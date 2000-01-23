Baked Spaghetti II

Here is an inexpensive and delicious meal made rich and zesty by tomato soup, cream of mushroom soup, green pepper, and cheese. You can use any kind of pasta and you can substitute ground chicken and turkey for beef. My kids love it!

Recipe Summary

cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and reserve.

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, brown the beef, and saute onion, green pepper and garlic; drain and return to skillet.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Stir the condensed cream of mushroom soup, water, and condensed tomato soup into skillet. Stir pasta into meat and soup mixture; mix together well. Spread mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish; top with Cheddar cheese.

  • Bake in oven for 20 to 30 minutes; serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
648 calories; protein 31.5g; carbohydrates 60.2g; fat 30.7g; cholesterol 90mg; sodium 817.1mg. Full Nutrition
