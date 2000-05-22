Pork Apple Burgers

These are some dang interesting burgers! A very nice alternative to the usual beef patty. Though the taste is unlike any traditional burger. They are incredibly moist and have a fair hint of sweetness to them. I did not add any breadcrumbs as others have tried. I only had real problems with 1 of the 5 burgers falling apart on the grill. Though you do have to be gentle with them. I followed the recipe exactly EXCEPT I thought the raw pineapples might make it a tad too sweet so before I put them on the finished patties I lightly browned both sides of the pineapple slices over the stove on a skillet. I did put a little bit of mayo on the bottom bun. The only thing I would add next time I make these is some lettuce (I was out dangit) to add some nice crunch and texture which I think would benefit the overall appeal of the burger. All in all not fantastic but very good and definitely worth making again. Nice job Kevin!