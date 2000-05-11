Tortellini Carbonara

96 Ratings
  • 5 51
  • 4 28
  • 3 10
  • 2 3
  • 1 4

This is a super quick and delicious recipe. Not low in fat but high in flavor. Fresh cheese-filled tortellini combined with cubed ham, onion and green peas in a rich, cream sauce. Serve with garlic bread and a salad. Enjoy!

By KRISANN

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
17 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in the onion and ham and saute for 5 minutes, or until onion is translucent.

    Advertisement

  • Pour in the half-and-half and the cheese, stirring frequently, until the sauce starts to thicken and bubble. Season with salt and pepper to taste and set aside.

  • Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil. Add the tortellini and cook to desired doneness, or according to package directions. Add the peas to the boiling tortellini in the final minute of cooking. Drain all from the water and toss with the ham and sauce mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
583 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 33.6g; fat 38.7g; cholesterol 132.6mg; sodium 1168.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022