Lighter Banana Muffins

This banana bread has no oil, or butter of any sort. It doesn't need it! Because this bread isn't greasy it makes great muffins without the greasy bottoms I have experienced through other recipes. The walnuts are optional.

Recipe by Shelby Mendiguren

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 muffins
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease or line 10 muffin cups.

  • In a medium bowl, combine eggs and bananas. In a separate bowl, mix together flour, salt, sugar and baking soda. Stir banana mixture into flour mixture. Fold in walnuts if desired. Pour batter into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into center of a muffin comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
195 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 42.2g; fat 1.4g; cholesterol 37.2mg; sodium 373.3mg. Full Nutrition
