Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie Stew

This is a great meal for busy families! It's hearty and easy. Kids love it, too! Serve over split buttermilk biscuits.

By GourmetSoy

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the chicken, potatoes, carrots, celery, chicken soup, chicken bouillon, garlic salt, celery salt, and black pepper in a slow cooker; cook on High for 5 hours.

  • Stir the frozen mixed vegetables into the slow cooker, and cook 1 hour more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 36.8mg; sodium 1415.6mg. Full Nutrition
