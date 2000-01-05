Flax and Sunflower Seed Bread
This is a great bread for seed lovers, one of the tastiest I've tried.
You can use all whole wheat flour and run the Whole Wheat Bread Cycle.
This is a nice recipe! I don't have a bread maker so I did it this way for 2 loaves. 2 cups of warm water with 6 tbsp of honey dissolved in it. then sprinkle 2 1/4 tsp of yeast and let proof for 10 minutes. Then add 1/4 cup of oil and 1 1/2 tsp salt. Then all your flour (I used about 5 cups, half whole wheat and half white) and seeds. I also added hemp hearts which are high in omega 6 and omega 3 fats. Then I let rise in a oiled bowl for 1 hour, punch down and divide into 2 loaves then let rise again for 45 min. Bake at 375 for 30 minutes. SOOO GOOD!!!Read More
I've just spent 16 hours trying to make this bread. I realized early on that there isn't enough yeast in this recipe but decided to make it as is. Well after mixing it together and letting it "rise" for 2 hours, nothing had happened. Since it was evening, I figured I could lose nothing by letting it sit in my lighted oven overnight. Yay! it had risen when I checked it in the morning. So then I punched it down and had to let it do the slow rise again in the bread pan. I gave it about 2 1/2 hours and by the end of that time it had risen to the top of the pan but didn't have a bread dome. I baked it for about 30 minutes at 350 in a glass loaf pan. It looks in both composition and texture like a sweet bread. I don't like the initial taste that I've had but I will give it another chance when it's cool. If I make it again it will take some major tweaking.Read More
I have made this bread three times, once using butter as directed and twice substituting canola oil. It has come out perfect every time! I especially enjoy toasting the slices, as it really brings out the flavor in the seeds. I live alone and can't eat all the bread before it gets stale, so I slice up the loaf and freeze it in a big Ziploc bag, then heat the slices in my toaster oven as needed. Yum!!
I LIKE TO MAKE BREAD WITH MY KITCHEN AID MIXER AND THIS SOUNDED YUMMY SO HERE IS WHAT I DID: DISSOLE HONEY IN THE WATER(WARM) AND THEN PUT THE YEAST IN THE WATER MIXTURE TO ACTIVATE. PUT ALL THE OTHER INCREDIENTS IN THE MIXER(WITH A DOUGH HOOK ON IT) EXCEPT THE SUNFLOWER SEEDS AND BUTTER(WELL I USED OIL INSTEAD) THEN ON LOW GRADUALLY ADD THE OIL AND YEAST MIXTURE. MIX FOR ABOUT 7 MINUTES, MAY HAVE TO SCRAP SIDES. THEN ADD THE SUNFLOWER SEEDS AND LET THEM MIX IN. I THEN ADDED A EXTRA 1/3 CUP OF WHEAT FLOUR BECAUSE IT WAS TOO STICKY. THEN I FORMED DOUGH INTO A LOAF AND PUT IT IN A GREASED LOAF PAN COVERED WITH PLASTIC WRAP TO RISE UNTIL DOUBLED IN SIZE. BAKE AT 350 FOR 40 MINUTES. TURNED OUT WONDERFUL!!
I don't own a bread machine and it was still an excellent bread! To make this bread the conventional way: Proof yeast in the warm water with honey (I heated the honey in the microwave for 30 seconds) Combined all the dry ingredients including flour, flax and sunflower seeds in a large bowl. Melted the butter an added that to the flour alongside the yeast. Combined and then kneaded the bread for 10 minutes or until the dough was smooth and my arms were about to fall off. Set to rise in greased bowl for 1.5 hours or until doubled in size. Punched it. Transferred dough to a greased bread pan, covered and let rise again for 20 minutes. Baked in a 350 oven for about 30 minutes. Removed from pan and if the bottom wasn't golden I flipped the bread and put it back in the oven until golden. Removed, let cool on wire rack and now I'm enjoying it as we speak. So far best whole wheat bread ever!
Love this bread! I use flax meal because the seed is so biounavailable to the body. It took nothing away from this recipe. I make it again and again as a sandwich bread.
I don't typically buy or like whole wheat breads, but the flax and sunflower intrigued me, as I like both. This turned out really well. In previous reviews, I've said that I don't like the way bread machine bread turns out, so I baked this in my oven. I set my bread machine on the dough cycle, followed the recipe and then put the dough in a greased stoneware loaf pan and let rise for about an hour. Then I baked at 350 for 10 minutes, rotated the pan 180 degrees, and baked for another 10 minutes. It came out perfectly. I wouldn't recommend doing what I did on the first loaf - I sprinkled flax seed on the top, because I thought it would be pretty. Unfortunately, they just don't stick. I'll just throw a handful into the mix next time. And, if you're unfamiliar with flax, you should know that it really should be ground up well. Your body cannot digest whole flax seed and you will not get the benefit of the flax unless you chew it up completely. It's much easier, and beneficial to grind it in a coffee grinder. Thanks for a hearty, dense winter bread recipe Erna!
Delicious! I will make this again soon to give away - I don't want to share this first batch! I made this bread in the traditional manner, without the bread machine: 1. proof yeast in 1/2 cup water 2. add yeast, additional water, honey, and butter to the mix of flour, salt, and seeds 3. knead by hand or in a sturdy mixer 4. let rise one-hour, punch down and let rise 30 minutes 5. shape into two loaves and let rest 20 minutes 6. bake at 400 degrees about 25 minutes.
OH MY Goodness, you can't go wrong with this one! makes great sandwiches and morning toast, I would make this again and again, I highly recommend you try this, I used the dough cycle on my bread machine, and then kneaded , shaped into a loaf, and let it rise,about 1/2 hour , then baked it in a 350 degree oven for 30 minutes,,,,, AHHHH....the aroma!!! yummy
This one is a good seed bread and it has exactly the chewy texture I like in a bread. I really don't think honey is overpowering in this recipe, but my sister thought it lacked a bit of salt, and I think she's right; next time, I'll increase salt to 1,5 teaspoon. Other than that, this recipe is perfect.
I made this bread today and it is delicious. I often make flax seed bread, but the sunflowers in this made it really nutty tasting. I also doubled the recipe, and made it by hand instead of the bread machine. I used mostly whole wheat flour, added a bit more yeast and a couple tablespoons of my homemade dough enchancer. My husband love it. This is a keeper. Lorraine Sturgis
Delicious! I'll be making this again soon in our new bread maker :) I made a few alterations since I wanted a whole wheat loaf: * I used only whole wheat flour * I added about 2 1/2 tbsp. of vital wheat gluten since I read that would help when substituting for bread flour * I used ground instead of whole flax seeds (since they're easier to digest) * I added 1 tbsp. poppy seeds. * I used buttermilk instead if water. Definitely one of the best loaves of bread I've ever made.
Mmmmm. Thank you. It also keeps pretty well. I used the white whole wheat flour
I've made a lot of bread & this recipe is awesome. It's delicious! I used ground flax as others suggested. I don't have a bread machine, so I made it the old fashion way with a little elbow grease. Proofed the yeast in the honey/water for about 10 minutes, then added all the ingredients in no specific order in my Kitchen Aid mixer with a dough hook & let it do the work for about 10-15 minutes. Turned it out onto a floured surface & kneeded it a few more times. Made it into a ball & put it in an oiled bowl. Let it double (about 1.5 hrs), punched it down & made 2 loaves. 2nd rise took about an hour. Then baked them at 375 for about 30 minutes. To tell if it's done, tap the top & bottom & see if it sounds hollow. If you want to be extra sure, stick a digital thermometer in it & make sure it reads 190-200. I may have replaced my favorite store bought bread! If you like any of the store brands that are "grainy" (12 grain, 15 grain, etc.) then you will LOVE this.
I was searching for a home-made (more budget-friendly) version of "Dave's Bread," which costs $5 a loaf in the natural foods department at the local grocery. This recipe comes pretty darn close to hitting the mark on the first try! (Thank you to creator Erna Walmsley & the folks who have commented.) I do not have a bread machine, but used my kitchen-aid stand mixer and my oven. I followed the comments by other All-Recipe members also: 1) dissolve 6T honey in 2c water, pour 1/2 into your mixer bowl & then sprinkle the yeast on water...wait for proof before adding the remaining water 2) mixed flours, & salt (& #3 additions) in separate bowl and then added by cup-full to running mixer 3) *I added 1/2 c rough-chopped oats, 1/4 c fine-ground almonds, 1/4 c wheat germ 4) mix thoroughly, add the butter/oil blend (abt 1/4 c) 5) added = amounts of the following seeds: flax seed, sunflower seed, & toasted sesame seed... save some to sprinkle on outside of loaf 6) knead in mixer, then remove to oiled bowl to rise for an hour. 7) Punch down, cut in 1/2, re-shape & pat remaining seed mixture (added a little wheat-germ to outside seed mix) then placed shaped loaf into greased & floured baking vessel. 8) allow to rise another 1/2 hr, score top with a knife, and brush top with melted butter 9) bake @ 400 for about 25 min 10) remove & allow temp to drop before removing from pan to a cooling rack --or to a cutting board because this is the best time to taste-test! Enjoy! ~K
This is my favorite bread. I make it at least once a week using whatever seeds I have around the house. I don't use a breadmaker. I add the honey and yeast to warm water and leave it for about 10 minutes then I mix together the rest of the ingredients and let it rise over night before cooking it for 30 minutes at 350. Yum!
All I can say is - Wow! An artisan type bread for a fraction of the cost at your local bakery. A few slight modifications: used margarine rather than butter; used the dough cycle on the bread machine and baked the loaf at 350 degrees for approx. 30 minutes; needed to add a bit more whole wheat flour during the mix/knead cyle; and brushed with melted margarine once it came out of the oven. Delicious and a definite recipe box keeper!! Thanks for the great recipe, Erna.
Simply scrumptious! We polished off the bread quickly - I'm making another loaf now so we'll have some for tomorrow. I made the dough in the bread machine, kneaded in the sunflower seeds by hand, put it in a loaf pan, let it rise for a half hour and baked at 400 for 30 minutes. I am using raw sunflower seeds - on my first attempt last week I used roasted seeds, the oil had gone rancid and it ruined the flavor of the bread - make sure your ingredients are fresh! Update: I like to use 1/4 c sunflower and 1/4 chopped pumpkin seeds and flax meal. I use canola oil instead of butter. I also add 1/4 quick oats and 2 tsp wheat gluten. Thanks for the recipe, it is a keeper!
Wonderful. Have made it three times, have barely changed a think. I use white wheat flour (King Arthur), which is so light, you really don't need to use any white flour at all. Also add a bit of wheat gluten (optional). I use golden flax seed, which has a milder flavor than the standard, red/brown kind.
I don't have a bread maker, so I altered the recipe a bit. I combined 2 cups of warm water, 6 Tbsp of honey, and 1/4 cup of vegetable oil. I combined 3 cups of wheat bread flour with 2 cups white bread flour, added 2 tsp of dry instant yeast(no proofing required), 1.5 tsp salt. I then added about 1/3 cup cracked wheat, 1/2 cup sunflower seeds, and 1/2 cup of mixed whole and ground flax seeds. I combined the wet and dry ingredients; stirred until everything was moistened. I let it rise for about 3 hours until it was doubled in size. I then split it into two equal parts, and gently kneaded it for a bit. Shaped it into small loaf shapes, put them into the bread pans, and let them rise again for a few more hours until they're filling the pan. Baked them at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. They turned out perfectly! This bread is awesome :)
I have made a lot of recipes from this site, but this is the first time I have felt compelled to rate one. This bread is fantastic! This is a hearty bread without being overly heavy and has an excellent flavor. I followed the recipe exactly except that I used slightly less flax and sunflower seeds as per other reviews, and I was pleased with the results.
Tasty bread! I don't have a bread machine so I used my KitchenAid stand mixer. I made three loaves: combined 9 c whole wheat flour, 1/2 c vital wheat gluten, 1.5 tbsp salt, 1 tbsp SAF-instant yeast, 1 c oats, 1/2 c ground flax seeds, and 1.5 c of my grain and seed mix in the bowl. (I buy the following grains and seeds in bulk and combine them in a big container in equal amounts: quinoa, spelt flakes, amaranth, hulled sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, yellow cornmeal, and millet.) To the dry mix I added 6 tbsp melted butter and 3/4 c honey, and started the mixer on speed 2. I gradually added in 4 c warm water (about 120 degrees), let it knead for ten minutes, and kneaded it by hand for a few minutes on a Silpat on my counter. To provide a warm environment for rising, I turn on the oven light. I put the dough in an oiled bowl and covered it with a damp cloth. As another reviewer said, I let it rise for an hour, punched it down, let it rise another half hour, and let the loaves rise for 20 minutes in the pans. 30 minutes at 350 degrees. They're cooling on a wire rack as I type this; they turned out a nice brown color, and I've had to take several breaks from typing to cut a slice. Delicious, light and fluffy... I can't tell that it's 100% whole wheat! I'll definitely be baking this bread again!
excellent bread! i tried this once with half white flour and half whole wheat flour, and a second time with all whole wheat flour. it is better with half and half, the bread will rise better. also, i threw in whatever nuts and seeds i had in the pantry, making this a very tasty and healthy bread! enjoy!
This is an excellent bread. I have added the sunflower seeds at the beginning of the cycle and they are fine. I set this up at night with the timer and it is ready in the morning. I've also used 1/2 sunflower seeds and 1/2 pumpkin seeds. This was great if you like lots of seeds in your bread. I think it would be good with a bit of chopped nuts as well. All in all a great bread machine recipe that turns out every time. Thanks for this one.
I made this bread in the bread machine on the dough cycle and took the advice of other and ground up the flax seed (I used the golden flax seeds). After it was done, I took it out, put it in a glass bread pan sprayed with oil, cover with oiled saran wrap and put in oven with light on (for some heat) and it rose significantly in about 30 to 40 minutes. I cooked it at 350 for 30 minutes and it turned out great--really rose high. I coated the top with butter so the crust would not get hard.
I've ALWAYS made my own bread and recently (for at least the past 2 or 3 years) I've been trying very hard to incorporate "healthy" into my family's diet (better than middle aged couple, 3 adult children and -- as it stands right now -- 1 infant (the 4th most beautiful baby I have ever seen! :)) and another on the way). But this tasted really, really BAD (to us). I'm not attempting to blame the recipe -- the bread cooked up really nicely and, as far as I could tell, tasted exactly as it was supposed to. But NO ONE in my family liked it (on account of its flavor). I fed what remained of the loaf to our dog, and even SHE required that I mix in a can of Pedigree something or other before she would eat it. My guess is that my family is just not ready to go that far "natural" (or healthy) just yet. For who like it, I say good for you -- the loaf cooked up PERFECTLY as the recipe described it. And I would make it again -- if only ANYONE in my family enjoyed / appreciated the FLAVOR. Just my thoughts.
Mmmm, this bread is to die for. A little butter on a piece of toast and you will know what heaven is :)
I have made this twice now. The second time I added a couple of tablespoons of millet as well. I use the dough cycle and finish it in the oven. It makes a high, attractive, delicious loaf. The only problem now is to stop myself making it too often and getting tired of it.
O.M.G. This bread is outstanding! Bakes up beautifully and tastes wonderful. I used a ground flax mix because whole flax seeds pass through the digestive tract unable to absord the wonderful omegas flax is known for. I could not find whole wheat bread flour and used white whole wheat flour plus 2 tsp. of vital wheat gluten instead and reduced the honey down to 1.5 tablespoons. This recipe is a keeper and one I know I will make again.
Wonderful bread -- half of it was eaten in the first hour! Since the dough was a little wet I added dry milk to get it to the proper consistency -- that really made the bread extra rich and moist. And all that flax seed makes it good for my cholesterol!
I added 1/4 cup of dry instant milk which a lot of bread machine cookbooks add. I put the flax seeds in the coffee grinder and cracked them a little. It is recommended to get the nutrients released. I changed from 1 teaspoon of active yeast to 1 1/2 teaspoons of bread machine yeast. Other cookbooks say to be sure the sunflower seeds are UNSALTED. It was perfect. Thanks for the recipe and other reviewers' comments.
delicious and easy. i used olive oil instead of butter and added extra sunflower seeds. i did not have a bread machine so i mixed it all together. let it rise 60mins, punched it down and let it rise another 60minutes. baked 30mins at 350. it was delicious!
Just the kind of recipe we've been looking for. Sooooo delicious & healthy. Even better than the loaves we were buying for $3.50 at the local health food store.
This bread is so good I would make sandwiches to take skiing all winter and had to start taking extra to feed friends who tried it. I actually use less flax and sunflower seeds and it's still delicious
This bread is delicious! It was very nutty and had good flavor. I can't even really taste the yeast in the bread! I don't have a bread machine, and so I tried making this by hand and I had some problems. However, the bread turned out fine so I'm guessing it was okay. I think my water was too hot for the yeast and it didn't poof as much and so when I let my dough rise for 45 min, it didn't rise that much. But I thought o well, and let it bake anyway. I also felt my dough was too wet when I mixed everything together so I had to add some extra flour. Don't know if it affected it much, but it still tastes good. All in all, a great recipe!
This is one of the best breads I've made! My husband adores it, and it's wonderful when toasted with some shredded mozzarella. The only alterations I've made are grinding the flax seeds on the pulse setting in my blender, and adding the sunflower seeds right at the start out of convenience. Never noticed much of a difference.
This is deliciuos bread--my whole family loves it. It toasts up crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. I have added some other ingredients...whole rolled oat and wheat germ (1/2 cup each and I subtract the same amount in the flours). Yummy!!
I haven't tried this bread, but I'm wondering if your readers know that flax seeds should always be ground before using, in order to absorb the benefits? Perhaps All Recipes should publish a note about this. D7
This one is a keeper! Thanks. :o)
This is a great and easy Recipe. Actually my first Bread i did. Followed all advise about adding a little more flour and ground flax seed. I added also a little bread spices, like ground caraway and other. It is a little sweet for my taste, used to german style breads, but will leave the honey out next time, add maybe a little more salt and spices. Turned out just wonderful, great Texture, nice size Loaf. Thanks Erna! Anybody having a concern me leaving the honey out?
This is my current favorite, the best that I have personally made in my Welbilt machine. The only variation that I recommend is that I use %100 ground flaxseed meal instead of whole seeds. You get all the goodnes and flavor but no dark spots in your teeth!
I have a new machine and I have been trying out different recipes. This has to be the best yet. It is definitely top of my preference list. Not only that its healthy!
rose well and came out light and fluffy the first time i made it and thats never happened to me before, always having to tweek recipes for my machine, weather, ingredients, skill, etc. ill def grind the seeds the next time for a better texture. i omit the sunflower seeds btw.
I ground the flax and add millet with the sunflower seeds. My husband loves this bread (saying a lot for a white-bread-loving man!!!). I will be making this regularly. Thanks!
love it. followed recipe and it yielded perfection. thanks! :D
Outrageously delicious bread with a great chewy texture. A little on the heavy side because of seeds, but I prefer a bread with substance. Thanks Erna! This is a real keeper! Toast is delish, too!
This is definitely a keeper! The texture is amazing - chewy, with nice bubbling, and not too dense. I modified it slightly, but this is probably going to be my most baked bread. I used olive oil instead of butter, omitted the sunflower seeds, and used flax meal instead of flax seeds. As one other reviewer said, whole flax seeds pass through mostly undigested so the nutritional benefit of using the whole seeds is much less than using the ground meal.
Very tasty and great texture. Next time will try it 100% whole wheat.
I made this by hand, and this is a pleasingly HUGE loaf. The sunflower seeds aren't really noticeable but the linseeds give it a nice 'healthy, hearty' appearance.
Absolutely a 5 star! Delish, baked up perfectly for a tall, moist, crunchy loaf. Yum!! Love the flax & sunflower seeds.
Absolutely excellent! Fabulous taste and texture. The entire loaf finishes with a beautiful golden crust. Looks great and tastes even better!!
We love this bread. It's one of the few whole wheat recipes that we really look forward to eating every morning. The loaf rises really high, and it has a crisp crust with a soft center. It also made great toast. It's great in the bread machine but it's also good when you put it on the dough setting, split the dough in half and put in greased loaf pans, let rise for 1/2 hour, then bake at 375 degrees for 30 min. We always use 1/3 cup flax seeds and then add 1/3 cup each of both sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds at the signal. I've also added walnuts, which are also pretty good.
I'm not sure where I went wrong but this dough was way too wet for me so I added about a 1/2c of more flour...but considering that this doesn't seem to be a problem for most others, I'm sure it's me. I added flax meal instead of seeds as the body can't really use flax in seed form. Anyway, the aroma, flavor, and texture of this bread are AWESOME. Definitely a keeper. I used my bread machine's dough cycle, punched down, let rise for 35 minutes and then baked in the oven. I made one average size loaf and 8 small rolls with the dough, baked on 350 for 30 minutes...perfect!
Very good. Used flax seed meal instead of flax seed (added it at time of flour).
this is wonderful bread...i will make it often i am sure...i used olive oil instead of butter and did the whole thing in my bread machine...it certainly didn't disappoint...thanks for sharing the recipe...
soft and pluffy inside , crispy outside. wonderful!!!
This bread was delicious and super easy...it could have used a little more salt but was still great dipped in some homemade soup! Thanks for a simple yummy recipe!
Excellent like everyone else is saying! I put 1/2 c. ground flax seed & the whole amount of sunflower seeds plus 1 tsp. of high gluten flour and it turned out wonderfully! I definitely would suggest using the "DOUGH" cycle of your bread machine, then shaping the bread into a boule (round), let proof in warm oven for 20 minutes and baking it in your oven 350 degrees for 30 minutes on a pizza stone. The crust was perfect & my husband is LOVING IT!
I made this bread and it tastes great, wonderful. Though the second time I made it, I only added one tablespoon of honey instead of 3 and it tastes even better. Not so sweet.
Outstanding recipe. I made it using ground flax seed, and used my stand mixer and baked in the oven. I did have to add about 1/2c additional flour. This bread has a marvelous texture. I can't wait for summer and fresh homegown tomatoes to have with this recipe!
Came out beautifully!! I used agave nectar and ground flax.I also added a tablespoon full of chia seeds.
My husband's favorite-- he doesn't want me to make anything else.
An excellent hearty bread!
I haven't made this recipe yet but have a question. My bread machine has settings for 1, 1.5 and 2 lb loaf. This recipe makes 1-1.5 lb loaf. What should I set my machine to? Thanks
I make this bread at least once a week! We love it, and I feel so much better eating a natural, unprocessed, bread with lots of whole grain, and seed. It's amazing every time!!!
I used oil rather than butter, 1/4 cup flax seeds whole and 1/4 cup ground ( I prefer the texture of whole seeds), 1/4 cup sunflower seeds and 1/4 cup raw pumkin seeds. Yumm
Tasty!
This is hands down thee most delicious bread I have ever made. THANK YOU FOR THE RECIPE!!!!
Yummy! I made a couple of changes to the recipe. I used flax meal instead of seeds (I add it to most breads anyway), and used 2 1/4 teaspoons of yeast (normal packet size). I couldn't imagine it with only 1 teaspoon of yeast - I guess it'd be heavier. I also added in 2 teaspoons of vital wheat gluten. It was a beautiful, high, soft and moist and nutty bread - excellent! My 9 yr old loved it too! He liked it plain with no butter. I liked mine with honey butter.
We really enjoyed this bread. I am a huge fan of sunflower seeds so I was hoping this would be good. The recipe did not disappoint me. I did increase the yeast to 1 1/2 tsp. Since I have ground flax seeds, that is what I used. I also used white whole wheat flour. Next time I want to add some pumpkin seeds and some old fashioned oats. I love the nutty texture of this bread and it slices nicely. Thank you for sharing this recipe Erna Walmsley.
I prefer making bread by hand (to me, it tastes better, gives it a certain "romantic" flavor, plus I get a good sweat :-) This is a really great recipe but I made some modifications: 1) Used the entire package of yeast (2 tsp, I think); 2) Added 1 tbsp of rolled oats; 3) Omitted the sunflower seeds (not particularly crazy about it); 4) Needed more flower for kneading (wheat, about 1/2 a cup); 5) brushed it a couple of times with an egg wash (just yoke and water). That's about it. Enjoy!
i made this last night and it was fantastic. modifications: -i missed the beep and didnt add the sunflower seeds -used ground flaxseed -used 1T honey, 2T molasses -proofed the yeast first in the (warm) water & honey very very good!!!
This has become a favourite of mine. I use canola oil & have used chia seeds - which are absolutely delicious in this bread! The machine makes a nice loaf that is tastey, moist & cuts well. It is great either as toast or sandwich bread. I add 2 tbsp vital gluten for a higher rise. When I use flax seed, I grind my own - better health benefits. Whatever you add, make sure to keep an eye on the mixing. I find that I have to add some flour & need to shape the loaf before its final rise. My bread machine is a Zojurushi.
This bread recipe is forgiving. I messed it up in a few different ways. Went to add the sunflower seeds that I had set aside in a mug, and instead dumped a mug of water in. I ended up tossing in more bread flour and a smidge of yeast and sugar to compensate. I also changed the serving size to 21 servings. From there the I substituted 2 tablespoons ground flax seed for some of the whole wheat flour. Used the same amount of flax seeds. The bread was wonderful except that I used salted sunflower seeds. It was like have little chunks of wood in the bread. Without the sunflower seeds it would have been a perfect loaf!
I made this bread today. It turned out well. I didn't have bread flour so I used only 1 cup of all-purpose flour and added the additional 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour because we prefer whole wheat over white. I added 1/2 cup of ground flax seeds in the beginning with the other ingredients and the sunflower seeds at the signal. Very nice and I will bake it again!
This turned out great with 3 T flax meal (I don't use seeds) and baked in my Zoji on the quick wheat setting.
Very good, nutty, dense bread. I thought it hadn't risen enough and cut it open to find it was just very dense! I thought the flax and sunflower were a little too much, probably 1/4 c. of each would have been plenty, next time I many try adding in some gluten, or a greater proportion of bread flower to help it rise more. Love the honey flavor.
Pretty good hearty bread. I was surprised how good it tasted with just that little bit of honey in the recipe. I think I would use only 1/3 or 1/4 c. sunflower seeds next time.
DELICIOUS! I followed the reviews to make this without a bread machine. I used ground flax instead of whole, and threw in extra sunflower seeds. I also used 2 tsp. yeast. To warm the dough, I put my bowl into a sink full of hot water, and it rose beautifully. This bread is far better than anything you can buy in a shop!
Delicious!! Mine needed to bake longer, but that is probably just due to my inexperience with bread maker. And I had roasted salted sunflower seeds on hand so that's what I used. I was worried it would be too salty but it really wasn't at all! Very yummy and will make again - soon! Thanks!
Yummy bread! I used 3 TBS milled flax seeds and everyone loved this bread. SO moist and flavorful and the smell of it toasting is wonderful!
Love how moist and tasty this bread is. I used whole package of dry active yeast the rest of the recipe I kept the same.
Scrumptious, hearty, healthy bread! This is a great recipe. One thing I did was substitute whole wheat bread flour with rolled oats. I did so because I was out of whole wheat bread flour, but I must say that it was an excellent substitution and gave even more texture and taste. Yum!
I really loved this bread. I used a cup of mixed seeds-flax, sunflower, poppy and sesame.
Very good! I have made this a few times now. I accidentally used milled flax instead of just flax seeds and it was so much better and moist than the "correct" version. Although both versions were good, I think I will stick with the milled flax from now on.
Loved it tosted, hard to keep together....
This is a fabulous, dense wheat bread with a great texture with the sunflower seeds. Very hearty! Came out perfectly in my bread machine maker. FYI - I used milled flax seed.
An outstanding bread machine bread recipe that I bake in the oven. Assemble ingredients in bread machine, process on 'dough' setting, then place in oiled bread pan, let rise about 20 minutes, and bake in preheated 350o oven for 30 minutes. Big hit at a party - the sunflower seeds make it more of a snack bread than a sandwich bread, but it slices well for both uses.
This was a pretty good wheat bread recipe. I had everything, but had to sub flaxmeal for the seeds . That worked fine. I am just not a fan of the seeds whole. I also used white whole wheat. My sunflower seeds were unsalted and roasted. For some reason the bread machine recipes never suggest warm water. Out of habit I used warm water, and about 105~110 degrees. On the cycle, suggested, it took 3 hrs and 25 minutes in my Zojirushi bread machine. This bread tasted like whole wheat bread and had that healthy flavor. However, it was soft and had an almost buttery aftertaste. Cutting it with my Presto bread guide I got 17 slices at 129 calories each.
I came across this recipe the other day, and even though I'm on a low-carb diet, I just HAD to try it; it's simply terrific!! Wonderful texture and flavour, and I took the advice of an earlier reviewer and used olive oil rather than butter - perfect results, and it couldn't be better! I've tried one slice, and trying to resist more!! Thanks!!
This was A wonderful bread. I used Spelt Flour instead of whole wheat. Also make sure you grind the Flax Seeds in a coffee grinder to ensure you get the full nutritional benefit of the flax seeds. Otherwise your body just passes the seeds w/out getting much from them...
Easiest bread ever. Usually substitute any seeds with what I have in the house (quinoa, millet, sesame, flax, sunflower) You can even mix and match. I usually use warm water since it makes the bread fluffier. I also use multigrain and whole wheat flour and works great in my bread maker. Usually put it on dough, I then rise it for 30 minutes in the shape you like (braided or in a pan). After it has risen, bake 30 minutes at 350. Voila. My kids love it.
This bread turned out amazing! So soft and delicious. I used ground flax and substituted pumpkin seeds for sunflower seeds because that's what I had in the house.
Turned out awesome! Used multigrain flour instead of whole wheat, which already had flax in it, so I added about 1/3 C, also added 1/2 C. oats and used 1 1/2 C. water. Bread is nice and moist and has great flavor!
Possibly the best bread I've made! Delicious! The only substitution I made was for ground flax seed instead of whole. I did reduce the total amount of flax seeds to a quarter cup since I was using the ground instead of the whole. Turned out great!
This bread is fantastic. I wish that I could give it 6 stars. Even my hard-to-please hubby took a bite and said, "oh, this bread's a 'wow'". It's going to be a regular in our house for sure! x:)
I baked it in the oven after the machine did all the kneading and rising; I may have underbaked it, but won't know for sure until it cools and we get closer to the center of the loaf, but the dough came together beautifully without interference and rose excellently for the right amount of lift to the dense chewiness of the whole-wheat-ness and the seeds.
LOVE LOVE LOVE this bread! Thank you for sharing!!
