 1/2 of a banana. I had to add a little skim milk to thin the batter the first time. I also substituted sweet-n-low for sugar and they turned out great.
I made these yesterday. I made a double batch. I used 4 bananas per batch, unsweetened apple sauce, cinnimon and vanilla like HEATHERALAPEACH did. They were good but a little on the chewy side.
I really like these muffins. They are easy to make and taste great. My kids love them. They don't last long.
These are fantastic! I took the advice of others and added 1/2 cup apple sauce, another banana, and 1 tsp vanilla. Will probably try some other variations as well. Easy to make. This is marked as a favourite now.
I liked this recipe because it had simple ingredients. I made half because I only had 2 bananas. I also used 1/2 wheat flour and 1/2 white flour and added a dash of nutmeg. It was so thick I couldn't even stir in all the flour, so I added almost 1/2 cup of milk to get it to the right consistency. I used a greased muffin pan (no wasteful paper liners) and cooked for 18 minutes-it made 6 large muffins and they popped right out! The taste was good, but for some reason they had a strange smell...maybe it was the nutmeg. I will definitely make this again!
Added one more banana than called for and these were so super good.
I love these! i made them even more healthy by using half whole wheat flour instead of all white flour. and also i noticed that the other reviewer had said that they could taste the eggs in them, so i added one egg and 3 tbsp of applesauce instead of the two eggs. and i added the walnuts too. so the only thing that is bad is all the sugar. i will have to try even more stuff with these next time. =) these are excellent! thanks for the great recipe.
Much better than I expected! I added a little cinnamon and vanilla, but other than that I followed the recipe. The muffin is slightly denser than other banana bread recipes that I have, but considering this has 0 fat it is pretty impressive!
I really liked these muffins. They tasted great and had a nice texture to them. I did make a few changes to the recipe though... I used 4 bananas mashed and added 4 ounces of unsweetened applesauce. I also used one whole egg and one egg white instead of the 2 called for. I used 1/4 c. sugar and 1/2 c. splenda. I also added 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1 tsp. vanilla and 3 TBL. benefiber. I also used 1 c. ap flour and 1 c. whole wheat flour. I didn't bake them in muffin cups either. I just sprayed the tins with a little pam. They baked up nicely. I got 12 nice sided muffins from this recipe. I topped each with a little brown sugar sprinkled on top to add a little crunch. Very good.
I made the recipe as written but divided it into 24 mini muffins and baked for 10-12 minutes. Perfectly moist and delicious!
These muffins are really good, they tend to be a bit chewy as they contain no fat, but a great muffin all the same. I did as others suggested and added a snack size container of applesauce as well as an extra banana along with vanilla and cinnamon. I sprinkled the tops with brown sugar and only added 1/2 cup sugar to the recipe and they are sweet enough. A great recipe.
My kids love these muffins but add the cinnamon and vanilla for extra flavor. And use extra bananas as well as the applesauce. They will stick to the papers. Just spray(grease) the muffin tin and they will come out.
Kiddos loved these so much, they were picking off the bits that stuck to the muffin wrapper! : ) I followed most of the recommended changes: used 1/2 all purpose flour and 1/2 whole wheat flour, decreased sugar to 1/2 a cup (and used brown sugar instead of white), used four bananas, added in a 1/4 cup of unsweetened applesauce, added 1 tsp of vanilla and 1 tsp of cinnamon. Delicious! Thanks for the recipe and suggested changes.
These were really good and really tasty! I followed other reviewrs' suggestions and added in applesauce and mine weren't dry at all. I used 1/2 whole wheat flour and 1/2 brown sugar. You could cut back on the sugar by 1/4 cup and tye would still be as good. Thanks for a great easy recipe!
Great recipe! I used 4 bananas and folded in about a 1/2 cup chocolate chips. Took about 25 minutes to bake, but texture is great and taste is even better! Thanks for sharing!
Pretty good for a close to fat free muffin. I used white whole wheat flour and also added 1 cup of apple sauce to the batter. I topped it with an oat-crumble topping. Will make these again.
This is an excellent recipe. I used 4 bananas too and 1/4 cup of applesauce only 1/2 cup sugar, cinnamin and vanilla, little br. sugar on top. Also used Do You Care going green paper muffin cups and nothing stuck...they were perfect moist and very tasty.
I really liked this recipe. Very quick, easy and delicious. Based on the reviews, I made the following changes: 1)Replaced white sugar for brown sugar; 2) added 4 oz of apple sauce; 3)added tsp vanilla extract; 4) added 2 tsp cinnamon; 5) added 1 banana; 6) added brown sugar as a topping. Will definetely make it again... many times!!!
this recipe is so quick and easy.i did do as some of others said,and add some cinnamon and nutmeg.I also add some vanilla and nut flavor extract.And i threw ans some chopped pecans and coconuts and the mix.and add a strudle topping on top.Which consits of 1tsp of flour 3tsp of brownsugar 1 tsp of crushed pecan 1/2 tsb of butter.This was so Yummy i don't have to buy banana muffin mix again.Thanks
Great no fat recipe. I think the trick to these muffins is mash the bananas really well until they are very liquid. That way there is no need for extra liquid such as milk. This greatly improves the texture. It is a very sweet recipe (Which I love!) but by reducing the sugar to 1/2c they remain sweet but the muffins end up less sticky.
OMG!! These were awesome!! I can't believe they were fat free. I only had 2 large bananas so I added a small 4 oz cup of unsweetened apple sauce. I also added a little cinnamon and vanilla. The only 'problem' I had was that the muffin stuck to the paper liners. I had to scrape it off and eat it because I could not waste that goodness.
I've made this recipe several times now and made a few adjustments each time. I think I finally have it down to just where I (and my kids!) think the muffins are perfect! I use brown sugar instead of white, 4 bananas, 1 cup whole wheat flour and 1 cup white, 1 tsp vanilla, 1 tsp cinnamon and a few T of my homemade applesauce. YUM! They come out great and it's nice to know that they are a quick, healthy snack for the kids!
i added a drained 8oz can of crushed pineapple to the banana mix and used Bisquick instead of all-purpose flour. also sprinkled the tops with brown sugar and cinammon before putting them into the oven, and they came out with gorgeous golden tops and the best banana flavor i've ever tasted in a muffin. this is my default banana muffin recipe from now on!
These were excellent, very moist. I followed the others and added 1 tsp of vanilla of cinnamon. I also added 4 oz of applesauce. Would definitely make it again.
These were my first banana muffins to make...and these are sooo goood!! I had to eat one right after I took them out of the oven because they smelled HEAVENLY!! I did make a couple changes tho, I used whole wheat flour, 1/4 cup sugar and added lots of vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg. Also I made a topping out of crushed peanut butter granola bars by crushing them in a sturdy zipbloc bag with a rolling pin and sprinkling it all over the tops of each muffin before popping them in the oven. The muffin itself was amazing but toasted peanut butter granola with it made it even better!! Thanks so much for sharing this butter and oil free recipe ^^
A delicious dense muffin! I added an extra banana as well as some cinnamon & allspice because I love spices! would definitely make it again!
They turned out quite hard & dry for me. I wouldn`t try it again.
I had 1.5 REALLY ripe bananas and didn't know what to do with them until I found this recipe. I halved it and ended up with 9 small muffins (actually, they were the standard size that muffins used to be...). I used silicone muffin cups and they came out with ease. The muffins were a bit chewy but had a good flavor.
A great recipe that taste like muffins and not cupcakes! I couldn't believe there wasn't any oils. I shortened the time by five minutes baking and made mini muffins instead.
We really loved these! I was looking for something quick and easy to do with some over-ripe bananas, and these were perfect. I had 4 bananas, so I used them all - they tasted delicious, with no trace of an 'egg' flavour at all. The recipe made 12 muffins.
These turned out pretty good! As others said, the texture is a little on the chewy side and stick pretty badly to the paper, but given that they're almost fat free I'd say that's all right! They taste great! I followed others advice and added about 1/4 cup milk and 1/4 cup applesauce, cinnamon and vanilla. Next time I'll add some ground flax for that nutty flavor and fiber. They're dense and hearty and taste great. Good choice for more health-conscious bakers!
Perfect! Will use as my standard banana muffin recipe. Took the advice of others and used 4 smaller bananas, 1 tsp of vanilla, some cinnamon, and 1/4 c milk. I didn't cut back on sugar and I think it was perfect. LOVE not having to have oil or butter on hand to bake something fabulous!
These muffins were wonderful! I made them with 6 very ripe bananas instead of 3. Before I baked them I sprinkled a little brown sugar on the top for a little extra sweetness! My fiance and I loved them! We shared them with all of our friends, and they loved them as well! No one complained about them not being to dry at all. This recipe was great!!! I would defenitly make it again!!!
Wow!! These came out so good. I tweeked the recipe like everyone else. I used 1 c of white flour & 1 c of wheat. I added a few dashes of cinnimon & 1tsp of vanilla. I also added some greek yogurt. Turned out beautiful & yum-0. Will definitely make these again.
Wow these muffins were great. I used artificial sugar and 1 teas of vanilla and 1 teas of cinnimon. Got the calorie count down to 145 cal per muffin, but I used 4 banana's about 7" long that were really, really ripe...really filling, o and I didn't use the nuts, but I bet that would really make them extra good. But was trying to keep the cal count low.
loved it!
An excellent recipe, low in fat, fills you up, and quick and easy to make. The only shortcoming for me was that they are quite heavy and you can taste the egg quite obviously. I would definitely recommend this as a lunch-box filler!
These are really great, especially considering how little fat they have. I modified them a little bit per my tastes: added walnuts, 2 tbls. margarine, 4 oz applesauce, and substituted 2/3 cup whole wheat flour for 2/3 cup of the white flour. Awesome recipe, thanks!
I added an extra banana and a touch of vanilla. I'll tell you, these were delish! A must try if you have some ripe bananas you need to do something with.
VERY GOOD! I did what other people said and added 1/4 cup of skim milk, 1 teaspoon of vanilla and an extra banana. They were very moist and everyone loved them. :)
Great Muffins! I've made these about 4 times now, and they are a big hit in my house. I followed some of the suggestions here: 1/2 cup skim milk, top with brown sugar (sift and sprinkle or you'll get big dimples) and add 1 more Ripe banana. I've also added dried cranberries. I thought they were very good, and some just thought they were a good addition to "mix it up" a bit. All in all a new favorite in my house! Thank You Shelby M. and those who commented with improvements!
Very edible for a low fat muffin. I used some of the reviewer suggestions and added the apple sauce, an extra banana, cinnamon, and walnuts. Would have been very bland without the add-ins but this turned out pretty good.
I have been looking for a good banana muffin recipe for a long time and this one is perfect. I did add one container of unsweetened apple sauce (the lunch box size) and some chocolate chips instead of the walnuts because we were looking for a dessert/snacky muffin but these would have been great as is for breakfast. I ended up with 2 dozen muffins though (I have smaller muffin pans) so make sure to take that into account if you are not using the large muffin tins.
These were very good!! I made them into muffin tops as one reviewer suggested so it's like a big cakey cookie. I added a couple tablespoons of mini chocolate chips and used 2/3 Splenda and 1/3 sugar. Next time I will use egg beaters to lower the calories even more and maybe reduce the flour. Very tasty. I individually wrapped and froze some so they'll last.
My batter was just right, but I did add the sugar to the egg and banana mixture then added the rest of the dry ingredients. Also, I added 1 tsp. vanilla, 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1/4 tsp. nutmeg, 1/4 baking powder, and sprinkled cinnamon/sugar on top of each muffin. This reciped made about a dozen and a half, but one of my muffin pans is not as high as the other. For a low-fat recipe, this was really good!
Excellent and I love that they're low fat. I added 1/3C of applesauce since I too thought the dough was sticky and used a bit under 1/2C sugar and then added a couple of heaping tablespoons of honey to make up for it. Instead of walnuts, I folded in some cinnamon chips (but just a few since I wanted to keep the cals low). Great straight out of the oven and great the next day. Thanks, I will use this one a lot!
All right, I guess. kinda lacking in taste. If I made this again I would add vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. I'd also sprinkle some cocoa on top. NOTE to those who like this because it's low fat - don't forget it still has 200 calories from the carbs in each muffin.
I followed the recipe exactly and the muffins were good for a lighter option but definitely needed something. The nuts were a huge plus! Next time I will try some of the other suggestions given by other users.
My Daughter and niece were fighting over these. I only had 1 super ripe banana, and 3 small ones that were just ripening, so I lowered the recipe. Thank good I had read everyones reviews. To help me out I first converted the recipe to 6 muffins. It then called for 1 1/4 egg. So i used 1 egg, a glop (2 tbps?) of applesauce, the wheat and all pourpose flour, sprinkle of nutmeg, cinnimon, and a dash of vanilla. My mother thought they would taste horrible because I also used Spenda (my father is diabetic, I wanted to see if they would be good). They rocked, and I got 9 out of the recipe, and they were gone in 3 hours. I will definately use this often.
I listened to others and used: -1/2 cup of brown sugar -1/4 cup skim milk -some vanilla extract -4 bananas I made mini muffins and baked them for 10 minutes! They were a bit plain for my liking, so i would recomend adding walnuts or chocolate chips (dark chocolate to be healthier!)
Very good base but I too added my own spin on these. Used 1 cup whole wheat flour, added 1/2 tsp vanilla, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp baking powder, 1/4 cup milk and cut the sugar to 1/2 cup. I used 4 egg whites and mixed the sugar, bananas, milk & vanilla with 2 of them, mixed in the dry ingredients, then whipped the other egg whites until stiff and folded them in. I sprinkled the tops with a few finely chopped pecans before baking at 375. If you put them in a zip lock bag before they are completely cool it will help them to loose that rubbery feeling. I did the math and on Weight Watchers these are worth about 2 points each!
These were the best banana muffins I've ever had/made! Since many reviewers had said that they were a little dry, i added 1/2 c unsweetened applesauce, 1/4 c milk, and an extra banana. Also, I added a tsp cinnamon and a pinch of nutmeg for some extra flavor.
At first I was doubtful, but I must admit that this recipe is extremely tasty and you don't miss the use of butter or oil.
Really good! A little chewy but that is to be expected with no oils. Great flavor! I took the below advice and added applesauce, cinnamon, vanilla and an extra banana. I sprayed the paper liners with pam so they didn't stick, and filled them to the top. Baked for 23 mins and Ended up with 11 perfectly risen muffins, yum!
