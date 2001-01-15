Mexican Cornbread I
A delicious homestyle Mexican cornbread. Moist and delicious with plenty of corn and cheese.
I am 15 years old and just starting to love to cook! This recipe was very quick and easy and tasted great. My whole family loved it. I added olives and alittle more peppers. I recommend serving with a spicy mexican dish!!Read More
I couldn't find Self-Rising Cornmeal, so I bought the regular and added 1t Baking Soda & a little salt. Also, I used 2C Shredded Cheddar instead of 3C. Both adjustments worked out fine, BUT, this bread was REALLY to MOIST for my liking. The flavor was WONDERFUL, but definately cooked it longer (hoping it would dry out) than what the directions said. I did bake this to go with the White Chili with Ground Turkey (also on this site) and it was DELICIOUS! What I did was break up the this corn bread into the Chili so you couldn't see/feel how moist this was, and between the two dishes and there flavors, everyone ooooo'd & ahhhhhh'd at the table. I do think, next time I'll try regular corn instead of creamed, but I'll definately try this again with that alteration. If you bake this with the other receipe - cook this one first - by the time this is done, so isn't the chili - perfect timing!Read More
Being from the South, We like our cornbread unsweetened (as Emeril will tell you) We like mexican cornbread, not cupcakes.. This recipe is one of the best we've ever tried..
This was so moist. I was alittle leary of the green chiles, so I only put 1 teaspoon in it but they were not hot, as I expected. The chiles did add a slight mexican flavor to it.It was raved about at our mexican pot luck at work.
My husband and I really enjoyed this cornbread with Taco Soup. I didn't have sef-rising cornmeal so I used regular cornmeal and added salt and baking powder. I also used 1 1/2 cups shredded Pepper Jack cheese and 1 1/2 cups shredded Mexican Style cheese. I added 4 oz. can chopped green chiles. The cornbread was moist. I'll cook this again. Thanks for sharing.
This was pretty good. When I make Mexican cornbread I brown ground beef and mix it with taco seasoning. I then put it into a baking dish and top with the cornbread and bake according to the directions for cornbread. It's a meal then.
My husband and I absolutely loved this cornbread! So moist! So delicious! And so attractive in the pan! The only change I plan to make the next time I make this is to add a bit more chile peppers to really kick it up!
Awesome!!! I used a green onion, 1 jalapeno pepper and about a tablespoon of the jalapeno juice for a little added kick. It was so good that my husband had 2 pieces eaten before we ever sat down to supper.
This is really a great combination of ingredients. I used stone ground cornmeal and unbleached, sifted flour, and added 2 tsp. baking soda + 3/4 tsp. salt. I just could not used creamed corn because of the unhealthy level of sugar and starch, so used plain canned corn, fully drained. I should have increased the milk to compensate for this since the end result was a bit too dry. I replaced onion with onion juice, reduced the cheese by half cup (using a blend of four cheeses, generally called "Mexican" and purchased shredded), used an entire 4 oz. can of green chilies with the juice, and added two tsp. of Xylitol (natural alcohol sugar lower in calories, made from birch). It was eaten up in a jiffy, but I wish it had been a tad more moist. The defect was my own fault, though. This bread would go nicely with salsa. It was a perfect companion to a spicey Mexican chicken/bean soup, green salad and room temperature mango nectar. Thanks for a nice recipe!
I used spanish-style egg beaters with peppers and onions which gave it a little more kick.
i just finished having this with homemade vegetable beef soup. i went by the recipe except i used chopped green chilies in place of green pepper b/c i didn't have any. put 3 tbsp melted butter into batter and a tablespoon of sugar. wonderful! its a keeper!
I put regular breakfast sausage instead of ground beef to give a little more spice. I had regular corn meal but found I didn't have any baking soda. I did have a package cornbread mix which has the salt and baking soda in it. So I used it instead. Other than the sausage I followed the rest of the recipe.
Big hit. Everybody loved it and it was very easy to make...
Very very tasty. Will definitely do this one again.
Good bread but missing a little sweetness. I halved the recipe and added 2T of honey, used fresh corn instead of cream corn.
Good basic recipe but needed a bit of tweaking. I added drained whole kernel corn and 1/2 c. milk to compensate, I also added 1 c. pepper jack cheese, 1 c. taco cheese, and 1 c. sharp cheddar. I also threw in a jalapeno with the green chiles. I served it that night with carne asada with lime and refried beans, and spicy spanish rice. It was out of this world. I did only give it 3 stars because I had to tweak the recipe to give it more kick.
i hate giving bad reviews but this time its warranted! i make alot of cornbread its probably the one thing i never mess up. this came out really eggy and theres way too much cheese in it and i reduced it by a cup. 3 cups is alot. i liked that this recipe wasnt too sweet but it lacked a punch which i would expect from mexican cornbread. i think half the corn would be better. wet and eggy and not spicy is exactly how id describe this. i did make it in a cast iron skillet that i sprayed and then got hot in my oven before pouring the batter in. this is a southern trick and gives a nice crust to the cornbread. sorry i just didnt care for this. if i made this again id reduce the cream corn, use only 1 egg, and use 2 cups cheese and add something maybe taco seasoning or picante sauce.
Good recipe! I used fresh corn, doubled the milk to compensate for the lack of jucie in the creamed corn. I also used 2 C of shredded cheese and about 5 slices of crumbled pepperjack. Very good and cheesey!
You've done it again! Another great recipe. I made it using the adjusted suggestions, so half the butter and the sugar. I added a tiny amount of coloured peppers for presentation. Dang, it's good. I can't imagine this lasting too long around here...oh and I used jalapeno cheddar.
I think a pepperjack cheese would be better than cheddar cheese. I think it would be helpful to sauté the onions and peppers first.
I did not like it as it was way too mushy.I make a corn casserole that is similar to this But much better. Sorry I did not like it. It looks nice though.
Really delicious. I baked these as muffins since I live alone and this way it wont go stale on me . Muffins took about 20-22 minutes
This did not go over well. I thought it was too eggy and had too much cheese. I won’t make it again as it would require too many modifications, and I would just as soon as try another recipe.
MMMMMMMMMMMMMMM good! made just like it is written no complaints from me
THe BEST !
It was to moist. I will try it again and will use less cheese and one egg. I will also add a tablespoon of chili powder.
It was great I will definitely make it again plus I have shared the recipe with a friend.
AMAZING!!!! I was kinda watching TV while I was cooking this and accidentally added twice as much flour as I was suppose to so I off set it with twice as much milk and it turned out so moist and happy!!!::))) This is going in the go to recipes. Thanks!
Delicious recipe, very moist. My sons and I all loved it. I pulverized the onion and peppers together so they wouldn't be as noticeable (for the picky eaters in the house.) I think it could use some salt or some other seasoning, but great recipe. We'll definitely make it again!
i always serve w/ SOUTHWEST MEATLOAF
Followed recipe closely with only substitution of pepper jack for cheddar and jalapeños for the bell pepper. This is the best cornbread I've ever made. The result was very flavorful and moist! The last piece went into scrambled eggs with some chopped bacon to make a great breakfast surprise! Will make this again and again, thanks!
Not super impressed with this cornbread. It needs more salt and a touch of sugar, less cheese and less heat. That being said, it was much tastier topped with a dollop of sour cream than it was on its own.
