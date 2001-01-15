Mexican Cornbread I

A delicious homestyle Mexican cornbread. Moist and delicious with plenty of corn and cheese.

By Rebecca Henley

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x9 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x9 inch baking pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix together cornmeal, flour, Cheddar cheese, onion, green pepper and jalapeno. Stir in eggs, creamed corn and milk. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted into center of a loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 61.1mg; sodium 437.5mg. Full Nutrition
