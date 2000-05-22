Pork Apple Burgers

A sweet and savory taste treat your family is sure to enjoy. Serve with a slice of pineapple on a toasted bun.

Recipe by Kevin

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill for medium-high heat.

  • In a large bowl, mix together ground pork, apple, onion, garlic, teriyaki sauce, and egg. If too dry, add some juice from the can of pineapple slices. Form into eight patties.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Grill pork burgers for 10 minutes, or until well done. Toast buns on grill. Serve burgers on toasted buns topped with pineapple slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 30.2g; cholesterol 105mg; sodium 662.7mg. Full Nutrition
