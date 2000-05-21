Marinade for Steak I

This is a great marinade recipe for any cut of meat. I like to use it as a steak marinade for cube, or skirt, or anything in between. It contains basic ingredients that, when combined and allowed to blend, will give you a tender, juicy piece of meat every time.

By STEVESKAT

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine oil, soy sauce, vinegar, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, ground black pepper, mustard, onion, and garlic. Mix together well, and use to marinate your favorite meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 11g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 423.9mg. Full Nutrition
