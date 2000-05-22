Pork Apple Burgers
A sweet and savory taste treat your family is sure to enjoy. Serve with a slice of pineapple on a toasted bun.
Made these up quickly for unexpected company and everyone loved them. I cut back to 1/2 of a small Vidalia because of an onion-adverse child & didn't have a Granny Smith so used part of a Fuji. I was nervous because the patties seemed so wet but they cooked up perfectly on the grill. This is a definite keeper. Thanks KevinRead More
Made these up quickly for unexpected company and everyone loved them. I cut back to 1/2 of a small Vidalia because of an onion-adverse child & didn't have a Granny Smith so used part of a Fuji. I was nervous because the patties seemed so wet but they cooked up perfectly on the grill. This is a definite keeper. Thanks Kevin
UPDATE: I have to add this in, this is such a versatile recipe! I recently put all the burger ingredients together and fried it like ground beef, put the mixture in the fridge and later mixed it into a bagged salad mix and added drained pineapple tiddbits, boxed crutons and a creamy honey mustard dressing...AMAZING! Delicious! It's -40 outside, far to cold to BBQ, so I made these and broiled them in the oven instead. I also didn't have 2 lbs of pork so I halfed the recipe and made little mini type patties. I did find them a little to wet so I added some bread crumbs. I served them with a dipping sauce made with a mayonaise base, crushed pineapple, honey, lemon juice and a little seasoning salt. They were so tasty and so different from the norm. I can't wait till summer so we can try them BBQ'd as well!
These were great! I added some chopped jalapenos to spice them up a bit. The mixture was a little thin so I added some bread crumbs to firm them up...
These are some dang interesting burgers! A very nice alternative to the usual beef patty. Though the taste is unlike any traditional burger. They are incredibly moist and have a fair hint of sweetness to them. I did not add any breadcrumbs as others have tried. I only had real problems with 1 of the 5 burgers falling apart on the grill. Though you do have to be gentle with them. I followed the recipe exactly EXCEPT I thought the raw pineapples might make it a tad too sweet so before I put them on the finished patties I lightly browned both sides of the pineapple slices over the stove on a skillet. I did put a little bit of mayo on the bottom bun. The only thing I would add next time I make these is some lettuce (I was out dangit) to add some nice crunch and texture which I think would benefit the overall appeal of the burger. All in all not fantastic but very good and definitely worth making again. Nice job Kevin!
Didn't sound to appetizing but the 5 stars intrigued me to make this. AND I AM SO GLAD I DID!! A great change from beef hamburgers....we also lost some to the grill gods so maybe next time I will add more bread crumbs to stifen it up.
These were pretty good. I added half a cup of wholemeal breadcrumbs. Next time I might halve the terayaki sause as I found the burgers to be quite sweet. The burgers were very yummy cold the next day in sandwiches for lunch.
Hey, this was pretty good! I don't often use ground pork when I cook. I left out the egg and pineapple, added a slice of swiss to each one and spread dijon mustard on the roll. I think we will make this again, though I may use ground turkey next time.
Rock on! These are great!
We liked them. Not as heavy as beef burgers. A very good change from the norm. Next time I will grill more than one pineapple ring for each burger and maybe a mayo based sauce of some kind to go on them.
Made this for dinner last night and it was a hit. Easy recipe. I did have to add some bread crumbs to hold together and had no problem grilling.
These were so delicious!!! I had bought some ground pork and had no idea what to do with it so I came on here looking for a recipe and this was perfect!!! My hubby worked late so unfortunately they didn't get cooked on the grill but I used the George Foreman and they came out just fine. I used half of an onion since me and my oldest aren't big fans but I'm glad I put some in them. The flavor was subtle but it definitely added that extra flavor. We also skipped the pineapple since I didn't have any at home but I'm sure we'll try that next time. I am most certainly making these again!!! Mmmm!
Yum! We added some oats to hold the burgers together better, grilled the pineapple slices, toasted the buns, and used the commenter loraleigh's spread suggestion (mayo, pineapple juice from the canned pineapple, honey, lemon juice, and seasoned salt). Delish!
Excellent! i halved the amount of meat & all other ingredients, except for the apple & egg, which i did not reduce. i added 1/4 cup Panko bread crumbs & set the formed patties in the freezer for ~30 minutes before DH grilled them. i also skewered the pineapple slices so DH could grill them while the burgers were cooking. We had this with couscous (used the reserved pineapple juice for part of the water), mixed lettuce salads & fresh tomatoes. Will definitely make again, & we're looking forward to the leftover patties for supper later this week!
I changed and added a small can of drained crushed pineapple instead of apple. Top with cooked bacon slices and jack cheese. YUMMY!
Luv these! Made them into sliders and served on mini wheat potato rolls. Followed other reviews and added some bread crumbs to help hold them together. Cut recipe in half and it made 10 mini burgers.
These were great! The apple and onion lend moisture to the burgers and the teriyaki sauce adds a touch of sweetness. I made these into slides and served them on whole wheat mini slider thin buns. I also skipped the pineapple since I didn't have any on hand and served them with garden fresh tomatoes and 1 1/2 inch sliced scallions. Very good. I will definitely make these again!
I made this last night and it was excellent. I followed the recipe exactly as written, but like so many others, I needed to add bread crumbs to be able to form patties. I basted the patties with a bit more teriyaki sauce while they were cooking, and this gave them a nice colour and glaze. I also grilled the pineapple for a few minutes, just before I took the burgers off. We didn't know how to garnish these, so we just ate them with the pineapple and everyone agreed they were great 'as is'. This was a nice change from your everyday beef burger.
I really enjoyed these. Now first, a confession: I used ground turkey. I just don’t like pork but I loved the idea of these flavors together. They were still outstanding. The flavor combination here is pretty special and the texture was wonderful. I topped them with provolone cheese and wished for some banana ketchup (since I ended up drying them out a little..oops). This will be a repeat performer during the summer months.
very different, a little greasy for our taste
these were the best pork burgers i have ever had. very flavorful and super moist!! will definitely be having these again real soon!
I have tried this recipe less the egg, I have found that shredding the apple instead of chunking it up really brings out the flavor. Instead of teriyaki I use black soy sauce it really works with the pineapple , I use about 3 tbsp. This way the burgers are not to soft to form into patties. I let them rest in the fridge for a couple of hours then use the Foreman Grill . Grill on high til burgers are done, then grill the pineapple slices. I use a combination of mayo, pineapple juice, crushed pineapple, a dash of seasoning salt, green onions and a splash of Siracha sauce for an added punch on the toasted whole wheat bun. My boyfriend wants this everyday. Total hit in my home!!!!
My husband loved these...said they were great. I didn't taste apple at all and that was disappointing. I think I'd rather keep making beef or turkey burgers. I liked the idea, I just didn't feel there was anything unique about them. I made exactly as written, but it was so wet I had to add breadcrumbs be able to form patties. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Good recipe -- nothing special, but I'm glad I tried it.
Really tasty. Forgot to pick up pineapple, so we topped with a bit of Hoisin sauce....
Delicious! Top it with Sweet & Sour Sauce I
These turned out very good. I had to modify the recipe a bit, to compensate for my ingredients and equipment. I had about 2/3lb ground pork left over from another dish I made, which turned out to be just enough for my husband and I -- one good-sized burger each. I used 3/4 of a small granny smith apple, about 1/3c BBQ sauce since I didn't have teriyaki, and omitted the onion, since my husband doesn't like it. I also left out the egg, since so many people said their burgers were too moist and falling apart. My burgers were still quite wet when I formed them, but they did not fall apart at all and the cooked burgers were quite juicy. I broiled mine, since we don't have a grill. A great way to use ground pork -- will definitely make again.
Really good and was a nice change from beef or chicken...Added bread crumbs to offset having too much moisture and the grill gods pretty much went hungry.
Very tasty and moist. I cooked these in my skillet on the stovetop just because I don't want to fire up the grill and it still tastes great. I did dice up the onions and the apple because I don't like chunks in the patties. Something different from a regular burger and worth a repeat.
My husband is a big burger fan but he was not thrilled with these nor was I. I will not make these in the future.
These will become a regular at our house! We absolutely loved them.
I liked this, and will make it again with further tweaking. I did change the recipe - I didn't have apples so substituted some apple sauce. I used granulated garlic instead of fresh, use hoisin instead of teriyaki, and I added a bit of extra onion. I left out the egg. It was very mushy, so I also added some oatmeal and let it sit for awhile in the fridge to firm up. Fried it in a non-stick pan. Ate it with some siracha hot sauce on top. Pretty good.
This was really good but I am not a hamburger person so it would be hard for me to give any burger five stars. That being said, it was very good. I made bacon on the side which my husband added to his and then asked me to fry an egg over easy. The egg on the pork burger made it. It was incredibly good and only enhanced the pork burger. My husband says we will definitely make this one again.
Very tasty. Cooked them under the broiler, came out perfect.
BEWARE...These make huge burgers (if you have little kids). I only made half of the recipe and well I can't say they were horrible, but they need salt and pepper, maybe some garlic and onion powder, or even seasoned salt while grilling. I think I will try to make these again but I will do half pork and half turkey to make them a bit more healthy. I did have to add some bread crumbs to hold them together, also the pineapple is a must, and the burgers are so large you need two pieces of pineapple or they are very plain. I was a little disappointed that you cannot taste the apple in the burger, I may try grilling some apple for the top of the burger with the pineapple. The only change I made was to use lettuce for some crunch and provolone cheese on top. I think it has possibilities. Thanks for posting.
WOW, these are delicious....i halved everything except the egg and also needed to add bread crumbs to thicken. Otherwise don't touch a thing! These don't even need condiments because they are so juicy and tasty. Definitely going in the "make often" pile.
We love these burgers! Followed the recipe exactly except I only had a lb of ground pork, so I halved the ingredients except for using a whole egg. Left them in the fridge over night, and they stayed together perfectly. Didn't have to add bread crumbs or anything else. Will make again and often.
These burgers were awesome! I couldn't find ground pork so I used ground turkey, and I halved the recipe since it was just two of us eating them. The mixture was pretty wet, so I added some panko to help hold it together. And, we grilled the pineapples just a bit before putting them on the burgers. We will definitely be making this again!
these were great and i only made a few minor changes: i used ponzu sauce instead of teriyaki, i topped them cheddar, i grilled the pineapple slices and smeared the buns with bbq sauce. my bf isn't pork fan but he absolutely loved these! really juicy and tasty. thanks!
Real nice change from beef. Like other I also used 1/2 cup of bread crumbs and let the burgers rest in the freezer for about a hour.The family loved them too. Thanks for sharing.
This is my family's favorite. I make this up and put it in a zip lock and we take it camping. The only thing I change is leave out the pineapple and I add 1/2 cup bread crumbs. Helps to hold it together. I have made these all summer and I'm sure if there are any warm days through the winter I will get a request for them.
Delicious! With the grilled pineapple rings and provolone cheese on top it was to die for!
We were invited to an apple picking tailgate party and the challenge was to bring something apple inspired so what else is good for a BBQ then burgers. These were a HUGE hit!
I liked these but feel like they really needed some great toppings to make them great. Next time I will try them with bacon on top. My peeps didn't like the pineapple but I did. Added mayo as well and ketchup for my 8 year old (it makes everything better for him). It was freezing outside so I broiled them in the oven, turning when brown and thought this was a great alternative to bbq, particularly when I read so many fell apart on the grill. May look at other reviews closer next time to find a way to create a flavored mayo that would complement.
I made this for a football party....made mini-burgers they were fabulous..even my picky eater daughter loved them!
I used 1 lb. ground pork and halved the rest of the recipe. I think I will use the whole egg next time. I prepared them early and put them in the freezer for an hour to firm up. They were very enjoyable. My husband said "These taste really healthy, and I said, "Uh oh"! However he really enjoyed them and we will have them again.
I agree with other reviewers, the pork burgers were very moist but didn't hold up very well. I would suggest 1/4 to 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs into the mix. I halved the recipe for two people and it turned out great. They were very tasty!
I had my doubts, but made these last night and they were great! I really loved the pineapple. I didn't have hamburger buns, but english muffins worked just as well. Thanks!!
Delicious just as written!
This was very good and a pleasant change from a beef burger. I didn't have any pineapple so just did without. I also substituted smoked shaved garlic for the cloves and used a red onion. Due to inclement weather I made them in a stovetop Foreman grill. They were moist even without the pineapple. I'm sure this recipe would also make a great meatloaf and I'm going to try it.
Amazing burgers! Made my own teriyaki sauce too, which probably helped. So moist and everyone in the family ate theirs all gone!!
Great in the morning with eggs too!
Awesome recipe. I've made it with & w/out the apple. Kids are not crazy about it. Probably because of the T sauce.
We really enjoyed these. I topped the burgers with onion instead of mixing it into the meat mixture (had to send hubby out to the store for more onion). I think it would've been better with the onion in the mixture though. I cooked the burgers on my griddle and after browning each side, I added water as to "steam" them and get the insides cooked well (flipped them every five minutes or so and it took about 25-30 minutes to cook the burgers). Served them on sesame buns with mayo. YUMMY!!
This was awesome! I'm a low carber so omitted the bun to cut the carbs and I have to say this is the best burger without a bun ever. Yummy!
We had these, made exactly as the recipe stated, and hamburgers at the same cookout. There was no comparison. The pork burgers received rave reviews from all who tried them. The pork burgers are good by themselves, but the pineapple really tops them off (literally and figuratively). We are splitting a hog with another family, and we didn't know what we were going to do with the ground pork. Now we know!
Very yummy. Paired it with an Asian cole slaw and some green beans sauteed in sesame oil. Everyone in my family loved them. I made them on the stove in a frying pan with some oil.
I didn't have all the ingredient, but it was still great. Next time, I will be sure to have the Teriyaki sauce (used 1 Tbsp of Tamari instead). Also, I had McIntosh apples, but I bet the Granny Smith's would add more flavor. I also like the tip of adding jalapeño. I will make this versatile recipe again I'm sure.
I only used 1 pound of ground pork, grated the apple, carmelized the onion, used hoisin sauce instead of teriyaki and added about 1/2 to 3/4 cup of crushed ritz crackers. We grilled the pineapple slices slightly. Very tasty, will definately be making again. Thanks for sharing.
These were great. No flavor was too overpowering. The whole family loved these!
Really fabulous burgers. I didn't have any terriaki sauce so just used 1/4 cup brown sugar & soya sauce. Added panko bread crumbs to firm things up. Grilled the buns buttered with garlic butter. Assembled bottom to top: Thai chilli sauce, the patty, thinly sliced red pepper and a pineapple ring. We'll have these again - and again!
Made as sliders....super good
I used half the onion/found it to be a bit much. In spite of that with the shredded apple/onion/egg they were a wet mix. Too wet to grill and not fall through the grate. I ended up adding some bread crumbs to hold it together. Still a bit wet/did not want to add more bread so I partially pan fried them and finished them on the grill so they would "set up".
My family liked these. I used 1/2 an onion, 2 cloves garlic and everything else as is. Pineapple went well in the sandwich. I think next time, I may like a little mayo on my bun, too.
What a delightful alternative to the beef burger! We also grilled the pineapple and the buns which gave it a whole new "kick" of taste. I know we will have these on a regular basis. And a great way to get the kids to eat fruits and veggies!!
great tasting burgers...would crank up the teriyaki with a grilling sauce for a bit more zip
I used ground turkey instead of the pork, added fresh ginger and oatmeal. It was loved by all!!! It will become one of our new favorite grilled burgers!
These were really easy to make, I added fresh chopped garlic as well. I also grilled the pineapple for a few minutes while I toasted my hamburger buns. I was told they were very refreshing, a nice change from the regular burger!
My family loved this.
This was absolutely delicious! I did not have 2 lbs of ground pork on hand so I used 1 lb of ground pork and 1 lb of mild Italian sausage links (I removed the casing). Everything else I followed exactly, and the flavors were amazing. From my youngest/pickiest family member to the oldest, two thumps up. (My little one did comment that it was a little spicy, but that just required more to drink with it) This is a keeper!
These are great. Made exactly as the recipe states. Delicious.
Best burger I ever had. Followed directions to the tee and then added mayo dressing (mayo, lemon juice, pineapple juice, honey and salt) on onion buns for more flavor! Must use 2 slices of pineapple. Also, I baked mine in the oven on my cast iron skillet for 20mins instead of the grill.
Fantastic. I didn't have teriyaki so used bbq sauce, reg. red apple, a little yellow onion, and added some oatmeal as I had run out of crumbs and always use crumbs in my patties. Tasted awesome, so easy and satisfying.
We loved the change from regular hamburger. I added the pineapple juice and some panko bread crumbs to absorb the juice and hold it in the burger. Big hit!
My grocery store didn't have any ground pork, so I just used beef, but they were delicious! I grilled the pinapple too. So good even without cheese or mayo or anything. Thanks for the great recipe!
I eyeballed amounts. I used oatmeal as a binder and made a dipping sauce of soy sauce and saki in equal amounts, added minced garlic (1Tbs) and chopped green onion. These were moist. I made the mixture a few hours early and let it 'marinate'. My family loved them. I will probably try a Mediterranean version one day.
PORK!! Food for the GODS!!
This burger was pretty good, but it was a bit bland... I suggest adding some salt and pepper to it. Other than that, it was great!
Lora Leigh, i made your dipping sauce and it is wonderful. Instead of seasoning salt (I didn't have any) I used a pork rib rub that I make with coriander, oregano, cumin, paprika and garlic salt, wow good job loraleigh!
Made this recipe after reading most of the reviews. I made this for my boyfriend and I, so I used 1 pound of ground pork(4 burgers) and divided the rest of the ingredients in half. Per the reviews I added 1/4 cup of italien bread crumbs to stiffen them up. I also didnt use a grill, instead I pan seared them on a grill pan for 5 minutes per side and then put them in the oven at 425 for 15 minutes. The burgers came out moist and delicious! They were not as sweet as I anticipated, so I think next time I will use a whole apple and add 3 TBSP of teriyaki instead of 2. My boyfriend, who is a plain salted beef burger fan commented "these were good, something different for a change, you should make them again" I for certain want to try these on the grill for a summer cookout. Great, easy, and tasty recipie!!
Yummy, even the picky eaters ate it. I skipped the onion, and added onion powder. I also added an extra Apple, and 1tsp. Ground ginger.
These were okay, nothing too special thouhg. I had been really excited to try them, since my fav burger at Red Robin is a pineapple burger, but these really didnt seem to have all that much flavor. Maybe adding some spices would up the flavor factor. Also they fell apart really easily.
My daughter served these to our family today - best pork burgers ever!!
I am giving this one a middle of the road rating. some of my family loved it. The rest of us found it a little bland.
Amazing, although they fell apart a bit while cooking. I will be trying them again with an extra egg. Beer burger I've had in a long time. I added old chedder cheese on top. May try adding bacon with a little maple syrup next time!
Added some Sriiracha mixed with Mayo on top of mine. And, my son had his with Dijon mustard. I can see making allot of variations of this. Yummy!
my whole family loves this you can also put a little twist in. i added some diced jalapeno and a little bit of rosemary came out wonderful.
I cooked some bacon for the burgers then fried the burgers in a bit of the bacon fat. My family loved them.
Needs some filler as others have mentioned to hold these together. Make sure you use a meat thermometer to cook all the way through. All meat these days need to have a meat thermometer to check for doneness. I would cut down on the teriyaki sauce. Too sweet for us.
So good!! As stated previously by someone else, I added bread crumbs to thicken the mixture, but it was great. Will be making again.
This was a fantastic recipe! I will make this again nice alternative to ground beef!
Misread the recipe and added too much egg. To compensate I added panko bread crumbs. Did not use pineapple. Lovely taste. Will probably make again.
Tasteless. Covered my burger in cranberry sauce to give it some flavor.
My husband raved about these burgers and told me I had to make them again. I had no teriaki sauce so used about 3 tbsp lite soy sauce and 1 tbsp of ginger. When I served them I put some mozzarella on each burger and then spooned browned pineapple tidbits on top. Yummy!
Thank goodness I halved this recipe, because we weren't thrilled with these burgers. I ate all of mine, but definitely don't want to have again. They turned out beautifully on the grill though, the taste was just too bland or something. I don't know, just not a hit with us, maybe just personal taste.
This was AMAZING!!! My family loved it! We used Hawaiian dinner rolls and made sliders with this recipe. We also used fresh pineapple, which just made it perfect. Make sure you oil the grill first--we never grilled ground pork before and did not realize how important that was on the first ones.
Very yummy take on burgers! In addition to the recipe, added a bit of Panko breadcrumbs because they were too wet. Then I also grilled the pineapple and melted Amish Swiss cheese on the burgers. Then I used others advice and made the aioli with seasoned salt, honey and lemon juice. Will be making this again!!!you
I give this 1 star, the husband gave it 3. He thinks if it was 1/2 pork 1/2 beef he would like it better, I cannot really explain why I don't care for them, they smelled wonderful while cooking, first bite was surprising, 2nd bite confirmed I didn't like them.
Made these as follows in recipe no changes. They were amazing. Now our new go to for ground pork burgers. I did put them mixture in fridge for 1 hr to firm up the mixture a bit before making into burgers. They are super moist, not dry like some pork burgers.
