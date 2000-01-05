Flax and Sunflower Seed Bread

I've ALWAYS made my own bread and recently (for at least the past 2 or 3 years) I've been trying very hard to incorporate "healthy" into my family's diet (better than middle aged couple, 3 adult children and -- as it stands right now -- 1 infant (the 4th most beautiful baby I have ever seen! :)) and another on the way). But this tasted really, really BAD (to us). I'm not attempting to blame the recipe -- the bread cooked up really nicely and, as far as I could tell, tasted exactly as it was supposed to. But NO ONE in my family liked it (on account of its flavor). I fed what remained of the loaf to our dog, and even SHE required that I mix in a can of Pedigree something or other before she would eat it. My guess is that my family is just not ready to go that far "natural" (or healthy) just yet. For who like it, I say good for you -- the loaf cooked up PERFECTLY as the recipe described it. And I would make it again -- if only ANYONE in my family enjoyed / appreciated the FLAVOR. Just my thoughts.