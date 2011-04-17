Wiener Dog Challah

This style of Challah bread comes out short and wide like a Daschound dog; hence the name. It's quite delicious!

Recipe by Mark Cain

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
1 hr 40 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 - 1.5 pound loaves
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl, dissolve yeast and honey in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.

  • In a large bowl, combine the yeast mixture with the oil, salt and 3 cups flour; stir well to combine. Stir in the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, beating well after each addition. When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and supple, about 8 minutes. Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

  • Deflate the dough and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into two equal pieces and form into two long oval loaves. Place on two lightly greased baking sheets. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise until doubled in volume, about 40 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Just before baking, give the risen loaves three shallow slashes with a sharp knife. Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, turn heat down to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), brush with beaten egg white. Return loaves to the oven to bake for an additional 20 minutes, or until golden brown and bottoms sound hollow when tapped.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
17 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 1.4g; sodium 119.3mg. Full Nutrition
