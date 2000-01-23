Baked Spaghetti II

I just made this recipe, with a few major changes. I read through the reviews and mixed and matched a few recommendations with my own ideas. I also heavily seasoned the beef while browning it with chopped red onion, garlic, red pepper flakes, black pepper. I added the garlic late so it didn't burn. Then, I mixed the soups into the meat with extra water to allow it to simmer for a longer period of time, with a splash of cabernet and a bay leaf. Once it simmered down to the right thickness, I topped the cooked noodles (mixed with 2 eggs and about 1/2 cup of Parmesan for a binder, as another reviewer suggests) with 1 cup of sharp shredded cheddar into a 9X13 pan. I had to use almost half of the noodles, as it surely would have spilled over if I were to use a whole package. I poured on the meat sauce, and then sprinkled a mix of about 1/2 cup of grated mozzarella and about 1/3 cup of asiago. Delish! I couldn't fathom following this recipe to a tee (but I almost never follow a recipe exactly), as it definitely needed a bit of work. Otherwise, this is an excellent recipe to start with and alter to your own liking.