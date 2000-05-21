Marinade for Steak I

DELICIOUS!!! I was having company over for dinner and one of my guest also likes to cook. Each time I have had him over, he always likes to talk about how HE prepares his ________ (fill in the blank with whatever I made for dinner that night). To hear him talk you would think he is the only person who can cook well. Needless to say, I was looking for a recipe to put him in his place...and this was it. I used this marinade on NY steaks and let them soak a day and a half for good measure. I watched his face after he took his first bite and I could tell my mission was accomplished. He did not come out and say he liked it, but kept trying to guess what was in the marinade. I was vague until he finally asked for the recipe at the end of the evening. The score is: MORO 1 GUEST 0! Ha ha Thanks Kat!