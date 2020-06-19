Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie Stew

This is a great base recipe. I was looking for a crock pot recipe that would yield something similar to chicken pot pie and this fits the bill. However, I wouldn't go with the recipe as it is. I agree with others that say this recipe can be modified in a million different ways. Here's my rendition. First off, 10 potatoes is way too many - I added 5 small ones and it was plenty - and you don't need two 24-oz cans of soup. I used a large, oval crock pot and I used two 16-oz cans of cream of chicken and one 16-oz can of cream of celery. I also added three 16-oz cans of chicken broth, because otherwise, it's way too concentrated. I didn't have any celery but substituted about 2 cups of broccoli florets and it came out great. I also DID NOT add the 3 teaspoons of various salts and 6 boullion cubes that the recipe calls for. Does anyone add salt to canned soup? Of course not, let alone this much. Given the 3 cans of chicken broth I added, I did add two tablespoons of Knorr Caldo de Pollo chicken boullion powder, and it was plenty. I also added celery seed since i didn't have celery, a generous sprinkling of Mrs. Dash and reduced the pepper to 1 tsp. Also added two heaping spoonfuls of Christopher Ranch garlic and one chopped onion. This came out great prepared as I described, and it is wonderful served over noodles or biscuits.