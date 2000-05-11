Tortellini Carbonara

I don't review often because most people hit the nail on the head with these receipes. I just felt this one had been given bad reviews that it didn't deserve. For a busy mother of two on a tight schedule, this receipe is WONDERFUL!!! You do need to be careful on your ingredient choices though. 1) Half-and Half takes FOREVER to thicken. I use heavy cream and cut the amount in 1/2. 2) Fake shaker style parm will separate. It's a bit more expensive, but look for the real grated or shaved parmesan... your results will be much much better. 3) Temperature is everything with this dish. If you have the temp too high when making your sauce it will separate or not thicken properly.. Be patient!! Otherwise a wonderful dish that the family loves! (I also added a bit of garlic to the onion ham mixture for taste.)