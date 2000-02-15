Vaselopita

Traditional Greek New Year's Day recipe. Served as a coffee cake for breakfast. Each person in the family gets a slice starting with the youngest and progressing to the oldest. The person who receives the slice with the quarter in it will have good luck for the whole year!
This was excellent, made it for brunch and it was praised a lot. Now, I tinkered a lot with the recipe as I did not have time to choose something else for the meal and was out of ingredients,YET this tasted GREAT.In case someone's in a circumstance like mine: THIS WORKS. Out of all purpose flour, I substituted 50% whole wheat flour. Also, halved this recipe as I wanted to make less. Added only one Tbs lemon juice and mixed everything with hand. Baked it in a 9"x 5" bread loaf pan.Inspite of all this, this looked great and tasted like a wonderful coffee cake. Thanks a lot for this lovely recipe Paul.
