Creamy Black Bean Dip

Rating: 3 stars I followed the recipe and it turned out too sweet and weird tasting. I tried to fix it by adding more salt 1 tsp minced garlic 1/4 onion and 1/2 tbsp hot chili sauce which helped by giving it a more "mexican" flavor. Did not try this but I think adding fresh cilantro should make it even better. Sorry about all the changes but the original is just not good. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars I submitted this recipe and glad to see all the good reviews. Please note that you can use tomato paste instead of ketchup. Also kick it up a notch with more chili powder and onion powder. Also good with powdered garlic. Make it really fresh by adding fresh chopped onion freshed chopped garlic and fresh cilantro! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! So easy & tasty. I reduced the amount of ketchup to 1 tsp since it's not my favorite & it saved add'l calories. Thanks for a great recipe. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely delicious and easy. A great healthy snack. I made whole wheat pita chips and served exactly as recipe stated... will make again and again and again! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Very good. I was just looking for a healthy appetizer and was pleasantly suprised at how good it tasted. I did not have any apple cider vinegar so I used 3 tsps of balasamic vinger. afraid the dip would be too bland and had planned on adding some green chiles. I forgot about the chiles and it did not need it. The ingredients for this recipe(except for the apple cider vinegar) are things I always have on hand. I will definitely make it again. It tasted good with chips and but also with carrot and celery stick. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I can't stop eating this! I'm dieting right now so this recipe is perfect as a snack when I have the munchies! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Very Good and Easy! I cook my own black beans and felt I needed to add a little of the broth to make it more creamy. It was delicious! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I love this! No apple cider vinegar so I added more Balsamic fresh cilantro and red onion. A bit of cayenne pepper also. I will make this all the time. Thank you! Helpful (7)