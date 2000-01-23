Baked Spaghetti II

Here is an inexpensive and delicious meal made rich and zesty by tomato soup, cream of mushroom soup, green pepper, and cheese. You can use any kind of pasta and you can substitute ground chicken and turkey for beef. My kids love it!
awesome new taste to spaghetti- just a few minor changes. 1.) be sure to generously season your meat. I used chopped onions, italian seasoning, red onions, red pepper, garlic salt, and s&p. 2.) I added a can of chopped tomatoes with green bell peppers to the meat as well. 3.) After I added the soups I added 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cup milk- reserving the last 1/2 cup of milk. 4.) with the last 1/2 cup of milk mix 2 lrg. eggs with 4 tbl. spoons of grated parmesan. 5.) to layer: I buttered the bottom of the casserole dish first. added the spag. 2nd, poured the egg mixture over just the noodles to form a bond- 3rd, layered graded cheddar cheese, then lastly topped with the meat mixture. I added mozzarella cheese to the very top. Anywho- the final product was thick and creamy, with extraordinary flavor. I was hesitant of the cream of mushroom soup- but it should stay for sure. Be brave and try a new flavor to a traditional dish! I served ours with home made garlic bread as well, we will be having this much more often- my husband and 2 yr. old daughter loved it.
awesome new taste to spaghetti- just a few minor changes. 1.) be sure to generously season your meat. I used chopped onions, italian seasoning, red onions, red pepper, garlic salt, and s&p. 2.) I added a can of chopped tomatoes with green bell peppers to the meat as well. 3.) After I added the soups I added 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cup milk- reserving the last 1/2 cup of milk. 4.) with the last 1/2 cup of milk mix 2 lrg. eggs with 4 tbl. spoons of grated parmesan. 5.) to layer: I buttered the bottom of the casserole dish first. added the spag. 2nd, poured the egg mixture over just the noodles to form a bond- 3rd, layered graded cheddar cheese, then lastly topped with the meat mixture. I added mozzarella cheese to the very top. Anywho- the final product was thick and creamy, with extraordinary flavor. I was hesitant of the cream of mushroom soup- but it should stay for sure. Be brave and try a new flavor to a traditional dish! I served ours with home made garlic bread as well, we will be having this much more often- my husband and 2 yr. old daughter loved it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2002
I made this recipe last night and it was wonderful. I used all low fat ingredients, such as low fat mushroom soup, low fat hamburger and fat free cheese. I added a small amount of mozerella to the fat free cheese. Very tasty and plenty even after halfing the recipe. My husband,who is a very picky eater just raved and raved. I will certainly make this dish many times. Elfarr
This is an excellant recipe....I did however add a few more seasonings, like oregano, basil, pepper and sesoning salt...it needed a bit more flavor for my taste....my suggestion is to taste it as your cooking it and season it to your own taste..I also didn't have tomato soup so I used tomato sauce and it woked fine..but overall it is a wonderful addition to my most used recipes.
This is a great, versatile recipe. I've made it a few different ways and this is how we like it. 4 servings: 7 oz spaghetti. 1/2 onion, chopped; 1 green pepper, chopped; 2 cloves garlic, chopped; 1 pack fresh mushrooms, chopped - sauté in olive or vegetable oil - season with salt, pepper and Italian seasoning. 1 lb. (on the shy side) lean ground beef - browned, seasoned with salt and pepper. Add 1 small jar of traditional spaghetti sauce, 1 can cream of celery and 1 can cream of mushroom soup. Simmer for about 5 minutes. Add a handful of mozzarella and a few sprinkles of Parmesan cheese; re-season if necessary. Mix the sauce with the spaghetti and pour into a medium size lasagna dish. Lightly top with mozzarella and Parmesan and bake for 35 minutes at 350 degrees. Let sit for at least 5 minutes. This is a nice, creamy change from traditional spaghetti...and it's not bland if you season the vegetables and the meat. You can also make this in advance and bake it later, and it re-heats nicely...that's 5 stars in my book!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2001
Easy to put together and delicious...a perfect weeknight meal! Also reheats great!
Made this for the first time 2 weeks ago. It was a bit dry. So I modified it a bit. Use 2 cans of tomato sauce, and for a thicker sauce use 1 cup of water. For a thinner sauce use the 1 and 1/2 cups. Add Salt and Pepper while meat and veggies are cooking. Dont put the cheese on until 5 minutes before cook time is over. And stir every now and then so the noodles on top wont dry out. Definetly better this time around!
Simply delicious! I used sausages,ham and some bacon instead of the ground beef, mushrooms instead of green pepper and added milk and eggs instead of water. The outcome? Very cheesy, creamy, rich baked spaghetti!
Rich? Zesty? NOPE. I did not care for this recipe. My kids didn't either. It lacks flavor and that isn't "comforting" to me at all. I even added my usual spices during the browning of the meat and I added a little more than 2 cups of cheese and still it turned out bland. Do yourself a favor and find a good baked spaghetti recipe because this one isn't it, not by a long shot.
This was very simple and easy to make!!First baked spaghetti i ever did. I added more seasoning..oregano, salt, pepper. And instead of tossing the pasta with the meat sauce, I poured the sauce over the pasta. And didnt add the cheese til the last 5 inutes of baking.
This was great! I did add spices (sugar, garlic powder, basil, oregano, old bay, cayenne, black pepper). I also used red bell pepper instead to give it a sweet flavor and my own spaghetti sauce in place of the water it calls for (I would highly recommend this). I am a veg, so I left out the meat. Overall, it came out Fabulous and made enough for many leftovers. Thanks a million for sharing!!
All I had was cream of chicken in the house, so I substituted that for the cream of mushroom. My whole family loved it...even my picky 3 year old....but hubby and I have one complaint...not enough sauce! You can tell the sauce is really good, but the noodles soaked it all up. So next time I make this, I will be using 2 cans of cream of chicken and 2 cans of tomato soup and prob only 3 cups of water....leaving some sauce on the side to pour over the yummy bake!
I changed this recipe up quite a bit- I added garlic, a variety of Italian spices, and used diced tomatoes instead of tomato soup. It was a good, cheap recipe, but I think if I had followed it to the letter it would've been pretty bland. Recipes need spices, people! This one didn't even call for pepper!
i cooked this for my fiance for lunch and he absolutely loved it especially with sour cream mixed in! i didn't have shredded cheese though so i sprinkled Parmesan over the top and then layed sliced cheese over the top.
I just made this recipe, with a few major changes. I read through the reviews and mixed and matched a few recommendations with my own ideas. I also heavily seasoned the beef while browning it with chopped red onion, garlic, red pepper flakes, black pepper. I added the garlic late so it didn't burn. Then, I mixed the soups into the meat with extra water to allow it to simmer for a longer period of time, with a splash of cabernet and a bay leaf. Once it simmered down to the right thickness, I topped the cooked noodles (mixed with 2 eggs and about 1/2 cup of Parmesan for a binder, as another reviewer suggests) with 1 cup of sharp shredded cheddar into a 9X13 pan. I had to use almost half of the noodles, as it surely would have spilled over if I were to use a whole package. I poured on the meat sauce, and then sprinkled a mix of about 1/2 cup of grated mozzarella and about 1/3 cup of asiago. Delish! I couldn't fathom following this recipe to a tee (but I almost never follow a recipe exactly), as it definitely needed a bit of work. Otherwise, this is an excellent recipe to start with and alter to your own liking.
It's an easy recipe, but needs more flavor. I made it w/ penne and didn't use bell peppers. The 2nd time I made it, I modified it by seasoning the beef & onions, replacing water with spaghetti sauce, and putting red chili pepper in the sauce for some kick. It came out much better- it's a keeper.
My husband and I both enjoyed this. He even went back for thirds! I had to alter the recipe some due to the fact that I didn't have all of the ingredients. I used 1 can of tomato soup, 1 can of tomato sauce, 1 can cheddar cheese soup (which was perfect because I had almost NO cheese), and mixed all together in a small mixing bowl along with two eggs, 1 tbsp sour cream, and 1/3 cup of milk. I rehydrated some dehydrated onions in hot water (because I had no fresh onion) and sauteed along with minced garlic and butter before browning the beef. I used colby jack and pepper jack because that is all the cheese I had and large elbow macaroni. It was delicious. Will make again!
Made this a few weeks ago and everyone enjoyed it but no one seem thrilled. Tonight when I made it, I substituted the ground beef for Johnsonville’s Italian Sausage and WOW! Everyone raved and my picky kids were asking for seconds and thirds.
I made this tonite for my family it was a great quick and delicious dish to make i will be making this on weeknites
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2002
I have a very picky 4yo daughter who is not keen on eating meat, but after I substituted the ground beef for turkey and added a little more spaghetti noodles, she ate an entire bowl and was ready for more! This is really a great recipe, and my family wants me to cook it more often! Thanks!
This is a good basic casserole my family gobbled up. My husband is not a fan of traditional spaghetti, but he loves this dish. I added a can of sliced mushrooms and some chopped olives. I found that this dish can be a little dry, I use a little under a pound of spaghetti.
I love this recipe! I tried my best to "healthy" it up and it still tasted great. I used whole-wheat spaghetti, reduced fat cream of mushroom soup, and reduced fat cheddar cheese (in addition to some full-fat mozzarella.) I also used ground pork instead of ground beef. While it sounds like a lot of changes, it really was a great recipe. I just love a dish that I can customize like this to fit what I have in the house. I'm looking forward to trying it with ground turkey and maybe some cottage cheese. Definitely a keeper - thanks for the recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/21/2003
This was an okay meal. My family liked it. It wasn't my favorite, but it was something different that everyone ate.
This was a great recipe. I omitted the water (afraid it would be too runny), added a can of diced tomatoes, some oregano, and about 1/2 cup of ketchup. For the last 5-8 minutes, I put the oven on broil to get the cheese a golden brown. My fiance loved it - I will definitely be making this one again! Thanks Debbie.
Very good recipe to share with others. I have taken this to friends after a funeral and surgery along with store bought texas toast and ice cream. I replaced the water with 2 cups of milk. Definitely up the seasonings. Very versatile recipe and great to share.
An interesting meal idea. Was a little short on flavor so I tested it as it was cooking per someone else's suggestion and added some spices. Makes a very large amount. Plenty of leftovers. Overall it went over well & I will probably make it again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
11/01/2001
Did not care for the mushroom/tomato soup combination. I did like the taste of the noodles, beef, onion, pepper and garlic together. Overall, I did not like this recipe and will not make it again!
Made this recipe last evening. Left out the green bell peppers. Added a package of spaghetti sauce and some salt and pepper. My husband liked it. Will make it again. This was an easy recipe to follow. Kath
I added some sauted garlic to the dish. It's great to take to a 'pot luck' or I usually use it for one of our church family who has someone in the hospital or is home sick and can't cook. It's quick, easy, no mess and can be reheated. With a piece of garlic bread and a salad, it's a complete (and easy) meal.
Not bad. I did not have some of the stuff. I browned the beef with Italian spices and fresh garlic a little onion. mixed in a can of tomatoes, mixed the cooked spaghetti, topped with ricotta mixed with an egg, peper, salt along with 1/4 each of parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar. Topped with a can of tomato sauce. LOVED IT! Turned out great after baked. Served with salad and strawberry shortcake! YUM
Very easy to make. I think next time I'll add a little more spices to it as it is a bit bland for my taste but the kids and my husband loved it!! Pretty good for a quick meal and the leftovers heat up nicely! Definately a keeper...try it for yourself!
This was a very different and delicious way to eat spaghetti. It also heats up very well the next day. I mixed everything together (added sauteed bell pepper and onions) and topped with mozzeralla cheese. Yum!
This was the first time I have had this. It is wonderful! Such a different flavor and texture than having regular spaghetti. Delicious and so versatile. You could use real mushrooms instead of the soup and canned tomatoes instead of the soup too. So customizable! The melted cheese on top is a great touch. I used oregano in the meat and added parm cheese on top before I added the shredded cheddar. Great! Will definitely make it again! YUMM!
Way to bland for my tastes. My toddler gobbled it up though (although he does with most anything) My 4 year old said YUK- but after I added some jarred sauce he was ok with it. All over it was VERY easy, but definitely recommend adding spices and sauce!
Good recipe - nice change to the usual spaghetti. Sort of followed the recommendations of "kittykat" in their review: 1) added garlic salt, pepper, italian seasoning, minced garlic and a can of diced tomatoes to the beef, green peppers and onion...I added 1/2 cup water to mixture since diced tomatoes added some liquid to it already; 2) made an egg mixture to bond the spaghetti together on the bottom (2 eggs, 1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup milk, 4 tbsp of grated parmesan cheese); 3) layered as follows (after buttering bottom of dish): bottom - spaghetti; then egg mixture; then spaghetti; then shredded cheddar cheese; then meat mixture; then added shredded mozzarella. Served with garlic bread - it was a big hit with my husband! Just take note that the original recipe is for 7 servings (which was a lot for 2 people), but made for nice (and quick!) leftovers!
I like this recipe. I do it completely different but I like this as a place to start for measurements. I make baked spaghetti out of my left over spaghetti and sauce. I mix it all together add the onion and peppers and garlic as per the recipe. I then add 2 cans of cream of mushroom and about 1/3 of a cup of water. All the seasonings are in the already made sauce so need to add anymore. Like all recipes it is a great starting point and then you do your thing to it. Thanks for sharing.
This was very good and simple to make. I added basil, oregano, diced tomatos and mushrooms. I sprinkled parmesan cheese on top of the cheddar. Makes great leftovers. I served with creamy coleslaw. Will make this again but may add a second can of mushroom soup! Thanks.
This is one of my fam's favorite dinners. I've been making this for years and I leave out the onion, green pepper and garlic and it is still great. I do add some black pepper, and on the suggestion of a friend, I started melting about 2 Tablespoons of real butter in the sauce. That butter really adds some flavor. But no doubt some calories too.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2003
This is excellence combination about the condensed mushroom soup and condensed tomato soup. Moreover, I add two more fresh tomato and chopped in this receipt direction step 2 so the I feel more rich tomato in the spaghetti. A lot people like it and ask me how to do it. Thanks for Debbie Clark!
I made the recipe. Very good. However; I found that for my makings there were too much noodles and not enough sauce. So I used only 10oz of noodles, substituted 1 1/2 cup of V-8 juice instead of water, added (undrained) a 10 oz can of diced tomatoes with chilies, mixed the Cheddar cheese with the spaghetti mixture as I put it in the pan, covered the top with shredded Mozzarella and shredded Parmesan cheeses (about 1/2 cup each). Added 1 tsp of Italian seasoning and 1/2 tsp of Oregano while I was sauteing the meat and vegetables. Still, your recipe was a wonderful idea and a great wrinkle on spaghetti. Thank you.
I have discovered there are many, many ways to make baked spaghetti. With that said I have been trying different ones each time I make it. I made this just like written and thought it was good. Well, I did add garlic powder and oregano to the spices (out of habit). I will make again and add mushrooms next time. Thanks for sharing
The man loved it! I did cut the recipe in half. I didn't have cream of mushroom soup so I made a cream sauce with mushrooms and seasonings....then I saw I didn't have tomato soup, I did have V8, whatever, good enough! Not enough beef...so added ground sausage. Simmered the meat, red bell ( man hates green bell) and onion in V8 and a package of spaghetti sauce mix ( reviews say flavor your meat ) while the pasta cooked. I did add a tad bit of pasta water to the meat mixture to thin it out while it simmered. I always add at least twice the amount of garlic. Also, I cleaned out the fridge of cheeses ( 1/4 C cottage, 1/8 C Italian mix and some other white cheese that had been in the drawer)...mixed that with cayenne and topped the pasta that went in the bottom 9x9. Topped cheese mix with the meat mixture and baked. Added sharp cheddar the last five minutes of bake time. Gave him some garlic bread and he was happy!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.