Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie Stew
This is a great meal for busy families! It's hearty and easy. Kids love it, too! Serve over split buttermilk biscuits.
Just by reading this recipe I knew I was not going to add any salt to it. Ended up putting in garlic, pepper, and fresh basil. Also, instead of any buillon I added a can of chicken broth. I know the potatoes would have been good, but I put in wheat egg noodles. Also added onions and mushrooms. I will try the potatoes next time. Very easy, creamy and yummy.
HELPFUL HINTS TO MAKE THIS 5 STARS: This is a recipe that can be changed 100 different ways and still turn out good. Important thing to note is you absolutely positively do not need to add the bouillon cubes. Well, let me rephrase... 1 chicken bc does taste fine w/o being salty when you add the potatoes. If I use grand biscuits which I recommend to serve with this, I do not add potatoes. Kinda overdone on the carbs. If I do add potatoes, DEFINITELY add 1 can of chicken broth and this is the only time I would consider adding a tsp of garlic salt to flavor the potatoes a bit. I added lots of fresh garlic. You also can omit the celery and baby carrots if you don't have them. My bag of mixed veggies always have carrots in them. The black pepper should really be reduced to 1/2t unless you like tasting black pepper in every bite. I also recommend adding 2-3t of mrs. dash or equivalent or it will be very bland as the chicken has no flavor. If you use frozen chicken breasts, just add 1 more hour to the cooking time. This tastes wonderful. Can also be served over noodles. :) Oh, and I always cook this in the crockpot on low not high. My thawed chicken is always done in 4-5 hours on low, and I found the frozen veggies needed 1.5 to get soft.Read More
The was really excellent, with a few small changes. As others suggested, I omitted the bouillon and used 1 can of low-sodium chicken broth. I also combine about 1/4 cup flour with some water and added to the dish during the last 15 minutes of cooking. Turned out nice and thick to spoon over our biscuits! I will definitely be keeping this recipe for the next time we want chicken and biscuits!
This was really yummy!! I have blood pressure problems so I skipped out on the celery and garlic salt, and boulion cubes - and used plain garlic, a big family sized can of cream of chicken soup, and one small can of cream of celery soup! I also just added the potatoes, a chopped onion, bag of frozen veggies, ground pepper and herbs!! Very good! Very easy!! Will for sure make many times over!! Thank you!!
I gave this recipe 5 out of 5 even though I changed it according to a lot of the reviews. I did not add the potatoes as my family ate it over biscuits. I also omitted the salts and bouillon cubes per the advice of many reviewers. I did add onion and one can of chicken broth. This recipe was AMAZING!!!! I have two very picky kids and they both ate this with no complaint. It really does taste like the filling of chicken pot pie. If you have not tried this recipe you need to run out and get the ingredients to make it for dinner tonight!! Thank you so much for sharing this!!! Also, I had plenty of leftovers to enjoy later and enough to freeze for another meal.
Great flavor but WAY too salty! I would suggest using garlic powder instead of garlic salt and use low sodium bouillon. Other than that - great recipe! Served over home made biscuits - YUM!
My family loved this I did put only 1 tsp pepper not the 1 TBS.
I changed it up a bit...I only added 2 bouillion cubes, added 1 can cream of celery, 1 can cream of mush, 2 cans cr of chicken, then added green beans instead of the mixed veggies. I served it over biscuits... very yummy!!
This is a great base recipe. I was looking for a crock pot recipe that would yield something similar to chicken pot pie and this fits the bill. However, I wouldn't go with the recipe as it is. I agree with others that say this recipe can be modified in a million different ways. Here's my rendition. First off, 10 potatoes is way too many - I added 5 small ones and it was plenty - and you don't need two 24-oz cans of soup. I used a large, oval crock pot and I used two 16-oz cans of cream of chicken and one 16-oz can of cream of celery. I also added three 16-oz cans of chicken broth, because otherwise, it's way too concentrated. I didn't have any celery but substituted about 2 cups of broccoli florets and it came out great. I also DID NOT add the 3 teaspoons of various salts and 6 boullion cubes that the recipe calls for. Does anyone add salt to canned soup? Of course not, let alone this much. Given the 3 cans of chicken broth I added, I did add two tablespoons of Knorr Caldo de Pollo chicken boullion powder, and it was plenty. I also added celery seed since i didn't have celery, a generous sprinkling of Mrs. Dash and reduced the pepper to 1 tsp. Also added two heaping spoonfuls of Christopher Ranch garlic and one chopped onion. This came out great prepared as I described, and it is wonderful served over noodles or biscuits.
I made a half recipe omitting the salt. Half just about filled up my whole crock pot! I wouldn't cut your chicken pieces too small as mine fell apart when stirring. Enjoyed it served over biscuits.
Delicious just as it is! Veggies were perfect and chicken was moist and tender. We'll definitely make this dish again. Thanks!
I am giving this a 5 because my husband & kids all said it's a keeper and they are fairly picky. Plus i had a surprise guest (who it turns out hates chicken pot pie) and he said it was great and wanted the recipe. Having said that, I plan to make a few modifications next time. 1) I omitted all salt & decreased the pepper in the recipe as most reviews suggested that I do so. I will definitely be adding more pepper next time. I only used about a tsp and will prob end up using the entire TBSP as the recipe suggests. 2) I decreased the bouillion as suggested (some even omitted) and only used one cube, but will definitely up it to 2 or 3 and will see how that goes before I start experimenting with the amount of salt I add. I did not add the baby carrots, as my frozen mixed vegetables were plenty. I will also be adding onion next time, because I love onion in just about everything, and think it will work well with this.
I really enjoyed this meal. I didn't have celery or frozen mixed vegies - I just used carrots, potatoes and corn. I added a little creole seasoning as I like all my food with a little kick. The part I did that was different was that I used a biscuit layer right on top (I took it from Paula Deen's shephard's pie recipe). So, when the stew had cooked in the slow cooker for 4 hours - I took it out, added a biscuit recipe (2C self-rising flour, 6T mayo, 1C milk) and spread it over the stew - popped it in the oven for 30 mins (or till golden) and it is a biscuit-topped stew. Very filling.
Followed advice on other reviews. I halved the recipe because I was only cooking for two. Changed garlic salt to garlic powder, halved the black pepper, only added half of a bullion cube. I added about 1/2 cup chicken stock and 1/2 cup milk to give it some creaminess. Overall a good recipe if you change the salt ratios. Super easy to make.
This is a great recipe for a busy family and my kids loved it. But 6 boullion cubes?!? That is the equivalent of 1/4 cup salt!!! I used 2 and it was sufficient because the condensed soup is very high in sodium as it is. Used a bit of homemade chicken stock I had on hand as well to add a bit of moisture. I've added green beans on occasion and any other leftover veggies I might have and it has been a winner. Just reduce the bouillon cubes and you'll be pleased.
We really enjoyed this recipe. I took the suggestion of other reviews and omitted the salts. I also didn't bother cutting up the chicken breasts. I just put them on the bottom of the crock pot then after 5 hours of cooking I took a fork and shredded the meat. It was delicious and the left overs were great too!
Very Good. Did make a few changes - I used 1 14 oz can each of condensed cream of celery, and condensed cream of chicken, used 1 can of chicken broth and added 2 teaspoons of instant chicken bouillon instead of 6 bouillon cubes. Also just added frozen peas, not mixed veggies and halved the amount of potatoes. Cooked on high in 3 hours and served with biscuits. Even my picky kids liked it!
SOOO salty! I only added 2 bouillon cubes and it was way to salty. I will try this agin but I will not but any bouillon cubes in. I did add seasoning to it, oregano, basil, bit of paprika. I would do garlic powder not salt, and I didn't add celery salt. I also added almost a can of water Way to many salty things in here. Just watch out for that.
Just made it, its sitting in the crock pot. I wanted to 5-STAR this before tasting it simply for the easy and simple prep work. . . I'll be back tomorrow to see how the flavor is!.......... And I was correct! THis stuff is INCREDIBLE! the only difference I did was to use fresh instead of frozen veggies. Had it on low for 10 hours and the consistenc was PERFECT when I went to eat it (served over biscuits) Thanks for this awesome, easy and DELICIOUS recipe!
There are a couple of things you can do here that makes this recipe better/easier. First, I add celery seed and garlic powder, minus the salt. There is already plenty of sodium in the chicken soup and bouillon and, in fact, I also cut the bouillon in half. I add about a soup can and a half of water to the mix so that there is more "gravy" at the end to soak up with biscuits. Also, I don't add the baby carrots. I just buy frozen veggies with peas and carrots to add towards the end. Overall, this one is a keeper.
This was really good! I love chicken pot pies usually, but hate those big frozen peas and half the time the carrots never get done, so I thought this would be great to try. I changed it up a little though. using only 5 potatoes, I felt 10 would be a little over kill. I used 3 regular cans of cream of chicken and one of celery, I also added just a little chicken broth. I didn't add any bouillon cubes at all after reading the other reviews about it being too salty. I also didn't use frozen veggies, I used can peas and corn. I didn't waste time cutting the chicken up either, I put in 3 whole frozen breasts and let it cook on low for about 8 hours. I served mine over biscuits and it was a hit!
This was great. I served it over "Baking Powder Drop Biscuits". I followed the recipe exactly but added a can of corn and a can of green beans instead of the frozen veggies. Thanks for a great recipe!
Yummy! I did a quick saute' of the onions, celery, carrots and potatoes in butter with a sprinkle of kosher salt, pepper and fresh thyme before tossing it in the crock pot. Also lightly browned the cubes of chicken and then tossed them in. I made my own roux and used low sodium chicken broth and a packet of Herb Ox No Sodium Chicken Boullion. I added the cream of chicken soup and then some milk to thin it down a bit more, garlic powder rather than the garliuc salt, and more thyme. It was absolutely delicious! Developing the flavors was an extra step that was really worth it.
Made this on a day that I was going to be out of the house all day. I cooked it on low for 9 hours. My husband and both of my kids absolutely loved it. It was very tasty with just the right amount of pepper. I did put pillsbury biscuits on top the last 25 minutes it was cooking for the crust. A definite make again dish for us
Made this with 5 leg quarters, 2 cups water, 2 TBS "Better than Boullion" (chicken flavor), and 6 red bliss quartered potatoes. I omitted the salted spices and used garlic powder and celery seed. Pepper quantity was mistype lm sure, salt & pepper to taste! After these changes, I followed the recipe pretty closely. After 5 hours in crockpot on high I removed and boned chicken. I omitted the canned soups and thickend with 3 TBS cornstarch mixed with 1/4 cup cold water, adding slowly to crockpot set on high. After 15 minutes I returned chicken to crock along with 1/2 bag of frozen corn. Served in bowls over baking powder bicuits. Great pot pie flavor, much easier than oven preparation! Also used J P 's bid daddy's biscuits from this site!
This dish was good! I did substituted some things: I used a bag of frozen vegetables for stew instead of the Fresh veggies. They were Kroger brand and contained: Carrots, Pearl Onions, Baby Carrots, Peas and Celery. I also used 1 103/4 oz can of cream of chicken soup and 1 10 3/4 oz can of cream of potato soup. I substituted low fat and low sodium chicken broth for the bouillion and garlic powder, celery seed and ground white pepper (1 teaspoon) for the seasonings. The key to not having the chicken taste bland (as some reviewers complained about) is to season the chicken before it is cut up and added to the crock pot. I seasoned my chicken with garlic powder, black pepper and Lawry's Seasoning salt. I cooked on high for 4 hours then added the veggies and cooked on low for another hour and a half. I served the pot pie over flaky biscuits and my family loved it!
Delicious over biscuits if you leave out the potatoes!
I followed the VIDEO recipe almost to the letter and this was really excellent! That is, I used only one bouillon cube, one teaspoon of pepper and I used garlic powder in place garlic salt. (Even with those changes it was still fairly salty, which was just fine for our taste buds, but some might want to cut down even more on the salt by eliminating the celery salt. ) Was really really easy, no fuss -- I served over those Pillsbury type bake in the oven biscuits that come in a tube. Yum!
Definately look at the other reviews before attempting this recipe. I only used 1 chicken bouillon cube and it was still a little on the salty side. Also, the 1 Tbsp of pepper was way too much. I would use only 1 tsp of black pepper. The chopping and cubing of the potatoes, and chicken was a little time consuming. With these changes I will make again. This was great served over canned jumbo biscuits. It makes a very large amount, probably enough for a family of four to eat off of 2-3 times.
Why would anyone use garlic/celery salt vs. fresh ingredients? It's no wonder this dish is so salty! You can ALWAYS add salt, but can't take it away. Plus its better to let individuals add what they prefer. Forget chicken breasts. Go with skinless thighs for more flavor. Last but not least, a little cumin or curry powder might taste good. Sprinkle of chili flakes. The Connasewer has spoken.
This is "meh" as a recipe. It doesn't have much flavor (except salt). I seasoned it as the recipe was written (just garlic salt, celery salt, and pepper) and found it to be very bland. I ended up adding dried parsley, terragon, and thyme to give it more flavor, and then sauteed some onions and fresh garlic & added these to the crock pot in the last hour. It was very easy to make, but really needs some oomph.
i used lower sodium broth, no bullion, love the carrots, ommited the potato's, , the herbs were fine, onion great, added fresh mushrooms, instead of potatos, it gave it an earthy taste, low sodium broth, and pepper to your liking, now i would give it 2 stars more.
Five stars for ease, four for taste. Nothing special, but quick an easy Modifications: I skipped the Boulion, added thyme.
With tweaks this recipe is "phenomenal" (to quote my husband). I used reduced fat and sodium soups....one cream of chicken and one cream of mushroom because that is what I had on hand. I used reduced sodium chicken broth instead of the bouillon and water. I used about 2 tsp minced garlic and 1 tsp celery seed. In addition, since some reviewers said it was bland, I added a package of Italian Dressing mix, and 1 tsp of poultry seasoning. Instead of the frozen vegetables I added a couple of handfuls of dry broccoli slaw (shredded broccoli, carrots and cabbage).
I did make some changes to suit my own taste. I put 2 whole frozen chicken breasts in the crock pot followed by 2 10.75 oz cans cream of chicken and one 10.75 oz can cream of mushroom, then one can of chicken broth. didn't use celery, chopped up 6 carrots, used 1 bag frozen peas, used 8 small potatoes, omitted chicken bouillon, 1 1/2 tsp pepper, 1 tsp celery SEED, 1 tsp garlic salt, 1 tsp poultry seasoning, and 3 cloves fresh minced garlic. then shredded chicken after 6 hours and mixed in some flour to thicken a little.
Made as is. Very good.
I wish I would have read the reviews before I threw all the ingredients into the crock pot! This was inedible. So salty that I dubbed it 'High Blood Pressure in a Pot.' I agree with others this could be excellent - IF YOU LEAVE OUT THE BOUILLON!!!!!
A real disappointment. I decreased the salt after reading the reviews but my husband and I found it far too peppery , 1 tablespoon may want to be decreased to half!
Made this for the first time a month or so ago & about to make it again today!! Absolutely LOVED it!!! Soon as I seen the recipe I knew I wasn't going to add ANY salt at all, there's already enough in what I use! Used 2 bonless/skinless chicken breasts, 1cup & a bit of chicken broth.. Oh I also seasoned my chicken BEFORE putting it into my crockpot & then added some more once it was in. I also used a few packets of chicken powder instead of the bouillon cubes.. Instead of frozen veggies I just added some carrots and a can of corn& some potatoes!! Cooked it on high for about 4hrs & it was perfect!!! I can honestly say I didn't have a single complaint about it, when made this way!! Everyone has their own way of making stuff and what might taste good to some, may not be the same for others! That's one thing I love about cooking, you can always make it the way YOU want it!!!!
Don't throw the baby out with the bath water OR in this case the Pot Pie Out w/ the SALT Water. Good news Bad News. Bad News: More salt than is tolerable. Good news: So darn easy to fix. Use only one bouillon cube (OR better yet, 1 t. of "BETTER Than Bouillon" (saves 110 mg sodium PER CUBE & tastes better) For the remaining 5 cubes use Herbox Chicken Bouillon powder. It comes in a jar OR envelopes. You still get good chicken flavor BUT NO SODIUM.(Find them w /the canned soups, top shelf) That way you can adjust the salty taste( and sodium Level) but leave the chicken flavor in tact. Also switch the Garlic salt to Garlic POWDER. you may need to use LESS...about 1/2 For the celery salt,switch to GROUND celery seeds. Again more celery flavor ( using 1/2 amt listed)and much less sodium. The cream of chicken soup has more than 800 mg of sodium, (per serving) so if you love a salty taste, there is plenty of salt in that. Keep in mind also that even "no salt added " broths have over 100 mg sodium PER SERVING and "low sodium broths/ stocks have FAR more sodium than that. As for the rest of the recipe, I add 1 to 2 t. of FRESH thyme leaves (Or 1/4t to 1/2 t. dried thyme....but fresh is far better) I also add in 1/4 to 1/2t. poultry seasoning. Both the FRESH thyme and poultry seasoning add a much more home made taste.
I tried this a second time adding sour cream and white win omit salty boulion much better
I was looking for a recipe that would use ingredients already in my freezer and pantry. This one fit the bill. Love the "one pot" prep. I modified the recipe as follows (and halved the other ingredients listed): 1 veggie boullion cube, 1/4 C water, 1/2 t poultry season, no additional salts, 1/4 cup chopped onion, deleted the additional salts, skipped the baby carrots, and added frozen peas and carrots instead of the mixed veggies. Baked a can of crescent rolls "flat", and served the stew over them (extra flaky). Plus Side green salad. Great dinner!
Great flavor and so easy but too salty. I hate tampering with people's recipes too much but this has enough sodium for a week. I fixed by subbing a teaspoon of minced garlic for the garlic salt, omitting the celery salt and bouillon cubes, just using one can of the condensed soup and adding a can of lower sodium chicken broth. Needs thickening with corn starch mixed with a little cold water.
I have gluten and dairy allergies so I made some revisions :) I first covered the chicken pieces in an "all purpose" organic spice that I have and then put the chicken in a pan to not "brown" it but slightly cook the outsides.. until "white". I made a gluten/dairy free substitution for the "cream of soup": 4 tablespoons of earth balance butter melted in a pot, added 4 tablespoons of rice flour then 1 1/4 cups of rice milk. I ended up adding about 1/2 a cup of chicken broth to the crockpot because I realized that it called for 2 cans of "cream of soup". I used 1, gluten free, all natural chicken bullion cube.. actually I may of added another 1/2 of a cube. I did add salt and pepper and some onion powder. Then I added a few stalks of celery and a few fresh carrots (chopped) and added a 16 oz bag of frozen veggies (potato, onion, carrot, celery).. wish I would of added peas! This was SO good! I put some pillsubury biscuits in the oven (for family) to go along with! Thanks so much for sharing this!!! :)
Good recipe we loved it -- but I did alter it some after checking amounts. Did not use bouillon -- I don't care for that fake taste, I used 1 cup chicken broth instead. Also did not have any celery salt so I used a leafy center stalk and just removed before serving. Also did not add carrots since my mixed veggies had them in already. Served with crescent rolls, gravy was nice and creamy. Might add another can of cream of chicken soup with 1/2 can of milk next time -- we love extra gravy.
Used rotisserie turkey & did not add salt.
This was too salty for my taste even without the bouillon. I would try omitting the garlic salt and celery salt and instead just using garlic powder and celery seed.
First time I tried this and the family said it was a keeper and my oldest took some home with him. I have to say I never use regular bouillon I use herbox sodium free granulated chicken bouillon so I didn't have any issue with saltiness nor do I use garlic salt I'll just add minced garlic and celery salt I just added Mrs. Dash instead. Will definitely make again because it was a quick yet tasteful recipe.
Yes, I made changes. There HAS to be a mistake...1 TBL pepper?! I used 1 tsp pepper & it was still really peppery. I also used garlic powder instead of the garlic salt & 3 tsp of chicken base in place of the bouillon cubes & no extra salt(yikes!). Skipped the celery. I would def use more chicken next time, the ratio was way off. Now, w/the changes I made, it was good, not great. There's no way I would like it w/added salt or the amt of pepper called for. Maybe that's a personal pref, but I think the amts called for are extreme(obviously others feel the same way since so many changed the recipe also). Hard recipe to rate....3.5-4 stars w/changes.
This was pretty good ... we added more liquid (thank goodness, because it was still pretty dry). I wasn't crazy about the addition of the can of soup ... I felt that the same flavor could have been gotten with something less processed. We enjoyed it the first night but we ended up throwing away the leftovers so that says something.... 11/14. Made again using 2 big cans of soup and one can chix broth. Was nice and loose and served over biscuits. Tasted good but again I find it to be too processed... I mean, I'd never eat Campbell's soup as a dinner and that's pretty much what this is, with veggies and chix added. Won't make again and bringing down my 4 star rating to 3.
Easy and delicious! Made 1/2 the recipe but cut potatoes down to 1/4. Added onion and changed some of the veggies to suit our tastes. Drastically reduced salt and bullion but still used some. Will DEFINITELY make this again!
This was excellent! Veggies weren't too mushy, chicken was tender and not too salty. I added a little Mrs. Dash into it for kicks too.
This was so good!! I halved the recipe, and mine was not watery at all!! Very thick!! After reading other reviews, I was a little nervous that it would be too salty, so used no bouillon cubes, but chicken stock instead. Didn't measure, but used maybe 1/2-2/3 cup. Used a little less celery salt, and garlic powder instead of garlic salt. All in all, a great and easy recipe. Thanks to GourmetSoy!!
I thought this was really good, but I used a can of chicken broth instead of the boullion, and I did not use the baby carrots and celery. I would suggest cutting the potatoes into smaller pieces so you don't have these giant chunks. If interested, this recipe is 7 points for 1 cup if you are on WW. I also found this delicious with saltine crackers crumbled in instead of a biscuit. It does make a ton, so if you make the recipe as written, you definitely need at least a 5-qt slow cooker. I was able to freeze half of it.
As a stay-at-home mom who is constantly chasing after an energetic young child, I appreciate easy and tasty slow cooker recipes so, so much. This one was great — no fancy ingredients with simple directions. Something I can prep in a short time, which sometimes is all I can manage! I would rate it higher, but I made the following changes, so I can't properly rate the cook's original recipe. 1) I omitted the potatoes since I planned on serving this with biscuits. 2) I omitted the chopped celery & baby carrots because I didn't have any. 3) Replaced cream of chicken soup with condensed cream of portobello mushroom since it was the only condensed soup I had. 4) Omitted the chicken bouillon. 5) Added 1 cup of chicken stock. 6) Sprinkled some flour to help thicken the sauce toward the end of cooking. For easier prep, I also didn't cube the chicken before putting into the crock pot. I just left the breasts as is, then shredded them with two forks about an hour before being done (around the same time I added the flour).
This was delicious! I was out of celery and had to leave it out, so I added a can of cream of celery soup. Instead of chicken bouillon, I used a can of chicken broth. I use frozen corn and green beans because my husband is allergic to peas that are in the mixed vegetables. I served over biscuits. It's perfect for those nights that you need a crockpot meal. I added everything all at once. Because I added the canned broth, I did need to add a cornstarch slurry. This was really good and I will add this to my monthly rotation. The only reason I gave it a 4 is because I feel that the chicken bouillon would have been too salty. Thanks for sharing!
Made this and love it! More importantly so did my husband & 9 yr old daughter. Added frozen little onions to it which added flavor. Definitely will keep & make again.
I really enjoyed this. I think I would like to top it off with some "canned" biscuits, put those in the crockpot the last 30 mins and it would be a nice topping...it was perfect though as is!
At the last minute I realized this actually calls for 4 regular-size cans of cream of chicken. I had 3 and used one cream of mushroom, but otherwise followed the recipe, shorting the potatoes by half because mine were large. There is definitely too much pepper and the salt needs to be reduced as well. That being said the teenager and I thought it was really good.
I made as written except i changed it to 6 servings and I have to say NO one wanted me to make it again we felt it was very bland, sorry as I thought this would be good
My picky kids loved this! I served it in puff pastry shells and it was a big hit. I would suggest cutting down on the bouillon by 2 cubes since I think 6 cubes would have made this quite salty. Overall, an easy crowd pleaser.
This is quite the comfort food. Taking the advice of other reviewers I cut the bouillon in half and it was perfect. The first time I added the celery and celery salt and it had a funny taste so I left it out the second time, if you don't like the taste of celery all that much, skip it.
Great recipe!! Made a few small changes to accommodate the famiy's taste but overall a delicious dish and full of veggies. Very easy and simple to make. Will definitely keep recipe on hand.
this was outstanding! The only issue was I think I put in too much pepper...but next time less pepper and it will be even better! I loved it, a great "lower" fat version of chicken pot pie.
Even elimanating the bouillon and halving the salt was not enough. The dish was to salty, I am willing to make again w/out adding any salt though. Everyone in the family ate it, loved the crockpot simplicity, too.
I really like this recipe. Easy to put together and easy to serve. Most of the family like it a lot. I changed some minor things - I left out the bullion (didn't have any) and added a tsp of chicken stock base. I also added approx. 1 tsp of dried thyme, 2 tsp dried parsley and some garlick powder. I would definately make again.
This soup was great! I did take other reviews into account and skipped the boullion, but added some low salt chicken broth. I also only used garlic powder, and skipped the celery salt (didn't have). It was not lacking in salt or flavour at all. I can't imagine how salty it would taste with the omitted salts!
Tried this recipe but made a few changes (I'm borderline hypertensive so this was WAY too much salt - especially 6 bouillon cubes) so I used the low sodium soup (I did two chicken and added a mushroom) and used no bouillon cubes but I did chop up some sweet onion and put it in there. My family came in the door begging for dinner and couldn't wait for me to finish it up! The chicken was wonderful - moist and tender! Will be doing this recipe again and again!
I put in the tablespoon of black pepper as directed but it is too much, otherwise it is really good.
I think I will try this recipe but I would add some butter, heavy cream, and flour and skip the bouillon and cream of chicken soup....instead use chicken stock. Sounds sooooo yummy!!:) I am rating this as my way of making the recipe.
I used fresh cracked pepper, so I may not have added exactly 2 tablespoons. I also used chicken base instead of bouillon cubes. I ended up adding cornstarch towards the end to get it to thicken up a bit. I thought it was okay, but my husband thought it was too bland. Everyone finished what they took, but only one person out of 7 went back for seconds.
This is one of my favorite slow cooker recipies and it is so easy.
I loved how easy it was to make this stew! My husband is the pickiest eater I know, and even he went back for seconds. The stew was salty for me- but not enough to stop me from eating it- and my dad said it had too much pepper for him. I like spice so this didn't bother me. Next time, I will use garlic powder instead of garlic salt, and maybe go without the celery salt. Also, it was rather thick, even for a stew, so I would add some wine to water it down a bit. Definitely worth trying and modifying to personal taste!
This is very easy and very good. Made some changes to lower the salt as others recommended... and while i LOVE pepper (and I mean LOVE), I never questioned the amount but I thought it was a bit much and have lowered it since....
I left out all of the bouillon cubes, the celery salt, and the garlic salt, and it was STILL salty from the undiluted canned soup. Maybe it would be better with low-sodium soup or I'm just sodium-sensitive, I'm not sure which.
4 Stars only b/c I made a few subtle (spice/herb) changes. Otherwise, this was delicious and PERFECT for my family as my son cannot eat wheat yet hubby wanted a "pot pie"! I did also cook potatoes separately as mashed potatoes. Even my sons (ages 2 and 4) who are occasionally the typical picky eaters, loved it! Overall, great recipe and I will be making this again and again!
salty
Sorry but I have to say we thought this lacked flavor. It wasn't bad but I wouldn't make it again.
Kids requested this one a second time.
It smelled delicious, but the taste was bland and disappointing.
Really delicious! I eliminated celery (I hate it), the salts, and took the bullions down to two, based on other reviews. Came out delicious. Would be great with biscuits.
Pleasantly pleased with this. I cut out the bouillon and added a can of low fat non msg chix broth to thin out a bit. Not very salty. Everyone had seconds.
It's Okay, it just makes a whole lot and too much leftovers
My family loved this dish!! What is even better is that the recipe is enough to feed us twice, once is a pie crust and again over biscuits. Thank you
Very good with a few changes. Don't use all those bouillon cubes. I use 2 spoonfulls of the powder chicken base. Not so much pepper either. I also use 3 cans of cream of chicken instead of two. Makes it much thicker if you are going for that pot pie feel. For sure over biscuits is how we do it and my kids love it!
I'm so bummed that I didn't read the reviews before making it! The pepper and salt are so over powering. I'll try it again some day with much less salt and pepper.
This would have been delicious had it not been for the overwhelming amount of salt! Next time I may only use 1 bouillon cube if at all. Also, I highly recommend using a 6.5 quart cooker for this size recipe. 4 qt was too small. I plan to try the recipe again without all the extra salt.
Wow..this recipe was delicious after a few trials and modifications! I made this dish three times and the third time was the charm. The last batch was made for the holidays and it was big hit- with the grown ups and the kids. I took out the baby carrots (it didn't wow me the first time I made it) and put in another small bag of frozen veggies, plus two more small potatoes. I only used two boullion cubes and omitted both the celery and garlic salts all together (as others mentioned, the original recipe is too salty). Overall, it was easy to make and fuss-free. Serve it on top of biscuits or white rice.
I will make this again but makes some changes. I used 10 med to large red potatoes, peeled and cubed. I cut back to 3 bullion cubes. The end result was that it was still way too salty and there were too many potatoes to my liking. It was more like potato soup. The first thing out of my families mouths were "wow, this is really salty". I will cut back to one bullion cube, delete the celery salt, and use 6 potatoes. Just my HO.
This is an easy fix and hit every time made
I have never reviewed before, but I just had to this time. Wow! Disappointing. I didn't understand why the recipe called for buillion cubes and other reviews said it was too salty. So, I used chicken stock. I followed the recipe exactly except the cooking time and the stuff curdled. It looked horrible and it was watery. What's more, it was bland, bland, bland.
I just finished cooking this and with a few changes it is absolutely amazing! I used Garlic Powder instead of Garlic Salt and I did the same with Celery Powder. I only used 2 bouillon cubes. I used 2 cans cream of chicken with one can each cream of mushroom and cream of celery. Everything else was the same... it tastes like home :)
I just made this for dinner . I did not add the bouillon cubes and no celery salt . It was very good we made flaky grands and put them on the bottom of the bowl with the stew over them it was so good . Its a keeper
I did make quite a few changes to the recipe but I found this one easy to tweak to our personal tastes. I used 1 can cream of mushroom and 1 can cream of chicken. Only used 3 chicken breasts which I put in the crockpot whole. Later while serving it was so easy to shred them up. For veggies I used what needed to be used up-celery, baby carrots and onion. Used celery seed, celery salt, parsley, rosemary, 2 cloves minced garlic and just a one chicken boullin cube to season. It was runny, however, I transferred it to a dutch oven just before serving and added in some corn starch mixed with water to thicken. Came out beautifully, we added salt and pepper to taste. Thanks for a great new recipe, I will use this over and over again-this is a good one when I have lots of veggies to get rid of!
Easy and delicious. Reheats well.
This is a good recipe for comfort food. Condensed soups are most always high in sodium content. To get around this purchase the low or no salt cans. It is also possible to get no salt chicken bouillion. or broth. I use the broth myself. A dash of poultry seasoning also adds flavor to the dish. Happy eating :o)
I really liked this. I followed a lot of ppl's suggestions and did not use any bouillon cubes. I used 3 can's of soup. 2 Cream of Chicken and 1 Cream of Celery. I added some frozen peas and carrots and a can of corn the last hour of cooking. I seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper and seasoning salt and used 6 baking potatoes. It came out creamy. Kinda like a chowder. I served it over bisquits. My boyfriend wanted a more "pot pie" taste but I liked the "chowder" like consistancy and taste. I cooked on high for 5 hours and low for the last hour.
Great meal! However, I left out the carrots, celery, chicken bouillon and garlic salt. I threw the chicken, new potatoes, soup, salt and pepper, couple of shakes of celery salt, 2 tbsp of chopped garlic and the frozen veggies in to the crock pot at 7am on low. Came home at 6:15pm and it was AWESOME! And the veggies were not mushy at all! Definitely a favorite!
This was pretty good. Wasn't impressed enough to make again.
