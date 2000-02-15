Vaselopita

4.1
7 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Traditional Greek New Year's Day recipe. Served as a coffee cake for breakfast. Each person in the family gets a slice starting with the youngest and progressing to the oldest. The person who receives the slice with the quarter in it will have good luck for the whole year!

Recipe by Paul Menikos

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 10-inch round cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Generously grease a round 10-inch cake pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, cream butter and 2 cups sugar until light; add flour and stir until mixture is mealy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each egg.

  • Stir baking powder into milk then stir into flour mixture. Mix soda and lemon juice; stir into batter. Pour batter into the greased pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with nuts and 1 tablespoon white sugar, then return to oven for 20 to 30 minutes longer, until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

  • Remove cake from the oven and gently cut a small hole in the middle. Place a quarter in the hole; cover the hole with powdered sugar. Cool cake on a rack for about 10 minutes. Invert cake onto a serving dish. Sift powdered over the top and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
544 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 74.1g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 162.4mg; sodium 345.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022