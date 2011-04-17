Wiener Dog Challah

This recipe is missing a key ingredient present in every other Challah recipe I've ever made or seen- eggs. By its very definition, Challah is a "traditional Jewish egg bread". The recipe is also lacking enough salt. I would suggest adding 1/2 teaspoon more. Definitely add the last three cups of flour 1/2 cup at a time. I should have stopped at 5 cups of flour, but ended up adding a little extra warm water when my dough became too stiff at 5 1/2 cups. After kneading, this dough was a dream to work with. If I make this again, I would replace some of the water with eggs and add more salt. (The addition of eggs might make extra salt unnecessary.) Also, the directions for forming the loaves are very vague. It would help to know about how long the formed loaves should be before baking. I made one loaf in the "weiner dog style" and divided the other into 3 ropes and braided for a more traditional looking Challah.

