Marinade for Steak I

This is a great marinade recipe for any cut of meat. I like to use it as a steak marinade for cube, or skirt, or anything in between. It contains basic ingredients that, when combined and allowed to blend, will give you a tender, juicy piece of meat every time.
THIS MARINADE IS A MUST FOR ALL STEAK LOVERS!! I used this marinade on 1 inch thick sirlions and let it 'get happy' for 24 hours. The ONLY thing I added was as suggested by other reviews was about 2 or 3 T of A1 sauce to cut down on the soy sauce taste. When i put it on the grill, I did put more black pepper on top and added a little bit of grated parmesan cheese too. And basted the steak with left over marinade while cooking. My boyfriend said "is there anymore" and i made sure there was no leftover juices on my plate when my steak was gone. This was BY FAR the best steak i have ever made and i've made some good steaks in the past. Thank you for sharing the recipe. I have emailed it to LOTS of people and printed a copy for all meat-eaters here at the office. I am never using any other steak marinade.
This was a very good marinade. I made a half recipe and combined the ingredients in a gallon zip lock bag. I then added about five pounds of sirloin and allowed it to marinate about eight hours, turning regularly and "massaging" the marinade into the meat. Also, I scored the surface of the meat slightly with a very sharp knife, in a "diamond" pattern to aid in the absorption of the flavor. The steaks were about 1" thick. I cooked half of the meat then, it was delicious. The other half I allowed to marinate over night and that was even better. The steaks were very tender and flavorful. I, out of habit, added some pepper sauce before tasting the meat, but everyone else enjoyed it without additional condiments, except a little salt. We will make this again, possibly even this weekend. We cooked the steaks on a cast iron grill pan over medium high heat for about 7 - 8 minutes per side. Husbot just finished some leftover steak and remarked yet again how delicious it was.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2006
This recipe is awesome. I first used this to make steak fajitas. Turned out so well that I have used over and over again on all different meats. Used on Rib Eye for a party with over 20 guests. Was told by many that this was the best steak they have ever had. I usually add a touch of honey to help caramalize the outside of the meat when cooking. Can use on steak, chicken, and grilled salmon.
Fantastic marinade! Cut the recipe in half and had more than enough to marinate 3 filet mignons and 1 strip steak. Allowed to marinate for 8 hours in the fridge then grilled the steaks. So tender and flavorful, didn't even need a knife to cut the steaks. Served with the Roasted Vegetables recipe on this site. Along with a glass of red wine this is the perfect dinner. Boyfriend loved both, told me I'm a better cook than his mom :)
This steak as good. Had a nice flavor, although it was a little too salty for my taste. I used light soy also. The steaks were tender and juicy and didn't require any additional steak sauce. Because of the salt content I probably will not make again though.
I have been using this marinade recipe for over 3 years and it's the only one I use. I have tinkered with it and in my opinion improved it by using olive oil in place of vegetable oil and a double dose of minced garlic instead of garlic cloves.
OMG!! This was awesome!!! You MUST take the onions- make a foil packet - add some of the marinade- and sautee on the grill!!! Next time- I will triple the amount of onions for that reason. This was a great marinade for steak.
DELICIOUS!!! I was having company over for dinner and one of my guest also likes to cook. Each time I have had him over, he always likes to talk about how HE prepares his ________ (fill in the blank with whatever I made for dinner that night). To hear him talk you would think he is the only person who can cook well. Needless to say, I was looking for a recipe to put him in his place...and this was it. I used this marinade on NY steaks and let them soak a day and a half for good measure. I watched his face after he took his first bite and I could tell my mission was accomplished. He did not come out and say he liked it, but kept trying to guess what was in the marinade. I was vague until he finally asked for the recipe at the end of the evening. The score is: MORO 1 GUEST 0! Ha ha Thanks Kat!
Loved this! Used olive oil instead, and turned marinade into a gravy on stovetop by adding 2 tbsp ap flour, and 1 tbsp sugar. Wonderful over rice! Next time will add fresh mushrooms to gravey mix. thank you
FANTASTIC!!!!!! We had two huge Porterhouse steaks - I marinated them for THREE days! The only thing I did different - was I used shallots instead of a white onion. Here's my TWIST: While the steaks were broiling, I took all the leftover marinade - took a little time skimming as much oil off the top as I could - and brought it to a rolling boil in a saucepan. I then added one package of Peppered Boursin (5.2 oz) and about 1/2 cup milk and reduced a little. This made a fantastic and rich dipping sauce for the steak (these steaks were just too beautiful for regular steak sauce!!!!) Now - I have leftovers of this sauce and I plan to sautee some mushrooms with the leftover sliced steak - and add that to some fresh cooked green beans and toss with this rich sauce!!! Nothing goes to waste!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! If the sauce if too rich for you for this mix - you could add a can of mushroom soup and some milk - you get the drift.....Thanks Steveskat!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It was wonderful; we licked the plates lol Well Almost... Made a few changes though. Used Spicy Brown Mustart instead of Dijon, 2 TBS white vinegar instead of red wine vinegar, 1/3 cup Worcestershire , and 1/4 cup A1. Also added Steak Seasoning instead of Black Pepper. I know it was different from the original but it was excellent.
Fabulous! We marinated a couple steaks, cut them into pieces and grilled on kabobs with tomatoes, zucchini, onion, red pepper, and shrooms. (We marinated on kabobs for 20 minutes or so before grilling. It was to die for! Thanks for the fabulous (easy ) marinade! We'll make this again for sure.
I used 1/2 c. olive oil vs. 1 c. veg. oil and used low sodium soy sauce along with green onion. I marinated two NY strips for about 8 hours and they came out nice, but I think the amount of black pepper (1 Tablespoon) might be a bit too much.
After all the rave reviews of this recipe, I was a little dissapointed. Overall, I consider it a good recipe....quick, easy and our ribeyes were very tender. But the marinade was way too strong...it overpowered the meat. I only marinated my steaks for 3 1/2 hrs...I can only imagine what would happen overnight. I do think that it deserves a second chance though, and will try again maybe with a little less of everything, especially the soy sauce.
Very Tasty... I made it to serve 10 and had plenty to marinade 2 large steaks in a 1 gal. zipper bag. 6 hours is all I did and I think a little more time is needed. 24 hours may be to much time... I will make this ahead of time and then add it to the meat and onions first thing in the morning...
WOW!!!!This was awesome!!I didn't have dijon so I used grainy mustard & halved the recipe for two steaks.We were blown away!!I marinated top sirloin for about 4 hours.We will deffinately be using this every time.I can't wait to impress company with this!The flavours blended well & complimented the meat without overpowering.Thanx for a great recipe!!
Excellent marinade! I have a case of NY strip steaks that weren't very good - had even done just plain italian dressing marinade and didn't help. This marinade made them FANTASTIC - I will never use just italian dressing again!
This was a good marinade. I did not have red wine vinegar so subbed apple cider. Everything else was by the recipe. BUT, I added about a Tblsp of honey. I just like what it does when grilling. I add it to most marinades. Really good.
I wouldn't recommend this for an expensive cut of steak but it worked like a charm on my cheaper cut. I was more impressed by its tenderizing power (I let them marinate for 24 hours) over the flavor but the flavor wasn't bad either. We like our steaks more on the well done side and this kept them tender.
i added more garlic and some green tobassco sauce. i marinaded chicken breasts for @ 24 hours, bone-in. it was a strange combo, and i was worried about the fresh lemon juice being in it so long...no problem. the marinade was weird to taste after just making it, but the results were out-standing. a great marinade on chicken! try it!
The steaks had a wierd taste and when cooking it the oil sizzled all over and made a mess - I made it on my GF grill. I had to constantly check it because it was more like frying then grilling.We did not care for this marinade at all. I will not be making this again.
This really is the BEST steak marinade I have ever tasted. I have never been able to find a delicious mariade for steak and FINALLY I have found it. I never liked steak before this b/c it never had a flavor that I liked. I used Rib Eye's. The only changes I made was to substitute Balsamic Vinegar instead of Red Wine Vinegar (b/c I didn't have any), Lite Soy Sauce, 4 garlic cloves and I added 1 Tbsp. of A1 sauce as suggested by another viewer. I poked holes in the steak with a knife so marinade would get into the steaks. I marinated it for 8 hours (turning every hr or so) and grilled on gas cooktop stove using a cast iron griddle. Family said it was the best & most tender steak they have ever had and I totally agree. Definitely will be making this one a lot!!! Thanks a bunch!
oh we loved this! i was looking for a marinade without any kind of sweet in it. used it for really thick sirloin. it came out sooo tasty, not overpowering the meat flavor. we grilled the steak to a perfect medium-rare and just really enjoyed. a keeper.
Mrs.BJW
Rating: 4 stars
01/17/2011
Really good. Will probably cut the vinegar a little bit next time though. It was really nice to be able to use all these ingredients I already had on-hand instead of having to buy a one-time-use marinade.
I used this recipe with Ribeye steaks (which are good without a marinade) that I cooked for a family gathering and everybody loved them. The steaks melted in your mouth and there was no need for steak sauce with this marinade. My 4 year old is very picky when it comes to meat and she had 3 helpings. I will be using this recipe again and highly recommend it.
Oh My! This is by far the best marinade on the planet! I made it once and froze half to use again. Well I used the rest tonight on some sirloin steak tips and it was FABULOUS! I was moaning after each bite. Wouldn't change a thing...I will never use another marinade.
This is hands down the best steak marinade I have ever tried. My fiance and I are steak lovers and this is by far our favorite marinade. I follow the recipe exactly without change. I thank however posted this recipe it's a winner!
this has become my go to marinade. the only change I make is to omit the onions. Have used it with different cuts of meat. Usually marinate in my vacu vin marinader for an hour. Did once martinate overnight, and it was even better. Very tender.
I made this as part of a buffet for a party of 45 people and it was EXCELLENT! Many compliments! I doubled the recipe for 12 pounds of tri-tip steak but used 1/2 the amount of oil (olive oil). Substituted shallots for onion, added 2 teas. dry thyme and oregano each, and marinated for 12 hours. Cooked meat on gas grill. It came out juicy, tender and flavorful. Heated the marinade and drizzled over meat, but it wasn't necessary. Would definitely make again.
I am not a steak eater normally, but if I could eat steak daily if it were marinated with this! A few small modifications I made were to use canola instead of vegetable oil, and cut back to half a cup. I also used light soy sauce and added a little more red wine vinegar. I didn't find it to be to salty at all this way. My husband raves that steaks marinaded in this are the most tender he's ever had. I usually marinade overnight to get the best flavor.
Best marinade ever!!! Didn't change a thing. Let the steak sit in the marinade all day, then boiled it after the steak was on the bbq. When I sliced the steak, I poured the marinade over. We devoured it.
Holy Yumm-o! I didn't have any dijon mustard on hand, so I used a southwest style spread (think Subway) instead. It made my cheapie steaks amazingly tender and gave it such flavor too. This is a keeper.
This was o.k. Used it for marinating small slices of steak for cooking on hot stone. Everyone preferred my maui rib/steak marinade over this one. Something was missing, not sure what. I will have to try this one again.
Like a previous reviewer, I thought this marinade was a bit sour. I cut out the vinegar (only using lemon juice) and added about 1/4 cup of brown sugar to use the marinade on chicken wings. The flavour was still great, though, and I'm definitely using this recipe again.
This recipe is awesome! This is one of the best steak marinades that I have ever had and my friends agree! I have no complaints about it whatsoever. I like to take the leftover marinade and boil it on high for a few minutes (to kill all of the bacteria and to soften the onions) then I use some of it to baste the steaks while they are on the grill and then I serve the rest of it with the steak. Excellent!
I made this last night and used rib-eye steaks. I marinaded them about 10 hours and grilled them on my electric barbecue. They were delicious!! Extremely tasty...I used a half recipe for one pound of meat. This was enough. Thanks, Kat!!
Awesome! I am very picky when it comes to marinades and we loved this one. I used it for sirloin shish kabobs. The only thing I did different was that I used about a tbs. of dried onion instead of slicing an onion. This is definitely a keeper. Thanks!
so freaking good I could drink it straight. I also threw the ingredients in the food processor and then simmered the sauce down, thickening it with some water blended with flour. I then used it as a steak sauce. my mouth is watering just posting this! I also put it on veggies, rice and pasta.
i added a tablespoon or so of brown sugar to help it carmelize. everyone loves this!!! i poured it into a ziploc bag over skirt steak and sliced vidalia onion and marinated overnight. i have also taken the whole bag with onion, steak and marinade, sealed without any air and frozen. as it defrosts it marinades. throw the onions in a foil pouch on the grill and after 30-40 minutes add the steak and you have a quick meal!
I think I just found my new favorite marinade! I marinated flank steak for about 2 hours and it still turned out flavorful and tender. I used it to make steak sandwiches and it was perfect. What a great blend of flavors with everyday household ingredients. Thanks for the delicious recipe that is a definite keeper.
This is the best marinade I have ever had! I was looking for a good marinade recipe for grilling steaks and this one looked good because of all it's rave reviews. I let the meat sit in this marinade in a large ziploc bag overnight, then grilled it up the next day. My family was blown away! It is great, and the meat is so flavorfull!! This is definitely a keeper.
I had several steaks I bought on mark down due to close dated sell date. I brought them home and froze them. Came time for a cook out I wasn't sure how good they'd be. Tried this recipe. Followed other reviewers suggestions by adding some A-1 sauce. I also added zesty Italian dressing as a matter of personal preference. Marinated the steaks for 24 hours. They were a huge hit! All of them turned out tender and juicy and full of flavor! This marinade isn't good for any cuts of meats, it's GREAT for all cuts of meat! I will definitely be using this recipe again! My better half was still commenting the next day on how well the steaks were with this marinade! Thank you so very much for sharing such a great recipe!
I used this marinade on big thick steaks. Marinated them for about 8 hours. I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil because it's all I had. I omitted the lemon juice as I didn' have any. I barbecued the steaks and they were fabulous, very tender and great flavor. Will definately use again.
This was ok, but not as good as other marinades on this site. This needs salt! Made exactly to the recipe. Used this on strip steaks that were very lean, which could have contributed to the problem. I won't make again but thanks anyway.
I loved this marinade. I only did one little thing different. I added 1 teaspoon of mesquite liquid smoke to it. And it added just the right touch my husband was looking for. Will add to my recipe box and use again and again.
This marinade was absolutely FANTASTIC!!! I actually used it on a 4 pound top sirloin roast done in the oven. Marinaded for about 18 hours and it came out so tender and full of flavour, everyone loved it! The only thing I changed was using 1/2 c. of olive oil instead of 1 c. of vegetable oil and I didn't use the onion. Wonderful, will continue to use and am anxious to try it on some steaks! Thanks for the great recipe! **UPDATE Nov 1/08** - have used this a few times & it is truly wonderful! We personally don't feel that all of the oil is required, I cut it in half at least. I have always used olive oil and have also used whole grain dijon mustard (yummy). This marinade is full of flavour and yields moist and tender meat! My most recent use of it was a 2lb sirloin tip roast and I cut the marinade in half (which was PLENTY!). Only had time to marinate for 3 hours, still SO GOOD!
Great marinade! Very simple...I usually have all these ingredients on hand. I follow the recipe with the exception of adding lots of extra garlic (love garlic!) It makes steak very juicy and tender and doesn't alter the flavor, only enhances it. You definitely won't need a steak sauce! Be sure to marinade at least 3-4 hours so the flavors really have time to mix and infuse the meat with lots of moisture.
My family has used a recipe very similar to this one for years. We use a bit more Worcestershire and soy sauce, lemon juice, and red wine vinegar, omit the onion and add 1/2 C of olive oil. If you don't have prepared Dijon mustard, 2 T of ground mustard works fine, and throw in 2 tsps of parsley.
I used 1/2 canola and 1/2 olive oil, and dry instead of dijon mustard, but I followed all the measurements exactly. We used New York strip steaks. Neither my husband or I particularly liked the taste of the marinade - I felt it was kind of sour. Maybe cut back on the vinegar or lemon? Our guests seemed to enjoy it, though (or else they're just polite)
Substituted 1/2 cup Soy Sauce with 1/2 cup Kikkoman Teriyaki Sauce. Also added 1/2 cup of A1. Marinaded overnight (about 20 hours) on some porterhouses. well... I'm not much of a steak lover but it was amazing. Great flavor and definitely added tenderness to the meat. The girlfriend is an avid steak lover and said it was by far the best tasting steak she had ever eaten. 2 thumbs up.
My family loved this! Even the fussy ones. And my hubby said he could eat steak cooked this way every time. Thanks for sharing! :) I didn't have any red wine vinegar, so I substituted a blackberry basalmic vinegar that I had; it turned out beautifully. P.S. As suggested, I also added 3 Tblsp. Worcestershire sauce. Perfect!
This marinade is great! I did leave out the red wine vinegar because I wasn't sure how I would like it and the steaks were expensive, so I didn't want to risk it. I marinated the steaks for about 3.5 hours and they were really good! So flavorful and tender. Great recipe!
This was very good and will make again soon. I followed the recipe but used fresh garlis infused olive oil instead of vegetable. I also included a few lamb chops in the marinade with the steak and both were great!!
This was excellent. My husband & I have been looking for a good steak marinade for a while now-- this is the one! I only added 1/3 cup soy sauce b/c soy sauce is always too salty for my tastes. Other than that, I followed the recipe.
Great - I tried this on some sirloin steaks on July 4th. I marinated for most of the day and then grilled them; they were juicy, tender and delicious; and I like my steaks well-done, as the rest of the family eats their medium to medium rare. Definitely a keeper. Thanks.
This was the first time I ever cooked steak myself. It turned out wonderfully. I loved it. With the vinegar I used a little less the 1/4 cup. Also, I don't have the luxury of a grill being that I am on the 3rd floor of a condo so I purchased a standard griddle pan and that worked out great. As for meat, I used 2 T-bone steaks. I will be using this recipe again!!! Thank you
Im sure this is a great marinade for some, but I found it to be to strong with vinegar. I even added brown sugar to sweeten it a little. Didnt help. Then again, I dont like steak sauce either. Thats what this reminded me of. I prefer barbeque sauce with steak if it doesnt have a flavor .
