Flax and Sunflower Seed Bread

4.7
558 Ratings
  • 5 468
  • 4 65
  • 3 19
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

This is a great bread for seed lovers, one of the tastiest I've tried.

Recipe by Erna Walmsley

Gallery

Credit: Holiday Baker
38 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs 20 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 - 1 1/2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place all ingredients (except sunflower seeds) in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select Basic White Cycle; press Start. Add the sunflower seeds when the alert sounds during the Knead Cycle.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

You can use all whole wheat flour and run the Whole Wheat Bread Cycle.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 4.1mg; sodium 168.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/19/2022