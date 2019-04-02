Creamy Black Bean Dip

Rating: 3.89 stars
62 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 3

This lightly-flavored bean dip is a great appetizer. It is quick and easy to make. Serve with tortilla chips.

By afb

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the black beans, balsamic vinegar, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, salt, onion powder, and chili powder in a food processor; pulse until creamy. Serve at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
72 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 0.2g; sodium 518.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (60)

Most helpful positive review

afb
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2009
I submitted this recipe and glad to see all the good reviews. Please note that you can use tomato paste instead of ketchup. Also kick it up a notch with more chili powder and onion powder. Also good with powdered garlic. Make it really fresh by adding fresh chopped onion freshed chopped garlic and fresh cilantro! Read More
Helpful
(17)

Most helpful critical review

Adriana
Rating: 3 stars
12/15/2008
I followed the recipe and it turned out too sweet and weird tasting. I tried to fix it by adding more salt 1 tsp minced garlic 1/4 onion and 1/2 tbsp hot chili sauce which helped by giving it a more "mexican" flavor. Did not try this but I think adding fresh cilantro should make it even better. Sorry about all the changes but the original is just not good. Read More
Helpful
(29)
Reviews:
Andrea Lavin Sebzda
Rating: 5 stars
02/27/2009
Wow! So easy & tasty. I reduced the amount of ketchup to 1 tsp since it's not my favorite & it saved add'l calories. Thanks for a great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Tami
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2008
Absolutely delicious and easy. A great healthy snack. I made whole wheat pita chips and served exactly as recipe stated... will make again and again and again! Read More
Helpful
(15)
laura
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2009
Very good. I was just looking for a healthy appetizer and was pleasantly suprised at how good it tasted. I did not have any apple cider vinegar so I used 3 tsps of balasamic vinger. afraid the dip would be too bland and had planned on adding some green chiles. I forgot about the chiles and it did not need it. The ingredients for this recipe(except for the apple cider vinegar) are things I always have on hand. I will definitely make it again. It tasted good with chips and but also with carrot and celery stick. Read More
Helpful
(14)
kfay
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2009
I can't stop eating this! I'm dieting right now so this recipe is perfect as a snack when I have the munchies! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Rebecca
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2009
Very Good and Easy! I cook my own black beans and felt I needed to add a little of the broth to make it more creamy. It was delicious! Read More
Helpful
(9)
DeeDee
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2009
I love this! No apple cider vinegar so I added more Balsamic fresh cilantro and red onion. A bit of cayenne pepper also. I will make this all the time. Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(7)
TheDonnaNextDoor
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2008
Took this as an appetizer for Thanksgiving dinner and got rave reviews! Extremely easy to make and healthy too! Read More
Helpful
(6)
