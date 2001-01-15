Mexican Cornbread I

I couldn't find Self-Rising Cornmeal, so I bought the regular and added 1t Baking Soda & a little salt. Also, I used 2C Shredded Cheddar instead of 3C. Both adjustments worked out fine, BUT, this bread was REALLY to MOIST for my liking. The flavor was WONDERFUL, but definately cooked it longer (hoping it would dry out) than what the directions said. I did bake this to go with the White Chili with Ground Turkey (also on this site) and it was DELICIOUS! What I did was break up the this corn bread into the Chili so you couldn't see/feel how moist this was, and between the two dishes and there flavors, everyone ooooo'd & ahhhhhh'd at the table. I do think, next time I'll try regular corn instead of creamed, but I'll definately try this again with that alteration. If you bake this with the other receipe - cook this one first - by the time this is done, so isn't the chili - perfect timing!

